Weston George Ltd. (WNGRF) CEO Galen Weston on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Weston George Ltd. (OTCPK:WNGRF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Geoff Wilson - SVP, IR, Business Intelligence & Communications

Richard Dufresne - President & CFO

Galen Weston - Chairman & CEO

Luc Mongeau - President, Weston Foods

Analysts

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

James Durran - Barclays Capital

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Keith Howlett - Desjardins Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Casey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the George Weston Limited Second Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mr. Geoff Wilson, you may begin your conference.

Geoff Wilson

Good morning, and welcome to the George Weston Limited 2018 second quarter conference call. I'm joined here this morning by Galen Weston, Chairman and CEO; Richard Dufresne, President and CFO; and Luc Mongeau, President of Weston Foods.

Before we begin today's call, I want to remind you that the discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding certain aspects of it's financial performance in 2018 and future years. These statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's materials filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators including the Company's second quarter news release. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Other than as required by law, certain non-GAAP financial measures may be discussed and are referred to today. Please refer to our second quarter news release and other materials filed with the Canadian Securities regulators for reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. An archive of this conference call will be available on our website. Loblaw Companies Limited released it's second quarter results last week, and therefore, we will focus this call on the performance of our Weston Foods segment.

I would now like to introduce Richard.

Richard Dufresne

Thank you Geoff, good morning everyone. Earlier today, we released our second quarter results for George Weston Limited. For the second quarter, George Weston Limited reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $1.63, compared to $1.67 for the same period in 2017, an decrease of 2.4%. Normalized for the disposition of Loblaw's gas bar operations, adjusted EPS increased by $0.01 per share.

In the second quarter of 2018, Weston Food sales totaled $468 million, a decline of $41 million for the same period of 2017. Sales included the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation of approximately 2.4%. Excluding this impact, sales decreased by 5.7%, mainly due to the impact of product rationalization and the negative impact of changes in sales mix.

Weston Foods' adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2018 was $48 million, a decrease of $6 million compared to the same period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3% compared to 10.6% in the same period in 2017. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the decline in sales and higher input and distribution costs, partly offset by productivity improvements and benefits realized from the transformation program net of cost. Capital for the quarter was $38 million, and for the year investments continue to be estimated at around $230 million.

In the second half of 2018, Weston Foods expects sales to trend in a similar fashion to the first half of 2018 when compared to last year. Sales are expected to be negatively impacted by volume declines including the loss of sales from key customers and continued product rationalization. Adjusted EBITDA will trend in a similar fashion to the first half of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA will be impacted by sales trends, headwinds from higher input and distribution costs in an inflationary environment and minimum wage increase partially offset improvements from the transformation program and productivity, depreciation will increase.

I'd like to provide a bit more color behind our revision to the outlook. After excluding the significant backup effects, the largest contributor to the sales decline in the second quarter has been as queue rationalization as part of our transformation program. This is having a positive impact to cost and complexity, ultimately freeing up capacity for more profitable business. However, it's also having a negative effect on sales performance as we see the slower ramp-up of the replacement volume. We're in the midst of key aspects of the transformation plan and while we are seeing benefits, there are also pressure points occurring throughout the business.

I would now like to turn the call over to Luc who will give some highlights of the transformation program.

Luc Mongeau

Thank you, Richard. Despite challenging business results, I'm pleased with the progress we are making at our transformation program. The program is starting to generate benefit to the organization and I will provide highlights on a few area of the focus. We're pleased with the progress on our inflation changes and are seeing the cost savings. It is important to note that this exercise is not just about cost reduction; we now have a linear work force but we have added talent in targeted areas. For example, we added resources in consuming sites to better understand key trends and this combined would increase investment in food R&D capability is allowing us to respond faster to emerging trends and win in the marketplace.

We have also enhanced our sales strategy team to build stronger relationship with our key customers. Further, the implementation of key operational processes and the centralization of our supply chain team has allowed to markedly improve our customer service levels since the start of our transformation journey. We continue to make progress in our simplification efforts. Our queue rationalization efforts have addressed 60% of our targeted SKUs. Some of the benefits we see are reduction in sourcing of unique ingredients and to remove all low volume SKUs which disrupt our bakery's efficiency. Eliminating these SKUs enables the business at our customers to have a focused and simplified portfolio of relevant products with a consumer. I remain confident that our team will achieve the targeted efficiencies by the end of 2020.

I would now like to turn the call over to Galen.

Galen Weston

Thank you, Luc, good morning. For the last five years, our strategic focus as a group has been on Loblaw. During that time through the creation of choice properties, the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart, the successful implementation of SAP, the company has been fundamentally reshaped and positioned to prosper in the dynamic and competitive retail market of the future.

The recent acquisition of CREIT by Choice Properties has set our real estate division up to pursue a diversified strategy for growth in the manner that is both complimentary to and independent of the retail business. Over the last 12 months we have also turned our minds to a similar ambition for George Weston; the transformation that Luc and his team have undertaken is the first step on that journey, it is an ambitious plan and while recent performance has been disappointing, we are confident that once completed it will position Weston Foods well for the future. And as always, we will continue to look at investment opportunities at George Weston that support long-term value creation.

Richard Dufresne

Operator, we'd now like to open the call to questions, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Irene Nattel with RBC Capital Markets.

Irene Nattel

I'm wondering if you could just sort of walk us through a little bit of how you're expecting the back half of the year to evolve a little more color for Weston Foods? And then really, how -- what 2019 and 2022 look like in order to get you to the EBITDA target which is in -- I'm assuming the $350 million-ish range?

Galen Weston

As we said in our outlook for 2018 like we especially expect to see a similar trail in sales and on EBITDA as we experienced in the first half. So there has been a few delisting that have happened that are affecting our business; so therefore we expect the trend to be as outlined. For 2019 and 2020, like we're just starting to build our budget and plans for those years but big picture, I think the plan remains the same and that -- when we announced the benefits our transformation plan, we said that would amount to $100 million, we remain confident in that number and in terms of the total number because of our recent setback it may delay the actual number by -- I don't know, 6 to 12 months following that. So that would be [indiscernible].

Irene Nattel

I just want to make sure that I understand, Richard; so you're saying that you should still get to that $350 million to $400 million-ish level, it may be more like 2021 and 2020 but you're confident that you're going to get there?

Richard Dufresne

We're confident we're going to get there and we haven't said an exact number but like your number is probably in the range, yes.

Irene Nattel

And just you know, as we think about the SKU rationalization and sort of the longer than expected to rebuild the volume; are you getting -- is the issue that you're getting pushed back from some of the clients who are quite happy with each of these 16 blueberry pie recipes or is it that they are finding someone else to do it for them? Can you kind of walk us through what you're finding in terms of your customer reaction?

Luc Mongeau

The issue as to SKU rationalization is actually quite complex because the way we go about it -- first of all, we have contracts with these customers, and we now also demand is the full customer relationship, so we're careful as to the timing of which we implement those but the moment we implement them -- like we lose the sales immediately. So we have plans in place to start to rebuild but like -- it's -- you lose the sales immediately and you hope that you're going to have new sales coming online and it's not coming as fast as we expected. But what we like is that we're seeing the complexity exit the business; if you actually look at our [indiscernible] line in the second quarter, you're starting to see those benefits and we expect those benefits to continue as the year progresses. So that gives us the confidence to continue and push forward.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Jim Durran with Barclays Capital.

James Durran

So in the context of the change and expectation for this year, how much of a contributor on a proportionate basis was the loss of some of the business at Walmart versus that the slower rampup in the volume gains as we you free-up capacity?

Richard Dufresne

I guess that the way I can answer that question Jim is essentially, like -- we said that we're going to have the same trend in the second half as the first half; but in addition to the first half now we have the list that you just talked about and we're not saying it's going to get worst, so that means on a combined basis it's somewhat getting a bit better on an overall basis. So I'll leave it at that because I don't want to comment on.

James Durran

And you indicated that you're about 60% of the way through the SKU rationalization; is that by SKU calendar by tonnage? And when do you expect the SKU rationalization to be largely completed by?

Richard Dufresne

Like it's more in SKU numbers, in dollars we're probably closer to 50 and I expect it to be completed in 2019. So you're going to hear us talking about this for another 6 to 12 months.

James Durran

It's a long painful process, I know, for everybody. With respect to the categories that you've been pursuing using the increased capacity you added last year and I assume incrementally the freed-up capacity, are those categories still doing well and are they still the primary focus for what you're trying to gain increased market share in?

Richard Dufresne

Yes, we're like -- we're clearly seeing growth in artisan [ph] or seeing growth in donuts. We have work to do in our cake business and in our pie business but we're on it and those are areas where we expect to resume growth as the year progresses.

James Durran

Just o pricing, one is the outlook for the price increase opportunities in the marketplace and on an implied basis it looks like pricing and mix were down in the quarter, like how much of that is a function of the SKU rationalization versus price compression in the marketplace?

Richard Dufresne

I don't want to talk about pricing but like -- yes, we are feeling cost pressure throughout the business, so I'll leave it at that.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark [ph] with CIBC.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to follow-up on the comments and the questioning earlier around the replacement volume ramping up more slowly. Is that simply a matter of the retailers or your other customers not sort of taking up the new SKUs or you're seeing it at this sort of actual consumer level?

Richard Dufresne

No, it's more us developing program to fill these volumes. It's not -- like we, Luc and his team have a bunch of new ideas and new initiatives that they are pushing forward but they need to convince the retailers to buy up the idea, so that's what's happening.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I wanted to follow-up on the comments earlier around sort of future investment opportunities for -- at the George Weston level and just wonder if you could expand on what that means and sort of how you think about that?

Richard Dufresne

As you'd expect, we don't comment on these things. So if we do have something to say and when we have something to say, then -- we'll certainly update you and the rest of the markets. So really nothing to comment on beyond that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Patricia Baker with Scotiabank.

Patricia Baker

Actually my question was very similar to Mark's question and I know you have no comment but I'm going to ask it anyway, and I'm going to ask it slightly differently. In the past scaling, when you talked about investment opportunities at Weston, it was always about bakery bolt-on acquisitions and there is a lot of chatter in the marketplace currently that there has been a bit of pivot [ph] in strategy at Weston with respect to M&A and that you're looking at opportunities outside of baking and probably outside of food and drug; can you comment on that?

Richard Dufresne

Not really. It's suffice to say we believe we ever set competences as the George Weston Group, and so there is no reason to imagine that we would be exploring things wildly outside of the range of those competences. As I said, we have nothing to comment on at this point, and as soon as we do, if and when we do, then we'll make sure that we update the market appropriately.

Patricia Baker

Can I just ask whether or not the -- where you would be looking would be in the context of North America?

Richard Dufresne

I can't comment beyond that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Keith Howlett with Desjardins Securities.

Keith Howlett

I wanted to ask about your corporate development team; you assembled quite a large team as I recall before the decision to support the Shoppers Drug Mart acquisition at Loblaw's. I'm just wondering if you can speak to how large is your corporate development team at this time?

Richard Dufresne

Sure. We do have a corporate development team; it sits at the George Weston level. The way to think about that team is somewhere between 10 and 15 people, it's that they provide strategic support, they provide small M&A support to all of the operating businesses whether it's Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw, Choice Properties or Weston Foods; and then if we are working on something substantial like the acquisition of CREIT or the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart, they would be firmly deployed against those large M&A deals as well. So that we would consider them as small highly competent team that's extremely well leveraged across the entire group of companies in the Weston Loblaw Group.

Keith Howlett

And maybe just to go back in history, when you sold the [indiscernible] baking business in the U.S. was that a decision based on -- it was a very favorable valuation or was that based on some longer term assessment of that business?

Richard Dufresne

No, it was based on favorable evaluation, it was based on the circumstances and the contact of the time of the decision that we're quite happy with.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Jim Durran with Barclays.

James Durran

I was just wondering if you can give us an update on how you're seeing weak prices playing out over the next year? How forward you are in terms of that buy? And lastly, I'm not aware of anything specific but tariffs like -- is there any tariff impact that could be coming into play?

Richard Dufresne

On commodity prices in general, Jim, what we do is we have a hedging policy, minimum six months, upto a year and year and a half, so we're always within those bands based on our view as to where each commodity is going. As far as tariffs or FX because those things we look at together, it's not big factor in Weston Foods in that -- like most of our operations are in the country in which we do sell, there is a bit of cross-border but it's not that significant.

James Durran

How on wheat [ph] weak prices is it accurate to believe that actually they should be coming down year-over-year sometime in the next 6 to 12 months?

Richard Dufresne

Not to my knowledge.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I would turn the call back over to Geoff Wilson for closing remarks.

Geoff Wilson

Thank you very much for joining us today. Our third quarter conference call is scheduled for November 20. And we look forward to talking to you then. Thank you very much for joining us this morning. Goodbye.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.