Lundin Petroleum AB (LNDNY) CEO Alex Schneiter on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCPK:LNDNY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Alex Budden - Investor Relations

Alex Schneiter - President and CEO

Teitur Poulsen - CFO

Analysts

Rafal Gutaj - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

James Hosie - Barclays

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Teodor Nilsen - SB1 Markets

Alwyn Thomas - Exane BNP Paribas

Alex Budden

Good morning, everyone. This is Alex Budden, VP Communications, Investor Relations at Lundin Petroleum. Thank you for joining us for the operations and financial update for the first 6 months of 2018. I'll be handing over in a second to Alex Schneiter, President and CEO; and to Teitur Poulsen, CFO, for the main presentation. And at the end of the presentation, we'll open up the telephone lines for any questions you may have. You can also submit questions via the website.

So without further ado, I shall hand over to Alex Schneiter.

Alex Schneiter

Thanks, Alex, and good morning, everybody. Very happy to be here and presenting the Q2 results and the first half of 2018.

Again, I would say a really good set of number, very pleased with the results. Starting with the production, you've seen for the first half of '18 we produced 82,000 barrels of oil per day, and with Q2, 81,000. The performance really on first quarter, the second quarter allowed us to increase our guidance. And you've seen that we've upped the lower limit of the guidance from 74,000 to 78,000 and maintained unchanged the upper limit to 82,000, which is giving us now a midpoint of 80,000.

The second point really, and that has been an ongoing trend, you've seen already on the first quarter, but it's really our low operating cost for the first half of '18 with record low operating cost of $3.3 per boe. That is I would say now industry exceptional numbers. And you've seen that we also reduced our guidance now to below $4 per boe for the rest of the year or for the whole year.

And as I mentioned before, not only we're operating in a very low operating cost, but we also are very pleased to say that these numbers are sustainable and certainly sustainable over the next 10 years, particularly with Johan Sverdrup coming on-stream.

And of course strong production, low operating cost and an increasing oil price has led to the financial performance, which Teitur will present in more detail. But again, a record high quarterly in terms of EBITDA and operating cash flow, each one over $0.5 billion. And this performance led, as you know, our first cash dividend in '18 at SEK 4 per share and we're firmly on track to confirm that the dividend for the next year will be significantly higher and we already stated above or at $350 million range.

The other event on the financial side is that we renegotiated our reserve-based lending facilities and we have substantially increased the terms of the lending, which has reduced furthermore our cost of capital.

Our production in terms of performance is very much led by Edvard Grieg, and Edvard Grieg continues to surprise us in terms of above surface and below surface and we've seen a production efficiency as high as 97%. Alvheim, of course the second in line, but not as large as Edvard Grieg, is also in the same line, performing very well. And then moving on to Johan Sverdrup, which is the largest development by far. You've heard certainly a lot of news around, but it's obviously progressing very well, with today 75% complete.

The key elements of Johan Sverdrup was the installation of the 2 platforms, the riser platform and the drilling platform in the last few months. And as we speak, there is a sail away of the next jacket, which just left the yard from Kvaerner, which will be installed also this week. So we will see by the end of August, as stated, the 2 platform installed, 4 jackets and the pipelines. So very, very pleased with the progress. And it's an understatement, but we are firmly on track for first oil by late 2019.

The next point I would like to cover is the growth opportunities. I think you will see in the next slides that the organic growth, which remains our main priority, is going very well. I'm very pleased with the results. We're just halfway through and 4 out of 5 wells have been successful. Frosk in the region of Alvheim; Lille Prinsen, north of Johan Sverdrup, 2 projects that I am convinced will lead to commerciality.

We've also seen Luno II successes on the appraisal, which is now we're working towards submitting the plan of development. Alta, the test is ongoing and I will say a few more words later on. And Rolvsnes, we will be releasing some results towards the end of August. And the reality is that we've only drilled 3 exploration wells, 2 successful and we still have 8 wells to drill for the second half of this year. So a lot of activity and very pleased with the results so far. And finally, without strong HSE records there will be no good business and I'm pleased to say that we've performed very well on that side.

Let's move to the next slide. This is a slide you've seen before. It's historical. It shows since 2015. And I guess 3 things I would like to say in this slide. First of all, obviously you see the tremendous growth and the strong production performance of the company. You also see how we've improved the operating cost over time to reach record low this quarter at, or this half, 2018, at $3.3 per boe.

But also above all this, you see from this slide that for the 12 last quarter in a row we were at or above guidance. And we certainly, this is the result of a fantastic teamwork and I'm certainly very proud of being able to achieve such results and being able to perform within or above guidance for 3 years now.

On the production side more specifically, I think most of these numbers we already talked about. I think the highlight on this slide is really the production efficiency. We guided at the Capital Market Day for both Alvheim and Edvard Grieg 95% of production efficiency and you see that for the first half both assets have performed very well with production efficiency at 97%. That is the result of a high production and the revision on the guidance.

I think we can move then to the next slides and Edvard Grieg specifically. A few events on Edvard Grieg. First of all, we've completed just last month our PDO, plan of development drilling. So the rig actually left Edvard Grieg and we've drilled 14 well, 10 produced and 4 injectors, very successful, all of them at or above expectations. Reservoir performance in Edvard Grieg continues to exceed expectations. One way to picture that is the fact at this stage we still have water, or no material water productions and today we have over 50% of excess well capacity in Edvard Grieg.

But we're already thinking about the future. And we're going to start in Q3 of '18 a 4D seismic and that will led to further infill drilling that is planned in 2020. And we're already looking at or preparing ourselves for that and this will allow to move some of the contingent resources on Edvard Grieg into reserves by the time we drill the infill drilling.

But also more importantly for Edvard Grieg is what we see happening, is the pipeline of opportunities coming. And we've seen obviously Luno II success and we will be submitting a plan of development towards the end of '18, early '19 and that will be a tie-back to Edvard Grieg. We've seen also the discovery of Lille Prinsen, which was operated by Equinor. This will also be a tie-back at the Ivar Aasen, also at Edvard Grieg. And there's no question in our mind that this is going to be commercial discoveries. And then we have Rolvsnes, which is this large potential basement, facture basement in between Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup.

So really 3 message to you. Today if you look at it from a proven and probable reserves, the plateau is now extended to end of 2019 for what used to be end of '17. If you take into account the possible proven, probable plus possible, this will extend the plateau potentially to 2021. And then beyond 2020 and '21, you have to think about the satellite, Luno II, Rolvsnes, LillePrinsen. And so we're going to see Edvard Grieg at full capacity for a long time to come in the future.

And really moving to Alvheim. Alvheim is really the same story. Alvheim has been a great success, very great performance from Aker BP. Continues to be infill drilling with great success, which allows to arrest the decline on Alvheim. But I think the most important news on Alvheim for us this year has been the discovery of Frosk. Frosk and the follow-up wells, FroskelÃ¥r and Rumpetroll, have the ability to find another Alvheim and has the potential to discover over 200 million barrels of oil, which will be tie-backed to the Alvheim FPSO. It's actually quite an amazing strong and Alvheim from the beginning has been also a fantastic asset. So very pleased with the outcome.

Moving on to Johan Sverdrup. I think a lot of news is out, but it's, today, as I mentioned, 75% is complete. We've seen substantial or significant cost reduction. Today we stand NOK88 billion for Phase 1, which is a 30% reduction from the time we submit the plan of development. And this is excluding any FX impact. And as you know, we've crystallized, we've hedged our position and today we have another 10% of saving just on FX for Phase 1.

Resource level is the same as when we announced in Q1, 2.1 billion to 3.1 billion. And we already drilled a lot of the wells for Phase 1. I think the punch line really on Johan Sverdrup is that we are firmly on line or on schedule to achieve first or late 2019. On the next slide really you see the progress. You've seen that today we've actually now installed 2 platforms, the riser platform and the drilling platform. And as we speak, the process jacket is on its way to the field and will be installed this week and will be followed by the jacket of the living quarter. And then also the oil pipeline is being installed. And all operations are going really, really well, very pleased today. You see on the left hand side corner of the pictures with the floatel and jack-up floatel. And we have almost 800 people offshore working. But the project is in solid shape and it's progressing very well and very pleased with that.

Moving on to Phase 2. Phase 2, we will see, key contracts already been awarded, but we will see the plan of development submission towards the end of August, early September. But meanwhile, 2 key contracts have been awarded, Aibel, which will be responsible to build the fifth platform or what we call the processing platform number 2, and Kvaerner will be responsible for the modification on the riser platform. Phase 2, same story, substantial cost reduction, about 50% from the time of the submission of plan of development. And that leads to the breakeven price now of well below $20 per BOE. First oil and Phase 2 plan for 2022 is firmly on track.

I think the next slide, the appraisal, is really an important slide, because it shows that Lundin Petroleum ability to continue to grow organically is alive and is strong. We have today in our hands close to 6 projects at different stages of appraisal and different maturity stage that we're pushing towards commerciality. First of all, talking about the appraisals. Luno II, we talked about and that's definitely going ahead with our plan of development submission in early '19. Rolvsnes, we expect results of the testing, and this is really interesting, towards the end of August, the operation ongoing and pleased with the operation so far.

Alta/Gohta, the appraisal, the drilling is completed and overall above expectation. And today we are testing the Alta and very pleased with the results so far. And then more on the discovery, but also which will lead to appraisal is the Frosk discovery. And you know that there will be 2 follow-up wells towards year-end, FroskelÃ¥r and Rumpetroll. And then Lille Prinsen discovery we will see appraisal activity in early '19. So a lot of new projects that will be adding towards what we call the do nothing case, which is really the production growth from Johan Sverdrup.

Moving on to the next slide, is more specifically on the Alta/Gohta. The picture you see here is the picture you see today with the platform from where we're producing. On the right hand side, you see the tanker where we store the oil produced. The horizontal well was completed. It was one of the, if not the first horizontal well in calcified limestone in Norway and was very successfully completed. The results so far are better, better reservoir quality than what we prognosed. And now the testing, as you know, the extended well tests will last for 2 months and we will obviously be clearer at the time of the completion of the test. But all I can say today is that the test is going well and we are very pleased with what we see to-date.

Alta/Gohta, to remind you, it currently has got a range between 150 to 390 million barrels of oil equivalent on a gross basis, so a midpoint of 253. We also are acquiring, we've acquired TopSeis, which will allow us to further better define the subsurface and we are currently working on the interpretation of this TopSeis. And then comes my last slide, which is on the exploration side. Quite a busy slide, but I would say 3 things. First of all, we've seen Lundin Petroleum significantly increasing its acreage position in Norway. We took advantage of the downturn to acquire, do different deals. The bottom line is that we've increased our acreage position in Norway by 50% and we are now present in 6 different core areas.

To-date 2 out of 3 exploration well drilled have been a discovery, Frosk and Lille Prinsen, and we still have 8 wells to be drilled this year. So really our exploration activity hasn't really started and will start on the second half of this year. Thirdly, the potential of the existing discoveries such as Frosk and Lille Prinsen is not to underestimate. Frosk, which has got a range of 30 to 60 million, has an area upside of over 200 million and that's on the back of FroskelÃ¥r and Rumpetroll. And we are certainly very excited about the potential in that area. Lille Prinsen has got a range of 15 to 35, but we see with the appraisal an appraisal upside, which is not insignificant, in excess of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent. So as you can see, this year so far has been a very good year for Lundin Petroleum and we have just started our activities. So very pleased with that part of the business.

With that, I think I will leave the floor to Teitur, who is going to give us more details on the financials.

Teitur Poulsen

Okay. Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everybody. So again, a very pleasing set of quarterly numbers for the second quarter '18, a trend which we have seen sort of repeatedly over the last few quarters, with exceptionally strong operational performance. Production, as Alex said already, for second quarter, 81,200 boe per day for the quarter, and 82,100 for the first half year. Brent prices continued to be strong and improving, which has allowed us to again achieve good realized prices for our boe barrels. We'll come back to that. But Brent for the quarter is $74 a barrel and $71 for the first half.

And operating cost extremely lower numbers here again, below $3 for the second quarter. There was a one-off release of an accrual in the quarter, which I'll come back to. But even when we normalize for that, $3.50, around $3.50 for the quarter, which has allowed us now to reduce the guidance for the full year, below $4.00 for the full year. And as Alex said, EBITDA and operating cash flow both of which are record quarterly numbers again, $508 million for the quarter and $965 million for the first half on EBITDA, and operating cash flow, $506 million for the quarter and $968 million for the first half.

Free cash flow, which was a trend that started to happen for us last year when we posted the first free cash flow over the last few years, $90 million free cash flow generation in the quarter and so far this year $261 million of free cash flow generated. These numbers are pre the dividend we paid out in the second quarter. And net results, which were also impacted by certain one-off items in the quarter, but on the face of the income statement we posted $36 million post-tax net profit from continuing operations and for the first half $265 million.

Going to the next slide and looking at comparative periods for last year. As I said, operating cash flow for the first half up 37% compared to last year, obviously driven, as I said, by price increases, 40%, on our realized prices, somewhat offset by a slightly lower production number, down by 5%. And for the second quarter, up 49%, with the realized prices up 53%, offset by 9% decline in production.

And for the quarter, I think we should point out that this was the first quarter where we posted a current tax charge to our income statement of round about $8 million. This relates to Norway, where we have now run out of corporation tax losses. So June this year was the first month where we have recorded our current tax charge. We still have significant tax closes on the special petroleum tax level, so we are not foreseeing any current tax charges on that item for some time.

On the next slide, EBITDA comparison on same period last year. A similar trend, EBITDA up 40%, again driven by higher prices, offset by lower production, as I said on the previous slide, and also driven by a lower absolute OpEx number in the first half this year compared to last year, lower OpEx by round about $10 million lower and also slightly lower G&A costs. And for EBITDA for the quarter, up 52%, $508 million versus $333 million the same quarter last year.

Then looking at the net profit after tax. The bar that you see here is what we report on the face of the income statement. So up 29% compared to the first half '17. But these numbers, however, are impacted by certain, mostly non-cash items. In the first half last year, we had FX gains of $140 million. First half of this year, we have an FX gain of $10 million. So a depth of $130 million. And also a gain, a one-off gain we have recorded in the second quarter actually in relation to our revised RBL terms, which released a non-cash gain post-tax of $98 million.

So when we net out these largely non-cash items, our underlying net profit has increased from, as you can see in these stipulated horizontal lines, from $65 million up to $157 million this year. So an increase of $91 million over that period. Looking at second quarter, again impacted by FX. We had $120 million FX gain the same quarter last year versus $153 million FX loss this quarter. So a dearth of $270 million. And as I said, that one-off loan gain impacted the second quarter this year. So stripping these items out, we have improved net profitability from $27 million last year to $90 million for the quarter this year.

And if you then look at the next side, just to elaborate a bit on the loan modification gain that we recorded. As we announced in early June, we were successful in improving the margin terms on our $5 billion credit facility, where we improved the margin from the old rate of 315 basis points over LIBOR down to 2.25% over LIBOR, so a saving of 90 basis points. And actually on the old terms as we went out on time on this facility, that margin was actually creeping up. So when you look at the backend of the loan life, the saving we achieved later on could potentially be around about 1.5% lower margin.

So when we run the cash outflows on the loan facility, so that's both interest rate and commitment fees and the repayment of the loan itself, and discount that on the cost of capital on the old terms, that released a lower NPV of $184 million pretax. We also incurred some amendment fees in relation to this exercise, $17.3 million. So that gave us a pretax accounting gain of $166 million and a tax on that in Norway of 43%, so a deferred tax charge of $68 million, giving us a post-tax gain of $98 million. That gain will then be unwound to the income statement over the remaining loan life period.

So just looking at the income statement itself and the different line items. Revenues, these numbers, as usual, do exclude the revenue and cost of sales we generated from the third-party marketing. So this just relates to our own production. So revenue just over $1 billion and realized oil price per Boe of $68 a barrel. Production costs, as I said, very, very low, $68 million. And if we include the $1.7 million margin from our third-party marketing activities, that gives us a cash margin of $976 million, which is a 93% cash margin. Depletion charges, $230 million. That's $15 a barrel, which is the same depletion charge per barrel as we saw in the previous quarter. We had one dry well announced in the second quarter for [indiscernible], which meant we're expensing the cost associated with that well, $6 million pretax.

G&A of $13 million and financial items which is significantly driven by that loan gain I talked about on the previous slide. $101 million financial income. And then a tax charge, most of which is deferred, $560 million for the first 6 months, giving us a net profit of $264 million for the first 6 months. Then going to the next slide and looking at our realized oil prices and what has driven the round about $1 billion in revenue for the first half. What you see here is, the green bars is the oil price achieved, excluding gas, and the stipulated horizontal line is the average Brent per quarter.

And as you can see, for the last 2 quarters we have realized very close to the actual average Brent over those quarters. In the second quarter this year, we had Edvard Grieg selling at an average discount to Brent of $1.50 per barrel, whilst Alvheim achieved a premium of $1.80. And in this quarter, we had 9 cargo liftings on Edvard Grieg and 2 cargo liftings on Alvheim. Gas prices have also been very solid for the quarter, $8.45 per Mcf. And as you can see at the bottom of this slide as well, the content of gas we sell out of the total production mix continues to trend very stably at around about 10% out of the total production, so a very oil weighted production mix that we have.

So the realized prices including when we blend in the gas for the quarter is $71.50 compared to previous quarter when we had $64.50. So a very good realization on our hydrocarbon production. Then coming to our quarterly operating costs. As you can see here on the bars, the dark-shaded green bar is what we call the base OpEx. And you can see there's a marked drop in Q2 2018. That relates to a release of an accrual in relation to the Brynhild field of $5.5 million. We have now shortened the Brynhild field, terminated production and we have, as a consequence, we have released that accrual that we have accrued actually over the last few years, building up to $5.5 million in total, which we now feel comfortable to release.

So when we normalize for that, our operating cost quarterly would have been round about $34 million or on a boe basis $3.52 per boe. So still extremely low operating cost for the quarter. If we then go to the next slide. G&A and financial items. On G&A everything is trending as we expect. We have guided a full year G&A cost of $26 million. And as you see here, by half year we have incurred $13.5 million. So we are bang in line in achieving the guidance on G&A. Foreign exchange gain. This was preannounced to the market. As I said, $153 million, largely non-cash FX loss in the quarter, driven by the dollar strengthening against the euro by a whopping 9% in the quarter.

And through our Dutch financing structure, that then triggers a mark-to-market FX loss within our financing structure. And that was somewhat offset by a NOK strengthening towards the euro by 2%, which triggers an FX gain. But net-net $153 million. And within that, we also realized hedges on our NOK hedges, which resulted in a gain of close to $8 million. The loan modification gain we talked about already, pretax $166 million for the quarter. And interest expenses of $24 million. The total cash interest costs were $46 million, but, as you know, we capitalize roughly half of our interest costs to the balance sheet. And then within other, I should point out that there, the winding of this loan gain will going forward sit in the other line, around about $3.3 million for the first or second quarter, which really only relates to June.

So going forward, you should expect that loan modification gain to be amortized by, to tune of $10 million per quarter going forward. On income taxes, as I said, we for the first time for some time we have incurred a current tax charges on the income statement this quarter of $8.7 million. That really only relates to June, as I said, when we run out of corporation tax losses in Norway. But we still project not to pay any special petroleum tax going forward. We previously guided below $66 Brent. We wouldn't be paying any special petroleum tax up to end 2019. Given the outperformance we've had so far this year, that number is now down to Brent below $63 a barrel. From now up to beyond Johan Sverdrup, oil will not trigger an SPT current tax charge. But obviously prices are above that at the moment. So if those prices prevail into 2019, we would expect to start to pay some special petroleum tax in 2019.

The tax rate on the face of the balance sheet is a bit more stable this first 6 months given that the net FX gain was only $10 million. So 68% effective tax rate. And when you adjust for that noncash, or non-taxable FX again, then the rate creeps up to 69% adjusted tax rate. Then going to the next slide and looking at the free cash flow generation for the first 6 months. $810 million of cash flow generated from operating activities. And that was offset by $546 million in capital and E&A expenditure. Within that number, there was also a proceed of $9 million related to the sale of the ShaMaran shares, which we sold in the second quarter, where we netted $9.3 million from selling our entire stake in ShaMaran.

We had done debt repayment of $60 million for the first 6 six months. And as I said earlier, the dividend payments went out in May, $153 million in US dollar terms. It was obviously a SEK denominated dividend payment, but when converted back to dollars at the FX rate at the AGM when the dividend was formally decided gives you $153 million in U.S. dollar terms. And not in the second quarter, but in the first quarter we did repurchase some of our own shares, $14 million. And as I said earlier, the loan modification fees, cash cost incurred so far just below $17 million. But as I said, we expect to pay in total $17.3 million, which is what we have accrued for and charged to the income statement for the first 6 months.

On the right hand side of the slide, you see the liquidity position of the company, which remains very solid. A net debt of $3.8 billion as of midyear, which gives us liquidity headroom of $1.2 billion. And that net debt, if you pro-forma the first half EBITDA by yearend, that net debt-to-EBITDA would be around about 2x. So we are deleveraging the gearing of the company all the time.

My last slide is just a quick recap on what the latest guidance is. As we have said already, we have upped the production guidance 78 to 82. Our operating costs, as I said earlier, is now going to be below $4 a barrel for the full year, down from $4.15 in the previous guidance. CapEx remains unchanged at $800 million for the full year. And already at Q1, we upped our E&A expenses or guidance to $300 million and we reiterate that that guidance remains $300 million in E&A expenditure for the full year.

So with that, that concludes the financial highlights and I'll hand back to Alex now to wrap up the presentation.

Alex Schneiter

Thanks, Teitur. One more slide to go. Then we can go with the questions. So really on summary, as you see, strong production, which led to the revised guidance from 74 to 82 to 78 to 82; coupled with low or record low operating cost; achieving for the first half 3.30 or, if you prefer, 3.52 if you take the reverse accrual from Brynhild. But more importantly, this low operating cost allow us to stay sustainable over the time. We know that with the Johan Sverdrup coming on-stream for the next 10 years we will be able to produce at very competitive operating cost, plus or minus $4, which is quite an exceptional position to be in.

You've heard Teitur. I'm going to repeat on the financial performance. But obviously with a strong production, operating cost and a high oil price, we now are posting close to $1 billion of operating cost and EBITDA for the first half. And that's leading or has led already for the payment of cash dividend, SEK 4 per share this year. And we stated and we firmly stated that this will increase substantially in '19 at or in excess of $350 million. And we've heard about the renegotiate on the RBL facilities, which is further reducing our cost of capital.

All the production really is on the back of great performance from Edvard Grieg, but also of Alvheim, with very high production efficiency, both of them achieving 97% and both of them having, remaining upside to be realized. Johan Sverdrup, I think the most important of course we are firmly on track to achieve late '19 first oil. A lot of activity this summer, the largest ever in the history of Johan Sverdrup, and so far is going really well. Just to remember that by the time Johan Sverdrup comes on-stream, Lundin Petroleum will be producing in excess of 130,000 barrels of oil per day, and by the time Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup comes on-stream, we will produce in excess of 160,000.

Remember also that this is what I always refer to the do nothing case. And certainly over the years what we'll like to show is that we can do better than that. And better than that will be done through our growth opportunities in the organic growth. And you've seen that quite a lot is happening. 4 out of 5 wells have been successful, excluding Rolvsnes. I'm thinking about the Frosk discovery, the Lille Prinsen, both of them have got quite substantial upside, and the Luno II appraisal success and of course the Alta and Rolvsnes also to come.

The second message on the growth opportunity is that so far we've drilled only 3 exploration wells and we've got 8 to go for the second half. So I'm sure we're going to see a lot of interesting things in the years to come on the growth side and the organic growth. And finally, I would like to reemphasize the fact that we had a strong HSE track record and performance and that is also key, because, as I mentioned before, without good HSE track record there wouldn't be a good business. And the team has done very well on that part.

So I think with that, probably best to leave it for the questions. Over to you, Alex.

Alex Budden

Great. Thank you very much, Alex and Teitur. I'll now hand over to the operator for handling the telephone questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Rafal Gutaj from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Rafal Gutaj

Good morning everyone. Just 3 questions please. First one, just coming back to cash tax. Back in the Capital Markets Day at the start of the year, I think you guided to around 4% cash tax this year at $70 oil and then around 55% cash tax at Johan Sverdrup Phase 1. I was hoping that maybe you could help us just bridge that gap a little bit for 2019, where you see cash tax evolving at $70 oil? Should we assume a bit of a straight line average? I guess some of the assumptions there would have changed, for example, the E&A budget is going up. So any color there would be very helpful.

Then second question just on the infill drilling campaign in Edvard Grieg. I was curious to hear on how many resources you think that could potentially target with the first phase of that and if those resources would be converted into reserves at the end of this year. And then finally in terms of Rolvsnes and Alta/Gohta. I guess if you're not kind of putting out the details on how those are going so far, I wondered if you could maybe just give us a little bit of color on how, what your expectations on those wells are in terms of flow rates and kind of sustainability of those numbers.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes, okay. Good morning, Rafal. It's Teitur here just to deal with your first question, which related to cash tax. So as we, as I said, this year we have incurred a current tax charge of $8 million and that number really only relates to June. So I guess what you can extrapolate from that for the remainder of this year is that will be roughly, assuming these prices prevail, that should be roughly the running rate per month for the remainder of the year. And as I said, we still have SPT tax losses. At the beginning of this year, we had $860 million of SPT tax losses, which are obviously being eroded as we go through this year, but we're certainly not projecting to pay any cash tax at the SPT level in Norway for this year.

Then going into next year, I should say that, it depends on a number of things of course, production numbers and E&A guidance I should say. Capital guidance, we have already given to some degree for next year, as you can see from our Capital Markets Day presentations. So CapEx will be lower this year, sorry, next year versus this year. Which therefore, if all of the things remain equal, you would expect our cash taxes at corporation tax level to creep up somewhat. And then the question is, when do we run out of SPT tax losses as we go through 2019? And I can't really give any more guidance that than at this point given that there are so many moving parts. But suffice to say that you can extrapolate between where we are today and what we guide for Johan Sverdrup Phase 1, where we guide between 40% to 55% cash tax all in as a percentage of EBITDA. So then there is, I can give you, it will be somewhere between the 4% or 5% this year and the 40% to 55% post on Sverdrup first oil.

Alex Schneiter

I guess I'll take the next 2 questions. Rafal, your second question was on the infill Edvard Grieg. Now several things. First of all, in terms of resources or contingent, as you know, if you add the 3P plus the contingent resources, that will move the reserves, if they are realized, that will move reserves from 274 to 355. Now on the contingent side, which is the infill drilling, as you know, we're now interpreting or we will be interpreting the 4D seismic. This, I expect '19 we will be busy working this infill drilling opportunities to be ready for 2020. So it's early days to say when we're moving those contingency resources from contingent to reserves. But I would assume by end of '19 likely when we have the target infill candidates and the plan, then we will be in a position to be able to move those from contingent to reserves. And then of course there's the 3P, which is very much related to the performance of the field. In terms of Rolvsnes and Alta, I think, of course it's difficult to be very specific because we are right in the middle of the operations. But we already stated quite a lot, I mean, Alta, first of all, the horizontal drilling has been completed, has been completed successfully.

That's number one. Number two, the results of the horizontal drilling are better than anticipated. And number three, we are producing as we speak. The test is going as per plan. And in general, I would say I'm pleased with the results. But of course we are, we have just started. And we have 2 months of production test, so, now we have to just to continue to monitor the testing and then come up with specific results, and, let's say, 2 months from when we started, that will be end of September news. But I would say so far very pleased with what we see. Rolvsnes, so far things have gone well. We had a little bit of delays in startup because of the strike in Norway, but now we are back on operations and everything is going well. It's really too early for me to comment on results, but I'm hopeful that we can come up with an update, a more specific update towards the end of August, yes.

Operator

And the question comes from the line of James Hosie from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

James Hosie

Just on your comments about doubling the reserve base around Edvard Grieg. I mean is processing capacity in the platform the only limiting factor in how quickly you begin developing these satellite fields or are there other facility constraints we should think about? And just on costs. Can you provide any context and the likely breakeven oil price for these tie-backs? I'm guessing it's going to be pretty low.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. So in terms of the capacity, obviously all these tie-back, being Luno II, Rolvsnes or Lille Prinsen, probably Ivar Aasen and then Edvard Grieg, of course the capacity plays a role. But as you've seen in previous, Hosie, presentation, comes, if you take into account the infill drilling and others and 3P, by 2021 we expect Edvard Grieg to start to go off plateau. So there will be capacity for this project. And actually 2021 comes quite handy, because by the time we will be completed with that and Luno II, Lille Prinsen, it will 2021 and beyond. So I would say timing is actually working pretty well when we do our simulations. And of course also Ivar Aasen will go into decline eventually, which will give further capacity to Edvard Grieg.

So it's actually I would say rather the opposite. I think it's really important we find all these candidates to fill in the capacity of Edvard Grieg and optimize the cost. Breakeven cost, I think is early days. The more mature one is Luno II, which we anticipate to submit a plan of development by early '19. I think at this stage I would say all these projects because they will be tied back to an existing facilities will obviously have very competitive breakeven, but it will be too early for me to mention a specific number at this stage. But come next year the Capital Market Day, we will start to be more explicit, particularly after submitting the development plan on Luno II.

James Hosie

Okay, thank you. And just your comment there about Ivar Aasen coming off plateau as well. I mean the capacity that becomes available as Ivar Aasen declines, is that available to Lundin to allocate, where it goes next? Or are there other considerations on that?

Alex Schneiter

So you have to what we call achieve DG2 and make a request. And then, when there's available capacity, then if you have reached a DG2 level at that project, then Edvard Grieg will have to provide capacity, if capacity is available.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Mark Wilson from Jefferies.

Mark Wilson

Two questions from me. The first is on the Rolvsnes appraisal. I was just wondering, is there a bigger resource picture around that appraisal regarding the Utsira High and the fact you're drilling into basement there could be a follow-on appraisal question? And the second point is, could you just remind us of the gas-oil split in that 150 to 390 range at Alta? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Okay, Rolvsnes, it's a good question, yes. I mean the Rolvsnes, this basement plates, it pretty much covered the whole area between Johan Sverdrup and Rolvsnes Edvard Grieg. And to put a field to it, we said that the Rolvsnes success with the follow-up of Goddo, which is really the extension of the basement in the other license, has the potential to have resources in excess of $200 million. So there's a significant potential there definitely. Secondly, remember also that Rolvsnes is a horizontal well we've been drilling, but we already had quite some successes in the basement. We tested 2 wells successfully and one of the Edvard Grieg horizontal well went into the basement and still producing from it.

So overall, we are quite optimistic in that area. But we have to see now the results of the Rolvsnes to really be firm on some of this, on the upside. Alta gas-oil ratios, I think we weren't specific on the gas-oil ratio. Alta itself is an oil development. There's a gas cap. But I don't think at this stage we'll, one of the reasons to actually do this long-term test is also to have a better sense and better ideas of the gas-oil ratios. And we will be more specific when we release those results.

Mark Wilson

Okay, thank you. And congratulations on the results so far.

Alex Schneiter

Yes, thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Teodor Nilsen from SB1 Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Teodor Nilsen

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Two questions from me. First, you definitely reported a low OpEx for the quarter and you always said you expected OpEx to stay low for many years going forward. But I just want to, and generally speaking, do you see any kind of cost inflation at all, and if so, in which part of balance sheet do you see cost inflation? And my second question is on your strategy. Alex, you said that organic growth is still the key priority in Lundin Petroleum. But could you comment a little bit on what you see on M&A, on NCS and do you see the prices on NCS are too high to make a [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Okay. OpEx, yes, you're right, I mean I stated that the low OpEx are sustainable over time and I quoted 10 years. Your specific question in terms of cost inflation, of course there will be, as oil price, if we believe oil price will continue to strengthen, there will be a certain amount of cost inflation. Now in the OpEx directly, I think the cost inflation is more related to logistics and so far we don't see that. And I think you will find that certainly the ability to maintain low operating costs is very much related to the ability to continue to produce very efficiently in terms of barrels per well. And when you look at projects like Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup, you're looking at some of the best projects in the world. So I don't think we will be affected much by inflation. If anything, what could affect us a little bit is the exchange rate between NOK and U.S. dollars as right now the NOK has been pretty weak compared to the dollar. It could strengthen and that could have an impact on some of the cost.

In terms of strategy, yes, I mean organic growth remains a main priority and I think, I hope we've shown again this year that we are able to deliver on that organic growth. And I'm certainly optimistic based on what I see, the fact that we have 6 new projects potentially coming above and beyond the do nothing case now. But of course I also stated that M&A, I see that as an opportunistic strategy and we are very active on that front. The reality, we haven't yet come up with any new M&A deals after we did the one with Aquino [ph], when we bought their shares in Edvard Grieg.

But we continue to look at, one of the issue perhaps we're facing is that we are not necessarily focusing on mature assets, but more into either undeveloped or nearby opportunities which make a certain strategy a sense to us. And you could say that those are not, there are not that many in the Norwegian Continental Shelf and they come at a price. But I'm confident that we will deliver eventually in M&A. But I'm also very much focused on the value and has to be really valued accretive for different reasons. And so we will take our time.

Teodor Nilsen

So in terms of follow-up [indiscernible] that you will, you turn like late life assets?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, mature assets is not a main strategy. The only possibility that you will see Lundin Petroleum going into mature assets is that because it makes a certain amount of strategic sense, either because it's nearby or because we see further potential for the development or tie-backs, things like this. But in general, we will be more focused on undeveloped or relatively young fields.

Teodor Nilsen

Okay, thank you. And congrats on your operations in the second quarter. Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Yes, thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Alwyn Thomas from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Alwyn Thomas

Hi, guys. I just wanted to clarify on your EBITDA guidance. I think in the beginning of the year you said it's about $1.7 billion expected oil price [ph] of $70, if I'm correct. Given the prices and your performance so far year-to-date, I think consensus is running closer to about $1.9 billion. I was wondering if you can tie to that, a sensible number. And if I could just follow-up on production at Edvard Grieg? And then perhaps if you could give a little bit more detail on some of the power issues from sharing with Ivar Aasen and some of the export power issues there? And whether there might be capacity transfered to Ivar Aasen for the remaining 2 quarters of the year and perhaps how that relates to production guidance? Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes. Good morning, Alwyn. On the EBITDA guidance, yes, I mean if you simply extrapolate what we have achieved for the first half, then we should be at round about $1.9 billion EBITDA for the full year. And, I mean the reason is we are upgrading our guidance on production relative to what we assumed at Capital Markets Day. And also remember in that original guidance we had assumed some Brynhild volumes, which were much lower margin barrels. Those are now out. And yet we are still increasing the full year production guidance, meaning there's more coming from Edvard Grieg and Alvheim, which are higher margin barrels. So that explains it.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. On your second question, Edvard Grieg and power issue, I don't know what are you referring to? I mean there are no power issues right now in Edvard Grieg. But in terms of capacity, it's very simple. There's a commercial arrangement between Ivar Aasen and ourselves. And that commercial arrangement we've been very explicit. Today it's 9500 cubic meter a day and by October of this year it will be reduced to 9000 cubic meter a day. That is the capacity we have to make available to Ivar Aasen. Of course for different reasons Ivar Aasen has to do a, they have to shut down or reduce some of their production for some maintenance and others. We have the ability to fill in any gaps since we have more than 50% capacity available, overcapacity available in Edvard Grieg. And so all those factors, the commercial arrangement and others, have been factored into the guidance and into the production.

Operator

A - Alex Budden

Great. Thank you very much for that. We've just got time for one more question from the website and that's from Hakkon Lundye. Do you expect to see an increased budget for exploration drilling for next year?

A - Teitur Poulsen

Well, I think it's a bit premature to comment on that. We're normally running through our budget cycles through sort of September-October time when that picture will become clearer. But the strategy is very much an organic growth led strategy, so there will be an active exploration campaign also next year. And traditionally where we've been sitting is round about, say, $250 million to $300 million of E&A expenditure. And I would expect us to be in that sort of order of magnitude going into next year as well. But we remain to see the details on that.

A - Alex Budden

Great. Thank you very much. So it just leaves me to thank Alex and Teitur for the presentation. And thank you all for attending our first 6 months updates. That is now the end of the audio cast. Thank you very much.

End of Q&A