Oil May Have Reached Its Supply Gut Ceiling

While oil may have some small rallying left in the near future, the way the market currently is structured makes a rally like we've seen the past year unlikely.

The current price point is also extremely attractive for many OPEC producers, and given moderate demand makes it a struggle to reduce supply for further price increases.

Europe's increasing reliance on natural gas also seems to signal a continued shift to other sources of energy that continues to dampen oil demand as well.

Geopolitical tensions with Iran and Russia may cause some increase in oil prices in the short term but currently do not seem so crippling as to have an immense impact.

Oil has been relatively stagnant the past few months as increased production and supply has put the brakes seemingly on oil's rally of the past few years.

Back in May, near the height of oil's steady rally over this past year, I wrote that $100 a barrel oil (USO) simply seemed unlikely with both oil's supply trends as well the developments in other kinds of energy sources.

Though, then, it seemed an uncertain prediction, these past few months since have shown that indeed oil has supply, market share, and geopolitical headwinds that will continue to slow down oil's likely rally from here on out.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Oil Struggles To Keep Its Incredible Rally Up As Supply Booms

Over the past year, oil has been on a massive rally, up 41.25% for Brent Crude and 36.56% for WTI. Since the beginning of oil's overall return from its then-bear-market back over 2.5 years ago in January 2016, it's up 100.60% for Brent Crude and 82.87% for WTI.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Even as many analysts predicted back a few months ago when Brent and WTI broke $70 a barrel that we could see $100 a barrel oil in just a year or two, the long-speculated supply glut began happening and pushed oil down to its relatively flat price of the past three months.

Indeed, Russia and the nations of OPEC have been boosting output in recent months and weeks to gain from oil's new price levels. OPEC is now producing at its highest this year at roughly 32.64 million barrels per day as U.S. production also remains at relatively high levels, at 10.44 million barrels per day in May.

Analysts seem to be increasingly now moving to the belief that oil may seesaw in price rather than see major gains or losses, with futures price action beginning to reflect that as well.

The major bit of uncertainty and a possible jolt to oil prices remains the impact of the return of U.S. sanctions on Iran in the upcoming few days. These sanctions have already been causing currency and other financial crises in Iran, as many types of goods and services, including oil, will soon be heavily restricted from being exchanged with U.S.-based or controlled companies.

Iran has been a major supplier of the recent oil supply boom as its oil, estimated by the U.S. Energy Information Administration at 4.67 million barrels per day in 2017, has been able to access global markets since U.S. sanctions were scaled back in 2015 amid the Iran Deal.

At this point, it remains uncertain whether markets have already priced the estimated reduction in supply into a higher oil price or if they still have not done so do to the uncertainty of the precise impact on global supply and markets.

I believe oil's market price may see a small boost in price from the removal of Iran's oil supply, although as we've seen with OPEC that may mean a subsequent increase in production by other actors again as well as the current $70 a barrel price is an extremely attractive price-production point for many of them to produce heavily.

(Source: Statistia, from 2017. Note: While that is the level of oil needed to balance their budget assuming no other revenue source increases, they still may produce heavily at a lower level to fund much of their budget anyway)

In other geopolitical news, there also are increased sanctions against Russia, which would mean price increases, although they appear to not be as severe against the actual supply of oil as compared to various individuals the United States has identified as hostile or nefarious.

Furthermore, in terms of other energy sources to oil, natural gas appears to be holding steady at a moderate and very market-enticing price. Demand still appears to be strong, with Russia still supplying an increasing amount of European energy with its natural gas and even with the possibility of a new mega-pipeline from Russia to Germany in the works.

(Source: FX Empire)

Conclusion

As a commodity, oil has held steady for the past few months and seemingly put a halt to its climb of the past few years. There undoubtedly remains some uncertainty as geopolitical turmoil with Iran and Russia, and some bad spots in U.S. oil production, add the possibility of roadblocks in oil supply that may increase prices.

However, the combination of OPEC's behavior, increasing use of energy sources such as natural gas, and the uncertain severity of geopolitical action against Russia and Iran means that oil may only at most see a small boost in the near future.

In terms of a major continued run up to the $90 or $100 a barrel level, that simply seems unlikely, given the current structure the oil market finds itself in.

At Tech Investment Insights I discuss specific companies and investment products that I believe are especially poised to gain in the market, as well as the one to avoid. Focusing on technology in particular, I provide you updated risk/reward ratings of dozens of companies, price targets on potential worthwhile investments, portfolio strategies, and alluring risks to avoid. I hope you will give it a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.