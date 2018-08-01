Microsoft Is A Must-Own Stock For DGI Investors

With Apple returning so much cash to shareholders, MSFT could become the new cash king in the market.

One thing that I love about dividend growth investing is the wide variety of companies that it allows me to follow as an investor/portfolio manager. I’m not confined to just one or two sector or industries. I have access to companies operating across the growth/value spectrum. DGI allows me to build a highly diversified equity portfolio while still achieving my passive income-related goals.

Because of this, I’ve been consistent about one thing when debating different decisions with readers/other bloggers in the DGI space: there is more than one way to skin this cat. There are numerous strategies to reach financial freedom via passive income and at the end of the day, it’s the end that justifies the means here.

Who cares what you hold, so long as your passive income stream covers your life style’s needs and its growth outpaces inflation? With this in mind, I’m hesitant to even propose this notion, but I’m going to do it anyway. The more and more I think about it, I honestly believe that Microsoft (MSFT) is a must-own company for all DGI portfolios.

Microsoft is probably the most impressive turnaround story that I’ve seen in my relatively short history as a portfolio manager. When I began managing money back in 2012, MSFT was essentially left for dead. Shares were trading for less than $30/share with a ~10x P/E ratio. MSFT was the paramount “old tech” company with strong legacy cash flows that supported a ~3% dividend yield, but little innovation or growth prospects to speak of.

Well, flash forward to the present and we see that MSFT has more than tripled its share price and currently trades with a strong growth premium because it has turned itself into a global leader in one of the strongest growth markets out there: the cloud.

This transition from dog to dividend superstar was ushered in by current CEO Satya Nadella. In a recent CNBC article highlighting Nadella’s success, MSFT Chairman, John Thompson was quoted as saying, "He made a pronouncement on day one — the world is about cloud first, mobile first.”

Nadella wasn’t focused on the past, on legacy Windows platforms and the cash flows it generated, but instead the future. This was a brave decision. It’s easy to sit back on one’s loins and bask in former success. Oftentimes, with innovation comes risk. But, with risk, comes reward and MSFT has certain hit the jackpot with its current CEO.

Not only has Nadella changed the stock market’s perception of his company, but Silicon Valley’s as well. By thinking outside of the traditional MSFT box and adopting a more inclusive business strategy, specifically regarding open source, Nadella was able to take market share in the cloud/mobile space by making friends rather than enemies.

This is an interesting management concept and I’m sure Nadella’s tenure will serve as a case study for students in MBA programs moving forward, but without a doubt, it has been successful. Microsoft now partners with companies large and small, mutually achieving goals, rather than being viewed as the big, bad, stodgy old guy brooding over the Valley.

According to the CNBC article previously mentioned, Nadella’s focus on empathy has changed the internal culture at MSFT. I suspect that this not only attracts potential business partners, but talented young workers who believer in passion and purpose just as much as they do a paycheck. As you can see in MSFT’s recent earnings report, this Nadella’s transformation continues to bear fruit.

The first two sentences that Nadella spoke during the Q4 conference call says it all:

I’m proud of our strong results this quarter and even more proud of what we have accomplished over the last 12 months. We delivered more than $110 billion in revenue for the full year with double digit topline and bottom line growth.”

That’s simply amazing. Law of large numbers be damned, I suppose. All of MSFT’s major business segments posted double-digit growth during the quarter. This business is humming along and there doesn’t appear to be any major headwinds on the horizon.

As stated, MSFT’s revenues and EPS were both up double-digits on the year, but during the 4th quarter, the results were especially impressive. MSFT posted $30.1b in revenue in the 4th quarter, which represented 17% yoy growth (15% with constant currency). Operating income was up 30% (24% in constant currency). EPS was only up 7% (3% in constant currency), yet there appear to be one-time issues that affected them negatively.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood mentioned that the company posted a record year in terms of cloud commitment. In FY18, closed a record number of multi-billion dollar cloud deals and doubled its $10b+ Azure agreements. Commercial cloud bookings grew by 18%, resulting in $~29b of revenues, which represents 23% growth yoy.

I was especially impressed with the social and gaming segments, highlighted by the success of LinkedIn and the Xbox platform. LinkedIn revenue growth of 37% in Q4, with membership topping 575m. I was a bit taken aback when MSFT made the LinkedIn purchase a few years ago but now it seems like they made a great purchase, scooping up one of the last high quality social media platforms available on the market and integrating it into the suite of enterprise services.

Furthermore, it appears that MSFT is asserting itself as an unheralded leader in the fast-growing videogame space. MSFT’s gaming related revenues topped $10b for the first time in FY18. There are rumors of new consoles coming down the pipe. These hardware sales will continue to drive revenues, but what’s more is MSFT’s aggressive investments into its gaming-related cloud systems as it pursues the Netflix-like model in terms of video game streaming. With Xbox Live, Gamepass, and Mixer, MSFT is changing the marketplace and gain strong traction in the digital gaming world.

As a result of all of this operational success, FCF was $7.4b during Q4. This figure was down ~15% yoy; however, MSFT cited cloud-related investments putting pressure on FCF and I’m never going to blame a company for re-investing in itself and its future growth.

And speaking of cash, another reason that I like MSFT so much as a dividend growth investment is the company’s massive cash hoard. With Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) planning on going cash neutral on the balance sheet, returning hundreds of billions to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, it appears that Microsoft might because the new cash cow on the DGI block (Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Oracle (ORCL) also have a ton of cash on hand as well, though GOOGL doesn’t pay a dividend and Oracle hasn’t proven itself to be a long-term dividend grower quite yet). At the end of the most recent quarter, MSFT has ~$11.9b cash on hand. That’s impressive, but it’s dwarfed by the company’s short-term investments, which totaled more than $121b, bringing MSFT’s total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments to nearly $134b.

I’ve always been a fan of holding companies with huge cash positions. It gives me peace of mind. During tough times, it means that the company’s dividend is secure. It also means that the company has flexibility to spend when it needs to in terms of R&D and/or M&A to pursue growth to sustain dividend growth over the long term. In other words, cash is king and MSFT might take over those reins in the near future.

Now, before I get carried away here, I think it’s very important to mention that no equity, no matter its allure or quality, should be bought without first considering its valuation. In short, Microsoft isn’t cheap. Actually, I might argue that the stock is grossly overvalued. I still think MSFT is a must-own type company for DGI portfolios, but not necessarily at today’s premium price.

Right now, MSFT is trading for ~$105/share. Recently the shares hit a high of ~$111, so they have sold off a bit, but even after a ~$6.00 discount, MSFT is trading with a ~27x premium that it hasn’t seen since the early 2000s.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

This valuation is about my only qualm when it comes to MSFT. I don’t think that investors should be blindly buying shares of this company at this time. I don’t feel comfortable with the valuation and I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m not alone in that boat. However, I do think that anyone interested in passive income/dividend growth should add MSFT to their list of stocks to do work on and follow the name closely for a potential opportunity to add shares on weakness.

Because of its strong cash flows and success in the high growth cloud, gaming, and social spaces, I think MSFT deserves a premium, though I believe fair value is likely in the ~22x range. Because of MSFT’s high quality, I’ll even give the company the benefit of the doubt and use forward earnings estimates to reach that 22x figure. With that said, I know others could easily make an argument that MSFT’s fair value is in the ~20x forward range. As much as we all like to focus on cloud growth, it’s important to note that MSFT’s growth doesn’t quite match up to the other popular tech trades. MSFT is expected to post ~15% bottom-line growth during the next couple of years. This is great, but I wouldn’t be surprised in the least to see other big name tech plays produce 20%+ growth.

Right now, the consensus analyst estimate for FY2019 earnings is $4.27/share. That means that my fair value estimate for MSFT right now is ~$94/share. It would require a ~9.5% sell-off for MSFT shares to reach that level. However, it’s worth noting that MSFT traded at ~$94/share as recently as May, so I don’t think asking for a 10% discount before adding more shares is too much to ask.

Thankfully, I don’t feel any pressure to add MSFT shares at current levels because I’m already overweight the company with an average cost basis of $47.73. MSFT has been one of my better investments and I thank Mr. Nadella for that. Regardless of its overvalued nature in the present, I have no plans to sell MSFT. This is one of my favorite holdings and I hope to hang onto my shares for a very long time. MSFT is well on its way to becoming a dividend aristocrat and I hope to enjoy that ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.