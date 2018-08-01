3 Things In Biotech, August 1: Eisai Has A Big Portent

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Eisai and Merck break through in a tough malignancy

Company: Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) and Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Lenvatinib and pembrolizumab

Disease: Endometrial cancer

News: ESALY and MRK announced that the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to their combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced endometrial cancer after progression on one or more prior lines of therapy. The designation is based on findings from KEYNOTE-146, a single-arm, phase 1b/2 trial investigating various therapies for solid tumors.

Looking forward: This is interesting news, and if you followed my ASCO series "Mining ASCO's Gold," you saw these promising data broken down, although in the head and neck cancer cohort. There, the toxicity ended up being a bit much. But in endometrial cancer, the FDA clearly sees something that it likes. Obviously, this designation opens the door to a much faster route through the regulatory channels, as well as possible accelerated approval. So this is great news for both companies, as well as women who don't have many options.

Buy, sell, or hold? Many people want the quick answers about buying, selling, and trading in general. Get the answer today by becoming a subscriber of the Total Pharma Tracker.

Pfizer lands another biosimilar approval

Company: Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Biosimilar trastuzumab

Disease: Various

News: PFE announced that the EMA has granted approval to its biosimilar version of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBF) trastuzumab. This follows a prolonged post-positive-opinion decision from the CHMP, which was rendered in May. And it marks another step in an odd journey that saw PFE's biosimilar, marketed as TRAZIMERA, get rejected by the FDA due to deficiencies in technical information provided.

Looking forward: Bully on PFE, for sure. We are now becoming fully entrenched in the biosimilar wave that has driven RHHBF to various ends to combat. Certainly, PFE will be able to tap into a huge market that it did not have access to before, but at this time it's anyone's guess as to how these biosimilars are going to impact the bottom line. I would look more to the negative effect on RHHBF, rather than the positive impact it will have on RHHBF.

Buy, sell, or hold? Locked for TPT members

Immutep fires up a new trial in combo with pembro

Company: Immutep (IMMP)

Therapy: Eftilagimod alpha

Disease: Thoracic tumors

News: IMMP announced that the FDA has approved its IND to initiate a combination trial involving its LAG-3-targeted molecule eftilagimod alpha and pembrolizumab for patients with either non-small cell lung cancer or head and neck carcinoma. The trial is called TACTI-002, and the company hopes to start enrolling patients in the second half of 2018.

Looking forward: Another bit of early-stage interesting news from IMMP. The targeting of LAG-3 has potential to be another step forward in the space of immune checkpoint modulation. Whether it actually will pan out is anyone's guess at this time. Overall, this approach is making me interested in keeping IMMP on my radar.

Buy, sell, or hold? Locked for TPT members

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.