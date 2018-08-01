NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) CEO Charles Link on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Lisa Miler - Director of Investor Relations

Charles Link - Co-founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer

Eugene Kennedy - Chief Medical Officer

Nicholas Vahanian - Co-founder, President

Jack Henneman - Chief Administrative Officer

Carl Langren - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jenny Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Mike Ulz - Baird

Operator

Lisa Miler

Lisa Miler

Hi. Thank you. I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under U.S. Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements.

Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this afternoon and in our Form 8-K, which may be accessed from the Investors page of the company's website.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. Link.

Charles Link

Thank you Lisa. Good afternoon and thank you for joining Dr. Eugene Kennedy, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nicholas Vahanian, President, Mr. Jack Henneman, Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Carl Langren, Chief Financial Officer and me for the NewLink Genetics second quarter 2018 conference call.

After the market closed, we issued a press release reviewing recent highlights and second quarter financial results and updating the company's clinical programs and organizational structure. I will provide an overview of our clinical activities, review our revised clinical priorities and discuss the corporate reorganization. Dr. Kennedy will review highlights of our clinical development programs. Dr. Vahanian will discuss our initiative in pediatric brain tumors. And Jack and Carl will wrap up with the second quarter 2018 financial results and comment on our cash position.

Over the past few years, NewLink Genetics has published extensive data supporting indoximod as a potentially important immunotherapy. Promising results of multiple clinical trials suggest that indoximod is able to produce significant endurable antitumor responses in different therapeutic combinations across a number of different cancer indications. Evidence of clinical activity has been observed when indoximod has been combined with PD-1 blockade, chemotherapy, radiation and vaccines in cancer indications such as advanced melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia and prostate cancer.

In addition, recent data have shown that indoximod, an IDO pathway inhibitor, possesses a truly differentiated mechanism of action from that of direct IDO enzymatic inhibitors, which may account for indoximod's potential for efficacy where others have proven less successful. That said, given the changing competitive immunooncology landscape, NewLink Genetics felt it prudent to undertake an extensive review of its clinical programs and its organization to determine the best path to produce validating data within its financial horizon.

As a result of our clinical review, we have narrowed our indoximod clinical programs to those focused on recurrent malignant pediatric brain tumors, frontline DIPG and frontline AML. We have encouraging clinical data with the potential to produce validating results over the next two to three years. We also have promising results from our Phase 2 trial of indoximod plus PD-1 blockade as frontline treatment for patients with advanced melanoma presented recently at ASCO.

While we decided not to pursue a Phase 3 trial in this indication, a trial in advanced melanoma for those who have failed frontline PD-1 therapy is still under consideration. In addition, we will continue our Phase 1 dose escalation trial with NLG802, a prodrug of indoximod with the potential for significantly higher pharmacokinetic exposure in patients. Dr. Kennedy will discuss these programs in greater detail in a few moments. In parallel, we are also exploring potential in-licensing opportunities.

It was also necessary to realign our organization to support our clinical programs for the next three years. As a result, the company and substantially reduced its headcount and has made several changes to its leadership team. Effective immediately, Jack Henneman has been reported Chief Administrative Officer for a transition period to end in November of this year. Carl Langren, the company's Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Lori Lawley, Corporate Controller has been promoted to VP, Finance and Controller. And Brad Powers, the company's Associate General Counsel, has been promoted to General Counsel. In addition, Brian Wiley, Chief Commercial Officer, has departed as the company refocuses on its current clinical programs.

Carl Langren has been a senior finance executive at NewLink since 2005. His activity in that role and his long tenure at NewLink make him well-suited to serve as CFO. Lori Lawley has worked with Carl since 2015 serving as Corporate Controller and head of SEC reporting after a successful career Ernst & Young. Brad Powers' service as Associate General Counsel and his legal expertise prior to that have prepared him well for his role as General Counsel. I look forward to continue to work with Carl, Brad and Lori in their new rules. NewLink is grateful for the contributions made by Jack, Brian and all of those who have been a part of the NewLink team in its effort to develop novel therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and we wish them the best in their future endeavors.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Eugene Kennedy who will discuss our clinical programs in greater detail. Gene?

Eugene Kennedy

Thank you Chuck. We are focusing our clinical priorities on indoximod in a limited number of specific indications. We are continuing our evaluation of indoximod plus standard of care radiochemotherapy for patients with recurrent malignant pediatric brain tumors. Distinct from this group of patients, we continue to enroll a cohort of frontline patients with DIPG who receive indoximod in combination with standard radiotherapy followed by indoximod plus chemotherapy. We are also continuing to pursue indoximod plus standard of care chemotherapy and frontline AML. In all of these indications, we have produced promising early clinical data suggesting the potential for indoximod to improve the lives of these patients.

To discuss the pediatric brain tumor programs in detail, I would now like to welcome Nick Vahanian back to our earnings call. Those of you at NewLink, know that Nick has been back with us for a while now. But this is the first chance to recognize his return more formally. Welcome back, Nick.

Nicholas Vahanian

Thanks Gene. I know mane of you realize that I had to step away for a time to address an unexpected health problem. It is great to be back moving newly forward, something I have been committed to since the company's founding. NewLink has presented some very encouraging data in its malignant pediatric brain tumor programs. In general, approximately 4,600 new cases of pediatric brain tumors are diagnosed each year. Approximately 70% of the most common types of pediatric brain tumors now have survival rates in excess of five years. However, once the tumors have lapsed, conventional therapy has limited benefit and recurrent brain tumors represent the greatest single cause of mortality in pediatric cancer.

Last November, we first presented promising Phase 1b data for pediatric patients with recurrent malignant brain tumors, including recurrent ependymoma, glioma and medulloblastoma at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting. That early data suggested that adding indoximod to radiochemotherapy may act as endogenous vaccine and allow patients to respond to additional therapy after previously having become refractory to treatment. The trial has continued to enroll and we have recently compiled encouraging early evidence of overall survival data in this patient population which we hope to present early next year. The encouraging maturing data from this trial in unmet need in the recurrent pediatric brain tumors in general support our decision to continue our research in this target area.

I will now discuss DIPG, a distinct subtype for pediatric brain tumors that NewLink is evaluating. Although a rare tumor with a few hundred case a year in the U.S., the prognosis for DIPG patients is especially dire with approximately 20% survival at two years and approximately 1% survival at five years. These patients are treated quite differently from other pediatric brain tumor patients with physiotherapy being the only standard of care therapy use in the frontline setting. Neither radiotherapy nor any experimental therapeutic approach to-date has been shown to prolong survival for these children, but does provide some degree of symptomatic relief after completion of therapy.

The safety data initial signs of potential anti-tumor activity in the recurrent pediatric brain tumor trial encouraged the company to initiate a subset cohort of frontline DIPG patients and ultimately expand that cohort to 30 patients. That cohort continues to enroll and the company presented promising initial phase 1b data from the DIPG cohort subset at the AACR in April and then updated their experience at the International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-Oncology or ISPNO in July. At ISPNO, NewLink presented updated data for 10 newly diagnosed patients with DIPG, showing initial symptomatic improvement in all 10 patients when treated with indoximod plus radiochemotherapy. Additionally, radiographic improvement was seen in the majority of patients, including one CR and several deep responses. As of July 2, when these data were presented, nine of 10 patients remain on study with the longest time of study of 8.5 months. A subset of this cohort developed waxing and waning inflammatory symptoms that could be consistent with immune activation in the tumor and these symptoms were all well managed such that patients were able to remain on study.

I will now turn the call back over to Gene to review our other clinical priorities. Gene?

Eugene Kennedy

Thanks Nick. Another area of clinical focus for the company will be AML. AML is a malignancy for which there remains great unmet need. Per the National Cancer Institute, in excess of 19,000 new cases are expected in the U.S. each year. Of these newly diagnosed patients, only about 25% are expected to survive more than three years. Initial treatment for AML is determined by the age and fitness of patients at the time of diagnosis. Roughly half of patients are classified as young enough and fit enough that diagnosis to receive classic aggressive 7+3 induction chemotherapy. It is these patients we are currently looking to treat with indoximod.

The majority of recent clinical development work has been in the second-line or relapse setting where genetic markers drive targeted therapies. There has been substantially less success in improving first-line treatment for young and fit patients. Recent approvals in frontline AML have been, in large part, limited to the subset of patients expressing one particular genetic marker and a subset of older patients with AML. There remains a substantial opportunity to improve treatment and outcomes for a large proportion of newly diagnosed AML patients.

Historically, a significant limitation to improving frontline AML treatment has been the size, duration and complexity of performing a traditional randomized trial looking at overall survival as the primary endpoint. The continuing evolution of therapies beyond frontline treatment act as a significant confounder. The most important clinical outcome from frontline therapy for AML is achieving a complete response or CR after initial therapy. This has traditionally been determined by morphology.

Newer approaches that focus on detecting minimal residual disease or MRD through flow cytometry or PCR have greatly improved the ability to detect which patients with a CR have very little to no residual cancer versus which still have a significant tumor burden that suggest a poor prognosis. Regulatory authorities have accepted these MRD approaches as the basis for clinical development in pediatric leukemias and quite recently as the basis for approvals in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL. We believe that a regulatory strategy based on MRD in AML can be successful. If we can accomplish this strategy, we believe we can validate indoximod in AML with substantially fewer patients and at a lower cost than traditional approaches.

To-date, we have presented preliminary clinical data from our Phase 1b trial evaluating the addition of indoximod to standard 7+3 chemotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed AML able to undergo aggressive chemotherapy. In the early cohorts of patients, seven of seven patients that achieved CR after induction therapy also had no evidence of minimal residual disease by a sensitive flow cytometry-based assay. Details of the trial design and the presentation are available on our website. These initial data compare favorably with historical data according to our key opinion leaders. We look forward to updating these data by the end of the year.

We continue to enroll additional patients for Phase 1b trial utilizing the recently finalized formulation of indoximod to generate a more robust dataset to further establish the MRD status of these patients. In addition, we are developing a controlled dataset evaluating the MRD status of patients who received upfront 7+3 chemotherapy without indoximod using the same MRD assay we are employing. These additional clinical results will further inform our decision process as we look towards designing a larger scale Phase 2 randomized trial to validate this approach.

We have previously stated that we will not move forward with a large randomized trial in advanced melanoma. This decision was a realistic acknowledgment of the changed environment in melanoma and not the result of a reevaluation of our data in the indication, which remain promising as they mature. We continue, however, to receive strong interest from the melanoma investigator community. Working with our investigators, we are exploring approaches to evaluate indoximod in PD-1 refractory patients. In our Phase 2 study, we observed promising response rate in PD-L1 negative melanoma patients and in those patients who received focal radiation as part of their overall melanoma treatment. We and our investigators are interested in building on these observations. Any such clinical trial would be narrow in scope and would be done within the cash guidance we give today.

We also plan to continue to progress NLG802, a prodrug of indoximod through the ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation trial. As you may recall, our preclinical research on NLG802 showed significantly higher pharmacokinetic exposure with this prodrug. We began a Phase 1 trial with NLG802 late last year and have seen encouraging PK results thus far. We continue to enroll this trial and expect to present clinical data later this year.

In summary, we continue to be encouraged by our data produced thus far in malignant pediatric brain tumors and frontline AML and look forward to presenting additional data in these indications later this year and early next. We believe that indoximod has the potential to improve the lives of the patients with these devastating diseases and we will work diligently to validate this hypothesis.

Now I will turn the call over to Jack and Carl to discuss organizational alignment, the financial results for the quarter and our cash forecast.

Jack Henneman

Thank you Gene. It was necessary for NewLink to align our organization with our plan to validate indoximod within our financial horizon to reduce costs and to match the capabilities of our continuing team with our requirements over the next few years. All told, we are reducing our headcount by approximately 30%.

As part of that alignment, I will be leaving NewLink in November confident that the team we have now is the right one for the company. In four years, I have put a lot of emotion as well as effort into this fine company and made many friends along the way. Carl Langren has been NewLink's enormously effective Vice President of Finance and has been with us for 13 years. I am quite confident that those of you who do not know Carl already will be delighted that he is at finance helm.

Brad Powers joined us three years ago and in that time has demonstrated both the skills and the character necessary to be an excellent General Counsel. I will do everything I can, both before November and after, to support them and the rest of the company in a smooth transition.

With that, I would like to introduce Carl Langren, our new Chief Financial Officer, who has been with us on all our quarterly calls so far, flying air support. Carl?

Carl Langren

Thank you Jack and thank you for your kind words. Before we move to the Q&A, I will comment on our revised cash guidance and recent shelf filing and provide an overview of key financials for Q2.

With a new clinical program and streamlined organization announced today, we have substantially reduced the rate at which NewLink will be using cash. We now anticipate a cash use of approximately $10 million per quarter once the restructuring is completed, which allows the cash runway to extend well into the second half of 2021. This excludes any additional financing, new partnerships or the impact of a priority review voucher, should one issue in connection with the approval of our Ebola vaccine candidate.

As a reminder, in 2014, the company entered into a license agreement with Merck to develop, manufacture and commercialize NewLink's Ebola vaccine candidate. Merck has previously stated that it intends to file the BLA with both the FDA and the EMA in 2019. When and if the FDA approves this Ebola vaccine, this would trigger the issuance of a priority review voucher owned by Merck in which NewLink Genetics has a substantial economic interest.

Thereafter, NewLink would have a right to monetize its interest in the voucher. Of course, we can't predict the value of the priority review vouchers in the future, but recent open market transactions have valued them at over $100 million. We do believe the FDA will recognize the clinical value of this vaccine and approve the drug, given the recurrent risk this deadly disease poses to global public health.

Finally, last week, we filed a registration statement renewing NewLink's shelf, which was set to expire. We have no plans to raise money at current valuations but want to maintain our long-standing practice of being in a position to do so, if an opportunity arises.

NewLink Genetics reported a net loss of $17.4 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $16.7 million or $0.57 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017. The company ended Q2 2018 with 37.2 million shares outstanding. NewLink Genetics ended the quarter on June 30, 2018 with cash and cash equivalents totaling $137.1 million, compared to $158.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2017. Please refer to the press release we put out this afternoon for more detail on financial results.

Looking ahead, NewLink Genetics plans to participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference on September 5 and the Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference in early October, both in New York City. I hope to meet many of you there.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to Chuck before we open up the call for questions. Chuck?

Charles Link

Thank you Carl. Over the past few years, NewLink Genetics has produced data in numerous cancer indications suggesting that indoximod in combination therapy has the potential to improve the lives of patients with cancer. To reiterate, we have narrowed our clinical focus on frontline AML and malignant pediatric brain tumors as we believe these indications possess the greatest potential to produce validating data within our financial horizon.

We have represented data demonstrating that indoximod has a mechanism of action significantly different from direct enzymatic inhibitors and we believe that this distinction may continue to show indoximod to be efficacious in treatment regimens where others may not have been. We deeply appreciate the patients who participate in our trials and the investigators with whom we collaborate. We look forward to presenting additional clinical data in the AML and malignant pediatric brain tumor indications at medical conferences later this year and beyond.

With that, we will open up the call for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ying Ling with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Jenny Huang

Hi guys. This is Jenny Huang for Ying. Thank you so much for taking our question. And also Jack, we send you our condolences and we enjoyed out time with you. So just in terms of questions that we had, so when thinking about DIPG as well as like the metastatic brain cancer. Can you maybe talk a little bit more about the market size here as well as like your regulatory path, kind of what kind of trials, what you need in order to have a regulatory filing? Thank you.

Eugene Kennedy

Certainly, this is Eugene. Happy to take those two questions. So for DIPG, it's a rare disease in the United States, roughly 300 or 400 patient a year in the United States. Given the fact that it's a rare disease, great unmet need and there has been unfortunate track record of trials failing in this indication, our belief that you could move forward in this indication was a rather small and focused trial.

As far as recurrent pediatric brain tumors go, as we said, there is about 4,600 newly diagnosed pediatric brain tumors each year in the United States, of which 30% do not achieve the five-year survival. So that's a little more than 1,000 patients a year who could potentially be available with NewLink's therapy. Again, given that these are relatively rare and it is a pediatric population, a focused narrow trial, we believe, is a plausible approach to success here as well.

Jenny Huang

Got it. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Stephen Willey with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Stephen Willey

Yes. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Jack, how do you do? And Nick, very good to hear your voice again.

Nicholas Vahanian

Thanks Stephen.

Stephen Willey

Just some question on AML. So what kind of regulatory discussions have you had to-date, I guess, specifically around this notion of utilizing CR or MRD negative status as a primary endpoint with the newly diagnosed setting? I know it's something that FDA has talked about in the relapse refractory setting, but not so much in the frontline setting. And then maybe any color you have had around regulatory discussions regarding the MRD assay itself, which I know is still kind of a bit of a point of a functional debate amongst the KOLs regarding which assay is the best, which methodology is the best? And I think there is still some debate around kind of the divergence of results that are better achieved with various assays. So just wondering what kind of regulatory commentaries you have received?

Charles Link

So Steve, we generally don't comment on specific regulatory discussions with the agency. However, the agency has been discussing with a number of investigators and key opinion leaders at various meetings, conceptually the importance of MRD given the complexity and the multiple salvage therapies available in AML in terms of how do you better assess drugs and move them forward that could be beneficial upfront without going into the trials that are thousands and thousands of patients to be involved in the trials.

You ask a very good question about the nature and type of the different MRD assays. There are, I suspect, approaching a dozen different assays that are using various technologies to measure MRD. The majority of them dominate by PCR assays for specific genetic mutations in specific cohorts of AML patients once they have that mutation to follow MRD. The other assays being flow cytometry-based. We are working with a group out of Seattle called Hematologics that have worked on developing the MRD assays for pediatric leukemia and so there is a lot of experience there. So then each assay has to be developed for the specific overall population that you are tackling.

Gene, I don't know if you wanted to comment further on that?

Eugene Kennedy

I think one key differentiator for us is something you have hit on here, is that there are many MRD assays put forward by many primarily academic groups. And they are often in competition with each other and there has been little alignment. The pediatric world, as you know, is different. With cooperative group approaches, there is lot of the alignment in the pediatric world. And we working with the commercial reference laboratory that has worked with pediatrics for a long time and they have had their MRD assay reviewed by FDA for the pediatric population. So the fact that they have been there already and have had success in the pediatric population gives us a starting place of confidence that we can replicate this approach in adults.

Charles Link

And I would say, Steve, that the reason I think that we favor the flow cytometry assay for what we are doing currently is that it encompasses a broader group of patients. So if had specific PCR assay that was only applicable to one specific type of mutation that might be present only in a fraction of AML patients, then that would limit that MRD assay to that fraction of the total patients. And of course, we have different intensities for different assays. That's kind of the reasoning that we have behind it.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then any guidance around how many patients worth of AML data we might see at the end of this year when you guys update the Phase 1b?

Charles Link

We are not providing that guidance at this time.

Stephen Willey

Okay. I will hop back in the queue. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Peter Lawson with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Your line is now open.

Charles Link

Hi, Peter.

Peter Lawson

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions and best wishes of course to Jack. Always a pleasure talking to you and welcome back, Nick.

Nicholas Vahanian

Thank you.

Jack Henneman

Likewise.

Nicholas Vahanian

Thanks Peter.

Peter Lawson

I guess just around 802 initial data there, anything you can tell us around how many patients you think you could potentially have or kind of how you will be releasing that initial data?

Charles Link

So obviously, our goal is to release the data under our peer-reviewed scientific meetings, hopefully before the end of this year. As you know, there was a lot of abstract deadlines over the past week or two. And so we have worked up an abstract. It's a dose escalation 3+3 design trial. I don't know what final dose data will be available at the time the presentation is made, a little hard to guess that. But we have been making significant progress and we have been very encouraged by the results that we are getting thus far. I think it's best presented sort of in a peer-reviewed setting.

As you know, 802 is a prodrug in the preclinical model. Both in smaller animals and importantly in primates show it can improve the pharmacokinetic levels about four to fivefold with the drug and there is some evidence that increased exposure over and above potentially what we do with indoximod might be able to get more favorable biologic effects of this class of drug. And obviously these two drugs is the only drugs that are in this class that's really dominated by lymphocyte specific activation activity, both in the ability to turn on CD8-positive T cells that are repressed independent of kynurenine levels, very importantly, in its ability to convert the phenotype of CD4-positive T cells from FOXP3 regulatory T cells that are highly immunosuppressive to CD4-helper Th17 positive cells, which are helper phenotypes.

So the indoximod class is obviously quite different in nature than the specific enzymatic inhibitors and this is another step in building this new sort of classes of compounds in terms of IDO pathway inhibition and bringing it forward maybe to another hypothesis testing in terms of dose ranging that we can't achieve with the current indoximod.

Peter Lawson

Thank you so much. The data in the second half AML, is that going to new patient data or longer duration of existing patients? Anything around that you can help us to kind of flesh out the story on the AML side?

Charles Link

Since we presented the data last year at EHA, the trial has continued. And obviously, as the trial has continued, it's enrolled additional patients and we have gained more information on the patients that were previously enrolled. So I think with those two statements that we are updating the dataset that we have, you can infer what we will be able to show people at the end of the year.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Okay. Thanks so much.

Charles Link

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Ulz with Baird. Your line is now open.

Charles Link

Hi Mike.

Mike Ulz

Hi guys. And thanks for taking my question. I guess I just had a question about the comment you made about considering moving forward in PD-1 refractory melanoma and it sounds like the investigators are supportive here and I am just curious what's the trigger to moving that forward from your perspective? Or what do you need to see from here to make that decision?

Charles Link

So I would characterize and I will let Gene expand on this. We are in discussion with a number of different investigators, some of whom participated in our prior trials, some of whom did not. I think there is a great interest in biomarker subsets of PD-1 therapy. As you know, despite all the tremendous success of PD-1 inhibitors, the most common patient the clinic is about to be PD-1 failures across a broad range of malignancies that were thought to be immune treatable, immunotherapy treatable. And so trying to understand the biology of the different classes of PD-1 primary refractory or failures in progress is really important. We are aware of some different datasets looking at IDO in that setting that suggests that IDO might be one of the key players that differentiates different subsets of malignant melanoma, both in primary treatment and in failures. And we are going to actually hope to have some follow-up data on that to present in terms of our own experience with more biomarker driven analysis. And so we haven't made final decisions about that.

There is also sort of questions circling around what's the best way to create a vaccine effect potentially in melanoma patients where you get some type of tumor killing that can then be enhanced by immunotherapy since there is a lot of experimental evidence that might be useful. And as we have previously shown in some of our pediatric brain tumor data, there is enough scope of effect, where in the pediatric patients we have evidence where you will radiator a lesion in one part of the brain in a child with recurrent tumor and yet we get responses in tumors that are outside of the radiation field. That is ahs previously described with PD-1 melanoma as well and a small sliver of data out of our Phase 2 advanced melanoma data with PD--L1 treatment and indoximod in those patients that had prior radiation therapy had a surprisingly high complete response rate. I think it was over 30%. But the caveat is, it was a small subgroup of patients within the trial. But there may be a general theme that applies to treatment where if you create the right vaccine effect and radiation may be able to do that, that there could be and important interplay between radiation specifically in indoximod effects.

Mike Ulz

Got it. Thanks guys.

Charles Link

All right, with that we thank you all for your interest and look forward to seeing you at investor conferences in the fall.

