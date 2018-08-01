Roche's Bet On Allakos Is Too Expensive

Using the multiple of competitor Blueprint Medicines, the shares should trade at about 4.26x its cash per share, or $20 - 50% of its current price.

Allakos is expected to have $195 million in cash after the IPO. It means that the shares are trading at 8.3x its cash, which is not common in pharmaceutical IPOs.

Exploring treatments for various eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, which a few competitors are investigating, Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) seems to have excited the market. The fact that Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBF) has invested in the company will hold the attention of many investors. With that, the shares are trading at 8.3x company’s cash per share, which seems a super-high price. Other larger competitors are trading at 4.26x cash per share. Using this multiple, the share price should not be $40, rather it should be $20.

Underwriters Goldman, Jefferies and William Blair have done a terrific job in this IPO. The fact that Allakos hired some of the best men on Wall Street is beneficial.

Business Overview And Next Catalysts

Founded in 2012 in Delaware and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Allakos is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for various eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases. The company is focused on the development of one product candidate, AK002, which is currently in Phase 2. It was presented in the following words in the prospectus:

“AK002 selectively targets both eosinophils and mast cells, which are types of white blood cells that are widely distributed in the body and play a central role in the inflammatory response. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. As such, AK002 has the potential to treat a large number of severe diseases. We are developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis. In addition, we are conducting studies in ISM, chronic urticaria and severe allergic conjunctivitis and are evaluating additional indications for future development.”



When are the next serious catalysts expected for the stock? Allakos expects to receive results from its first placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in patients with eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis by mid-2019. In addition, results from a Phase 1 trial in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis are expected in the first quarter of 2019. With this information in mind, investors should expect the stock price to move quite a bit in 2019. The following lines provide further information in this regard:

Employees and Facilities Show Anticipated Growth

The number of employees and facilities shows that Allakos expects to hire much more in the future, which seems beneficial. As of June 30, 2018, the number of employees was 44, with 32 working on R&D:

Until very recently, the company leased a 10,142 square feet office in California. This means that each employee has 230 square feet for himself/herself in the office, which seems a small space to conduct R&D work. In the following lines from the prospectus, Allakos has noted another lease for an additional 25,136 square feet. It is obviously well aware of the anticipated growth:

The company has recently leased another office and is growing at a high pace, which means that an increase in expenses can be expected. It is critical to understand that Allakos could burn all the cash before it is expected.

Assets, Liabilities and Contractual Obligations

As it is usual in pharmaceutical IPOs, the balance sheet seems very clean. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported $85 million in cash and $87 million in total assets:

The large amount of assets contrasts with the fewer liabilities and the absence of financial debt. Allakos reported $2.8 million in total liabilities, including $1.7 million in account payables and $1 million in accrued expenses. While the company reported $4.9 million in debt in 2016, the accounts in 2017 show that this debt was fully paid.

With that, the company does show contractual obligations, which are not very worrying. It will have to pay $14.3 million in operating lease obligations and $1.8 million in purchase commitments. With $85 million in cash in December 2017, these amounts in contractual obligations will not be an issue for Allakos.

Income Statement and Cash Burn Rate

With a large amount of cash in hand, Allakos is burning it at a fast rate. With $18.5 million in R&D expenses and $23.5 million in losses in 2017, investors should expect expenses to increase in the future as clinical trials evolve:

With that, investors should understand that additional financing will be needed for the FDA to approve the AK002 product candidate. If Allakos decides to raise more capital, dilution risk could lead to share price depreciation. The following lines provide more information in this regard:

Capitalization, Cash in Hand and Valuation

The entire convertible preferred stock outstanding was converted as the IPO went live. The only securities outstanding is the common stock, as can be seen in the table below. It seems beneficial, as new shareholders will not fear potential stock dilution:

Allakos is expected to have $195 million in cash after the IPO. With 40 million shares outstanding, the cash per share equals $4.80, which seems a small amount as compared to the current share price, $40. It means that the shares are trading at 8.3x cash, which is not common in pharmaceutical IPOs. Most of them usually trade at 3x their cash per share. It can be seen in the following lines from the prospectus that previous shareholders were interested in the shares at $16 per share, or 3.4x cash per share. Right now, buying by institutional investors seems unlikely.

The company is researching on an area in which a few companies are conducting trials, but this feature cannot justify the current valuation. Remember that the FDA will have to approve AK002. In the prospectus, Allakos mentions that Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) could be a comparable peer. This company, with almost no debt, 149 employees and revenues, is trading at 4.26x its cash per share. Does Allakos not seem a bit overvalued with no revenues and trading at 8.3x its cash? The following lines provide further information in this regard:

List of Shareholders: Many Venture Capital Firms and Roche

It is very beneficial that there are many venture capital firms among the shareholders. The Phase 1 clinical trials should have been promising, since the company has been able to seduce many investors. The image below shows further information in this regard:

For those who took the time to study the previous table, Roche Finance, which owns 11.61% stake in Allakos, is a subsidiary of Roche Holding. This is a very beneficial feature that will retain the attention of many investors.

Conclusion: $40 Is Too High

With Roche among the shareholders and small number of competitors researching in the same area, Allakos could trade a bit higher than other pharmaceutical companies. However, 8.3x its cash per share seems too high for Allakos.

Perhaps some people in the market became overexcited after reviewing the 13-D filed by NEA 16 LLC right after the IPO. With that, I don’t see a $40 price as very logical. Please bear in mind that NEA 16 LLC was able to buy 250,000 shares at $18. Additionally, NEA 16 LLC does not plan to carry out any merger, restructuring, or anything similar. The market should not be expecting a transaction that could justify $40 per share:

Would it make sense to short sell the stock? Some investors would expect the shares to fall in 2018 to more rational prices. It would be very logical. Using the multiple of Blueprint Medicines, the stock should trade at about 4.26x its cash per share, or $20.

However, please bear in mind that there will not be any stock catalyst in the near future, which could lead to stock price declines. The share price could stay at the $40 level until the results are released. With that in mind, short-selling could be very profitable, but it could also be a high-risk strategy on this name.

