Texas Roadhouse: High Price For Perfection

Texas Roadhouse shares have achieved a 23 percent CAGR over the last five years despite little use of leverage and franchising.

Texas Roadhouse, however, has been doing well all along.

Shares of many casual dining stocks have rallied over the last eight months as the "restaurant recession" fades.

When I first advocated looking into restaurant stocks last November, the shares of most casual dining companies lay mired in negativity. Amid falling grocery prices, oversupply, falling foot traffic, and changing consumer preferences, chain restaurants became relatively undervalued.

However, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) never suffered during the “restaurant recession.” Indeed, the company has consistently beaten earnings even in a tough environment; shares are up 180 percent over the last five years, and 30 percent year to date.

Here I examine what makes Texas Roadhouse appealing to customers as well as investors. The company has trumped a tough operating environment due to almost flawless execution, and management has been careful not to overextend the brand. However, investors are still paying a large premium for this performance, even when projected future earnings are factored into the valuation.

The Brand

What is the secret sauce that keeps on bringing diners back and enriching Texas Roadhouse shareholders? Part of the reason is that Texas Roadhouse provides diners with the “experience” that so many brick-and-mortar retail and restaurant establishments struggle to provide. The chain is well-known for its lively atmosphere and quality food at a bargain price. In many ways, Texas Roadhouse was ahead of its time. The steakhouse is well-suited for an era where consumers crave freshness and authenticity, preparing its food from scratch on site and allowing customers to hand pick steaks from the counter. Food consultant Darren Tristano says it best:

Texas Roadhouse is more on par with middle America and younger consumers than some of its competitors. If you were going to compare Outback to Texas Roadhouse, the first big difference is the price. Customers can expect to spend $9.99 on a early dining special or $14 to $15 on an entree. At Outback, customers will likely pay $20 or more. Outback tends to attract an older customer whereas the Texas Roadhouse atmosphere is more energetic.

According to founder and CEO Kent Taylor, 62, the restaurant has stayed true to its roots since its inception in 1993. Its most popular offering then – the six ounce sirloin – remains the company’s biggest seller even today. Most of the chain’s restaurants are only open during dinner hours, relieving pressure on store management and staff. Unlike other casual dining chains, Texas Roadhouse has refused to cut into labor. As Taylor stated in the most recent earnings call:

Our competitors continue to maybe shave a little labor here and there. We don’t. I think that might be helping us.

Fundamentals Overview

As of the quarter ended in March 2018, Texas Roadhouse counts 558 restaurants, 84 percent of which are company-owned. Of the 469 locations in the company’s portfolio, 30 percent sit on land that is also directly owned by Texas Roadhouse. Property and plant and equipment are carried on the books at $900 million, net of depreciation.

While a pure franchising model does have its advantages, there is something to be said for owning real estate. One benefit is not worrying about lease agreements if times get tough, which gives the company flexibility to close underperforming locations.

During the most recent conference call, Taylor also revealed that the company had extinguished the balance of its long-term debt. Texas Roadhouse sits on a cash pile of $200 million and generates $138 million of free cash flow. Remarkably, the company’s expansion is now financed entirely from operating cash flow and cash on hand.

Growth Story

The buy case for Texas Roadhouse rests on its potential for growth in unit count. A look at the company's geographic footprint shows that there is still a lot of room for new restaurants. In the company's Texas stronghold, where it counted 68 restaurants in 2017, the ratio of total restaurants to population (in millions) is 2.43.

Over the last five years, the company has expanded rapidly into the Northeast and the Midwest. Large markets such as California, Illinois, and New York remain grossly under-penetrated relative to other states. California, for example (population 39.5 million), counts fewer restaurants than Kentucky (population 4.45 million).

Assuming that Texas Roadhouse achieves national penetration on par with Texas, the company could easily swell to over 750 locations. Over the last five years, the chain has opened an average of 29 restaurants a year (with very little variance). If this pace continues, the company would count 708 locations by 2023.

Moreover, with comparable store sales growth averaging 4.6 percent annually over the last five years, Texas Roadhouse would rake in $6.5 million per location annually if this trend continues. This means that the company would top $4.6 billion in sales by 2023.

(708 restaurants * $6.5 million annual revenue per restaurant) = $4.6 billion

Even if the company hits a road bump somewhere, the chain still has many opportunities to grow takeout, catering, and other business lines. To-go orders comprise 7 percent of the steakhouse’s sales, compared to 5.7 percent in 2016. Texas Roadhouse has also executed well with its technology initiatives; its mobile app now represents 22 percent of to-go orders, up from a starting point of zero two years ago.

Assuming an operating margin of 8 percent and a tax rate of 30 percent (margins have varied little over the last eight years), Texas Roadhouse would earn $258 million a year by 2023.

Discounting this figure back to the present using a 4 percent rate, we can see that Texas Roadhouse trades at 21 times its 2023 earnings - a rather rich valuation.

Conclusion

At 33 times present earnings, Texas Roadhouse stock is priced at a large premium to other casual dining brands. So far, the company’s performance has more than justified its high valuation. The brand clearly connects with consumers, and management has executed flawlessly.

However, Texas Roadhouse's rate of unit growth will inevitably slow. In anticipation of this eventuality, the company recently launched the sports-themed chain Bubba's 33, as well as a fast food concept called Jaggers. Whether these new brands can meaningfully affect the company's top line remains to be seen.

In a time of great turbulence for restaurant stocks, Texas Roadhouse is a solid bet. But with many other restaurant stocks still unjustifiably depressed, investors might be better off looking elsewhere.

