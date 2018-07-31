William Lyon Homes' (WLH) CEO Matthew Zaist on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Larry Clark - IR

William Lyon - Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman

Matthew Zaist - President and CEO

Colin Severn - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Alan Ratner - Zelman and Associates

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Alex Barron - Housing Research

Larry Clark

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss William Lyon Homes' financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018. By now, you should have received a copy of today's press release. If not, it's available on the company's website at lyonhomes.com.

The earnings press release also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used therein. In addition, we are including an accompanying slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can access these slides in the Investor Relations section of the website.

Before we continue, please take a moment to read the company's notice regarding forward-looking statements, which is shown on Slide 1 in the presentation and included in the press release. As explained in the notice, this conference call contains forward-looking statements including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them. For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see the company's SEC filings.

With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Bill Lyon.

William Lyon

Thank you, Larry. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. We are pleased to report another strong quarter results, which met or exceeded our expectations across our operational and financial metrics.

During the second quarter, we delivered 1,082 homes, which is up 30% year-over-year. We generated $518 million of home building revenue, up 23% from the second quarter of 2017. This represents the highest levels of second quarter revenue in deliveries in the company’s history. We delivered GAAP gross margins of 17.9%, inclusive of purchase accounting from the recent RSI transaction, which is a 140 basis point year-over-year improvement and up 40 basis points sequentially from the first quarter. This drove healthy double-digit year-over-year increases in key profitability measures during the second quarter.

Our adjusted pretax income was $35.8 million, up 21% and our after tax adjusted net income was $23.1 million, up 22% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.58 per diluted share up 18% over the second quarter of 2017.

We continue to be mindful of the challenges that we face as a company and as an industry, in terms of labor constraints, cost increases as well as affordability pressures and increasing supply in some markets. We also know that this is a local market business and within each MSA, price point and segment, there are some that are performing better than others. We believe that the entry level and first time buyer segments represent the broadest and deepest penetration of housing supply [troughs] in the Western United States and that’s where we have strategically deployed our capital over the past several years.

With our well located geographic footprint and strategic focus on compelling buyer segments we believe that we are well positioned to capture the demand for additional growth in housing markets, that continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals.

We achieved an average monthly absorption rate of 4.0 sales per community during the second quarter, an increase over last year’s second quarter absorption pace. Resulting in net new home orders of 1,270 up 25% year-over-year. Our strong sales pace for the quarter led to a 28% increase in units and backlog, with an associated dollar value of $868 million, up 15% from the second quarter of 2017. We’re very encouraged by our results during the first half of the year, and we have put ourselves in a position to execute on the opportunities in front of us and achieve our goals for the full year.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Matt, for additional commentary on our second quarter operations. Matt?

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Bill. As we stated on our first quarter conference call, the spring selling season came out of the gates extremely strong through April, at an absorption rate of 4.5 sales per community for that month. Similar to last year's second quarter, April represented our strongest month from an absorption perspective, and then sales moderated in May and picked up meaningfully in June. Our absorption pace in May of this year was 3.3 net sales per community per month which was an improvement on the 3.2 net absorptions we achieved during May of 2017. The primary difference in the monthly trend as compared to last year, is that June was significantly stronger, at 4 sales per community per month compared to the 3.5 sales pace at June -- during June 2017, which more than offset the pace differential from April in the year ago period.

Total net new home orders for the month of June were 432 up 43% over June 2017. All of our markets absorbed at rates consistent with or better than what we saw in the prior year, with the exception of Washington, which experienced a modest decline but was still the third fastest absorbing market in the company and well above the company average for the quarter.

Colorado demonstrated tremendous year-over-year improvement recording 160 net new home orders, which is an 86% improvement over last year and at the same relative community count. Our monthly sales pace in Colorado during the second quarter nearly doubled over the last year to 3.6 sales per community. These changes we’ve made in products, personnel and strategic focus over the last couple of years are really paying dividend and we feel there is continued runway for growth in that division.

Our Nevada division recorded 115 new home orders during the quarter, up 24% over the year ago period and new home deliveries were up 72% year-over-year. With Nevada community openings this year targeting the entry level as well as active adult buyer segments, we were able to cater to a broader audience than in prior years and drive sales across significantly more price points. Arizona represented the vastest absorbing division in the company during the second quarter at a rate of 6.6 sales per community per month and the decline in overall orders was simply due to a decrease in community count.

We anticipate the community count decline in Arizona to reverse itself by year end through new community openings including both market rate and active adult products. We continue to see robust sales activity in the Pacific Northwest with absorption paces well above company average. Our absorption pace has increased year-over-year to 4.7 sales per community per month. Oregon saw a decline in community count based on timing of close outs and new community openings which went through a decline in overall orders.

Washington achieved net absorptions of 4.5 sales per community per month and net new home orders of 136 which is down from last year in total orders in absorption but as I said earlier continues to be one of our strongest performing markets. The Pacific Northwest is a region where we have seen incredible amounts of price appreciation over the past few years driven by significant loss of supply. Like all markets with significant price increases and affordability constraints we need to continue to monitor all inputs to ensure our products continue to provide the right value proposition for the overall marketplace.

Our California operations continue to perform well with an increase of 20% year-over-year in total net orders which equates to 4.0 net sales per community per month. This was highlighted by particularly strong performance in the Bay Area of Northern California at a pace of 4.7 followed by the Inland Empire of Southern California with an absorption pace of 4.5 and lastly Southern California coastal markets which absorbed at a pace of approximately 3 sales per community per month.

We are pleased with the performance of our Texas operations in their first full quarter under the William Lyon Homes brand, recording over 200 net new orders. In Texas, we offer a range of affordable, new detached homes targeting predominantly the entry level buyer. The absorption rate for Texas was 3.4 sales per community per month.

I’d like to spend a moment highlighting our recent activity in our Ovation branded active adult communities which represented our fastest absorbing product segment over the second quarter. During Q2, we introduced two new massive planned communities under the Ovation brand, one in Orange County, California and one in Nevada. Both have been extremely well received meeting or exceeding our expectations. We also opened a fantastic club house amenity in our existing Ovation community in Washington, which is garnering a lot of attention driving increased traffic and improving conversion rates.

We are continuing to better understand the needs of the active adult buyer and refine our strategy to optimize the opportunity presented. Ovation product represented 2% of our overall deliveries in the second quarter and represented 5% of our quarter end backlog, that’s a number we would expect to continue to increase going forward. We anticipate opening our next Ovation master plan community in Phoenix during the fourth quarter and Oregon in the first half of 2019.

Based on our recent success and what we continue to do in an underserved buyer segment in our marketplaces, we anticipate finding opportunities to expand our Ovation brand into Texas and Colorado in the coming years. Overall, the key drivers of our monthly absorption pace for the quarter for the active adult buyer segment at 5.8 sales per community, entry level products at 4 sales per community and first time move up products at 3.4 sales per community, which collectively represented 94% of our backlog, at the end of the second quarter. In all, our dollar value of orders for Q2 was $623 million up 12% over the prior year.

Our backlog inversion rate was 74% for the quarter consistent with our expectations and relatively consistent with the second quarter of last year. For Q2, we sold and closed 37% more specs than in last year's second quarter, and those sales represented 27% of all homes closed during the quarter. We continue to believe that our spec serve strategy -- we continue to believe that with our spec serve strategy, we're able to meet the demand of our new space buyers or managing deliveries on a more consistent basis.

Our average sales price of homes closed during the second quarter was approximately 480,000 down 6% from the prior year, driven purely by geographic mix. Our average community count for the second quarter was 107 up from the 88 average communities during the second quarter of 2017. As of June 30th, we were selling out of a 110 active sales location. We expect to open approximately 42 communities, during the second half of 2018 and continue to expect to be selling out of approximately 125 new home communities by the end of the year.

For a discussion on our financial results, I'll turn the call over to Colin, before wrapping up with some commentary on our outlook for the remainder of 2018.

Colin Severn

Thank you, Matt. Total home building revenues for the second quarter of 2018 was $518 million up 23% year over year from $423 million the year ago period. The increase in home sales revenue was driven by a 30% increase in the number of homes delivered and partially offset by a 6% decrease in ASP to approximately 480,000 per home, as Matt mentioned.

During the second quarter, our home building gross profit increased to $93 million, up 33% compared to the second quarter of 2017 and adjusted home building gross profit grew 34% to $121 million. GAAP gross margins, inclusive of purchase accounting for the second quarter were 17.9% a 140 basis point improvement from the year ago quarter. Our adjusted home building gross margin percentage was 23.3% during the second quarter as compared to 21.4% in the second quarter of 2017.

Our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 5.6% of home building revenue as compared to 5% in a year ago quarter. The increase is primarily driven by the impact of the adoption of accounting rule ASC 606 adopted on January 1, 2018 requiring the company to record certain selling costs that were previously recorded as cost of sales as sales and marketing expense.

General and administrative expenses were 5.5% of home building revenue compared to 4.6% in the second quarter of 2017. The dollar amounts of our general and administrative expense increased during the quarter over the prior year period due in part to increased headcount from the addition of our Texas and enhanced Southern California operations, due to the recent strategic acquisition. These combined for a total SG&A expense of 11.1% for the quarter, compared to 9.7% in a year ago period, excluding onetime transaction expenses.

Adjusted pretax income for the quarter was 35.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was 62.4 million, up 21% and 25% respectively over the last year’s second quarter. During the quarter, we spent 0.8 million in pretax dollars on transaction expenses related to the RSI acquisition. Our provision for income taxes was 7.8 million during the quarter for an effective tax rate of approximately 23% for the quarter. We are still expecting a tax rate for the remainder of 2018 of approximately 24%.

Income attributable to non-controlling interest was 4.8 million during the quarter as we had a higher number of deliveries from certain joint venture communities in the quarter than in the prior year. Net income available to common stockholders during the second quarter was 22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share based on 39.7 million fully diluted shares. Excluding the impact of the RSI transaction expenses, adjusted net income to common stockholders was 23.1 million or $0.58 per diluted share.

For the second quarter, our land acquisition spending was approximately 67 million and horizontal spend was 53 million for a total land spend of 120 million. As of the end of the quarter, our total lot count of owned and controlled lots was 29,500 which is comprised of 55% entry level product, 28% first time move up product and 10% Ovation active adult product.

Now turning to our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2018, our total debt to book capitalization was 59.5% and our net debt to net book capitalization was 58.6% at quarter end. As we’ve mentioned previously, we continue to extract meaningful improvement in our credit statistics as we move through the balance of this year and into 2019.

During the quarter, we successfully executed a new unsecured revolving credit facility which includes total current commitments of 325 million, adding 155 million of capacity over our previous revolver and extending the maturity date to 2021. Comprising advanced rates and financial covenants all near our previous revolving credit facility.

Now I’ll turn it back to Matt.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Colin. Before we open the call to your questions, I’d like to provide some additional information regarding our outlook for the coming quarter and remainder of the year. We had another solid quarter in Q2 and are pleased with the results we’ve delivered through the first half of the year, putting us on track to achieve our full year goals but we must continue to perform. As we mentioned earlier, there has been a lot of commentary recently regarding potential headwinds that we face as an industry in terms of overall sales rates, affordability, flavor and cost inputs, as well as total housing supply. We’re certainly cognizant of these challenges and we’ll continue to be strategic in our handling of all market factors.

This is a very local business and that’s how we manage it, one community at a time. Our primary competition for most of our communities remain retail supply, and we’ve closely monitored net supply and pricing as part of our weekly competitive analytics to ensure we meet our desired sales pace targets. We believe that our focus on key demographics within some of the best performing markets in the country will allow us to continue to be on growth pools.

Based on our first half results and mix of expected closings, we believe that our full year results will include new home deliveries of approximately 4,400 to 4,700 units, home sales revenue of approximately 2.25 billion to 2.35 billion and pretax income before non-controlling interest of approximately 175 to 185 million.

As we’ve seen in prior years, we’re anticipating a significantly larger Q4 than Q3. For the third quarter of 2018 we expect our backlog conversion rates to be between 63% and 68%, our average sales price is expected to be approximately $510,000 based primarily on geographic and product mix. We anticipate GAAP gross margins in the low 18s. Also during the third quarter, we expect income attributable to non controlling interest to be approximately $5 million to $5.5 million.

For Q3, we anticipate our SG&A percentage to be pretty similar to our recent Q2 results. As is typical, we'd expect our SG&A percentage to see material leverage through significantly more volume in our anticipated fourth quarter deliveries.

I'd like to close by thanking all of the William Lyon Homes team members for their hard work and dedication, and we look forward to continuing to execute on our plans to drive another year of meaningful growth and enhance shareholder value for William Lyon Homes.

I’d now like to open the call for your questions. Operator, we're ready for the questions.

[Operator instructions] Our first question is from Alan Ratner from Zelman and Associates. Your line is now open.

Q - Alan Ratner

Hey guys, good afternoon, nice quarter. So Matt, first question I was hoping to touch on is California. You mentioned some of the mix data points out there and you guys put out a very strong performance and roughly flat on the absorptions and at a very high level as well. So I was curious if you could just again dig in a little bit more in terms of the demand trends you saw through the quarter in California and what specifically do you think resulted in your stronger performance on the sales front versus some of your peers? Was it the location, price point or did you do anything on the pricing side, incentives that might have contributed to that success?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, Alan, as it relates to your point I like to say California was one of our more consistent markets through the second quarter, I think the cadence of deliveries really across our California footprint throughout the quarter was candidly extremely consistent. I think if you really break it down like we did, obviously the Bay Area continues to be very tight, in terms of supply. But I'd say the overarching drivers really have been I think a concerted effort over the last couple of years to get more affordable in California and I think that that is highlighted obviously in the Bay Area where we have been significantly under our competition for a price point standpoint. Our recent RSI acquisitions has given us, you know, a significantly broader exposure to price points across the Inland Empire that are candidly most entirely under the FHA loan limits. And in California I think continuing our focus on density plays along the coast to drive relative affordability.

And we also highlighted that we opened up our first active adult community in Orange County and that certainly absorbed extremely well for us. Relative to incentives, California incentives are less than 1% of all the closings in the first half of the year. Price appreciation across all of our markets year to date in California have been kind of in that low to mid single digits. So I think we’ll continuing to be focused on pace, but I think appealing to the largest, broadest segment is product key.

Alan Ratner

Great and I appreciate that color Matt. And then I guess is a little bit of a two part, I'm going to cheat here a little bit. Just on taxes absorptions, 3.4 that was a little bit lower than I would've expected that business to be running at, given that it's a much lower ASP than the company average. So I was hoping you could give a little bit of commentary on Texas and how that’s going and where you see that rate on the absorption front going? And then just sneaking in a last one, just with the significant community count growth you’re anticipating in the back half of the year. Just from a big picture standpoint, do you think you can hold your absorption levels pretty constant even as you’re adding all this new supply or would you expect a little bit of give and take there with lower absorptions as the community count goes higher?

Matthew Zaist

I’ll make sure I hit them both and then if I miss something you can follow-up with me. Relative to Texas I think one is that it's a new market for us so I will be careful about we don’t have nearly as much historical data relative to seasonal trends, obviously we have looked at the market as a broad market over the last couple of years. But I think our Austin served market currently we’re based in Central Texas with operations predominantly in Austin but also a number of communities in San Antonio. You know our absorption rates in Austin were closer to company average of about 4 a month. San Antonio a bit slower, you know I think again the economic drivers in Austin mirror some of our faster absorbing markets throughout the west and that was our predominant interest in the RSI acquisition.

The San Antonio is a secondary market for us and it obviously has less pricing power than market like Austin and the economic drivers just aren't as strong. So we kind of break those two markets and look at our lot count predominantly being based in Austin. I think there is an opportunity with most of our community count growth in Texas over the coming years being based in Austin to probably see that number be a tick better. For the balance of the year, I think we just don’t have enough historical records from a seasonality perspective to guide just specifically on that.

You know as we think about our community count openings, I think we try to rely more than anything on our historical seasonality trends to really kind of guide our expectations as it relates to absorptions. Our openings as we move through the balance of the year, you know are probably a little bit more heavily weighted towards California and the Pacific Northwest although we have as we mentioned earlier active adult community openings in the fourth quarter in Phoenix.

So I think absorption again is something we’d like to kind of continue our historical trends of absorbing rates across each of our markets as it relates to whether they are slow or not or faster is really going to depend on demand and supply dynamics and will make according adjustments to kind of keep the desired place.

Alan Ratner

Okay, thanks for taking all of that, Matt. I appreciate it.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Alan. Appreciate it.

Thank you. Our next question is from Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Michael Rehaut

Thanks, good afternoon everyone. Good morning out in the West Coast. Thanks for all the detail. The first question I just wanted to kind of get a little more granular on the guidance with some of the tweaks there. You know slightly raising the top line but keeping the pretax income the same. So I just want to understand where was the offset since like gross margins are coming in very nicely, they are ahead of your guidance for 2Q and looks like you’re going to have a solid -- you are expecting even slightly better 3Q. Since seeing all those on the SG&A or some of the other lines why we [wanted] to see more of a drop down to the pretax income line?

Matthew Zaist

Mike this is Matt, I’ll try to take it and Colin can follow up if there is anything that I kind of missed but you know I think really the adjustment and again, I think for the most part kind of holding our expectations for the full year and obviously we want to get a lot of work to do relative to the back half of the year as, as is typical for us. But I think overall mix of what's, you know, delivering and turning really kind of drove just the slight adjustments in terms of the unit deliveries as well as a slight adjustment to revenues. I think that's really more to make sure everybody can kind of understand where we see the ASP going.

From a mix perspective, I would say California probably driving a bit more deliveries than we had initially anticipated, at a slightly higher ASP than some of our other markets. There's timing ins and outs associated with each division and their total product offerings for the year. Relative to total profitability and one of the things that we laid out for you guys on last quarter's call was, the desire to continue to invest in our business and I think we've -- I think on the SG&A front we've added some parts and pieces to our business that we think are going to pay long term dividends.

Conservative effort as we laid out last quarter to increase our focus on a more comprehensive financial services platform that goes beyond just mortgage and into title insurance and other settlement services. So we're making those investments today as well as incremental investments in technology that we think are going to help us be more efficient in how we manage our business. So, some puts and takes in there, but that's kind of how we're thinking about it as we stand here today, after the first half of the year. Colin, if there is anything you would add to that.

Colin Severn

No I think you hit it perfectly. I think generally the trends in Q4, we expect a little bit of margin leftover Q3 and then a little bit of leverage as you mentioned on the call and on SG&A moving into Q4, but big picture, I think you explained it perfectly.

Michael Rehaut

Now, that's helpful and I appreciate obviously just filling out the picture on the gross margin side I think that's important obviously to make sure people still understand you're going to see that sequentially improve in 3Q and further into 4Q. So, thank you for that. I guess just on my second question, I was hoping perhaps you could provide any color on July. Obviously it is been a heightened focus and concern by investors in the last weeks around the health of the market, particularly from a sales pace standpoint its obviously nice to see June has rebounded. And along with that the extent I think part of the nervousness out there and you had a previous question that referred to incentives.

But you know, to the extent that builders don't see pace that they are expecting in the back half of the year, what do they do to get that pace? So I was just hoping perhaps you could give some additional color into what you're seeing or what you've seen in the month of July. If the pace has been kind of along your expectations and if you're seeing any early signs of heightened competitiveness from a new -- from a home builder standpoint, competitive standpoint across any of your markets?

Matthew Zaist

Yes. Well, obviously July is where businesses tries to capture sales and closings each and every day. So July is not over, so I don't want to begin to predict what the total number is going to be. But as we looked at July and again, June was a really solid, strong month for us. The first week of July you know July 4th after the fall did [smack dash] in the middle of the week and I think we definitely saw a slow first week of July which I attribute far more than anything just to the way the holiday fell and vacations schedules for folks. But you know the last few weeks have been really good for us.

So I mean I think with exception to the first week of the month, the absorption trends have been solid throughout the balance of the month and our optimism would be that we’re going to continue to see closings that are assuming sales yesterday with some part of numbers come in as well as anticipating our teams making additional sales today and into August. So as it relates to the overall market you know what other builders are doing is you know -- as I mentioned we look at competitive analytics for each and every project on a weekly basis and you know I think our divisions are looking at it more granular than that.

As I said, our biggest competition is resale in our markets and especially as you think about California, close to California in the Bay Area, Seattle and Portland. While there are other new home builders in that marketplace, resale transactions far outnumber new home transaction, that’s the data points that we primarily pay attention to. We happen to be in a massive planned community, obviously new home builders are a better sense of our competition. You might visit -- the mention to Alan in his questions is we look at a company that’s continuing to try to grow is we’ve got to make sales and we’ve got to turn our inventory and I would say if we look at the last few months we got projects and divisions where we’ve seen pricing power.

We’ve got divisions where the pricing power has slowed but you know we continue to make whatever necessary changes we need to up or down or maintaining to kind of hit our absorption base. So I can’t give you too much granularity as to what others are doing.

Michael Rehaut

I appreciate it, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Jay McCanless from Wedbush. Your line is now open.

Jay McCanless

Hey good morning everyone, thanks for taking my questions. The first one I had could you talk about RSI contributed to California orders this quarter?

Matthew Zaist

Yeah, I forgot that. It was right in front of the eyes. Give Colin just a second there.

Colin Severn

146, Jay.

Jay McCanless

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And then the second quarter I had and I apologize I jumped on late. But could you talk about the negative order comps we saw for Washington, Oregon and Arizona, is that a demand issue, is it a community issue, what’s happened in those markets?

Matthew Zaist

Sure Jay. I would say Arizona certainly not a demand issue in fact still our fastest absorbing market segment and actually on an absorption basis up year-over-year and same store absorptions up. You know purely a function of community count in Arizona and as we kind of look through the balance of the year and in particular in the fourth quarter we’ve got new community openings that will reverse the decline in community count year-over-year with both market rates as well as active adult master planned community up in October and November of this year. So Phoenix demand is strong, absorption rates very much in line with what we would expect and want.

Oregon, the absorption rates were actually up a tick year over year. Just the timing and ins and outs associated with community close downs and openings. Washington was the only market where we saw a decline in absorption rate, still extremely healthy at 4.7 sales per community per month, which was from a market perspective the third strongest in the company. They were kind of at a blistering pace last year, at 6.5 or so. So, still healthy. As a little bit of color -- PAC Northwest, Seattle in particular, we've seen double digit price appreciation for each of the last four years.

And so I think, you guys continued to be mindful of that and we need to continue to keep an eye on to the total supply of resale houses, which is what we're primarily competing against and the big -- the minute you kind of see absorption rates tick down you want to pay attention to, but 4.5, 4.7 between the two Pacific Northwest divisions, pretty happy with that.

Jay McCanless

Absolutely. And then just one other question, the gross margin improvement was definitely better than we were expecting. Could you talk maybe about how much of that -- I mean there is 140 basis improvement came from this ASC 606 and how much of it was actual improvement in the gross margin?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I'd say majority of that's actually true improvement in margin. I’ll let Colin -- I think Colin said in the past, there's a couple of [tenants] or something that's probably related to the accounting changes, but predominantly it's been based in same store price increases that have outpaced cost inflation. So, I think we tend to look at same store ASP growth which -- we saw the healthy mid to upper single digits on a same store basis which drove a few 100 basis points of gross margin expansion on same stores. So overall I think it's been healthy and kind of our ability to, one probably absorb in a number of markets a bit faster than we underwrote as well as pricing power that we've seen over the last 12 months.

Jay McCanless

Okay. That's great. Thanks guys, appreciate it.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Jay.

Alex Barron

Hey guys. Thank you. Good job here in the quarter. I wanted to ask about your active adults as well as your entry level exposure. Like how many -- what percentage of your orders or deliveries are coming from those segments today and where do you guys see that, you know, by the end of next year kind of thing?

Colin Severn

Its Colin. I don’t know if we can specifically give orders relative to each segment. But we said -- I think Matt on the call gave kind of our absorption rates relative to those levels, so I can repeat that for you if you'd like, our active adults was about 5.8, our entry level was 4 and our first time move up was 3.4, which is well over 90% of our units in backlog, if that's helpful.

Matthew Zaist

I think the only thing I would add too is, I think as we look at kind of our lot segmentation, which we provided in our earnings deck for the quarter, lot count breakdown going forward is something that we think is indicative of where we like to see our overall mix between entry level and active adult. We’ve got pretty evenly split when you look at kind of homes closed and backlog that we’ve been running across the [50%], entry level active adults increased about 5% of our backlog. But looking at lots owned and controlled and its 5.9 in the deck that we filed. Our lot count of owned and controlled is a better indication of where we’d like to see the long-term mix of our products.

So unless you continue to see entry level in that 50 maybe a bit higher percentage rate. 10% of our lots owned and control are active adult. So as I mentioned we like to continue to see active adult take on a bigger role relative to the overall mix of our product and again this is a lead time business that is predicated based on our securing lots and entitlements and so I think that only controlled inventory is a good indicator of where we might see this thing four to five quarters from now.

Alex Barron

Okay, great. Also I guess related to Colorado, obviously you guys had a big year-over-year order improvement. Was there not so long ago -- I saw one of your projects near the Airport which was a bit higher density. Do you feel like that was a one-off type project or that’s more of the direction that the industry and the company is going to find price points and the density that’s working under the hiring for straight environment we’re in?

Matthew Zaist

Yeah, also the community as I did, that you guys did would be our Avionics Denver Connections master plan and I think that’s certainly not a one off. I think when we look at you know our lots supply in Colorado is we’ve got a replacement community secured for that particular location as well as trying to bring that product mix to other parts of the Denver MSA. I mean Denver is a market that’s seen a lot of price lift over the course of the last five years or so and you know we offer home new products you know count of products has started in the 2s and low 3s in small lot [indiscernible] programs are also in the 3s and the low 4s.

That density is solution is one that I can’t speak to other builders but we just look at an opportunity for us to continue to focus on the affordability factors. If we can be in well below the new home mediums in a market we anticipate that we’re going to get more than our fair share of buyers and I think that’s certainly been the case thus far with that community and I think our strategy at Denver is to continue to drive our ASP down through that mix of product.

Alex Barron

Okay, great. I’ll just hop back in the queue. Thanks.

Matthew Zaist

All right, thanks, Alex.

Michael Rehaut

Thanks for taking my follow up. So, I just wanted to make sure I am thinking about things right. I heard you Colin mention that RSI contributed about was it 146 orders in California for the quarter?

Colin Severn

That's correct.

Michael Rehaut

Okay. So just kind of working through the results what I am getting if you also exclude Texas is -- excluding RSI orders for the quarter would be down about 10% primarily driven by community count than about 8% and sales pace just a touch down. So I just want to try and understand obviously it's hard to your investment decisions, you obviously put a big amount of investment into RSI and it is part of your growth going forward. But thinking about that conceptually, obviously you expect a lot of incremental communities to come online in the back half of the year, which I'm presuming a good portion of that is organic. So are we to just think about, the incremental, just kind of decline in sales on an organic basis and community count more of a timing issue? And how to think generally speaking about what you intend to do on an organic basis across your different markets?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, Mike, I mean we -- if you think about things and think about the whole year thus far, first quarter orders were almost entirely driven by kind of same store basis, absorptions and you go back and again, we've provided on slide three, kind of our month by month absorptions. And in Q1, we saw standalone Lyon absorption rates up almost 40% in January, 17% in February, March, it's just a touch of our signings, but it was up 30%.

We laid out at the beginning of the year when we announced the RSI transaction, what we thought our standalone Lyon results were going to be, everything very much in line with that. Our community count growth is a bit backend weighted, which is almost entirely with the exception of our Texas openings and a couple in the Inland Empire, it's really driven by legacy Lyon divisions. Southern California coastally we've got nine communities that we’re opening up between the third and fourth quarters, again, at extremely competitive price points. We're looking at a product in Orange County anywhere from $400,000 to $800,000 in those communities as well as a couple of San Diego communities up in the Pacific Northwest. We've got ins and outs, but we're -- we've got quite a few communities that open in Portland as well as in Seattle in the back half of the year.

Arizona, we’ve candidly just sold out a couple of community [indiscernible] over the last year. We've got three communities in our first active adult master plan community. In Phoenix, we've got a couple of market rate communities to open up. Vegas was continuing to expand its entry level product portfolio mix. So there's always going to be timings and ins and outs. So, you know, I think obviously the back half of last year made it an effort to complete an acquisition and get that secured and you know, you make modifications to how you're going to invest capital based on those decisions.

So, while there's some ins and outs associated with timing of legacy versus new, the acquisition that we announced at the beginning of the year was something we’re working on in the back half of last year too. So it's hard to kind of parse it that way, I hate to say, but it's the reality. But I think overall, we look at the first quarter results, second quarter results on a combined basis and legacy Lyon divisions are absorbing extremely well as well as RSI divisions.

Michael Rehaut

No, it's very helpful and it's a fair point Matt. Secondly, just accounting, Colin, you're kind enough to give the income from non-controlling interests, what you expect in 3Q. Should we expect a similar type of number in 4Q in that 5 million, 5.5 million range, that’s obviously been more of a substantial number quarterly year-to-date.

Colin Severn

Yeah, you know that’s a tough one again to project at Mike we’ve talked about before. We probably would prefer to give you a better forecast once we release next quarter and gave you that number. But I think you did probably kind of see where the trend is headed. But you know it's a tough one as to model out two quarters ahead.

Michael Rehaut

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Matthew Zaist

All right. Well thank you all for joining our call today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

