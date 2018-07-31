Why Fitbit Will Become A FIT 'Beat'

Surprises tend to be surprising

Sometimes we can be surprised by good news just because we have become accustomed to a steady diet of bad news. Sometimes all the evidence of pending good news is in plain sight in front of us, but we just can't see it because it is just too good to be true. Like when you were a kid and you took the trash out without being asked but no one would believe you because you always had to be pestered to do your chores. So, then, you were punished for lying and your goody two shoes sister got your dessert because she must have taken out the trash since she is such a good person. Wall Street consensus is for Fitbit (FIT) to post a $0.24 loss for Q2 because they couldn't have possibly done anything good in the quarter, and, certainly, they did not take the trash out, as in cutting opex even though they said they would.

There are rare and anomalous times where there is a disconnect between the marketplace and the stock market. It is always necessary to observe real world evidence over stock market sentiment. I wrote about the occasional Wall Street vs. Main Street disconnect earlier this year when I explained why Nvidia (NVDA) was going to have a blowout record quarter before their earnings release in my article "Crypto Mining Could Be Playing Games With Nvidia" when consensus earnings were calling for $1.15 per share. I explained why they would be more like a record $1.50 a share, and I was trying hard to be conservative, as the official numbers actually came in at $1.57 per share.

What's brewing at Fitbit is going to serve up a big surprise. Just to show what happens when a hated company does better than expected, there are two stocks I recently benefited from, Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), by owning both in single digits. I am out now as I never intended to hold either one.

Fossil was able to double, then hold on to its gains, then double again. AMD continued to rise 70% from one call to the next and then hit a double after the second ER relative to where it was before the first ER.

Fossil and AMD have shown what happens to a stock that is hated, beat down, and shorted more than 10 percent of float if earnings come in better than expected. FIT is likely to follow the recent FOSL/AMD roadmap when earnings are reported after market close 8/1/18.

Versa is Fitbit's surprise catalyst

Versa went on sale April 16, 2018, and has been well received in the marketplace. Management is pleased with strong demand and positive responses by consumers. The Versa is filling a marketplace void in the smartwatch segment.

In our review of the Versa, we said that "as a product, the Versa is easily one of the best pieces of hardware that Fitbit has ever put out..." PC World June 2018 Strong consumer demand makes Versa the fastest selling product in Fitbit history Fitbit press release June 2018 With Fitbit Versa, we are delivering on our promise to offer a true mass appeal smartwatch with engaging new features. The positive response to Versa shows that we are filling this void and well positions us to gain share of the fast-growing smartwatch market Fitbit CEO James Park

I have taken time to listen carefully to a CNBC media interview of James Park, CEO of Fitbit, in order to have a better understanding of why R&D spending was so high in the past. Developing Fitbit OS exacerbated losses in the past, but it is now turbocharging revenue in the present. Falling opex, fueled mostly by R&D cost reductions, will flip the bottom line from losses to gains. Park has a vision for the future of Fitbit to transition more and more to a recurring revenue model and wellness company. If successful, it will smooth out revenues and profits. The balance sheet is already in fantastic shape.

Versa is a hit after the Ionic flopped

Fitbit has decided to create a mass appeal device, especially to women. In reading through the Amazon reviews written by women, they appreciate the smaller form factor fitting their wrists. Not coincidentally, Fitbit also released the women's health tracker at the same time, and as of the first week of June, 2.4 million women customers have started using it since it went online.

Fitbit's second try at a smartwatch is the Versa, with the Ionic being the first. The Ionic did not do well because it was viewed as too large, too expensive and too clunky to have broad-based appeal. The Versa is smaller, lighter, $100 less expensive and is being accepted by both men and women. The Versa does everything the Ionic does, as they use the same OS, except for Ionic's GPS feature.

Versa is the top-selling smartwatch on Amazon right now, and it is getting good and numerous reviews:

One of the methods of identifying whether a product is a hit or flop is the level of discounts and rebates a product is receiving. A hot selling product does not need to be discounted or rebated, a slow seller does. Within a month of the Ionic's launch, it was common to see $50 off promos, and even today, the discounting continues. A couple of days ago, I received an email from newegg with the following lead in header:

The MSRP on the Ionic has dropped from $299 at launch to $289 currently, although Fitbit is still selling the Ionic for $299 on their website store. The Versa has not been discounted or rebated as far as I am aware. The Versa $199 MSRP appears to be very well enforced by Fitbit as shown by the homogeneity between Fitbit's online store pricing and Google shopping.

The above image is from the Fitbit store. The below image is a Google search showing how well the MSRP is holding up. The eBay listing was no longer there when I clicked on it.

Why the beat has been building

In June, management reported that the Versa had sold in six weeks from the middle of April to the end of May over one million units. That equates to 22,222 Versa sales per day. If sales hold up through June, that gives us another 666,666 to go with the original 1,000,000 for a total of 1,666,666 Versa sales in Q2. The $199 MRSP is very consistent and evidently enforced by Fitbit across the channel. It is also the price Fitbit charges on their own website. Now, if the majority of Versa sales were done on Fitbit's website, that would be fantastic for Fitbit as it would boost both revenue and gross margins. Google shopping skews to Amazon and Target.

To get an idea of what revenues Versa brought to the company in its first quarter of availability, conservatively assume 10% of sales are Fitbit online (the more the better) and 90% is online or brick and mortar retail combined. To get a rough idea of how much Fitbit sells Versa to a middleman for, we can look at Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) gross margins:

Amazon's gross margins are climbing year after year due to the advent of AWS and selling ads, as well as taking a page out of Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) book to squeeze better pricing out of suppliers. So, we can feel confident that Amazon is paying more than $146 per Versa equating to 27% gross margins with a selling price of $199 so a 27% retail gross margin number will be used for modeling purposes:

Total Versa sales for Q2 in units: 1,666,666 units

Fitbit's website sales: 166,666 units * $199 = $33,166,534

Sales to retailers: 1,500,000 units * $146 = $219,000,000

Total Versa sales for Q2 in dollars: $252,166,534

In Q1, there were sales of $248 million. Because of the holidays and gift giving, Q4 is the biggest in sales and Q1 is the smallest. In the past, there has been a bump in sales from Q1 to Q2. Over the last two years, Q2 sales grew typically on average 15% over Q1 sales. Forgetting about Versa sales for a moment, if we use that bump we should get a growth from Q1 sales of $248 million to Q2 which would be $285 million. Not so coincidentally, back in August, management guided Q2 revenues between $275 and $295 million.

Making a very aggressive assumption that Versa sales cannibalized and disrupted half of Fitbit's pre Versa sales (I don't believe the cannibalization was this severe, but trying to err on the conservative side), we end up with $143 million non-Versa Q2 sales. Adding Versa to non-Versa sales together ends up being $395 million. Sales of over $400 million are probable, due to the fact that Fitbit is the only smartwatch provider that has the stated company policy of one size doesn't fit all. They are consciously providing an array of features and price points to create a complimentary product family, so it is possible Versa sales were non-cannibalistic.

Guidance for revenue was given at $285 million, but it was given with only two weeks of Versa sales under their belt. Forecasting is a crazy mad exercise, and it appears management was playing it very safe in guidance since they just came off a poor Q1. They knew Q2 is historically a little better vs. Q1, so $285 million is what they pulled out of their magic hat:

Q2 earnings have not been released and will come out after the market closes on 8/1/18. The following income statement shows Q1 as reported by Fitbit during the last earnings release in May as compared to what the author is projecting for Q2 (in thousands):

Q2 Q1 Revenue $395,000 247,865 Cost of revenue 213,132 133,742 Gross profit 181,868 114,123 Operating expense Research and development 83,336 89,336 Sales and marketing 73,052 72,052 General and administrative 35,088 36,088 Total operating expenses 191,476 197,476 Operating loss (9,608) (83,353) Interest income 1,350 1,350 Other income 517 517 Income tax benefit (609) Net gain (loss) (7,741) (81,486) Loss per share (0.03) (0.34) Shares used to compute loss 241.3M 239.4M

Source: Q2 projected by author, Q1 from company financials

CEO James Park has gone on record committing to bringing operating expenses down to $740 million for 2018. The current opex run rate is $790 million, so there is a need to drop $17 million off each quarter's expenses to hit the target by year end. With three quarters left to report, they need to drop approximately $6 million per quarter.

With the Versa selling at a faster clip than any previous product in Fitbit's history, it will be tough to make deep cuts in sales and marketing, so I added $1 million. GA expenses are not a big number to start with, but $1 million in cuts is not unreasonable. That leaves us $6 million in cuts to go, and it has to come out of R&D. Park loves R&D, but it is the only area that can absorb the kind of cuts he committed to.

Park has explained in a recent interview that huge R&D spending in the past was by design a front-loaded expense that would be recouped across future launches, and he is now able to cut R&D going forward. His credibility is on the line and he is going to have to make the cuts even though he would probably prefer going to the dentist every day. Q1 R&D was an astounding 36% of revenues. My projections for Q2 R&D of $83 million will be a still a lofty 21% of revenues.

A loss of $0.03 is my GAAP projection, but the street is expecting a non-GAAP loss of $0.24 per share. Earnings whispers are even worse at a $0.26 loss. Based on the differential of FIT GAAP vs. non-GAAP results over the last 12 quarters, I am guesstimating a $0.01 non-GAAP gain. So, there you have it on record... I am projecting close to a $100 million rev beat and a $0.25 EPS beat.

If my projections turn out to be true, the after-hours post earnings release stock price will gap up 10 to 20% overnight and march toward $10 within a week. A share price target of $15 by the end of the month is not out of the question.

Conclusion

Fitbit finally has a hit on its hands once again. It appears the market is not yet ready for such good news, but it will be after earnings are released. Over the short term, there is 10:1 asymmetric opportunity of close to 300% upside as the pending good news and short covering could push the stock to $18. Downside should be limited to less than 30% based upon price action over the last 12 months.

Smart watch revenue is forecasted to double over the next three years, and Fitbit is a proven innovator that will be able to get a significant share of the market in both the iOS and Android world. Part of their original DNA is knowing how to create hit products and making money. Fitbit is making a comeback and the Q2 earnings release will reveal the beginning of better days ahead.

Additional disclosure: I have never personally owned a Fitbit in my life, but plan to buy a celebratory Versa within 72 hours if Fitbit crushes their earnings call.