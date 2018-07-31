Western Digital: $5 Billion Buyback Will Drive Stock Price Appreciation

I rate WDC a buy with a 12-month price target of $100 based on 7X my projected 2019 EPS of $14.20 (NB: company is guiding for $13+).

Stronger for longer financial results and a massive $5 billion buyback (vs. ~$21 billion market cap) of the undervalued stock will eventually catalyze stock price appreciation.

Both companies are still viewed as cyclical stocks producing commodity memory and storage products, rather than secular growth stories.

I am playing this secular trend by maintaining overweight positions in both Micron and Western Digital.

Stock Selection

A couple of my top priority investment themes are:

Long term secular growth stories. First, I identify the trend and then I look for the best-of-breed companies to play that trend. Companies generating strong free cash flows that are prioritizing returns to their stockholders. When their stocks are [mis]priced significantly below intrinsic value, front-loaded stock buybacks are the optimum way to create significant value for stockholders. When priced at or above intrinsic value I looks for companies that are increasing their dividends.

Data Storage: A Massive Secular Growth Trend

Data storage is one of those long-term secular growth trends that is attractive to me. IDC forecasts in its white paper "Data Age 2025" that by 2025 the global datasphere will grow to 163 zettabytes. That total is ten times the quantity of data generated in 2016. A recent Forbes article highlighted the mind-blowing acceleration in the pace of data creation, a trend that is set to continue indefinitely.

I am playing this secular data storage trend by maintaining overweight positions in both Micron (MU) and Western Digital (WDC), two stocks that fall under both of the aforementioned categories as they also encompass significant stock buybacks.

The two companies compete in the production of NAND (i.e. flash) storage. Western Digital is number two in flash storage and also supplies hard disk drives (HDD) whereas the bulk of Micron’s revenue comes from DRAM. Inexplicably, both these stocks rate among the cheapest on the market despite their prime position to profit from one of the great growth stories.

On 7/6/2015 WDC closed at $77.10. Three years later,, on 7/27/18, it closed at $71.10. This was despite approximately tripling its EPS in that time. Why can this growth story not get a bid from the market? For me, it has become a mystery wrapped up inside and enigma. What will it take for this stock to break out?

Debunking the WDC Bear Case

The main pillars of the bear theory are as follows:

The HDD market is dead: Actually, reports of its demise are greatly exaggerated. WDC is sampling a new generation MAMR technology that will allow 40TB hard drives by 2025 (vs. 14 TB top of the line today). For the past several years HDD storage has maintained a cost advantage over flash in the order of 10:1.

We are currently at peak NAND and the coming price declines will be catastrophic: Actually, the market is quite elastic and price declines ( a ) stimulate demand which leads to higher revenues and profits and (b) the company projects that declines in the costs of production will largely offset price declines so that margins will be minimally impacted.

) stimulate demand which leads to higher revenues and profits and (b) the company projects that declines in the costs of production will largely offset price declines so that margins will be minimally impacted. The company will be a target for retaliatory action by the Chinese in the ( unlikely ) event that a full-blown trade war ensues: However, South China Morning Post reported China has no plan to target U.S. companies operating in the nation as that would run counter to Beijing’s goal of attracting foreign investments. Management confirmed on the recent conference call that they do not foresee any direct impact.

) event that a full-blown trade war ensues: However, South China Morning Post reported China has no plan to target U.S. companies operating in the nation as that would run counter to Beijing’s goal of attracting foreign investments. Management confirmed on the recent conference call that they do not foresee any direct impact. The company will be adversely affected in the longer term by the emergence of significant new competition from Chinese manufacturers: Actually, the Chinese have been attempting to develop a domestic memory manufacturing capability for several years. They have been hampered by lack of IP and the inability to master the processes involved. The Trump administration has indicated that it will not acquiesce to the continued theft of IP and is willing to impose consequences. This issue was explored in depth in an excellent piece by my SA colleague, Jaret Wilson.

The low PE ratios are appropriate for companies producing commodity products in a cyclical industry: Actually, the products have become increasingly complex and difficult to produce. Mastery of the production processes and ownership of the IP are significant barriers to entry. Moreover, what was once a highly cyclical industry has become increasingly diversified and is now more of a secular growth story.

FY 2018 Financial Results

WDC just delivered stellar fourth quarter and full year financial results. FY 2018 revenue was $20.6 billion, an increase of 8% Y/Y. Gross margins were up 470 basis points Y/Y resulting from a higher mix of revenue from sales of flash products and capacity enterprise drives. Adjusted net income was $4.5 billion or $14.73 per share, an increase of 60% Y/Y.

WDC generated more than $4.2 billion of operating cash flow, an increase of 22% Y/Y. After making capital investments of $1.6 billion, free cash flow totaled $2.7 billion, the majority of which was applied to deleveraging from the high debt taken on to make the SanDisk acquisition.

Capital Allocation

The company has previously enunciated the following capital allocation priorities (which I have ordered based on my own perceptions of current priority):

Organic and inorganic business investments. Optimization of cost of capital and capital structure while enhancing financial flexibility. Delivering returns to shareholders through a $2 per share dividend (yield ~3%) and share buyback program. Deleveraging.

Stock Buybacks

The BIG news was the announcement of a new $5 billion share buyback program, of which the company expects to commit $1.5 billion to stock repurchases in the next 12 months. At an average price of $75, that would amount to 20 million shares out of the ~300 million that are currently issued.

Lowering the stock count will drive EPS growth. My hope is that the company will front load these buybacks to achieve maximum impact on EPS for the current quarter/year.

Deleveraging and Capital Structure / Cost of Capital Optimization

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $5.1 billion. Total debt principal outstanding decreased by more than $2 billion to $11.2 billion. The net debt position was $6.1 billion.

Deleveraging and the successful execution of its debt restructuring strategy, which lowered the effective interest rate on its debt, resulted in a substantial reduction in interest expense.

Conclusion

WDC is undervalued. The current stock price assumes a future decline in EPS that is unlikely to materialize (the company’s preliminary guidance for 2019 is for more than $13 per share). As this realization dawns on the market, I expect the stock to be re-rated. A consistent stock buyback program of as much as $1.5 - 2 billion per annum will serve to boost EPS and juice the re-rating of the stock. If the current market apathy persists, the company becomes a candidate for an acquisition or a take private transaction. I rate WDC a buy with a 12-month price target of $100 based on 7X my projected 2019 EPS of $14.20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.