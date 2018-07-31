ARPU for EU and ROW segments is below what would be implied by GDP and consumer spending levels compared to US ARPU.

In the "conference call heard round the world", Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) investors got two very big pieces of bad news. The company announced revenue growth rates would decelerate by "high-single digits" for at least the next few quarters. Also, the company said long-term operating margins would be in the 30s, which implies significant expense growth. User growth was also rather unspectacular during the quarter as well. However, there is one bright spot for Facebook investors. We think there is a good chance Facebook can meaningfully increase future ARPUs for two of its four geographical segments.

Opportunity For Increased ARPU

Facebook breaks its business into four geographic segments. The second and third largest are the "Rest of World" or ROW segment and the Europe segment.

In another slide, the company discloses how much it earns on average per user in each segment.

The company gets its highest ARPU from the United States. This makes sense given that the US has a very high GDP per capita ($57,466) and consumer spending accounts for 60% to 70% of the economy (depending on how you classify government transfer payments).

Europe

Facebook currently earns $8.76 in revenue per user in Europe. There may be the potential for more. The EU area has an average GDP per capita of $36,593. That is about 64% of the GDP per capita in the US. If Facebook was able to earn 64% of the ARPU in the US, that would imply ARPU of a bit under $17 per European user.

However, consumer spending only makes up 54% of the economy in the EU. Lower consumer spending as a percent of GDP would imply lower overall advertising spending as a percent of GDP, so it seems unlikely that Facebook would be able to earn ARPU as high as per capita GDP might imply. If we err on the conservative side and use a higher number for consumer spending in the US, such as 70%, the EU's level of consumer spending as a percent of GDP is 77% of the US's value. If we then adjusted our estimate for Facebook's EU ARPU down by the same amount, we'd end up with about $13 per user. That's still 48% higher than Facebook's current EU segment ARPU. So, it seems like a good bet there is the potential to increase ARPU for the EU segment.

Rest of World

When looking at Facebook's Rest of the World (ROW) segment which has its lowest ARPU, we think there may be some opportunity as well. The largest countries by number of Facebook users in the ROW segment are Brazil and Mexico. For reference, the ROW segment includes Africa, the Middle East (sans Turkey), and Latin America.

Country Consumers Spending % of GDP Per Capita GDP (in $USD) Per Capita GDP as Percent of US Brazil 64% $8,649 15% Mexico 66% $8,201 14%

We can see that consumer spending makes up similar portion of each country's economy compared to the US. GDP is much lower; however, 14% to 15% of the US's GDP per capita. Using that same ratio would imply ARPU of about $3.77 per user.

Despite the estimate being only about $1.86 higher than what Facebook is bringing in now, it's worth noting that the ROW segment is Facebook's second largest, so even small increases on a per user basis could make a difference. Every 10 cent increase in ARPU for the ROW segment means $72M more in revenue per quarter.

Summary

While Facebook's recent results show that their business model is still in flux, there appears to be at least one positive catalyst out there that could help the stock. Increasing monetization rates of users in two of its largest segments could help the stock recover. While revenue and user growth rates will obviously decline given the sheer size of Facebook, there are still some opportunities for the company to meaningfully improve.

