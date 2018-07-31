Visa: Buying Opportunity Or Trouble Ahead?

Neither the (solid) results of fiscal 3Q18 nor the Kroger ban on Visa payments seem enough to turn me into less of a V bull.

Visa shareholders are not used to seeing much weakness in the stock's market value - but this is what has happened over the past few days.

Visa (V) shareholders are not used to seeing much volatility in their shares' market value. But this is what has been happening, to some extent, over the past few trading sessions. V has corrected more than 4% in the three business day period between July 26th and Monday. Such a dip had taken place only twice since December 2016 (both cases during the February-March 2018 broad market correction).

A look at Visa's pristine fiscal 3Q18 results reveals that there was little in the company's financial and operational performance that could worry investors. The headline numbers did not disappoint, with revenues of $5.24 billion beating consensus by $150 million and pushing top-line growth to the highest rate of the past four quarters. Op margins expanded once again as SG&A grew only modestly at a 4% rate, and a low tax rate of 18.2% likely drove a good chunk of what turned out to be the widest EPS beat since mid-2015. Operationally, TPV (total payments volume) grew at a 9% clip YOY, with high single-digit increases across all geographies in FX-adjusted terms. A take rate of 0.19% was an improvement over last year's 0.18%, which in turn had been better than fiscal 4Q16's 0.17%.

Perhaps better explaining the recent bearish reaction, in addition to the broad market's (SPY) 1.5% pullback, were reports of an expanded ban on Visa by low-margin supermarket chain Kroger (KR) as a way for the merchant to fight card swipe fees that it considers high.

I estimate that the partial boycott itself should have very minimal impact on the payment processor, considering the move would apply to only 26 of the Cincinnati-based retailer's locations (a combination of supermarkets and gas stations), or less than 0.1% of the company's total footprint - $50 million in annual payment volume at risk at most, per my calculations. I also believe that Visa has enough power in this tug of war against Kroger, considering the scale of the consumer network that Visa has managed to developed. Still, it will be interesting to see whether the pricing dispute between Visa and merchants could escalate from here, at this moment a topic that does not worry me much.

Investment thesis intact

At the end of the day, and considering the events of the past week or so, I remain the same V bull that I have been since late last year. At the core of my investment thesis is the recurring-like nature of this business - i.e. a strong merchant-consumer network that generates an increasing number of transactions on a regular basis. This is the feature that makes Visa not only a moderate growth company but also one that could whether an eventual deterioration in macroeconomic factors better than most. Further supporting the thesis are factors like the transition to plastic and electronic payments, geographic expansion into under-penetrated markets, growth in e-commerce, pickup in peer-to-peer and other "alternative" transaction forms and robust economic activity.

V continues to be a pricey stock, but I continue to find it expensive for very good reasons. Glass-half-full investors might even note that valuation has pulled back slightly over the past few days, to a forward P/E multiple that is consistent with last year's levels (see graph above). This could end up being as good an entry point as one might have into this high-quality stock.

