Alacer Gold Corp's (ALIAF) CEO Rodney Antal on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lisa Maestas – Director-Investor Relations

Rod Antal – President and Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Beckman – Chief Operating Officer

Mark Murchison – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Slifirski – Credit Suisse

Tara Hassan – Raymond James

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Lisa Maestas

Thank you, Ariel. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold’s second quarter 2018 operating and financial results conference call. Joining me the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stewart Beckman, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

Alacer Gold is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found on our website at alacergold.com. All documents released today can be found on sedar.com and asx.com.au.

A telephonic replay of this call will be available for one month, and an archived webcast will be available for three months following the call. This call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included at the end of our presentation. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted. Following today’s presentation, we will open up the call for a Q&A session.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal, and if you could please turn to Slide 2.

Rod Antal

Thanks, Lisa, and how are you everyone, and welcome to the second quarter call. As you can imagine, this is a busy and exhilarating time for everyone involved with the company, as we rapidly progress to the startup of the sulfide plant. I’m going to take a moment to summarize the first half and then I’ll hand the call over to Stewart and Mark to provide more details.

Operationally, we had a very solid first half of the year. Our safety record remained strong, with 592 days worked without a lost-time injury. We produced just over 63,000 ounces of gold during the half at a total cash cost of $537 per ounce.

Our normalized EPS was $0.05 per share, and we also recently raised our oxide guidance to 110,000 to 130,000 ounces due to the ongoing in-pit exploration success. We also continued to advance our strategic plans, which will bring growth to Alacer.

Firstly, we’re on track to start up the sulfite plant this quarter. The crushing and grinding areas are in wet conditioning with the first ore sensor of the crusher to set to circuit. Our CapEx continues to decline and is now forecast to be about 10% under the original budget of $744 million.

Secondly, our objective of discovering and bringing to production new oxide ore resources has been very successful. Our in- pit exploration success led us to increase oxide guidance for 2018 as I just mentioned. Mining at Çakmaktepe will begin in quarter four this year. And finally, we recently announced the next round of very positive drill results at Ardich.

So with that, I’m going to hand the call over to Stewart to provide an update of the operations, starting on Slide 3.

Stewart Beckman

Thanks, Rod. We’ve had a busy and productive quarter in exploration, construction and operations. Safety performance of the business continues to be very good. And I’m pleased to announce that through hard work of the team that the Sulfide Project has just surpassed 10 million hours lost-time injury free.

Our in-pit exploration has been successful, with a number of targets yielding results, including a target south of the main pit area which provided us with over 1 million tons of gold-bearing limestone material. This discovery enabled our blending strategy, where we began blending the oil from the in-pit exploration target with stockpiled low-sulfide, high-carbonate ore and stacking it up onto the heap leach pad. The results of this work is that we increased our 2018 oxide plant guidance from 70,000 to 90,000 kilo ounces to 110,000 to 130,000 ounces.

Studies to enable this strategy have been underway for some time, and we started the plant trial in late May. Laboratory testing of the material being stacked in the heap leach results so far are confirming our performance assumptions, and there is some prospect for us to extend the strategy. We’ve also accelerated the already approved expansion of the heap leach, with the final stages now scheduled to be completed in September and November this year. Both new production and drawdown from the heap leach inventory, which we had expected with improved leaching conditions, delivered 63,000 ounces of gold for the first half. Oxide All-in Sustaining Costs were $659 an ounce, generating $46 million in cash flow in the first half of the year.

Now please jump to Slide 4. It is exciting time for the team as the construction needs completion and the commissioning progresses. As you can see from the photos on the slide, the plant is materially complete, with 98% of process-critical works done and only punch listing to go. You can also see the notable absence of crane-age that was ubiquitous in the photos from the previous quarters. We also issued a photographic update of the plant yesterday, which has many more photos showing progress. The TSF construction will continue in future years, with successive lists planned as the empowerment fills. We’ve completed the first stage and it is ready to accept tailings. And you can see in the photo, the subsequent and next lifts are well underway. The sulfide circuit remains on schedule for startup in Q3 and is well under budget.

Please move to Slide 5. All of the process electrical rooms and substation across the site are now live along with the DCS, the control system. We’ve been testing the electrical motors and instrumentation across the site. You may remember from previous presentations that we will first commission the oxide ore – on oxide ore, starting the autoclaves once the balance of the plant, the oxide circuit is stable. This will give the operating a chance – team a chance to successfully settle into operation of the new plant and to deal with any equipment juvenile failures or any other issues that arise.

This will make the plant more stable during the startup of the autoclaves and reduce the risk to the autoclaves by stop-start operation through commissioning. The crushing and grinding circuits are now in water commissioning and we’ve placed first parcel of ore through the crusher after testing. The commissioning of the balance of the oxide circuit will occur in August.

You can see in the photos, the first ore entering the plant. We were pretty excited by this, and the photo of the autoclave area, where you can see construction is practically complete. Some of the scaffolding you can see on the photo will remain for testing and reinstatement ahead of final commissioning at startup. The Air Liquide plant or the oxygen plant is ongoing their commissioning, and they’ve already had the plant operating at cryogenic temperatures and have produced some oxygen. We remain on schedule for the startup this quarter.

Let’s move on to a brief update of the near mine exploration on Slide 6. Our near mine exploration strategy has been successful in identifying extra ore, our oxide ore, both within and close to Çöpler that can leverage off the existing infrastructure. The first of these after the in-pit exploration success to make it into production will be Çakmaktepe.

Remember from earlier comments, we’re already processing material from the in-pit exploration program. Late last year, we announced we planned to start mining Çakmaktepe in Q4 final approvals and trucking it all down to the Çöpler oxide plant. Our strategy is to start mining shallow or in areas covered by the forestry permits. This will produce about 50,000 ounces of recoverable gold, which will predominantly be produced next year.

We are of course, concurrently working on permitting of the balance of the area. The construction of the access road, which will link both Çakmaktepe and Ardich areas to Çöpler, progressed with blasting and cutting taking place, and we’ll complete the road this current quarter. We’ve already cleared and fenced the mining area at Çakmaktepe. We’re able to complete this work under the existing permit and EIA, while we waited for approval of the updated and amended EIA.

Exploration at Ardich is advancing spectacularly. And we recently announced the results of additional 25 holes. Remember, Ardich is only six kilometers from Çöpler. Excitingly, as our understanding of the system and geological mapping of the area has developed, we’ve now extended our mineralized target area to about two kilometers to the southeast, adjacent to Çakmaktepe north.

Please jump to Slide 9 – or Slide 7, sorry. Most of the Ardich mineralization is oxide, with small amounts of sulfide isolated to the jasperoid sections. As you can see, we’ve had some pretty impressive intercepts. Just a couple of the recent examples are provided, hole 41 was 50 meters at 3; 31 was close to 70 meters at 2 grams a ton; on top of hold 9, which we previously announced, which was 70 meters at 4 grams a ton from about 50 meters.

Please remember, these were all downhole depths. Step-out drilling has proved continuity of the mineralization to the west, east and the south. Importantly, the latest drilling confirmed the mineralization stepped across a fault to the southeast. The system is still open laterally in every direction, with our focus now in the east and the south. Some of Ardich is on forestry land. In this area, we need to apply for permits for each drill column.

As we develop our understanding of the system, we are applying for drilling permits. As a result, the drills – the choice of drill sites has been a combination both of exploration priority and permanent availability. Initial metallurgical results are indicating that the oxide ores are suitable for heap leaching.

With a success today, we’ve increased the funding for 2018. And right now, we are continuing to drill, have started the work needed for the permitting process and initiated a scoping study to determine heap leach processing option expansion pathway for the Çöpler district. As most of you know, we are scheduled to have spare capacity on the heap leach when the Çöpler oxides are exhausted. However, this spare capacity is quickly being utilized with the in-pit exploration success, Çakmaktepe and the power probability of Ardich. It’s a great problem to have.

I’ll now hand over to Mark for an overview of the financials.

Mark Murchison

Thanks, Stewart and hello everyone. Turning to Slide 8. The capital cost estimate of the Sulfide Project has been further reduced to $673 million, which is about 10% under the original capital cost estimate. At the end of Q2, we had spent $606 million on the project, leaving a further $67 million to spend to complete the project after taking into account $71 million of total forecast CapEx savings. On the right side of the slide, with the cash position of $163 million, the Sulfide Project is fully funded. Our Sulfide Project financial derisking tools that have been a key aspect of our financial management will conclude in the next two quarters, with 49 million Turkish lira hedge is settling in Q3 and 31,000 ounces of gold settling over next the two quarters at an average price of $1,324 per ounce.

Now please turn to Slide 9 for a summary of the financial results. Gold sales for the quarter were 25,000 ounces, deriving $32 million of revenue and year-to-date gold sales of 67,000 ounces derived $89 million of revenue. Oxide All-in Sustaining Costs for the quarter was $695 per ounce, and year-to-date was $659 per ounce. Operating cash flow generated for the quarter was $17 million and year-to-date, $46 million.

Net profit in 100% terms for the quarter was a loss of $23 million and year-to-date is a profit of $11 million. Attributable net profit for Alacer for the quarter was a loss of $20 million or $0.07 per share, and year-to-date is a profit of $7 million or $0.02 per share. Importantly, the net profit takes into account non-cash costs including unrealized FX losses, incentive tax benefits and share-based compensation expenses.

On the right-hand side of the slide, a reconciliation of the attributable unadjusted earnings per share to a normalized earnings per share for the quarter and year-to-date is shown. After adjusting for the non-cash items, being unrealized FX losses from the reevaluation of monetary assets and liabilities reflected in the FX loss line item, unrealized FX losses from the reevaluation of non-monetary assets and liabilities reflected in the income tax expense line item, the incentive tax credits recognized and share-based compensation, the normalized attributable EPS for the quarter was $0.02 per share and year-to-date was $0.05 per share.

It is worth noting that while the 15% devaluation of the Turkish lira in Q2 from 3.9 to 4.6 had a significant unfavorable non-cash accounting impact on our earnings, the devaluation has had a positive impact on realized cash flow, as operating expenses denominated in lira have reduced in U.S. dollar terms.

A reminder on tax. For every dollar spent on the Sulfide Project and heap leach pad expansion, we expect a $0.35 cash tax credit to be generated that can be used to reduce tax payable now and in the future. Through the first half of the year, we recognized incentive tax credits of $43 million. For the remainder of the year, we expect to generate approximately $20 million of incentive tax credits from eligible spend.

The effective tax rate for accounting is expected to return to a credit in Q3, as we anticipate incentive tax credits of approximately $20 million to be recognized. However, if the lira continues to devalue, there will be further unrealized FX losses recognized for accounting purposes. In Q3, that will impact the income tax expense. In this regard, we note the lira has devalued approximately 7% in July. However, as mentioned earlier, this is a positive for our operating cost base. Perhaps most importantly on tax, we expect Alacer’s consolidated effective cash tax rate going forward to be around 5%.

Finally, in Q2, we implemented a program to fix the LIBOR interest rate at 2.86% for the period from Q3 2018 to Q4 2021. The amount of debt covered by the fix is equal to approximately 80% of the forecast outstanding balance of debt for the relevant period. The program was implemented to provide certainty on interest costs going forward in a volatile market where interest rates are increasing.

Now please turn to Slide 10. And I’ll hand the call back to Rod to wrap up.

Rod Antal

Thanks, Mark. We had an excellent start to 2018 and are delivering on our growth objectives which are transforming Alacer. The Sulfide Project will start up this quarter and be delivered 10% under budget. We also continue to create value organically by delivering results from exploration success where we have increased oxide production this year through in-pit exploration. We begin mining at Çakmaktepe in quarter four. And we will continue to drill and define the exciting and potentially material discovery at Ardich.

So with that, I’m going to wrap up and open the call to questions. Thank you, operator.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Slifirski of Credit Suisse.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, good morning. Thank you, good evening. I’m interested in the oxide extension. I’m just a little bit confused, I must admit, in terms of trying to estimate now what the remaining heap leach pad capacity is, given the additions through the in-pit success. So trying to understand, what is actually available or expected to be available at the end of the depletion of the current nine inventory? And then with respect to Ardich, what the time line actually looks like there for potentially first production, and whether there is potential, if it is indeed high-grade as indicated by those good holes, whether there’s potential that it doesn’t go through the heap leach route, but goes directly to the pumps for higher recovery?

Rod Antal

Hi, Michael, it’s Rod. So a couple of things, then I’ll pass it over to Stew as well. The heap leach pad, reason it had a capacity at 50 million tons, if you remember. And what we are inferring through all of the success that we’re having with the exploration is the other 4-odd million tons of capacity that we had after we exhaust Çöpler along with fast moving through that spare capacity. So what we’re doing is started off the studies to determine what the pathway is for us to give extra pay capacity, but I think it’s important though that, that’s at end of the mine life.

At the end of this year, when you think about what do we have going into 2019, we would have stacked close to around 50 million tons by the end of the year. So we have plenty of capacity in front of us and we have plenty of time to complete the studies. Stew, you want to add anything more about the studies?

Stewart Beckman

Yes. So the study that we refer to is a scoping study. The intent of it is, it’s early-stage strategic operations planning. So understanding what we’ll do in the next – in subsequent years. In the study, we’re looking at ranges from 10 all the way through to 50 million tons and combinations of destacking the existing pile, incremental expansions and then larger expansions so that we can understand as we start to realize what might be at Ardich, what that might end up being. As far as processing Ardich through the oxide – through the plant, that’s always an option and we will look at that in the future. The initial results with regards to the heap leach is it looks very amendable to heap leaching. So in the first stages of the study that we’re doing for the pathways, we’re looking at it as a heap leach option.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. I guess all the holes you released look terrific compared to holes in the past, but then equally in the past, high-grade holes never seemed to translate into high-grade deposits. So is your sense that the average grade here will be significantly better than what you’ve sort of stacked historically? Or will it be blended away through an optimization to maximize the gold ounces recovered?

Stewart Beckman

So I wouldn’t want to speculate on what the grade might be for the resource, but as we normally go through this process, when we come out with the first iteration of the resource probably later this year, we’ll give some indication of volumes and tonnage and expected average grades when we do that. And of course, it’s always a trade-off. And so it’ll depend on the geological structure and what the optimum pit and value proposition is.

Rod Antal

It certainly – it’s Rod again, Mike. I think it’s certainly exciting for us. There’s no doubt the drill results have been exciting and I think we’ve all got some excitement around it. But we’ve got to get there first. So let’s just get to the end of the year and then we can start pulling some definition around it.

Michael Slifirski

Understood. And then very finally, in terms of permitting. In the past, I guess, we’ve – you’ve suffered various permitting delays. How do you think of this one in terms of permitting complexity versus perhaps less logjams in the permitting system that – than might have existed previously?

Stewart Beckman

So what the areas that we’re currently working on are predominantly forestry areas. Some of it’s treasury, which is better than forestry and pasture as far as permitting goes. It’s not on pasture land, and there are couple of very small portions of private lands on it, but it’s predominantly forestry and treasury land.

Michael Slifirski

So what does that mean?

Stewart Beckman

It’s generally – it has been in the past much easier to get forestry permits for purpose of mining than pasture permits.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you.

Rod Antal

If you think about the process, it starts with the – we have to have enough detail to do an EIA. Once the EIA’s approved, then we just go through the normal permitting process that Stew’s described. So it is no different than what we have done before, Michael. I think generally, there is certainly a better environment for permitting in Turkey then times gone past. It’s no different to any other jurisdiction. So I don’t think it should be classified as any harder than anywhere else. It’s just a process you’ve got to go through. But first things first, definition, we get an update and we’ll do an EIA when we’re ready, because you don’t want to go too early because that’s why you have to do them again. And then we start the permitting process problem with an understanding of where work to do.

Stewart Beckman

Process for forestry permitting is, relative to other jurisdictions, relatively fast.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you.

Tara Hassan

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone. And just a couple of questions here I guess I’ll jump around between ops and financials. I guess, first, on the heap leach extension and the commentary around accelerating expenditures as you look to get that finished, given the good news of the off-site ounces. Can you just give a bit of clarity on how you expect that increased capital to be spent through the remainder of 2018? Is it a fairly even spend for the remaining quarters? Or is it largely a Q3 expense?

Mark Murchison

Yes, Tara, it’s Mark. We expect it to be relatively smooth over the next six months.

Tara Hassan

Okay. Perfect. And then, Mark, just on the lira exposure, you mentioned exposure for non-cash on the tax side of things, but when you look at your current exposure on a percentage basis for operating costs, does that – I mean, where are you sitting currently? And do you have any expectations for that to change as you shift into the bigger scale of sulfide production?

Mark Murchison

Yes, Tara, so on the – it’s pretty similar to what we’ve guided in the past, that we do spend about a third to 40% of our expenditures are denominated in lira historically and that’s continuing through now, and we expect that to continue into the future. So as you said, in the past, we spent about $150 million in the operation a year. So if you take it – just a one-third of that, then $50 million U.S. equivalent, so a 10% movement in the FX rate gives you about $4 million or $6 million benefit in cash.

Tara Hassan

So what is your view? I mean, you were quite successful during a big CapEx period on hedging your exposure and sort of getting a lot that stuff denominated in Turkish lira. And now that you’re through your big spend, do you have a view on how you’ll approach FX hedging going forward?

Mark Murchison

Yes, it’s our policy, Tara, that we don’t put hedging in place unless we have a very specific reason to do so, as we did with the Sulfide Project. So we have – we are always monitoring it for opportunities, of course, but we have no firm plans to do any additional lira hedging at this time.

Tara Hassan

Okay. Thanks. And just on the wins on the oxide in-pit ounces. When you look at mined grade versus stacked grade, can you give a bit of clarity as to how we should be modeling going forward or like what the expectation is for that shift on stacked grades, given that there is a bit of variance between the two as you look to blend your sources?

Stewart Beckman

So Tara, this is Stewart. Were aiming to blend from the stockpiles at a – from a grade of about two grams to three grams per tonne, roughly at 1:1 ratios with material from the pit.

Tara Hassan

Okay. So that will, in terms of metallurgy of the new ounces and stuff, we can continue to model – like on the new oxide, I’m just continuing to model similar recoveries as well?

Stewart Beckman

So I think we – it’s about 60%, as we indicated in the release.

Tara Hassan

Okay, perfect. That’s great. Thank you.

Rod Antal

Well, thanks, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Obviously, very exciting times for us as we move through this quarter 2. We look forward to keeping you up to date of our progress to start up of the sulfide plant in particular, and talk soon. Thank you very much.

