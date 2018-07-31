JUST EAT PLC (OTCPK:JSTTY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Peter Plumb - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Harrison - Chief Financial Officer

John King - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joe Barnet-Lamb - Credit Suisse

Sivia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Rob Joyce - Goldman Sachs

Richard Stuber - Numis

Bob Liao - Macquarie

Michael Galton - Citi

Peter Plumb

Welcome everyone to Just Eat Group's 2018 Interim Results on the 31 July. I'm Peter Plumb, I am CEO of the Just Eat Group. And with me here today is Paul Harrison, you know CFO of Just Eat Group. We estimate the presentation today will take about 30-25 minutes. And of course after our presentations, we'll open up the floor to your questions.

I have been informed there are no scheduled fire alarms planned for today. So if you do hear a noise, please do leave the auditorium, I think through the doors at the back.

So let's start. Paul is of course going to go through the Group's financial performance in much more detail, but I wanted to give you a summary of how the first half has gone for the Group. And I think it's fair to say Just Eat is in good health and our key metrics are all in really good growth. The key metrics are restaurants, which grew to 94,000, that's up 14% from the end of last year. Active customers, so people using our website grew to 24 million, that's up 12% from the end of last year. And those 24 million customers drove an order growth to 104 million, that's up 30% from the end of last year.

So when you look at those core metrics, all of those then added up to really strong set of financial results for the Group on the first half. Our revenues grew 45% to £358 million and our EBITDA grew to £82.7 million, that's up 12%, remembering we've made investments in the first half of the year.

If you look at our marketplace business, it performed well, growing 24%. The U.K. is in good health, growing 30% in the first half helped of course from the Hungryhouse acquisition which is now fully integrated into the business, particularly strengthening the choice of restaurants our London customers have to choose from. Our Australian business continues to work in a very tough market. The marketplace is in decline, but our plans to underpin that marketplace business with the delivery business are on track and we'll give you a little bit more color on that.

At the Capital Markets Day, I talked about delivery being the next wave of growth for the Group in growth and grow it did. The delivery business grew 238% in the first half of the year, now making up around 23% the Group's revenues for the first half.

Canada in particular was very strong growing 227%. And along the way, we've taken the opportunity to merge the Just Eat Canada business with the SkipTheDishes business to form one strong Canadian business. We're learning a great deal about delivery, as we said we were going to do from the investments and we're seeing some of our costs fall as we scale up the operation.

And importantly, I said at the prelims, this would be a year of investment in learning. In H1, we invested £24 million of the planned £50 million we had marked at the beginning of the year. And we intend, thanks to the confidence we have from the results of those investments to increase our investment on a full year basis to between £55 million and £60 million.

So in summary, we're in good shape. Our marketplace is getting better for both customers and restaurant partners. Our delivery skills and capabilities are growing by the day. And as the CEO of this exciting business, I'm really pleased with the progress we've made so far.

So the agenda for today having given you a snapshot of our first half results, I'll hand over to Paul, who will talk about the financials in much more detail. And then I'll come back to pick up on our progress against the operational goals and the strategic priorities I set this business at our prelims. I'll talk about our trading to date and our outlook and then of course, we'll open up the floor to your questions. So over to Paul.

Paul Harrison

Thanks Peter, good morning, everybody. As Peter said, we're reporting a strong first half performance today. As always, this important messages of the segmental level but for the Group as you see here, order is up 30% to just over £104 million. Revenues of £358.4 million, up 45% or as you see in a moment 46% on a currency neutral basis and reflecting upon investment in the business, underline EBITDA of £82.7 million, up 12% given a margin of 23%. So what I'm going to do obviously in the next few minutes is break those numbers down.

And I'll start with Group revenue. And I'm going to return to the bridge that I first showed you back in March. Peter has already noted the 45% revenue growth for the Group at a headline level. As you can see here as I noted a moment ago, the currency movements have not been material in the half, meaning that our currency neutral revenue growth was 46%, so a little bit higher the reported growth.

As Peter referenced there, we completed the Hungryhouse transaction on this 31 January there's an inorganic effect clearly in these numbers. So what I've done therefore is I've excluded Hungryhouse's revenue up to the point of which we close the platform and deeply integrated into the U.K. business. In other words, I've excluded here or I've pulled out here the revenue from 31 January acquisition date until 22 May here and that's around about £8 million of revenue. So that gets us to a measure of organic currency neutral growth which is a strong 42% for this first half as the slide shows.

Clearly what you have noted is a significant, I mean the positive delta between organic order growth which on that same basis is 27% and revenue growth of 42%. So both measures excluding the Hungryhouse impacted under the methodology I just explained. And the slide you see reconcile the two of those. So we continue to see restaurant churn move our state upwards towards a headline commission rates that's been a feature of our financials for some time now that continues. We see delivery orders bringing as they do a higher all in Africa per order, also having a positive impacts on revenue growth. And then within booking fees, we see the one-time benefit of the 50p fee applied to all transactions in the U.K. And now we will see that effect on growth as we go into 2019. And that does go to this broader point that I will just reiterate that I made at the Capital Markets Day which is an overtime we will start to see revenue in order growth converge.

Peter referenced the investment that we're making in the business. And as a reminder, on the left hand side of this slide, you see the breakdown I presented at the Capital Markets Day. As you know, we have significant investment is going, going faster with Skip including the launch in Australia. And you've seen in these numbers the growth of Skip's delivered. And at the Capital Markets Day, you heard from Alistair Venn, our Australian Country Manager about the early progress that we've made by taking Skip to Australia. There is still a lot to do that but we certainly made a good start in this period.

In the U.K. we've been working with a smaller set of courier partners opening up new zones to service quick service restaurants and we see an improvement in delivery economics. In the second half of the year, we plan the launch of Skip in selected U.K. cities. And finally, the final element Mexico, we've seen accelerated order growth in part due to further city activation.

So in the first six months, we spent about £24 million on these initiatives. And the results the learnings grow to a growing confidence in the rollout of Skip, so we please therefore to be able to accelerate our investment in these particular the Skip related initiatives in the second half, now therefore now expect to see that investment level grow up to between 55 million and 60 million for 2018.

With or upgrade to revenue covering both delivery and marketplace, we're going to see the result an increase in profit in marketplace covering this investment and that's why you see no change to our guided EBITDA level and range for 2018.

Okay, so then move now on to the new regional segments, we talked first about at the Capital Markets Day. I am going to summarize the U.K. performance. Here as you can see, we saw a strong order growth coupled with a rising average revenue per order which drove a 30% revenue growth. As I said a minute ago, this is partly a consequence of the state moving towards a higher headline commission rates, it's also a consequence of booking fee I referenced and the delivery component as well.

As Peter's mentioned, we're very pleased the integration of Hungryhouse, which enabled us to close that platform on the 22 May. And our U.K. businesses made strong progress with this delivery initiatives, significantly improving the associated economics. It's this investment that dilutes the overall reported EBITDA margin from 52% to a still high 49% in this period.

Okay, if I move now to Canada, this slide shows our now combined Canadian business. At the momentum as you can see continues to be very strong here. While Skip have accelerated as you'd expect, as we opened up new markets all of a per order basis, losses are materially lower compared to the first half of 2017.

We're encouraged by the progress, Skip's unable to make in Australia as I mentioned. There's more to do there of course, as I've said. But we've seen enough to enable us to go harder at the rollout of Skip as I say into the U.K. initially in the second half. All in all a very good performance in Canada.

If I move now to Australia and New Zealand, I believe we've made very clear our challenges that we face in Australia both at the March results under the Capital Markets Day. You know it's clear to us that once again that with the highly urbanized nature of this population that we needed a delivery service to complement our marketplace, so it's great to see the rapid deployment of that service in the half. As I say, still more to do to emulate the full customer restaurant experience that Skip customers enjoy in Canada, but we're up and running as I say.

Similarly with our re-platformed, many log business on the global platform, we'll start see the benefits of the improvements that we're rolling out to the core platform to make that a world-class marketplace and you saw some of those of course again at our Capital Markets Day, Australia will benefit from those in due course. So we're going to continue to focus on our initiatives to return this business back to the front foot.

So our final fully owned if you like our reporting segment is international and this comprises our continental European businesses and indeed our early stage business in Mexico. And again, as you can see here, it's a pretty strong set of numbers I think. I'd call out French business rebranded to Just Eat successfully in the first half and has continued what we internally refer to as this Blue Ocean project which is diversifying its order base out of greater Paris and has made great progress there.

Spain and Italy continue to deliver strong growth supported by increased brand investment. And there are some encouraging early signs in Mexico in the form of order growth and again in that market city activation, clearly more time is needed to see this business established as a meaningful growth driver to Just Eat.

And then just to complete that overview of our business performance, I'll turn to Brazil. So these numbers reflect the full P&L of the Brazilian business. And again very strong set of results. Orders up 107%, revenue 97% on a like-for-like basis. You can see that for why we are pleased, once again to increase our investment in this business through the peer, we're now end about 33% of our Brazilian, of our ice food business.

Okay, my final slide moves on to cash flow relevant right now at least to net debt. Just to walk you through this, we start with the net cash we had at 1 January, which is £230 million, towards we have the cash we generated in the period of £56 million. And really that cash's funded three principal investments in the period, obviously most notably the acquisition of Hungryhouse on 31 January, but we've also paid the first of the Skip announces you noted from the slide and as I just mentioned a further investment was funded into the iFood business.

So if you like, it's this M&A related investment couple with CapEx that took us to a modest level of net debt at the end of the period. Clearly though it's great to see this highly cast generative business fund such substantial investment activity.

On which note, I'll pass it back to Peter. Thank you.

Peter Plumb

Thank you, Paul. As Paul has walked you through the financial performance by region, I thought I'll take a few minutes to update you on the priorities I set for the team back at our prelims. I'll remind you of our strategic priorities where we are going, I'll update you on the progress today is what we said we would do and I'll wrap up with an update on trading and outlook before taking your questions.

But I do want to take a moment to remind of the strategic priorities we described in details at the Capital Markets Day. Our roadmap for long term growth. My ambition is for this business to serve every customer's takeaway moment. And as we said to you at the Capital Markets Day, there's around on average 30 takeaway moments per customer per year.

And as a reminder, the markets in which we play is an £83 billion market. And it's broken down into three key component. The first is marketplace the bedrock of this business is the £16 billion market and it's all the takeaway food delivered by the independent restaurants across our different countries. The new market, our investment is all about opening up is delivery. It's a £41 billion marketing currently customer's access that market by collecting the food themselves. And finally, and Paul has given you a glimpse into the emerging market of Latin America, that's another £26 billion market opportunity for this business.

How we're going to grow into that market, while we have three key pillars that we're investing behind in focusing the team behind. The first is about building our marketplace business to world-class. We have already built a great business, a very profitable marketplace business, but it has much more headroom in both the market and opportunity to improve our service to customers and restaurant populace.

Secondly, it's about engineering delivery services to complement our marketplace business. And yes as many of you know, the economics are challenging for delivery and there are strong competitors in that market. But we already know from the data from we shared it with you at the Capital Markets Day, the deliver is all about increasing the restaurant choice for customers. And by increasing choice for customers, we know that frequency of use increases and we earn greater loyalty from them.

And finally, my key challenge is about leading a world-class digital global team supporting extraordinary local customer expert. You know it's worth remembering food is a local business, but digital and technology are global skill sets. So bringing these two important ingredients together into a single organization is really what makes Just Eat as an organization both unique and stand out.

So for those who couldn't attend the Capital Markets Day four weeks ago, there is a one page in the pack that you'll find which is a summary of the way we view the market in the priorities as a Group we are setting up for ourselves.

But for all of us here today, let's take a deeper dive into the progress we've made so far against two of these strategic priorities or the first two of these strategic priorities.

Let's start with building our marketplace to be world-class. When I spoke to at the beginning of the year, I set out three goals for the year. The first was about looking at our app. How do we build the app to be the best and the easiest way for a customer to get a takeaway. You know we must be easier and better to use than any of our competitors in any of our markets.

Secondly, it was about brand. And the target for this year was about growing our brand awareness particularly in Europe. After all, the more people that know us, the more people that like us, the more they will use us.

And finally, it was about Orderpad. The ambition is to roll out Orderpads to 75% of core restaurants. Our business is about helping restaurant owners run a better business and the Orderpads are key part of achieving that.

So progress so far although very early days is very encouraging. And let's take a closer look. So let's start with the app on the left hand side of the screen. So those of you who are regular users of the Just Eat service, I hope will have seen noticeable improvements in the first half of the year.

Customers tell us, our ease of user score has grown 22%, thanks to the changes we have made that is moving us from a follower to a leader in this category.

The improvements you see on the app up on the screen will be being rolled out to our other countries who are on the Just Eat international platform starting in the second half of this year. And here clearly our multi-platform legacy has made development of tech more difficult for the Group. You can see the rapid progress the technology team have made in the app you can see on the screen.

Secondly, turning to brands. Many of you know, I used to run a price comparison website business. And I learned the key lesson there that building long term brand strength is hugely valuable for any group for long term growth.

As an example, we increased our marketing investment in the first half of the year by £15 million. And our brands are now healthier and stronger. And to give you a data point, in Europe, our spontaneous brand awareness for the Just Eat brand grew 60% from 15% to 24%. And on the other measures of prompt awareness in consideration, we've also seen significant improvement from the investment so far.

And turning to Orderpad, while we rolled out 11,000 more Orderpads in the first half of the year. These devices really help our restaurant partners manage their business better. There are bedrock for customer service and I think of them as a digital bridge between our customers our restaurant partners in the Just Eat Group. And to give you just one example, we've been using the Orderpads to trial customers automating missing items and canceled orders. And within those trials, we've seen the need for customers to call us for double digit in those trials. That's the step change these devices can give both our restaurants and our customers. So yes, our marketplace is in good shape and making good progress.

Our second priority, engineering delivery services to complement our marketplace business. This is about investing for growth this year and investing to learn from the results of those experiments, we're running around at different market.

And again about prelims, we talked about three ambitions to be achieved in 2018. The first as a reminder was about using third parties to grow delivery and drive down delivery costs here in the U.K. Our second was to invest in the Canadian business Skip to go faster in both Canada and to see how we can export their expertise to other markets. And thirdly, learn how to give customers a better choice. We call it hybrid and it's about the best of both worlds. But I think it's fair to say here we are in July and we've learned a great deal.

So let's turn to U.K. delivery. Our U.K. delivery growth was 250% in the first half and all of that growth has been powered by our partnerships with third party couriers.

Our delivery costs are improving with scale, but yes in the U.K. as you can see the chart on the left, there is still high versus what we view as Skip's costs which we believe a world-class on the right hand side of the chart.

By partnering with a specific courier a company here in the U.K. it's proving successful. We've expanded with them out of the heartland of London into new territories of Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds. And resulting from that are increasingly attractive economics for delivery models in these cities. And it's not only in the U.K. in France we see similar success both expanding coverage and reducing costs with partners.

Our second priority in the middle was Skip, investor go faster. As Paul's already said, Canada's growth was 227%. It's really hard to imagine how Skip could go faster. In H1, as well as going fast with Skip, we've also been investing. So we've been building a multi-language version of Skip to be able to launch Skip into Quebec in the second half of the year.

And as you heard at the Capital Markets Day, a basic version of Skip was implemented or transplanted into menu log our Australian business in the first half of the year. The couriers in the restaurants in that model are all being coordinated out of Winnipeg. And despite the time zone differences that model is working well, some great lessons have been learnt and there's still a lot more tech work to do, but we're making good progress.

And finally it was about learning how to give our customers the best of both worlds, the hybrid model. It's worth remembering one reason for doing delivery is to offer our customers a better choice. So as a way of illustrating that for you up on the chart on the right, you'll see the results for the U.K. launching delivery in London expanded the choice for customers by 10% and launching delivery in some of the suburbs of Sydney have increased customer choice by over 100% and that's all about increasing choice to increase frequency to earn customer loyalty.

So I am really encouraged by the progress being made by the teams. And as Paul's already said, I'm pleased in the second half of the year to be investing harder to go faster on delivery.

So a good strong start to the year. So worth at this point, just acknowledging the U.K. comps will continue to be enhanced for a further six months by both the 50p charge and the Hungryhouse integration, which as we've said to you is now fully completed. And as Paul has said, we acknowledge that Australia's marketplace business is in decline, but deeper delivery services are being rolled out in the second half of the year.

Our investments will continue through H 2 at an increased rate. We'll be expanding our delivery capabilities further here in the U.K. We'll be increasing our marketing spend in the second half of the year. We'll be increasing the Group's engineering and development resource to continue pioneering our user experience by further the seventy engineers. And of course as Paul's already said, we'll continue to invest in Skip to go harder and faster both in and out of Canada.

So from where we stand today, the board is confident in the year ahead. Despite July being a slow start quarter three, we expect full year revenues to increase to a range of between £740 million and £770 million.

We are committed to investing for growth and we have increased the levels of investment in the second half of the year, so full year investments will be between £55 million and £60 million. That means EBITDA will remain within the original guidance we gave you at £165 million to £185 million and at the moment we're in the midpoint of that range.

I believe this is a very exciting market in that we are indeed investing in the right things. My ambition as I shared with you at the Capital Markets Day is for this group to serve every customer's takeaway moment. From what I've learned so far this year, there are plenty more customers and plenty more takeaway moments for this Group to serve.

So with that I'd like to thank you and I'd like to open up the floor to questions. We're doing it slightly different in that we're going to have to point someone but the microphones are actually in the seat in front of you or those on the front row there in the arms, so you'll press the button to be able to ask you a question.

Q - John King

Great, thanks. It's John King from Merrill Lynch. Two questions if I can. Firstly on the U.K. the Hungryhouse integration, how did that go and maybe I guess overall the key to implied growth in the U.K. looks a little bit soft. I'm just wondering whether you could call out how much of the orders that the Hungryhouse's run rating at, how many of those we did end up dropping straight into the Just Eat bran to give us a sense of how that went.

And the second one would also be in the U.K. In terms of the overseas still very high delivery costs you are seeing there. What are the key things that need to happen for that to come down?

Peter Plumb

Okay. John. So you've got two questions. Firstly Hungryhouse, how is the integration gone and what's its visibility in the second half. And U.K. delivery numbers have dropped but what are we doing to bring him further down. I'm going to ask Paul to talk about how to look at the numbers. But I think it's worth acknowledging the team have done an amazing job. We didn't bring Hungryhouse into the business until the end of January. And to be sitting here in July with the business fully integrated, customers successfully migrated. Most importantly have better choice of restaurants particularly in London for customers, I'm delighted with what the team have achieved, I never thought I'd be so hard so.

As for orders, Paul would you give a bit of a lens on how we think about it?

Paul Harrison

I think John, a couple of comments really on order growth over the course of the half. I think first of all, on that same basis I described before of taking sort of Hungryhouse from acquisition up to 22 May. If you look at order growth in Q1, it was 18%, Q2 13%. I would remind you the comments back at our first quarter, we're trading up that will be noted is to fell wholly into the first quarter this year and that had a bearing. So the delta if you like to grow is more like sort of 70% in Q1, 14% in Q2 and therefore 15% for the overall half. And that early to mid-teams order growth is the way we think about the U.K. business.

So as Peter said, I think we're happy with the performance. There are some factors that will always from town to town of a bearing in a fact is that is where it's such, but we're not talking any to degree about those today. But taken half as a whole, we're satisfied with the performance.

I think on the delivery piece, can you go to that Peter. I'm half way there. On the delivery piece, I mean we have seen improved economics. If you look at full-year 2018, we lost and this to improve, we lost about see 18 pounds an order in the U.K. that's improved to about £13, so it's improved by about 30%, so it's still £13 in order to be clear but the trajectory is good. How do we continue to improve that, it's really with a point that I referenced in my presentation. Working with a smaller number of partners are moving, working with them to move to a per drop basis which is something they are willing to do, if they can see the associated volumes in a particular delivery zone. That's the trend was starting now to see in the business, as we open up new delivery zones in certain markets. I think we've seen a significant improvement, we still got a way to go.

Peter Plumb

John, we should just remember the U.K. is really a marketplace business. We have thousands of independent restaurants and a broad range of cuisines here in the U.K. So takeaway kebabs and Chinese in particular are very much marketplace business. But when you look in Canada, it's very much of a delivery business. So geographies are always going to be different. So when you look at our delivery costs, actually our economics are quite a broad spread. When you look in London we're very competitive and we're doing this model to build choice for customers.

And so as a CEO of this business is about getting the balance around choice for customers and we all know that from Capital Markets data, a delivery customer then goes on to buy marketplace restaurant food. And that's the key reason we're doing delivery. Do I want to be just a delivery business, no, it's the marketplace that is the bedrock of this business and it's engineering solutions for customers and unlocking that 29 U.K. takeaway orders the customers have to deliver is all about. So the economics are important but they're not the sole reason for us to it. Does that help answer your question?

John King

Yeah. Thank you.

Peter Plumb

Okay. Let's move on.

Joe Barnet-Lamb

Hi, Joe Barnet-Lamb from Credit Suisse. Three from me. So first one just building on John. So if my understanding is correct, so it goes from 17% in Q1 in the U.K. to 14% in Q2 for the U.K. but that is then folding in the Hungryhouse consumers into the Just Eat platform as they convert. So could you helps a little bit on what that 14% in Q2 would have been excluding those Hungryhouse consumers that have migrated to the Just Eat platform? So that's question one.

Question two, is on SkipTheDishes roll out in the U.K. So you sort of said a few cities you are going to roll out in to, you can tell us a little bit more about where you're going to roll out into and what the timeframes for that are?

And then thirdly, could you help us either with the proportion of orders or revenues from logistics by division that would be great? Thank you.

Peter Plumb

Okay, Joe, so U.K. volumes same questions we've already had about Hungryhouse, so you're probably get the same answer. Super dishes in the U.K. and logistics by region, I'll ask Paul to do first and the last one. Just SkipTheDishes U.K. I'm not going to tell you where we're doing it I mean it's a competitive market you wouldn't expect us to. And it's all part of let's step back what we say we're going to do in 2018.

We want to be in delivery to give our customers a broader choice. There's different ways of doing that. We're very happy with the third party careers we're using but we will test skip in a couple of regions as well to see if in some reasons, that's a better model and then will be able to compare the two of how we go faster in the U.K..

On U.K. volumes, Paul do you want to pick up.

Paul Harrison

Yeah, post the 22 May, Joe, the Hungryhouse has with platforms closed as you know and the business deeply integrated. You can get into a frankly academic exercise around what for those remaining seven weeks of the period the H-H customers contributed to the Just Eat platform. But there ends up in so many caveats given that very deep integration that I think it becomes a slightly fruitless exercise. So around the margins yes some effect on that Q2 number hopefully, I'll be clear on the methodology.

I think in terms of the proportion by region that the delivery base business represents of orders in the minute in the U.K. still very early stage for the reasons not least the Peter said about 1%. Australia very slow and just started it's less than a 100,000 absolute orders. Canada is 90%, still the legacy of the Just Eat marketplace business of course that will look at all of Canada and are international business just under 5% by volume.

Sivia Cuneo

Good morning. It's Sivia Cuneo from Deutsche Bank. I have three questions as well. The first is on the U.K. margin. You mention in the release that in the second half we should expect some more marketing costs also related to the ex-factor sponsorship. Just wondering why that the case given we thought the price was pretty much in line with what you paid last year?

And then second on the increased target for investments for the full-year. Just wondering how much of the increase in Australia is simply driven by high delivery costs as you expand into delivery logistics and how much is brand billing?

And then finally in Australia, do you want to comment about when you expect the business to come back to grow and then more broadly, can you talk a little bit more about your Q3 comment on this? On the Q3, July is low start for which markets is it relating to?

Peter Plumb

I going to ask Paul to pick up on margin in the U.K. This is take if you're third point about July Q3 slow, would that break down by the margin, I just wanted to flag where trading was. Yeah but as I said I'm not going to break it down by country. We don't do that. But do remember, our guidance has that baked into it. On the U.K. marketing costs as I said Paul will give you steer of margin, we won't comment on the price of X Factor. We are doing X Factor, we are doing iTV movies, of course we do marketing campaign in the second half. So I think our marketing activity is pretty strong.

But my ambition for the year was just not marketing in the U.K. it was about fighting in Europe which is really our growing market, it's what we can do about spending more on the brands and in marketing in those areas which is why I was keen to share with you how the brand awareness in Europe had grown significantly from 15 to 24 and expect us to continue to spend marketing in Europe in the second half.

Paul, do you want to say anything on U.K. margin?

Paul Harrison

Yeah, look I think as we approach Q4 typically sort of busy season for the business, we tend to ramp up marketing and then run into that. So in addition to X Factor we've got iTV movies now as part of the deal that we signed with iTV. So to Peter's point, this emphasis on about the lineup sizing will continue to accelerate in the second half, it's probably a makeshift as well.

I think on the higher investment again moving from 50 to 55 to 60. I'm not going to pinpoint the breakdown of that. Directionally, I will say that it is in the main attributable to skip and skip related activities. So that is skipping Canada going faster but it's also I mentioned we store quite a bit of work to do I think in Australia to I relate the skip experience for customers and restaurant partners there and then we've got the U.K. piece. The reason I've put a range around that is the 50 think about the variables that underpin those initiatives, it's quite substantial hence a $5 million range.

Peter Plumb

So if you're in your Australia growth, I won't make any commitment. So I think we're doing the right thing these things take time to embed in. And with we're learning this we go which investment is the best one for the Australian customers. So thank you. So your two second road back?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. Just a couple of questions. First of all, just in terms you mention a slow start Q3. Can you just sort of took us through how much the weather tends to impact your world as I need you for some commentary from other players in the market just in terms of that. The second question just has to do with sort of the growth in the U.K. in terms of orders, just wondered sort of how you think you're doing with your direct pay as sort of not sort of in terms of the market. So because obviously telephone orders are going down but people are delivering, and if you sort of don't have an idea of the order growth maybe a proxy such as up downloads, might be quite useful to just in terms of comparison?

And then third of all just in terms of so you made a reference to 70% of your orders are coming through or 70% of your state orders coming through into 2 to 5 cities, which is historically has been seen as a structural strength, given the sort of issue of engines coming into those markets. So the typically ends of the trends what you see is trend starts off in big cities and then they sort of flow down into smaller cities overtime.

So just wondering why we should not you think that should be continued so the source of structural some strength or why we shouldn't just say as a temporary fact of the essentially a vote overtime?

Peter Plumb

Well. So few small questions. Slow start quarter three whether it's by first year. I have no clue what normal trends are with weather et cetera. So Paul have a view but I don't have experience to know what it does to the business sort of whether you…

Paul Harrison

Nor do we like to over play it. .I think when I joined the business back end of Q3 2016, if you recall we had a long warm spell then I think we put it sort of the best we could calculate into 200 to 300 basis points impact on growth then but it is quite how to be precise.

Order growth U.K. 20% I think is really strong first half. You're seeing you have to accept that what we set out to in the U.K. we said. We want to work out that delivery model a lot of people are skeptical that third party careerist with the arts but our expansion in regions in our improvement in costs and our improvement in depth I think is all proving that some good strategy for the U.K. And you've seen that improved the user experience that's going out and of course deeper customer choice. So I'm pleased with put the right things in place for the U.K. please 20% order growth in the first half.

I comment on peers I'm pleased from the user experience is coming out as easiest to use and that's the most important thing that we're engineer in our service to be why this choice ease of use best love to most known brand, those of the three drivers of the U.K. growth going forwards. 70% of our state to two to five cities, it depends what business you're in the marketplace as we said at the Capital Markets Day is absolutely a model that is based and thrive in tier 2,3,4 cities and push it with you the tremendous troth we've had international on the back of that. Because those are the hot independent restaurants that serve that range of cuisine that customers have and if you remember that the Capital Markets Day, that frequency of use is driven by cuisine type. It's not somebody eating 29 of one restaurant food depth and breadth is the key to meeting and serving every customer needs.

So tier 2, 3, 4 cities our experiences are that market places that the much more profitable model and deliver in those territories becomes ever more challenging economically. And we'll see overtime how that plays out but that's certainly what the numbers say to us that's what our experiences are and so that's the way we're playing the game. Do you want to take that Paul?

Paul Harrison

No.

Peter Plumb

Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Peter Plumb

Okay. Let's go to third row back.

Rob Joyce

Thanks very much. Rob Joyce from Goldman Sachs. Three from me as well. Just firstly on the revenue guidance for the year and the 38% growth so wondering can you give us a split of how you see that coming between market place and delivery. Second one staying on delivery just in terms of drops per hour, you achieving in the U.K. I think you said you were getting close to warn at year-end 2017, just wondering where that's running at now.

And then the final one, just in terms of the investment level you're putting into the business revised that figure upwards. Is this now a sort of a level you would struggle to see opportunities beyond to extend that even further and 2019? Thanks very much.

Paul Harrison

Okay, Rob. So you want revenue guidance split by delivery market. I let we'll do, let's me just check, delivery economics progress on drops per hour and investment could you says extending it further.

Peter Plumb

Yeah I mean do we see as a 2018 is not going to be sort of high watermark in terms of $60 million. Thank you.

Paul Harrison

Okay. Revenue guidance split. Peter is right. I'm not going to put a precise number. I will say the majority of the uplift days to delivery. A minority to market place but had such as the profitability of marketplace that it covers the losses on delivery. But I'm not putting a precise split on it. I think the drop per hour point particularly at the U.K. is really a quite rapidly evolving debate because when we talked about delivery in the U.K. 2017 we talked a lot about the productivity risk we had by virtue of procuring career drivers on a per hour basis so in other words if we didn't use them.

In extreme, there be certain we pay for now the big no revenue. The important sort of the development is this move to paying on a per drop basis with Korea partners which takes if you like the productivity risk away from us. So it is a less relevant metric but what I will say is that we still continue to see the cost per hour reduce quiet significantly that was implicit in the numbers I said earlier as a result of driving order density in zones.

Rob Joyce

Okay. Thanks on that. Paul and would you be able to give us a thing you saying you were working out of sort of 14 pounds. Can you give us a sort of basic ensure the cost per drop you paying?

Paul Harrison

Yeah Rob, I will give you in 2017 for the full-year the U.K. we talked about losing about 18 pounds, 14 an hour. We're losing around about 13 pounds an hour in the first half 218. So that sort of 29% improvement in profitable through our, is a reflection of the improve productivity in the main of drivers.

So you're final about investment that selling into 2019. That we talked about it the Capital Markets Day, I can't remember who asked the question. We don't know until we finish these experiments but if investment helps us grow fast be a bigger business, I've certainly got the appetite to invest harder if I've got the data set ups the right thing to do. And there should go back in the middle.

Richard Stuber

Hi, Richard Stuber from Numis. Just a follow-up on that question about the cost of delivery. U.K. is to 4.5 times as much as Canada. How could you think that can go down towards Canada and also there will be structural reasons why it won't be on an equal cost per drop? And I guess the follow-up is you talking about some moving from paying on a power basis to a drop basis, how quickly do you see that shift moving over next year or so?

Peter Plumb

Okay. Richard, you said talked about Canada economics what other territories come down to it and cost per drop basis is that the model will roll out further. Is that right?

Richard Stuber

Yeah.

Peter Plumb

Okay. Let's say the last one first, you have to remember this is about using third party courier companies. This isn't paying couriers, cost per drops the courier company works their economics out on a cost per drop basis. And the reason we like that model is that by using third parties we can share drivers with other businesses. And in city centers that's one of the strategies which is helping us get better economics in London, Liverpool et cetera. So by sharing drivers with other companies that model is starting to work in the way we hoped it would at the beginning of the year but it's companies are paying, not individuals.

Yeah, Canada I think is world-class. What is amazing and we were asked a question earlier about drops. That whole team is about taking every second they can out of a delivery model. So a courier is as productive as he or she can be that's about reducing wait time, reducing cook times mapping in the weather and of course mapping in the journey to a customer's house and informing the custom when the food's coming.

They are constantly taking seconds out of that journey that's the DNA. So I think Skip are still innovating in engineering that model. And our ambition is to take learning to other parts of the world and as we said the first step to do that was Australia. And there is two parts to Australia. One is implanting the tech, which we've got a light version in, the user experience is nowhere near where we want it to be so that's working progress in the second half of the year. But the operational not simple set of coordinating restaurants customers and careers is all done out of Winnipeg with the skills of the operational team there, who run pretty much a 24/7 operational now to coordinate people the other side of the world and that's working really well.

And so I think we are developing a model that some of our countries can certainly leverage every single learning from our Skip team to really drive those efficiencies down. And the reason I want to show you it the way we showed you in the chart is to give you some idea of the headroom we have by taking the Skip learning to other parts of the world because that really puts in perspective of how skilled that team are.

So Rich, does that help give you a better lens on where we're heading.

Richard Stuber

Yeah.

Peter Plumb

I don't know. It's already dropped considerably from where the U.K. was, there's pockets within that which are significantly lower but clearly we show you the full picture. I think we'll update you as we learn which is what we said we were going to do. And we go a long way to learn but you can see the skill set in the business and that's the main takeaway from this morning for you.

Paul Harrison

If I may add to that. I think success is not necessarily pretty, don't get into the same level Skip, I've got certainly some caution about whether we'll see non-Canadian delivery economics look as good in the fullness of time of Skip. There is features such tipping and that sort of thing, but relevant in the Canadian market. But what we are seeing is as Peter said we will continue to see, we think is a convergence, a favorable convergence. And if you go back to Capital Markets Day that we talk where we talk about the halo effect that we have seen so far in terms of doing delivery for our marketplace business.

Then frankly if we got to breakeven on delivery that is a highly compelling model when coupled with the marketplace model. So we less, we certainly want to drive better economics and we're doing that. We haven't set ourselves into a sort of KPI, this as we want uniform in economics across the piece.

Peter Plumb

We have time for five more minute for questions. So that's probably going to be two. You want to pick the next one.

Paul Harrison

Oh dear it's pressure.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, it's [indiscernible]. I have one quick question on the Hungryhouse performance year-on-year. My understanding is maybe you did around four or five million orders in H1 but the business did 4 million, 5 million orders H1 2017, and then you mentioned both 2.2 is what you've taken out in H1 2018, maybe is as a bit more what you mentioned of people that consider just the 2.5. How much of that drop is people that have left the platforms altogether and my point being are they potentially once you can get back or is this a customer that has consumed another platform and has never gone and it's going to come back. I'm just wondering the drop in orders what happened to these people and are they potential targets to get back onto the platform?

Peter Plumb

I think couple of points. I mean first of all we spoken before about the way Hungryhouse whole business was run prior to ownership, there's an awful lot of use of sort of vouchering and discounting to drive orders. We typically do less of that will be we use it as a technique in a migration strategy we've done in Canada and in the U.K.

So there's been that there is a decline in absolute orders H1 pro-forma, H1 2017 2 pro-forma. H2 2017 will be very hard to put a precise number on the 22 May to 30 June point. But in terms of the - I guess the way I would answer the question is also to say it was in our gift to close that platform on the 22 May and if we haven't been happy with the migration as of that day. We could have simply extended it. But I think you can read into that therefore we're pretty happy with the carry out.

Okay. One more question. Can we take it from here?

Bob Liao

Bob Liao from Macquarie. Just wanted to ask two quick questions. One on the slow start to Q3, is there an assumption that there's of recovery in Q4 and if so what driving that potential improvement net look?

And then secondly was a question on M&A, in terms of what you're looking at in the market, one in which you look at things like dropout did with respect to software for restaurants in order to bed down a bit deeper into those restaurants and also in terms of not just M&A but partnerships which you consider some of those partnerships that were done with the quick service restaurants that Orderpad done in the U.S.?

Peter Plumb

Okay. So two questions was Q3 versus Q4 how do we think about it M&A are we looking for software for restaurants and partnerships. Q3, Q4 we haven't broken out at this stage but you've got guidance, the increase were expecting to deliver it to you in the second half of the year. So we've given you the range of which we were going to deliver knowing what we know today really pleased to increase revenue guidance to that range.

On M&A, I don't whether Paul want's to say anything. What is interesting hearing your question about software for restaurants, we set out at the beginning of the year. Our ambition is that our Orderpad is the gateway into restaurants to allow them to run better businesses. On average, we are between 20% and 30% I think we said the Capital Markets Day of our restaurants revenues. The biggest value at a restaurant this is by bringing new customers, new order and being a bigger part of that business. And that's what we're doing in States across all of our market. So that's the number one business connection. The Orderpad is that digital bridge, once side I've order on independent restaurants with great technology in it you've already seen improving customer service. Works for both the restaurant and the customer, cancelled and missing orders should be a press of a button several phone calls. And you've already see what that does to our call center costs in a customer service.

So internally we have engineering teams dedicated to making the Orderpad the leading piece of tech that we can possibly put into restaurants. If there is M&A of software that would make that even better of course would be open to it. But don't underestimate what that kit in the tool set we're putting in place without dedicated engineers is already doing in will do with our investment plan that we have in place across different markets.

Partnerships, we talked about a supply partnership. We are working with pretty much every branded restaurant around the world that we could imagine that working well, we tend to work on a local level because food is local, many of these businesses are run locally and we're pretty happy with the way that's going as we as we build our delivery capability. I don't know Paul whether you want to add anything to that?

Does that answer your question? That takes very neatly to 10:30. Because of that in the back room will take that last question before we wrap up.

Michael Galton

Thank you very much. Michael Galton from Citi. So I thought I'll change continent to Australia for a moment, two quick questions. In terms of the data and it seems like you quite a lot of customers laid in the half in Australia. I mean is there any difference in the behavior of the cohorts you've acquired versus the original cohorts? And also in terms of the marketplace decline this half, is it - were there any difference between the Eat Now on the Menulog brands in Australia? Thanks.

Peter Plumb

Okay. So turn to Australia, customer growth, any difference in customers were acquired versus those we had and what's happening in marketplaces Eat Now versus Menulog. I really can't answer the question about different customer cohorts because I don't have the data in front of me. So you might be better informed me. But I can't comment on granularity, I'm not seeing any difference in cost of behaviors. And so let me come back to you.

On our market place, you're absolutely right to say that that focus in Australia is Menulog for those that we're here for the acquisition you will know our Australian business is two businesses Eat Now and Menulog that were put together. When I joined in September, Paul and I very much focused on saying look Menulog is the lead brand and research it came out as much more connection with Australians is an older brand, so we chose Menulog is the brand to lead the business and we worked pretty quickly to migrate that to the Just Eat international platform.

And as we've done that we are now plugging in the core basic Skip functionality into that Menulog platform. That our technology focus for the second half of the year. Eat Now is still running on its old platform. We are clearly in the background in the migration of customers across from Eat Now to Menulog but we are willing to next year keep running Eat Now as a separate platform because our priority because of the market dynamics is to get delivery integrated into the Menulog marketplace solution to give Menulog customers the full experience I would like to gift as an CEO. So Eat Now will continue as a secondary platform at least in 2019 and beyond. Does that help answer to your question?

Peter Plumb

Okay. Thank you very much for the question. So thank you very much everyone for coming today. I think we've had a very strong first half and I'm really pleased people question the investments we're making, we are learning a lot and we are moving forward. So thank you very much for your support. Thank you.