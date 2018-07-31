PayPal: A Little Misunderstanding Between Friends Provides An Opportunity For Investors

PayPal shares investment thesis - Is this an opportunity that I see?

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares have dropped about 10% since the company released its Q2 earnings late last week. The shares dropped initially because revenue guidance, which was raised for the second time in the last two quarters, was apparently not raised enough to satisfy investors. PayPal indicated that the headwind from FX in the back half of this year will be around 1% of expected revenue. Much of the share price drop, however, was a function of the rout in tech stocks last Friday-Monday. As it happens, PayPal shares have experienced one of the more moderate performances in the enterprise IT space since the start of the year with a gain of just 15%. Their 12-month performance, with a gain of 44%, is quite a bit stronger on a relative basis.

The relatively modest performance of the shares this year is primarily a function of the ending of PayPal’s partnership with eBay (EBAY), which will no longer use PayPal as its main payment venue starting in 2020. The impact of the end of the relationship has had more of an impact on perception than on the company’s operating performance outlook.

The CEO and the CFO, in the course of the recent conference call, suggested that investors misunderstood company guidance which was supposed to depict a strengthening business outlook. Digging beneath the headline presentation suggests that there is validity to the assessment. The shares, while not exactly merchandise to be found in a bargain basement, are valued as they are because of some significant misunderstandings with regards to the “real” growth rate of the company. In that regard, the shares - although certainly not the specific business - present some analogs to the share price history of Twilio (TWLO), in the wake of that company’s business separation from Uber. I think PayPal shares are more than worth the effort to understand what is really going on with the company’s operational outlook.

And that brings us to the investment thesis for these shares. PayPal remains the leading company in the e-payment space, and it has taken steps both through acquisition and through internal development to enhance its positioning in the market. The e-payment space continues to grow in double digits, and PayPal continues to grow its share within that space. It has enhanced its position through a series of well-regarded mergers whose benefits will become apparent in the 2019-2020 period. The company has made a practice of issuing cautious guidance, gradually increasing its outlook, but never quite as rapidly as investors hope to see. But that practice has left the shares at a reasonable valuation. The combination of a high-growth category, the leading vendor in the space, continued improvements in the company’s competitive position, coupled with strong expense management and margin growth in addition to a relatively reasonable valuation are the heart of the investment thesis for this company.

The highlights of the just reported quarter

PayPal has been a model of consistency in reporting quarters that have beaten consensus expectations, and the company has usually provided upside guidance to boot. Last quarter was no exception in that regard. Overall revenues grew by 23% as reported, while non-GAAP EPS grew by 28% to $.58. These numbers compared to the company’s prior forecast which was for growth of 20-21% with non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.54-0.56.

At the end of Q1, the company had forecast that its revenues would reach about $15.3 billion with non-GAAP EPS of $2.31-2.34. The company raised its full-year EPS estimate by $.01, less than the amount of the beat in this past quarter. The company raised its revenue guidance by less than 2% for the back half of the year. It was this guidance that led to the disappointment of some and a concomitant share price pullback. This pattern of conservative guidance and negative share price performance in the wake of the earnings release has been routine for this company for many quarters at this point. Investors should probably presume that the company will exceed its targets, both for this current quarter and for the year.

It should be noted that the company’s forecast growth rate, which is in the range of 12-13% based on the First Call consensus projections for the next couple of quarters, will be impacted by the sale of its consumer receivables to Synchrony Financial (SYF). This transaction closed earlier in July and will reduce PayPal’s growth rate by about 700 basis points over the next 4 quarters.

PayPal’s organic growth remains at around 20% or slightly higher. There may be some upward bias to reported growth when PayPal completes the acquisition of iZettle, which will add a bit more than 1% to the company’s revenues in Q4, an amount factored into the company’s forecast. PayPal’s other recently announced acquisitions will have a negligible impact on revenues although they will dilute reported EPS - one reason why the company’s forecast for EPS was not increased for Q3 and for the balance of the year. The recent acquisitions, which include iZettle, Jetlore, Hyperwallet, and Simility are forecast to dilute EPS by $0.08-0.10 on a non-GAAP basis for all of 2019. They will probably all close by the end of Q3 and will dilute full year non-GAAP EPS by something like $.02/share, primarily in Q4.

Generally, one of the key components in analyzing any company in the payments space is its take-rate. To an extent, however, the value of that metric in analyzing PayPal is waning with the hyper-growth of its P2P payment segment - which of course doesn’t have a take rate. In Q2, the take rate declined, as reported, by 19 basis points from the results of Q2 2017. Of that decline, more than 70% was a function of the rapid growth of P2P volume, and the balance of the decline was a function of higher hedging costs when compared to that expense the prior year. While it is basically impossible for this writer to really know just how price competition is evolving in the payment space, overall, at this point, it doesn’t seem to have impacted the company’s take-rate or its ability to improve overall operating margins.

I think it is important to note that at this point, reported numbers for PayPal’s growth are being hobbled to a certain extent by the gradual diminution of the contribution from eBay. At one time, eBay represented more than 30% of PayPal’s revenues. In 2016, that percentage had dropped to 22%. The company hasn’t explicitly reported the precise revenue contribution from eBay thus far in 2018. It has reported that last quarter, eBay volumes represented less than 12% of total of total volume and grew by 6% year on year. PayPal’s non-eBay growth in payment volume was 29%. Based on that relationship, PayPal’s growth rate, excluding eBay, is probably 200-300 bps higher than the levels it reports.

PayPal within the FinTech space

It can be easy to forget sometimes that PayPal is the leading company within the fintech space. It clearly has many competitors. There are many alternatives to what it does, in whole or in part, but it dominates its categories, at least to the extent that Salesforce (CRM) dominates the customer relations software space. Over the years, PayPal has assembled what seems like a bewildering array of solutions that range far beyond the ability to pay for things with a PayPal account or a PayPal card. It is the breath of the PayPal payment offering, its platform, and the synergies that customers can derive from the use of multiple PayPal offerings that is one of the strongest competitive moats for this company.

Some of the company’s statistics are striking. The company grew its new active user count to 244 million, up by 18% year on year, and it grew engagement, i.e. the number of transactions per its users, by 9%. There are many reasons for this level of success. The company has made it worthwhile for many financial institutions to allow users to link bank issued card to PayPal wallets and to open a PayPal account from their online channels.

I may personally find this difficult to believe, but PayPal presented a metric from ComScore that claimed 52% of mobile survey respondents maintained they made more online purchases because PayPal was offered and one-third of PayPal mobile customers claimed they would abandon a purchase if PayPal were not offered as a checkout option.

Some of the value add that PayPal provides to its merchants is obvious even though it may not resonate all that much with readers on this site. The company has added a personalized checkout experience by creating Smart Payment Buttons. I confess that those buttons will not be a service I expect to use anytime soon, although they will allow users to spend their money more quickly.

And the company has been offering its One Touch service which allows users to fund their purchases by providing an automated procedure to populate required account information. Basically, the service allows users to complete their purchases more rapidly by storing their user name, password and billing info. Apparently, insuring that consumers can access their line of credit without friction and can spend their funds more rapidly is a big deal, and 55% of PayPal users surveyed said that they spent more because of this particular offering. Overall, one of the main growth drivers for this company has been the use of One Touch within the Mobile payment application, and Mobile payment volume growth was no less than 49% last quarter, with Mobile checkout now at 39% of total payment volume. Mobile with One Touch is a seductively easy way to pay for things and most readers will have seen users flash their phones during a check-out process avoiding anything so troublesome as finding their wallets. Sometimes investors look at the payment space as one that will commoditize. From time to time, in reading what constitutes major features within the space, I am tempted to think that way myself. But the fact is that I am not the target for all of this payment convenience - and the ability PayPal has to become a preferred payment platform rests on its ability to make its own trends within its targeted markets. I think when investors look at the valuation for this name, and its potential forward growth rate, the statistic about mobile payment growth, really the future of payments for millennials, if not already the present, is one on which they might focus profitably.

Another significant growth driver has been Venmo, which is now starting to produce revenue rather than just engagement. Every time I have the occasion to write about this company, I continue to shake my head at the level of volume that Venmo is processing and its growth rate, especially now that so many other banks offer what is apparently a similar service. Last quarter, payment volume was $14 billion, up 78% year over year, and it is apparent that the Venmo service is creating a significant level of network effect for PayPal with its value proposition - or so the conference call script said.

I have to confess that though I got a Venmo account at one point, it never tempted me to send money to anyone, or to make extra expenditures, or to take out a loan - but in that regard, I realize that it would be wrong for me to presume to represent myself as a typical user of Venmo. The fact is, that for whatever reason, Venmo continues to have great appeal as a payment paradigm amongst millennials and that their attachment to the paradigm is apparently starting to lead to monetization. While I have no real way of trying to extrapolate a revenue trend from Venmo, it is another factor in the PayPal growth story that probably remains under-appreciated.

Last year, PayPal bought a company called Swift Financial, which is a funding source for smaller businesses. While PayPal has offered some form of working capital to its business users, the acquisition of Swift, designed to compete in part with the offering of Square, was designed to jump-start that business. These days, when a user logs into their PayPal account, they are often greeted with a commercial offering a Working Capital loan. It is clear, based both on this acquisition, and some of the other transactions described below, that this is a focus business for PayPal. While it is currently trivial as a revenue stream, the opportunities are quite substantial. Just this morning, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which offers a capital service to its merchants, announced that it grew advances by 84%, although the amount in dollars is still rather small. Given the scale of PYPL, I expect that its capital program can easily reach critical mass. During the course of the conference call, the CFO suggested that some of the proceeds from the $7 billion sale of receivables to Synchrony will be used to further increase the volume of consumer and merchant credit offerings.

In the last quarter, PayPal has gone on its own buying spree, although it certainly doesn’t need to use a PayPal credit card to fund its acquisitions. Of the 4 acquisitions that were announced last quarter, iZettle is likely to be the most consequential, and indeed, in time, depending on execution, it is not unlikely to that it could add several billion dollars of annual revenue. iZettle is a Swedish company. Essentially, iZettle offers solutions that pretty much match those offered by Square (SQ), but with a concentration in Europe and Latin America where Square has no real presence at this point (except recently in the UK). iZettle is just 8 years old at this point. iZettle is a relatively small company, with a revenue projection of $165 million this year, but its opportunity is substantial, given that Square is likely to reach a $2 billion annual revenue run rate sometime over the next 12 months.

In addition to iZettle, PayPal is spending $400 million to buy a company called Hyperwallet. Hyperwallet, as its name might suggest, is a company that allows its customers to make payouts globally in local currency. The company simplifies the outbound payment process and includes integrated tools that help with tax reporting. Its offering includes prepaid cards, global bank deposits, cash pickups and check delivery services. One might anticipate that adding Hyperwallet’s services, to PayPal’s scale and platform ought to result in substantial revenue synergies.

PayPal also announced an agreement to buy a company called Simility. Simility is basically a start-up (it is only 4 years old and has fewer than 50 employees). The company has developed a machine learning technology that can provide analysts with insights and data visualization to mitigate fraud exposure. Presumably, PayPal will be able to achieve some significant level of user acceptance of this technology within its merchant base.

PayPal also scooped up something called Jetlore, which describes itself as ”born in AI with a stronghold in retail. The final puzzle piece of CRM.” It is basically a predictive analytics platform which supposedly optimizes content. I assume that this will be another offering of PayPal to its merchants.

Finally, PayPal made a $125 million investment in a business called Pine Labs. Pine Labs offers a smart, cloud-based POS device in India, but like Square, it also offers users customer analytics, transaction dashboards and loan services. Pine Labs has already acquired some relatively large users in India, including Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and KFC. Potentially, with a strong relationship with PayPal, it could become a significant factor in Indian e-payments and help PayPal secure global engagement with the largest sellers, looking for a payment platform with a strong Indian presence.

I would be surprised if all of these acquisitions work as anticipated. But I do think that in considering what PayPal’s growth rate might be on some kind of a steady state basis, the impact of these newly acquired technologies will be noticeable, perhaps by 2020. Overall, in this latest conference call, the CEO suggested that the addressable market for the various e-payments solutions offered by PayPal was $100 trillion. I assume that is supposed to be the total market opportunity as defined by payments. At the moment, PayPal’s payment volume is just reaching $600 billion. So, to the extent that market research statistics are credible, PayPal’s runway is enormous, and the acquisitions it has announced will allow it to better address its potential.

Risks

Are there risks to investing in PayPal? Of course, there are. The most obvious risk relates to the company’s need to continue to innovate. What is going to be the next One Touch? Since I never thought One Touch would prove to be as fantastic as it has proven to be as a growth driver, I will, so to speak, withdraw to a neutral corner and avoid making any more comments about how PayPal facilitates consumer spending.

But PayPal has some of the best talent in the space - I have remarked in the past about the ability of Bill Ready, but the company has a team of innovators who really are the best and the brightest in this space and a well-oiled, well-disciplined process of controlling its direction.

With its multiplicity of new ventures that I outlined above, in addition to the recently acquired Swift and Tio, as well as a venture stake in a business called PPRO Group, the company’s payment portfolio has become quite diverse and presents risks in term of span of control.

I have read that some investors were unhappy that the company is choosing a capital return strategy that will send $10 billion back to shareholders by way of buybacks and will perhaps restrict the level of acquisitions the company can make. The fact is that there are just a limited number of iZettle’s that can be bought, and they cost a fortune to buy and inevitably result in immediate dilution. I would rather see this company execute well with the portfolio it has assembled than continue the cadence of acquisitions seen last quarter.

The two biggest risks to investors are those of commoditization/pricing and saturation. I do not intend to expand this article to book length, despite what some readers may think. That said, every time take rates dip, investors are concerned that the space is commoditizing and that PayPal’s business model will be threatened. I have tried to review in this article just some of the features that PayPal offers its customers/users that appear to be unique, and which are the building blocks of the company’s competitive moat. It seems to me, that for the most part, PayPal’s competitors, while trying to imitate features (the Zelle initiative, which is the answer of banks to the success of Venmo is an example), usually come up a bit short. But the risk is out there and needs to be considered.

Finally, there is the issue of saturation-well at some point. One often reads the statistic that 85% of payments are still made without using technology. I am not totally sure of the definitions used to compile such a statistic. There are transactions such as buying a house or a car, which do not seem amenable to the solutions offered by PayPal. I have no way of discerning the real level of penetration that e-payments has made in terms of what is a realistic addressable market. That is a concern to be sure, but not one that has immediate investment relevance.

Valuation

As I am writing this, lots of tech valuations have been compressing. Some will say that this is a long over-due re-rating. I have written to the subscribers of my service that based on operational performance and the outlook for operational performance, that is not the case. But rotation and divergence are not things that are readily forecastable - at least not by this writer. I will just try to offer the valuation metrics I see and draw conclusions not based on the psychology of the last few days.

I am going to add about $7 billion to PayPal’s cash balance in this analysis. The transaction selling its consumer receivables to Synchrony has closed, and PayPal has received the funds. The revenue estimates have been adjusted for the sale, and thus it makes sense to adjust the cash balance and the enterprise value as well. I won’t try to make any adjustment for the massive share buyback authorized by the board although presumably, outstanding shares will drop. Presumably, much of the cost of the buyback will be funded by the cash from the Synchrony transaction.

At this point, PayPal’s outstanding share count is 1.2 billion, and its market cap, as of this writing, is around $98 billion. Its current enterprise value comes to about $87 billion. The 12-month forward revenue estimate for this company is around $17 billion, and that leaves the EV/S at a very reasonable 5.1X.

The company’s latest forecast for EPS combined with the First Call analyst consensus for 2019, yields a 12-month forward EPS estimate of about $2.60. I think earnings will turn out better than the current forecast, given past history and the cadence of earnings revisions. In any event, using the current consensus estimates, the forward P/E of 32X, is also quite moderate, especially given this company’s growth opportunity.

PayPal’s reported operating cash flow is not comparable to the operating cash flow of most other IT vendors as it includes net new loans held for sale. Usually, these loans are excluded from looking at cash flow from operations. PayPal’s stock based compensation expense is relatively small, and other factors impacting cash flow are mainly related to the balance sheet and to transaction losses or gains. Operating cash flow ought to track closely to non-GAAP earnings. Overall, operating cash flow is running at about 19% of revenues and should thus reach around $3.2 billion over the coming 12 months. At that level of operating cash flow, the free cash flow yield will be of 3.7%, a reasonable although not an incredible number.

Should readers buy PayPal shares at this point. I think the valuation, both absolutely and on a relative basis is very attractive. I have suggested earlier in this article that excluding the impact of eBay from the analysis makes lots of sense. While it is not really possible to do so without some specific input from the company, my estimate is that the EV/S ratio would rise from its current level to about 5.7X. On the other hand, the organic growth forecast for the company would reach the 23-25% range. I am not too sure if there would be any substantial impact on operating margins. But I know that I think the relationship of 23% growth and an EV/S of 5.7X is one that seems quite favorable for investors and is significantly less than peer companies.

I do wish the company paid a dividend which it can well afford, given that it is generating $3.2 billion/year of free cash flow. Sadly, at least for me, it does not. But it will certainly be a name I watch for inclusion in my portfolio when my portfolio has room for additional names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PYPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.