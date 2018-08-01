ADDvantage Technologies: Deep Value, Hidden Earning Power, High Synergy Acquisition - All Trading Below Net Current Asset Value

Cashflow positive: while AEY’s core business has run into some problems, they have generated over $1mm free cash flow every year for the last five years.

Thesis:

AEY is a net-net trading at about 70% of net current assets or a worst-case liquidation value. Investors get a large margin of safety while betting that management can successfully integrate a large acquisition made in late 2016 and return to profitability. Currently, AEY is treading water after making a large $8.5mm acquisition of Triton Miami in October 2016 (still cashflow positive). We believe the company will successfully absorb Triton which will result in the stock re-rating at a significantly higher valuation. Additionally, the company owns significant real estate in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Georgia and Texas, held at book on the balance sheet, which offers additional upside.

Margin of Safety:

Rule. No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1” Warren Buffet.

In today’s expensive market, it’s hard to find a stock that trades significantly below net current assets, especially one whose core business maintains positive cash flows. We are extremely confident that this investment won’t break the Godfather’s two rules of value investing.

Business Description:

AEY operates in two segments; cable television and telecommunications. The company's cable TV segment sells new, surplus and re-manufactured cable television equipment throughout North America, Central America, South America, and, to a substantially lesser extent, other international regions that utilize the same technology. In addition, this segment repairs cable television equipment for various cable companies. The company's Telco segment sells new and used telecommunications networking equipment, including both central office and customer premise equipment, to its customer base of telecommunications providers, enterprise customers and resellers located primarily in North America. In addition, this segment offers its customers decommissioning services for surplus and obsolete equipment, which it in turn processes through its recycling program.

Market Position:

While AEY operates in an extremely competitive market, the quality of their customers and longstanding relationships provide confidence that they have a strong presence in the industry. From the company’s 10K: “Several of our subsidiaries, through their long-standing relationships with the original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and specialty repair facilities, have established themselves as value-added resellers (“VARs”). AEY has a reseller agreement with Arris Solutions to sell cable television equipment in the United States. We are also one of only three distributors of Arris broadband products. We are a distributor of Cisco video products as a Cisco Premier Partner, which also allows us to sell Cisco’s IT related products. In addition, we are designated as an authorized third party Cisco repair center for select video products. Our subsidiaries also sell products from other OEMs including Alpha, Blonder-Tongue, RL Drake, Corning-Gilbert, Promax, Quintech, Standard and Triveni Digital.”

Additionally, the company uses their economies of scale to gain a competitive advantage over other players in the market. From the company’s 10k: “In addition to offering a broad range of new products, we also sell surplus-new and refurbished equipment that we purchase in the market as a result of cable or telecommunications operator system upgrades or an overstock in their warehouses. We maintain one of the industry's largest inventories of new and used equipment, which allows us to expedite delivery of products to our customers.” (10K)

Triton Acquisition:

In October of 2016, AEY acquired the assets of Triton Miami, a leading provider of new and refurbished enterprise networking products, including desktop phones, enterprise switches and wireless routers. This acquisition expands upon and further diversifies AEY’s operations into the broader market for enterprise-class telecommunications and data networking equipment. Triton generated approximately $2.1mm in EBITDA from $13.5mm in revenue over the past twelve months prior to the acquisition. On the day of the announcement, AEY CEO commented that AEY sees “many areas where our two businesses overlap or are complementary in nature, making this a highly attractive acquisition for us.” The purchase price was $6.5mm in cash, $2mm of deferred payments over the next three years (still being paid) and an earnout over the next three years. (Triton Acquistion)

Earnings Power:

So what is AEY worth if they can successfully absorb Triton and turn-around the core business? We build a bridge to future EBITDA using conservative assumptions based on the historical earning power of AEY and Triton and the realization of synergistic cost-savings.

Key Assumptions:

Triton generated $2.1mm of EBITDA on an LTM basis prior to the acquisition. CEO of AEY recently commented that Triton is performing well with improved revenues and gross margins. AEY’s core business has averaged $2.5mm of EBITDA over the past five years prior to the Triton acquisition, peaking in 2015 at $3.8mm EBITDA. Potential cost-saving synergies of $0.8mm to $1.2mm over the next twelve months. Using the buy-out multiple AEY paid for Triton, we get the implied valuation of AEY on future earnings. This is conservative, as we believe a consolidated AEY would be afforded a significant premium to the multiple paid for Triton.

Deep Value:

AEY also owns significant real estate holdings used in everyday operations. Per the company’s 10K, the company owns a facility in a suburb of Tulsa consisting of their headquarters, additional offices, warehouse and service center of approximately 100,000 square feet on ten acres. They also constructed a 62,500 square foot warehouse facility on the rear of the existing property with an investment of $1.6mm, financed with cash flows from operations. Additionally, the company owns a facility in Nebraska consisting of land and an office, warehouse and service center of approximately 8,000 square feet, a facility of approximately 12,000 square feet in Pennsylvania, a facility near Kansas City of approximately 24,300 square feet, and a facility near Texarkana of approximately 13,000 square feet. In total, the company owns over 10 acres and 180,000 square feet of buildings across the US. There are real, sellable assets owned by the company that support the current stock price, composed of property, land, inventory and cash. Investors have multiple ways to win, with limited downside. As long as you follow rule No. 1, you cannot lose.

Risks:

Illiquidity: the market cap of AEY is $15mm and trades about $10k volume per day, making this highly illiquid and buyers will have trouble accumulating a sizeable position Execution Risk: while losing money on this trade seems very unlikely, the majority of upside is based on management being able to successfully integrate Triton into the core business and return to significant profitability. Quality of the Business: AEY operates in a highly competitive market with low single digit growth prospects. This is offset by how cheap you can buy AEY today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.