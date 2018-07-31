3 Reasons For A Lower USD/SGD

Since the beginning of the year 2018, USD/SGD has appreciated significantly till date and at the current junction, USD/SGD seems to have difficulty closing above the 1.365 critical resistance level. The common question among investors would be where will USD/SGD be heading next? This article will discuss the direction of USD/SGD supported with fundamental and technical reasons in the subsequent paragraphs.

Dollar Weakness should continue to resume

One of the reasons why the greenback could potentially make a move lower could be due to a potential currency war which markets have yet to be pricing in. As Mr. Trump tweeted about other countries such as China, the European Union which have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, the US Dollar gets stronger and stronger each passing day and this undercut the nation's competitive advantage. He also asserts that it is not an equal playing field. The fact that he felt the need to express his view on Twitter simply reaffirms the notion of the administration's desire for a weaker US Dollar moving forward.

Apart from a potential currency war, another worrying trend would be the trade balance figures in the US. The latest US goods trade balance figure continues to swell from 64.8 Billion in May to 68.3 Billion in June. From a trade balance perspective, a weaker dollar is favorable as it can spur the US exports and thereby narrowing the trade balance deficit figure. On the flip side, Singapore consistently runs one of the world's biggest current account surpluses which is essentially the same thing as a trade surplus, in proportion to the size of its economy. All else being equal, the difference between the two countries' trade balance figures should encourage a lower USD/SGD moving forward.

Moreover, trade war risks could cause further Dollar downside. With Trump administration's aggressive stance on trade, it can cause US trade partners to avoid adding more or reducing the US Dollar reserves exposure or the possibility to avoid the currency entirely. The latter can be exemplified in the case of China where we do witness the launching of yuan-denominated oil contracts earlier in the year.

From a carry trade perspective, it seems wise to long USD/SGD instead given the interest rate differentials between the two currencies. However, one has to also take into consideration the changes in the spot price of the exchange rate. If the exchange rate stays the same or moves higher in the case of long USD/SGD, it will clearly be a big winner trade. On the other hand, if the trade moves against you and the exchange rate move lower in the case of a long USD/SGD, the losses could be substantial. Furthermore, for the past 10 years, the change in the spot prices of USD/SGD from the start of August to the end of the year is divided as shown in Figure 1 where 5 out of 10 years we do witness USD/SGD closing lower.

Figure 1

Source: Author's Calculation

This shows that entering a trade purely from a carry trade strategy may not be successful and one also has to look for other confluence as well.

Hence, the possibility of a currency war, swelling US trade deficit figures and trade war risks seems to favor a weaker dollar as we march forward and this strengthens the case for USD/SGD to drift lower in the coming months.

Stronger print in Singapore's headline and core inflation in June

One of the reasons for a stronger SGD would be the possibility of tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (NYSE:MAS) in its next meeting.

Singapore June inflation surprises on the upside due to a faster pace of price increases in service and food segments. June Headline CPI registered 0.6% y/y (0.4% y/y in May) while core inflation also edged higher to register 1.7% y/y (1.5% y/y in May). However, on the US side, we do witness the latest Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) and core PCE which is Fed's preferred measure of inflation (QoQ) registering below market expectations in 2Q which makes the Fed unlikely to accelerate the path of tightening which thereby supports the case for a lower USD/SGD.

With Brent Crude oil prices moving higher, the risk is biased towards higher which thereby creates an inflationary environment in Singapore arising from cost-push inflation due to higher international oil prices. The effects are more profound in the case of Singapore given the small and open economy with little natural resources and it heavily relies on imports from other countries. According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Media Conference in July, MAS core inflation is projected to rise gradually over the course of 2018 coupled with the gradual absorption of remaining slack in the labor market and the attendant pickup in domestic demand, this should keep MAS to continue its monetary policy normalization path in their next meeting in October by increasing slightly the slope of the S$NEER policy band.

In light of the difference in the trajectory of the central bank's monetary policy from an inflation perspective, it should propel USD/SGD lower moving ahead.

Strong resistance level at 1.365

From a technical perspective on a weekly chart, we do observe strong rejections at the 200 Moving Average which is denoted by the red arrow as shown in Figure 2. From the past weekly candlesticks, USD/SGD have difficulty closing above the 1.365 critical resistance level and this may suggest a potential bearish reversal may be imminent which supports the case for lower USD/SGD moving ahead.

Figure 2

Source:Live stock, index, futures, Forex and Bitcoin charts on TradingView

To conclude, the resumption of US Dollar weakness, a possible tightening from MAS in their next policy meeting coupled with strong resistance level at 1.365 seems to suggest another lower leg for USD/SGD. Although it may be a bumpy road ahead, the analysis made from both fundamental and technical analysis seems to favor shorting USD/SGD. I will be looking to short USD/SGD's rally. The entry price I am looking to short will be at 1.3587, with a stop loss placed at 1.3748 and a profit target of 1.3307.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in USD/SGD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.