Apple First Look: It Doesn't Cease To Impress Me

As much as I may try to remain balanced in my views of AAPL, it's too hard not to be excited about the performance of this tech juggernaut.

Apple delivered a monster third quarter, which tends to be the most uneventful in the company's calendar.

I should have known better.

Ahead of Apple's (AAPL) fiscal 3Q18 earnings report, I had been anticipating an all-around beat of $550 million in revenues and two cents in EPS. Instead, the Cupertino-based company blew past my more optimistic expectations, reinforcing my long-time bullishness toward the stock.

Revenues of $53.27 billion represented the highest top-line growth rate since late 2015, at 17.4%. It is hard to single out one specific area of the company's business that should take most credit for the outstanding revenue performance -- all geographies experienced sales increase of at least 7%, with the important and once sputtering China piece up 19%.

I could certainly highlight the most important of Apple's segments, Services (you've read it right: not iPhones, in my view), which flew past what I have projected would be a sustainable path toward the target of doubling 2016 revenues by 2020 (see graph below). The impressive 31% YOY growth in this high-margin division, the second best rate since the beginning of fiscal 2016 at least, also is probably at the center of total company gross margins of 38.3% that landed closer to the top end of the guided range.

On iPhones, 41.3 million units sold landed below consensus 42 million. I'm secretly hoping that this piece of data alone, which I believe gets exaggerated attention from most analysts and media outlets, might contain the stock price surge that I would otherwise expect to take place this Wednesday. On ASP, however, Apple delivered about $30 beyond consensus $694, a number that very much validates my observations about the activation of high-ticket iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus having increased substantially during the third fiscal quarter.

Lastly, iPads performed very much as I anticipated. Revenues were down 5% YOY, but volume sold managed to stay up a modest 1%. These results speak to my projections that the entry-level, $299 iPad model introduced in fiscal 2Q18 would push ASP down, but help Apple fight the severe sector-wide headwinds in tablet sales - total units shipped across the different device manufacturers dipped nearly 20% ex-iPads last quarter.

All accounted for, Apple's fiscal 3Q18 was a beauty, with better than guided below-the-line items (i.e. other income and tax expenses) coupled with a much lower share count further helping to push EPS well beyond what most analysts had envisioned. See summarized P&L below.

Last words

Ask me to identify one area of material weakness in Apple's earnings report, and I would probably have to take a pass. I believe the winds blowing in Apple's favor (from a strong economy and robust discretionary spending to a portfolio of highly demanded products and services) are strong enough to support further bullishness on this stock, and I now see the $1 trillion market cap checkpoint in clear sight.

To strengthen the buy argument, valuations continue to look de-risked (see chart above), with forward P/E of 16.7x and long-term PEG of 1.5x trailing last year's 16.8x and 1.9x, respectively. As hard as I may try to remain balanced in my views of AAPL, it's too hard not to be excited about the performance of this tech juggernaut that does not seem to be properly reflected in the stock's very affordable price.

