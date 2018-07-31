Apple Delivers Solid Results

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fiscal third quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL) for the June ending period. Expectations were certainly high going into the report, with shares just a stone's throw from their all-time high as well as a trillion dollar valuation. The company delivered a solid report, sending shares higher in the after-hours session seen below.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Overall results and guidance:

For the quarter, Apple came in with revenues of almost $53.3 billion, beating analyst estimates by almost $900 million. On the bottom line, earnings per share came in at $2.34, smashing estimates for $2.18.

Here's what management has detailed in terms of fiscal Q4 guidance:

• revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

• gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

• operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion

• other income/(expense) of $300 million

• tax rate of approximately 15 percent before discrete items

The street was expecting $59.57 billion for revenues, so this guidance was definitely ahead. This potentially sets up the name for its biggest launch cycle ever, with a number of new products across all major product lines.

Breakdown of product categories:

If we look at what analysts were expecting, the company missed on both iPhone and Mac unit sales, while beating on iPads. The key for the iPhone, however, was that the average selling price was over $724. This is nearly 20% growth over the prior year period, reflecting sales of the iPhone X and more expensive iPhone 8, and the ASP number beat estimates by almost $30. A small miss on unit sales isn't a big deal when you crush it on selling prices.

Analysts were expecting the iPad to decline a bit, but the company actually showed unit sales growth of more than 1%, although selling prices declined by more than 5%. This is because there was no iPad Pro refresh in June this year, which boosted ASPs in the year ago period. The refresh will likely come this fall, helping selling prices then. Mac unit sales were down by more than 13%, but that was mostly offset by a 10% gain on selling prices.

Once again, the services segment crushed estimates, coming in at nearly $9.55 billion, more than $350 million ahead of estimates. This represented more than 31% growth, showing the strength of the Apple ecosystem. The "other products" category came in a little light, but not by an overwhelming amount, and still showed nearly 37% growth. It appears that the Apple Watch is doing quite well, even if management won't disclose unit sales.

Analysis of the financials:

When we look at the income statement, the big revenue beat obviously helped. Apple achieved gross margins of 38.34% compared to guidance of 38.00% to 38.50%, and was slightly ahead of street estimates. While operating expenses were a little more than the highest end of guidance, other income items beat guidance by more than $270 million. Combining that with a tax rate of 13.29% versus a forecast of 14.50%, and you can easily see why the company delivered such a big EPS blowout.

Of course, the solid bottom line number was helped by the company's buyback, bringing the diluted share count for the quarter down to 4.927 billion versus 5.233 billion in the year ago period. Management returned almost $25 billion to shareholders in the period, spending $20 billion on the buyback. The goal is to get to a cash neutral position in the future, but that will take a number of quarters to do so even with this massive buyback.

Final thoughts:

Apple delivered a solid fiscal third quarter, sending shares close to their all-time high in the after-hours session. While iPhone unit sales were light, the company more than made up for it with much higher selling prices. That combined with strong services growth to help fuel a large revenue beat, and thanks to more than expected other income items and a lower tax rate the bottom line was even better. Management delivered strong guidance, reflecting a large product launch cycle coming, and continued its massive buyback. Apple investors should be excited, and we'll see if the trillion dollar market cap comes into play in the near future, although that depends on the actual outstanding share count as I mentioned in my earnings preview article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.