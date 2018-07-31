Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) CEO Robert Taubman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Taubman - Chairman, President and CEO

Simon Leopold - CFO

Ryan Hurren - Director, IR

Analysts

Craig Schmidt - Bank of America

Rich Hill - Morgan Stanley

Christy McElroy - Citi

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Jeremy Metz - BMO Capital Markets

Samir Khanal - Evercore

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O’Neill

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

George Hoglund - Jefferies

Michael Mueller - JP Morgan

Michael Bilerman - Citi

On the call today will be Robert Taubman, Taubman Centers' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Simon Leopold, Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Hurren, Director, Investor Relations.

Now, I will turn the call over to Ryan for opening remarks.

Thank you, operator. And welcome everyone to our second quarter conference call. As you know, during this conference call, we'll make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, although actual results may differ materially.

Please see yesterday's earnings release and our SEC filings, including our latest 10-K and subsequent reports for a discussion of various risks and uncertainties underlying our forward-looking statements. In addition a replay of this call will be provided through a link on the Investor Relations section of our website.

During this call, we'll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are included when possible in our earnings release, our supplemental information and our historical SEC filings.

Non-GAAP measures referenced on this call may include estimates of future EBITDA, NOI, after-tax NOI and/or FFO performance of our investment properties. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measure net income due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense and our interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future periods. Following today's prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions. We ask that you limit your questions to two. If you have more, please queue up again.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Ryan, and good morning, everyone.

Yesterday, we released our second quarter results. They were solid with adjusted FFO of $0.87 and comp center NOI growth of 3.5% excluding lease termination fees. Like last quarter, our newest comp centers, International Market Place in Hawaii, CityOn.Xi’an in China, and Starfield Hanam in South Korea produced especially strong growth. We also benefited from higher overage rents, a result of strong tenant sales in the quarter, and greater net recoveries.

At quarter end, our comparable center occupancy was 92.2%, down 1.1% from last year. The variance is largely timing as we're currently about 95% leased and continue to expect to end the year, at least 95% occupied. Average rent per square foot was up 3.6% in all comp centers and up 1.3% in U.S. comp centers, bringing year-to-date growth to 3.8% and 2.1%, respectively. On an NOI weighted basis, for the quarter, average rent was up 4.5% in all comp centers and 3.6% for U.S. comp centers.

Our trailing 12-month re-leasing spread was 2.3% at June 30th, up from 0.4% a year ago. Our year-over-year comparability is difficult. As always, our statistic is not same center or same space. The mix of assets in our comp center pool often changes, which causes a restatement of prior statistics. The addition of CityOn.Xi’an to trailing 12-month stat this quarter was the primary reason the June 30, 2017 stat was restated from 9.1% a year ago to now 0.4%. The center opened about 95% leased and approximately 80% occupied in April 2016. In the months it filed, there were several tenant openings and essentially no closing as the occupancy ramped up to a 100% later in the year.

The Xi’an openings accounted for approximately 10% of all openings during the period and rents are naturally lower in China. So, the addition of the center lowered the overall opening average rent per square foot and thus hurt the re-leasing spread statistics. In terms of the re-leasing spread as of June 30, 2018, a small number of deals with average terms of less than two and half years continues to have an impact. Without those leases, our recent spread would have been 9%. Finally, on an NOI weighted basis, our re-leasing spread was 5.3% for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2018, and excluding the shorter term deals, it was nearly 13%. In summary, for all the reasons mentioned, coupled with our smaller portfolio, re-leasing spread is a very volatile statistic for us.

Moving to sales. Trailing 12-month tenant sales per square foot in comparable centers was $807, up 5.6%. On an NOI-weighted basis, sales per square foot were $935, up 6.3%. Note, these sales statistics now include Xi’an as the center [ph] has two full years of sales history. We will be adding Hanam and Hawaii next quarter as they will then hit that open two years. Sales per square foot increased 6% in the quarter. Tenant sales have now increased every quarter for the last two years. And aside from last quarter’s, 12.4% increase, the 6% is our best quarterly growth rate since the third quarter 2012.

Trailing 12-month sales in our U.S. comparable centers increased 5.2% to $845 per square foot, a record high. Despite Easter shifting to the first quarter, the second quarter remained strong, up 5.1% with broad-based sales growth. Year-to-date sales were up 8.2%. Staying in our domestic portfolio, most categories were once again up this quarter. Electronics, up 20%; women shoes and jewelry, both up 18%. Importantly, we saw continued strength in apparel, which increased more than 7%. Forever 21, Madewell, UNIQLO, Zara, Hollister, Athleta, J.Jill and Fabletics were among the best performers.

Luxury sales were also very strong, led by Gucci who just reported a 40% sales increase for the first half and was even better in our portfolio. Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Tiffany were also very strong. Many of these tenants are expanding in our portfolios today.

We saw outstanding growth from our newest comp centers and our tourist oriented centers. On average, sales per square foot in our four [ph] centers were up nearly 11% in the quarter and over 15% year-to-date. Sales results in our non-comp centers were also very encouraging. At International Market Place in Hawaii, we had our best quarter yet. Sales per square foot were up 30% and total sales were up more than 60% over the second quarter last year.

At Beverly Center in Los Angeles, we’re seeing materially improved traffic and sales productivity. The project has clearly been embraced by shoppers and by the retail community. Even with a still unfinished project, sales per square foot is growing double digits. As this trend continues, sales will reach historic peak levels this year. The project remains on schedule and on budget. We’re looking forward to celebrating our reopening event, November 1st.

Elsewhere, The Mall of San Juan has continued its strong post hurricane recovery. The center is 86% occupied with its new tenants still to reopen in the fall. Traffic in the center is strong, with total sales solidly above last year's pre-hurricane levels and sales per square foot 33% higher year-to-date. The center appears to be benefiting from an overall reduction in retail real estate restaurants on the island due to the hurricane, much of which is likely not to return.

These results were achieved largely without the benefit of the island’s tourism industry as many hotels and resorts have either been occupied by aid workers or have remained close as they have not yet reopened due to ongoing large-scale renovation. In fact, tourism was down over 40% between January and April this year. Anecdotally, pre-bookings suggest tourism will return this holiday season and will again benefit the center and the island. Last week, Nordstrom announced they will be reopening on November the 9th, in time for the holiday season.

Moving to Asia. The strong momentum of our centers continues. Total sales at our three assets, combined were up nearly 20% in the quarter. Sales per square foot in our comparable centers, Xi'an and Hanam increased 16.5% and are up 21% year-to-date. In Zhengzhou, sales growth was very robust with sales per square foot up 30% in its first comparable period since its opening in March of 2017. At all three assets, though occupancy is effectively a 100%, we continue to improve productivity and merchandising. We are actively replacing lower volume tenants with more-productive retailers at substantially better lease terms.

Starfield Hanam continues to thrive as one of the world rate retail assets. Nearly 1 million square feet of the 1.7 million square feet is in line space. It remains fully occupied with nearly 300 tenants including 35 luxury brands and cutting-edge food and entertainment venue. On our fourth quarter earnings call, we mentioned the total sales at the center exceeded $725 million in its first year, making it one of the most productive centers anywhere. Sales have grown strongly in 2018, and are now $835 million, for the trailing 12 months $110 million more.

As we’ve discussed for some time, we have anticipated opportunities to continue to invest in Asia as the outlook for net new supply for retail space in the U.S. has dramatically diminished. Retail supply in U.S. is about 25 feet per capita. In South Korea, it is just over 2 square feet per capita, less than 10% of the U.S. As we’ve indicated, building upon our success in Korea, we have been exploring opportunities to invest in additional projects with our partner, Shinsegae. We’re pleased to announce that we’ve committed to our next project there, which is our fourth in Asia. Together with Shinsegae, we will be building a 1.1 million square foot shopping center in Anseong, a high-growth city in the Greater Seoul Metropolitan Area. The site of Starfield is at the southern end of Gyeonggi province, bordering two other provinces and will draw from four major cities including Anseong and Pyeongtaek. The site has a well-developed adjacent highway infrastructure in the nearby high-speed railway line with links to Seoul and Busan, collectively creating a true regional draw.

Further, significant development plans in the surrounding area are expected to create immense population and employment growth over the next few years. The world's largest semiconductor plant constructed by Samsung Electronics is located nearby. Phase 1 of the project is already opened and operational with phase 2 other construction and expected to be completed in the first half of 2019. The plan is expected to generate at least 110,000, largely high-tech jobs. Nine major housing developments within the 6-mile radius of the site are expected to bring an inflow of about 250,000 people. In addition, the relocation of U.S. Army base is planned nearby, bringing an estimated population increase of between 80,000 and 100,000 people. The combined population of Anseong and Pyeongtaek was 653,000 people in 2016 and is expected to reach 867,000 in 2020, the center’s year of opening, representing a 33% growth in four years. By 2030, the population is expected to grow to 1 million people.

Currently, retail in Anseong is almost exclusively hypermarket and two older department stores. The Starfield Anseong will provide the first modern shopping environment. The center, about 60% the size of Starfield Hanam will be anchored by E-Mart Traders in the basement, PK market, ElectroMart, Sports Monster, an upscale cinema and several of Shinsegae’s successful entertainment concepts including Aquafield and Toy Kingdom. In total, about half of the GLA is expected to be leased to Shinsegae brand. The merchandising will also include international and South Korean retail. The total project cost is expected to be between $570 million and $600 million. Shinsegae will own 51% of the center. We expect to own 24.5% of the center, making our anticipated investment, 140 to $150 million. As we did with Hanam, [ph] we are in discussions with an institutional investor that we expect to own remaining 24.5% of the project. We currently own and are funding 49% of the cost as our partnership with the co-investor has not yet been finalized. We are expecting a 6.25% to 6.75% unlevered after-tax return at stabilization and a 10-year unlevered IRR around 12% before fees and promotes related to the institutional investor.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Simon.

Simon Leopold

Thank you, Bobby, and good morning, everybody.

I’ll start by reviewing the year-over-year FFO variances for the second quarter. They are listed on page nine of the supplemental.

FFO per share for the quarter was $0.92. This result included the change in fair market value of our Simon Property Group common shares which had an $0.105 favorable impact this quarter. Adjusting for this item, along with $0.055 of shareholder activism costs, resulted in AFFO per share of $0.87, down $0.05 compared to last year. The principal variances were interest expense and lease cancellation income. Lease cancel income was down $0.045, primarily due to a significant termination settlement received last year from a national fashion chain that occupied 15 locations in our portfolio.

Interest expense was unfavorable by $0.07 due to combination of higher borrowings and higher rates. The other year-over-year variances include minimum rents up $0.05, primarily due to base rents at our newest comp centers in Hawaii and Asia which continue to grow. Other operating and G&A expenses were each $0.01 favorable, a result of our corporate expense savings initiative. And lastly, our non-comp centers which Beverly Center, The Mall of San Juan, and CityOn.Zhengzhou were in aggregate a half penny favorable compared to last year.

Recently, we received a number of questions about the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on our results. Our results are reported in accordance with GAAP, which means the results of our centers in China and South Korea are translated at the average exchange rate for the period. Prior periods are not restated, so fluctuations in FX rates will impact our year-over-year results. Since last year, both the Chinese RMB and South Korea won have strengthened by approximately 7% versus the U.S. dollar. Although the strengthening has benefited our NOI results for the year, the impact on FFO is negligible as the benefit to NOI is offset by a negative impact on corporate expenses, taxes and interest related to our Asia business. Comp NOI growth has been impacted favorably, roughly 80 basis points year-over-year to-date. We estimate that the benefits to the full year 2018 will be approximately 50 basis points on comp center NOI growth.

Moving to the balance sheet. During the quarter, we completed the previously discussed refinancing of Fair Oaks Mall, our 50% owned joint venture in the Washington DC area. The new $260 million non-recourse loan is five years and bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.32%. Proceeds were used to pay off the previous $259 million loan. During the quarter, we also extended our $65 million working capital line of credit, the key terms of the facility are unchanged.

In July, we extended the construction loan on International Market Place in Hawaii for 90 days to November 2018, as we finalize the longer term financing. Along with the extension, we paid down the loan by approximately $45 million, bringing the principal balance to $250 million. We expect to complete a new $250 million financing in August. The new loan is expected to be three years with two one-year extension options at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.15%.

We’ve had tremendous positive response from the banking community for this loan, and we’re significantly oversubscribed. Once the International Market Place refinancing is complete, the only remaining maturity this year is a Green Hills loan, which has two one-year extension options. We intend to extend the loan after December 2018 maturity as our redevelopment project continues in the second quarter of next year. Once NOI of the asset stabilizes, we will put a long-term fixed-rate mortgage on the property. After Green Hills, we do not have another asset-based maturity in the U.S. until December of 2021.

Our net maturity in Asia isn’t until November of 2020 when the refinancing of Starfield Hanam matures. As to the new Anseong project in South Korea, we expect to finance up to 40% of the total project cost, meaning our equity investment will be in the range of $85 million to $100 million. Our equity investment will be funded with existing sources of liquidity.

Our balance sheet remains in good shape. We continue to believe that on a forward basis, our debt-to-ratio, which is currently in the high eight, will peak this year. And that with growth in NOI, particularly from our newest development, will naturally delever back toward our target range of 6 to 8 times.

Now, an update on our guidance. With our solid year-to-date results, we are increasing our comp center NOI growth guidance range to 3% to 4% for the year, up 100 basis points. We’re also narrowing our AFFO guidance range by $0.02 at both ends. Our new range is $3.74 to $3.84. We’re increasing our interest expense guidance somewhat. We now expect our share of interest expense to be between the $189 million and $192 million, slightly up from the previous range of $185 million to $190 million, primarily due to less capitalized interest for the year.

Finally, The Mall of San Juan remains a significant potential variable for our annual results. As Bobby discussed earlier, we’re seeing encouraging sales and NOI turned positive this quarter. You'll recall that our guidance assumes that some of the NOI from San Juan plus business interruption insurance proceeds will total $10 million for the year.

We continue to believe that will be the case, but we’ve not received business interruption insurance proceeds to date and the timing and amount we will receive have not been determined. As a reminder, a summary of all our key guidance assumptions can be found on page six of the supplemental. Please note that we do not include any assumptions for future costs associated with shareholder activism or fluctuation in the fair value of SPG common shares. Before I turn it back to Bobby, I wanted to quickly touch on new lease accounting standards.

All public companies will be adopting the new standard next year. Beginning in 2019, salaries for internal leasing personnel, a portion of which are being capitalized today, will be expensed. We currently estimate this accounting change will have the effect of reducing FFO by $0.05 to $0.10 per share next year compared to what it otherwise would have been. Please consider this as you refine your models for 2019.

With that I'll turn it back to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Simon.

We’re happy with this quarter's results. Sales growth continues to be strong and broad-based. Sales have now increased for the 8th consecutive quarter. Comp center NOI growth was solid. We are pleased with our outlook for the year and we are delighted to announce our new Starfield Anseong project.

With that we will now take your questions, which we kindly ask you limit to two.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. This is Drew [ph] on for Todd today. Just a question about the new project in South Korea, the expected stabilized yield of 6.25% to 6.75%. It’s a little bit below the mid 7% range yield you expected on Starfield Hanam initially. Wondering if you would characterize that as reflective of the capital markets environment or the risk profile development in South Korea, or is there something else. Could you just talk about that that initially yield expectation?

Simon Leopold

So, one just clarification, that 6.25% to 6.75% yield, that’s a cash yield of stabilization. So, it’s not the initial yield, but it is a cash yield. Couple of points to make there. One, that does not include fee income, which we do as this favorably will receive, which typically would boost that that cash yield by 50 to 100 basis points. Second piece is, we do believe that the risk profile for this project is lower than in Hanam where we really were creating an asset that’s different than that market has seen before, and where that was a much larger project and more complicated. This is a relatively simpler project. We have a mousetrap that we use that we know works. So, we do think that a yield slightly lower, still a very, very healthy yield and a very healthy IRR, but we do think that a slightly lower yield from the risk perspective is warranted here.

Robert Taubman

Yes. And I would also say that we have now done a deal with Shinsegae, and they are an exceptional partner. They did everything they said they were going to do and more. And when you're starting a project or you believe about half of it is going to be leased by the leading retailer in the market, you have to be -- feel very comfortable with what you are doing.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, I guess, just beyond that growth, kind of beyond stabilization, could you talk about where you might see that going in the future?

Simon Leopold

Yes. We think the growth post stabilization should be very similar to what we’re experiencing and not much, call it high single digit on an annual basis.

Robert Taubman



And especially given the immense growth in the market. And this stuff is happening. The government is behind it. Samsung is doing its big project. The base is moving. The nine -- the projects, residential projects are all happening now. I mean, this is not stuff that people are just thinking about it. It’s stuff that’s really happening. So, you are going to see very significant household growth in this market.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, just one more quick one for me on Short Hills. Any updates on the third level of the Saks box there? And then, also on Crate & Barrel’s old in line space, any updates on what you guys might be doing with that?

Robert Taubman

We don’t have anything to say publicly right now. We are very close on the Crate, on the old Crate space. Both Indigo and Crate are going to be opening on the first and second level of the three-level Saks store in the fall, I think one’s in September and one’s in October. The third level is planned as office space. And our initial discussions on it have been very favorable. So, we believe that we will generate the income that we've planned for office there. And the real opportunity to move Crate and bring in a number of important lots of tenants, [ph] expand them at very accretive yields is also terrific. And we're also going to be able to bring the restaurant into that space. It was a 30,000 square foot space that they’re moving out of at very significant frontage. So, we are pleased to be able to accommodate them and then also accommodate ourselves and really accommodate more tenancies that are in demand for that center.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that traditional office space or co-working?

Robert Taubman

Probably closer to co-working.

Our next question comes from the line of Craig Schmidt from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Craig Schmidt

Do you have a sense of how long it's going to take to finalize the potential JV partnered Anseong?

Robert Taubman

We've been in these discussions with them. We made a lot of progress on terms and on structure. So, we're optimistic, very optimistic and confident it will get done. It's with a highly regarded blue chip institutional investor. Segmentation is underway. But, it's not done until it's done, Craig. But, we do not think it's going to be a long time.

Craig Schmidt

And then, just have you had any progress with Saks regarding the reopening it, Mall of San Juan?

Robert Taubman

Well, it is in litigation. We believe strongly, they’re required to rebuild and reopen as expeditiously as possible. They did begin remediation efforts. They haven't begun reconstruction. But we’re not in a position to comment, given the litigation that’s in front of us.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rich Hill from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Rich Hill

I want to just come back to your same store NOI guidance for a little bit. Obviously, you put up a really impressive 1H. Maybe, we were just a little bit surprised not to see the guidance increased more than it was. And I think you touched upon this in your prepared remarks, but I was hoping you could provide maybe a little bit more detail as to why the 2H guide is -- why the guide is implying maybe a little bit more deceleration than we are expecting in the second half of the year?

Simon Leopold

So, just so everyone is reminded, we don’t give quarterly guidance. It is hard to predict exactly when things are going to come in quarter-to-quarter. But, the deceleration in the second half of ‘18, it's really not due to any large items; it’s largely math. NOI growth tends to be the toughest in the fourth quarter; it's the biggest quarter of the year. So, it tends to be harder that to have higher percentage growth just by -- just in terms of the math there. We are going to see some tougher comps in the second half as large portions face the closing, the first half of ‘17 was backfilled by the second half of ‘17. And there are some back-ended components that make it a little difficult to predict as well. In the fourth quarter, you get more percentage rent coming in. We are projecting that our percentage rent is going to be a little bit lower in the fourth quarter this year versus last year. You also have some variability with bad debt, sponsorship revenue and things like that. Overage rent, which we just talked about before, it is the highest in the fourth quarter, yet 50% of the year. So, when those tenants, paying a lot of percentage during the fourth quarter, role into base rent, it can create some downside on the second half.

And if you look at Asia, the large part of the NOI growth that’s seasonally heaviest in the first quarter. There is a lot of different small factors that really play into it. And I’d remind you as well that we’re talking small numbers to have a difference between the floor one that we put up for the first half in a 3 to 4 for the size -- we’re now guiding out for the whole year. If you look at 3% to 4% NOI growth on a $700 million base, that’s $21 million to $28 million or call it 5 to 7 a quarter. So, moving at $1 million or $2 million one-way in a quarter actually has a very big impact on quarterly growth rate. So, to summarize, it’s really nothing fundamental in any big way. A lot of it really is math and timing.

Rich Hill

Got it. And then, maybe turning to the Asian development projects. Obviously, it looks like you’re seeing fruits of your development labor play out over the past couple of quarters. Does that give you more optimism to maybe do more projects than you’re expecting or are you pretty comfortable with the one you've announced to making sure that one delivers as you expect.

Robert Taubman

Well, we’re clearly focused on making Anseong successful. We’re also focused on the stabilization at Xi'an, Zhengzhou and Hanam. As we said, we’re really fully engaged in finding ways to take underperforming tenants back and improve the growth of the NOI in these assets. But, we have built a fully integrated development and management program. And we’ve got outstanding strategic partners and Shinsegae and Wangfujing, who we really like to do more with us. We’ve also been approached by numerous what I'll say is very blue chip capital partners that want to help us fund our new projects and not just in Anseong but other things we might consider. We’ve talked about a goal of creating a platform that’s more self financing that might bring in capital partners, not just on an individual basis but perhaps at a higher level. And so, we’re thinking about all these things, and we’re having conversations on a real-time basis. So, we'll see what happens. But, it’s clear that there are things, lots of opportunities to do things that look smart in Asia. And there are very few opportunities in United States given the supply retail space, the growth of e-commerce, all of those things that are happening. And so, we feel that we're well-positioned to be able to continue.

Our next question comes from the line of Christy McElroy from Citi. Your line is now open.

Christy McElroy

Realizing -- and just a follow-up on Asia, just realizing you’re in discussions with one partner in particular on the new project. But, as you have discussions with differential intuitional capital partners on this project, are you seeing any interest in buying stakes in completed assets? And is that something that you would consider to sort of crystallize some of the value that you’ve created in Asia to-date, and recycle those proceeds into a new project rather than invest new capital?

Simon Leopold

As we talked about really on the last few calls, we are happy with where we in the evolution of our business. There we’ve got free cash flowing assets that are growing. We just announced a fourth development project that we are extremely optimistic and happy about. And we have also said, as Bobby just talked about, brining capital partners at the asset level and potentially the platform level. And those are conversations that we are having on a very real time basis. And part of that is about recycling capital, creating a self financing business and a recognition that we are okay with where our balance sheet is right now, but we would like to have a little less leverage in our capital structure right now. In recognition of all that we are having conversations with capital partners in a very broad way which includes [indiscernible], it includes platform investments, it includes the potential to bring them into existing assets as well.

Christy McElroy

And then, Simon, just regarding the foreign currency impact that you discussed, the 60 basis points for the full year. What had you budgeted in your initial range before? So, how much of it was a factor in the increase, the 100 basis-point increase to same store guidance? And then, I think part of the fact that it was a larger impact to the same store growth as calculated at a 100%, is that something you would consider changing to calculate pro rata -- calculated on a pro rata basis to better reflect the economic impact?

Simon Leopold

So, in terms of the guidance range of 100 basis points, I’d say, the way I’d look at it Christy is about half of that is related to FX, about half of that is related to better performance at the assets in general. And that is not just our performance in Asia, although all three of those assets are performing better than we had originally included in our guidance, but Hawaii as well and some other centers as well. So, we are seeing broad-based outperformance in the portfolio, particularly those four centers I just mentioned. And FX is helping as well. As it relates to changing the way that we guide in terms of same store, that’s not something we are currently contemplating, but we are always taking suggestions from the investment community. That’s something we can look at. But, that’s not currently in the plan.

Our next question comes from the line of Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Caitlin Burrows

I was just wondering maybe within the unconsolidated portfolio, I was surprised to see that the minimum rents declined sequentially in the quarter, especially with the Asia projects still stabilizing. So, I was wondering if there was anything in particular that led to that or if it was just moving pieces and how occupancy or something played out.

Simon Leopold

I really think for the most part, it’s moving pieces and occupancy. But if you want Caitlin, it’s probably best to walk through after the call with Ryan and Eric. But there is nothing specific that jumps out as a major factor there.

Caitlin Burrows

And then, also, you guys mentioned in the beginning on Beverly center, how strong sales results you guys have been seeing. I guess, just in terms of NOI outlook, do you expect between now and the end of the year and then even going forward, how do you expect that to impact NOI contribution of that property?

Simon Leopold

The numbers that we’ve got in for Beverly in terms of guidance on the year, we are certainly not changing our guidance, our FFO guidance related to -- remember, Beverly is not in the comp center pool, the non-comp pool. We are feeling very good about where we are with Beverly. We are feeling very good about the sale that we do believe will be less of an impact on NOI this year. Like I said, that's already kind of covered in guidance. But clearly, we're expecting a lot of growth to come out of Beverly as we get, open with the redevelopment, as we stabilize numbers really in 2020 and we’re expecting a lot of growth after that, outsized growth compared to the whole portfolio. As it relates specifically to ‘18, no, and I don’t think the impact is going to be significant.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay. But, as we get into ‘19 and ‘20, you would expect it to have outsized growth compared to the rest of the portfolio?

Simon Leopold

Yes.

Caitlin Burrows

And then, I guess, maybe one jus last quick one on G&A guidance. You guys have mentioned 9 million to 10 million a quarter, but it seems like you are below that both of 1Q and 2Q, just wondering if there is any reason to believe that should pick up in the second half?

Simon Leopold

Not in any meaningful way. We're doing really well on costs internally, both in the U.S. and in Asia, and we expect that to continue. So, that 9 to 10, clearly, we're trending towards the lower end there. And I don’t see any reason why that should change materially?

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Jeremy Metz

Going back to Asia and then new project there. Was there any reason to not wait until you have that additional capital partner fully signed on before announcing the deal? Was it preleasing that drove that decision to go now? And then, is there are potential that say [ph] they end up taking on additional ownership there that institutional partner ends up fallowing out?

Robert Taubman

Well, there is more than one institutional partners that are interested in being in this asset. This is an institutional partner that we've been partners with elsewhere over the years. And it's been a very extensive discussion over the last I would say 8, 9, 10 months that we've been focused to each other on this together. So, as Simon said, the terms have been agreed to and we’re in a documentation period. It will take some time to do; that's very normal in these kinds of investments. We absolutely needed to move forward. We needed to take the land down and move forward with the -- complete the permitting process and all of that and the project was ready to go. So, there was no ability to wait, even if we felt that it was really important to do that. But, our sense is that again, this is going to be a very, very good project. We are acting in a prudent fashion to bring a partner in. We could arguably do this on our own, which is something that we considered. But as we did in Hanam project before, we decided it would be prudent to bring a partner. We did. The partner did extremely well with very high returns and delighted with what we performed and executed on Hanam project. So, we're very comfortable with where we are even if we ended up with 49%. But our high expectation is that in the next several months, we will complete the documentation and own 24.5%.

Jeremy Metz

I appreciate that color. And just given some of the cost pressures we're seeing in labor and material, have you fully bid the project out at this point so as to limit any exposure there to rising cost?

Robert Taubman

It's not fully bid out in the sense of having a GMP complete. But, if you’ll recall, Shinsegae E&C, which is their engineering and construction business, we’re the ones that -- we’re the contractor, the general contractor on Hanam project that brought it in way under budget. Our original projection and our original announcement was that 100% of the project at Starfield Hanam was going to cost a $1.1 billion; they came in ultimately at about 950. Now, it was a new project for them. It has never done in Korea before. It was a new project for us in Korea. We didn’t know the subs and everything as we do today. So, as we give you range of 570 to 600, it is largely because we have not yet fully bid it out. But we have tremendous confidence in the Shinsegae E&C group, and all of the estimating we’ve done we’re very comfortable with.

Jeremy Metz

Great and I appreciate that. And just one quick one for Simon if I can on the interest cost increase. You talked about some of the financing you completed. But is the right way to think about increase, it’s a result of better, or sooner than expected stabilization at your development, such that you had to stop capitalizing interest? I guess, it’d be sooner than you expected in your initial budget for the year.

Simon Leopold

I would say, at the midpoint of the raise and range, it’s about $3 million, and that $3 million increase to midpoint is really made up of a lot of little things, partially it’s less capitalized interest. That capitalized interest reduction is more related to a slower spend on Beverly and Green Hills and a slight difference in capitalization rate and rates in general. That’s maybe half the difference. And there is a lot of other little things that go into that number. But, at the end of the day, Jeremy, obviously, there is nothing significant and it’s a lot of little things that make up it slightly higher.

Our next question comes from the line of Samir Khanal from Evercore. Your line is open.

Samir Khanal

So, looking at your leasing spreads, even without the short-term leases, spreads were sort to 9% to 10%, which is consistent with the prior quarter but certainly below sort of the 16%, mid-teens we’ve seen. So, is this sort of 9% to 10% sustainable or could you see that decelerate further at this point?

Simon Leopold

As Bobby talked about in the prepared comments, we feel it’s important to stress. Spreads are -- it’s a volatile state, and they are hard to compare across companies because we use different methodologies. But, we also think it’s a lagging indicator as the closings are real time while the openings are based on leases that could have been signed as much as 12 months ago or more in some instances. Our stat is even more volatile, given the multiple additions and subtractions we make to the same-store pool. As an example, we talked about Xi’an. When Xi’an came in this pool this quarter, we restated last year's results and had a notable negative effect on the June 30, 2017 stat because rents in China are naturally much lower than they are in the U.S. Then, we had a positive impact on the stat at the end of this quarter, because new tenants that we’re bringing to Xi’an are paying significantly higher rent than the tenants that were there previously. It’s going to get more volatile as we bring Hawaii and Hanam into the pool next quarter. And so, all that to say, I wouldn’t rely too much on the spread stat. We think average rent growth is probably more important.

What we think is important is that we’re coming out of a period of week tenant demand and feel we’ve entered a much more stable period now. There is lots of reasons to be optimistic. Sales are very strong. The Tax Cuts in stock market appear to be helping the consumer and creating a wealth effect. And we are seeing strong GDP growth. These factors traditionally are going to lead the pricing power, rent growth, and we are starting to see that already. Rent per square foot is up year-to-date in the U.S., 2.1% in comp centers, in total almost 4%, if you include Asia. And we’ve got very strong lease based and occupancy percentages. Tenant demand is really good at our best centers. We actually have more demand there than we can accommodate. And we are seeing good demand in the other centers. And while we are doing some short-term leases as a bridge to stronger times, even the centers at the lower portion of the quality spectrum in our portfolio are holding our own. So, we do see actually better spreads coming. Exactly when, I can't tell you. But instead of a deceleration, I think you are going to see an acceleration in the future, very volatile quarter-over-quarter but we do think it’s going to get better.

We gave the spread stat because the investor community wants it. And we want to provide as much color and detail as we can about our operations. But, that’s really not how we manage the business. We manage for NOI and FFO growth, and we are achieving both of those.

Robert Taubman

Let me add that your fundamental question about where should rent spreads be? Is 9%, 10% the number or something lower, something higher? We were in mid teens for many years. When we were in the mid teens for many years, it was all about how sales were growing. We had four, five years of exceptional sales growth that really were at double-digit levels. So, it was natural to see re-leasing spreads at much higher levels. And so, now, we’ve had four years ordering and six years of tougher sales. So, now, this a lot of conversations about ecommerce, about Class A assets, about all the narrative and retail. And there is -- Simon talked about tenant demand is real now, especially in our Class A assets. I mean, it’s very strong. So, we would expect, if sales continue to grow, and it is eight quarters in a row, but really the last two quarters have been really strong and broad-based. It hasn’t been in just a few categories, it’s been across -- in 23 categories. And the vast majority of the categories are now showing positive increases, including apparel, which is so important in a shopping center.

So, if you see that sustain, then, we would have every expectation that we get to double-digit on a sustained basis. And I think there is no reason we can't -- but we were above 20, and I kept telling everybody we would be very happy with mid teens. So, now that we’re below 10, we would be very happy with mid teens. I think, we can get there again as we see sales increase and will take a little bit transition but it’s beginning.

Samir Khanal

And Simon, I guess, my second question is -- and I’m sorry if you have answered this before. But, when you look at your same store guidance, I mean it was up 100 basis points. But, then when you look at the bottom line FFO, the midpoint remained unchanged. And I know that interest expense was up a bit versus the prior guidance. But, is there something else that’s kind of holding that growth sort of lower from an FFO perspective? Just how do we think about that?

Simon Leopold

Yes. So, I’ll give you a little math in a second, but there are still some variables to FFO that we feel we need to account for. So, we tightened the range but we didn’t raise it. We still have to see the San Juan business interruption insurance proceeds come in; that’s a potential variable certainly in terms of timing on the year. We are still optimistic that will come in this year at the levels that we expect, but we’ve got to see that happen.

Overage rents, got to see that that materializes at the levels that we expect to in the fourth quarter, and that's about half of what we receive for the year, we typically receive in the fourth quarter. So, that's still to come out of potential variable. And lease cancellation income we've guided to 16 million, our share this year. We're not at that number yet. We have reasons to believe we will get there, but if we don’t that will create some variability potentially in FFO.

And just in terms of math, I think it's important to realize NOI at a 100% for 2017, let's call it $700 million. And so, if you raise a 100 basis points, that's about $7 million. Our share of that, let's call that 70%, it's about $5 million. That's a midpoint. We raised our interest expense expectation by $3 million. So, that takes of the 5 potential that we are now going to be better on NOI; that takes away 3 of it. So, the remaining is the couple of million bucks.

We don’t provide quarterly guidance, but the FFO right now has been largely in line with our expectation. $0.10 as a range is pretty standard. And with all the variability we talked about, we didn’t feel it was proper to raise it at this stage for all the reasons we just talked about.

Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb from Sandler O’Neill. Your line is open.

Alexander Goldfarb

Just two questions. The first is, as you guys and the Board contemplated the next Asia project, it seems like so far those projects have worked out. But, if we look at the slower pace with the U.S. developments that you've had, how has the Board thought about underwriting and risk? Bobby, you mentioned taking down the land before getting a partner. I would think partner prudence would be maybe waiting until you've got the partner to derisk it. So, if you can just talk a little bit about how the underwriting process for this new development has changed versus the private the previous developments that you guys have executed this cycle?

Robert Taubman

Well, I don’t think it’s changed, Alex. I think, we're looking at the overall program of the projects. We’re looking at the markets that we're going to operate in. We’re looking at what we expect sales productivity to be in the assets. We’re looking at our partner. We’re looking at risk unit leased up and all of that. And what we expect, the center of what we do within a range, that needs to be -- the kinds of yields that we've talked about as stabilization plus the IRRs. And in the end, we are looking at our overall balance sheet. And it's not on one individual project. I mean, obviously, one individual project adds or contributes or subtract from the balance sheet, but we look at overall balance sheet. And yes, we are above the 6 to 8 times multiple that we talk about that we've talked about for years and years. This time it was very clear that we expect to fall back under the range as NOIs increase. And deals happen in real time. You have to make decisions. And the Board took all of that into their thought process as the Board looked at this deal. And frankly, it was a deal that we talked about publicly a lot, but we also talked in the Board room for several years about the site and what we hope to do with Shinsegae on this site. And so, Board wasn’t surprised by anything that we were doing. And yes, it is always better to have 100% lined up exactly how you want it. But that’s not how deals happen in the real world.

So, if we ended up, which is very unlikely, and I said it earlier and I will say it again, it’s very unlikely that we are going to end up with 49% here. But, if we did, we can accommodate it in our balance sheet, and we think it’s a very good risk reward, especially with our partner in place.

Simon Leopold

And maybe I will add to what Bobby is saying. We said out a long time ago, call it five years ago, we said out return expectations and hurdle rates that we have for project in Asia, those hurdles rates have not changed. And this project in Anseong with Shinsegae meets those hurdles rates. And we do have an area which is dramatically under retail where we’ve got a proven partnership in a mousetrap that we can replicate with huge population growth. Even within all of that, our return expectations and hurdles have not changed. We feel great about this project. We feel very optimistic about the partner coming in as well. And that's what the Board felt, ultimately prudent going forward project.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And then just a second question, Simon, two parts for you. One is with your newest Board member elected, is this an end to the activist expense? So, going forward, we’ll no longer see this? And then, second, you have the Simon stock; that stock has recovered. Is it -- I think you guys already took advantage of the tax issues when you converted. But, is that now a source of proceeds that in the near-term we may see you harvest?

Simon Leopold

Well, I will take the second one first. We have converted the units that we receive, about 590,000 in total. We have converted those to share. So, we have addressed sort of that -- the tax related to the conversion. We always anticipated that these units would be -- shares would be a source of liquidity for us in the future. We continue to look at it from that perspective. And so, you should think of it in that way as well. Today’s value is about $90 million. We think their stock is very undervalued, just like we think our stock is very undervalued. But at the end of the day, this was not an investment for us; this is really a sort of tax efficient way to receive proceeds from the sale four years ago. So, that’s the Simon shares.

In terms of activism costs, we had about $0.055 of costs this quarter that covered a lot of the costs that we saw related to the proxy contest that ended in June. We will see similar activism costs going forward. We have some advisor agreements that go to through full year of 2018. So, there is some that is still yet to be paid. We’ve put in some retention agreements and competition related things a ways back last year. Those effectively amortize going out into 2019. So, you will see some costs there. All-in-all though, I anticipate that they will be significantly lower than we've seen over the last really two years. And so, they're not in our guidance, you should know that. So, there will be some deduction to FFO or some adjustments from FFO to AFFO really to the next call it six quarters but substantially less than what we’ve seen is our expectation.

Alexander Goldfarb

But from what you said, it’s all just going out -- running out existing contracts. It’s just that the contracts were signed though X date and you’ve just got to run them through there. Right? It’s not like you are expecting additional costs.

Simon Leopold

With the exception of some litigation that is in ongoing. That is accurate.

Our next question comes from the line of Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho Securities. Your line is opened.

Haendel St. Juste

Just a couple of quick ones here. I’m curious if you are seeing or if you’ve seen any regional differential in the performance of your malls on the sales front. Perhaps those -- and states or regions that benefited from the recent Tax Cuts versus those that were more in states perceived as losers, like New Jersey, maybe California? And then, can you perhaps talk a bit more about the sales growth profile in your less luxury, more traditional malls? How they compare to some of your more higher-end, higher sales per square foot malls?

Robert Taubman

So, Haendel, it’s Bobby. So, I would say, first of all that when you look at the first half of the year and you look at the first quarter versus the second quarter, you did have an early Easter. Remember, we were 12.5% in the first quarter; we’re 6% in this quarter, 9% overall roughly. So, in that first quarter, you had early Easter, you had a 5 4-week January and you had the Tax Cuts, tax reform, and had the highest employment and the lowest unemployment, the participation rate that you’ve seen in a long time. So, all those things are happening. And they are continuing to happen through this period. I mentioned in my comments that because Easter was earlier versus a year ago, then the comp in this year for the second quarter was much more difficult, yet we saw a 6% increase. So, I think generally, you're seeing an economy with good GDP growth, all those things that Simon talked about earlier. They are all impacting spending and the consumer -- consumer confidence is very high, all those things are happening.

Now when you start getting more granular, where is it having most? We made the comments about Florida and tourism generally are extremely high. And so, that’s been good. Luxury has absolutely been outstanding. And my comment about Gucci across the board was up 40%, but they weren't alone, there were a lot of luxury tenants that now reported that are doing extremely well and they are expanding in our shopping centers.

So, luxury is doing better than moderate I would say, and there is this big transition where you're seeing the fast fashion guys take significant space and own a customer segment in a way that we really haven't had one or two or three tenants due in the past. You saw in Simon's reporting that Arrow is doing very well, and they took a gain on it. So, you're starting to see more broad-based stuff and that’s what we keep talking about is the number of categories. It’s not a handful categories, it’s the vast majority of the categories are doing well. So, it’s broad-based. Tourism is good. Luxury is good. The higher end centers are going to outperform, the more moderate ones. We have both, but we are delighted to say, our proportion of the higher end is more than others.

Haendel St. Juste

Got it. While I have you Bobby, I am curious, maybe perhaps some of your thoughts here on the passage of the internet fairness act. And if you think you are more luxury portfolio on balance stand to be a bit more of a net beneficiary.

Robert Taubman

Obviously, I think it's incremental positive. I personally worked on this for 10 years. So, it's something that we all worked on and we’re pleased about. It’s not likely by itself especially at this point. It's taken so long but really changed consumer habit. But it certainly creates a more even playing field. And it really better -- the fair pricing means the loyalty programs, the availability of customer returns, all these things become easier to work in the shopping center. So I think it is important. Whether it's going to help more the higher end versus the lower end, I'm not so certain, but I think it is important. And we're going -- it's an omni-channel world and it's now finally being recognized. But, you’re supposed to collect tax historically anyway. But, it's now being recognized in a way that makes it impossible not to collect the tax.

Haendel St. Juste

And then, if I may just one last follow-up on Asia. Just curious on what your sense of cap rates here for higher quality assets, retail assets in Korea and China or how they compare to U.S.? And then, are you looking beyond the Korea and China, are you perhaps open to exploring other geographies in Asia?

Robert Taubman

Well, we certainly have our hands full right now with the Korea and the China. And I think we’re really focused on those two markets. And I think we've said that before. As far as cap rates, there are limited sales of assets in Asia of really good asset. And whenever those assets trade, they traded at very, very low cap rate. And so, that's something that we're hoping we're going to see evidence of. And we'll see. I think that there is more demand in Asia today for retail assets than in the U.S., given all the narrative that we've seen over the last year or two.

Simon Leopold

If you talk to our appraisers over there, you talk to people who value assets over there, Bobby is right, there hasn’t been a lot of sales volume and there haven't been a lot of asset build like what we build in either of those markets. So, they’re somewhat unique -- it's somewhat unique in those marketplaces. But if you talk to valuers, you talk to appraisers, they will certainly ascribe cap rates that look very similar and in some cases maybe even better than what you for quality assets in the U.S. And a large part of that is because of the dramatically better cash flow growth and NOI growth for the best assets in Asia that you see versus the U.S. When you have the kind of growth that we're seeing, particularly in our three centers there, the in place cap rates that people will pay should be significantly lower, certainly if you are keeping risk and those sorts of things.

Our next question comes from the line of George Hoglund with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

George Hoglund

Yes. Hi, guys. Given the pace of overall tenant bankruptcies and associated store closures has slowed somewhat, how do you view the potential for store closures from other avenues and more specifically just nonrenewal at lease maturity? And then, just do you think tenant retention going forward differs much from just overall historical averages?

Robert Taubman

You’re right that kind of bankruptcies in the second quarter were really not much of factor, better than we built into our expectations for the year. We really only had one tenant file in the second quarter in our portfolio that was Nine West where we’ve got 6,000 square feet of space in two locations. So, bankruptcies were not a big factor in the second quarter. And store closures, we are still -- lease cancer is part of our guidance for the year. We’re expecting high lease cancellation income compared to historical norms at 16 million our share, and we continue believe that that’s where we will be. But bankruptcy is thankfully not as much of a thing. We have addressed some closure or closure upon expiration risk with some of the shorter term deals that we’ve talked about lot of which are keeping our spreads lower than they otherwise would be. So, we’re addressing some of those in certain locations. Going forward, it's hard for me to give you a real read on if we expect nonrenewal, which I really think is your question to be bigger than what has historically been the case. I can’t tell you right now but we think that’s going to be a meaningful factor going forward, but we will see.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Mueller with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Michael Mueller

Hey, Booby. It seems like the plan in Asia was to open up the centers, open up the development to kind of prove the concept and then, make another announcement for new project. How are you thinking about that process on a go forward basis, considering you have three open, you just announced another one? Are you going to potentially do something before this one opens or are you going to follow the same thing and wait until after this is open.

Robert Taubman

Well, we’re in a process of talking to potential capital partners whether on assets or overall it’s a real time process that we’re in. So, I can’t tell you that we’re going to actually make a deal. I think we feel strongly about the Anseong investor but that's a different question really than what you're asking. So, we don't know exactly but we are having very positive conversations with a number of interested parties. So, hopefully, they will prove to be fruitful and we will see. But you’ve got to keep taking steps forward as you consider your options.

Simon Leopold

And I will add to that Mike. We talked before about hurdle rates and return expectations of project over there. They are high. The returns that we need before we go forward, creates a high bar. And while our team over there clearly is looking for projects that meet that -- that meet those expectations and get over that bar, you’re not going to find them on a daily basis. So, keep looking. If we can find something that we think meets those expectations, we’re going to want to go forward with it. We’re not at that point right now. And we are going to be mindful of the balance sheet and our liquidity in that process.

Robert Taubman

And we’ve got a terrific team over there that’s doing good stuff.

Michael Mueller

And hey Simon, real quick one, last one here. On the Fair Oaks refinancing, we’re typically used to seeing whenever you refinance the loan taking out a lot of excess proceeds, this one looks like it was basically one for one. Was this asset fully levered at this point or is it just a conscious decision to just replace what you already have there?

Simon Leopold

The CMBS market for regional malls up until the time we did the Twelve Oaks financing earlier in the year and we were talking about Fair Oaks at the same time, really have been closed. And we really reopened it with Twelve Oaks and Fair Oaks. And I’d say that it’s still not robust. And the best execution from a structure and from a pricing standpoint for Fair Oaks in that context was to put the loan in place, at the proceeds levels we get four to five-year term that we did. We could have done more. We didn’t think that was optimal in terms of the structure and everything else that we didn’t need to do more. So, that’s why we chose to do what we did.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Christy McElroy with Citi. Your line is now open.

Michael Bilerman

It’s Michael Bilerman here with Christy. Bobby, I was wondering if you can comment a little bit on the Board changes, following most recent shareholder coming onto the board. And just in the perspective of the feedback that shareholders hint to the company in terms of voting the activism relative to -- and I think the total at this point, you’ve probably spent to that $26 million over the last call it two years on various business activist campaigns. And it sounds like there's still some dribble through the end of the year, so it was just round at 30 million. There is certainly -- they are at odds. The Company spent a lot of money fighting not to have an activist come on the board and shareholders in this most recent annual election said no, we actually want that person on. So, how do you work collaboratively I believe from here? What are you as CEO and Chairman -- what is the Board sort of taking in that feedback to move forward and not have this animosity between shareholders and the company.

Robert Taubman

Well, Michael, first of all, Jon, was voted on, I think it’s June 1st was our annual general meeting. And he even though didn’t know that we had Board meeting that day, the Board asked if he wanted to sit as an observer. He was not actually technically a director at that point under the rules. So, we asked to sit as an observer and he joined the meeting and he was in the meeting for quite a while -- for the whole day. He also recently went through a very comprehensive two-day onboarding program. This is the same as boarding program that we presented at Mayree Clark and Mike Embler and Cia Buckley that we bring people on where they meet all the senior people in the company and other people that are involved and interacting with the Board or counting or things like that that are to report, understand it.

I think Jon obviously can speak for himself, but I think we have the same goal, the whole Board has the same goal to find ways to improve our share price. And we've got a lot of the independent members of the Board. Eight of our nine directors now are independent members of the Board. And including five that have joined the Board in the last two years including Mayree Mike and Jon that I mentioned. And so, we will see. We continue to work with the high grade [ph] and struggles and to further our Board refreshment, we've fulfilled our commitment to bring three new directors, three new independent directors on. Board refreshment is a continual process. So, we are pleased with our results this quarter. Our sales continue to move up. We're very excited about the announcement of the new shopping center in Anseong with a partner like Shinsegae. And probably half the project pre-leased with them. So, we're moving down the road. As I said, I think we all have the same goal to improve our share price.

On the total activist [ph] spent to-date, Simon, can you just bucket that into how much was paid to bankers and lawyers, how much is being paid to the management in terms of retention agreements and then how much was just typical proxy costs and things like that? Just so that we get a sense, 26 million to date, I assume let’s just round it to 30 million with some of the stuff that’s going to roll in, in the back half of this year and into '19. Do you at least have -- can you give us some buckets between those three categories?

Simon Leopold

Michael, I really don’t want to break it down in terms of those buckets. There is lots of reasons not to do that. I can tell you that at this stage I believe the number we paid is $26 million in total and that's over the course of a little over two years, in that range. And like I said, there is still some more left to be amortized in the future. So, the numbers you quoted before of about $30 million, it doesn’t sound like a crazy number through what we know today. But I really don’t want to break it down in terms of individual pieces that are paid -- individuals or...

Michael Bilerman

In your comments to another analysts, you said something about litigation. I wasn’t sure if there is other things going into that activism line that are outside the scope of these campaigns or I don’t know if those referenced something else. You mentioned litigation. I don’t know if that’s the Saks litigation in Puerto Rico or something else that may be going on?

Robert Taubman

No, there is nothing that's unrelated to what you are thinking of Michael. The litigation expense that is ongoing and more variable than anything that we already know about is related to Land & Buildings lawsuit against the Company.

Michael Bilerman

And why didn’t you break down, at least the piece that’s been paid to management for retention? I guess most people would say that that's truly G&A, not an activism expense. It's hard to know and about 26 million, is that a $1 million or is that $5 million because I think when people think about the G&A, the company, those costs of retaining management should be part of that. So, that’s really -- I mean that one piece would be helpful to at least understand how much is being paid to senior management that’s being expensed in that line item?

Robert Taubman

Without arguing with you as to whether or not that’s a G&A expense or not, the numbers is about $3.5 million.

Michael Bilerman

Perfect, thank you.

Robert Taubman

And none of it went to my brother or myself. Lisa, are there other questions?

Robert Taubman

Well, thank you, everybody for joining us. We look forward to talking to you in the coming months. Bye, bye.

