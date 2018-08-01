SendGrid, Inc. (SEND) CEO Sameer Dholakia on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE:SEND) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 5:00 PM ET

David Banks

Thank you, Rob, and thanks for joining us today for our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Sameer Dholakia, our CEO; and Yancey Spruill, our CFO and COO.

Our commentary today will include certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial metrics such as adjusted net income, free cash flow and subscription net dollar retention rate, subscription dollar expansion rate and subscription gross dollar churn rate. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and outlook can be found in our earnings press release and accompanying earnings supplemental slides.

During the call, we may offer additional metrics to provide further insight into our business or results. This detail may or may not be provided in the future. The purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second quarter 2018 results. Some of the comments may contain forward-looking statements, which are based upon information available to us as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should any of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review our filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

On our call today, Sameer will provide high-level results for the quarter and update our 2018 roadmap. Yancey will provide detail on our financial highlights and outlook. After our prepared remarks, we'll open it up for your questions.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Sameer.

Sameer Dholakia

Thank you, David. I'm very pleased with our Q2 results as our team delivered accelerating revenue growth, improving gross margins, strong profitability and cash flow and continued strong customer growth.

For the quarter, revenue was up 32% to $35.7 million, a slight uptick in the growth rate we saw in Q1. Profitability as measured by adjusted net income or what we call ANI, increased to $2.8 million, our best ever ANI performance.

We also generated $3.9 million of free cash flow, by far our best quarter of free cash flow generation. The profitability and free cash flow results we posted the quarter offer our investors the first real view into what we believe is the long-term potential for our efficient business model to generate both consistent high growth and meaningful profitability and free cash flow leverage. We are raising our ANI guidance for the year significantly as a reflection of that belief.

Our total customer count grew to more than 74,000 increasing by 35% year-over-year. We also process 140.2 billion emails, up 29% year-over-year with an average of more than 1.5 billion emails per day. We grew our core email API revenue by 32% year-over-year with our marketing campaigns revenue nearly doubling in the quarter. Yancey will provide more detail on these metrics during his discussion of our financial results.

Now an update on progress against our 2018 business imperatives. These four imperatives are driving progress against our longer-term vision to build the world's most trusted customer communications platform. First, profitably growing our business lines; second, expanding our market opportunities; third, driving operational excellence and forth, investing in our team.

So let's take each in turn. First, in order to drive sustained growth and profitability across our core business lines, we look to add new capabilities to our products that our customers will love and value. Last quarter we talked about the introduction of a feature enhancement that aids our customers in email delivery and troubleshooting, primarily an enhancement for our email API customers.

We started to gain meaningful traction from this feature enhancement, which we call EASE in the second quarter. EASE helps us differentiate our email API product and makes our customer's jobs easier. We also drive sustained growth and profitability by continuing to focus on efficient go-to-market strategies.

Our self-serve frictionless customer acquisition strategy, based primarily on organic Internet-based adoption, allowed us to add more than 5,000 new paying customers in the quarter. That 35% year-over-year increase in customer additions was driven primarily by targeted changes to our self-service funnel and website enhancements.

Those additions yielded an improvement in revenue from new customers of 25% year-over-year. This was our strongest year-over-year new customer growth rate since Q1 of 2017, when we were still benefiting from the addition of customers related to the mandrel exit.

Our second imperative in 2018 is to expand our market opportunity. Our most significant market expansion opportunity is the development of our email marketing business known as Marketing Campaigns. Within Marketing Campaigns, we are seeing a healthy mix of growth from both new customers where we had our strongest quarter-over-quarter growth since the product's launch and within our install base with about 11% of our email API customers now also using Marketing Campaigns.

We continue to make good progress cross-selling Marketing Campaign into our traditional email API-base. In fact, one of our largest email API customers since 2014 that provides users with a social app to connect communities in the second quarter adopted SendGrid's marketing campaign solution, signing a six-figure ARR deal. They loved the simplicity of our user interface and knew that it would be easy for their marketers to learn and adopt it.

As we expand our market opportunity, we remain focused on both adding and cross-selling new capabilities to our large and ever-growing install base. Many of our customers now leverage multiple SendGrid products. Today just under 17% of our email API customers by count also utilize either Marketing Campaigns, expert services or both.

That number has increased steadily growing from just 10% at the end of 2016, accelerating well above our revenue growth rates. This number is larger still as we layer on features that are paid for like EASE or dedicated IP addresses. We expect to see continued growth in this metric over time as more customers adopt offerings beyond just our email API service.

Through a focus on the third 2018 initiative, operational excellence, we work to drive efficiency, scale and profitability across our business. Our multi-day surge and email volume related to GDPR effectiveness in late May offers a great example of this.

On Cyber Monday in Q4 of last year, we processed more than 2.1 billion emails, our strongest single day ever and we gear up in advance for days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday because they historically are among our top sending days each year.

However this year was different, as on May 24, the day before GDPR became effective, we had our second largest sending day ever at just over 2 billion emails. In fact, on the four days from May 22 to the 25, we processed 7.9 billion emails in total, which was our largest ever four day search and the great news is we didn't miss a beat on delivery because we scaled our infrastructure to accommodate precisely those types of loads on our system on a routine basis.

Our average end-to-end processing time for this period was just 2.7 seconds. This incredible performance highlights our substantial scale advantages over our many competitors.

Because email delivery is borderless, we needed to be ready for GDPR for all of our customers. We started planning for this event nearly two years ago, putting in place compliance systems and working with our customers to enable them to be in compliance as well.

GDPR has attracted a lot of press attention, but the fact is we are seeing no discernible change in email sending patterns or volumes since the GDPR implementation date has passed. Our volume deliveries since the May 25 GDPR effectiveness date have been in line with our expectations across all customers and all geographies.

Ultimately, compliance with regulations like GDPR leads to better delivery and as a leader in email deliverability, we are absolutely committed to helping our customers achieve that.

And then finally, our fourth strategic imperative for 2018, we invested in our team by completing two new office moves, executed in March and April in Irvine and Redwood City respectively. These new facilities will help our gridders do their best work and will help us draw talent in these two important California-based technology hubs.

We're pleased with our improving financial and operating results in Q2 and our gridders continue to deliver for our customers in a way that is driving those improving results.

With that, let me turn it over to Yancey for more detail on our financials.

Yancey Spruill

Thank you, Sameer. Our team delivered strong Q2 results across the Board and we are pleased to outperform our earlier 2018 guidance and increase our outlook for this year. Q2 revenue was $35.7 million, a 32% growth rate driven by strong new customer additions and increased email volume.

Aiding growth this quarter was significant email volume in advance of the May 25 fifth GDPR effective date. We estimate that email deliveries related to GDPR contributed a little over 50 basis points of incremental revenue growth in the quarter.

Q2 revenue from email API was $28.2 million up 32% year-over-year and representing 79% of revenue. Marketing Campaign's revenue grew 97% to $6.3 million in the quarter, representing 18% of total revenue.

Recall in last year's second quarter, we generate approximately $1.4 million from our predecessor marketing solution, which was Sunset late last year. About two thirds of the predecessor marketing product revenue has migrated to Marketing Campaigns.

This comparison will normalize to about $1 million in Q3 and will substantially lap it in Q4, at which time we expect our Marketing Campaign's growth rate to moderate for recent quarters but to grow significantly above the revenue growth rate of the total business.

Our subscription net dollar retention rate or NDR in the quarter was 114%, down 400 basis points versus second quarter last year. About half of the year-over-year decline was driven by the Sunset of our predecessor marketing newsletter product.

However, NDR was up 100 basis points sequentially from Q1 as we saw modest sequential improvements in our expansion, while churn was roughly flat. Gross margin in the quarter improved by 220 basis points year-over-year to 75.3%. We expect to see continued sequential expansion in gross margin throughout this year.

GAAP operating expenses, which include our R&D, sales and marketing and G&A expense lines increased 35% in the quarter to $27.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses were 24.4% of revenue, generating 100 basis points of leverage year-over-year as we continue to benefit from strong customer growth through our efficient customer acquisition model.

Consistent with our previously communicated plans, R&D expenses increased as a percent of revenue to 27.7% as we invested in our R&D capability for existing and new products. We expect this R&D expense growth to moderate and to generate leverage by the fourth quarter.

G&A expense was $9.2 million in the quarter up 41% over Q2 of last year to 25.7% of total revenue. Just over three quarters of the year-over-year expense growth resulted from our first year as a public company and our investment in a larger office footprint.

Each of these are one-time increases that are now in our G&A expense base and we expect to generate leverage on G&A expenses in the second half of this year as our revenue growth sequentially faster than our G&A expenses for the balance of this year.

GAAP net loss in the quarter was $300,000, a $1 million year-over-year improvement. This quarterly loss was driven primarily by a $2 million year-over-year increase in stock-based compensation expense. We generated $2.8 million in adjusted net income or $0.05 per weighted average diluted share, a five-time increase over Q2 of last year.

This was our eighth consecutive quarter of adjusted net income profitability, a metric we are very proud of as we continue to deliver high revenue growth profitably. As a reminder, adjusted net income is GAAP net income less adjustments for stock compensation and certain nonrecurring and noncash expenses.

We had a strong quarter of free cash flow generation delivering $3.9 million, a nearly $12 million sequential improvement and a demonstration of the free cash flow potential of our business. Roughly half the improvement was driven by sequential revenue and profitability growth in Q2, which contributed by the a quarter of the improvement.

One-time payments in Q1 related to the real estate build-out were also roughly one quarter of the improvement and then the balance were Q1 higher outflows tied to play bonuses and other benefits and taxes that recur annually and will depress our first quarter free cash flow relative to subsequent quarters each year.

We're excited about our prospects for continued strong free cash flow generation going forward. We are well on track to deliver positive free cash flow for all of 2018 with Q3 modestly below Q2 levels based on the expected timing of investments in this quarter, followed by a meaningful increase in Q4 aligned with our strongest quarter of revenue generation in the year.

Finally before speaking to our guidance, based upon our market value at June 30, we will no longer qualify for emerging growth company statues for the 2010 Jobs Act. As a result, we will be required to adopt Accounting Standard 606 by year-end.

We do not believe that adoption of 606 will have a material impact on our previously reported revenue or expense results and adoption of this standard is reflected in the updated full-year outlook we are discussing today.

Now for our Q3 and updated 2018 outlook. Once again, we are increasing our outlook for revenue growth and profitability. We are raising our 2018 full-year revenue range to $142.5 million to $144 million or growth of 28% at the midpoint. We're increasing our adjusted net income range to $7 million to $9 million or approximately 6% adjusted net income margin at the midpoint.

Note that our outstanding common share count as of June 30 was 46.4 million shares up 3.5 million shares since the end of Q1, but rarely as a result of our April follow-on and the subsequent lock up explorations. Beginning this quarter, we are providing an outlook for our expected non-GAAP fully diluted share count, but for Q3 and the full-year, we expect to be approximately 54 million shares.

For Q3, we expect revenue in a range of $35.9 million to $36.1 million, a 27% increase at the midpoint compared with Q3 2017 and adjusted net income in a range of $1.25 million to $1.75 million, a 130% increase over Q3 2017 at the midpoint. Not included in our adjusted net income calculation for Q3 is approximately $3 million of stock compensation expense and less than $500,000 of M&A and restructuring cost.

With that, we'll open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Stan Zlotsky

Perfect. Thank you so much. Gentlemen, thank you so much for taking our questions. So first one, I wanted to dig into GDPR because we've heard a lot of investor conversations around that. Obviously, a two-faceted question; first on, how do you see and I know you touched on it on the main prepared remarks, but how do you see GDPR compliance impacting just the absolute volume of core email that you see going forward?

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah hey Stan, it's Sameer. Yeah first off, we're not expecting any impact from GDPR, particularly on the API revenue which of course is 80% of the total, since a significant portion of that volume is user generated and not dependent on a contact marketing list.

I had also mentioned by practice, SendGrid has always championed sending wanted mail from day one that's been core to our philosophy since our founding and GDPR in many ways is just a quantification of our practices and how we work with our customers guiding them to keep their list opt in only and regularly cleanse.

So we haven't seen any material impact in the period since that May effective date of the 25th, we see very little impact expected going forward. Conceptually or in theory, you cannot size a customer list may impact our Marketing Campaign's revenue, but we haven't seen any of that at this point in time.

Stan Zlotsky

Got it. And just speaking of Marketing Campaigns and I realize that a lot of your purchases are very much an inside kind of sale when it comes to you, but on the marketing side have you heard any pauses of customers putting off their marketing campaign spend ahead of GDPR and the required compliance?

Sameer Dholakia

No Stan, not at all. Actually quite the opposite, it's a terrific opportunity to highlight the simplicity and ease of use of the Marketing Campaign's products. It saw actually a little bit of a spike in May -- in the month of May Marketing Campaigns because it's a beautiful product for a simple send out to a large volume of contact sitting on top of one of the world's largest email sending infrastructures that is SendGrid.

So if anything we saw the opposite but we've seen no degradation in either contact volume or email volume since that effective date.

Stan Zlotsky

Perfect. Thank you so much.

Sameer Dholakia

Okay Thanks Stan.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin from Jeffries. Your line is open.

Alex Zukin

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. I'll start with another GDPR question. So it sounds like you saw some of the strongest new customer growth in the quarter that you've seen in some time and I'm curious, did you see any discernible impact from GDPR to new customer growth and how should we think about or how are you thinking about your pipeline or your funnel in a close GDPR world from a customer perspective. Has this raised awareness and therefore raised your pipeline and I've got a quick follow-up.

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah. Thanks Alex. It's Sameer here again. Yeah the new customer addition increase that we saw actually was principally driven by a number of changes in optimizations that our growth teams across marketing and compliance and business operations of all determined to be high leverage and with some very targeted moves, we were able to see a pretty significant uptick in increase in the funnel metric.

So that's actually the principal driver of that uptick in new customer additions both in count and in revenue and GDPR had a modest bump in that one month of May, but a fairly small percentage of that overall gain and on an ongoing basis, the changes that we made to the funnel, those are structural and we will -- we were expecting to see improvements as we go forward, not one time.

Alex Zukin

Got it and then maybe one for you Yancey. We obviously saw some pretty meaningful improvements to gross margins in the quarter. You're calling for that to continue on a sequential basis. I'm curious what was the primary driver there? How long it should last and also how we should think about dollar-based net expansion in the back half of the year?

Yancey Spruill

First on, hey Alex, thanks, first on gross margin, I would say we've been on a multiyear path to invest both in our business process, technology, our team and just have been in steadily getting better. We took somewhat of a pause last year as we added some duplicative infrastructure that's allowing us to scale email volumes across multiple products, with much improved customer times and responsiveness as we just talked about.

So we're now in a position we've made a significant amount of investment and the pace of investment relative to its performance and leverage we are seeing the benefits of that. So very comfortable with driving gross margin leverage while continuing to invest and get better. We're building a very strong engine here on that side of the house.

In terms of net dollar retention, we think as we talked about before, we're in a range. We clearly have the 200 basis point last quarter a headwind from the legacy newsletter product. We'll see that again in Q3.

So I think, we're in a low teens area in the near-term and then as we get out of this year and start to lap some of the impact from that legacy product and then there were some go-to-market things that we talked about last quarter that are dissipating as we go out of the year, we'll be in a position to baseline and then see potentially upside as we get the benefits of potentially some new products over time. But I think we're in a range here where we can expect to be in the near term.

Alex Zukin

Great. Thank you, guys and congrats on another great quarter.

Yancey Spruill

Thanks Alex.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Tom Roderick from Stifel. Your line is open.

Tom Roderick

Hey gentlemen. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Sameer, I was hoping you could touch on international. I apologize if you gave the mix of international in the quarter. If you didn't maybe we can get that, but just beyond what that mix is, how do you think about the emerging opportunity and GDPR always shed some light on what's going on across the pond and I think it's kind of interesting, but take us through what your ambitions might look like there for the rest of the year and how we should think about the opportunity building over the next four quarters?

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah thanks. It's Sameer. On the international growth rate, we are blessed with a very efficient go-to-market model where the Internet really is our distribution channel and unusually for a company of our size, we already derive a very significant portion of our revenues from companies that are domiciled outside of the United States.

In Q2 I think it was about 40% of our total revenue came, 39%-40% came from revenue outside of the U.S. So we've got a very efficient self-service model. I think it's a testament to that. Our current levels of direct investments outside of the U.S. is it's fewer than 10 people. It's single digit today.

We are now running a whole set of experiments in particular international markets where we see opportunity with our marketing engine and we'll see how those play out and hopefully be able to lever into those, but sort of looking towards international as a long-term growth opportunity, we are not immediately tackling some of the harder product level investments in terms of multi-language, multicurrency etcetera, multi-language support.

Those are heavier lifts and we haven't seen a need to do that yet, but certainly believe it's an opportunity that sit out there in front of us for the long-term.

Tom Roderick

Outstanding. Great. And then Yancey one for you, just turning to the email marketing side of the business, I want to make sure I understood your comments. I think you might have said two thirds have migrated to email campaigns. I am assuming it's two thirds of the legacy customers around predecessor email, but maybe you can sort of clarify that.

I've gotten my numbers here that the revenue contribution from predecessor email is now down to zero. So that seems to have all been bucketed into the Marketing Campaign's business. So maybe you could just help us understand fully what that migrations look like and to the extent that we have gotten out of the way of all of the benefits from the marketing service or the predecessor email converting in the Marketing Campaigns. Just make us -- make sure we understand what that natural growth rate looks like as we go into '19 thanks.

Yancey Spruill

So hi Tom. Thank you. So what I would say about Marketing Campaigns in the comments in the script reflected what was occurring last year. We announced early last year, we were sun-setting the product. So customers during the year were migrating into the product and that essentially seized on September 30. So the end of Q3.

The impact of that year-over-year now is this time last year Marketing Campaigns was benefiting from just organic net new customers coming to SendGrid. Some API customers migrating in, but also a big tail of newsletter product customers were coming in that contributed a meaningful amount of revenue. So until we get into Q4 where that impact was not felt, we'll see the benefit of that on the growth rate and then as we get out of Q4 into next year, what we said is the big growth rate will moderate.

It still will be significantly higher, but we did see a decent piece of revenue growth coming from those customers and there is a lot of factors that go into what it will look like going forward. Their organic growth rate expansion etcetera, new customer growth, but we do expect and want to make sure we're ahead of that with our investors that we do expect the growth rate to be somewhat lower than it is now, but still meaningfully higher than our recorded in the growth rate for the whole company.

Tom Roderick

Yeah. Outstanding. Okay. So I did have a writing in the numbers in that period there is no lingering contribution from predecessor. So then if I look at that sequential growth rate in marketing, which sort of accelerated to 16% sequential uptick, that's a nice uptick relative to what we saw in Q1 and I get that there's some seasonality there, but regardless that's a nice number.

Can you talk about what the sweet spot market looks like in Marketing Campaigns for you right now? Is this a market you want to win on prices and a market you want to win on feature, on segments? What's the best route to take from a marketing perspective?

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah Tom, it's Sameer again. Yeah I would say we did have a strong Q2 as it relates to that Marketing Campaign's business but sequential growth there really actually relates back to my previous comments about improvements we've made in our funnel metrics.

This is a product with over a very large customer base now that the vast majority of whom come to the product just like our email API service where the customers come to the website. They come to the product online via a number of channels. Try the product. Upload their list. Test campaigns and then put a credit card down. And so that model has been working very efficiently for us.

We continue to make tweaks and optimizations to our funnel where we've grown I would say in our sophistication with that funnel and that's been the core of our email API customer acquisition strategy. We just keep getting better with it I would argue with the Marketing Campaigns business and that's really what led to that sequential jump that you saw to the 16% quarter-over-quarter for the Marketing Campaigns business and we're hopeful to keep iterating, learning and improvement.

Tom Roderick

Outstanding. Nice job. Thank you.

Sameer Dholakia

Awesome. Thanks Tom.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri from William Blair and Company. Your line is open.

Bhavan Suri

Hey guys. Congratulations and nice job there. I apologize for background noise, but just to dive right in. I wanted to touch a little bit just following up on the previous question around Marketing Campaigns an email API obviously huge basic email API customers you talk about tweaking then to do the cross sell.

I guess a couple quick ones, how many of those email API customers you think realistically get the Marketing Campaigns offering? Can we go all the way just sort of on the customer segment, between all the way in the high-end, you got some automotive guys that are doing email API, would they be users of the Marketing Campaigns or is that more enterprise-ready product? How do you think about what that base of cross-sell might look like?

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah hey Bhavan it's Sameer here. We certainly do have an extraordinarily large email API install base into which we can continue to try to cross-sell the API -- the email marketing product. They are different users, different personas across a different market to a developer.

But we've seen a fair bit of success today that I mentioned in the call, we were about 11% now penetrated with let's say there is 70,000 plus of our email API customers about 8,500 of our total are using both products. So it's a fairly significant chunk today and I think your question is well, how many of the remaining 60,000 some odd are potential targets?

I think we've got still a lot of learning to go on that. We think are pretty reasonable percentage, but depending on their use cases etcetera it'll vary. I think there's a big opportunity there. What's equally exciting for me is not just the opportunity to cross-sell it into those remaining 60,000, but the fact that the customer additions into the MC business, the new, new, those that are not using an email API service from SendGrid are growing at an extraordinary clip and actually represent a larger share of the total install base of MC customers than our existing customers.

So just as this business has the opportunity to grow at high rate from both of those categories, both the install base and new, new.

Yancey Spruill

One thing I would add to that as we talk a lot of about the buckets of our customer a third, a third, a third, of our revenue comes from three different revenue buckets, while the largest bucket of customers by number about 99% of our customers spend less than $10,000 a year with us.

So we do have a lot of larger customers that account for two thirds of our revenue but as a representative of customer count, it's relatively small and so there is a big set of small customers, which we are seeing growing into or adopting either net new or from the install base that are on the smaller side that are becoming Marketing Campaign's customers.

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah and the last comment is we've been seeing even fairly large businesses what investors would think of as enterprise businesses using Marketing Campaigns for particular use cases. It is not at all uncommon and I think actually now the norm that a large enterprise business will be using two or three different products to be sending out their emails for different use cases and we're finding a fair bit of success in home for Marketing Campaigns to be among them.

Bhavan Suri

That's really helpful guys. I guess I want to touch on a couple other quick things. One is this activity feed offering sort of release, the newer one. When I look at that, I know it's relatively new, but obviously that sort of helps alleviate a lot of so this customer support issues.

When you think about the cost of customer support, it's not huge for your organization and I know you may not be able to give an exact impact. But as you think about that not this year, but next year and the following year, what sort of assumptions you guys make in terms of how that impact customer support given that feature is very helpful sort of understand delivery rates and what's happening with it as sub user set?

Sameer Dholakia

Hey Bhavan. I think a couple points. One we have a very efficient support effort that's relatively small as a percentage of revenue and we've been able to demonstrate and deliver a lot of leverage on it, even as we've added new products, features etcetera. I think it gives the support teams a great opportunity to have more conversations.

In the past we didn’t have this offering and so it sort of in some ways it was a little more draining to the support effort without being able to follow through and now they have a product to follow through. So it drives great conversations and it's leading to a better outcome for our customers and we're doing it relatively efficiently and now I effectively getting paid by having this paid offering.

So I think we'll check in every box there in terms of it adds to growth, adds the stickiness and more relevancy and competitiveness of the API capability and at the same time, gives us more operating leverage on the support organization.

Bhavan Suri

That's an interesting feature, just to read about and one last one from me and maybe for both you guys, just a question on monetization sort of as you think about email. Last year that trend accelerated through the year with a really strong Q4 finish. But if I look at back half of '18 just any color on what we might expect there, thank you?

Sameer Dholakia

Again as the revenue per email metric, is really governed by a couple of things and I think the main driver in the near-term is as we ramp things like new features like EASE where we're monetizing email API to a greater extent than we were before.

And also as our Marketing Campaign product, which we've said will continue to grow at substantially higher rates than the overall company and that does it at a 3.5 to 1 price differential per email. So we would expect that metric to continue to grow driven by improving product mix as we see the diversification of our product suite over time.

Bhavan Suri

Great. Thanks guys. Congrats. Very nice job.

Sameer Dholakia

Thanks Bhavan.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Alyssa Johnson

Hi. This is Alyssa on for Brent today. I was hoping to touch on the email API side of the business. It still looks like there is some acceleration in revenue on what was kind of a stable volume growth rate and so I was hoping you could touch on kind of maybe the pricing side of the equation or is this something you're seeing maybe in regards to either direct pricing or is it really more driven through these new products like EASE or any sort of kind of dynamic on maybe some of the new customer sizing that we need to think about as it relates to that part of the business?

Yancey Spruill

Hi Alyssa, it's Yancey. I don't think it's the change in the mix of the type of customers. Obviously we announced a new feature, which is significant value added to our API customer base. We continue to optimize our, as Sameer referenced, our go-to-market managing our funnel for our digital demand engine as bearing fruit significantly on the marketing campaign side but also on the API side.

So I think it's just a combination of just bringing more customers in, getting very effective at new customer generation and we brought in a new product feature, which also gives us a great reason to be differentiated with our customer base and those are contributing to pricing leverage and growth.

Alyssa Johnson

All right. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Mark Murphy from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Matt Coss

Good afternoon. This is Matt Coss on behalf of Mark Murphy. Congratulations on a great quarter. Couple of quick ones. Guidance, did I hear it right that you said as was based on ASC 606 and if it is, what guidance has differed much at all if you guide under ASC 605?

Yancey Spruill

What we said in the earlier comments is, we will come under 606 for the full year audit. We've done a lot of work on this and we don't expect to have any material impact. And so it would not have impacted the guidance. 605 or 606, just the nature of our revenue streams virtually zero impact on revenue.

There will be a de minimis impact on some of our expenses related to revenue, but given that we're a self-served model, the commission side of the house on a relative basis, relative to our expense base is modest. So it's factored into the guidance now, would not have changed if we were coming under 605.

Matt Coss

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you. And to the extent that you have visibility into the marketing customers, may be what they were using prior to coming on to Marketing Campaigns. Do you have any sense for what your customers have been doing prior to using your Marketing Campaigns?

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah Matt, it's Sameer. Thanks for the question. I would say Marketing Campaigns enjoys the benefit of having a fairly broad set of customer types that pick up a product. So first off you get folks out of our email API install date that are not uncommonly new digital businesses where they were maybe Greenfield, where they're not actually using anything yet because they just got started and they're building their business. They haven't previously selected an email marketing tool and in effect SendGrid is the incumbent because we're helping them with their transactional email.

We also then of course acquiring net new customers and I would say in probably a lot more of a Brownfield environment in a category that's been around for a long time where there are -- where there are many other email marketing providers that have been in the landscape.

There I would say principally we're seeing folks that are perhaps graduating off of platforms at the lower end of the market like a MailChimp or a Constant Contact, that really appreciates SendGrid's scale. They appreciate the level of support that our team offers them kind of a white glove service and help with email deliverability as well when they get an issue. So I would say, those are some of the areas where we see new customers coming aboard and what they're using prior.

Matt Coss

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks for the answers, thanks.

Sameer Dholakia

You bet. Thanks Matt.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Richard Davis from Canaccord. Your line is open.

Richard Davis

Thanks. I think kind of Bhavan touched on this a little bit in one of his questions, but is there a future world in which kind of a I don’t know what material means, but a decent portion of your new customers would come on board via Marketing Campaigns before they did full borne email API that was kind of embedded in the system, but what I possibly see that happen over the next couple years or so, how do you think about that?

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah I mean today, hi Richard, it's Sameer here. The email API business is -- it's 79% of revenue. It's a much larger business today and so our new customer additions mix across those two products reflects that in terms of how many we are signing up each month, each quarter in email API relative to Marketing Campaigns.

Marketing Campaigns is playing in a very large category. So it is conceivable that we will continue to see a lot of sequential growth in new customer ads for that product. I certainly expected we're going to keep pushing on that hard. There is just a ratio of the size of the businesses probably means that those two don't come in line in the timeframe you describe, but it's certainly a very large business opportunity for us and I would expect a business and email marketing to grow to a reasonable scale relative to what we're doing with email API.

Richard Davis

Got it. And yes I realize Marketing Campaigns is small, but one other just tactical question on this. One of the things that I've seen fall through the cracks when companies are running Marketing Campaigns, it's kind of, everyone is excited about getting new customers, but a lot of times they make a mistake and don't retain their customers, which as you know that's like worth three times as much.

Can I view as just kind of, can I do a detailed retention program with you guys, if I am use your Marketing Campaigns, does that have that level of functionality?

Sameer Dholakia

Oh absolutely yeah. In fact, one of the great powers of email marketing is precisely for retention marketing and retention campaign campaigns. You're trying to continue to build relationships with and engage the users that you already know and have.

I would say that principle that, it's the reason that digital marketers use email marketing so heavily and is actually a central use case or how digital marketers are using Marketing Campaign today is for retention-base marketing absolutely because it's a known user ID. You know a lot about that email. You know what they purchased in the past -- you know an awful lot of the digital marketer about an email address that you don't know when you're -- when you're looking at unknown online cookie IDs or other things. So it's very much a central piece of their retention strategy of the digital marketer.

Richard Davis

Got it. That's what I figured. I just wanted to double check. Thanks so much.

Sameer Dholakia

Yeah. You bet. Thanks Richard.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Sameer for some closing remarks.

Sameer Dholakia

Great. Thanks Rob. Thank you again all for joining our call today. As always, I'd like to give a shout out to all of our gridders who are -- many of whom are listening in on this call for their daily commitment to supporting our customers and delivering results. Their work is driving our progress and our ability to continue meeting the expectations that we set.

We the company remain very focused on growth and on the initiatives that will aid in that growth. We've seen clear leverage in our efficient business model, which we expect will drive long-term profitability and cash flow. We look forward to connecting with you all again in the fall. With that, thank you again for your time today. Have a great day everyone.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.