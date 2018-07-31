Fuchs Petrolub's (FUPEY) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTC:FUPEY) Q2 2018 Earnings Confrence Call July 31, 2018 6:00 AM ET

Thomas Altmann

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our half year results conference call. My name is Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations at FUCHS PETROLUB. With me today is our CFO, Dagmart Steinert. As usual, we will go quickly through our – briefly to our presentation, which you can find on our website, followed by a Q&A session. I will now hand over to Dagmar for her presentation.

Dagmar Steinert

Thank you, Thomas, and a warm welcome from my side to everybody. And thank you for joining us at this analyst call expected of summertime. So we achieved another, I would say, record quarter. And we are on track to reach our full year guidance. To start with the highlights of the first half 2018. We increased our sales by 5% to €1.3 million, and that’s the continued strong organic growth which we see across all regions.

We still have negative currency effects, which impacted our sales and our earnings as well. But as expected, it starts to decline over the course of the year. Our EBIT increased by 2% to €193 million. If you have a look at Chart number three, the sales development of the last, yes, 10 quarters, you can see that you shouldn’t, like, multiply the first or the second quarter reports, because the first and second quarter should be seen together as a first half year because they are always shifts between holidays, working days and so on. But as you can see, we’ve got an ongoing positive development over this time.

Now I would like to provide you with some more insights into our sales development. So if you have a look at Chart number four. As you can see, our sales growth of 5%. The basis for that is an organic growth of 10%. And this 10% organic growth, we reported already in the first quarter 2018, and we had it in the year 2017. So the negative currency effect of 5% is coming down a bit. And it’s mainly the U.S. dollar, and of course, Chinese renminbi, besides the South American currencies and so on. The slightly negative external growth is due to the business result in December 2017.

That was the small operation in Germany and Dormagen, which wasn’t our core business. If I turn now to the development of the regions. We see a bit of a mixed picture, but of course, we see a strong organic growth across all regions. If we have a look at Europe, you can see that we report 5% organic – no, 5% growth, but 7% organic growth. And that, of course, is due to a strong performance in more or less all countries as well as impacted by intercompany business due to our increasing Chinese business.

In Asia-Pacific, Africa, we report double-digit, yes, numbers – growth numbers, a growth of 13%, but 19% organic growth. And that – we have a very high organic growth in China, but as well in Australia, South Africa and India. In Americas, North and South America, you see minus 3%, but 10% organic growth. So in Americas, we’ve been able to accelerate our growth. And as you see, with 10%, we are able to generate a double-digit organic growth rate. Overall, in total, you’ve seen the numbers before. 5% growth for the whole group and 10% organic growth, which we had in the first and second quarter as well.

Now I would like to turn to Chart number six to the income statement. As you can see, we increased our gross profit by 3%. And as our other function costs only grew by 2%, we managed to increase our EBIT before at equity by 4%. And all these numbers are really highly affected from negative currency effect, and therefore, it’s quite hard to compare it with the figures of the previous year.

On the at equity side, we lose €4 million. That’s mainly due or still due to the Saudi Arabian joint venture, which is still facing – or Saudi Arabia is still facing economic problems, and to our Turkish joint venture, where we see negative currency effects. After that, we report an EBIT of €193 million, which is an increase of €3 million or 2%. Due to a lower tax rate, which we see at 28% in the first half year 2018 compared with 31% in the first half of 2017, we managed to increase our earnings after tax by 4% and report €140 million.

If we now have a look at our quarterly EBIT development. You see that the second quarter was the first quarter where we report an EBIT above €100 million, with €101 million. And overall, for these 10 quarters, again, you can see that we managed to have a stable development or to improve. If you compare the EBIT development with the sales development, you see a less proportional increase in the EBIT development compared with the sales development. But as you all might know, it is expected because we are investing quite a lot, not even in CapEx, but in our infrastructure, in IT, in R&D and in people and to improve our processes. In fact, I would like to come now to Chart number 8, the EBIT development by the regions.

And you can see that we managed to improve our EBIT in Europe by €4 million. And that’s mainly due to Germany and Northern Europe development. And there, of course, hardly any currency effect. Asia-Pacific, Africa is, of course, affected by the, yes, burden or a weaker development of our Saudi Arabian joint venture. Therefore, you only see an increase of €2 million. Without that, it would have been much more. In North and South America, you see earning on the level of the previous year.

But that’s highly affected by negative currency effects. Therefore, the operational, yes, development of profit in local currency is much better. On the holding consolidation level, we see minus 5% compared with minus 2%. That’s due to increase in the company sales. And overall, our margin – EBIT margin before at equity is now on a level of 14.3% compared with 14.5% the previous year. Now I would like to come to our cash flow. Of course, our cash flow, if you started or if you have higher earnings with €140 million, slightly higher amortization depreciation, you expect a higher cash flow.

And indeed, we’ve got a much better free cash flow before acquisitions. And that’s mainly due to less spending in building up our net operating working capital. Of course, if you compare it with our sales increase, we need spending in net operating working capital and we have to build it up. But compared with the previous year, it’s less, and we needed less money for that. On the CapEx side, it’s €41 million this year. And last year, it’s the same number.

But as you know, we expect higher CapEx in 2018. But we are on track with our CapEx plan and with our project. On Chart number 10, to get, yes, overview about the development of our net operating working capital. And as you can see, of course, in an absolute number, it’s increasing. But as a percentage of sales, it came down to 21.4% from 22.3%. And that’s, of course, reflected in the cash flow. So to give you a short summary about our first half year. We see a strong organic growth across all regions, and as in the first quarter already, particularly in Asia-Pacific, Africa. We still have negative currency effects.

And these currency effects impact our sales and earnings, but they are now a bit lower compared to the first quarter. And this effect will most likely continue to weaken over the course of the year. If I have a look at our numbers before currency translation, we see a strong increase in our gross profit. And that’s due to, yes, of course, higher sales volume, but as well, higher sales prices. The decrease in our at equity income, I already mentioned. It’s, I said before, due to a difficult economic situation in Saudi Arabia.

After all, we see an increase in EBIT by 2% and in earnings after tax by 4%. And the free cash flow is, compared with the previous year, significantly up. So now I would like to come to our outlook, which we reaffirm and where, I think, we are right on track.

And as already published in the first quarter and together with the full year’s figures, the 2017 report, we expect our sales to increase by 3% to 6%. And we expect our EBIT to increase by 2% to 4%. The FUCHS Value Added should be at previous year’s levels. And the free cash flow before acquisitions should be as well at previous year’s level. But you should bear in mind that there is an additional CapEx spending in 2018 planned. So, so far from my side, that was, yes, overview about the development of our first six months 2018. And now I’m pleased to answer your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question is from the line of Daniel Buchta of MainFirst Bank. Please go ahead.

Daniel Buchta

Yes, thank you very much for taking my three question. The first one would be on the margin uplift in Americas in Q2 that was very pronounced with more than 200 basis points, clearly, more than that. And that was, of course, very good, after being down significantly still in the first quarter. Can you elaborate a little bit on the reasons why you have seen such a massive improvement here in the Americas region? And the second one, on the free cash flow. You just elaborated that you reiterate also your outlook for the free cash flow which is roughly at the level of last year’s level.

What other drivers should that – the second half, obviously, seems to be much weaker than previous year as you are, in the first half, well above what you have shown that there in the first half. A little bit of color here on that one will be very helpful. And then the last one, just to check on volumes versus prices. I mean, can you give a rough number on what kind of price increases you have seen in the second quarter in the number of 10% organic growth? And whether you think, with this amount of price increases, that you have covered all the raw material headwinds? Thank you very much.

Dagmart Steinert

Okay, thank you very much for your questi ons. I will start with the first one, the margin improvement in Americas, in the Americas region. And well, first of all, if you look at the development of Americas, we see an improvement or a strong improvement regarding organic growth. In the first quarter, it was 7%. In the second quarter, it was 14%. So overall, for the first half year, it’s 10%. And this is, of course, due to our North American activities, which are, yes, the biggest portion of that region. But in the second quarter, we had a stronger development in South America. But both, yes, countries or North America, South America, are highly affected by negative currency effects. And regarding the margin, of course, we see improvement in not only volume but pricing and as well as on the raw materials side a bit.

Daniel Buchta

So there is a certain relief on the raw materials sides sequentially, no? If I could just – okay.

Dagmar Steinert

Yes. But it’s all – yes, it all has to do with currencies as well.

Daniel Buchta

Okay.

Dagmar Steinert

And the free cash flow, the free cash flow this year, the first half 2018, is much stronger than in the first half 2017. And usually, we see a bigger portion of our free cash flow in the first quarter or maybe in the second half of the year. And we – yes, I am convinced or I’m very confident that we will deliver what we expect.

And in the first half year 2018, we had some gains in the free cash flow regarding our trade receivables, and therefore, it’s maybe a bit of a timing question as well. But as you know, we are working on our – yes, to reduce our net operating working capital as it increased quite a lot the last quarter. Then you had a question about the split between volumes and prices and the development.

And our organic growth is more volumes than prices and pricing, but we already see a positive effect out of price increases, which we managed to put through to our customers. But it’s not all, yes, all done by now.

Daniel Buchta

Okay, great. Thank you very much. That’s very helpful.

Dagmar Steinert

You’re welcome.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Christian Faitz of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Christian Faitz

Yes, good afternoon [indiscernible] Ms. Steinert thank you very much for taking a couple of questions. First of all, you mentioned additional CapEx spending in the second half. Can you specify this? And then second question is, how is your raw material basket overall developing into the second half 2018, i.e. if you look at your current pricing for forfeit stocks, what do you see?

And how do you see the trends going into the third and fourth quarter? And then, again, on Latin America and North America, which customer industries in North America are accruing the strongest at present for you? Thank you very much.

Dagmar Steinert

Okay. Thank you for your question, Mr. Faitz. I will start with your last question regarding North America, which industries are growing more. As our business in North America is dominated by industrial lubricants, we see there a strong growth. But we have a good growth in mining and the OEM business as well. So in America, it’s more or less overall industries.

Regarding raw material prices – or raw material basket, our expectation for the second half of the year, well, what we see today is – I would say, that the base oils are, globally, on average, are more or less stable. And on the additive chemicals side, there might be a slightly increase of 1% to 2% what we are – what we expect. Additional CapEx, as we plan to spend €140 million this year, and we spent €40 million in the first half of the year.

But that’s nothing unexpected because CapEx spending is not always linear throughout the whole year. And there are no more additional projects which are new. It’s all well on track. It’s on plan what we, yes, intended to do. So there’s nothing particularly to mention here. Does it answer your question?

Christian Faitz

Absolutely thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Markus Mayer of Baader-Helvea. Please go ahead.

Markus Mayer

Yes, good afternoon. I’ve got two questions, basically, two add-on or a follow-up question. Just for clarification, you said base oils and lubricant additives up 1% to 2%. This is versus the first quarter. That’s my first question. And the second question, again, coming on net working capital. I have problems to understand where is this delta coming from versus Q1?

Because you said basically, this Q1, that this higher level of Q1 would remain until the end of 2019. The effect, like Pentosin business, which is still waiting for production approvals, is expected to last until then. So is this delta coming from your inventories in stock or lower raw material costs in euro terms as the price effects from your higher product prices should have had a negative impact on your net working capital?

And yes, sorry, last question. Do you see or do you feel any kind of impacts from trade war impacts? Or do any of your customers give you kind of feedback? Do you see destocking in your customers as they try to [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Dagmar Steinert

Okay. Thank you for your questions. I would start with, yes, the cash flow or net operating working capital development. It’s – so far, we did not localize production from the Pentosin business, so that’s got nothing to do with that. But – and our inventories are – yes, we are building up a bit of inventories due to our increase in sales.

But not as much as before or if you compare with the percentage of sales. But we had a relief on the payables side that fore said of cutoff dates. And sometimes, it’s right away, sometimes not. But as I said before, we are working on the improvement of our net operating working capital.

And so far, of course, as I said before, we won’t localize any business regarding the Pentosin product from Germany to China in 2018 or 2019. That was still need some time. The raw material prices or what to expect there regarding our raw material basket, what I said, more or less stable base oils what we see today, and globally, as an average.

And 1% to 2% increase on the chemical additive side globally, again. That’s an average because these raw materials are affected by currency translation or development as well. And it’s not the second half of the year or compared with Q2 or Q1. It’s like, overall, after the first half year, better our expectations, what we will see in the second half year.

Markus Mayer

Okay. Add-on question on this. So this expectation, what have you seen in the second quarter from the raw material cost side? Was this kind of trend of Q1 ongoing? That basically, raw material costs were up year-over-year, but came down quarter-over-quarter?

Dagmar Steinert

Well, it’s a complex picture because every country is different. And it depends on product mix. It depends, yes, on the currency. And therefore, I can only – like overall, on an average, we’ve seen a bit of – well, yes, we’ve seen a bit of stable raw material costs, and in one or the other, a bit of a relief. But on the other hand, one or the other countries are still increasing raw material. Regarding trade war impact from our customers side, so far, we don’t notice anything. But of course, it’s quite unsure what will go on or what will happen. And we don’t have any signs from our market or from our customers so far. But, yes, everybody is quite unsure what’s going on and what will happen. But there are no signs so far.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ben Gorman of UBS.

Ben Gorman

Just a few from me. First of all, you commented at the Capital Markets Day not too long ago about having some trouble getting on some of the new platforms in China with OEMs, essentially, because of their success with local players. I just wanted to check whether that’s still the case. And also, if that is the case, then where is all the growth be coming from in China? Presumably, older platforms?

Secondly, can you quantify the impact on the margin from FX in Q1 and Q2? Obviously, in terms of gross margin, only down sort of 15 bps in Q2 and a significantly different outlook in terms of FX, where we are in the moment for the next half of the year. And this is sort of final part of that question, is there any fundamental reason other than being cautious and – that you wouldn’t increase the guidance for the full year, given your current run rate is pretty strong on an underlying basis? Just those few.

Dagmar Steinert

Okay. Regarding our development in China, overall, I think we’ve got there a very, very strong performance, with an organic growth which is more than 20%. And in China, we are very strong in the automotive business and retail. And there, of course, we grow with our existing customers and managed to win one or the other new customer. The impact of currency on the margin is – I can’t give you a number as an answer on that question, because as you see in our sales figure, we’ve got for the first half year minus 5% impact of these currencies.

And that goes more or less through every line of our P&L. But one more, one less because if you have a look at the raw material side, there, of course, there are some raw materials which are linked to the U.S. dollar. And so that’s something which makes it very difficult just to analyze or to isolate one single translation impact or whatsoever. And therefore, I can’t give you the number as an answer. But it’s not wrong to – yes, as an average, to somehow take the number we report on sales as a currency effect on our earning figures. That’s not too wrong. Does it answer your questions?

Ben Gorman

Yes. And just sort of a quick follow-up on the end of that one. I mean, in terms of run rate on second half on organic, this sort of over 6% headwind that you have on FX, it looks like it’s turning into something, which essentially looks flat. So on a sort of underlying basis, it looks like your guidance can be beaten quite easily. I’m just wondering whether that logic is missing something in terms of run rate in H2, and just the reason why, fundamentally, H2 might be weaker underlying EBIT growth.

Dagmar Steinert

Well, there are a lot of uncertainties in the overall economic. I mean, earlier, it was named the trade war. So nobody knows what will happen. And if you look at our organic sales, 10% in second quarter, in the first quarter. And we had a strong organic growth in 2017 as well. And we can’t grow, year-by-year, 10% because then we have to, yes, build up even more capacity, people and everything. And we feel confident with our outlook as it is. And of course, we’ve got it always under review. And if we see something different, we will make an adjustment to our outlook. And – but today, we are confident to see – yes, reach our outlook as we published it.

Ben Gorman

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Oliver Schwarz of Warburg Research. Please go ahead.

Oliver Schwarz

Just two follow-ups from my side regarding the sequential development of volume and prices. Ms. Steinert, you stated that a large portion of that was volume driven. But the price increases have now sequentially kicked in. So when looking about the – in regard to the sequential development, would a rough interpretation be 2/3 were volume driven in Q1 and maybe 1/3 was volume driven in Q2 and 2/3 of that was price driven? And might that be also an indication in regard to volume developments on the second half of this year? That will be my first question.

And secondly, you related to the question about the margin increase in the Americas by stating that you had or experienced some tailwind, some relief, as you put it, from raw material price movements there, which were purely related to changes in FX relations, if I got that one right. If so, could you explain that mechanic to me? Because, for example, in the U.S., it should have been neutral with raw material prices obviously in U.S. dollars and selling price also in U.S. dollars.

And in the South America, it seems like key currencies there, whether it be the Brazilian real or the Argentinian peso, depreciated faster than the U.S. dollar, hence, the raw material prices should have had a neutral effect at best and a negative one if they are coded in U.S. dollar. That will be my two questions.

Dagmar Steinert

Yes. Thank you, Mr. Schwarz. Regarding your second question, the margin increase in America, the raw material prices which are linked to U.S. dollar, of course, that’s neutral in North America. And what we see in North America is, beside the really accelerating growth, strong organic growth, we see effects from price increases. And of course, the organic growth or the growth in volume in North America is, yes, strong in industrial mining and that has more higher-margin business compared to some other business.

Therefore, that’s why in South America it’s a – yes, how much is it? It’s 15% of the whole region. So seen in the second quarter there, on local currency, a strong sales growth as well. But it’s diluted by negative currencies. But overall, it’s not so much – the share of the region is not that big, and therefore, North America, of course, is dominating that region. The…

Oliver Schwarz

Sorry to jump in here. So consequentially, it’s more mix effects, positive mix effects affecting North America that had the margin kickstarted in Q2?

Dagmar Steinert

Yes. As well, of course. Yes. I mean, we always – if you look at our overall operational development, it’s a question of volume, it’s a question of price. But of course, it’s a mix effect. It’s a product mix as well. And your first question was about the sequential development between volume and price. Yes, you are right. In the second quarter, compared with the first quarter, we see, overall, a bit more pricing. But still have a very strong volumes growth.

And for the half year in total, I would say it’s more than half volume, but there is already a quite bigger portion of price in there. And we still have a way to go to cover all the past raw material price increases. And that’s it.

Oliver Schwarz

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Michael Schafer of Commerzbank. Please go ahead.

Michael Schafer

Two questions. The first one is on APAC. Looking at the margin evolution we have seen in the second quarter and given what you have reported as organic growth similar to the first quarter, so I wonder – and also on the back of the easing headwinds we see on the currency side in APAC, I wonder where this margin contraction comes from in the second quarter compared to the first quarter this year. And I’m talking about EBIT before at equity, obviously, so leaving aside the Saudi Arabian issue. So – and how we should think of, let’s say, the evolution heading into the second half when it comes to EBIT margin?

And the second question is on the outlook for Europe. You’ve reported rather strong organic sales growth in the first half. However, you have faced rather tough comps when it comes to the second half. Given that you post something like 10% organic growth in Europe in the second half last year, so I wonder how your outlook looks like for the momentum here in terms of organic sales for Europe and heading into the second half. These are my two questions.

Dagmar Steinert

Okay. Thank you, Mr. Schafer. If I look at the EBIT before at equity margin in Asia-Pacific, Africa, yes, it’s down compared with the previous year. But that’s – on one point, it’s a mix effect, and on the other hand, of course, it’s still a question of, yes, raw material prices.

Michael Schafer

It was also down sequentially. So we’re talking about 15.6% in the first quarter 2018, so I wonder whether this – where this comes from. If all those kind of headwinds are easing, whether this is raw materials or whether these are currency effects. Is it the mix effects primarily driving the margin in the second quarter versus Q1 2018?

Dagmar Steinert

Well, of course, it has to do with currency, that’s for sure. I mean, there’s still like a strong euro or a weak Chinese renminbi, and of course, it’s a question how renminbi and U.S. dollar is behaving to each other. It’s a mix effect, of course. And – yes, and we see raw material price increases.

Michael Schafer

So heading into the second half, it’s fair to assume that these kind of – with the easing headwinds, that we see margin recovery heading into the second half in APAC? Is this what you are saying?

Dagmar Steinert

It depends, of course, on the raw material price development and it depends on our timing ability to pass it through. Because we always need, yes, one to two quarters to pass it through. Then you had a question about Europe and the development in Europe. We’ve seen there an organic growth of – well, in the first half year, of 7%. But in the first quarter, it was 9%.

In the second quarter, it was 5%. And the development of Europe or the organic growth of Europe, part of it is due to the development of the performance in China, because that is an intercompany business, which, we produce in Germany and ship to China. And in the first quarter, I said half or more than half is due to the growing intercompany business.

And if I look now to the number of 7% organic growth, I’ll tell you, a bit more than half is due to the Chinese business. But still, we’ve got a nice organic growth rate in Europe and overall. And that didn’t change. We expect a higher growth in Asia-Pacific, Africa, then followed by Americas, and on the average, group average growth in Europe, in general. So yes, we are on track. And if you – and our half year numbers reflect that, yes, situation or that general statement

Michael SchSfer

Can I add another add-on question related to this one? On the holding underlying, which basically, should reflect also the kind of intercompany relationships on the EBIT line, so the consolidation effect there. So this drop quarter-on-quarter from minus 4% to minus 1%. So I wonder how this is related, basically, to the underlying top line growth we see. And how should we think about this one in the second half?

Dagmar Steinert

Well, we have seen higher intercompany sales in the second half of 2017 compared with the first half of 2017. And in 2018, this, in the first half compared to the second half 2017 increased again. And – but this number consolidation, which is linked to the elimination of intercompany sales, of course, that reflects how much inventories are shipped at that moment. Because if it once comes to China, then it’s quite fast sold and not very long in our – or part of our inventories.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Philipp Currle of DZ Bank AG.

Philipp Currle

I have two follow-ups. The first one is on tax rate. At the last analyst conference call in late April, you predicted a tax rate for full year more or less stable between 29% and 30%. For the first half, you had a tax rate of 28%. My question is, is the range of 29% to 30% still valid or should we expect to decrease below 29%? Perhaps at the level of the first half of 2018?

And the second one. What are your expectations regarding the business of your joint ventures and their contribution to full year EBIT? I think – or you said Saudi Arabia and the difficult economic situation weights on the equity income. And in Turkey, currency effects weighted on the results. So just wondering if the increased political and economic uncertainties in these countries are affecting your local business.

Dagmar Steinert

Yes. Regarding the tax rate, first half 2018, 28% and – compared with 31%. The tax rate is always a question of withholding tax regarding dividend payments. And as we collect our dividend, not all in the first half of the year, there are still some in the second half of the year.

And we will have to pay these taxes for it. So therefore, I expect the tax rate to become higher, not to stay at 28%. If it’s at the end, 29% or 30%, I don’t know. But as I said before, as you have to pay these taxes if you collect dividends from foreign countries. And we necessarily don’t always do that in the first half of the year.

There is still something to come. Regarding the at equity earnings, our joint ventures, for the full year 2018, we expected to be below previous year. And as you see in the development of the first half year, it’s €4 million less. And how our – well, how the Turkish – Turkey lira developed, I don’t know. But the operational performance of that joint venture is on track. And regarding Saudi Arabia, we don’t expect a recovery this year. It’s still positive, and we still earn money, but not as much as it was before.

Philipp Currle

Okay thank you for clarification.

Operator

In the interest of time, we have to stop the Q&A session. And I hand back to Thomas Altmann.

Thomas Altmann

Since there are no further questions, I would like to thank you for your interest and your participation. I wish you a nice summer and see you on October 30 for our nine-month results conference call. Goodbye.

