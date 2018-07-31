Instructure Is Teaching Me About Patience

Canvas is the higher education learning management system (LMS) that is breaking out from the crowd; Blackboard is in secular decline.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) slightly beat top- and bottom-line expectations without any drama, but the market's disappoint was palpable. Here are selected financial highlights over the last eight quarters:

Historically, year-over-year revenue growth hovered near 40.0%. So, what's the problem? It seems that by producing a single-quarter, sequential deceleration to 31.6% growth, while refusing to nudge up the go-forward guidance, the company is suggesting near-term growth will be nearer to 30% than 40%. (Management never gets too granular about the guidance).

Before yesterday's earnings call was last week's Investor Day. Based on listening to that informative session, I think it's also possible analysts are disappointed the company isn't yet displaying more quantitative evidence of faster traction in the corporate market. Canvas is the company's flagship learning management system (LMS); Canvas is designed for higher education and was launched in 2011. The corporate product is called Bridge and was launched only in 2015. Management says the corporate market is huge but suggested the sales cycles is more challenging than initially expected, or at least compared to the education vertical. In the U.S. education market, Canvas enjoys name recognition. For example, in my state of California, I believe it is now installed at a majority (if not almost all) of our community colleges. But they are still a startup in the corporate market.

Five reasons why I remain enthusiastically long

Instructure is my largest holding (see portfolio at the end of this article). I am very enthusiastic about this name because I think the mid-term risks are low in comparison to the potential market capitalization over a horizon of approximately three years (and beyond). I think Instructure's advantages include good governance, leadership in the LMS space (as a theme), a durable competitive advantage with respect to Blackboard, desirable SaaS economics with high stickiness, and a reasonable valuation:

1. Governance: I think management has a reliable long-term orientation with an emphasis on customers and employees. In regard to customers, the net promoter scores (NPS) of Canvas and Bridge are, respectively, 69 and 44 (see Investor Day transcript ). In presentations and calls, the company reeks of customer obsession. They have a bias toward organically building (rather than acquisitions, although they did acquire Practice) and a design mentality; e.g., their ratio of designers to product managers is approximately 1:1. In regard to employees, the company's glassdoor.com reviews are stellar (based on 243 employee reviews).

The CEO, Josh Coates, talks a lot about culture and keeping employees happy. Why do I value such cultural signals? I believe this is the best long-term risk mitigant. A company with admirable values is less likely to blow up and become a case study. The long-term orientation also relates to management's unexciting approach to quarterly reporting and guidance updates. Further, the culture is a magnet that attracts community. Their online community has 300,000 users and > 4.0 million monthly page views.

2. The LMS theme: Schools are a huge market. Instructure's early history was mostly about the struggle to displace Blackboard at universities. The K-12 market is more of a greenfield opportunity, and so is the international market.

3. The market is competitive. However, Canvas is starting to break away from the crowd. As edutechnica.com recently observed:

"Even given these conditions [i.e., consolidation among vendors, decline in the number of switching institutions], the only clear winner this spring appears to be Instructure Canvas. Canvas continues to draw new customers away from every other major LMS. Though schools continue to adopt new installations of Blackboard Learn, Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace, and some smaller other LMSs, for the very first time only Canvas has experienced a net increase in installations. Every other major LMS experienced a net decline in its US higher education installed base." - LMS Data – Spring 2018 Updates

The market leader, Blackboard, appears to be in secular decline. Blackboard was first-to-market, but they are a very different company than Instructure. Blackboard built a moat in large part by acquiring dozens of companies. It is hardly a trade secret that - how shall I say this, um - Blackboard is not beloved. (I am aware of not a single school that has switched from Canvas to Blackboard). In 2011, Blackboard went private in an all-cash buyout by Providence Equity Partners. Their most recent pivotal, new product (aka, Ultra) was repeatedly delayed for years and perhaps still has fewer than 70 paying customers (my source is an uncorroborated anecdote, but you can get the gist here, Canvas Surpasses Blackboard Learn in US Market Share, and here, What’s Important about the Blackboard Market Share News)

4. The desirable economics of software as a service (SaaS), assuming Instructure continues to compete and execute to scale. Their net revenue retention has always been "in excess of 100%." Subscription revenues, as a percentage of total revenues, increased in the last quarter to 90.1%. As shown in my exhibit above, gross margins are consistently around 70.0% +/- 2.0%. Importantly, a learning management system (LMS) is inherently stickier than the average SaaS. It is decidedly non-trivial to switch an institution's learning platform. Add to this that Instructure likes to keep its customers happy; uptimes are 99.99X, and support ticket satisfaction rates are 99% for Bridge and 92% for Canvas.

5. Valuation: Smallish, high-growth SaaS companies tend to be priced according to EV-to-Revenues. Below, I've self-selected a set of SaaS companies with market caps below $4.0 billion, sales below $800 million, and current year sales growth of at least 20.0%. Instructure's forward EV-to-Revenue multiple is about 6.8x (bright blue), which is at the lower end of the competitive range, as I've defined it.

6. The option-like potential of the corporate market.

It remains to be seen how much of a splash Instructure can make in the corporate market. This looks to be the more competitive market, but it also has many ancillary and adjacent opportunities (and seems ripe for all sorts of innovation). I view this as the optionality. Companies will always need more help cultivating their human capital and managing their talent. Their roadmap includes a new product every 12 to 18 months.

Four risks worth knowing

Although I very much like the medium- and long-term risk/reward profile of this name, I would emphasize the following risk factors:

International: In Q1, the international revenue contribution was 18%. I'll wait for the Q2 10-Q to see the updated international contribution, but Canvas has something to prove outside the U.S. They announced some sweet wins this quarter ("The University of Toronto, Canada’s top-ranked university, selected Canvas for their 80,000 students. In Norway, two different municipalities, which are the equivalent of school districts, chose Canvas for their 29,000 faculty and students."), but international success, to date, has mostly been among English-speaking countries.

Competition: Although I regard Blackboard's weakening status as a moment-in-time opportunity for Instructure, there are other competitors that are likely to be more significant in the long-run. On Investor Day, Heather Kane (Head of International Marketing) said, "Outside the U.S., Moodle is a much more heavily dominant player. Depending on the region and market, you see between 60% and 80% Moodle-dominated areas, which, of course, does pivot our strategy a little bit. I will say that we do still pick up a lot of Moodle replacements. We actually also pick up a lot of D2L replacements internationally, which is a little bit different than the U.S."

New President: In May, Dan Goldsmith, who was the Chief Strategy Officer at Veeva Systems, was appointed President. He was introduced to analysts just last week. Dan represents key leadership in the effort to facilitate the transition from single-product sales (i.e., Canvas to colleges) to the wider opportunity of Instructure's ability to sell multiple products to multiple customer types and verticals.

The stated mission will take time: The long-term thesis upon which knockout success depends is Instructure's ability to exploit the massive opportunity implied by its mission to serve the LMS for the customer's entire lifespan: from K-12, to college, to continuing and professional education at the corporation.

