WestJet Airlines' (WJAVF) CEO Ed Sims on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jeff Hagan – Manager- Investor Relations

Ed Sims – Chief Executive Officer

Harry Taylor – Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Charles Duncan – Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

John Weatherill – Vice President of Revenue Management and Pricing

Analysts

Ben Cherniavsky – Raymond James

Kevin Chiang – CIBC

Konark Gupta – Macquarie Capital Markets

Fadi Chamoun – BMO Capital Markets

Hunter Keay – Wolfe Research

Walter Spracklin – RBC Capital Markets

Turan Quettawala – Scotiabank

Tim James – TD Newcrest

Nish Mani – J.P. Morgan

As a reminder all participants are in a listen-only mode. This conference is being recorded and broadcast live over the internet. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Jeff Hagan

Thank you, Mariel, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to WestJet's 2018 second quarter results conference call. I have with me this morning Ed Sims, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Harry Taylor, our Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Charles Duncan, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer; and John Weatherill, our Vice President of Revenue Management and Pricing. Ed and Harry will provide an overview of second quarter financial performance and we will then follow with questions from analysts.

When we’re in the question-and-answer portion of the call, I would like to request that questioners limit themselves to two questions that should allow us to get as many questioners as possible in the hour we have allotted for this call. Before turning the call over to Ed, I would like to read the customary cautionary language.

We caution you that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements about WestJet's future financial and operational performance. This information is based on certain assumptions and reflects WestJet's expectations as of July 31, 2018, and accordingly, are subject to change after such date.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual risks or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents WestJet files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Except as may be required by Canadian security's law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP measures and additional GAAP measures may be discussed or referred to on today's conference call. For further information please refer to the section entitled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures in WestJet's management discussion and analysis of financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Now I will pass the call over to Ed.

Ed Sims

Thank you, Jeff, good morning everyone and thank you all for joining us this morning. Today, we reported a net loss of $20.8 million or loss per diluted share of $0.18, which represents our first loss after a 13 year streak of consecutive quarterly profits. We are of course disappointed with these results and very focused on course correction. However, we do take satisfaction in navigating WestJet through one of the more difficult chapters in our history. The fundamentals of our business remain strong.

This second quarter loss can be primarily attributed to the impacts of the threat of industrial action, which cost tens of millions of dollars in book ways and cancellations. Given that the booking periods is primarily concentrated between one week and six months out this impact has been self “immediately and mid-term”.

Fuel prices have continued to surge year-over-year, up 30.6% or $77 million over the second quarter of 2017 and sustained industry capacity additions in some domestic markets, which continued to put substantial downward pressure on yields. Despite this highly challenging operating environment, the second quarter was a critical quarter of execution as we brought structure, process and discipline into WestJet’s business.

We continue to demonstrate our executional capabilities and are building momentum as we have delivered amongst the following: successfully adverting the threat of industrial action and the potential for even worse shareholder value destruction by entering mediated arbitration with ALPA by successfully launching our ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop, with our first flight departing on time on June 20th. Swoop has been embraced by a broad demographic of Canadians.

We have already flown more than 40,000 travelers and early results have surpassed our expectations with loads consistently above 95% and ancillary revenue per guest approaching double that on our mainline operations. We also successfully launched contracted flying on WestJet Link in June, which is seeing 90% of Link’s guests connecting on to WestJet’s network and we’ll continue to drive additional traffic and improved feed through our hubs.

We announced our partnership with the Royal Bank of Canada to provide the next-generation loyalty platform for consumers and guests, known as Ampli. This digital platform will be open to all Canadians and will provide members with merchant offers, flexible rewards and exclusive bonuses. We continue to fast track the launch of our frictionless digital Ampli, which were launched later in 2018.

We also unveiled our Boeing 787 aircraft livery, logo and cabin interior, including our first-ever business class and premium economy cabins. That launch reflects our further steps towards becoming a network carrier, whose low fare domestic base will feed a premium global arm. And in addition to our earlier recognition of Canada’s best airline by Trip Advisor, we were also recognized by Skytrax as North American’s leading low-cost airline and 6 globally in the same catch group. And at the same time, WestJet and the WestJet Encore were recognized as the top ranks North American mainline and regional airlines in terms of on time performance during the month of May 2018 and we placed first in Canada for the second quarter according to flight stats.

We continue to believe that our long-term strategy is the right direction and we remain committed to evolving our business into a high value global network airline. We firmly believed that this strategy will yield attractive shareholder returns and we remain very focused on the target we laid out at Investor Day in December of earning a return on invested capital of up to 13% to 16%, achieving operating margins of 10% to 12%, generating significant positive free cash flow and enhancing our key credit metrics.

However, the external environment has changed considerably since we outlined this strategy and we are realistic and physically responsible. Our 2018 results are off tracks from the past 2020 targets and we’re now operating in a very different field and competitive environments against those early assumptions. Fuel prices have surged by 22% year-to-date and we expect this trend to continue with third quarter fuel prices forecast to be up 35% to 38% year-over-year.

And we continue to see the symptoms of oversupply in the domestic market, which is fully offsetting the relative demand strength. Specifically, we are seeing the wide-spread opening of low fare inventory, the collapsing of advanced purchase requirements and the intermittent removal of peak season fare premiums to combat sustained industry capacity additions. So the maximized our returns through this challenging period, we are taking action to improve near-term results, while also reevaluating the phase and implementation of our strategic initiatives.

While we were pleased with our executional capabilities in quarter two, we are making adjustments to the balance of the year in line with WestJet’s tradition of being nimble, flexible and market responsive. To be more specific, we are reviewing all opportunities to remove underperforming capacity and we will reduce planned fourth quarter WestJet and Encore ASMs by almost 6 percentage points, the most significant capacity adjustment of any of our payers.

We are concentrating our capacity growth around our hubs to maximize the benefit of flow and connecting traffic over point to point while we expand Swoops point to point horizons later this week. We have already implemented five fare increases since the start of the year to help mitigate rising fuel prices. We continue to evaluate market elasticity for further price increases and for inventory adjustments of the back – of our capacity adjustment.

We continue to rollout our basic economy fares across the full domestic and transborder networks to ensure that we can continue to provide Canadians with everyday low fares. And to further enhance our premium offering between third quarter of 2018 and 2020, we will be upgrading and standardizing our current Boeing 737s to the level of our new Boeing MAX 8 aircraft by moving to a 2/2 cabin at the front of all our domestic fleet. We want to ensure our guest has a seamless experience across our fleet and network. We will be holding another Investor Day in December after we have completed our ALPA contract negotiations and by which time we will have a clear review of 2019 and 2020 to update the timing on achieving those long-term targets.

But as we look to future growth, we remain focused on our strategic direction and we remain committed to improving yields, diversifying our revenue and widening our cost advantage through a deep and focused segmentation of our guests utilizing data analytics and revenue management and marketing, a broader geographic diversification and enhanced international revenue streams that will come online in the fourth quarter, partnership opportunities, which enable new opportunities to expand our reach and our cost transformation program, the owners’ mindset, which will eliminate $200 million of costs by 2020.

Our recently signed transborder joint venture with Delta Air Lines will provide a compelling combined reach between Canada and the U.S. with service to more than 30 cities covering over 95% of U.S.-Canada demand. We are eagerly anticipating receiving regulatory approvals in Canada and the U.S., so that we can work together to implement all aspects of enhanced cooperation including a more closely aligned frequent flier program with reciprocal elite benefits, joint growth in seamless connectivity across our U.S.-Canada transborder network and a broader range of joint corporate to manage sales incentives, which we believe will become a very powerful addition to our portfolio. We are confident that the approval process will be complete in the first half of 2019.

And in parallel, we are actively exploring deeper partnerships as we plan our expansion into new geographies. We are commencing commercial negotiations with Air France-KLM to deepen our TransAtlantic Cooperation. We are exploring the possibilities of enhanced relationships with existing and new trans-Pacific partners and we are actively in the process of identifying both east and west coast capacity purchase opportunities to feed more Canadians into our growing network. These long-term strategic partnerships will fuel that international network and brings substantial returns into our portfolio.

We are also committed to staying ahead of our cost inflation and widening our competitive cost advantage. We still however expect 2018 to remain a period of transition as we incur one-off start-up expenses in advance of premium revenues benefits that won't be substantively realized until mid next year. We do believe that our cost escalation is contained and will be further enhanced by the cost transformation owners’ mindset program.

As seen in our quarter two CASM ex-fuel and profit share results versus guidance released this morning, we've adjusted our internal spend to ensure that we remain laser focused on executing the critical initiatives directly linked to our long-term strategy. We have already identified and are executing those changes that will improve our forecasted 2018 results by up to $60 million. We are committed to removing expenses to maintain and expand that cost advantage and are on scheduled to meet our stated goal of achieving $120 million in annualized savings by 2019 and $200 million by the end of 2020.

Turning now to our outlook. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect RASM to be in the range of down 4% to 6% year-over-year. Our demand remains solid, industry capacity increase in key domestic markets are dampening yield growth despite that recent series of fare increases through aggressive competitive prices.

The long lasting impact of the threat of industrial action from ALPA's Master Executive Council and the loss of co-chair revenue from American Airlines continued to provide a drag on earnings during this third quarter. We are however confident the measures we've announced today will return us the positive year-over-year RASM growth for the fourth quarter.

Before closing, I just like to provide an update on the current labor environment. During the second quarter, the Air Line Pilots Association, ALPA's Master Executive Council and WestJet agreed to a settlement process through the federal mediation and conciliation service to further mediation and if required final and binding arbitration. In June, the arbitrator issued a binding interim order regarding Swoop that binding interim order directs amongst other things that existing Swoop pilots will remain in their current positions until directed otherwise by the arbitrator and that WestJet pilots can now fly Swoop aircraft at Swoop terms and conditions.

The interim order further directs the ALPA WestJet and Swoop will make a joint application to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board requesting the board to amend ALPA’s bargaining certificate to recognize ALPA as the bargaining agent for those pilots of Swoop in addition to the pilots of WestJet by September this year. The arbitrator has further directed that additional hearing dates are required throughout the summer and into September to properly address all outstanding issues. WestJet remains committed to achieving a sustainable resolution in the best interest of four parties involved in the arbitration.

On July 9, 2018, the Canadian Union of Public Employees filed an application with the CIRB to represent WestJet and Swoop cabin crew members excluding WestJet Encore as their exclusive bargaining agent. Although we still believe the interests of staff are best represented by that fellow WestJeters, we respect the right of our employees to choose their representation.

So in closing, I would like to thank our WestJet guests for their continued loyalty to us and I would like to thank every individual WestJeter for your dedication for rising to the challenge of delivering our award winning brand of friendly caring service and what has become an extremely challenging operating year.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Ed. Good morning everyone and thanks again for joining us today. I want to start by reiterating that we are disappointed with these results. We are currently below our targets and we have put plans in place to ameliorate these unfavorable trends. In the second quarter, we welcomed 6.3 million guests onboard our aircraft. Traffic increased by 6.2% as we increased system capacity by 4.7% compared to the same period in 2017. This resulted in a load factor of 83.9% up 1.1 percentage points.

The increases in traffic were fully offset by a yield decrease of 3.2% and a RASM decline of 1.9% year-over-year. Without the threat of industrial action, we would have seen RASM growth in the second quarter. Total revenue increased by 2.8% to $1.1 billion. We continue to grow ancillary revenues. In the second quarter, ancillary revenue increased by 4.5% year-over-year to $109.3 million, however ancillary revenue per guest declined to $17.89 per guest, which is down 3.1%. We are seeing the decline in baggage and change cancel revenue as we adjust our network to flow more traffic over our hubs. On a positive note, we have seen strong growth in plus and pre-reserved seating.

Turning to expenses, our total CASM for the second quarter was 8.7% higher year-over-year while our CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share increased 4.3%. Our non-fuel CASM increase was below our previously disclosed guidance of up 7.5% to 8.5% driven by lower than expected selling costs in light of reduced bookings and a focused effort to reduce expenses and deferred discretionary expenditures to future periods.

Fuel remains a significant cost representing 27.1% of our operating costs in the second quarter. In the quarter, fuel cost per liter increased by almost 31% year-over-year to $0.81. Average jet fuel prices were US$90 per barrel versus US$61 per barrel in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of approximately 48%. Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the second quarter of 2018 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.3 billion representing 28% of our trailing twelve months revenue.

As of June 30, 2018, our adjusted debt to equity ratio was 1.42 down from 1.46 at the end of 2017 and our adjusted net debt was $1.93 billion slightly up from $1.92 billion at December 31, 2017. Our trailing twelve months EBITDAR was $0.9 billion resulting in an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio of 2.18, up from 1.9 at December 31, 2017. Our trailing twelve month EBITDAR margin was 19% down three points from Q2 2017, but still favorable when compared to other Canadian carriers.

During the quarter, we also extended our unsecured revolving credit facility by two years to a four year term ending in June 2022 and increased the limit available to be drawn to $400 million, an increase of $100 million. In the second quarter of 2018, we took delivery of four aircrafts. Our final Q400 aircraft ordered under our purchase agreement with Bombardier, Inc., two leased Q400 aircraft and our seventh Boeing MAX aircraft, which is the first aircraft delivered with our updated livery.

Additionally, we executed extensions on two Boeing 737 aircraft leases scheduled to expire in 2019 for an additional five years each. Our purchased Q400 was financed by an individual secured term loan with EDC for approximately 80% of the purchase price of the aircraft. Subsequent to the delivery of this aircraft from Bombardier, the remaining undrawn amount under the $820 million guaranteed loan agreement with EDC was cancelled. Our Boeing MAX aircraft delivered during the second quarter of 2018 was funded with cash. At June 30, 2018, we had secured loans financing 20 Boeing 737 NG aircraft and 45 Q400 aircraft with the remaining debt balance of $838.2 million. This debt is financed in Canadian dollars and has no financial covenants associated with it.

As of today, we have a total of 68 unencumbered aircraft, representing approximately 40% of our total fleet. This provides us with an additional source of liquidity to manage our capital resource requirements through varying arrangements such as direct sales, sale and leaseback agreements and the issuance of secured debt if necessary.

We also returned approximately $18.4 million to our shareholders through our dividend and normal course issuer bid in the second quarter of 2018. Since these programs began in 2010, we have returned over $1.1 billion to our shareholders. We are pleased to announce that our 2018 third quarter dividend will be $0.14 per common voting and variable voting share to be paid out on September 28, 2018.

Before wrapping up, I would like to cover our remaining outlook items. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect system-wide capacity to grow between 10% and 11% year-over-year, and domestic capacity to grow between 8.5% and 9.5% year-over-year with almost half of this growth driven off the lower CASM platform of Swoop.

For the third quarter, we expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share to be up 3% to 4% year-over-year driven by WestJet Encore operating with five more aircraft compared to last year, the inauguration of service on WestJet Link and Swoop, an elevated on-board product offering across our narrow-body fleet and continued investment in the business to support the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the infrastructure required to deliver on our strategic plan.

For the third quarter of 2018, we expect our capital expenditures to be between $220 million and $240 million. For the full year of 2018, we now expect capital expenditures of between $800 million and $820 million driven by a shift of Boeing 787 expenditures from 2019 into 2018 and an up-gauging of 2019 Boeing MAX orders from MAX 7s to MAX 8s.

For the full year 2018, we now anticipate system-wide and domestic capacity growth of approximately 5.5% to 6.5% year-over-year, down from previous guidance of up 6.5% to 8.5%. Growth is attributable to new international routes and destinations, densification of narrow-body aircraft, shift in fleet mix to larger narrow-body aircraft, the annualization of 2017 Q400 deliveries and the inauguration of service on WestJet Link and Swoop.

For the full year 2018, we now expect CASM excluding fuel and profit share to be up 2% to 3% down from previous guidance despite our substantial capacity reductions driven by the early successes within our cost transformation program. In closing, I also want to thank all our WestJet guests and all WestJeters for their loyalty, dedication, hard work and terrific service.

With that I’ll hand it back to Ed.

Ed Sims

Thank you, Harry. Operator, we’re now ready for the Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]

Ben Cherniavsky

Good morning, guys.

Ed Sims

Good morning.

Harry Taylor

Good morning, Ben.

Ben Cherniavsky

I'm just curious, Harry, how you – you may have mentioned that your RASM would have been up without the strike. How do you factor that into your analysis like how do you isolate the strike? And just I guess a related comment there was a lot of promotional seat sale activity in the quarter. I assume that reflected the labor dispute and some of that is now you're going to try to diminish that? Or can you just comment a little bit on sort of the fare environment and how you separate? What happened in the quarter from more perhaps structural issues?

Harry Taylor

Ben, we – as I think Ed said, we estimated we lost tens of millions of dollars of revenue from the book ways that occurred the moment that the Master Executive Council announced the strike vote and until we saw the – we came to agreement with ALPA for the mediation – mediated sessions of taking away the threat of strike or lockout and if mediation fails to go to binding arbitration. So in that month period, we saw a significant book ways in May, June and July because the way the booking curve works. So we've estimated tens of millions of loss and then we engaged in activity, retail activity sales to stimulate and bring people back. And the combination of those two took us down into the negative 1.9 RASM. As we simulated what we thought would have happened without that we believe categorically we would have had positive RASM growth for the quarter.

Ed Sims

And if I can perhaps build on Harry’s response, Ben, it’s very hard to create a distinction between the potential threat of industrial action and the book ways as Harry has described and the competitive response. The point at which the strike work was issued and made public, we were entering the start of the peak season. That was the point at which competitor effectively took the opportunity to lift their pricing horizon and then the minute that we announced that we’re entering arbitration, we saw as I referred to earlier the removal of some fundamental disciplines around revenue management, regarding advanced purchase prices and inventory management and fare buckets.

So I think it's hard to disassociate the competitive reaction from the compounding threat that was caused originally by the threat of strike action. If you take the two together, we would have been far better positioned to have managed neutral to positive RASM outlook without the combination. John with that do you have something to add?

John Weatherill

Yeah. Well, Ben, it’s John here. Just to add some color to your last question of whether we see that discounting environment changing at all going forward. I think we do. We were – there was a lot of discounting as Ed and Harry have both said that occurred in June and into early July. We do see that’s moderating somewhat and certainly it’s our intension to reduce both the frequency and the scope of discounting going forward.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay, we’ll look for that. Thank you. Just – and then on the other side of the ledger on CASM, I assume that your – the capacity changes are a function at this point of utilization of aircraft rather than fleet cancellations or downsizing, which I guess would have a negative impact on your unit cost although you're indicating that you can offset that through your cost transformation. And am I understanding that correctly?

Ed Sims

Yes, that’s 100% accurate. No change in fleet deliveries, a definite reduction in utilization, which does have an inflationary effect on CASM, but we’re more than offsetting that with the work that Charles has led under owner's mindset cost transformation and the cost reduction program that we got in place.

Charles Duncan

But I would add Ben. This is genuine lower utilization and redeployment to improve operating and scheduled flight times rather than pure redeployment. We are strengthening the attractiveness of our schedules into and out of our hubs through that reduction. And frankly, we have a different tolerance for new routes or marginally profitable flying when fuel is $90 a barrel to our tolerance when it's $60 a barrel. So this environment forces you to be very, very focused on those tolerance levels.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yeah, I'm just trying to sort of reconcile that with fleet purchase plans because you could say the same thing about aircraft, $60 oil planes look more attractive than at $90 or $100. So – and obviously that plays into return on capital because the more capital you put or keep in your business the harder it is to hit your targets. And then if I could just sneak in sort of a related question although I doubt you're ready to answer it, but on 2019 CASM, I mean, I think we're all very much in the dark because there’s so many moving parts with Swoop to 87s, labor negotiations and a whole bunch of other initiatives you've got going on. So is there anything you can tell us about how all of this comes together next year?

Harry Taylor

Well, as Ed mentioned, we are going to hold another Investor Day in December and we’ll be very clear about not just 2019, but 2020. Clearly, our intent is to get CASM moving in the other direction. We do have a lot of moving parts and so we'll communicate 2019, 2020, the timing and pace of which we're going to achieve our aspirations that we published in our last Investor Day at that time.

Ed Sims

But I would also add that the new fleet orders are very focused on densification and standardizing the 737 fleet with the enhanced premium offering. So offsetting the additional CapEx is the additional premium revenue streams that we obviously modeling to flow through to the 787.

Ben Cherniavsky

Right, okay, and I promise nothing more than two. Thanks for that.

Ed Sims

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kevin Chiang of CIBC.

Kevin Chiang

Hey, thanks for taking my question and good morning everybody. Maybe I'll just start with the balance sheet. I think in the past you've talked about 2.5 turn leverage ratio is kind of the upper end of the target you'd like to get to and you ended this quarter at 2 point or just under 2.2 turns and the back half of this year. How are those challenges? I am just wondering maybe if you could layout some of the levers you can pull to maintain a leverage ratio below that 2.5 turns? Or maybe you're not as committed to that target as you kind of get through your capital spending? If you can just provide some color there, that would be helpful.

Ed Sims

Kevin that is the – it’s not so much of target as our upper threshold. And so as we're modeling out the back half, we're going to do everything we can to make sure we don't exceed that and quite frankly coming better than that. It's not easy. It’s – most fundamental is around delivering operating cash flow, free cash flow and EBITDAR. And we're not going to do anything mid-year, but we need to improve our results. We expect to improve our results over Q2 and that's the primary driver.

Kevin Chiang

Okay, but I guess the way I think about it is yes I do suspect you'll sequentially improve off of Q2, but as we think if this on a trailing twelve month EBITDAR, your Q3 and Q4 likely to be worse than your Q3 and Q4 of last year. Just the risk of getting too close of that 2.5 turns, just – I just believe as you might have in the near-term to kind of mitigate –you’re flying to too close to the sun there.

Ed Sims

Well, the 2.5 is still a little conservative relative certainly to where some others in our industry are and in our conversation with the rating agencies. It’s driven as much by the outlook in terms of where we’ll be not just in the next two quarters, but in the next eighteen months. And so, we're working across all levers both fleet, financing et cetera to ensure that we don't – we do everything we can to preserve our credit and liquidity metrics in the fashion, which we're used to delivering.

Harry Taylor

And I think this forward capacity guidance that we’re giving for Q4, Kevin, as I mentioned at the outset is the most substantial of any North American carrier and I think reemphasizes. We’re not here if the profit was rolling. We are here to make sustained returns as Harry has said over the next 18 months to five year period rather than necessarily becoming out of this excited on some of the challenges that we’ve experienced during the last two quarters.

Kevin Chiang

That's helpful. And just the second one for me and I presume we'll get more details at the Investor Day in a few months time. But if I read between the lines, it sounds like you'll take a look at some of the targets you had released, December of last year, some of the financial targets at least to reflect some of the I guess unexpected challenges and rising input costs that we've seen through the whole sector I guess versus the last six months or so. But should we think of any adjustment to the strategy versus just the targets themselves? Or do you think you're too far along in some of the growth plans you've laid out here? Or do you view this is just kind of a timing issue? So just if we get through to 2021, 2022 some of those targets become more achievable. So is it really just a timing issue more than anything else?

Ed Sims

I think coming back to your last point, Kevin, we are looking at the phasing and timing of particularly the ROIC and EPS targets. So potentially expanding the time of which we deliver those rather than deviating from it. But coming back to the target of $300 million of incremental domestic premium traveler revenue, we are very, very focused on that strategy. If I look at some of the early indications, we're seeing our plus revenue up by over 11%. We're seeing a plus upgrade request up over 22%. We're seeing our corporate managed sales through our hub airports up 16%.

So we're actually seeing really strong positive indicators of that move towards enhancing particularly our international network in favor of the premium traveler and we’re making significant inroads. So we stood some very challenging headwinds from industrial action, the competitive pricing activity and of course that huge surge in fuel prices, but underlying that the direction we are talking with our strategy remains we are convinced that absolutely in the right direction.

Kevin Chiang

Thank you for the color.

Our next question comes from Konark Gupta of Macquarie Capital Markets.

Konark Gupta

Thanks and good morning everyone.

Ed Sims

Good morning, Konark.

Konark Gupta

Ed, not sure if I heard you correctly that you might push out the ROIC recovery timing given obviously the headwinds right now. But I really wanted to understand given the margin pressures right now and obviously CapEx is not coming down. Any fresh thoughts on when do you see or expect to see ROIC bottoming in the near-term?

Ed Sims

Thank you, Konark. I think we will expand obviously more on that towards the end of the year. We are, as you say, very focused on delivering capital that is actually very targeted at the premier revenue stream as I mentioned earlier, particularly around those deliveries of the long range MAX 8 737 aircraft and obviously the delivery of the three 787 Dreamliners that we’re taking in the early half of the New Year. So we’re assessing the impact of that capital in new environment before we can indicate when we'll be delivering on those ROIC targets.

Harry Taylor

So, Konark, it’s Harry. We will give a full update in December when we have a lot more clarity. We are not going to be dogmatic. Everything is on the table for review. One of the things that we always do is characterize our fleet plan is flexible. It isn't just new. It’s also leases et cetera. And so we’ve got to look at where given the environment that we're in not just now, but over the next few years where it will be. What we can do to because we're off track right now. We're going to get results back on track. What that track is and when we’ll deliver against those. And so, we remain committed to getting to 13% to 16% ROIC and 10% to 12% operating margin. Those are our historical averages. We need to get back there. And we're going to do and pull the levers as we need to, to get back there.

Ed Sims

I think one significant element that perhaps we’ve – could be further elaborated is really the introduction of Swoop. Until the majority of our time today, we’ve had two Swoop aircraft operating since June of 20th. We have just taken delivery about third. And so this morning we'll be announcing our expansion into transborder operations by the end of this week, but Swoop is likely to have quite a significant ameliorating effect on our ROIC target because we will be operating off a lower CASM platform that will only fully realized as we get economies of scale of six aircraft by December and ten aircraft by next fall. So there higher density of 189 seats on the domestic 737 plus the enhanced densification of the MAX 8 aircraft is likely to have a significant barring on ROIC that we’ll need to evaluate by December.

Konark Gupta

Okay, that's great color on ROIC and just a follow up on the Swoop. It looks like Swoop is margin dilutive at this time because it’s obviously too early and fares are low. You have ramp up costs. But do you still see the CASM ex-fuel potentially going down to your targeted range of $0.06 considering the fact that pilots will be represented by the ALPA union now and could that add some cost headwinds?

Ed Sims

That was – it’s a great question. Yes, we're absolutely focused on Swoop’s CASM being driven down. It is harder without the economies of scale of a wider fleet. We don't see the pilot settlement. The settlement that we’ve ended through the interim announcement from binding arbitration is actually the settlement we were looking for from August 2017. So there is no significant variation in cost by having the blend of the Swoop pilots that we’ve recruited over the first six months of this year plus WestJet pilots operating. We are clearer than we probably ever been in terms of the structure of the network, the density of the fleet and deployments of that network that we would drive that CASM to $0.06.

Konark Gupta

Okay, that’s it for me. Thank you very much.

Ed Sims

Thank you.

Fadi Chamoun

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I want to go back to the discussion about the outlook for the next couple of yeas. I mean it seems like you're kind of juggling a few things here with Swoop and higher oil price and the labor issues. And is they are married to materially slowing down the pace of the expansion that you talked about last December in order to kind of focus on restoring the profitability of the current franchise and kind of reestablish – a little bit before you go into that expansion?

Ed Sims

Thanks for the question, Fadi. We're managing a couple of evaluations simultaneously. One, give them the ASM reduction we announced this morning for Q4. We're looking at what the flown impact of that maybe for 2019, what that might mean for the delivery schedule of our MAX 8, not substantive deferral, but how we can actually face that during 2019 and that’s under evaluation. We are obviously committed to getting the maximum benefit from both the premium and international revenue streams that’s going on sale on the 787 Dreamliner network during the fourth quarter and then launching those aircrafts with the first entry into markets by the end of January of next year.

So we're very focused on that. The other consideration is actually what potential we have to potentially speed up the delivery of the conversion aircraft into Swoop and take that full advantage of their lower CASM platform. We obviously have reconfiguration to the higher density to consider, but we're actively looking to see can we grow faster from six to ten aircraft that we’ve already foretell. So given the execution capability that we demonstrated in June with the simultaneous launch of Swoop and Link, we don’t see any need to defer any other aspects who are entering to service and we have already completed the vast majority of the work required to launch the 787 network later in the quarter.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, thanks. And just going back to the Swoop discussion, I mean it feels like the contribution – the ASM impact from Swoop in the third quarter is significant, but can you help us to understand like what kind of impact on RASM it’s just having? And it feels like the CASM benefit from Swoop isn't playing out just yet that’s probably will take a little bit of time to get that kind of into the scale that you need to improve the margins.

Harry Taylor

It’s a valid observation. Short-term, Swoop is RASM degraded. It's operating at lower fares and higher ancillaries as I mentioned earlier. But it’s important to keep in context that we’re now migrating to three aircrafts, so it’s a proportion of our total capacities. It remains very small. But I will ask John to tell us about that.

John Weatherill

Yes, just in terms of the impact on the Q3 RASM guide, it's about one point of that negative 4 to 6 is coming from Swoop growth and we expect that to continue to accelerate over the next couple of quarters.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, thank you.

Harry Taylor

Fadi, it’s Harry here. It’s really days for Swoop. So we’re not at $0.06 CASM now. We need to get up there. When we do get, what – Swoop will be if you will RASM decretive, but it’s also CASM decretive. And so the operating margin is at or above our overall average of 10% to 12%. So early days we’re not there, but as we get up to scale, we will be there, so we’re just not operating margin decretive or dilutive.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, thank you.

Hunter Keay

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Ed Sims

Good morning, Hunter.

Hunter Keay

Hey, Harry, I think given the comments you guys have made about being off track and some of the comments earlier in the call about leverage. How does the lower earnings forecast change your ability to buy these 787s with cash? And the question I have is really if it came down to sort of exceeding the leverage targets or deferring orders if that sort of comes down to would you be more inclined – which one would you more inclined to deal?

Harry Taylor

Well, on the 787s, we wouldn’t defer the 787s. How we finance them? If we are concerned, we grow concerned about our ability to fund from cash. We’d look at our ultimate sources of liquidity which are the $400 million revolver, sale and leaseback of either 87s or 37s or some secured borrowing as well. So we have lots of leavers given our conservative balance sheet to date. We have a number of sources of liquidity that can ensure we can not only purchase the 787s as they come in next year, but also keep our liquidity strong to withstand anything else that the exogenous the external environment throws at us.

Hunter Keay

Okay, thanks. That's helpful. And then how are you guys – what tools do you have in place to track potential cannibalization from not just Swoop, but from a lot of the new products that you're adding into the network? Have you sort of heightened the focus around making sure – because there could be some cannibalization of course? Or how are you tracking that closely relative to other sort of historical capacity as in existing markets?

Ed Sims

Yeah, Hunter, I’ll get into first and then I’ll hand it on to John to expand. The primary is obviously through our network deployment. So we're being very careful to deploy Swoop to lower costs and highly collaborative airports like Abbotsford and Hamilton with zero AIS, which is extremely beneficial obviously in terms of our ability to hand lower fares to a broader suite of Canadians. We are clearly concentrating on those airports to help migrate the 5 million Canadians, who are crossing the border to Buffalo and Bellingham and make sure there is a less need to travel on North American counterparts.

So the route network at the moment is incremental and quite distinct to the WestJet network. There will be other routes that we’ll be announcing later in this week where there will be opportunities to be profitable on those routes that WestJet with a higher CASM that’s not being able to operate. So we're going to keep a clear distinction between the Swoop network and the network that would otherwise be operated by the WestJet network feeding a wide-body network.

So we're pretty clear that we have not seen any indication of cannibalization to be honest in the first six weeks, but you’re right that problem gets more challenging as we expand from three to ten aircraft. But we are very focused on the expansion of WestJet’s own basic economy rollout and the commitments to everyday low fares. And I will just ask John just to expand on that.

John Weatherill

Yeah, thanks, Hunter. Just some further clarification for Ed’s comments there. So, the RASM impact we’re seeing from Swoop is simply the math impact of the relative growth rates. It’s not cannibalization at all. Right now, it’s a small network, but Swoop only participates in 2% of WestJet’s domestic route network. So it’s very, very little and we only compete with them indirectly at this point. It's a very, very low overlap.

In terms of other products, as you asked and Ed mentioned, we are planning to aggressively rollout both our basic economy and our fixed buy up to Flex as part of our branded fare initiative. We view that as a very strong yield and revenue driver for us through the fourth quarter and into next year. And in each of those we have to manage and monitor the potential for cannibalization very closely, particularly as it relates to ancillary.

So with our branded fares, the idea is that you're getting a buyout that’s yielding enhancing and the trade-off that is your packaging in attributes into the bundle that that you may have otherwise been able to charge in ancillary for. That's part of the business case. We've built that into the business case and we're running tests in both basic economy and flex to ensure that our business case assumptions are hold in order and we've been very, very impressed with results we've seen to date.

Hunter Keay

Thank you.

Walter Spracklin

Yes, thanks very much. Good morning everyone.

Ed Sims

Good morning, Walter.

Walter Spracklin

So I guess my question here will be on the – really when we look at the delta between what you're guiding on third quarter on both capacity and RASM versus what you're guiding now either implicitly or explicitly on fourth quarter on both of those measures is quite extreme. And I should preface by saying I’m fully supportive of what your strategy here and I think it's the right one. But you're going from 10.5% call it in capacity and the third quarter down to 4.5% and you're going from RASM growth of down 4% to 6% to positives.

So when we look at 2019, are we just – given the big inflection you're seeing from third to fourth, we've got to kind of plug something into our models for both of those measures in 2019. I myself had been having a much higher capacity rollout for you in 2019 based on your prior guidance. Should I revisit that now to be closer to the fourth quarter growth as opposed to the third quarter growth? And likewise where would my RASM go now? Is it closer to the minus 5% or closer to the positive in the fourth quarter for 2019?

Ed Sims

Thanks for that Walter. And we very clear – hopefully, we’ve been clear to date that Q3 had a number of one-offs RASM decretive impacts, particularly in terms of the lingering tale of the threat of industrial action that carried right through July and August as we’ve already described the competitive capacity that drove deeper discounting through peak season. So we are effectively managing the return to profitability and our own business throw our own rights primarily through the ASM reduction that’s focused on Q4 and you can expect to see that become the platform for the way that we build our winter schedule which will then run into early 2019.

We have a number of fare enhancement initiatives, inventory management initiatives that we will be rolling out including market cap and pricing and enhanced user data analytics behind guest segmentation that will rollout in Q4. And equally early in Q4, we will be putting the 787 Dreamliners on sale and have access for the first time to both of those international and premium revenues of – from the new capacity. So I think it is fair to say that Q4 is a much clearer indication of where we will start and continue 2019 then the number of both the one off cost impacts and the one off revenue decreasing activity that we saw during Q3.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Thank you for that color. And just the follow on here just on a clarification because you’d mentioned that you put through I think it was 5 fare increases year-to-date, but you point to the requirement to get to use fare activity to bring people back on your aircraft following the strike activity. Can you explain what – that seemingly contradictory aspect of – obviously you're raising rates, but you're reducing, I’m sorry raising fares, but you're reducing fares perhaps in the context of perhaps same store pricing and whether we see those two things aligned whereby any fare activity through fare sales is going to go away and therefore we're going to see the positive impact of your five fare increases and that dovetail into your guidance toward the positive RASM in fourth quarter and going forward.

Ed Sims

Very, very valid point. We – those fare increases were put in place through both the first and second quarter, largely prior to the potential threat of industrial action. That threat caused considerable uncertainty and to restore guest confidence and to build load factors and therefore builds flown benefits like ancillary revenue. We have to be aggressive both to recover those guests, who would otherwise have booked away or booked with the competitors, but it also to complete with this almost unprecedented level of peak season capacity that we saw in the competitive environment both from our my largest mainline competitor but also from the doubling of network of the ULCC competitor that we saw in the marketplace. So we have to make sure that we could rebuild those peak season load factors and we are now taking the opportunity to reevaluate how we continue that momentum of higher yield.

John Weatherill

Yeah, I obviously add to that as well. It's John here. I think Ed has put it very well. It doesn't matter how many fare increases you put through it, but pricing in the market is undercutting those fare increases. You have to respond to that pricing. Some of it we initiated certainly to recover bookings and some of it was our response to aggressive pricing and inventory actions by competitors. And nonetheless, five fare increases in the first seven months of this year, I think historically for WestJet that's probably as aggressive as we've ever been in trying to adjust pricing in the market.

And as we go forward, we can take action that’s not as sensitive to either price elasticity or competitor actions that things like our braded fare offerings. We view those as being far less price sensitive, far less price elastic as well as refining our ancillary fees as we move forward throughout the year here. Those will impact us in 2019 just as they will in Q4, but that’s a big focus of what we've got going forward is looking for opportunities to grow those less price elastic segments of revenue.

Walter Spracklin

So just to clarify there, John, you mentioned that the five increases you did were aggressive and they were about. I got through Ed's answer that you had to take them all back through fare activity because of what happened in the third quarter. Just going forward now, first of all is that correct? And second, are we now – was it kind of one for one and now we're back into third quarter behind us and look toward the strategy that you had in place in the first half? Is that a fair way to put it?

John Weatherill

Yeah, I think, that’s fair. We haven't given them all back, but what happens when you put a fare increase through in the market then where you don't have discounting or aggressive seat sell activity? Then you do get the value of that fare increase.

Walter Spracklin

Okay.

Ed Sims

The problem that we encountered in June and through the first part of July was there was so much discounting going in the market that it undermined the ability to see the yield benefit of those fair increases. I think to some extent we're going to see some of that behind us. Certainly we believe the less discounting will be required going forward as we move past the strike risk. So our expectation is that we’ll start to see more of the yield benefit of those fare increases coming through in the fourth quarter and into 2019.

Walter Spracklin

Got it. Thank you very much for the clarification.

Turan Quettawala

Yes, good morning. And thank you for taking my questions. I guess, I was wondering if you can comment a little bit on your expectation that Q4 RASM will come back quite a bit here. How much of that inventory, I guess is sold? And just to sort of get a bit of a sense of what the level of confidence might be in that sort of Q4 random number there?

Harry Taylor

Yes I think there's two aspects to that Turan. One, we won't disclose and we don't disclose how much inventory will still have available. As John has said, what we are doing though is looking at how we use you use our flex fairs and how we use demand elasticity in those upper end fairs to drive yield premium. And we are also now evaluating what yield premium comes as a consequence of reducing that capacity. We are focused, as I mentioned earlier, on marginally profitable routes, so we get double benefit of cost reduction from those routes and obviously avoiding any deep discounting on those routes that we cancel. So we think those combined drives the greater confidence in that Q4 RASM level.

Ed Sims

Something I’d add Turan, it isn’t a cliff if you will in terms of the guidance in the negative four to six in Q3 and then positive we're saying, we think will be positive in Q4. Through Q3 we expect to see some improvement. Where as in July we were still dealing with the book ways, the impact of the book ways and some of the discounting that we were doing, some of the crazy stuff that was going on in the industry around advance purchase requirements collapsing, and super peak pricing disappearing, et cetera. So as we look ahead there's an evolution as opposed to a sudden jarring change.

Harry Taylor

But rather the benefit for Q4 is still on the vast majority of our unsold capacity.

Ed Sims

Yes.

Harry Taylor

There’s still plenty of opportunity to improve yields over that quarter.

Turan Quettawala

Perfect. That’s helpful. Thank you. And I guess for my second question I was wondering, you referenced a few times here with regard to competitive connectivity becoming pretty strong here in 2018. So I guess if you just think about when you provided guidance earlier in December of last year, I mean we understand obviously the labor issues have hurt you and obviously fuel has gone up.

But can you just talk a little bit about how that competitive activity has changed maybe in 2018 that's kind of – it's far and above what you're facing just because of the labor issue or is it just because of the labor issue that you’ve seen the competitive activity go up?

Ed Sims

The related activity to the labor issue is a significant element both within the Q2 result and Q3. But as we look out we look at two elements, one I mentioned earlier the doubling of the network of a ULCC competitor, but also the deployment of the Rouge brand from our mainline competitor. So that’s probably accelerated at a faster right than we anticipated as being best today and we are responding accordingly.

Turan Quettawala

That’s helpful. Thank you. And if I may sneak one just one more in there, in terms of 2019 would you consider, maybe switching out to 767s earlier just based on, I guess, a little bit more in terms on the capacity side? Or is that – like I guess when you – as the 787 comes on, my understanding is that the 767 will still – like the 787 will be additive. Is there a possibility to switch out the 767s early so that that capacity addition due to the 787 is not as big?

Ed Sims

Now we are confident that we'll find a different fit for purse as we look to rollout the 787. The 767 is still integral to our fleet plans. It’s still a very useful additional capacity both in terms of cargo, but also in terms of its fit for purpose on states like somewhere between six to eight hours. So we have no plans at the moment to change the deployment of the 767 over the course it’s used a lot.

Turan Quettawala

Perfect, thank you very much.

Tim James

Thank you. Good morning. Quick question for Harry here to begin with, is there any of the lower cost guidance for 2018 related to the deferral of expenses which will actually get pushed into 2019?

Harry Taylor

Tim no, I know we talked about deferral and that’s – the deferral was out of Q2, we had some moving into Q3, but most are absolute reductions. So there's no risk, if you will, of things sloping over into 2019.

Tim James

Okay. And then maybe, I guess on that note could you just run through, you mentioned, I think, the transformation program tracking better than expected. And that's why you've lowered your cost guidance slightly for 2018. So is there any sort of specifics there you could comment on in terms of why things are running ahead of expectation?

Ed Sims

So Charles has really been the pivot behind our owners’ mind set program. So I’ll let Charles to expand on a couple of those initiatives.

Charles Duncan

Yes thanks Ed and Tim. If you recall back to the Investor Day in earlier December we had outlined that $200 million in savings for 2022. And we highlighted a few big projects, primarily densification comes to mind and our optimized maintenance program as being sort of big poles in the tent. And then we had a lot of other smaller projects. Since then we've pulled that target in from 2022 to 2020. And then as we've laid out we're focusing on $60 million in actual structural savings we can point to margin in back from this year, and then a $120 million for next year and then $200 million and in 2020.

And it's really all across the Board we have – we pulled about 12 WestJetters together, we've been working together for about the last three months, attacking just the business structure and looking at how do we operate more efficiently. And that's both in how we schedule our people, but even just in the how we operate aircraft and how we build our crew pairings. We've been taking a hard look at the weight on our airplanes and how we pull weight off so we're not burning fuel that’s wasteful. And even other uses of fuel using infrastructure at the airports rather than running the auxiliary power unit and burning fuel.

We've also looked atonement that we pay to our guests under all kinds of circumstances both those within our control and outside of our control. And we've found savings there. And then we've been looking – taking a hard look at our on-board product. And it's just lots of different things that add up and will help us get that $60 million just in with the on board product, really looking at waste and what our customers don't value or what we're frankly throwing away and not giving to them.

So I hope that answers your question I gave you some color. But it’s all up and down the business. And then we're just getting started, we've got a lot of really good momentum and feeling really good about the $60 million for this year and that growing to $120 million next year.

Tim James

Yes no doubt that's helpful. It gives you some examples of where it's coming from. Thank you very much Charles. My second question, Ed you commented earlier on Swoop being stronger or exceeding expectations, I think, the reference specifically was maybe to load factors which you mentioned around 95%. Can we interpret that to mean that revenue at Swoop is also exceeding expectations? In other words yield is also tracking better than expected or should we kind of just take that commentary to be a referral to load factor and traffic more specifically?

Charles Duncan

I think you can also add ancillary revenue to the high load factors. And of course ancillary revenue than the benefits from high load factors is developing. We are committed though to Swoop being a fighting weapon. It is designed to stimulate traffic, it’s designed to repatriate those five million Canadians going across the border as I referred to earlier. And it is designed to ensure that we continue to provide very low fares to a generation of Canadians who otherwise wouldn’t travel. Within its ticket yield, I mean, it is obviously fair to say as we spread the network, there will be elements of the network that we’ll look to see whether we can take fair increases in its early capacity. But it will remain a very aggressive, competitive operation.

Tim James

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Nish Mani

Hey good morning everybody and thanks for squeezing me in here. A lot of my questions have been answered. But I want to take step back and ask you kind of high level question about the margin trajectory of WestJet. You guys have noted that 10% to 12% is kind of the historical operating margin band and what you guys would like to achieve going forward. Kind of imputing today's Q3 guidance and kind of some reasonable Q4 assumptions, it's not difficult to conclude that you guys are materially far off from that target kind of low-to-mid single digits outcome for 2018 is more likely than not at least from where is it today.

So help me understand the kind of the path forward and why we're here? Because clearly higher fuel costs are driving some marginal compression, yet if I go back historically and look at fuel prices in 2011, 2012 and 2013, they're even higher than what you guys kind of faced on a whole year basis in 2018 with margin outcomes kind of in that 10%, 11% and 12% range. So what kind of factors, are contributing to such a steep decline margin outside of fuel. I mean is this a reflection of that? Is the business model is increasingly too complex and that there isn't a sustainable path forward in terms of segmentation?

Ed Sims

No we don't believe that to be case and issue. We are yet to see, as I mentioned earlier, the full benefit of both the Boeing 787 international and premium revenue streams, we are yet to see the full befits of the densification as the MAX 8 aircraft becomes the higher proportion of a Boeing 737 fleet and we yet to see benefit of both the premium cabins and the multi cabin revenue management strategies that will follow that. We’re yet to see the full benefit of driving through to the $0.06 CASM that will come as we move between six to ten aircraft.

So there are a number of initiatives that we've talked about, but are yet to fully flow through to that return to margin levels of between 10% to 12%. But the combination of lower operating costs through Swoop and higher premium revenue margins through WestJet, we think is the key to the 10% to 12%.

Charles Duncan

And if I can Nish to just add you went back a number of years to when fuel prices were higher our CASM is approximately the same as where it was then, but our RASM is lower. And so unit revenues to premium traveler strategy, is designed to get our RASM and this is throughout the industry, not just get us, get the unit revenues back to where they were to reflect those higher costs.

Nish Mani

Okay and that’s fair. I mean going back to your suggestion that you're not seeing the full benefit of course of the 787 densification programs were still in the early innings. But is there any imply that x investments upfront in those new product suites to your operating margin level would be materially higher than where it kind of resides in the 2018 level?

Harry Taylor

No, not necessarily. You will be taking – obviously we flagged our delivery schedule on the 787s. We are still looking to take delivery of the Max 8 aircraft in 2019, but with no domestic – or sorry with no narrow body deliveries in 2020. So we're not revising CapEx again we can see something of a CapEx, relative CapEx either in 2020.

Nish Mani

Okay.

Charles Duncan

We will fully flush this out at Investor Day because there's, as we’ve said a couple times, a number of critical, external factors are different than they were last December. And we've got to work through the adjustments we're going to make without – we’re not changing strategy, but we're going to adjust – to make some adjustments so that we can get back on track to achieving those targets that we have.

Nish Mani

Okay. That's very helpful color. Thank you very much guys. I appreciate the time.

Charles Duncan

Thank you.

Jeff Hagan

Alright I'm afraid that we're well over. I’m sorry we still got a queue for questions. We’ll pledge to follow-up with you and answer the questions that you've got one-on-one over the course of the next 24 hours.