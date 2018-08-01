Travis Perkins' (TPRKY) CEO John Carter on Interim Results 2018 - Earnings Call Transcript

Travis Perkins Plc ADR (OTCQX:TPRKY) Interim Results 2018 Conference Call July 31, 2018 3:30 AM ET

John Carter

Are we comfortable? Okay. Really, good morning to everyone, especially to those on the lines. Welcome to Travis Perkins’ Interim Results 2018. I’m going to have a very brief introduction and hand over to Alan to run through the financial review. I will come back and look at the operational update. Thereafter, we’ll open then up for question and answers, first from the floor and then going to the lines.

From an introduction point of view, our trade businesses overall is fine, a very difficult market – conditional tough market conditions have traded really well during this period. And we’ll talk a little bit about the depths of that trading period within the presentation, but it wasn’t without its challenges. Overall, they traded really well. Equally, we know we’ve got our challenges and difficulties in DIY, and then with the subdued consumer confidence, significant market disruption from some of our competitors that is ultimately impacted our Wickes traded. But as you would expect, we haven’t set on our hands, and we’ve instigated a lot of self-help in the form of cost reduction. And our aim is really to mitigate the volatility of those trading traditions in this period.

So really, overall, I think freight has traded really well. We’ve got our challenges in Wickes, and – but we are taking action accordingly. And I’ll pass you over to Alan.

Alan Williams

Thank you, gentlemen. Good morning, everyone. So as John mentioned, it’s proved to be a challenging first half in the context of soft underlying market conditions, the poor winter weather and the difficult DIY market, I think that overall sales growth of 4.4%, with like-for-like growth of 4.2%, is a creditable performance. Adjusted operating performance of GBP179 million was GBP11 million or 5.8% lower. Excluding the GBP10 million high contribution from property profit, EBITA was 11.5% lower. Now as I’ll comment to cover in more detail, this was largely driven by the poor outturn in Wickes in the period and by some of the investments we’re making in the business, specifically in General Merchanting and Toolstation to develop the business for the future.

As noted on this slide, we’ve recognized adjusting items of GBP286 million. Alongside the anticipated transformation costs in plumbing and heating and restructuring cost in Wickes to significantly reduce operating costs, we’ve recognized an impairment for the carrying value of goodwill related to the Wickes business as GBP246 million in the light of current DIY market conditions. Adjusted earnings per share were 4.1% lower at 53.5 pence in the period. The group’s dividend payout is underpinned by the ongoing strength of cash generation. And so the board has declared an interim dividend of 15.5 pence, unchanged from H1 2017.

As highlighted, like-for-like sales growth in the period was 4.2%, with total sales growth of 4.4%. And as you can see from the graph on the left of Slide 7, price and mix was again a significant feature, with the business recovering input cost inflation of around 3% overall. At the group level, volume growth in the period was little under 1%, driven by the strong performance in the Plumbing & Heating businesses, with some offsets elsewhere, principally in Wickes.

Net new branches opened in the half totaled 17, being driven by Toolstation U.K. and Europe, whilst the Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and General Merchanting divisions all saw a modest net reduction in branches. And as usual, we’ve included the branch total and reconciliations in the appendix of the presentation.

Moving to Slide 8. Group adjusted operating margin declined by 90 basis points in the period to 4.8%. This was driven, as you can see, by the gross margin line, where the group experienced an adverse business mix, with strong growth in the lower margin Plumbing & Heating division. This was further exacerbated by declining gross margin in Wickes with lower kitchen and bathroom showroom sales and competitive pressures. These meant that the business with unable to fully recover the impact of input cost inflation in the period.

Now gross margin in General Merchanting was unchanged in the period versus H1 2017. This is a pleasing performance, reflecting good mitigation of input cost inflation. You’ll also see that at the operating cost level, the group as a whole delivered 60 basis points of operating cost leverage, mitigating in part the gross margin decline. This was despite some anticipated increases in overheads, driven by investments and the proposition that I referred to earlier, and by inflationary impact.

Moving to Slide 9. I have laid out a bridge of adjusted operating profit from H1 2017 to H1 2018. You could see that property profits increased by net GBP10 million, as principally a phasing impact, and that the impact of the adverse mix in gross margin was a GBP6 million decline in gross profit. You can also see the net overhead increased by GBP15 million, a lower level than we’ve seen in recent years. We continue to invest in the network through new branches, principally Toolstation and improving the customer proposition with the extension of the heavy-side range center network reach in General Merchanting and further Wickes resets.

There was a good delivery of cost reduction benefits in the period, with GBP20 million of benefits realized, more than offsetting GBP14 million of inflationary elements. These benefits were concentrated in Wickes, with a net operating cost reduction of GBP9 million versus H1 2017 and also were concentrating in the Plumbing & Heating divisions as part of the transformation program. In addition to an H2 annualization benefit from the actions taken, further cost initiatives have been planned.

So I’ll move to the review by division. On slide 10, turning to General Merchanting first of all, we saw an encouraging recovery in sales performance in May and June, following the inclement weather during March and April, resulting in an overall like-for-like sales growth of 0.6%. As mentioned earlier, gross margins were stable on H1 2017, a considerable improvements in run rates from the second half of 2017, reflecting a disciplined drive to recover input cost inflation and good disciplines on pricing.

Operating profit, however, declined due to the step-up in operating cost investments associated with improving the customer proposition and also inflationary impacts. And as I mentioned at the 2017 results presentation, the subdued RMI outlook means it's difficult to absorb some of these additional costs in the short-term. We've, therefore, been taking actions to reduce cost in support areas and to increase flexibility in the cost base. These benefits will start to be realized in H2 2018, underpinning the performance, and John will talk about this in a while in more detail.

Plumbing and Heating division delivered an outstanding performance in the half, as the transformation program really began to deliver. Total sales growth of 15.7% came from across the business, with the pace of growth maintained throughout the second quarter.

Growth was particularly strong in the wholesale business, which does impact the gross margin percentage. However, the combined branch-based businesses also delivered strong growth in both sales and profit, reflecting improved ranging and availability as well as benefiting from high cost control.

There remains a significant opportunity to improve the performance further in the division, albeit the growth comparison becomes more challenging, as business starts to cycle the transformation program, which was kicked off in H2 2017.

Turning to the Contract Merchanting division on Slide 12, the division, again, turned in a robust performance despite a slow start for the year, where subdued end markets were further impacted by poor weather in March and April.

All three businesses delivered good growth, and the division successfully recovered significant input cost inflation of around 6%. Gross margin was 30 basis points lower, as we grew our direct to site deliveries. However, the efficiency and process improvements in the division that we have implemented recently resulted in operating cost leverage broadly offsetting the impacts of the 30 basis points gross margin decline.

The Consumer division saw a like-for-like sales decline of 4.2%, with overall sales 1.8% lower. I'll break this out between Toolstation first and then Wickes. So on Toolstation, we again delivered double-digit like-for-like growth and grew total sales by 17.6%. Profit was modestly lower, as in addition to opening 22 new stores, we've established the third distribution center. This will increase our capacity in distribution to be able to support 500-plus stores in the future.

The performance of Wickes was disappointing, with the like-for-like sales decline of 7.7%. While the trade business has recovered well from the poor weather, Wickes continues to struggle. Although core DIY sales recovered modestly, Kitchen & Bathroom showroom sales were weaker than we expected, significantly impacting the profitability. Intense price competition meant that gross margin in core DIY also declined as we were unable to recover the input cost inflation experienced.

Significant cost reduction activity has been put in place in Wickes, with good delivery as I referred to earlier in H1 and with additional benefits to come in H2. And again, John will talk to you in a little while about this in more detail. And as mentioned earlier, we recognized an impairment of the carrying value of the goodwill as GBP246 million, given the current DIY market outlook.

So, moving on to working capital and cash. On Slide 14, first of all, cash conversion in H1 2018 was 72%. So a little weaker than in recent periods. This was as a result of higher-than-usual working outflow for H1, driven by an increase in trade deficit. This increase in trade deficit arose as the result of the phasing of credit sales, where we have a very strong sales performance in May and June. Given average payment terms, these accounts will be collected during July and August. And therefore, we expect this impact to reverse in H2, and hence, the cash conversion percentage to improve.

If you look at the box on use of the free cash flow, I'd like to draw your attention to one aspect in particular. So you'll note GBP44 million of share purchases in the period. The group has moved its policy from issuing new shares to fulfill all employee share schemes to on-market purchase. The GBP44 million was a catch-up as we purchased shares to fulfill all outstanding schemes. So, therefore, future spend will be significantly lower.

Total lease adjusted debt increased by GBP134 million in the period, driven mainly by the change in net debt. This in turn led to an increase in lease adjusted gearing, while lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR was also impacted by the lower earnings. Other things being equal, I would expect these metrics to improve in H2, as the increase in net debt reverses.

Capital expenditure, moving to Slide 16. You'll see that the base CapEx in the period was broadly similar to H1 2017 at GBP83 million. I would note that growth CapEx in 2018 has been very much H1 weighted, with three new Wickes stores, which were planned several years ago, three TP branches opened and the Wickes' refit program for the year already completed. We're, therefore, maintaining the previous guidance of GBP140 million to GBP160 million of base CapEx for the year.

In terms of property transactions, the acquisition and construction of new development sites and one or two buy-ins of merchanting leases at GBP41 million was fully funded by the disposals of GBP51 million. These disposals achieved better prices than anticipated, hence a strong delivery of property profits in the period.

So finally from me for the moment, the outlook for the year. Market lead indicators continue to be mixed, making it difficult to forecast accurately near term market volumes. That said, recent trends indicate trade markets are performing more consistently. And so our expectations for the trade focused businesses remain unchanged in 2018. We do, however, anticipate that the U.K. retail DIY market will remain very challenging, given the pressure on the consumer and weak demand for big ticket purchases.

We put in place and continue to work to identify cost reduction activities across the group to mitigate the impact of these market conditions. Given the first half performance of Wickes, the group now anticipates the 2018 EBITA will be in the lower half of the range of analyst expectations. And to be clear, that range is GBP360 million to GBP390 million. And therefore, we're guiding to an EBITA for the year of between GBP360 million and GBP375 million.

So with that, I will now hand back to John for the operational review and look forward to taking your questions later. Thanks.

John Carter

Thanks, Alan. Okay. In all the years I've been managing the business or been the Senior Manager, I know sales are more tricky six months than the first six months of this year. But I do think our businesses have navigated particularly well, despite the real challenges that were represented. Large construction started off slower than we expected and not helped with the Carillion failure in January. The significant poor weather that we talk around wasn't just the three or four days of snow impacted to be at the end of February, early March.

Sites were extremely sodden during March and April. And without heavy buyers tools, heavy materials, that presented us different challenges. However, we got to accept there were encouraging sales recovery as the weather opened up during May and June. Overall, as Alan has shown, our trade businesses have performed particularly well. Equally, the challenges that we found in DIY has been extremely challenging and consumer confidence is really been very difficult to read and subdued. And this has impacted in and around the larger ticketed items, but not solely on that – because that core also has been quite difficult to read.

A number of activities from our competitors you would be aware of has caused also additional troubles and may read in the market quite difficult. And as I said in the introduction, the businesses have responded with a series of self-help and cost-reduction activities to help mitigate the difficult conditions we're operating in. Those near-terms self-help cost reductions are just seen to sort of make sure we understand. We made good significant progress with our initiatives in the first half.

And as Alan pointed out, saving around GBP20 million, that mainly came from Wickes and Plumbing & Heating, with the transformation program in P&H, and Wickes period over period was GBP9 million lower with its overall cost base having observed inflation within the business. So they've done a very good job. But, notwithstanding that, we have other further activities underway move across the businesses. They're going to realize further savings in H2 and position us in 2019 in a better state for trading.

General Merchanting, and again as Alan as identified, will see benefits of around GBP10 million savings come through in H2, with further activity underway. And Wickes announced in April of around 30% reduction of their support center staff, which we will see the benefits of that comes through equally in the second half.

Further central function and divisional activities on cost savings and reductions are also underway that we will see the benefits come through in H2. So there is a lot of activity making sure that we are fit to purpose during the second half of this year, going into 2019.

And taking the Wickes situation, we started the year with K&B pretty well. We saw a dip as we went into Easter. Easter performed well. And then we've seen buyer really the leads for kitchens tail off during the latter part of the first half. And many of you'd be aware of the activities of one of our major competitors have withdrawn from delivered installed kitchens and that presents us over the medium term some good opportunities. That really won't be seen until Q4 this year, going into 2019, as they actually deliver the orders that they've actually sold during the first half. It wasn't exclusive to kitchens and bathrooms. We've had some challenges with our core business and with the market being highly price competitive, as obviously, activities of change of ownership with one of our competitors comes through.

And so the weather opened up in May and June, it clearly would have been a benefit to us, but it actually benefits the outdoor categories, which is probably not – is one of our weaker categories. So although we benefited from the better weather, we weren't actually in the sweet spot of garden products and outside furniture. And as we look forward, we're clearly working on plans to reinvigorate our Kitchen & Bathroom promotional program and leveraging our capability of delivered and installed kitchens and bathrooms. We are building our promotional activity to drive value to our core customers, and, in particular, we are seeing some good success with our trade pro loyalty scheme, which is targeting small builders within the Wickes business.

Underpinning that activity on promotional activity has been the cost reduction programs we've been very successful in reducing our shrinkage, which is a total waste and loss of product within the supply chain of Wickes. It's around GBP15 million, but we've reduced them by 25% in the first half. And there's further work going on in those areas to underpin our performance. Stores have been worked hard on productivity. And as I say, the benefits of the actions we've taken in the first half should flow through to help that performance in the second half, going into 2019.

On General Merchanting, and it's worth just stepping back, this is the largest most successful mixed merchant in the sector. We've asked it to manage a trading stance of supporting their gross margin. And as you saw from Alan's slide earlier, we've returned back to the 2017 margin levels, having dips in the second half of 2017, which is no mean feat, given the inflation is coming through. Equally, I would point out, that our volumes in General Merchanting in the first quarter were minus 3.9, and they were flat in the second quarter, demonstrating really the impact of the weather and the progress that the business is making.

In addition, we are looking at different formats to give a wider product offering to our customers with good success and focusing on enhancing the proposition through our range centers and national primary distribution hub. We've reorganized the sales effort to be very much focused on the local and important customers in each catchment. We've seen really good performance from our managed services of winning new contracts regularly, but also pleasing for us is retaining the existing customer base.

And just to remind you, these are often the three, four, five year contracts, offering products to local authorities and housing associations. And I am pleased to say that we're seeing really good progress with our Tool Hire business under new leadership and developing good and innovative relationships with suppliers that improve our asset liability and utilization.

So overall, our General Merchanting, that business is moving forward. And great efforts from Tony and the Plumbing & Heating team, a real success story. The transformation is delivering both sales and profits ahead of expectation. We've redesigned our supply chain, which has improved their products availability and improved our efficiency. Tony and the team believe that we can actually grow our electrical business alongside the Plumbing & Heating.

We have nine trial branches in their early stages with encouraging results and further trials planned. As Alan sort of indicated, we benefited from our major competitor withdrawing from wholesale Plumbing & Heating. And we've taken full advantage to grow our customer base and extend the range of products and services that we are offering our customers.

And we made particularly good progress with our online business within the Plumbing & Heating trade business, both for our specialist online businesses of underfloor heating, our boiler spares, our shower spares and growth in our City Plumbing website by expanding our product range and offering to our customers. Another great success first in this period is, as a Alan indicated with the numbers, has been our Contracts, Merchanting and where, I think, Frank has demonstrated continuous improvement in all three businesses by focusing on the customer, being highly disciplined in terms of winning work at the right price and delivering on our promise.

The Keyline business is continually going through a process brokering its legacy branches, which was essentially a mixed merchant, and moving to a much more fit for purpose, low-cost branch network. And we'll see that continue over the coming period. BSS, as Alan indicated, is in a good growth period, but it's also focused on preparing for our new ERP system, as they're going to be the first business to introduce that in early 2019, and CCF continues in a very disciplined way to grow its business, acceptable margins despite what our competition will say about our business.

Another success story has really been our Toolstation business. As Alan indicated again, gross sales up 17%, consistently double-digit like-for-like sales. Good progress on the expansion of the branch network. We've opened in 22 in the first half. We are building the infrastructure around the business, with the third branch distribution center that we've opened in Manchester area. We've now got the capability of fulfilling 500 branches. At this period we had 317.

So a lot of headroom to grow. And Tony and the team are really focused on growing the sales density of our units by pushing hard on front of counter ranges, we've got a larger catalogs, much more trade focused, much more online and extended range in drop ship. We've moved our extended delivery now to six days, and we'll be moving it to seven days and our Click & Collect down from 10 minutes. We are targeting five minutes in the coming period. A lot of good things to say about Toolstation UK, equally, but small, has been the development of our Toolstation Europe business.

We're developing Netherlands at a rapid pace. Like-for-like growth is strong and accelerating. We opened five new branches in the period and opened a new distribution center that's capable of supporting 100 branches in the coming period. And we're seeing good growth in our online sales in Holland and France, where we have branches and we're selling with a Belgian catalog and the German catalog only online into those markets. Albeit early stages, we have six branches now operating in the Lyon area of France, with a small warehouse supporting that and early signs of the impact of that French business is very encouraging.

Many of you would have been with us in December, 2013, when we announced our 5-year business plan. And actually, it's quite interesting five years on, the world does feel very, very different. And our plan was very much based on growth. But in June 2016, became a significant change. And I think we are looking and have been thinking very much about how appropriate our business should be going forward.

We expect these market conditions to continue for the foreseeable future. So we think it's appropriate time to step back and take a comprehensive review of our business. As always, we're going to be focusing on improved performance and enhancing shareholder value, and we aim to bring you the conclusions of that review at our Capital Markets Day in early December.

So finally, it's really key to me – that despite the difficult and tough trading conditions, our trade business as both demonstrated in our numbers and activities, are performing extremely well. We know we've got some challenges within DIY and our Wickes business, but we are responding the best way we can. We have a plethora of robust and active underway self-help and cost reduction instigations. And this is going to help the remainder of 2018 and set us up in a good way for 2019. And our sector still got long-term good growth drivers that are favorable. Investments that we've been making in our business hold us in good state as we move forward over the medium term.

So on that, we will open it up for Q&A. We do have Tony for the difficult questions in the front we might tap. So Gregor?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you. Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Especially for the second half, can you give us – I think you said in the first, you took up GBP20 million of cost. Can you just summarize what the cost out year-over-year is at this point for the second half? And then anything on the comparison basis because I think you mentioned a few things, obviously a gross margin comp in General Merchanting, obviously, Wickes, particularly, Kitchen & Bathroom is very good challenging in the second of last year.

So if you can kind of give us sense how that is integrated to shape up kind of achieving that growth for the second half? And the second question is on consumer. And I think you mentioned a few things, obviously, B&Q exiting Kitchen & Bathroom. Homebase, obviously, is also undergoing some change. So I want to understand how you’ve analyzed the potential benefit of those changes in the market conditions, perhaps later on, perhaps in the 2019 story, rather than this year?

John Carter

Alan, do you want to take the cost [indiscernible]

Alan Williams

Yes. So Greg, if you refer to the chart that John had on the cost actions, you would have seen, first of all, in Wickes, GBP9 million in the first half. That is a net number, so the gross savings is higher than that. That is net of the inflationary impacts. Pretty much all of that you get in H2 impact. And on top of that, the benefit from the head office restructuring that John referred to, so it was around 120-or-so rolls in the Wickes head office came out. From a General Merchanting point of view, there weren’t many savings in the first half.

There was a little, as you would expect, of operational efficiency from the way in which we run the branches, particularly during the poor weather. And also on the transport side, we’ve have various initiatives, which includes we have closed some smaller underperforming branches during the first half. We have taken some of the cost and what we call the above-branch. So that’s anything upwards in terms of overhead that operates above the individual branches. So we’ve made some savings there.

We put GBP10 million number on that for – in the half, in the second half. And so you get an H1 2019 impact of that GBP10 million coming through as well. From a Plumbing & Heating point of view, the GBP6 million we referred to in H1, the branch closures, there will still be some benefit of that during the first three months or so of the second half. But remember that we started to close branches. The majority of the branches that we closed in P&H was sort of late August, early September, 2017.

So you start to lose some of the annualization of that. But I would point out that the overall cost base Tony got very good tight management within there. We’re then looking at some areas across the central cost, though we provide central lead services to a number of the businesses areas like IT, back-office, support. Again, we’ve got various initiatives, which are in training in those areas as well to help underpin the number.

John Carter

And it’s always quite difficult with the initiatives of our friends down in Eastney and Milton Keynes to predict. And there is a bit of jam tomorrow. So we focused on our performance today. But B&Q sort of indicated about GBP360 million of delivered installed kitchens of which they expect to retain around GBP160 million, GBP170 million of those. So there is broadly GBP200 million potentially. Now how that sort of enters the market and distributes it, we’ll have to see. But clearly, it feels quite positive over the medium term.

And with Homebase and Hilco acquiring the business for a pound, they’ve got their challenges on their hand. They’ve got very nice inventory that was in the stores. So our expectations and what we think we’re experiencing is some short-term turbulence and as stocks sell through. But, again, I think the prediction is that they will reduce their store network as they move forward. And again, we would say over the medium term that would also benefit Wickes’ business. So I think, Gregory, it’s a case that we know we’re facing into some challenges today, but we – I think there are some good reasons to believe over the medium term, but we need to make them happen.

Phil Roseberg

Phil Roseberg, from Bernstein. I think I’ve understood your guidance for the full year assumes current market conditions prevail. I just like to get your thoughts on that, given the sort of the recent deterioration in Wickes, in particular, but perhaps by divisions about how confident you are in the sort of the visibility you have over that period? And the second question, I guess, is little bit in the same vein. I think it’s quite important is, could you perhaps comment a little bit about the volume price splits of – by division if possible, just to understand how you got to some of the growth numbers in each division?

Alan Williams

So if I take that question first, if you look at Page 7 of the statements, we set up a table showing the total revenues split by division by total group split between volume, price and mix, giving you a like-for-like revenue growth. We then show you the impacts of any network expansion or acquisition disposals. And then there’s also a line in that for trading day. Trading days H1 and H1 were the same period, so no impacts from that. If you look there at the volume split and I referred to this earlier, the volume in the group overall 0.8%, 3.4% from price and mix.

And then you can see as you read across the table, Plumbing & Heating volumes up 16.5% in the period. And you can see at the other end the consumer division volume down 6.1%. So the best place for that answer is to look the table on Page 7 in detail. On the comment on the guidance, assuming current market conditions prevail, I think, with the wording you referred to, I think we are clear that for the trade businesses, so by trade, three divisions, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and General Merchanting, plus the Toolstation business, we’re seeing a bit more of a consistent performance across that following the first half.

So the first half January and February in areas other than the Contracts business, actually performed okay, and the impacts on the Contracts division for January and February was very much around the slow start for the year in construction and the fallout – initial fallout from Carillion. March and April impacted across the business by the weather, as John referred to and then a strong rebound in May and June. What we’re saying is, now that these issues have worked their way somewhat through the system we’re seeing more consistent performance from week-to-week across the trade businesses, and see no reason why that would change. On the other hand, in the DIY market, I think we are more bearish and that’s reflected in the guidance that’s given today.

John Carter

I think we’re working on the basis that we got to the half year in a different way. But we got back to where we typically would be on the trade businesses. I think consumer is still a challenge. Aynsley.

Aynsley Lammin

Aynsley Lammin from Canaccord. Two questions, please. I know it’s early days. But just wondered if at this stage, you could rule anything kind of or having you ruled anything in terms of the business review? So I think specifically would you start looking at overseas market? And secondly, is there any division kind of definitely not for sale in that trade versus consumer focus? Could you go down the trade-only route? And then secondly, just on the gross margin, obviously you protected the strategy for the General Merchanting business the first half. Is that strategy continuing in the second half or will you go in maybe for a bit more volume over gross margin?

Alan Williams

So I think on the review, Aynsley, everything is in and everything will be taken into consideration. You wouldn’t expect at this point for us to comment in detail. I mean it is a comprehensive review. So we would include everything in that. I think with the GM, and I think it’s important when volumes are difficult for us to protect our margin. And we’re disappointed with our performance in the second half of last year. But we’ve recovered that situation really well. And I think the team has done a really good job. I think until we see some form of opening of increase in volumes, I think we will hold that stance. And – but clearly, the alert to the impact on volume as well.

John Carter

Go on, Emily, I probably have on it.

Emily Biddulph

Emily Biddulph from JP Morgan. I’ve got two questions, please. And the first one is just on the operating cost margin in General Merchanting. Obviously, they’re quite complicated second half, and the great margin can’t be beat. And you’re talking about cost savings in there. But can we talk about this, is it a continued cost inflation that’s coming in as well? So is the cost – is there sort of gross margin income? And the fact that you’re making savings, is it enough to think that you can get operating margins flat year-on-year for the full year? How should we think about those few offsetting one another as the bridge at the moment? And then secondly, just on – particularly as you look into 2019, so consensus at the moment have growth in for 2019. And I realize you’re talking about our Capital Markets Day in December, but as you look at it at the moment and for the cost savings come through, are you comfortable that you can actually generate growth into 2019 at the moment?

Alan Williams

On the operating margins, Emily, I haven’t actually done the numbers in the sense that we would aim to maintain that gross margin. We are working hard on our cost base. We obviously took a lot of operating costs on when we extended the 182 branches, the last 182 branches to the range centers, and that’s obviously flows through – we’ll start to annualize that now. And our aim obviously is to try and get in that range at the moment of somewhere around sort of 9%. And if things go well, then I think that’s a possibility, 2019.

John Carter

So on 2019, it is a little early to tell if we’re seeing the volume piece in particular is quite difficult to read. I think I am – let’s say that I am confident in the cost balance that we are building, that there will be self-help initiatives coming through the Other number in 2019, whatever the market conditions are. But I personally I am finding that quite challenging to call at the moment what 2019 will look like from the market’s perspective.

Howard Seymour

Howard Seymour from Numis. And I’ve got two if I may, please. Firstly on General Merchanting and just to be clear John, it’s obviously, the costs have gone up on the premise of the range centers, et cetera, with other aspects. Are you living to the fact that savings that’s happened in the second half are a direct benefit from that? Or are they direct costs you’re taking out of the business, for the range centers, so ultimately should add further benefits? I am just trying to get a feel for...

John Carter

No, no. I wouldn’t link the two brands. We are looking at driving efficiencies, Howard, across different aspects of the whole supply chain, branch network and streamlining the cost that Alan has pointed out about branch. We’re also seeing the benefit of streamlining some of our central functions and obviously that chart goes down through the businesses.

Howard Seymour

And then secondly, reinvigorated can be promotional program. I wonder if you can put some more bonds on that, because clearly it is a competitive market. You’re alluding to a gross margin, and not [indiscernible]

John Carter

I am not telling the competition what we’re going to do. We need to find ways to drive volumes. We can see it across, some of our competition has done better than we would have expected. And we need to find ways to drive the volume as well, at an acceptable return.

Howard Seymour

Just one last one, as well, because obviously the BND coming in, in the year, seems like the store expansion, buy-in approval, properties, et cetera, as it stands at the moment has all that stopped on the premise that you are going to...

John Carter

No, no. I think what we’re actually doing is being cautious. We said we want to be disciplined on our capital. So Alan has given a guidance of GBP140 million to GBP160 million. It is business as usual. But we are taking a review more for the future, not for today.

Alan Williams

Howard, just on the property side, if I can. I think sometimes because it doesn’t come through in the accounting, you don’t get a rich enough appreciation for the growth that Martin Meech and the property team are bringing in value to the business. So we look at an existing use, an alternative use value on the properties that we own, whether they freehold of state and we look at the net book value. And we can see year-after-year that the embedded value within that property portfolio is growing faster than that book value. And so I think the team have done a great job with what they’ve done. And you’re seeing some of that flow through the property profits line.

So I am not saying property profit, they’re going to be there in perpetuity. But what the team do is, is buy plots of lands. They buy industrial sites. We redevelop those into trade parks, for example, new branches. And then we – some of those we’ll elect to keep. Some of them we’ll sell on from the portfolio from the next development. So it’s very much a self-sustaining approach that we’ve taken into property. And as John said, we’re not ruling anything in or out from the Capital Markets Day and the review we’re doing. But why wouldn’t you continue to grow that value if you can see ways to do that through the property portfolio that’s embedded within the business.

Michael Mitchell

Yes, good morning. Michael Mitchell from Davy. And firstly, two questions if I could. Firstly on the – I’d look for the trade businesses, and you talked about greater consistency in terms of trend. I wonder could we dig a little bit deeper on a division by division base across the major three divisions there? And if you could capture whether it’s fair to assume that the – what we’ve seen in Q3 to date is consistent with the kind of the strong end to the first half of the year? And then secondly, I have one for Alan. Alan, I wonder could you give us some more color at this point in terms of what IFRS16 might mean for the balance sheet and the capacity to invest, et cetera?

Alan Williams

I’m actually – on the outlook. I’m not going to comment on Q3 today. If you would imagine you can take from the fact that what we’ve said is we see nothing adverse particularly, if – I thought I talked a fair amount about the consistency that we’ve been seeing. On individual divisional outlook again, I won’t go specific on the revenue or volume outlook, but let me help you a bit on the – on our thoughts around that. So Plumbing & Heating first of all, I think we’ve demonstrated an outstanding performance in Q4 2017, flowing through into H1 2018. And I think that growth level will attenuate. We are starting to cycle from Q4 some of the savings from last year, but there are other savings that are in there.

Secondly, the contract division. I think you’ve seen increasingly consistent performance despite difficult end markets for the business. So some of the commercial, for example, and we spoke about the Carillion impact, as well. Notwithstanding that, but really consistent performance, I see no reason why that would change. And from a General Merchanting point of view, we’ve talked about that self-help that will come through in the overheads. And we’ve also talked about the stance that we’re taking on the gross margin. And then from a Toolstation point of view, while we’re talking about trade businesses, we are looking to accelerate the opening of the network. We’re seeing a real opportunity there, and growing the sales density in individual branches.

On IFRS16, I’m going to keep this really short. We’re not expecting to see a massive change from a balance sheet point of view. I think we are assisted by the fact that we look at the lease adjusted debt metrics. So from a lease – total lease debt in the balance sheet, I think at this stage, we think it will be within GBP100 million of a figure that we show from an asset value. From a P&L impact, you will see changes in the depreciation and interest line, also an increase in the interest line. You will see a reduction in the operating cost depreciation for the consequence. It’s not going to be material to the overall results.

And then the other thing I would say is, first of all, if you look in the note to the results statement, there’s a bit more of a description about the methodology that we’ll be adopting, the modified methodology, under IFRS16. So that’s described in the statement. And final thought, is if anyone wants to talk about that in more detail, very happy to do so. And I’m afraid we’ll bolt for England if we do.

Unidentified Analyst

I think possession is 9/10, it’s me.

John Carter

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve got three questions, all focused on, apologies, Kitchen & Bathroom and Wickes. I’m just slightly intrigued to know your thoughts on the background to what – I think you implied it got worse post-Easter is when it really turned down. And I understand, obviously, you reverted to try faster – to trying a different system back end of last year, Q3?

And you would have thought – sorry, I would have thought that coming into the second, third quarter this year, actually in the position that home base would be in queue would not have been as disruptive as it might have been earlier in the year? Howdens put their prices are up in April, so presumably that hasn’t done you any harm. I’m just slightly intrigued to what you think would have driven that decline further as you sort of exited the half year? And around that, has that been the same experience for, say Benchmarx, to give us some favor of how specific it is for kitchens.

And just lastly, on the goodwill impairment, is that in a way an acknowledgment that where we are today in the sort of financial metrics for that business is this the norm that we might have to accept going forward, or do you still genuinely believe that there are things you can do to get you back to say the types of returns that would be instinct two years ago, or do you simply think the market is just a completely different ballgame now?

John Carter

So as usual, Kevin, very thoughtful and challenging questions. I think I would sort of point out full year run on kitchens and Wickes when we started, it was half the size that it is today. So if we still would line up full years, we’ve done well. And it’s just currently refined in things more challenging. And I talk to a number of different people, like I’m sure you do, and we saw the market leader’s numbers last week. They were very aggressive. And I’m not going to go into detail, but that affected our benchmark business as well. And I think we are reestablishing in ourselves in the kitchen market, having really done very well for 3.5 years.

Equally, I think you have to sort of look at why Kingfisher or CNQ of have decided to come out of installed kitchens. And we have seen a progressive sort of contraction with them disappearing. There’s been a real shift of employers in the kitchen market. I think we offer a great product at a really good price. And I remain confident that we can find our way back to growth. It is still very profitable for us. But clearly what you’re seeing is it is sensitive to volume. So we are around finding – reinvigorating that promotional activity, trying to get back on to it. I think in medium term, it looks more positive than shorter term. The goodwill, it is a technical, I’ll let Alan describe it, but it is a technical accounting obligation, and very difficult to avoid it.

Alan Williams

So on the goodwill, first of all, I'd refer you to Note 12 of the results statement, where we discussed the approach on impairments, and how that's worked, and there's also a sensitivity table there, Kevin. The way that this works, we had GBP1 billion of carrying value of assets for the Wickes' cash generating unit that we referred to. So that was broadly GBP840 million, GBP850 million of intangibles, GBP700 million of goodwill, GBP150 million also of acquisition-related intangibles. And then the balance that are remaining, GBP150 million or so with tangible operating assets – sorry, fixed assets working capital in the business.

We have to perform a review of the cash flows based on what we know today. The accounting standard doesn't let you build in self-help for improvement initiatives that you haven't yet committed to. So it's quite an onerous task. So we have performed that review. And having done so, we have chosen based on the outlook to write off approximately 25% of the carrying value of the assets within the division. So the carrying value now is GBP750 million in the balance sheet. That will be supported at this stage by the analysis that we have done on the business for the long term.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

I think you referred to the support. Could you just explain that a little bit more? I mean, it's obviously – if you still – I can only imagine you're expecting the business to run at 2/3 the level it has been the last couple of years. Just what exactly has – have you outsourced some of that? Or have you genuinely cut one-third of people?

Alan Williams

Interesting businesses, when they're in a period of growth, tend to sort of employee people to fuel that growth. And then sometimes you get to a situation where you step all the way back and say, can we do this differently, more efficiently. And so I would sort of frame the Wickes move as actually sort of rightsizing. Yes. That's the state.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just going to ask that question, actually. So just in a similar vein [single case used] closed quite a lot of branches, as you pointed. What's the sort of retention rates of the sales from there?

John Carter

I knew we'd get back…

Alan Williams

We've seen them pretty good potential [indiscernible] run pretty close, because the relationship of that business and actually making sure that we are engaging with customers and providing the service, and knew it is really important. So we've retained a fair chunk of business. So we've done really good there.

John Messenger

John Messenger, Redburn. Three, if I could. First one was just coming back on Gregor's earlier question around cost base and what's coming. Obviously from the Slide 9 in the pack, you have 35 growth cost, 20 savings. You've both highlighted coming in 2019 you get the annualization, so there's only about GBP3 million kind of left to come in the third quarter. If you're down to – I just wanted to understand, is 2017 obviously then kind of second half savings? Are there actions you're putting in place? We should be assuming cost base are kind of north of 2020 in the second half. You've got the right thinking to the year in terms of what's coming through. And is there anything around the cost inflation factors that are going to be greater than creating a GBP35 million hit in the second half.

So is it a broadly GBP70 million of costs gross? And then we can all go in, make assumptions around what you might return on the cost side? Second question is just on the share purchases. Trying to understand, is there a logic around the tax savings or whatever that makes it logical to do a buyer trust in Jersey, rather than simply buying them in to rerelease later? Because obviously, you would at least have unlocked a bit of an EPS benefit if you did the treasury option.

And then final question was just on the ERP. Can you just give us an idea of the overall time frame? You mentioned BSS Q1 next year. Are you trying it in Rudridge yet? Is that still going to happen? And what is the time frame for ERP to be completely rolled out across the business units and is it going into everything, except Wickes, or is Wickes included in there?

John Carter

Alan, do you want to give that cost saving number in this share?

Alan Williams

Yes. So on the cost savings, John, I think to – a shorthand way would be to say on the inflation on rent rates, wages depreciation, not by suit year-over-year. And on the savings side, for the gross saving in Wickes in the first half was obviously more than that GBP9 million, making an assumption about your own inflation and you can get to a number on that. You will see at least that again in the second half. On Plumbing & Heating, you will still get something similar to the first half, when what I was saying was some of the branch closures come out of that, but there are other savings that we look at it. Savings in the first half, you didn't really have much saving within the operating cost base on General Merchanting and pointed GBP10 million there.

And then we also pointed to some savings in the general central costs that we manage. So I would anticipate that we'll be showing that chart for the full year. It will be at least at that level of savings, as a result. On the share purchase logic, it's not driven by any tax considerations of the Jersey-based trust thing. It’s quite simple. The – over the years, if you wish in New Jersey dilute existing shareholders and taking into account who are existing long-term shareholder, and they don’t particularly like, from my conversations with them, to see ongoing dilution. So by moving to a market purchase to fulfill share schemes, the number of shares and issues stay stable. You’re right. You get some, over time some EPS benefit from doing that, but it’s not driven by accounting or taxes. It’s driven by what’s the right thing for the shareholder base in the long term.

John Carter

And then on the ERP, John, as I said, all plants at the moment to move BSS onto the platform in March next year. There’s a lot of work to be done between now and then, as you would expect. We want to do a right launch, given it’s our first launch. We discounted the Rudridge launch on the basis that we would have to rewrite all the integrations for every path and there was a lot more cost and complication created there. So we were effectively moving space BSS as release one. Release two has been worked on in parallel, which we’re aiming at the moment for October 2019, which will be a proportion of General Merchanting.

And the plan at the moment is, obviously, we can keep relatively fluid is that we will put other trade businesses on the system, CCF, Keyline and Benchmarx here in 2020. And at the moment, probably by the end of Q1 2021, we will have the trade businesses on. We clearly have the options, but from a [indiscernible] but it’s not pass at the program as it sits at the moment. And we have Wickes and Toolstation, with stand-alone systems. So the Toolstation is a very effective stand-alone IT platform. And Wickes essentially with all its point of sale and customer facing is independent. It’s just reliant on the group for general ledgers in IT, and that will also need to be addressed as we come off the legacy system.

John Messenger

Related to the IT and the operating cost related to, are we kind of in a steady run rate? Or is there a further step up because of what’s going on in terms of how that – before it washes out?

John Carter

I wish someone would have said it’s always going to take longer and cost you more, before I put my hand up for it. But at the moment, we are in a period where we’ve now started to see double costs [ph], where we’re maintaining our existing legacy systems, but ramping up that costs to make way for the new employee platform. If we are now this year and next year, I think you’re now big [ph]. Is that fair enough?

Alan Williams

Yes. So within the breakout for the CapEx we get, John, and particularly in the statement where there’s bit more detail. The IC customer broadly similar year-on-year for the half. But that would reflect more spend on the ELP and net another IT initiatives as we get teams really focused on driving the ERP program over the line.

John Carter

Our aim is to decommissioning the legacy system as soon as we can, because then that’s the way to get the cost down.

John Messenger

Thanks.

John Carter

Robert, I’ll come back and do Paul, and you’re next.

Paul Checketts

It’s Paul Checketts from Barclays. I’ve got a couple around the strategy review and then a couple of questions regarding the second half. And I am just trying to – can you just talk a bit about how you actually set about this? Who will be involved in this internally in terms of making these decisions and whether you use external consultants as well?

And then I’m sure you don’t want to front run too much, but conceptually the range centers were conceived at a time when the volumes would be expanding. And now we are in a much flatter environment. Did they conceptually work in a flatter environment? And then the bits on the second half, what do you think the below-the-line items are likely to be in the second half restructuring costs – cost review? And lastly, on the working capital side, Alan, can you just give us a feel for your confidence in that, that working capital will come back in the second half? And what the risk factors might be?

Alan Williams

Okay. In the review, the board has asked itself and they expect to do the work. And I won’t say there will be zero consultancy growth, but there will be less so at the moment. And we’ll go, but they’ll be quite specialists. We’re not going to be signing a big check to Mackenzie or BOSS Consultants group, but a whole piece of work. But we’ll be quite frugal. The range centers will be part of that review as well and into the future. So I think as I said earlier, it’s – everything is in that review, and that’s being rolled out.

Unidentified Company Participant

Just if I can answer to other question. Just on the – before I do on the range center, it’s important to note that they do make a return on the capital that we’ve invested in them, even with the subdued volumes at the moment. So the basis of that calculation being the operating cost that you got within, including the transport to get the products around versus the incremental sales that we’re seeing that we think we would have otherwise wouldn’t have captured. And a contribution from suppliers to the operating costs, given that they’re doing fewer deliveries site to site and going to the range centers instead. So they are exceeding our cost of capital in terms of the return we see. I won’t deny that, that will be a much more attractive IRR where we’re seeing stronger volume growth through the business.

On your third point, Paul, on the below-the-line costs in the second half, I think there will be some at this stage. I don’t have a firm number on that until we know what the actions are. I’m not anticipating that you will see a big number as John was saying for anything like consultants related to the strategic review elements we’re doing mainly in-house. And then on the working capital with the increase, if you analyze the different elements, stock was barely changed from the prior year, creditors broadly went up in line with the increase in cost of goods sold.

So, I see no reason why those would change. And then on debtors, I made two points: one, we always have a first half increasing working capital, which tends to be a trade desolate element, because of the seasonality in the business. What I was trying to say during the presentation was that, that seasonality has been exacerbated this year by the fact that you had lower sales or sales going backwards during March and April. And then you had a very strong recovery in May and June. When you work out the better days from the balance sheet, you’ll see it’s 50-odd days and therefore, if those sales were in May and June quite simply you haven’t booked the proceeds from these sales. So those proceeds come in during July and August, and we’re confident on that.

Robert Eason

Robert Eason from Goodbody. I’m not too sure how many questions, so I’ll keep going. Just in terms of the contracts and the Plumbing & Heating business, you alluded to in the presentation in terms of in Contracts, you did a lot more direct delivery from an heating obviously, the wholesale business grew very strongly. Can you just give us an indication of what the mix effects that was from a gross margin perspective and your expectations for those mix effects going into the second half, just to better understand what is kind of being business driven versus kind of underlying pressure and in gross margins? Second question is just more focused on the trade and environment. Just given our gross margin to the fourth with the property quota companies, because you have to report. Can you just give us a sense of what independents are doing, because again, what you see happening is the independence are just consolidating in the background, they can bolt on full time but what’s their behavior like in this softer market and has it changed, are you seeing any change in terms of their strategy from standard commodity to more specialized product, just kind of discussion around that? Just a point of clarification to Alan just on the guidance, just to clarify that GBP 360 million to GBP 390 million that you quoted, that implies – that included the property profit business by I think 20 or 25 that it now is, a bit of clarification on that. And my fourth question, just given that outlook that [indiscernible] have the last hour, I have to have an easing question to that. And for repeating my questions kind of last year as well in terms of Plumbing & Heating, great results to kind of put a lid on our expectations and get carried away. What are your expectations on the margin profile of that, given that you really have got stock into it. And kind of the mid-single-digit margin, without putting a time frame on it or predicting what you’re going to say, beginning December.

John Carter

So I’ll tell you, he just sat there. Do the Plumbing [indiscernible]

Alan Williams

So the mix effect is about just under half of that, the gross margin impact from wholesale. We did the preliminary results, I think it’s on Page 36, you see the – sorry, it’s not Page 36. But on the – that happened on gross margin dilution. So overall in good shape. I think there’s a little bit more there promotion in the first half, in the funds business portfolio, but not. We are really pleased with the sales rise inflation as we are getting, those were doing pretty well. In terms of longer demand, I want to our expectations. But I think, if you now look on the business, we were confident about 6, 6.5 the last year. It’s better to give the two-year like-for-like on the business in the second half, that’s a better indication of where we are heading. The two-year like-for-like has been pretty consistent through the first half. We would be hopeful of continuing something like that in the second half, but the balance that we need to do over will come in the second half. And in terms of the operating margin, step up 30 basis points in the first half and of course, it’s our ambition together to get it done.

John Carter

So on the question, Robert, on the contracts gross margins, I think the key thing about the direct sales is, it’s enabled you to operate low-cost branches, because you have less inventory going through those yards. So you can operate with fewer sites overall or tighter yards than you otherwise had. So whilst it has some impact in that gross margin and also 30 basis points, and I’ll come back to that, it does deliver you operating cost leverage and efficiency elsewhere in the P&L. And quite clearly, if it’s slightly lower margin gross margin sales, they are high return on capital sales, because you need less capital to do that. And so that’s the key feature of the element. I also spoke about the 6% input cost inflation being the piece across the divisions within the Contracts division.

So mathematically, you’ve got some impact from the high level of input cost inflation that you were trying to recover. On the guidance point, you could almost say that property is the fifth division, you’re quite correct though. Within that 360 to 390 range, that the market currently or was seeing, embedded within that approximately 20 million, 21 million, it’s probably profits depending on the – yes, and let’s pick up the guidance that we gave earlier in the year. And as we very clearly laid out, we’re now giving guidance for that segment to GBP 25 million rather than 20 to 21 that may have been in the market previously.

John Carter

And then on the independents, Robert, I’ve always said, when talking to the General Merchant. Our best competition on the nationals that we all talk about, they are independents in every action, up and down the country. And I think they are the benchmarks that we work. And up here, they do split into sort of primarily two groups, for me. Those have been really successful and those that just get by.

And clearly and talking with individual analysts, is there's more and more research on calling the different businesses across the UK and obviously, very quiet profile given the amount of activity of M&A, after listings being bought and Huws Gray being bought, the activity at MKM. And these are all very good companies. And we watch very, very closely. Huws Gray are particularly very good at bolt-on acquisitions. And we chose to go more brownfield and put – use that property to put branches into locations that we believe are more precise, based on sort of catchment analysis and infill to our overall network.

We are taking time around the branches when we first joined, we just did a map of London in our branch in Hampstead, and show the dots of our branches. And we realized as big as we are in London, there's a huge amount of opportunity for us to infill. So there is always, when you acquire a business where you want to. So put a brownfield, and we are seeing that business move forward on that basis. I've always paid the respect for the independents. They are very good in each catchment.

Adrian Kearsey

Adrian Kearsey from Panmure. Actually, taking off of that sort of point. Through the presentation you've spoken about Travis Perkins more in absolute terms across the period rather than on relative terms. Would you perhaps be able to give more of an indication of how different categories have performed in the first quarter, second quarter? The prices to understand how that business is evolving in the new environment?

John Carter

Yes. So obviously, I'd flag the real success as manage services go higher in the period. Heavyside, given the support we had for our range center, it has performed well. Albeit, in six months, we were badly affected with the weather, but the underlying is heavyside is growing faster than many of the categories. We are struggling on the lightside area, and I think that's a bit more of a reflection on how successful Toolstation is proving itself. And the one that is really quite substantially coming in where we thought it would be in around December and the shape materials.

But we are a generalist merchant, and what we are trying to do is create a range that a jobbing builder can feel confident coming in and find in what they want to complete that extension or that refurb of a property in a local area.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Ami Galla

Ami Galla from Citi. Just one question from me. Could you talk a bit about your e-commerce penetration across all your divisions? And what are you seeing in the market? And where do you think you really need to build up your business here?

John Carter

Our most successful business, as we've said before, is Toolstation. Broadly 20% of the business is online. And Wickes has been, I think, pretty successful given, if you compare it in its sector. Just over 10% of its business, but we've tracked a pretty much the whole sort of sales pool. And we can actually get to a point where 50% of all Wickes' sales have started online or was researched or was completed online, or the first kitchen appointment was actually generated online.

So it's a big influence on the consumer faced business as of Wickes, it's very convenient for the small tradesman in Toolstation. We then really – the lead in trade business would be our Plumbing & Heating business, it is got a combination of specialist and dedicated online business with foundation under-floor heating. And finally, in the same, of building good capability around that, that is sort of a good source of income as we move forward.

We continue to work on the digital program for General Merchandising. And that will be enhanced dramatically when we go to the ERP system and that allows us to actually be able to serve our customers much better than our current legacy systems. So I think it's going to become more and more important to the trade. I think the larger the customer you're coming up with, with different solutions, they're not going to just be placed in sort of online. They want more dispose and link to our systems. It's the area that I think businesses will be to our advantage with our scale to be able to invest and deliver them the customer on how they're going to interact and be served by us.

Ami Galla

Can I follow up here? Are there any parts of your business where you could be concerned with online retailers, such as Amazon, picking off business?

John Carter

So we don't have too many things worry us in line. But Amazon clearly is a beast. And if it turns its attention on any one, it's pretty difficult to resist. And I still think they're going to struggle with packs across the board or packs of bricks and big loads of timber. So the more the bulky the product, I think the fact is, having a network of 2,000 branches around the U.K., we can complete that last mile more effectively than them. Sure enough online, they have to be respected.

Okay, any other questions from the floor? Wow, that was a mammoth. Should we go to the lines?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this moment in time, we have no questions on the telephone.

John Carter

Okay. Any final questions? Thank you very, very much for your patience. Good to see you all.