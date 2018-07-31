IRADIMED's (IRMD) CEO Roger Susi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IRADIMED Corp. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Roger Susi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brent Johnson - Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing

Chris Scott - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

David Solomon - ROTH Capital Partners

Larry Haimovitch - HMTC

Operator

The agenda for today's call will be as follows. Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRADIMED, will present opening comments. Then Brent Johnson, IRADIMED's Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, will discuss customer orders. And finally, Chris Scott, IRADIMED's Chief Financial Officer, will summarize the Company's financial results, before opening the call up to questions.

Roger Susi

Thank you and good morning. Earlier this morning we reported second quarter 2018 revenue of $7.4 million with GAAP net income of $0.11 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.14 per diluted share. In comparison, second quarter revenue increased 33.5% over last year, with both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings significantly higher than last year as well. Additionally, on a quarter-to-quarter sequential basis, revenue increased nearly 4%. I am very satisfied with these results as they continue to show strength in the demand for our products and the earnings potential that exists within our business.

Last quarter, I spoke about momentum that have been building over time and our desire to expand upon it carry forwards into the future, paving the way for the realization of our five-year revenue goal. While I said that we’re likely to experience bumps along the way, this quarter was not one of those. With sales and marketing, the MRI patient monitor is doing very well globally with revenue growing 277% over the second quarter last year and 25% sequentially. Additionally, it was a very good quarter for our international business overall, which grew 141% over the second quarter last year and 45% sequentially. Sales of our IV pumps also grew to nearly 10% over last year and remained consistent with the first quarter this year. We view this as a positive sign that our domestic sales team is progressing and their ability to simultaneously manage multiple products.

As for the new product development front, we are progressing as planned on the next generation IV pump as well as enhancements to the patient monitor and have made no changes to our project calendar or the anticipated commercialization dates for new devices upon which we are actively working.

From a regulatory standpoint, we recently received clearance to begin sales and importation of our patient monitor in Japan, which has been a large market for IV pumps and we feel the MRI patient monitoring market will be equally as excited. Overall, I believe the company is performing well and poised to take advantage of the momentum we are seeing.

Now I shall address our updated financial guidance for the rest of the year. For the third quarter, we expect revenue of $7.4 million to $7.5 million with GAAP earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.08 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.10. As a reminder, third quarter is historically our lowest booking quarter of the year, and to address this seasonality, we’ve apply an additional measure of safety to our revenue guidance. Additionally, we expect higher sales and marketing expenses in Q3 as compared to Q2 due to headcount increases and additional investments we’re making in the sales team. For the full year, we are increasing our revenue and earnings guides. We now expect to report revenue of $29.5 million to $30.1 million with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.37, non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.45 to $0.47.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Brent for discussion of our customer orders.

Brent Johnson

Thank you, Roger. Good morning, everybody. The sales team had another good quarter with increased bookings on both domestic and the international side of our business, which was a continuation of strength that’s been building for a number of quarters now. Now the composition of those orders has changed as we’ve expanded our product offering with the introduction of the new 3880 MRI patient monitor.

On the domestic side, we saw bookings of patient monitors more than doubled when compared to our first quarter. We see this as an indicator that the markets and our customers are beginning to recognize the patient safety and workflow benefits of the radically improved design of our product. The compact and light weight form factor really resonates with them as they visualize the additional utilization and efficiencies that are made profitable by IRADIMED’s design.

On the international side, our patient monitoring bookings for the quarter remained strong as our distributor team have fully integrated the product into their selling efforts. During the quarter, we began shipping our new invasive blood pressure molecule to the international market. Much of the business outside the U.S. is done on tenders and the invasive blood pressure is requested on the majority of tenders. Now that we have this important parameter, our distributors will be able to respond to a much larger share of existing patient monitoring opportunity and increasing their potential market with the product.

We had a number of successes for the quarter with bundling our patient monitor with an IV pump sale. Bundling our IV pump and monitors in a combined sale remains a great opportunity for us and only us as IRADIMED is the only company in the world with the capability to provide hospitals with a truly mobile patient care system that allows for transporting patients through the MRI and back without having to make multiple-times assuming equipment changeovers. We’re really seeing the contact resonate with customers and as a key differentiator between IRADIMED’s product offering and anything else in the market. We’re excited about the future of the 3880 patient monitor and we anticipate increasing demand as customers move toward realizing additional utilization and driving efficiencies in their operation.

As I’ve stated previously, the composition of our orders for the quarter has changed and so did our -- so too did our sales people’s time allocations to our product. A little more than six months ago, we were a one-product company in the U.S. with our domestic sales team concentrating 100% of their efforts on the IV pump. Now with the addition of the 3880 patient monitor, we doubled our product offering, and while we are still spending most of our time on the IV pump business, there’s a significant amount of selling time being spent on the patient monitoring business as well. This increased time allocation to the patient monitor resulted in better than expected monitor bookings and slightly lower than expected IV pump bookings for the quarter. We see this as a time allocation matter for our U.S. selling team and they’re responding to customer requests for monitor demos as part of the customers’ own internal process of essentially purchasing alternatives, which shifts some of that selling time from the IV pump to the new patient monitor. But we recognize these situations impact the time we get to spend selling the IV pump. We also recognize customers are becoming more aware of our patient monitoring offering and willing to consider our devices in their purchasing decisions. This has caused us to focus on balancing our sales efforts between the two products to help ensure we’re achieving our targeted growth rates for both devices. Accordingly, we’ve taken steps to address this by shifting IV pump incentive, providing more sales education to our U.S. sales team and continuing to expand the number of sales people we have in the field.

The composition in U.S. orders for our pump systems in the second quarter remained consistent with recent quarters with approximately half of the orders coming from first-time adopters and half coming from our existing customers. We remain committed to our strategy of targeting multiple hospital departments with our IV pump and believe it will continue to gain traction. We’re experiencing greater rates of success with our critical care strategy by stimulating the demand for MRI pumps in those departments. And while changing hospital workflow is often difficult and time-consuming, we’re beginning to see successes in converting customers’ long practice of using conventional pumps with long lines, extending into MRI room or just waiting until patients are stable enough to go to MRI for diagnostic scan without IV medications. As we’ve discussed before, both of these work about ground [ph] solutions have negative patient risks associated with them.

As for the sales team itself, our expansion plans remains on track for the year, and we’re currently sourcing for two additional U.S sales manager to bring on to a total of 24 direct sales , which are supplemented by our three area directors and growing clinical emergency and customer service teams. We remain committed to the expansion plan that I spoke about in the last call and growing our sales teams in both the U.S and international markets during 2018.

Now I’ll turn it over to Chris to summarize the financial results.

Chris Scott

Today, I'll be discussing our financial results on a GAAP basis as well as on a non-GAAP basis. Our non-GAAP operating results excluded stock-based compensation expense and related tax effects. Our free cash flow measure is cash flow from operations, less cash used for purchasing of property and equipment. Lastly, infrequent tax items are considered based on their nature and excluded from provision of income taxes as these costs are not indicative of our normal or future provision for income taxes. We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, along with our GAAP financial statements, can be helpful in providing a more thorough analysis of our ongoing financial performance. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure on the last page of today's press release.

As already stated, we reported second quarter revenue of $7.4 million compared to $5.5 million for the same quarter last year. Domestic revenue was $5.7 million for the current quarter compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter last year. Revenue from international sales was $1.6 million for the current quarter compared to $0.7 million for the 2017 quarter. Revenue from devices was $5.1 million for the second quarter 2018 compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter last year. Included in revenue from devices for the second quarter was $1.5 million in sales of our new MRI compatible patient vital signs monitor compared to $0.3 million for 2017 period. Revenue from disposables and services was $1.9 million for the current quarter compared to $1.6 million for the 2017 quarter. And finally, revenue from the amortization of our extended maintenance contracts was $0.4 million for the current quarter compared to $0.2 million for the prior year quarter.

The average selling price of our IV pumps recognizing revenue during the second quarter of 2018 was approximately $29,400 compared to approximately $35,600 for the same quarter last year. The decrease in ASP is the result of higher international sales as a percent of revenue during the current period when compared to the same period last year.

ASP for our patient vital signs monitor was approximately $34,100 for the second quarter 2018 compared to approximately $20,600 for the 2017 period. The increase in ASP is due to the investment of U.S sales of the monitor in the current quarter compared to only having international sales in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 76.8% for the current quarter and 77.7% for the 2017 quarter. Decrease in gross margin percent was primarily the result of higher international sales as a percent of revenue, which have a negative impact to margins, and unfavorable overhead and service-related cost compared to the second quarter last year. These negative impacts were partially offset by higher average selling price for MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring systems when compared to the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2018 were $4 million or 54% of revenue compared to $4 million or 72% of revenue in the second quarter of last year. On a dollar basis, operating expenses were unfavorably impacted by higher sales and marketing cost primarily associated with higher sales activities expenses and payroll with a higher headcounts and higher sales commissions also due to higher sales. These were partially offset by lower stock compensation expense. Higher sales and marketing costs were offset by lower G&A and R&D expenses primarily related to the elevation of expense in the prior year due to the right-off of non-trade AR and lower expenses for legal and professional services, suppliers to R&D project development.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 20.5% compared to a negative 2.4% for the 2017 period. The higher effective tax rate is primarily due to higher taxable income in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter, which also decreased a relative impact of permanent items on the tax rate in the current quarter when compared to the prior year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the current quarter was $0.11 per diluted share compared to the $0.03 for the second quarter last year. On a non-GAAP basis net income was $0.14 per diluted share for the current quarter compared to $0.06 for the second quarter last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, cash provided by operations was $3.1 million compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily the result of higher net income and lower tax outflows related to income taxes and accounts payable, partially offset by a higher net cash outflows related to prepaid expenses and other current assets of accrue payroll and benefits and lower net cash inflows related to deferred revenue. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, 2017, our free cash flow, non-GAAP measure was $1.5 million and $0.1 million respectively. As of June 30, 2018, we had $29.5 million of cash and investments.

Question-and-Answer Session

Larry Solow

Congratulation on another good quarter. On the pump sales market, it looks like sales have been sort of at least dollars as well as have been close to flat for a few quarters now. I know you had a nice little bump up and year-over-year growth is still growing nicely. But do you still think you could sort of get that long-term mid to high even 10% growth on the pumps? And how do you serve them bigger at growth? Is it just a question of your sales guys a little bit too focused on the monitor side? Or are there other things your maybe concerned about?

Brent Johnson

Yeah. This is Brent. That’s a great question. When you introduce a new product like that, obviously there is some excitement in the salesforce and the excitement on the team with the new product. So the balance of the selling efforts is we were saying in the call. And so we’ve done that in some different ways. Mainly it’s been with the extent that we put on different products, the incentive we put on the IV pump versus the patient monitor and also its headcount. I mean, again, as we were trying to describe during the call, you’ve got infinite number of selling hours. And when you’ve get one pump, you can devote a 100% of your selling hours to that. When you’ve got two products, again it’s going to be 100% minus that. So that’s our balancing act and we can reduce some of that with incentives and some of that really needs to headcount. So that’s why we’re continuing to put on more sales people and get more headcount so that we can keep increasing the amount of time that we’re spending on IV pumps.

Larry Solow

And over time, do you see - earlier you thought you constraint how many good sales people you can add in a given quarter. Over time do you see this number growing a lot? Because if I look back, your former competitor in market, I think their sales force was more than double what yours is today, maybe and they obviously got a lot of machinery sales that made it easier for you guys, pay to it for you a little bit. So perhaps you need to considerably increase sales force which would actually drive more growth?

Roger Susi

This is Roger. We feel - I mean we’re not surprised by it all. Actually we feel it’s not a bad spend at all, actually good time, and Brent may be put a little bit more color into this. The sales force has allocated a good third of their time away from selling IV pumps. That sale is more or less, as you pointed out, plateaued up. So we’re basically getting the same business we used to get with two-thirds or a little bit less of the selling efforts. So I don’t see that as a bad sign as I see it as a potential good sign. The market is still quite good there.

Larry Solow

How about pricing? I mean, if we exclude sort of the mix towards international, are domestic sales still sort maybe - maybe you’re going not -- that toward health also, but are we still sort of in that mid-30,000 range on the domestic side for pricing on the pumps?

Roger Susi

There has been no average selling price change at all.

Larry Solow

It’s all mix essentially. Okay. How about you switch a real bet on the monitor side? Just to clarify, did you say the average selling price, the average price was $34,000.

Chris Scott

$34,100.

Larry Solow

Right. And obviously international skews that down a little bit, but still somewhat below thought - internally obviously well below your competitor and somewhat below I thought what you guys might eventually reap. And I know you came up to price discovery last quarter. Are we still in that process? Do you still expect U.S sales price to go up? And any update on what the competitors doing reaction wise? Are they coming down? I know you mentioned last quarter you’ve seen some price quotes anecdotally in the low 70s, does that change at all?

Roger Susi

Not much. I mean they have gotten aggressive in certain situations, but certainly that’s the exception of the rule. So we do see some opportunities for potentially getting a little bit higher price in the domestic market, but we think we’re doing well. I mean, if you look at that number, international it’s heavily, heavily skewing that number down because if we don’t have a sales and marketing expenses on the international side and - yeah, the left configured model is selling at higher rates internationally.

Larry Solow

Is the international like half of the price? Is that like a ballpark or…

Roger Susi

Oh, boy! Larry, it’s a distributors, but we’re talking about what we sell it to the distributors.

Larry Solow

Right. Understood.

Roger Susi

It’s much less than half.

Larry Solow

Okay. It’s much less than half. Okay, fair enough. That’s really skewing down obviously. Got you.

Chris Scott

Internationally it skews about 40% of domestic.

Larry Solow

Okay. Got it. Okay. Thanks. Appreciate it.

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Solomon with ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

David Solomon

Hi, guys. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to follow up on Larry’s questions, start with the monitor and then move on to the pump. So don’t want to believer the pricing. It looks like the monitor was very sequentially down a fair amount. Was that all from international mix or is some of that bundling? Or how much of the bundling maybe influenced price of either the pump or the monitor?

Chris Scott

So it’s the pump that’s down a little bit from last year. It’s about $29,000 versus $36,000. And to the large part, we had international sales was about just around 22% of total revenue for this quarter. They’re about 12% total revenue for the last quarter. And when I look at the ASPs, I see slight increase in it in versus international ASP. So, yeah, we think part of that decline in ASP quarter-to-quarter is strictly due to the international sales.

Roger Susi

Yeah, I think David was asking about the bundling, the max of second peace I think, right, what you’re talking about? So maybe, Brent?

Brent Johnson

Sure. Yeah, and that really hasn’t significantly impacted either the price of the pump or the prices of the monitor. We’re not offering a deep discount in the pump because we’re selling the monitor along with the pump.

David Solomon

Okay. And just in the past you’ve mentioned multi pump orders is, did you track that this quarter? Or are you no longer following that? That seem like something that was also growing recently?

Brent Johnson

That was we continue to track the mostly pump orders the dual -- what we called multi pumps more than three, dual pump order two. Again they were down a bit. This is like we said on, the IV pump orders were lower than our expectations and multi pumps. Again, no exceptional in the rule. And again, David, that goes to the allocation of the sales time.

David Solomon

Absolutely.

Brent Johnson

Now, the monitor -- so when the guys are selling monitor, they have move to a substantial part of our selling time to that. We haven’t -- we’re just busy chasing the existing monitor business, which is pretty much all down in MRI. There is none out it. So all of that part is selling time, never gets to those awards as we’re focused on the monitor with that piece of our selling time. So as you know, we hope to -- because the monitor is to transports, small and light weight, it’s a long time on the battery. Well, eventually, hopefully spread the monitor as well into the other areas of the hospital like we’ve been doing with the pump. But that’s it’s not there yet, we’re just chasing the abundant amount of these deals that are going down in MRI right now.

David Solomon

Excellent. And then I just wanted to talk on a little bit on the expense side. It seems like you’ve been doing a really great job with improving operational margins and it looks like the guidance -- if you add in the revenue for next quarter, it looks like essentially you could be earning more than what you're guiding for the year on a non-GAAP basis. Is that maybe our gross margins maybe at threat? Or is there something in this quarter that was exceptional with respect to GNA? I’m just trying to think about operating expenses and gross margins going forward in next couple of quarters.

Chris Scott

I think what we saw this quarter and why you see a little down in expected earnings, we did have some shifting of expenses from Q2 to Q3. One, we had some sales guys, two sales managers I think that we have anticipated coming in early on quarter but didn’t make until later in the quarter. So some of - a lot of that cost shifting out to the quarter and into the third quarter. And then some of the investments that we’re making in the sales team too, we’re going to start to hit in the third quarter. So we’re anticipating some higher sales marketing costs that are impacting our earnings estimate.

David Solomon

And then just lastly on the monitor. Are there any regions in the country or types of hospitals that you’re having better success with? Just any color we can have how the launch is going would be greatly helpful. Thanks a lot for taking my questions.

Roger Susi

Again, if you look at the hospital we’ve sold to, it has been a pretty wide variety both geographically and the side of the institution. We’ve sold in some very small institutions. We’ve sold in some huge institutions. So it’s really been pretty well spread across the board. I can’t give a lot of comparison there.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Larry Haimovitch with HMTC. Your line is now open.

Larry Haimovitch

Most of my questions have been asked, but just one for Brent. When you look at the patient monitoring sales, are there new customers that haven’t had patient monitoring equipment before? Or are they orders that you’re winning from the competitor?

Brent Johnson

Larry, these are almost all replacement market products. Right? I mean, this is a mature market. This is a market that’s applying these plots for year and years. You have a pretty low growth rate. If you see your growth rate as new MRI coming being installed in marketplace, what our opportunity here in the market share play obviously and taking market share from our competitors. So every one of these sales is competitive and every one of these deals were really taking from competitors, those medical systems which is basically the deal we won that’s actively selling in the US.

Roger Susi

I think the only thing I would add to that, Brent, is the critical care strategy and once we begin to gain some more traction there, the market will grow towards as we’re beginning to realize this multiple monitor sale compared to really today’s sale with this replacement market is just one-to-one business model. But once we’re able to get in there and really show up our product and convince hospitals to change their workflows and processes, we’ll be able to realize this multiple monitor program, which will ultimately grow the market for us.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. And then a follow-up question. You mentioned overseas the invasive blood pressure monitor. Is that something that we will see in the U.S.?

Roger Susi

Yes, indeed. Yes.

Larry Haimovitch

How important, Roger, do you view that as a new product addition?

Roger Susi

Well, it hasn’t affected our sales so far, but it will be nice. It’s not going to add to the revenue much. So I’d have to say -- I wouldn’t relegate it to a very high positioning your mind. It’s not hurting our sales to not have it specifically at this point. Well, it help us to continue to add growth momentum? Yes. Is it going to effect the revenue much? No.

Larry Haimovitch

Yeah. Okay. And then one final for Chris. I’m assuming there wasn’t any share buybacks in the quarter. I don’t think you commented on that, Chris.

Chris Scott

That’s correct. We don’t have an active buyback program right now. We don’t have one authorize.

Larry Haimovitch

So any thoughts about cash. Your cash is probably way, way more than you’ve ever need to run the business day-to-day?

Chris Scott

Yeah. I mean, we’re building excess cash. It’s something that the board is -- we actively dialogue with at the board level what to do with it. But at this point, there hasn’t been an appetite for any type of dividend. I also get last questions around dividend or special dividend or anything or anything like that. There just been the upside to implement more of but right now. So we still hold on in…

Larry Haimovitch

You will generate free cash flow this year of approximately how much?

Chris Scott

It’s about $5 million.

Larry Haimovitch

$5 million, okay. And then presumably grows as the business grows next year and the year after.

Chris Scott

That’s correct.

Thank you. And we do have a follow up question from Larry Solow with CJS Securities. Your line is now open.

Larry Solow

Thanks. Actually a couple of thoughts on the monitor side. Does the competitor have the invasive blood pressure monitor in the ARP? So not all of them or?

Roger Susi

Yeah. It’s been a feature in the competitors’ system for years, but it’s not hugely used.

Larry Solow

Okay. Okay, right. So how often utilize in the hospital may not necessarily need to have like-for-like. How about the monitor market in Japan? Is that also going to be a replacement market? Or is that somewhat of I assume yes or is that - would that be sort of a newer missionary market for you guys?

Roger Susi

Actually that’s a good question, Larry. That market was, though these multi-parameter MRI patient monitors have been offered for sales in Japan for 20-plus years, was not a very well except or fully adopted thing for the Japanese. They told in other words very poorly in the Japanese market relied on buying a single parameter and dual parameter, just pulls up cemetery have serve them well for all those years until about, I think it’s about two years ago now. There has been some change in the way they think and some of their guidance for expectable patient care. I won’t call it a law. I’m not sure there is quite at that level, but there are patient safety and care recommendation change a couple of years ago. And so they roughly to where I believe they now recommend that these three parameters will be available for monitoring patients in the MRI, and that’s CO2 gas, blood pressure and as well as pulse oximetry. So that has made the market for these multi-parameter MRs now all of a sudden have whole new higher profile in Japan. So most -- to cut the answer short, yes, there is quite a few installations in Japan in general of MR systems and there is quite a few of those that never had a multi-parameter MR monitoring.

Larry Solow

Okay, so it’s opportunity. And then have -- I guess I assume that will through distributors initially and are you selling pumps there too, or no in Japan?

Roger Susi

I mentioned our Japanese distributor has done well with our then the sustained one that we expected to do very well with this monitor now that they have just cleared.

Larry Solow

And just on switching gears. You mentioned some investments in sales and marketing, addition to sort of the increasing high count. Is that sort of -- I know you did mentioned that you called someone and some intensive competitions early is the shift while bit more pump side. Anything else you can here anymore color on sort of initiatives you’re spending dollar one. I was going back to the initiative. Wave got a think some dollars on.

Roger Susi

Going back to training initiative, we’ve got a train coming up in the middle of August, and we‘ve spent the money and some outside training for the sales people, that would be included in that.

Larry Solow

Got it. And then just lastly, any update on the timeline where you said you mentioned some of your future and new products sort of in line with expectations. Sort of magnetic detectors. Is that still sort of like a one-year away type thing? And also on a next generation pumps, any thoughts on when might we might see some news on that.

Roger Susi

I mentioned that in brief that our development plans are unchanged and still progressing well. So they didn’t report any change but to reiterate that does include the proffer magnetic detector item, which is still in our -- in the works of the something we hope to have revenue appearing in about a year; and the [Indiscernible] that’s the bulk of the efforts here at this here at the present time, in spite of we’re doing something’s for the monitor like Caveness [ph] and basic pretty that was very difficult. But the pumps, the new pumps that’s a big project and we’re deep into that thing. And I don’t know what more to say about it, its nothing negative to report there.

Larry Solow

And also you have given timely - that’s something you expect that we will see maybe by sometime late in 1:19 or even beyond that?

Roger Susi

Well, I think you have to look at our five-year revenue goal, you will see an inflection in there and that inflation point is 2 because of that new pump?

Thank you. This concludes today’s Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive of IRADIMED's closing remarks.

Roger Susi

Thank you all for participating in today’s call. Overall, we had a very good quarter. Again, while remaining cautious as we build out our sales force, I’m encouraged by the demand for our products and the progress we’re making as a company. We look forward to reporting back to your next quarter. Thank you.

