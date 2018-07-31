Sabre (SABR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 31, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Barry J. Sievert - Sabre Corp.

Thank you, Kelly Ann, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2018 earnings call. This morning we issued an earnings release which is available on our website at investors.sabre.com. The slide presentation which accompanies today's prepared remarks is also available during this call on the Sabre IR webpage. A replay of today's call along with the slide presentation will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Throughout today's call, we will be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures which have been adjusted to exclude certain items. All references during today's call to EBITDA, operating income, EPS and net income have been adjusted for these items. The most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are available in the earnings release and other documents posted on our website at investors.sabre.com.

We'd like to advise you that our comments contain forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, disclosures of our guidance including revenue, EBITDA, operating income, net income, EPS, cash flow and capital expenditures, our expected segment results, the effects of changes in accounting standards and U.S. tax reform, the effects of new or renewed agreements, products and implementations, our expectations of industry trends and various other forward-looking statements regarding our business.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today's call. Information containing the risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results is contained in our SEC filings including our 2017 Form 10-K and our first quarter 2018 Form 10-Q.

Participating with me on today's call are Sean Menke, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Barnett, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Rick Simonson, Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Financial Officer. Sean will start us off and provide a review of our strategic and commercial performance. Rick will offer additional perspective on our financial results and the forward outlook as well as formally introduce Doug. We will then open the call to your questions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Sean.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Thanks, Barry. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on our second quarter earnings call. Before we get into the details of the quarter, I do want to take a moment and really thank the employees of Sabre. Without their dedication, focus and commitment we wouldn't have made the progress we have achieved over these past several months.

I'll share with you that in our recent global town hall I told the team members that we're moving onto the next chapter. We've taken significant steps to improve stability and quality of our products, we are deeply engaged in strategic conversations with all of our customers around the world and have turned around our financial performance in driving in the right direction. Many of the things we recently announced couldn't have happened without the progress we have made together as a team.

I sit in a very enviable position of watching the transformation and acceleration occur. We still have work to do as I continue to tell everybody, but I couldn't be more pleased with what we have accomplished in the company we are building. Over the past 18 months, we've significantly strengthened our position as a trusted and innovative technology partner while reinforcing our commitment to leading in next generation technology. Our momentum is increasing, and the second quarter was continued evidence of our progress. The macro global travel environment was supportive and as a global leader we benefited. We saw strong share gain at Travel Network and wrapped up large implementations including SabreSonic at LATAM and the SynXis Central Reservation System at Wyndam, the world's largest hotelier. The strong second quarter results give us confidence in our full year outlook and business trajectory.

Let's look at our performance for the second quarter. Another solid quarter demonstrates the financial rigor that is supported by our refreshed strategy. We enjoyed highly recurring revenue driven by travel events which have is grown at multiples of GDP over many decades. We believe our proven global scale and innovative industry-leading solutions cement our position as a global technology leader across retailing, distribution and fulfillment of travel. At Travel Network we've been talking about new business wins and conversions. We saw these come to fruition in the quarter with resulting strong share growth that we expect to sustain.

For the quarter, we saw global share increase 1.1 points to 37.1% with share momentum building throughout the quarter. June share was up 2.4 points to 37.7%. This strength has continued into the third quarter to-date, largely driven by brick-and-mortar agencies specifically large travel management companies.

We signed 12 new supplier agreements in the quarter demonstrating carriers around the world continue to look to Sabre Travel Network for cost effective global distribution, access to more valuable travelers, away market reach (5:43) and a consistent personalized retailing experience across all channels. We have signed over 20 GDS renewals year-to-date including key agreements in the quarter with Aeroméxico and Aerolíneas Argentinas.

We recently announced our new collaboration with Booking.com to give our Travel Network agency customers access to all Booking.com listings including its alternative lodging listings. It will be made available to the Sabre Travel Network Content Services for lodging solution that is launching later this year. Booking.com offers more than 28 million listings and this partnership will enable our Travel Agency customers to meet the growing demand for alternative lodging options and deliver 2increased value to the travelers.

Airline and hotel retailing has become increasingly complex and having a tool that can display and sell those offerings consistent with the suppliers' brand promise is vital. At the same time, agencies are the critical point where they need to drive increased value to grow while hiring new talent to support their businesses. With the new Sabre Red Workspace, we serve both sides of the marketplace with a proven efficiency and productivity of an intelligent booking platform. The global rollout of our new Sabre Red Workspace continues to progress and is delivering results for our customers and Sabre. Our new tool is highly effective with the user interface and user experience that is changing how agents work and serve the travelers. In fact, one of the largest travel agencies in the world that recently converted to the new platform has reported significant improvements in the things that matter most to agencies including a material increase in new agent productivity, a mid-single digit increase in conversions, and increases in commissions and overrides, all while offering their travelers an increasing menu of choice.

At Airline Solutions excluding the impact of ASC 606 and the last quarter of the negative comparisons related to Southwest Airlines, revenue growth was strong and better than we expected coming into the year. We continue to have good sales momentum across our AirCentre operations portfolio and we grew our share of wallet with several customers in the quarter. This included a win at China Eastern Airlines to operate through our next-generation AirCentre flight and operations solutions as well as expanding our footprint with Vietnam Airlines and Aerolíneas Argentinas where we signed long-term PSS and technology platform renewals in the quarter.

In May, we successfully completed the final phase of our SabreSonic reservation system implementation (8:20) the largest carrier in Latin America adding approximately 35 million passengers boarded on an annual basis. Among our other implementations, we completed our first (8:30) implementations of Revenue Optimizer with Ravn Alaska, and Ethiopian Airlines.

As we discussed at our recent Investor Day, we undertook a sharp focus on driving version consolidation and accelerating customer upgrades. We have made great progress this year. For example, all customers of SabreSonic Interact, our real-time graphic user interface that dramatically simplifies the call center process and efficiently facilitates airport operations are now live on N or N-1 versions of the product.

We continue to advance the development of our airline digital commercial platform (sic) [Digital Airline Commercial Platform] (9:05) with the first phase expected to roll out in Q4 of this year. This solution features deeper integration and significant capability enhancements to our SabreSonic reservation system and AirVision commercial products including NDC-enabled offer and order management.

In Hospitality Solutions, revenue growth accelerated from Q1. We saw continued strong growth in central reservation system transactions and related SynXis software and services revenue. We expect growth to further accelerate in the second half of the year consistent with our expectations coming into 2018 for this core part of the business. We signed new wins, key renewals, and increased share of wallet at hoteliers around the world including Margaritaville Hotels, Two Roads and (9:55) among others.

Finally, we are pleased to announce the successful completion of the Wyndam central reservations implementation with 2,500 properties at Super 8 migrated in May and the final Hawthorn Suites, Microtel and Wingate brands completed in June. Our improved stability, product quality and commitment to enabling next-generation retailing distribution and fulfillment across both of the direct and indirect channel are resonating with customers and our momentum continues to grow.

Our industry sits at the moment in time that is ripe with opportunity to leverage next-generation technology to enable our customers through increased revenue and improve the traveler experience. Although the travel industry has lagged, other adopting – (10:41) leading technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence, the need for them is clear. Our airline customers are challenged by stagnant fare pricing, rising fuel and labor costs and heightened competition, hotelier space, competitive encroachments from new online entrants that are now household names. Agencies must continually find ways to provide more value for their corporate and leisure travelers while managing costs. We believe our next-generation technology can unlock our customers' ability to overcome these challenges, grow revenue and better serve travelers.

To take full advantage of this opportunity, we took the additional steps in realigning our organizational structure and making important additions to our technology leadership team. First, we created Travel Solutions under Dave Shirk as an umbrella organization of our Travel Network and Airline Solutions. The new structure will enable us to go to market more effectively and better serve customers as one Sabre. It will align our product development efforts across the continuum of retailing, distribution, and fulfillment in areas like GDS technology, the SabreSonic passenger reservation system and our NDC-related products.

Second, we announced the creation of a dedicated data and analytics initiative to accelerate our efforts to unlock the value that exists within our rich data. Third, we accelerated our technology strategy with the important additions to our technology leadership team. Sundar Narasimhan joins us as SVP and President of Sabre Labs and Product Strategy. He brings over 25 years of relevant experience including his most recent job leading Google's hospitality efforts. He previously served as the CTO of ITA Software where he led the development of the 1U distribution platform and launched the ITA airline passenger reservation system prior to ITA's acquisition by Google. We'll leverage his deep experience and expertise to lean into emerging technologies and drive our future product strategy and roadmap.

Sundar will lead an expansion of our Sabre Labs efforts that focus on the development and application of emerging technologies in the travel space. We'll be opening a new office in Boston to support these efforts, taking advantage of the deep pool of artificial intelligence, machine learning and travel technology talent that exists in that market.

Louis Selincourt joins us as SVP of Global Development Centers. Louis brings world class leadership to the management of our Global Development Center footprint, with a focus on implementing processes that drive quality and productivity, and help make Sabre an employer of choice around the globe, with a particular early focus on our major development operations in Dallas, Bangalore, and Krakow.

Finally, I'd like to introduce our new CFO, Doug Barnett. His finance, technology and operational expertise make him the ideal leader to help build upon our strong foundation and execute the next phase of our strategy.

I'm grateful to Rick for his many accomplishments as Sabre's CFO. He was instrumental in executing our IPO, oversaw divestitures and acquisitions that have made us stronger and more focused, led significant improvements in our financial reporting and forecasting and helped craft and implement our strategy.

Many of you have followed our story and results over the last 18 months. It is clear we are making tangible progress against our strategy and deliverables we articulated. The momentum we have gained gives me great confidence as I look into the future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rick to get into more of the financial details. Rick?

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Thanks, Sean. Turning back to Q2 results, strong 9% revenue growth was driven by 13% growth in Travel Network revenue. We had a supportive bookings environment, we gained global share and benefited from higher than expected growth in average booking fee in the quarter.

In Airline Solutions, we had a modest decline in revenue as we continue to absorb the revenue reduction impact of accounting standard ASC 606 in the final quarter before the anniversary of the Southwest Airlines de-migration. Hospitality Solutions' revenue accelerated, and SynXis software and services revenue growth was strong. We're making good progress on our technology evolution and as expected, we saw an expense rotation to higher operating expense, offset by lower overall capital intensity primarily related to our cloud migration.

Earnings per share increased 6%. Our global scale and reoccurring transaction business model drove growth and cash generation. Strong free cash flow of $79 million in the quarter is expected to put us on track to meet our full year free cash flow expectations.

Looking a bit closer at Travel Network in Q2, our top line growth of 13% supported an increase in operating income of 7% for the quarter. As expected, profit growth was a bit lower than revenue growth. Approximately two-thirds of the margin decline was driven by incremental incentive expense, primarily due to the completion of the Flight Centre conversion, some agency consolidation in Europe and a bit of unfavorable FX. Approximately one-third of the decline was driven by increased technology, operating costs, as our cloud and other initiatives drove a rotation of costs from CapEx to OpEx.

As always, we seek to invest for sustainable share growth that we expect will drive positive free cash flow as share increases. As a reminder, we start to anniversary the Flight Centre migrations over the back half of the year, and accordingly expect incentive fee growth to begin to moderate in the second half. We expect supplier and incentive rates to become more normalized and grow in line as we get into 2019.

Total bookings. Our bookings increased 8%, reflecting the supported global macro environment across most regions of the world and global share gain driven by the completion of the Flight Centre migration, increased share at brick-and-mortar agencies and specifically large travel management companies and the conversions of new agency customers.

Q2 bookings growth was supported by an increase of 23% in Asia-Pacific, driven by Flight Centre, strong market growth and executing well on our leading position in the region. Excluding Flight Centre, APAC bookings increased a strong 6%. Bookings increased 5% in North America and 5% in Europe, Middle East, Africa as we increased share, again particularly with large global travel management companies. Bookings in the smallest market, Latin America, declined slightly due to unfavorable economic factors in the region. In total, Sabre global bookings share increased 110 basis points in the second quarter to 37.1%.

At Airline Solutions, underlying revenue growth was strong in the quarter at 8%. This adjusts for the impacts of ASC 606, and the Southwest Airlines de-migration. Including those factors, revenue declined 2%. SabreSonic and the combined AirVision, AirCentre revenue both declined low single-digits. The year-over-year impact of adopting ASC 606 resulted in a $7 million revenue reduction in the quarter, primarily in the AirVision, AirCentre portfolios. We also saw a modest decline in discrete professional services revenue. Overall, good revenue growth for the quarter and a bit ahead of our expectations.

Within SabreSonic, we saw strong passengers boarded growth on a consistent carrier basis and benefited from the completion of the SabreSonic implementation at LATAM (18:45) towards the end of May. Airline Solutions operating income decline was driven by the full flow-through of the $7 million revenue reduction of ASC 606, the impact of Southwest Airlines, which was high margin revenue, some increased technology expense for the reasons we've previously mentioned, and higher depreciation and amortization, all partially offset by the benefits of ongoing cost reductions.

Total passengers boarded on a consistent carrier basis increased 10% in the quarter. The successful SabreSonic implementation at LATAM will add approximately 35 million passengers boarded on an annual basis. Including the impact of Southwest Airlines de-migration, passengers boarded declined in the second quarter.

At Hospitality Solutions, revenue increased 10% in the quarter. We have strong central reservation systems transactions including the completion of Wyndam implementation which drove teens growth in the SynXis software and service revenue line. This core part of the business underpinned by our industry-leading central reservation system and property management system, drives a reoccurring revenue stream and Q2 revenue growth was consistent with our expectation coming into the year. This growth was partially offset by a modest decline in lower margin, project-based digital marketed servicing revenue.

Hospitality Solutions' operating income was relatively consistent with the year-ago period, impacted by modestly higher head count-related expense to support business growth, increased technology expenses as our cloud and other initiatives drove a rotation of costs from CapEx to OpEx as well as higher depreciation and amortization.

In Q2, we generated free cash flow of $79 million. Capital expenditures declined $12 million year-over-year as our increasing scale and efficiency allow the business to become less capital intensive. As a reminder, the sequential decline in free cash flow from Q1 to Q2 was primarily driven by the timing of our $40 million DXC (21:04) vendor payment. Our cash flow supported the continuing strengthening of our balance sheet and we ended the quarter with a net debt-to-leverage ratio of 2.8 times. In the quarter we returned $65 million to shareholders including $38 million through our regular quarterly dividend and $26 million through share repurchases.

Our solid first half results and business momentum give us confidence in meeting our full-year financial targets, which we increased last quarter. Based on our year-to-date results and run rate, we now expect revenue to come in towards the higher end of our range. Travel Network revenue has started the year with solid momentum. We expect continued share gains and despite a modest capacity trimming across North American carriers, we continue to see a solid macro bookings environment over the back half of the year. In Q4, we expect pricing growth to moderate as we begin to anniversary some of the factors that have given or have driven strong average booking fee growth over the first half of the year.

Airline Solutions revenue has been a bit stronger than expected through the first half, some of which has been driven by a pull forward of revenue as we signed some renewals sooner than expected. All in, we continue to expect Airline Solutions' full-year revenue to decline low-single digits when you include the full-year net negative impact of ASC 606 of approximately $25 million. We expect a more negative impact in Q4 from ASC 606 than in Q3.

Hospitality Solutions' revenue growth is expected to continue to accelerate over the back half of the year. Our core business, SynXis software and services is performing strongly and as expected. Our strategic focus remains on growing this long-term transaction-based piece of the business. And we expect growth from this revenue stream to average in the high-teens over the back half of the year.

We're being more thoughtful about our digital marketing services versus our original expectations coming into the year. This project-based revenue stream can be resource intensive and is lower margin and, therefore, has minimal positive impact on operating income. All in, we now expect full year Hospitality Solutions revenue growth in the low teens, a combination of high-teens growth in our core SynXis transactions business and reduced expectations for digital marketing services revenue.

At Sabre, overall, we expect other metrics down the P&L to be near the midpoints of our ranges. As we've been pointing out, we are increasingly rotating our total investment dollars from CapEx to OpEx as we accelerate deployment to the cloud and make productive investments in enhancements for stability, security and GDPR compliance. This continuing rotation dampens the flow through from top line revenue growth to EBITDA and operating income. We continue to expect capital intensity as a percentage of revenue to decline and now expect to end the year at the bottom end or below our full-year CapEx forecast, giving us confidence in our full-year free cash flow outlook. As a reminder, Q3 free cash flow will have a tough year-over-year comparison due to a $29 million insurance reimbursement received in the prior-year quarter.

Now at this point I'd like to welcome Doug Barnett to Sabre. He's the right CFO to help lead the company and I'm confident his operational rigor and deep technology roots will serve Sabre and our shareholders well over the years to come. I'd also like to thank Sean for his continuous support, challenge and partnership. Together with all my Sabre colleagues around the world, we're accomplishing a lot to serve our customers and our shareholders and to help create the future of business travel.

Doug, over to you.

Douglas E. Barnett - Sabre Corp.

Thanks, Rick. I appreciate the welcome. I'm incredibly excited to be the CFO of Sabre at this point in our history. As a leader in our industry, we have an incredible opportunity ahead. Sabre's industry leadership, growth opportunities and the impressive executive team across the company are what most attracted me here. I'm diving right in to quickly get up to speed and I'm looking forward to working with our investors in the years ahead.

I think you'll find that I am an operationally-driven, straightforward and transparent. I have a lot of experience in the tech industry, both with traditional perpetual model as well as the subscription based or SaaS model. I understand and appreciate the value of recurring revenue streams. I'll be working with Sean and the management team to help drive top line growth with a sharp focus on beginning to drive higher flow-through to the bottom line. I am very cash flow-focused given my many years of experience with PE ownership. I am energized by our strategy and the leaders around me, and I look forward to getting out to meet many of you in the near future.

With that, I will turn the call back to Sean for closing remarks. Sean?

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Thanks, Doug. I also wanted to welcome you to the Sabre team. And really, Rick, I want to have just a thank you for everything you've done with this organization. I really do appreciate it.

We're making measurable progress along the strategy we introduced at Investor Day as we reimagine the business of travel. The second quarter was continued evidence of our progress and execution of our strategy. Our realignment and bolstered technology leadership team is the logical next step in our strategy to accelerate into the opportunity ahead, and I look forward to continuing to share our progress over the quarters to come.

I want to once again thank you for joining us on our call today, and would like to go ahead. And, operator, please open the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Certainly. We'll hear first from John King with Merrill Lynch.

John P. King - BofA Merrill Lynch

Hey, good morning. Thank you for taking the questions. I've got two, actually. So, first one was on the Travel Network business. Obviously, implied revenue per booking again pretty strong, I think even stronger in Q2 versus Q1. I wonder if you could just unpack that for us a little bit whether there are any one-offs in there. I guess as well maybe some of the private channel negotiations that are going on in Europe may have played a role. And I guess any thoughts around whether that ends up providing you a headwind if those negotiations continue down the route, maybe more volume starts to go through to private channel, does that end up potentially providing you a headwind in the medium term?

And then the second one was on Hospitality. Obviously, good to hear SynXis is doing well. Obviously, Wyndam now fully live. Perhaps would be interested in your confidence levels as to how that business can continue to grow strongly? Whether it continues to grow strongly once the Wyndam business is fully lapped? Obviously, being up to a full run rate now, if we look out a year or so, does the pipeline allow you to continue to grow at the same kind of rate you're doing at the moment? Thank you.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Hey, John. Good morning. This is Rick. On Travel Network, yes, Q2 bookings fee growth is 7%. So, in the quarter it was primarily supported by the favorable customer pricing mix with specific carriers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, as you noted, a little bit of FX. And we did have some positive mix from our big growth in Asia-Pacific, which is overall a higher-value region, even when taking into consideration the size of that region.

Remember though – and we do anniversary IAG in the fourth quarter, right, so that's why I called out that this positive impact on pricing that has primarily been driven by the dynamics around some of the major carriers in Europe would moderate in Q4.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

And I'll add to that, just the one thing that we have also talked about really with the three large carriers in Europe is what is happening on a mix basis. And as we talked about, I'll go back to Lufthansa, one thing that we watch is the mix, and this is just based on our internal analysis, is that we saw the shift on the indirect to direct in that first year. But again continue to see pretty much the same level of stability on that mix. And I think we're now going into the third year of the surcharge.

The other thing that we watch is just the mix or the share between the three GDSs and it's been very consistent at Lufthansa. We saw somewhat of a shift as it related to indirect to direct on the IAG side. But again, looking at the shift – or excuse me, looking at the share of the three GDSs, it has remained pretty consistent. And as you know, and this has been out in the marketplace, we continue to have conversations with Air France-KLM. There's a few issues that we still feel that we need to work through. But again as we watch the share as it relates to the three GDSs, things have stayed relatively normal.

Moving onto your second question, John, which is really Hospitality. So, Rick walked through and unpacked that a little bit as it related to what we're seeing specifically on the CRS and the PMS side, strong high teen growth for the back half of the year, and that business continues to perform well. We get good feedback. And I was actually talking with a group a couple weeks ago about just the uplift that they're getting in the CRS product on the SynXis side which is really good. And as we look at that pipeline, I'm looking at more on the enterprise independent. As I continue to talk with the team, I think that pipeline continues to grow so I still have high expectations for that.

The focus on the digital piece of it, it's something that we have been really watching as it relates to the opportunities that are out there and what is the flow-through to the bottom line and that's where we've been really a little more focused or disciplined on how do we think about it. But when I step back and just look at Hospitality, in general, it's one that I think we'd all like it to move a little bit faster. But again as I spend time on the enterprise as well as the independent hoteliers, it's clear that there's a lot of discussions that are taking place relative to where do they go with our technology.

Our ability to get Wyndam to the other side with the property management system, I mean, this is a large scale of what's taking place with the world's largest hotelier and I think it says a lot about the team and what we've been able to get accomplished. I'd look at the advancements that have taken place on the limited service side with what we call version 4 of that, I feel really good about our opportunities as we look into the future.

John P. King - BofA Merrill Lynch

Got it. Thank you. And congratulations, Rick, on a job well done.

We'll hear next from Ashish Sabadra with Deutsche Bank.

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. So, pretty good momentum. Congrats on the quarter. Pretty good momentum across all businesses. My question was more about the Travel Network. You saw some good share gains even in the quarter but you highlighted particularly June and third quarter and it looks like it's broad based not just light centered (32:38). So, if you could just talk about what's really driving that share gain and maybe just talk about the product content and even pricing, particularly incentives, anything to call out on that front. Thanks.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Yes, good morning, Ashish. Let me just walk through sort of the breakdown and Rick can add some color to it as well. As we look at it, you're right, it was sort of broadbased and what we've seen as it relates to growth. If I start in the EMEA marketplace, we had some good wins in 2017 and it's just the ramp-up of those conversions that are happening in 2018 and then we've seen some growth on the OTA side. North America, the one thing that we have seen is just strength on the TMC side of the business, the managed travel and the brick-and-mortar. As I think everybody saw the Expedia results and their volumes were good, and that was a flow-through to us. And then you look at the APAC region is a big driver, as everybody knows is the continued success of Flight Centre and what's happening there. So, again, very broad as it relates to the share growth that we've seen in three of the four major regions.

Latin America, we continue to see just a little bit of sluggishness taking place there. There was a competitive OTA that we decided to walk away from, from that business and we're seeing the impact of that. But, again, when you look at the momentum that we are picking up the back half of the second quarter, we continue to see that roll into so far what we've seen in the third quarter and feel very comfortable in our position.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Yes, Ashish. It's Rick. And again we've been looking for the share gain here to come. We've talked about what was going to drive that. We're starting to see that. We see it continuing as we go ahead here and that's while passing on what we view as some deals that just weren't prudent in the OTA market share, particularly in some places in APAC, India specifically and what Sean pointed out at Latin America. So, the gain is sustainable, it's profitable, and as I mentioned, the incentive grade we see moderating in the second half for the reasons that I mentioned.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Yes, and I wouldn't underestimate and we've talked a lot about the new Sabre Red Workspace and I shared with you some of the stats that are coming off from a very large agency. That's meaningful progress and really does go to why we have been focused on the new Sabre Red Workspace, what the capabilities are in the marketplace, and it gives us a level of confidence as we look at it, specifically as agencies are trying to work through the number of things that I had spoken about. We feel really good.

And add onto that in what we're doing on the Hospitality side, booking.com, what that brings to the table. We've spent a little bit of time talking about this, but the new platform that's being done really is a content aggregation of a number of fares, and it could be at the same property, and having booking a part of that really allows us to aggregate and allows agencies to see really all properties that are out there. And we believe that as this rolls out in the back half of the year, and then we look into 2019, it's a belief that we'll see higher attachment rates. So, again, it goes back to the work that we started a year, 1.5 years on this, almost two years ago, and what we continue to do with that platform.

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

That's very helpful. And maybe just a question on margins, like obviously, pretty good momentum there and we saw some pretty good growth in EBITDA. But as we think about margins across all the segments, is there opportunity for you to start expanding margins as some of these investments start to overlap and get into more of a run rate state?

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Then what you look for is – again, as you go to the contemporary architecture and get the benefits of that, and we've done great renewal and improvement on our Airline Solutions products. Sean talked about that again in terms of controlling the versions, improving the product, customer satisfaction up. I think that's where you're going to see benefit there and start to have opportunity and traction again to improve the margin picture. But that's similar to what we've already talked about in our medium-term guidance there.

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. Very helpful. Thanks once again, and congrats, Doug.

Douglas E. Barnett - Sabre Corp.

Thanks.

And from Goldman Sachs, we'll move to Jim Schneider.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So, welcome Doug and congratulations, Rick, on a great tenure. I guess maybe just to kind of start off on following up on the margins side. If you look at Travel Network margins and where those are likely to normalize, there's a couple competing factors it seems in terms of lower incentives on the back half of the year but also some headwinds, so, with the higher OpEx and lower CapEx kind of trade. So, where do you think those Travel Network margins can kind of trend directionally as we head into 2019?

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

The other thing that we continue to focus on is the free cash flow and part of what we've been able to do, and this was what allowed us to feel comfortable in raising guidance coming out of the first quarter, is managing – and I think you got to continue to look at all three components of that and what's taking place. The share growth is coming from what I consider to be really good customers, much of it brick-and-mortar that we think is really good foundation for us moving forward.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you.

We'll go now to Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning and thank you for taking the call, the question. Congrats on the results. I was wondering if we could just dig in a little bit to Booking.com as you put their content on the site, what the key demand drivers you see as you pursue initiatives to drive more content to your site? How that works out in terms of economics and leveraging that data on your platform?

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

You then go back to just the normal model as it relates to – what we get as it relates to the rate associated with selling, and then there's the flow-through on the incentive. But as we've talked about in the past, when we look at the Hospitality sector, we have higher margins there than our core business or if I look at the Airline side. So, anything, everything that we can do to make sure – and this gets back to the seamless nature that we're drive for the agencies that they can book all components of travel. That's the big driver around this, and that's what the platform were set up to do.

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

We'll go now to Jed Kelly with Oppenheimer.

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my question. And I guess we'll stay on the Booking.com narrative. Do you see yourself getting more involved with more alternative accommodation inventories? I mean there are two other larger platforms that specialize in large vacation rentals and alternative accommodations. Do your competitors have a similar agreement with Booking.com?

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. And from Bernstein Research, we'll go to Mark Moerdler.

Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you. I want to drill a little bit more on the cloud transition. First off, can you give a bit more color – thinking longer term, can you give us a bit more color on how you think about how much of CapEx could theoretically shift over to OpEx over a longer period of time? Is there going be a stability point? Or is this just going to be a flow? And then I've got a follow-up question.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

You're reading a lot about that more and more. We were on to that. We're taking advantage of that. And so that's what's going to accelerate our overall move. I laid out kind of the target to rotations of our total technology spend of how we can move less and less of that into maintenance and operations and from the pure kind of compute, serve, and networking side and that's one of the big drivers of dropping that 5-plus points over the next few years in terms of that spend. So, nothing to update there from the medium-term guide but I don't think that's the end state either when we went out across the medium term. We looked a little bit further out where we gave some estimates, but we drive that down even significantly more.

Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Very helpful.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Thank you.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Thanks, Mark.

We'll hear now from Neil Steer with Redburn.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

So, you have to be very balanced and your comments relative to share well into the future, because I think we all know this business. But, again, based on the foundation of what we've been able to do and the momentum that we've built over the past couple of quarters, I feel good as it relates to where we are and then moving into the remainder of this year.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

Neil Steer - Redburn (Europe) Ltd.

We'll hear now from David Togut of Evercore ISI.

David Mark Togut - Evercore Group LLC

Thanks. Good morning, and congratulations, Rick and Doug. I'd like to ask about NDC. Sean, you pivoted Sabre toward a strong, embracive NDC. I'm just curious what the revenue model looks like for Sabre in the industry as you help the airlines market their high margin ancillary services?

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

The other piece of it which is the one that I think everybody is still working through is that when you get into components of NDC and talk about ancillaries, what does that model transition to relative to what do we receive potentially from an airline or even into the Hospitality side and what is that incentive pass-through to agencies and that's the piece of the business that is continuing to evolve and there's discussions that out there and we've entered into a few agreements that have uplift associated with that. But again I think that's the one that needs to mature more and that's going to take a little time for that to happen. So, it's those two pieces that we continue to look at the business and how that will factor into revenue and bottom line growth into the future.

David Mark Togut - Evercore Group LLC

David Mark Togut - Evercore Group LLC

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

The one thing that we have definitely seen over the last six to nine months is engagement with carriers that operate on all PSS systems and how they think about it. And our embracement of NDC and thinking about retailing, distribution and fulfillment has clearly allowed us to have a seat at the table and show our capabilities to customers around the world, but may not be using our products.

David Mark Togut - Evercore Group LLC

David Mark Togut - Evercore Group LLC

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

David Mark Togut - Evercore Group LLC

David Mark Togut - Evercore Group LLC

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Thank you.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Thank you.

And from Cowen, we'll move to Matthew Broome.

Matthew Broome - Cowen and Company, LLC

Matthew Broome - Cowen and Company, LLC

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Matthew Broome - Cowen and Company, LLC

Matthew Broome - Cowen and Company, LLC

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

We'll hear now from Adam Hackel with Imperial Capital.

Adam Jay Hackel - Imperial Capital LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in here. Congrats on the quarter. Just one question from me. I appreciate the color on capacity as we get sort of the back end of the year and some of the trends that we've been seeing, especially in North America. Just wondering about – I was thinking about the Travel Network in 2019 if that trend sort of continues and sort of flows through. We had Alaska come out and say they're going to be growing only 2% in 2019 and they're typically more of a growth carrier. So, just wondering how we should think about that for next year.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

No, I mean...

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Adam Jay Hackel - Imperial Capital LLC

Adam Jay Hackel - Imperial Capital LLC

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Adam Jay Hackel - Imperial Capital LLC

Adam Jay Hackel - Imperial Capital LLC

We do have time for one more question. That will be from Brad Erickson with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Brad Erickson - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Brad Erickson - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Right.

Brad Erickson - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Brad Erickson - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Not going there.

Brad Erickson - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. Thanks.

Richard A. Simonson - Sabre Corp.

Appreciate it.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Menke for any closing remarks.

Sean E. Menke - Sabre Corp.

Great. I want to once again thank all the Sabre employees and what they've been able to accomplish as we continue to move this organization forward. And I want to thank everybody for joining us on the call today and look forward to talking to you in weeks and months to come. Thank you.

