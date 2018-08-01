Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For August 2018:  After A Strong July, What Next?

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.” - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don’t see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating.” To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

August 2018

July ended with the S&P 500 at 2816.29. Given the June close at 2718.37, the index recorded a gain of 3.6% for the month, the largest monthly increase in the index since January of this year. For those of you who read my July article, you know that the median simulation result called for an increase in the S&P 500 by 1.11%, higher than the long-run average monthly percentage change of 0.70%. Furthermore, of the ranges I examined in those simulations, July’s 3% to 4.9% range had the highest estimated probability of occurrence at 24.1%.

But despite those results, the intra-month movements in the S&P 500 in July left me wondering where the market is headed in the near future. The market hit a closing high of 2846.07 for the month on July 25, close to the record closing high of 2872.87 established on January 26 of this year. Then, in the final days of July, the market dropped to a closing low of 2802.60 before rallying to end the month with a 3.6% gain. If you read my last 6 months of 2018 article, published in early July, you know that C-J estimates a 31.7% likelihood that the S&P 500 Index will end the third quarter above that 2872 record. Obviously that did not happen in July, although the simulation results below suggest that the July increase may only be a part of the story. But it still left me wondering what to expect from August and whether the index would close August at a new record-high.

So with all that in mind, I had C-J take a look at August. The results are shown below.

A few points are worth noting. First, the median simulation suggests that despite a 3.6% gain in July, August will most likely be another positive month. The median simulation calls for an increase of 0.69%, very close to the historical average since 1950, and the likelihood of the market being positive for August stands at 56.2%. Furthermore, although not shown, the S&P 500 Index now stands 2% below its all-time closing high of 2872.87. Given the simulation results, C-J estimates a 33% likelihood that the index will end August in record territory. In fact, 2.7% of the simulations call for the index to not only end the month in record-high territory, but also above the 3000 level called for by many analysts at the beginning of the year.

Second, after a June simulation run that suggested the lowest 1-month probability of a tail risk event this year, the July simulations suggested an increase in tail risk, both in the positive and negative tails. For the negative tail, while increasing, the July probability of a 5% or more loss was still below the historical rate of occurrence. Now with regard to August, the results above show a decrease in the likelihood of a loss of 5% or more. (More details on the negative tail below).

Finally, while one may be tempted to view the above analysis as positive, the simulations suggest some reasons to be cautious regarding August. First, on the positive tail the likelihood of a gain of 5% or more in the index by the end of August now stands at only 5.5%, 5.1 percentage points lower than the July estimate. In addition, the results suggest a 43.9% chance that the month of August will end with the S&P 500 Index having experienced a decline. That is larger than the historical likelihood of a month being negative. In particular, while the probability of a decline of 5% or more has decreased, there is an almost 12 percentage point increase in the probability of a decline in the 0 to -2.9% range. The probability of a decline in that range is now estimated at 30.4%.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category in the table below as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly percentage change. Broken out into more detail, the August negative tail results can be seen as:

These results show a significant decrease in the likelihood of a negative tail event in August when compared to the July probabilities. In fact, the likelihood of a decline of 5% or more is now estimated at the lowest level since April 2018. Furthermore, the estimated probabilities are now significantly lower than the rate implied by historical outcomes as well as those associated with traditional finance theory.

