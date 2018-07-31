How To Save Frontier Communications

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome InvestWithThought as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Frontier Communications (FTR) equity holders are at risk of losing everything if the company does not improve its operations in the near future. Frontier's customers are also at risk by being served by a company that doesn't want and doesn't have the resources to improve its services. Other stakeholders, such as the company's employees and bondholders as well as local governments that rely on Frontier to provide reliable service, are also likely feeling some discomfort.

This follows the company's acquisition of assets from Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) from 2009 through 2017. There are a number of parties to blame for these disastrous deals:

Company management and board of directors - ultimately they sign off on any deal.

Frontier's advisors - the company had investment banking advisors who advised it on the benefits and costs of doing these deals.

The FCC - while the FCC is cautious when a large telecommunications company acquires assets, it does not seem to pay attention when it sells assets to small companies. In fact, this should be scrutinized by the FCC. Selling assets to a company that cannot maintain and upgrade them is similar to giving monopoly to the other company(ies) operating in these markets.

There are a number of major beneficiaries of these deals. Among the largest of them are AT&T and Verizon who were able to sell underperforming lines to Frontier. The investment bankers involved in these deals who were paid by both the seller and the buyer. Finally, Frontier's competitors are benefiting from a weaker competitor in some of the major telecommunications markets.

One such beneficiary is Altice (ATUS). In some NY Metro areas, Frontier is the only competitor to Altice. Consumers, in one of the most economically significant part of the United States, can only chose between Altice (formerly known as Cablevision and for overcharging and poor service) and Frontier.

Frontier is clearly on the losing end. There are many similarities from a financial standpoint. Both companies had gross income of between 9 to 10 billion USD in 2017. Long-term debt at the end of 2017 was $17.9 billion for Frontier and $21.4 billion for Altice. While Altice had nearly 20% more debt its interest expense in 2017 was $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion for Frontier or only 6.7% higher than Frontier's interest expense. This signifies the higher cost of borrowing for Frontier due to its financial and operational problems.

In terms of differences, Altice was able to charge its average customer approximately $138 per month compared to $81 per month for Frontier. Most strikingly, Frontier has a market capitalization of $387 million compared to $12.3 billion for Altice.

This gap is largely due to poor management of Frontier over the years at a time when Altice is owned by Patrick Drahi, the international cable billionaire. It is possible, if Frontier current management takes the necessary steps, to improve the company's both financially and operationally. This could cause the large valuation gap between these two similar companies to shrink.

The steps Frontier could take are not easy. First, it should stop making careless acquisitions and where possible divest underperforming assets. Second, it should try to restructure its debt to more favorable conditions. Third, its unionized employees are a problem. Of the 22,700 people employed by Frontier at the end of 2017, 16,000 were represented by unions. Information about Altice employees is not available in the company's current annual report but as of December 2016, it had 16,000 employees of which 227 were unionized.

In conclusion, Frontier operates in an area that is vital for the digital economy. The company has been in a downward spiral in terms of its common stock and operational performances. However, if the company's management and board of directors take the necessary steps, Frontier could become a healthy and highly competitive company rewarding not just its competitors and investment bankers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.