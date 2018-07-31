4 Reasons Monster Growth Remains In Amazon's Future

source: geekwire

While some in the market have been hand-wringing over theories of what can go wrong with Amazon (AMZN), the company continues to beat guidance and exceed expectations, as it expands and grows its businesses outside of e-commerce, boosting its bottom line.

There have been significantly rumblings from some analysts and pundits concerning the competition rising in the cloud market, yet the company continues to do very well there, and appears to have the capability to continue to grow that market.

What is positive for Amazon is it not only has e-commerce, AWS and Whole Foods going for it, it has several other businesses that have enormous future potential, which should continue to drive growth at the top and bottom lines for many years.

Latest numbers

Amazon recently reported strong quarterly results, excelling in a number of metrics. Among them were net income of $2.5 billion, up from $197 million in the same reporting period of 2017. Measured per share, net income jumped from $0.40 year-over-year to $5.07 in the reporting period.

Operating margin at the company was also solid, increasing from 1.7 percent last year to 5.6 percent for the quarter. It has been improving consistently over the last twelve months.

Much of this comes from Amazon Web Services, which saw revenue jump by 49 percent in the quarter, coming in at $6.1 billion. In the prior quarter the company generated $5.4 billion in sales.

Operating income from AWS climbed 79 percent, reaching $1.6 billion. That was in comparison to $916 million in the same quarter of 2017. Operating income from AWS consists of 65 percent of Amazon's consolidated operating income.Also impressive was the cash flow generated over the last twelve months, even after capital expenditures came in at $11.4 billion. During that period and with the high spending, Amazon was still able to produce over $10 billion in free cash flow. While these were great numbers, it doesn't represent the potential associated with the future growth coming from its international business, Alexa, advertising and PillPack.

Alexa

Alexa has extraordinary long-term potential for Amazon, and with it growing exponentially, it wasn't surprising that during its earnings call an analyst asked if monetization was in the near future.

Brian T. Olsavsky said this:

...right now the biggest thing we can do is to make it as useful as possible, and make devices that can use the skills.

This is the best strategy in my view. Further cementing users into its ecosystem by getting them to sign up for Amazon Prime, is the underlying purpose of the company. It'll also make it more difficult for consumers to leave the service because of the practical commitment they make Alexa and other elements of the subscription service. Essentially, it'll be hard to justify leaving it once they're using it for using Alexa for various tasks, consuming video and music content, and the plethora of other perks subscribers get.

With over 45,000 skills and "over 13,000 smart home devices from 2,500 unique brands," Amazon is obviously working on Alexa being ubiquitous in the home and other areas like hotels, the office or vehicles.

Among the companies that have devices that are Alexa-enabled are "Polk, Sonos, Acer, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, BMW, Ford, Toyota to name a few."

Once Alexa is embedded in many devices and locations, along with its wide variety of uses, it'll be extremely difficult for competitors to dislodge and replace it. It's a huge moat in the space from the market leader.

The point is in the near term, there will be no monetization of Alexa. But when looking at the network effect and growing customer base, it has enormous potential to add to the top and bottom lines of the company, as it should not only generate significant revenue, but have wide margins and solid earnings as well.

International Business

Amazon's international business continues to improve, with its operating loss shrinking from $724 million last year in the same reporting period to an operating loss of $494 million in the most recent quarter.

International revenue in the second quarter climbed year-over-year from $11.5 billion to $14.6 billion.

In some markets, specifically Europe and Japan, the company has been able to benefit from scale, which has improved efficiencies.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4190926-amazon-com-amzn-q2-2018-results-earnings-call-transcript?page=6

Olsavsky said:

I would say in places like Europe and Japan, we're seeing many of the efficiencies I talked about earlier on fixed head count, operations costs, infrastructure costs, and also things like marketing working to be very efficient.

That is offset some by the costs incurred from new markets. In those cases it will "frontload Prime benefits for the newer geographies...." He also noted that "it's a mix of operating efficiencies" as the company grows internationally, as it continues "to invest on a lot of fronts."

Globally, Amazon will offer products and services similar to what it does in the U.S., but it will probably follow in the same pattern it did historically and domestically, where the bulk of the business will be e-commerce, with the remainder including AWS, Alexa, and other consumer and business options.

For that reason I think its international margins and earnings will be a headwind from an earnings perspective in the short term. Further out, it's a certainty that its international business will turn profitable.

The issue there is that there is less disposable income in some of its markets, e.g., India, so it'll take some time for it to attain the full potential it has in overseas markets.

That said, I think it could still have its international unit turn profitable within two to three quarters, and continue on from there. Over time this unit will become a significant and profitable performer for Amazon. It has enormous potential.

Because various markets are at different stages of growth and spending, it'll take some time to level out and get the full benefit from its overseas business. It has been consistently improving. For now operating margins will remain subdued, even though I think Japan and the EU will be strong enough to generate a profit in the near future.

Advertising

Amazon says that advertising has become a multi-billion dollar business. Much of it operating margin improvement came from this high-margin segment.

The company said it advertising experienced "strong adoption across a number of fronts. Amazon vendors, sellers, authors as well as third-party advertisers who want to reach Amazon customers."

It is found on "other revenue" in its financial report, which according to Olsavky, advertising represented most of the $2.19 billion in revenue listed.What's exciting about this is Amazon may have the best database in the business world, and as it ramps up its advertising business, the potential is staggering. After all, this is the primary way Facebook and Alphabet generate revenue, and Amazon is really only just getting started.

Its available data from retail and business customers will allow it to scale this out in the years ahead. It could surprise the market once it starts to roll it out in various markets around the world.

Another key factor is it enjoys wide margins and generates strong earnings. This will likely be a big winner for the company in the years ahead; one I don't think the market fully appreciates yet. It will once the revenue starts climbing and becomes a much larger part of revenue and earnings.

PillPack

With the acquisition of PillPack, Amazon bought immediate scale in the prescription delivery market.Besides the obvious benefit of a new market that enjoys high margins, the question of why Amazon chose PillPack for that purpose was answered by Olsavsky.

He said what Amazon really liked about mail-order prescription company was it believed it offered a superior customer experience. He added that Amazon will be able to scale the business out in the years ahead.

Concerning acquisitions, he noted that it looks for companies that have "a real sense of customer obsession that matches ours." The implication appears to be that integration of the company should be fairly smooth once the deal closes.

Outside of the general comments, there wasn't much more added because the deal has yet to close.

As for PillPack itself, it generated $100 million in revenue in 2017. That's not a lot of money when compared to the e-commerce giant, but the reasons for buying it were for the long-term potential the segment represents.

For example, e-commerce sales from pharmaceuticals and beauty aids was about $30 billion in 2017. Since PillPack has already has been approved for sales in 49 states, Amazon can scale rapidly if it chooses to do so. More importantly, it adds one more service to its already formidable ecosystem.

Something else to consider is the demographic PillPack and the sector represent. In this case an older demographic than Amazon has traditionally served when considering Amazon Prime.

Not only will Amazon be able to built out a new revenue stream, that over time should provide a meaningful boost to its share price, but it should pull in many more subscribers to Prime, which will be a powerful catalyst for the company.

There's the possibility it may eventually expand into other segments of the health sector.

Conclusion

One of the things I really like about the catalysts mentioned here are some will offset the periods of economic slowdown that come with recessions. Amazon is particularly exposed to that with its e-commerce and Whole Foods businesses.

With its entry into prescription deliveries, and its fast-growing advertising business, it should be able to navigate those waters much better than it would without these newer revenue streams.

And outside of its international business, which will probably have to endure lower margins for awhile, they all have the potential to produce solid margins, which will improve earnings.

When taking into consideration Amazon is just getting going with Whole Foods, and it has a lot of upside left with AWS, these additional revenue streams point to a long-term growth cycle for Amazon, which shows little to suggest it'll slow down anytime soon.

Again, a recession will temporarily slow it down, but the impact shouldn't be what it would be without these new revenue streams, and the company will come roaring back after that because of the diversity of businesses it is adding to the company.

Over the long haul Amazon will continue with its growth trajectory, and even with the occasional bump in the road, should continue to deliver shareholder value for many years.

