Choice Properties REIT: Growth And Safety In A Single Stock

On May 4 of this year, Choice Properties REIT closed a $6.4-billion deal to acquire Canadian REIT, catapulting Choice Properties to the position of Canada's largest REIT.

Necessity-based retail provides a conservative income component to your portfolio and is a pure play on inflation in the form of rising food prices.

Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense and managed with care, it is about the safest investment in the world.

Commercial real estate is an integral part of a truly diversified portfolio. But not all real estate is created equal. Grocery-anchored properties are necessity-based, supplying products that are essential to daily life. Necessity-based retail provides a conservative income component to your portfolio and is a pure play on inflation in the form of rising food prices.

Benefits of Investing in REITs

REITs offer investors long-term capital gains and reliable income through their tax-efficient, stable and above-market distributions, anchored by steady rents from long-term leases. Dividend growth rates for quality, large-cap REITs have outpaced inflation historically.

REITs are a differentiated asset class, which has had lower correlation to the traditional asset classes of equities and fixed income securities. They can serve as a source for protection, portfolio diversification and liquidity. REITs have generally delivered better risk-adjusted returns than global equity and fixed-income securities over virtually every long-term holding period. Adding quality REITs to equity and fixed-income portfolios has been shown to increase investors' total returns and reduce risk.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: OTC:PPRQF) (TSX:CHP.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Loblaw Companies Limited, or Loblaws, (TSX:L) spun out Choice Properties REIT in 2013 in its strategy to maximize the value of the real estate holdings of its food retail operations. Bolstered by quality real estate, a strong anchor tenant in Loblaw and strong management, and with a stable portfolio primarily focused on non-discretionary and service-oriented retailers, Choice Properties continues to maintain its total portfolio's high occupancy rate at 99%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years.

On May 4 of this year, Choice Properties, which counts Loblaws as its principal tenant and largest unitholder, closed a $6.4-billion deal to acquire Canadian REIT, or CREIT. Listed on the TSX in September 1993, CREIT had a 24-year, industry-leading track record, which included an FFO/unit compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 8%, distribution/unit CAGR of 5%, and, a 20-year internal rate of return (NYSE:IRR) of 14%.

The acquisition is a strategic move by Choice to expand and diversify beyond its retail property holdings by adding industrial, office and residential space to its retail portfolio. The deal catapulted Choice Properties to the position of Canada's largest REIT.

The combined company is led by CREIT’s management team: Chief Executive Officer Stephen Johnson, Chief Operating Officer Rael Diamond and Chief Financial Officer Mario Barrafato.

Source: Choice Properties REIT's Presentation "Creating Canada's Premier Diversified REIT," February 15, 2018

With the completion of the acquisition, Choice owns a diversified, high-quality, bond-like portfolio, with its longer lease terms; a portfolio that is almost fully occupied and anchored by a stable, high-credit tenant in Loblaws.

Many of the assets in the CREIT portfolio carry shorter term leases than those held by Choice and therefore provide the opportunity for greater growth through increasing rental rates. The combined REIT also has greater opportunity for growth through development and redevelopment.

The combined entity holds 757 properties totalling 67 million square feet of gross leasable area. Combining Choice's retail properties with CREIT's retail, office, industrial and residential portfolio provides the benefits of better diversification. In terms of better geographic diversification, CREIT's former heavy property portfolio exposure to Alberta of 38% of net operating income drops to 21%, while Choice's exposure to Loblaws properties, which was 88% before the deal, drops to 58%. Greater diversification yields better stability.

Almost 90% of Choice’s development sites are located in Canada’s six largest cities (Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal). This includes 1.5 million square feet of retail development, 1.2 million square feet of industrial development, close to one million square feet of residential development, plus a large number of major mixed-use projects.

Internal property development generates higher returns than acquisitions, making it a prudent way to drive growth in net asset value (NYSE:NAV). Choice Properties’ development sites provide years of growth potential. This provides the means for CREIT’s well-respected management team, who is now heading up Choice Properties REIT, to accelerate its non-retail business, while collecting rents from stable tenants such as Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart. Over the long term, as investments in development and land intensification become more meaningful, cash flow and NAV growth will increase.

Strong Management Team

During my professional career spanning 43 years, I had the opportunity to work directly with nine different CEOs in six different companies across a broad range of industries. Most were very good; two were ineffectual and triggered the ultimate destruction of a once great company, ending in bankruptcy. For me as an investor, the single most critical factor in making my investment decision is the quality of the management team, starting with the CEO.

A great business in a great sector can be destroyed by poor leadership. If you doubt this, think back to the disasters of Jonathan Schwartz at Sun Microsystems, Chuck Conway at Kmart, Eckhard Pfeiffer at Compaq, or John Sculley at Apple, who made numerous mistakes, the most egregious of which was to fire Steve Jobs. This list is far from exhaustive.

Strong CEOs attract and retain strong talent. My first step in making an investment decision is to examine carefully the executive team, starting with the CEO, to satisfy myself that it is composed of exceptional leaders with years of relevant industry experience and a demonstrated record of achievement.

On February 15 of this year, when Choice Properties made its offer for CREIT, it was after more than its real estate portfolio. It also wanted CREIT's management team, in particular, its CEO Stephen Johnson, who has a long track record of creating value and growing distributions. With Mr. Johnson now president and CEO of the merged company, the disciplined approach that made CREIT a success is now being applied to a larger portfolio with enhanced growth possibilities.

On the day of the announcement for Choice Properties to acquire CREIT, Stephen Johnson, at the time CEO of CREIT, said "This transformational combination creates immediate value for CREIT and provides tremendous opportunity for Choice Properties to capitalize on Canada's leading development pipeline and create long term value. Together, the combined REIT is uniquely positioned to deliver results for unitholders as the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio of diversified assets."

The new Choice is the preeminent player in the Canadian REIT landscape. Its size, its stability, its financial strength, its long-standing leadership presence in the Canadian real estate market, its solid relationships with its customer base, and the quality, experience and cohesiveness of its management team all give it a strategic, sustainable competitive advantage in a market sector that offers reasonable barriers to entry. This powerful combination provides a wide economic moat for the company. Choice is well positioned to strengthen its market-leading position.

Solid Second Quarter Results

On July 18, Choice announced second quarter 2018 results that were ahead of analysts’ expectations. The second quarter, the first reporting period since Choice acquired CREIT, showed steady progress in the integration of the two REITs. The business performed well, achieving year-over-year growth in key performance metrics, including a ~4% increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit. FFO itself was $156.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted unit, up 44% from $108.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted unit, in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted cash flow from operations (ACFO) was $152.7 million, up 57% from $97.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The ACFO payout ratio was 71% in the most recent quarter, versus 77% a year ago.

Investments in the portfolio during the second quarter resulted in the construction of 114,000 square feet of new retail space for 24 different tenants. This new gross leasable area (NYSE:GLA) was reflected in the completion of eight projects that delivered a weighted average yield of approximately 9%.

Same-store NOI grew 2%, while property developments lifted same-property NOI growth to 3.4%. With the addition of CREIT’s properties portfolio, Choice is in the early stage of a very large, long-term and accretive intensification development opportunity that will provide further opportunity for value creation well out into the future. The program encompasses more than 3.7 million square feet of active development projects on over 60 properties in core urban markets, mostly on major hubs.

Investment Risks

While Choice is continuing to diversify, its primary tenant remains Loblaws, which operates in the competitive environment of food retailing. The REIT's significant focus on Loblaws leaves it open to the competitive forces in the food retailing space and Loblaws' ability to compete in the space. More generally, Choice's focus on the retail sector exposes it to risks related to the health of the economy, to the extent that negative economic factors impact consumer spending, tenants may be adversely affected. However, given the necessity-based nature of the Choice’s primary tenant, the impact will likely be less severe.

Valuation and Conclusion

Choice units are undervalued. They trade at a 4.6% discount to net asset value (NAV) and a 16% discount to its residential and commercial REIT industry-group peer average. Having invested in REITs for years, I have learned through experience that a timeless rule for REIT investing is that a good REIT trading below NAV is usually a good investment.

Choice units closed at $12.22 yesterday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. My target price of $13.50 for Choice units one year hence represents a 10% premium to yesterday's closing price and a 5% premium to its $12.75 NAV per unit. I believe that the target valuation appropriately reflect its portfolio attributes, its large-cap liquidity, its public market track record, taking into account its controlling unitholder discount.

Choice has been on the Toronto Stock Exchange positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum) through July. Thomson Reuters StockReports+ upped its "average score" rating for Choice Properties rating on July 8th from 9 to its top score of 10. The upward revision stemmed from improvement in the price momentum component of score. Choice pays a safe monthly distribution of $0.062 per share ($0.74 annually), which represents a yield of 6.0%.

CHP.UN data by YCharts

I recognize that Choice Properties REIT may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Choice Properties REIT, and why I consider the shares a long-term hold, it is helpful to have some knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth, long-term. For additional details, please refer to my interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Choice Properties REIT fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams, and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring.Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock forever unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company. If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

