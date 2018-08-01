Shopify Q2 2018: Some Growth Drivers I Don't Like

The market still prices the company for success.

The impressive growth is partly due to some factors that are not sustainable.

Due to some areas of concern, the market reacted negatively.

Shopify (SHOP) announced Q2 2018 results above guidance and raised the outlook for FY 2018. But the share price dropped by about 8%, as the market is paying attention to some drivers of the revenue growth.

Among them, elevated marketing expenses and cash advances don't give me confidence. The company should focus on its strength: the quality of its platform.

Yes, the market is pricing the company for a rosy future, not considering all the risks.

Growth and margins

Revenue grew 62%, thanks to a 55% increase in subscriptions and a 68% growth in merchant solutions.

This type of growth shows the importance of merchant solutions for Shopify's success. The drawback of this success comes from the lower margin of merchant solutions, as shown in the table below.

(Source: Q2 2018 MD&A)

As a result, gross profit margin dropped to 55.9% from 57.3% last year.

A part of the depressed margin is due to the migration of the infrastructure to the cloud, though.

(Source: Q2 2018 MD&A)

With such a growth, the company should start benefiting from scale economies, but it does not seem to be the case. Also, GMV growth decelerated at 56% from 64% last year.

We see here a similar pattern with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). A deceleration of growth and a decrease of margins triggers a negative market reaction.

Sustainable growth?

Shopify is driving growth, thanks to its efforts developing the platform. But the company is also using high marketing expenses and "Shopify Capital".

Marketing expenses raised to $87 million but still represent approximately 35% of revenues.

(Source: Author, based on Shopify reports)

The company will have to decrease these expenses to become profitable. I am not convinced that Shopify can maintain this growth, should it cut the marketing expenses.

The other lever the company is using consists of cash advances to customers. This is what management calls "Shopify Capital". These advances are not loans, and customers use this cash for inventory and marketing.

Advancing cash to low-margin customers facing intense competition is a risky proposition. Uncollectible amounts raised to 4.7% of the cash advances in Q1 2018, as shown on the table below. Monitoring this figure will help in estimating the quality of the business.

(Source: Q2 2018 MD&A )

Cash advances are growing and represent about 8% of expected annual revenues for 2018.

Shopify Capital issued $68.5 million in merchant cash advances in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 84% versus the $37.2 million issued in the second quarter of last year. Shopify Capital has grown to nearly $300 million in cumulative cash advanced since its launch in April 2016, $80 million of which was outstanding on June 30, 2018.



Source: Press release Q2 2018

As a consequence of the cash advances, the company does not generate any cash flow. And cash flow from operations ignores the $42 million share-based compensation. Moreover, the company capitalizes some contract costs, inflating the cash flow from operations.

As part of obtaining contracts with certain merchants, the Company incurs upfront costs such as sales commissions. The Company capitalizes these contract costs...



Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Marketing expenses and cash advances favors growth, but they come with some risks.

The long-term game

Shopify is more than a drop shipping business. It proposes integrated solutions for Internet merchants.

As confirmed during the Q2 2018 conference call, the company is also exploring B2B with some vendors. Although it's still early days, it could represent a long-term growth opportunity.

Besides, the company is developing its international presence. It is proposing more languages, payments methods, and drop shipping solutions.

With more than $1.5 billion in cash, Shopify can still lose money at this rate for the next 10 years. Management issued shares when the price was high, and it has confirmed having no intentions of initiating a new offering.

Valuation

The table below summarizes the valuation of the company based on EV/Sales:

(Source: Author, based on Seeking Alpha and Q2 2018 MD&A)

The market still values the company at 13x revenues. This price assumes sustained profitable growth for the years to come.

Considering the growth levers I have listed, the company will still increase its revenues. But I am not confident that the marketing expenses and the cash advances constitute a healthy way to grow.

Conclusion

Shopify has been building a platform at an impressive growth rate. The company delivered Q2 2018 results above guidance and raised its outlook for FY 2018. Yet, marketing expenses and cash advances counterbalance the healthy organic growth.

Despite the share price action, the market still estimates that the company will grow fast.

I agree that the company will grow its revenues, thanks to the potential of the platform. But with the risks and some drivers of growth I have listed, I am not confident in paying 12x revenues.

