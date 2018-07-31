Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Derek Fiebig - Head of Investor Relations

Jim Gouin - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Kersten - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Christopher Van Horn - B. Riley FBR

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Matt Koranda - Roth Capital

Michael Ward - Williams Trading

Operator

Good morning. My name is Heidi, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Tower International Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Derek Fiebig, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Derek Fiebig

Thanks, Heide and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Tower International second quarter 2018 earnings call. Materials for today's presentation were posted to our website earlier this morning. Throughout today's presentation, we will reference the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net debt and net leverage. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are included in the appendix of the presentation.

As a reminder, today's presentation contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to revenue, revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, cash flows, leverage, trends in our operations, potential divestitures and expected future contracts.

Forward-looking statements are made as of today's presentation and are based upon management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future development and their potential effects on us. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements.

Additional information on risk factors are available on today's materials and in our regular filings with the SEC. Presenting on today's call are Jim Gouin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Kersten, Executive Vice President and CFO. Following our formal remarks, we'll open up the phone lines for questions and answers.

And now I'll turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Derek. And good morning, everyone. Slide 3 provides select highlights for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter results were in line with our previous outlook provided in May. Revenue increased 13% from the second quarter last year, benefiting from net new business, higher European steel prices and favorable foreign exchange.

Although industry production in North America was down 2% from the quarter, our revenue in the region increased by 16% from a year ago as we continued to benefit from the secular trends of outsourcing and the industry shift away from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs as well as growth in our content per vehicle.

We discussed this last quarter and our tremendous growth in North America continues. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% from last year to $58.2 million. Although not shown, EBITDA was also up 10% from the first quarter on lower revenue which resulted in 110 basis points sequential increase in EBITDA margins.

As discussed on the first quarter call, launch costs related to our incremental new and renewal business remain elevated and as we’ve said in the past, we expect launch expenses to be elevated for 2018 and 2019 as we need to continue to allocate the proper resources including both financial and human capital, to support our customers.

Our free cash flow was $9 million in the second quarter, with solid cash flow from operations of $49 million. Additionally, we paid down $50 million of our term loan in July. We are increasingly slightly our outlook for full year revenue; primarily related to higher metals revenue which is a pass through for Tower and are maintaining our outlook for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff and he will discuss the financials.

Jeff Kersten

Thanks, Jim. And good morning, everyone. Slide 4 shows summary financial results for the second quarter. Revenue of $556 million was up 13% from the second quarter of 2017. As Jim mentioned, the year-over-year increase reflects net new business, higher steel prices and favorable euro-dollar translation.

Adjusted EBITDA of $58.2 million was in line with outlook and increased 10% from $52.8 million a year ago. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10.5% and was down 30 basis points from a year ago but as Jim mentioned up more than 100 basis points from the first quarter.\

Adjusted EPS of $1.09 was up 12% from the second quarter of 2017. All-in-all, it was a solid quarter.

Free cash flow is shown on Slide 5. Free cash flow was positive $9 million from the second quarter. Capital expenditures were $40 million for the quarter, reflecting required spending for upcoming incremental net new and renewal business. As is the norm, working capital excluding tooling was seasonally negative during the quarter, reflecting primarily the payment of annual incentive compensation.

Customer tooling was positive $45 million for the quarter. Similar to 2017, we expect tooling will be a source of cash for the full year as we collect funds for programs which have launched which I will discuss on the following slide.

Slide 6 shows quarter end customer owned tooling balances for the last 18 months. Balances were elevated last year, reflecting significant investments, then decreased to $36 million at the – at the year end.

There was an increase during the first quarter to $66 million before coming down to $21 million at the end of June. We have done a better job of working with our customers to diminish some of the flows through changes in timing of payments. Tooling will always be very lumpy in nature, but we are focused on keeping the balances at a reasonable level.

Slide 7 shows our second quarter results compared with our outlook provided in May. Results were largely in line with our outlook. Revenue was $4 million lower than Outlook and adjusted EBITDA was $200,000 higher, which resulted in EBITDA margin of 10.5% or about 10 basis points higher than outlook. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 was a penny ahead of outlook.

Slide 8 provides quarter end net debt leverage and liquidity as of June 30. Net debt was $301 million, which is $71 million lower than June 30 last year, and $39 million higher than year-end 2017. Gross debt leverage at quarter end was 1.7 times and net debt leverage was 1.4 times.

As a reminder, lease-related debt will be included, starting in 2019, and the amounts outstanding are noted for reference. Quarter-end liquidity remained solid at $315 million. As Jim mentioned we made an elective payment earlier this month to reduce our 2024 term loan by $50 million from the June 30 balance of $355 billion.

As a reminder, $186 million of the term loan is flocked to fixed rate euro debt at an all in rate of less than 4%. After considering the $50 million paydown, the fixed and variable ratio on our debt moves from about 50-50 to approximately 60% fixed, 40% variable.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Jim.

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Jeff. Slide 9 shows Tower's ongoing priorities. First and foremost, we need to continue to take care of our customers by providing excellent program execution, launching programs safely, on time, with high quality while delivering on our cost commitments.

Profitable growth above the industry is something we’ve talked about and it has continued again in the second quarter as sales, particularly in North America were up 16% in a market that declined by 2%.

Our focus on free cash flow generation will remain at the forefront of Tower’s priorities and will provide Tower with the flexibility to balance the deployment of capital who had profitable growth, leverage reduction, or the return capital to shareholders.

Slide 10 provides our outlook for the third quarter and the remainder of the year. Third quarter revenue is expected to be $525 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $57 million and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.04 per share.

We are expecting margins in the second half of the year to be about 40 basis points higher than they were last year. For the full year, we now expect revenue to be slightly higher at $2.17 billion. This reflects higher steel prices as I discussed earlier.

We are maintaining our outlook for adjusted EBITDA at $230 million. Our adjusted EPS at $4.10 per share and our free cash flow at $50 million.

Slide 11 provides final thoughts before we open the lines for questions. We delivered solid earnings and free cash flow for the results for the second quarter and remain focused on executing our upcoming launches on time while maintaining our commitment to safety, quality and cost.

For the full year, we are affirming earnings and free cash flow outlook. Merging secular trends continue to favor Tower, as does the shift from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs, as is evident by our continued revenue growth. We are well-positioned to grow revenue well in excess of production volume changes, and finally, we remain focused on generating free cash flow to allow the flexibility for profitable growth, leverage reduction, as evidenced by our July paydown of $50 million of term loan debt, and the return capital to shareholders.

That concludes today’ s presentation, Derek, let's open the lines for Q&A.

Derek Fiebig

Heidi, if you could please remind participants how to get in the queue.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Christopher Van Horn with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Christopher Van Horn

Good morning, thanks for taking the call.

Jim Gouin

Good morning.

Christopher Van Horn

First question was around the rolling out of new business and kind of the cost they need to incur to do that and just where we are on that as you look out to the back half of this year and into 2019. What would the kind of cadence looks?

Jim Gouin

Yes Chris, we recall that in February we had indicated that we had about $350 million of net new business out through 2020 and about $650 million of renewal business that was also maybe launched during this period of time. I think it’s probably you know it’s moving in a dollar fairly relatively good cadence. If I look at the new business as opposed to the replacement business, about 125 million of that or so is launching this year. And then when you look to 2019 and then 20, you know, there's a fair amount that will be launched again next year and then a little bit less as it flows through into 2020.

On the replacement business, a big chunk of that’s going to be in the 2019 timeframe, and you know as we’ve talked – will get into looking at what’s happening on launch costs in terms of 2018 and 2019. 2019 will be a heavy launch cost year because of the amount of replacement business and new business that we’re launching in total. So that’s going to put a little bit of pressure on the 2019 but we’ll see that come back in 2020.

Christopher Van Horn

Perfect, okay. So right on point. And then you know a lot of OEMs are expanding their truck and SUV lineup and you guys obviously have a really good position there, also we are seeing a lot of new nameplates come out. Just curious, what the pipeline for new business looks like and what the award activity has been looking like obviously you've already had some success there, but curious what you're seeing now in the marketplace?

Jim Gouin

Yeah, you know, we as you know, I mean vast predominance of revenue for us in the truck and SUV world and recall in the first quarter I had indicated to you that the North American revenue by the end of the 2018 will be somewhere around 85% of the total revenue in North America, and I only see that potentially going higher as you continue to see a shift of sales moving out of the passenger car world and for truck and the SUV will also anticipate that to continue.

In terms of the pipeline, quoting pipeline is still very strong both here and in Europe, and so, now you're starting to get into programs that will launch out beyond 2020 time frame, so, still seeing good pipeline, still see a lot of quoting activity across the board.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, great. And then on the European side, margins came down a little bit year-over-year. I imagine lot of that has to do with steel prices. But could you maybe parse out what were some of the puts and takes were from that margin decline in Europe?

Jim Gouin

Yes. I think steel is the predominant issue. We've mentioned that in the previous calls that steel pricing has gone up. That comes to us basically with zero EBITDA. And really if you look at Europe just in total, but if you look at the change in our guidance, but we're going up 2.17 billion, the predominance of that change versus the original guidance we came out which was 2.15 billion is steel related costs that are going up that carry no margin. So yes that has impacted the European margin number.

Recall though also Chris that I'd indicated before that the European operations in the process of launching a fairly sizable new battery electric vehicle platform and that will carry with it some nice margin. So, I anticipate that we'll see some expansion in the margin as we go forward and as that program launches. Now that program doesn't launch in totality really until we get in to late into fourth quarter, so we're going to see that more in 2019 than we were in 2018.

Christopher Van Horn

Got it. Got it. And then last one from me. I know your program agnostic, but do you see maybe content per vehicle or a margin opportunity on some of these EVs or plug-in hybrids in terms of just the complexity of what you need to offer for those?

Jim Gouin

Yes. I mean, recall again, when we in February talked about the business that we're bringing on, we did indicate that we're bringing on the business at a higher level of EBITDA margin around the 15% range and that we also indicated that versus 2017 we see as much as a 100 basis points margin expansion by 2020. Not really is all around the added content and the technology that's going into the different platforms that we're seeing the different joining technologies, sealing technologies, etc cetera. So, do I see a continuation of that as we go forward? It's very likely that we should see that continue as we go forward.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, great. Thanks for the time.

Jim Gouin

Okay, Chris. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ryan Brinkman with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Ryan Brinkman

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Just wondered if you talk us some more about the impact to your business from higher steel prices, you mentioned that's contributing to the top line and I guess contributing to the margin dilution on the zero margin nature of the pass-through. I just wanted to check that there is not a any negative impact to dollars, EBITDA dollars, quite a few other suppliers this earnings season have been setting headwinds to dollars, not just margin even it pointing to the temporal nature of that headwind before automakers compensate. Maybe just walk us through how your pass-throughs are commercial sentiments with automakers work? And why maybe it's apparently little bit maybe more complete than some other suppliers?

Jim Gouin

Yes. Sure. I think it's probably worthwhile given all the kerfuffle over tariff etc cetera. So two-thirds of our revenue as you are aware is in the North American market. And in the North American market we are on the OEM steel resale programs. So it's pure pass-through on that portion of the -- on steel prices. So they buy it. Sell it to us. We sell it back to them, zero impact. In Europe which is about third of our revenue. It's negotiated annually with each OEM. So as prices go up we're trying to get recovery. As prices go down, you can certainly see the OEMs wanting come back and get recovery from us. And so it's negotiated annually.

You've always heard us say and certainly since I've been here and Jeff's been here longer than I probably comment differently, we have never seen the impact on the EBITDA line steel price, steel overall, this would be the entire steel inflation, which includes scrapping and everything else, vary more than plus or minus $5 million in any annual period. But it can get lumpy in a quarter. It can hit you in a quarter and you recover later on vice versa, so that's sort of the overall steel portion which probably represents about 60% or so of our overall cost base.

Now the part that does impact us is when we talk about the ancillary steel pieces that we have to buy. So fasteners, nuts, bolts, rivets, weld wire, which we, of course use quite a bit of weld wire. And are we seeing pressure there because of the tariffs? And the answer to that question is yes. And that seems to be ranging right now somewhere in around the $3 million to $5 million range for us, so it's not usually material and of course we have taken into consideration in the guidance that we've given for the full-year, Ryan. So I hope that gives a little bit a sense of it's just not a material issue for us. Look, I don't want to have to offset any more thoughts than I already have to offset, so I'm not happy about it. But from a materiality standpoint not that bigger deal for us.

Ryan Brinkman

I see. And so the cost of those purchase components was jus up, because the market price of steel is up because of the Section 232 or has anything that you purchase been swept up in the separate sort of Section 301 type tariff?

Jim Gouin

Yes. It's really hard for us to nail it down at that level of specificity, but clearly the tariff issues are driving the price increases.

Ryan Brinkman

Great. Okay. So seems pretty contained right now. Just relative to some of the expansion you've done in Mexico in recent years, the product that you produce down there. Is it primarily to satisfy customer production in Mexico? Or does any of that kind of cross borders?

Jim Gouin

It's primarily to supply customer requirements in Mexico. So where they export to is different story, but – and we're not really highly exposed down there. We're about $40 million or so.

Jeff Kersten

$50 million.

Jim Gouin

$50 million in revenue overall, so it's not really a big exposure to us. But the customers that we produce for down there they obviously export into other markets, right?

Ryan Brinkman

Right. And then just lastly from me. On the free cash flow should be strong in the back half of the year. Is that going to factor into cadence of share repurchases or how you're thinking about allocating that sort of discretionary components of capital?

Jim Gouin

Obviously, we took $50 million of liquidity and put it down on debt this time around, and you've always heard me talk about balancing how we use the cash flow, whether it's going to go towards growth, whether it's going go towards leverage reduction or whether its going to go towards returning capital to the shareholders. You also know that we have and do pay a dividend which I consider return of capital to shareholders and we've grown that dividend year-over-year for the last couple of years. So a sustainable growing dividend is part of our overall strategy, whether I specifically put cash flow towards share repurchase program, I think we'll go into the blender if you will and come out the other side in a framework of whatever looks like. And if there's a growth there to be had I think I'll probably focus on growth first.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay. Helpful. Thanks a lot.

Jim Gouin

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Koranda with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Koranda

Hey, guys. Thanks. If I look at the embedded Q4 EBITDA margin guidance, I guess there's a bit of implied ramp there. Just wondered if you could sort of talk about what drives that? Is that essentially launch cost that may be roll off a bit heavier in Q3 and rolling off in the Q4? Any color there would be appreciated?

Jim Gouin

Yes. I'd say, if you're going to look at what's driving the majority of that, it is the reduction of launch cost overall it's coming off. So that then, as we get into 2019 however, as I mentioned earlier we have some very sizable launches in 2019 that you'll see that launch cost come back on again as we roll into 2019. And then again that'll start to roll off as we exit our way out of 2019 and then 2020 you'll see some nice margin expansion coming up.

Matt Koranda

Okay. Got it. And then just in terms of maybe bringing that qualitative commentary into the quantitative realm, is there any way to kind of preliminarily talk about maybe EBITDA margin, we could even say up flat down versus 2018 for 2019 and if you're experiencing extra launch costs, should we be sort of factoring in a bit of down EBITDA margin in 2019?

Jim Gouin

Yes. I mentioned that when Chris was asking the questions too, I mean, I'll go through it again because it's important to understand. In February when we put our guidance out on The Street part of the 350 of net new business out through 2020 carried with us some incremental margin. We'd indicated at the time versus 2017 that incremental margins can be as much as 100 basis points by 2020. But it is a bit lumpy in its delivery and the lumpiness is associated with the launch cost required to launch very, very sizable programs. Again recall the combination of both replacement and net new is $1 billion worth overall revenue for the company. So, we've experienced some of that launch costs in 2018. We will experience more launch costs in 2019, which will have a dampening effect on margin. And as it comes off at the end of 2019 and going into 2020 we'll see the margin expansion come through.

Matt Koranda

Okay. That makes sense. And just moving on to tariffs, if you guys work to quantify the exposure, I mean, I know you don't have a lot of direct cross-border exposure yourselves but have you kind of look deeper into the programs that you're supplying and sort of looked at quantifying programs that may be export from the U.S. into the China market and is there any way to help us understand the exposure there?

Jim Gouin

Yes. I would say the exposures limited to zero. I mean, there's just not a lot -- major programs that were on in the U.S., the export of those programs in the markets like China I think is very limited.

Jeff Kersten

Probably the biggest one is our new BMW facility in South Carolina where we support the X series, some of that goes in to China, but the majority of what we do on the trucks and SUVs all stay here, a lot of it within the U.S.

Matt Koranda

Okay. Helpful guys. I'll jump back in queue. Thank you.

Jim Gouin

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rich Kwas with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Ronny [Indiscernible] for Rich. Are you seeing anything in terms of call offs from your customers in Europe related to a WLTP?

Jim Gouin

We know that we've seen other OEMs indicate some changes in production volume late in the year and potentially having some timing issues say fourth quarter rolling into the first quarter. We have not yet seen any impact of that rolling through our call offs, at least not at this point, so not anticipating that they'll be any major issues around that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And what's the typical lead time on cost. Is it about six weeks or…?

Jim Gouin

Yes. That would be six weeks or so, yes, six to eight weeks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Jim Gouin

But we do, I mean, we also get -- we have our ears to the rail, right, and so we're close to the customer and usually if there is something like that rolling around we'll start to catch some wind of it and we certainly have not at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then tooling just as we think about, your initial guide was 25 million balance of the end of the year. Is there going to be some give-back in the back half from the 21 currently?

Jeff Kersten

Yes. Because we're still targeting about 25 at the end of the year, you will see in third quarter wouldn't surprise me if tooling balances went up the third quarter and came back down to roughly around 25 million by the year-end.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then last question from me is just the Meridian fire, do you have any kind of quantitative numbers on the impact it had on the top line and bottom line for you guys?

Jim Gouin

I mean, fortunately for us it did not have a significant impact. We had a bit of revenue and you saw us have a little bit of lower revenue versus our outlook. Some of that was F-series related, but the impact for us just was not very meaningful.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's very helpful. Thanks guys.

Jim Gouin

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Ward with Williams Trading. Please go ahead.

Michael Ward

Thanks very much. Good morning everyone.

Jim Gouin

Hey, Mike.

Michael Ward

As Ford transitioned some of these plants from car to light trucks, I assume there's an opportunity for you to pickup some content. Are any of those shifts included in your net new business? Or what is the timing of some of those awards?

Jim Gouin

Yes. I mean, that's unclear in terms of what they're going to do and how they're going to do it, but our numbers are what we have won and what we've been awarded and the like, so whether they produce at one factory another factories not going to make any difference really to us.

Michael Ward

Okay. What about the plant like a Michigan where they're going from a small car to the Ranger and then the Crossover vehicles?

Jim Gouin

Well, if there's awards on the Ranger or the Crossover vehicles and we win on then its going be good news for us overall.

Michael Ward

Okay. So if they have been awarded, they would be in your numbers already?

Jim Gouin

That's correct.

Michael Ward

Perfect. Thank you, guys.

Jim Gouin

Okay.

Operator

And there are no further in the queue. I'll turn the call back over to Derek Fiebig.

Derek Fiebig

Well thanks, Heidi. Thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. I’ll be around the rest of the day and the rest of the week if there are any questions you might have. Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.