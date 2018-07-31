Using Tesla's Q2 Forecast Sensitivities To Predict Q3 Profit

With this information in hand, we can test whether a Q3 profit is really attainable, and discuss what levers will be available to boost the potential profit.

Beyond just offering yet another quarterly forecast, we'll look at how insensitive net results are to several line items.

With Tesla set to announce Q1 earnings on August 1, much of the mystery has been removed once the quarterly delivery figures were announced.

With Tesla (TSLA) having released its quarterly production figures, much of the intrigue around top-line figures has been removed. Tesla's Model 3 ASP for Q2 lacks much room for variability, and the company has not had the same push to drive up volume at the expense of margin. Nor is there an opportunity for accounting changes to provide a surprise beat on revenue, as I reported last quarter.

I do not think there is much room to add anything particularly insightful on Q2 at this point, so I'll be brief in walking through the projection before moving on to the main points of this article.

$720M in losses on $4.15B in revenue

Here are the key inputs to arrive at the P&L below:

S/X ASP at $111K ASP, in line with Q1

Model 3 ASP at $52.5K, in line with Q1 estimate

No ZEV credits recognized this quarter

Volume of S/X units delivered as leases stable from Q1

3 gross margin of 0%

Leasing revenue growth approximately proportionate to previous quarters sequential growth

Energy revenue growth decelerates to 50% of preceding quarter, with margin improvement at 66% of preceding quarter's change

SG&A up 2.5%, lifted by one-time expenses from employee salary severance but parred partially by Musk's stated goal of "scrubbing the barnacles" (i.e., firing consultants and duplicative contractors)

Different people are likely to have different quibbles with one dimension or another, but in any event, below is the resulting P&L, with each segment broken out for its own gross profit and margin (figures in $K):

If you're keeping score at home, this would be a beat on revenue and a miss on profit vs. analyst averages. My estimates are generally in line with other writers on this site (such as CoverDrive's, who has a nice new piece up as of Monday), though my profit estimate skews a bit more bearish. This is driven predominantly by a more pessimistic view of the Services segment.

There are plenty of opinions out there, though; what I think will be helpful for readers, rather than yet one more take, is a quick look at which inputs really will drive the variation in Tesla's profitability projections.

Apparently, costs matter

Once Tesla has released a quarter's deliveries, it gives the largest piece of the revenue equation, as ASP tends to vary only a few percent QoQ. Which means the vast majority of the revenue is fairly easily determined and a more limited source of variation in estimates.

In the graph below, I've calculated net profitability's sensitivity to four different inputs (not coincidentally, four levers that receive less attention than the core sources of revenue from the S, X, and 3): Services, Leasing, Energy, and OPEX. The chart shows how a percent change (on the x-axis) in one of these four variables leads to a percent change in profit before taxes (and net income):

For example, a 20% increase in Services Revenue (a black hole of gross margin the past several quarters) would lower losses before taxes to $661M, or 92% of the baseline figure (in this chart, since profit is negative, a lower percent on the Y-axis is a good thing, moving losses closer to zero). What should be immediately apparent is that a change in Energy Revenue (given its relatively low margin) and Lease Revenue have very, very little impact on Tesla's overall profitability. For Energy to matter, its margins would need to climb dramatically, not just its revenue. Quibbling over this dimension or leasing is rarely worth the time. Conversely, Tesla's OPEX has an enormous impact on profitability. Expanding or throttling these costs will have a major impact on the bottom line (we'll come back to this point).

Now as of Q2, when Tesla sold only 18K Model 3s, S/X revenue is still the key source of value to the company, at approximately $2.2B (with the M3 a bit under $1B). But unlike the S/X, we have not yet had any indication that the M3 posts a gross profit. Previous analyses indicated that Tesla was losing thousands of dollars on every unit sold (in gross losses) given Q1's disappointing volume, so as of right now I'm assuming it is at most a break-even product. Below are sensitivity tables showing how Tesla's losses change depending on how my assumptions on gross margin and ASP are off:

There's really no getting around the fact that Tesla lost money in Q2, and a lot of it. Some may find my assumption that the M3 is break-even to be a bit generous, and so here you see how the Q2 earnings will break depending on which direction I was wrong.

Stepping back, we have a larger question to answer: can Tesla really overcome their Q2 losses to post a Q3 profit, without a measure of "creative accounting?" Interestingly enough, yes, it can.

Might as well change the name to the Model 3 company

I'm not going to bore you by walking you back through another round of mocked-up financials and sensitivity tables (sorry, accountants). The question for Q3 becomes more simply: how does Tesla add $700M+ in gross profit (without adding cost) to get into the black?

Remember the Q2 Model 3 revenue: a bit under $1B ($970M by my estimate) on an ASP of $52.5K. Now whatever your sentiment on Tesla, one thing is not up for debate for Q3: the Model 3 ASP is going to go up. It's pure speculation on what proportion of new vehicles is LR vs. AWD vs. Performance, but only higher spec versions are added. For my Q3 forecasts, I have M3 ASP at $57K, a $4.5K bump from Q2. Moderate, but nothing huge for the quarter in which Performance Model 3 demand is likely to be greatest.

As for 3 production, I'm still skeptical that Tesla is able to manufacture the 3 at 5K/week on a sustainable basis, even if they hit a burst rate of 6K this week, which Bloomberg suggests they have. But they have shown progress, and it seems reasonable that they'll hit it at a sustainable level at least by EOQ. So for Q3, I've placed average weekly production at 4,500 for 12 weeks (allowing several days for a shut down). Net of the 11K cars in transit and an assumed two weeks of average production EOQ also in transit (in line with their historical averages), total units sold would be $57K on $3.25B in revenue. In other words, without a "Model 3 wave" or hitting Tesla's stated production targets, they're still clearing $3B in Model 3 revenue.

(For this discussion I will ignore the bearish thesis that Tesla has magically run out of buyers for long range vehicles; having spoken to several buyers in Texas who have paid their nonrefundable deposit and have been left in limbo after being told their car was already through production, I find it more likely that Tesla has bungled their delivery operations than run out of buyers 1 quarter in).

The real question here becomes: what do Tesla's margins look like on the 3? There was much hand-wringing over Tesla's price cuts on the higher-end options earlier, but the fact that they made such cuts against the backdrop of a stated margin goal of 25% tells us what their margins across the different products is likely to be. And with Sandy Munro's assertion that the LR version without Autopilot can achieve gross margins in excess of 30% (at industry manufacturing standards, however), Tesla's stated margin goal actual looks defensible, at least for the couple of quarters where mix and margin are likely to be highest. So if we use the 25% margin figure stated, that drives an incremental $867M in gross profit to the bottom line.

Next comes the question of the S/X figures. With the lower-end options for both cars cannibalized by 3 sales (volume declined in equal measure for both the sedan and SUV once the younger sibling came out), we shouldn't be surprised that gross margin rose (on reduced volume). However, what will matter most to Tesla starting in H2 of 2018 will be the M3, and I so I expect them to de-emphasize margin on the S/X and instead focus on at least maintaining contribution from these units. That will probably mean price cuts to boost revenues and protect (or marginally increase) gross profit while materially lowering gross margin.

(As noted elsewhere, Energy and Leasing are not major drivers for the company's profitability). For me, the biggest question mark is around Services Revenue, where Tesla buries the cost of repairs and potentially manufacturing rework. For Q2, I modeled cost as rising 15% without an increase in revenue (hence the lower profit figures vs. analysts). It's unknown how much Tesla's manufacturing will improve by then, but everyone regresses to the mean over time, even the most juvenile manufacturers, so the defect rate is likely to decline despite the higher volumes. Nevertheless, to be conservative, I modeled the cost as increasing 20% (without a revenue increase).

Last, we have OPEX, which should be expected to decline sequentially given Tesla's restructuring and new-found interest in controlling costs. I modeled SG&A as declining 5%, since the reduction in workforce doesn't affect the physical assets in this line item, but depending on how aggressive Tesla is in "trimming the fat," the decline could be a bit higher.

The net result of these changes is a $815M increase in profit, enough to deliver Tesla ~$100M Q3 profit (this is well above the current analyst opinion of -$160M).

A bull will point to this as a success, a bear will point out that this a) requires them to work out their delivery system, which they've yet to do, and b) is not going to be representative of future 3 prices/margins, with the FITC to decline in 2019 and mix as good as it'll ever get. I'm not going to try to sway one side vs the other, since it's ultimately a glass half full vs. half empty debate. But there is a path to profitability for Q3 without any accounting tricks or hitting Musk's stretch goals.

As for the other opportunities to boost profit short-term? Tesla has a few levers there, too, if they're really intent on beating the street's estimates. Watch this quarter to see whether or not Tesla hoards their ZEV credits, as this is an easy way for them to shift some $50-100M in profit from one quarter to the next, depending on market prices. And as we mentioned early, OPEX is another lever to pull to engineer a larger profit, specifically with R&D costs. So it is worth keeping an eye out to see if Tesla throttles down this source of cost in Q3, as it did last year. Then there is the matter of those pesky Services costs. While Tesla may attempt to backward integrated in some areas to reduce costs, this would be a capital intensive business decision for a company that already has incredible capital intensity. It can, however, play games by pushing a couple weeks of repairs from then end of one quarter to the next. Not good customer service, obviously, but potentially worth it to Tesla if it wants to reduce repairs costs 10-15% below the real figure for a given quarter.

Lastly, we have one more source of profit to be tapped: unrecognized revenue from autonomous driving sales. Musk has previously stated they'll begin releasing "features" from the product set this summer, which would allow for recognition of some portion of this revenue. Pro-Tesla sources peg the total number of buyers at 35-40K as of EOY 2017. I'll peg their available base at 30K and the recognized revenue from releasing a feature (ignoring how extensive such a feature is likely to be) at $1K each, for a one-time accounting profit of $30M. I'll remove playing games with delivery as a viable lever, since Tesla has shown a lack of competency with this thus far, but goosing a few thousand vehicles into a given quarter would be another opportunity if they figured things out.

The total sum of these sources of accounting profit is not immaterial. At a high level, they're worth up to roughly $200-250M in added profit for a given quarter if Tesla were able to successfully use them all. They do not represent sustainable profit, obviously, but they do offer a means to materially beat analyst estimates and generate significant positive coverage from mass media outlets. Such positive press would be crucial if the company intends to raise capital at the beginning of 2019.

As is often the case with Tesla in my experience, the information here is a mixed bag. Q2 is likely to look like a very ugly mess, but there are clear, legitimate means for the company to flip to profitability for Q3. And one-time profit-management tricks could allow Tesla to push net income for the quarter north of a quarter billion, which would very likely embolden bulls. That the company's current valuation (down year to date) still places it at $50B shows how little room for upside there is from a typical view of its fundamentals (a 10x P/E would require $1.25B quarterly profit, or more than 5x what Tesla could deliver even after pulling out a bunch of tricks). But at no point has this stock tracked well with its fundamentals, and a material beat on profit is not likely to be the point in time when that trend would change. Look for dramatic volatility in Tesla's stock price over the coming four months, even if Musk decides to quit his Twitter habit.

Summary

Tesla looks to post a significant quarterly loss in Q2 but has a clear line of sight on flipping into the black in Q3, if they're able to learn how to deliver cars at scale. There's up to $200-250M in profit that can be "engineered" by playing games with ZEV credits, OPEX, Service costs, and autonomous vehicle revenue. Successfully ramping production and delivery in Q3 in conjunction with profit management would allow Tesla to create a significant profit beat in advance of Q1 2019, when they logically would need to raise revenue to initiate construction in China. Even under the best-case profit scenario, Tesla's P/E would be unjustified without a generous, growth-oriented multiple.

