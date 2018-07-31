Atento (ATTO) CEO Alejandro Reynal on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Shay Chor - IR

Alejandro Reynal - CEO

Mauricio Montilha - CFO

Analysts

Susana Salaru - Itaú

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Dave Koning - Robert W. Baird

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shay Chor, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations Director.

Shay Chor

Thank you. And welcome, everyone, for our fiscal 2018 second quarter earnings conference call. Here with us today for this call are Alejandro Reynal, Atento's CEO, and Mauricio Montilha, Atento's CFO.

Alejandro will discuss the quarterly performance highlights, followed by Mauricio, who will provide further details about our quarterly results. We will then take any questions you may have and Alejandro will have a few closing remarks.

Before proceeding, let me mention that certain comments made on this call will contain financial information that has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards. This financial information is unaudited.

In addition, this call may contain announcements that constitute forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Certain results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. We encourage you to review our publicly available disclosure documents filed with the relevant security regulators, and we invite you to read the complete disclosure included in the second page of our earnings presentation. Our public filings and earnings presentations can be found at investors.atento.com. Please note that unless noted otherwise, all growth rates are on a year-over-year basis and constant-currency.

Alejandro will now give you the remarks. Please, Alejandro, go ahead.

Alejandro Reynal

Thank you, Shay. And, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today.

Please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. We're very pleased to say that we delivered solid top and bottom line growth across our geography during the second quarter of the year continuing the positive trend of the first quarter and advancing our profitable growth agenda for 2018. Highlights for the period are our plus 9.1% Multisector revenue growth and the strong 19.9% EPS expansion.

On a consolidated basis revenues increased 7.2% in the quarter and 5.8% year-to-date very much in line with our work expectations and our guidance. Topline growth was accompanied by bottom line improvement as well with the EBITDA growing 15.6% and EBITDA margins up by 0.7 percentage points, and on Page 24 recurring EPS also funded by almost 20% to $0.20.

Let me provide that the solid results were achieved within the context of a tougher macroeconomic environment in some of our geographies such as Brazil and Argentina. From a regional perspective, the quarter was very much in line with various seasonality and our expectations.

In Brazil we saw topline growth of 6.3% in the quarter versus 3.6% in the first quarter reflecting a net loss solid compression of the commercial pipeline in the period with implying wheels across several verticals and grew solutions. As a result, we continued to accelerate our diversification of revenues in our Brazil operation, as well as increasing the penetration of digital in our business.

Operational performance in Brazil was in line with the expectations. Despite a challenging macro environment and the impacts on economic activity of the culture wide truck driver strike in May.

As we mentioned in the first quarter earnings call, we have been implementing an operational improvement on the initial schedule and we expect to have recurring positive impacts from margins from the second half of the year onwards.

Additionally, we have completed a successful leadership position in our Brazilian business with the new confident, which I am confident we will continue to sphere the business towards profitable growth. Although we are operating in uncertain macro environment we remain for the most part optimistic regarding our Brazilian business prospect for the second half of the year. We have strictly paid a continued and broader revolution of our revenues and the expansions of our margins given the current biggest momentum.

Our America segment continued our expectations and continue to perform well in the second quarter with a solid growth momentum pushing revenue of 11%.

Revenues from Multisector increase 14% in the second quarter and [indiscernible] diversification agenda in the region. Profitability also improved with adjusted EBTIDA margins to 13.5%. We expect our rate of regions to keep this positive momentum in the second half of the year.

In EMEA we delivered the first year-over-year growth in the revenue since the first quarter of 2017. Revenues were up 2.9% filled by the second revenue growth of 12.3%. The expansion of Multisector clients continues to accelerate revenue diversification and drive profitability in that region with adjusted margin increasing to 9.7% in the quarter.

For the second half of 2018, we expect Multisector business to continue increasing growth and margins in the region. From a client and commercial perspective, our quarterly performance continues to benefit from the sustained performance of our Multisector business and the roll-out of our expanded value offer.

As such, Multisector clients in particular financial services remain Atento’s growing engine across all regions. This sustained Multisector growth increases revenue diversification across all geographies increasing non-Telefónica revenues to almost 65% in the quarter. We continue to experience a good compression of the commercial pipelines and consistently manage BPO and digital solutions as we keep the flow in Atento’s expanded value over across our footprint.

Revenues from higher value-added solutions represented 26.4% of total revenues in the second quarter up 0.7 percentage points year-over-year. Important to highlight, as the demand for value-added solutions including digital [indiscernible] are on third of our qualified partners. This reflects going through a submission of our business to become the leading provider of customer experience and BPO solutions in the digital age in our region.

In addition, we continue to reach Telefónica's reference partner for CRM BPO services. Telefónica's revenues expanded by 4.4% in the second quarter and 1.8% year-to-date.

From a capital issue perspective, our priorities for the second half of the year are to continue pursuing profitable growth by funding our treated organic and inorganic growth opportunities and focus on shareholder return.

Our strong priorities and solid cash flow generation allows us to continually execute on this priorities in the months to come. We are initiating a share buyback program, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of US$430 million to be executed in the coming 12 months.

By initiating these share buyback program, we are building our confidence in a Atento's strategy to deliver profitable growth. The prospects of our business going forward and our growing commitment to serve for their value creation.

Before I move to Mauricio to explain the quarter results in more details, let me state that for the second half of the year our key priority remains to deliver profitable growth. We will do that for our currency transformation of the business to expand Atento's number one leadership position in the region and we continue to generate [indiscernible] for our shareholders.

I will now move the call to Mauricio. Please go ahead Mauricio.

Mauricio Montilha

Thank you, Alejandro, and good morning everyone. I ask you to please turn to Slide 6.

In the second quarter, our revenues increased by 7.2% with continued growth in our regions especially in Americas and Brazil. The 7.2% compares to 4.5% growth in Q1 of '18. Year-to-date revenue expanded by 5.8%.

As mentioned before, Multisector client's revenue increased by 9.1% in the second quarter, which growth across several verticals continuing to trend we have seen over the past few quarter. As a result, revenues from Multisector represents now 60.9% of total revenues.

Revenues from Telefónica continued to perform with the expectations growing 4.4% in the quarter and 1.8% year-to-date. I look forward to expand high value-added solutions continues to bear fruits with revenues growing 0.7 percentage points to 26.4% of total.

EBITDA totaled $49.1 million in the second quarter and new EBITDA margin expanded by 0.7% points year-over-year to 10.4%. The stability was positively impacted by higher margins in Americas and in Spain. Partial upset by lower margins in Brazil.

This 10.4% margin in the quarter compares to 10.1% in Q1 of '18 and is in line with our expectations and guidance provided in both Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 earnings calls.

On adjusted basis, EBITDA grew by 1.5% with adjusted EBITDA margin dropping by 0.7 percentage points. As I will detail later in this call, Q2 margins reflect the run rate of the company and includes some negativity for the cost in Brazil also set by benefits from insurance claim Americas related to Puerto Rico natural disaster.

Recurring net income attributable to owners of the parent company reaches $14.8 million implying EPS of $0.20 versus $0.10 in Q1 2018. The almost 20% EPS expansion year-over-year reflects our positive results below EBITDA line with lower net interest expenses resulting from last year debt refinancing and our lowered effective tax rate in the quarter. The year-to-date effective tax rate impacting recurring net income reached 33% within our guidance for the year.

Moving to Slide 7, we will look at the performance of our segments. In Brazil it's important to highlight these few challenging microenvironment with political uncertainties ahead of us, and the impact of last May, truck drivers strike.

Despite that, operating performance was in line with our expectations with revenue growth accelerating to 6.3% in Q2 from 3.6% in Q1, 2018. Revenue growth from Multisector also accelerated 6.6% from 4.6% in the previous quarter. On the back of robust conversion of the commercial pipeline in the quarter and now represents 69.1% of the total. Revenues from Telefónica, grew 5.4% in Q2 and 3.3% year-to-date, reflecting higher volumes.

As we discussed in our first quarter earnings call. We have been implementing a series of operational actions to improve profitability. During this quarter, these actions combined with few higher than normal spare capacity and trucks driver strike had an impact about 2 percentage points on margins. Additionally, certain client's problems with low profitability expected to be terminated in the third quarter.

The combining results, was the adjusted EBITDA decreased to $19.1 million in Q2 with a margin of 8.6%. We expect these actions will have been fully executed along the third quarter. We believe margins are tracking for the expected improvement in second half of 2018, although it's likely that Q3 margins will improve but will be still bit low historical seasonality.

On the Slide 8, we will look into Americas region. In Americas, we continue to see strong top line growth with a healthy margin. Revenue grew by 11% in the second quarter with Multisector driving the expansion in Argentina, Chile, and Mexico, and now representing 58.8% of the revenues, up 1.2 percentage points versus last year.

Revenues from Telefónica, also grew by a healthy 6.9% in the quarter and 4.3% year-to-date. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 1.8 percentage points to 13.5%, reflected improve in mix from higher volumes of Multisector. Also as I mentioned earlier, America benefits from insurance reimbursement of cumulative losses related to Puerto Rico hurricane. Offsetting lower volumes from domestic operations, not totally restated to prior year levels.

Looking forward, we expect Americas top line to grow at a high single digit in the second half of the year to margin similar to the ones presented in the first half of the year.

If you could please turn to Slide 9, we will see some details on EMEA, where we have substantial Multisector revenue growth and increased profitability. As Alejandro, mentioned before, this is a first quarter with year-over-year revenue growth since Q1, 2017, and the third consecutive quarter-over-quarter expansion.

Revenue grew by 2.9% in the second quarter, with Multisector drove 12.3% expansion, more than offsetting the 2.3% drop in revenues from Telefónica. The diversification resulting from this expansion with Multisector clients that now accounts for almost 40% of the revenue, has improved profitability by 2.8 percentage points, with margins reaching 9.7%.

Turning to Slide 10, we will now discuss cash flow and capital structure. Free cash flow in Q2, reached $37.3 million, reflecting the $43.3 million free cash flow before an interest and acquisitions. This strong result is explained by the positive changes in working capital, reverting the one-off impact we had in the previous quarter collections and is in line with our comments during Q1 earnings call.

Year-to-date cash flow before interest and acquisition totaled $6.9 million, in line with historical seasonality. CapEx totaled 2.6% of the revenues which compares to last year's 2.1%. We expect CapEx level to catch up in the second half of the year, with full year CapEx as percentage of the revenues to be in line with our guidance.

As of June 30, 2018, gross debt stood at $479 million, implying drop of 12.3% year-over-year and 3.1% sequentially. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $106 million, which combined with drop of credit facilities of $96 million implied total liquidity of $202 million.

Net debt was 6.9% lower year-over-year and 5.4% lower sequentially at $373 million. Net leverage ratio was down to 1.7 times, reflecting our higher cash position even after debt amortization in Brazil.

Finally, before we move to Q&A session, I would like to emphasis that the first half of 2018 was very challenging and demanded some important actions particularly in Brazil.

We expect that Q3 '18 will continue showing sequential progress especially in terms of the profitability due to margin trends in line with our guidance. This will help us support our capital allocation priorities, namely, to continue pursing profitable growth and shareholders returns.

We are confident in the prospects of the business as highlighted by up to $30 million share buyback program approved by our Board of Directors, to be executed in the next 12 months.

We will provide more details of the implementation of share buyback program in the next couple of weeks, when we are ready for starting execution.

We are now ready to start the Q&A part of our call. And I would like to turn the call over to the Operator. Please, Operator, you may go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Susana Salaru with Itaú. Please go ahead.

Susana Salaru

We have two questions here. The first one is related to EMEA. EMEA performance going forward, what should we expect in terms of topline growth and margin, what is the stable, the target topline growth and the target EBITDA for this region specifically? Because we saw that there's was a turning point this quarter, so, just want to know how should we focus for the next quarter? That would be our first question.

And the second question, as I was walked off, discretion about the Multisector relevance in the results, and how important of a driver it is. Could you provide with a little bit of more granularity, how, which sector, which region, what that we should be patient to try to anticipate this the continue of this trend? Thank you.

Alejandro Reynal

In terms of the two questions. The first one, I'm very pleased to say that we are optimistic about our performance especially for the second half. In terms of how do we see that revolving, the topline should revolve around with the company's guidance [indiscernible] of our revenues.

So it should be in the guidance that we have provided, which is 3% to 6% topline growth. And we are still seeing a recovery materialize in terms of consumer confidence and consumer strength in Brazil.

So, we are not overoptimistic about the topline growth prospects in Brazil. Having said that, we saw a positive second quarter and we don't see a recent product to continue to be the case in the third and the fourth quarter. So, topline growth in Brazil should be very much in line with the guidance.

And in terms of the EBITDA margins, we do see a drawdown improvement assignation on the goals that we had executed, the operational improvement plans are having personally involved on that for the last couple of months, leading the execution of the plan in Brazil. We're happy to say that we also made a leadership transition here and we have a new leader for the Brazil organization, and we'll continue to execute the plan.

And therefore the margins are going to expand. For sure, double-digit as you saw this quarter, we had single digit margins due to a lot of one-off effects. So clearly, we see expanding to double digits within third and fourth quarter and as it was pointed in the call more in line with the business [indiscernible] as we've seen in Brazil, which are better margins than on the first half of the year. So we have a optimistic view both from a topline and margin perspective for us.

In terms of the second question which is related to Multisector. We are seeing a solid performance across the regions. I would say that clearly, Americas is the one that is leading the pack with Multisector performance.

They were seen positive evolution in various countries. Argentina in spite of the fact that we had some difficult market exposure during the second quarter, is performing well. We haven't seen yet a deceleration on the topline.

Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, are all performing well. So, the Multisector growth in Americas is well, backed up by the different countries in the region. And the next country that has been a very positive surprise for us has been Spain. Spain has been growing Multisector at double digit rates. That to an extent is a reflection of how the economy is doing, much better than the prior years. And we're seeing that flowing in through consumption and therefore increased revenues.

So, in terms of Multisector, I would say that it's all across the regions. Americas for sure, Spain, and also Brazil more mildly, but we're seeing the recovery as well, and it has been driven by Multisector growth.

Our next question comes from the line of Vincent Colicchio with Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Vincent Colicchio

Alejandro, I 'm curious, could you parse out the weakness in Brazil on the communication side amongst automation versus maybe general economic factors?

Alejandro Reynal

On the overall I would say that most of all we're seeing in Brazil is very specific to operations. So, the two issues that we had, first was, idleness. We didn't see the topline growing as expected in the first and second quarter. And so we had excess capacity which we adjusted for during the first and the second quarter. Therefore that was mainly operational again related to lack of topline growth, which I point more through the economy versus the automation.

And on the second issue, which is also related to operations, is that, we had certain client programs that were not performing as expected in terms of margin and we've taken the actions as well from an operating point of view to make sure that we're back to the target margins.

So, I would say that for the most part, what we are seeing in Brazil in the first and the second quarter, are things that are related to operational actions that are correlated to things that we, to an extent, control with our action plan. So, therefore we adjusted for the idleness and we adjusted for the non-performing programs.

In automation, we see playing the role and therefore is something that we are actively proposing solutions to our clients through our digital business area. But it has not been the driver for the performance in Brazil in the first and second quarter.

That is why by the actions that we took, we do see a better performance. So we expect that better performance for Brazil in the third and fourth quarter.

So, in spite of the automation, but again, we're managing that proactively with the operating plan that we put in place. We see that reflecting in better performance for Brazil in the third and fourth quarter.

Vincent Colicchio

And question on Argentina are you - you just mentioned that your demand situation remains healthy. Curious on the high inflation levels is that causing any problems in terms of passing through those rates of the contracts?

Alejandro Reynal

Yes, that’s a good question, I mean question of course does put pressure on our margins and in the case in Argentina of course where you having inflations around 30%. The good thing about Argentina is that the country and the clients are used to operate in this environment. Therefore the discussions in terms of factor of inflation they are easier than in other countries. The challenge is that as inflation has increased every quarter, we have to have multiple conversations with our clients.

And therefore because we’re challenging but I wouldn’t say that we’re going to have hard time passing that through because again its country where these conversations between us and the clients are fairly customized. So, we don’t expect any major problems or any big issues in the second half of the year. We’re passing up the inflation in Argentina. My cost operation margins, but for the overall we will be able to manage.

Vincent Colicchio

And then lastly from me, what is the pipeline of acquisition opportunities in terms of carve outs in Brazil look like is that healthy and may we see something happen here in the second half?

Alejandro Reynal

Yes, it is healthy. We are - most of time carve out pipeline right now in Brazil is concentrated on less traditional industries. So we’re looking into opportunities in the retail healthcare, and among - that are less penetrated in terms of outsourcing. And yes our expectation is to materialize at least one carve out in the second part of the year in Brazil.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from the line of Matthew [indiscernible] with Goldman Sachs.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is related to topline guidance for the full year. I mean at this point after a very solid topline growth in the first half, what are your expectation regarding potential upside risk to the guidance at this point? Thanks.

Alejandro Reynal

Of course we are maintaining our guidance for topline, we are not adjusting it. The truth is that we had a first quarter in line with expectation and second quarter ahead of expectation. With respect our third quarter and fourth quarter to be within the guidance therefore at this stage we don’t see any to operate the guidance. And commercial pipeline remains solid performance across the regions in terms of commercial activity remains solid, but at this stage given how the macro economies in the region are evolving.

And as we mentioned in the call, there are some uncertainties as well we feel more prudent in maintaining our estimation for the year in terms of topline growth but again the short list that we have good pipeline, good prospects, good time with our business and we feel optimistic about the second part of the year within our respect.

Mauricio Montilha

I just want to add a comment, Mauricio is speaking is that in Q3 last year we had on top of the organic growth, we had the acquisitions in the Interfile for sample based. The comparison also when we look at Q3 number there is step-up last year [indiscernible] and also we did in collections with another company in Brazil.

So the comparables for the second part a little bit tougher that Alejandro mentioned the trends and conversion is growing solid but there is tough conversion during this step-up happened in Q3 of 2017.

And our next question comes from the line of Dave Koning with Robert W. Baird.

Dave Koning

First of all my question was going to just be on Brazil first of all the comp is the toughest in Q3 11% growth last year. So should Q3 of 2018 growth, Q3 should be the slowest growth in Brazil of the year and you kind of just said that, is that fair?

Mauricio Montilha

Yes, it’s fair. Really that’s what happened.

Dave Koning

And then secondly EMEA margins, what are your thoughts there the first half of the year I think were in the ballpark of almost 9% if you average them out. Q2 was really good is that Q2 level stable close to 10% or should we just expect the full year to be somewhere in between Q1 and Q2?

Alejandro Reynal

Yes, so you should expect EMEA to be the average of Q1 and Q2. And the throughput that we’re seeing healthy growth , gross margins growth and that’s summing up to the margin expansion that we are seeing. But for the second part should be consistent with what you see in the first half of the year.

In Spain you have in the midst of additional business compared to the Americans, so it should be very close to the average of the first half of the year.

Dave Koning

In the full year if I remember I think guidance was like 11% to 12% or so, but is that the lower end of that kind of what you're thinking now just given kind of the different parts of guidance?

Alejandro Reynal

Mauricio do you want to take this question.

Mauricio Montilha

Yes, can you repeat the question Dave.

Dave Koning

Yes, I think - if I remember the full year company guidance for the total company I think was 11% to 12% EBITDA margin I think - you're kind of saying that the second half for Americas and EMEA should look a lot like the first half in terms of margins. Brazil it sounds like maybe a little better in the back half, but that all implies maybe the lower part of the full year guidance range, is that fair?

Mauricio Montilha

If you - Alejandro mentioned I think the guidance reflects a lot we expect at the beginning of the year. There is one change just to bring perspective. We did expect for example for the first half as we mentioned the seasonality to be a little bit more compressive versus typically - typical business seasonality lower in the first and better in the second. We also knew that we will have those adjustments to be made in Brazil when we did the guidance as well in the Americas. Lower Q1 and better Q2 and offsetting I'm also in that.

So I think we are affecting a good way to hit the guidance. It is hard for me to say that if you are going to leave that it’s giving particularly the drop or say the expectation in terms of Brazil economy just to remain when we did the guidance last year everybody thought Brazil economy would grow actually 2.5% to 3% in 2018 now or the perspectives are I’ll say around 1.5 and our business is very - I’ll say linked to seasonality to consumption that is the major part of GDP itself.

So it’s hard for me to say today but we are tracking to be on the guidance. Clearly I would say we are slightly behind the average we expected but definitely I think the guidance is a good reflection on that as we are seeing the results.

If you typically see that we’re having good traction we see and good pipeline to convert it to business there. I would say that it’s a fair to say that we are slightly behind we are not on the top of the guidance but we are - let's see how the second part looks like particularly in the macro environment in Brazil the good change only will be in the future.

[Operator Instructions] We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Alejandro Reynal

Thank you, everyone, for your questions and interest. Before we finish, I would like to recap with the main points of today's presentation on Slide 12.

So, we see the second quarter results of the Company in line with our expectations and reflecting solid topline and bottom line performance. Multisector plans continue to bring that growth indeed for the Company, while profitability stays in line with our short term guidance. The ongoing profit revolution from the clients on commercial perspective reflected transformation of our business as we become a well diversified Company with an attractive value offered to sustain the digital work.

We keep consolidating and we're positioned as a strategic partner and deliver higher value added customer experience solutions that generate advantages for our clients also in the digital age. For the second part of the year, we remain focus on delivering profitable growth, although we're cautious about the challenges and we're also optimistic about the future prospects and expect the business to progress with the expected seasonality for the year as per our guidance.

Indeed, we are confident of the future prospects of the business and we continue to focus as well on shareholder return. This has led us to initiate our share buyback program. As mentioned, our robust balance sheet and strong cash flow generation allow us to execute on this priority of our capital allocation strategy, and at the same time keep funding the transformation and growth of our business.

Thank you again, and I look forward to our next call. All the best.

