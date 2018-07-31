AMD: Slightly Higher Price Target Alongside New Concerns

Overall, we are more cautious when it comes to AMD going forward.

In spite of the recent run-up, we only revised the price target we provided a few months ago slightly up.

However, the most recent quarter's results - albeit encouraging - do raise some new concerns.

Background/Clarifications

Let me start by saying that I'm/we're long Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Why do I start with this type of disclosure that usually appears at the end of an article? Because based on what I've seen on the thread of Trapping Value's ("TV") - my partner on the Wheel of FORTUNE ("WoF") - most recent article about AMD, it's important for me to, first and foremost, put things in order. Therefore, allow me to open this article with few important clarifications:

1. "The Big Short Of 2018" represents TV's personal opinion and position, not the WoF's official stance. As a matter of fact, TV has commented about this very same matter:

2. Our service has been bullish on AMD since late 2017, and we actually made two official trading alerts to our subscribers along the way:

Source: WoF's most recent monthly review

As a matter of fact, you can see the first trading alert dated 12/12/2017 since we made it public (through a blog post).

3. In addition, we also made more than a few public calls - on both the free and paid sections - to sell PUTs with low strikes in order to secure AMD shares at a lower net (= strike minus premium received) price than the (then prevailing) market price. For example:

i) "Nvidia And AMD: Only One Month Later" (12/12/2017)

ii) "We believe that 2018 is going to be the year of AMD but we maintain positions in both NVDA (only 1/3 the normal size) and MU too." (1/22/2018)

iii) "Advanced Micro Devices' Promising Future - The Fortune Teller's Idea Of The Month" (3/18/2018)

The end result of all our trades is as follows:

4. What many people missed (or chose to ignore) is that even TV short position was still making money at the time of publication. That is, of course, until we saw AMD trading above $17.85, as TV clearly explained:

We shorted the stock at $17 and also sold the $18 calls for $0.70 for August. That gives us an average effective short price of $17.85, whether or not the second tranche is exercised.

Only if AMD goes over $17.85 - as it did - TV starts losing money (on a net basis). However, what many readers "forgot" is that TV's short position hasn't started at $9-10, the level from which the stock went on an amazing run-up.

As a side note, let me add that TV was also short both Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) ahead of their respective earnings, so don't underestimate the (all-in-all) fabulous night (and week) that TV has experienced following the AMD earnings.

As for the WoF, you can read about our NFLX and FB positions ahead of earnings here. Let me say that just like TV, we had a fantastic night/week too!

Our AMD Forecast For 2018 (Dated 2017)

In the article titled "Are You The Lucky Holder Of Any Of These Stocks?", dated October 23rd, 2017, I concluded with the following suggestion:

AMD = Hold (if you are a holder) and buy if you are happy with a stock that is most likely going to see a 30%+ move from the current level over the next 12 months. I expect AMD to trade above $18 or sub-$10 till the end of 2018.

Well, AMD has lived up to my expectation as it made a move of 30%+ (from its level on 10/23/2017) over less than 12 months. So much so that the above prediction (i.e. Fortune Telling...) has been fulfilled from each and every aspect of it:

AMD already moved 30%+ down from the 10/23/2017 level

from the 10/23/2017 level AMD already moved 30%+ up from the 10/23/2017 level

from the 10/23/2017 level AMD already traded sub-$10 before the end of 2018

before the end of 2018 AMD already traded above $18 before the end of 2018

AMD data by YCharts

4 out of 4 = A truly fulfilled prophecy!

As you can see below, thus far in 2018, AMD traded as low as $9.04 (on April 4th, 2018) and as high as $20.18 (on July 30th, 2018). That's a return of over 123% in less than four months!

AMD data by YCharts

AMD Versus Nvidia (NVDA) And Intel (INTC)

In my article "Nvidia And AMD: Only One Month Later", dated December 12th, 2017, you may find the following comment:

One of the many commentators on that article was ProfessorSmatt, who turned out to be very "smatt", i.e. smart, indeed. Judge for yourself:

Reminder No. 1: AMD dropped almost 10% below the $10 handle

Reminder No. 2: AMD popped over 25% above the $16 mark

Let's see how my clear preference and the "Intel Crystal ball" - using TechACC sarcasm - have played out since 12/12/2017 when it comes to the AMD-NVDA-INTC trio.

AMD Total Return Price data by YCharts

I'd say my "Crystal ball" has worked out pretty well in spite of TechACC expressing a genuine concern regarding my "highly parallelize" visions processing (whatever "parallelize" means, it doesn't seem like a compliment). Moreover, the "AMD EPYC crystal ball" has clearly turned out to be much more accurate than the "Intel Crystal ball"...

Anyway, I guess I can't complain. Neither do NVDA and INTC shareholders. In spite of Intel's disappointing earnings, semis continue to benefit from strong demand and the associated stocks keep rising. Naturally, some more than others. That very much depends on the time frame one's examining.

Below, for example, you can take a closer look at the 3-year total return performance of the trio:

AMD Total Return Price data by YCharts

While NVDA is outperforming AMD on a 3- and 5-year basis, AMD is the clear winner of the "beauty contest" we run ever since we named it "our best semis pick for 2018". Timing is everything.

Don't get me wrong: NVDA (a stock we're still holding too) is a fantastic company, and it certainly has an edge over AMD in many aspects (especially diversification and quality). However, investing is about seeing into the future, and if you can't do it yourself - you may wish to consider hiring a... Fortune Teller!

When it comes to successful investing, looking at the rear mirror (past) or even at the car driving next to you (present) may not take you too far ahead. You need to hold the steering wheel (of Fortune!) tight, constantly keep your eyes on the road and make sure you read the (warning) signs along the way.

From that (future) perspective - AMD clearly was (well, at least to some of us) the better choice 8-9 months ago. Is it still the better choice or a top pick? You'll have to keep reading in order to know my answer to that question.

AMD Recent Earnings

Since the release of a very strong earnings report on July 25th after-hours, the stock has experienced nothing but i) a sharp rise, ii) huge volumes, and iii) extreme volatility.

Date Open High Low Daily Spread* Close Volume Change July 30th 19.4 20.18 19.31 0.87 4.59% 19.42 160,823,407 2.53% July 27th 19.07 19.88 18.31 1.57 8.56% 18.94 161,903,789 3.22% July 26th 17.16 18.45 16.83 1.62 10.09% 18.35 192,661,124 14.33% July 25th 16.3 16.39 15.72 0.67 4.14% 16.05 83,639,684 -0.86%

*Daily Spread = difference between daily high to daily low (percentage = versus previous day close)

The average daily volume has tripled from ~60M shares/day. (That average is valid for both the 30 days prior to the earnings release as well to the YTD data).

The average daily spread has widened to 7.75% compared to an average daily spread of only 3.58% during the 30-day period before earnings and 3.96% YTD.

More than anything, it's the ~25% jump that AMD - not a small-cap stock - enjoyed from over the past three trading days. Who remember now that, during the after-hours action on July 25th (post earnings), AMD initially traded down?... 17,370,464 shares of AMD exchanged hands during the AH, post earnings, action with the stock trading as high as $17.33 (one cent short of its back-then YTD/52-week high) and as low as $15.36 (go figure...).

In light of the positive results for Q2/2018 and since the stock now seems to be consolidating around the $19 area, it's worthwhile/crucial for us to look (back) into the future. Many authors already covered the earnings report so we'll skip on that part. Instead, we will focus on one simple question: How high can AMD go from here and what is the best tactics to employ???

Let me be very blunt about it: In spite of being a very vocal-bullish AMD voice so far in 2018, I'm not so confident about the near future as I've been before. I believe that most of the upside potential is behind us and that there's is limited room for AMD to rise much further from here. Here's why.

Price Target

Over four months ago, we wrote a two-part series about the leading semis:

In the first part, "Semis: It's Not Only Who You Wish To Play With, But How You Wish To Play The Game (Part I)" from March 14th, 2018, we concluded with the following statement:

In case you haven't figured this yet - we love semis. We think this is the past, present and future. It's hard (and frankly doesn't make any sense) to argue with the growth and potential here. We like all three names - AMD, NVDA and MU - and we own all three. Having said that, we do like AMD better, mainly because we see it as the better pick from a risk/reward perspective but also because we see a greater potential for AMD to shine in an already shining kingdom. Putting it differently, it will be easier for AMD to beat and perform than its main peers.

In the second part, "Semis: It's Not Only Who You Wish To Play With, But How You Wish To Play The Game (Part II)" from March 16th, 2018, we used the below table/database... ...to come up with the following statement:

Our mainstream scenario for AMD is based on the company earning $1.35 over the next two years with a P/E = 30. This scenario brings us to a PT of $20.25, an upside of 76.7% from current share price of $11.46, over the next 12-24 months.

Yesterday, AMD traded as high as $20.18. That's within a hair of our $20.25 price target for 2018.

As you can see from the above table, back on 3/16/2018 our mid-case (i.e. most reasonable) scenario for AMD price target in 2019 was $24.

In spite of very strong numbers by AMD, we are now updating our price target for AMD to $25 (till end of 2019), only 4% higher than our previous $24.

Why do we raise the PT by only 4% when others are raising by much more? Well, first of all, because we were at $24-25 since the beginning of 2018 while expecting very positive developments combined with strong numbers from the company. Now that the prophecy got fulfilled we see no need to move the PT much higher because we already took the recent news into consideration four months ago. Putting it differently, when Cowen (for example) reiterates its "Outperform" rating and raises its AMD PT by 19% (from $21 to $25), we don't need to take the same action since we already did.

Investor interest was high and the message was upbeat but still unsatisfied, as management is determined to capitalize on share gain opportunities in datacenter and client markets. Dr. Su’s message was AMD is just getting started; we agree. - Matthew Ramsay, Cowen's Analyst

More importantly, while everybody focuses on the positives and praise Dr. Su's leadership, we focus on the risks and what might be hiding under the hat of Dr. Seuss...

Risk management is key and sits at the very core of our activity. Admittedly, it's easy and more comfortable to get allured to the positives and to the hype. However, we find it a must to keep a close eye on the risks and warning signs. When we do this now regarding AMD, we see some headwinds, and we identify new reasons for concern.

Current Main Concerns

Guidance

The guidance for the current quarter has been revised down, with the company now seeing revenue of $1.65B to $1.75B in Q3/2018 versus market consensus of $1.76B.

I'm asking myself why a company that is hitting on all cylinders is revising its guidance down, one month into what's supposed to be a very strong quarter!? Why don't they revise the guidance up at a time when their leading Ryzen and EPYC products' sales are (supposedly) rising to the roof!!!???

I mean, if this is what the company is seeing in the near future (i.e. 2020)...

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

...then why this is what it communicates for the very near future (Q3/2018)!?

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

I must admit that I was expecting to see a much more upbeat guidance.

Now, the lowered guidance can be interpreted in two different ways:

1. Things aren't as good as we would like to think. If so, that's bad. Very bad.

2. The company is being intentionally conservative so that when the actual results come in (for Q3/2018), it will be easier to beat the already lowered numbers. This is a reasonable interpretation, especially taking into consideration that Dr. Su - AMD's CEO - has a history of talking down expectations. However, while this may not be seen as negative as the previous possible reason suggests, I find it odd that while the company is coming up with such strong numbers for Q2/2018 they play down Q3/2018 that much.

Blockchain

I get it. This isn't a major thing for AMD. However, fact remains that graphics revenue was down primarily driven by lower blockchain sales and partially offset by stronger data center sales.

Nonetheless, the lower revenue from graphics processing units ("GPUs") products in the blockchain market is a bit worrying.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

This is what Dr. Su had to say about this during the recent conference call:

Yeah, sure, Vivek. So let me take that, and then Devinder can add if necessary. So for Q2, we were approximately 6% of revenue for blockchain. For Q3, we're planning very little blockchain. So we expected it to be down in the second half, but we're planning very little in Q3. So if you update that on a full-year basis for 2018 blockchain will be lower than what we had previously discussed in the last earnings call.

Furthermore, if blockchain isn't a major deal then why AMD's Devinder Kumar pointed out, on the very same conference call, at GPUs' (lower) revenue being the main driver behind the company's lower guidance?

Sequentially, this would be a decrease of approximately 3% with higher Ryzen and EPYC processor revenue offset by lower GPU revenue. In addition, we now expect Semi-Custom revenue to be lower sequentially in Q3 following higher-than-expected Q2 revenue. - Devinder Kumar, AMD's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Growth (And Investment) Alternatives

No, I'm not talking about alternative-competing products as much as I'm worried about better investment options out there.

When you have giants like Facebook and Google-Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) that are i) expected to grow (in years to come) more than AMD expects to grow in 2018, ii) trading at much lower forward multiples (<20 vs. >30), and iii) offer bigger size and safety, the obvious question is: Why AMD?

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

AMD expects full-year 2018 to see i) revenue growth in the mid-20s percent, ii) gross margin in excess of 37%, and iii) positive free cash flow.

But when I look at Google-Alphabet and the beaten-up Facebook, I can't help myself wondering why do I need to take the extra risk associated with AMD? I mean, AMD is a stock that already eaten up into most of its upside potential, while the other two companies currently offer a much better risk/reward profile going forward???

Bottom Line

AMD is a great company that just released a very good earnings report. Having said that, and as the stock is now trading exactly where we expected it to trade in 2018, the risk/reward profile has clearly changed.

On one hand, we maintain our 2019 price target and even move it up a little bit (+4%) to $25. On the other hand, we are not as bullish as we were on the stock and our conviction about the company's operations is now as high as it used to be.

How to tackle this? We aren't going to reveal all the options (pun intended) and tactics that are available and/or been suggested but here is how we replied to a very relevant question by one of the Wheel of FORTUNE's subscribers a few days ago:

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE's chat room

Now, you know better what's hiding under the hat of Dr. Su as well as what is hiding under the WoF's hood.

