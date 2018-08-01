Electricite de France's (ECIFY) CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electricite de France SA ADR (OTCPK:ECIFY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Jean-Bernard Lévy – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Girre – Group Senior Executive Vice President, Group Finance

Dominique Minière – Group Senior Executive Vice President, Nuclear and Thermal

Vincent Ayral – JPMorgan

Olivier Van Doosselaere – Exane

Peter Bisztyga – Bank of America

Ahmed Farman – Jefferies

Aymeric Parodi – UBS

Carolina Dores – Morgan Stanley

Sam Arie – UBS

José López – Millennium

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this Half-Year Results Conference Call. In a few minutes, Xavier Girre, the Chief Financial Officer for EDF, will walk you through these results in more details. But I will first be focusing more specifically on our main priorities, and of course, after this, we will be happy to take your questions. So I hope all of you have the slide show in front of you, and I will start with a brief review of the key figures for the first half of the year.

As we had announced at the beginning of the year, 2018 is the year of rebound. Our first half figures show a strong demonstration of this rebound. The sales figures grew organically by 4%, group EBITDA shows a significant organic increase of 18.9%, essentially due to excellent nuclear and hydro generation performance, but also due to improved price conditions on wholesale markets and on trading activities. Efforts to optimize and reduce our operating costs, which are mainly conducted in France, have also helped push forward our performance.

Net income group share now stands at EUR1.7 billion, which is down by 13.9%, but this can be chiefly attributed to the positive effect of the capital gain recorded for the disposal of 49.9% of RTE in the first six months of 2017, and there is no such equivalent in 2018. Our continued efforts on that financial debt led to a EUR1.7 billion decrease, compared to the end of 2017. It stood at EUR31.3 billion at the end of last month, which is exactly the same as one year ago. At the same time, our financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio has improved, both in relations to mid-2017 and to the end of 2017.

Let me now highlight the major recent achievements in the rollout of our strategy CAP 2030. So if I turn to the next page, you will see that year-over-year renewables are becoming increasingly important in our mix. Solar and wind generation shows an organic increase of close to 15%, mainly due to the large number of new facilities commissioned in 2017.

After launching our extensive plan solar for France, which marks a step change in support of the energy transition, we have now launched our global electricity storage plan le Plan Stockage Electrique. With this plan, EDF intends to become the European leader in the sector with 10-gigawatt of new storage capacity by 2035, in addition to the 5-gigawatt already being operated by the group. French President, Emmanuel Macron approved in June the new terms for 3 offshore wind projects, which will be developed by EDF Energy Nouvelles off the coast of France.

And in Scotland, we have acquired new offshore wind project, which we call by its acronym NnG. It has a 450 megawatts capacity and will be built in the next couple of years. I would also like to highlight the commissioning of 2 major projects. The first unit at the Dewa III solar farm 200-megawatt in the United Arab Emirates and a highly innovative Blyth offshore wind farm, 41.5 megawatts with its gravitational foundations, which we inaugurated during the springtime just off the British East coast.

As regard our customer business, I would like to point out in France the decision delivered by the Conseil d'Etat, the State Council, on the 22nd of May, it approved the principle of regulated tariffs for electricity sales except for the small size of large companies. This highlights that electricity plays a special role within our society providing a vital service. Our marketing offensive initiated with our new product range launched in 2017 is really meeting with success. Our Vert Electrique range, in France, is now selling with an average of 3,000 sales per week.

In June, we launched a second version of the Sowee smart station, which customers can now use to vocally control their heating systems and manage their energy budgets, whilst enjoying the use of Amazon Alexa applications. In Italy, Edison has acquired 2 assets to support its downstream activities. The purchase of Gas Natural Vendita Italia Fenosa will increase our portfolio of Italian customers by about 50%. We now have around 1.5 million customers. We have also acquired a controlling interest in a company called Zephyro. We've spent EUR72 million for this. Zephyro is an active company in the energy efficiency market.

We move to the next slide, and let's turn to nuclear. On July 25, we published the conclusions from the inspection of the 150 wells in the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR. As a result, we now have set up corrective actions and have adjusted the schedule for the Flamanville EPR. We have also adjusted accordingly our construction costs. The loading of nuclear fuel is now scheduled for the fourth quarter in 2019 and the target construction costs have been revised from EUR10.5 billion to EUR10.9 billion.

The second quarter of 2018 saw a key milestone for EPR technology, as many of you are aware, at the very end of June of 2018, the EPR reactor in Taishan was connected to the grid for the very first time just a few weeks after its first chain reaction. All our colleagues from CGN, EDF and also Framatome, they all deserve congratulations for all this major achievement. In India, we signed, in March, an industrial agreement with the Indian energy company NPCIL, aiming to build 6 EPR reactors on the Jaitapur site, south of Mumbai.

In the first half of the year, we also signed numerous strategic and business agreements for the dismantling of power plants and the management of radioactive waste. Some of these new agreements include a partnership with Veolia, in order to develop remotely-operated systems for the dismantling of gas-cooled reactors and for the vitrification of radioactive waste.

We also signed an agreement with ORANO offering a joint set of services for the decommissioning of the Monju reactor in Japan. We also acquired a startup company specializing in digital technology for the dismantling of nuclear power plants. The name of the company is Oreka Solutions.

Since January 1, 2018, Framatome is a 75% owned subsidiary of EDF. Framatome have enjoyed a good half year in terms of performance. Quality is improving, though not quite where we would like it to be. We will show significant cost synergies from the acquisition of Framatome.

If I move to our international footprint. As we have said in our CAP 2030 targets, our international footprint growth is of great importance. In Africa, more specifically, on the off-grid market, we are considerably expanding our range of solutions and our presence. We have just invested in a Kenyan start-up company called SunCulture, which develops solar-powered irrigation kits for smallholder farmers.

We will be implementing large-scale deployment of this solution in Kenya and also in West Africa. This market has a huge potential, as only 6% of Africa's arable land is currently irrigated. Our Africa off-grid business, which was recently launched in Ivory Coast and in Ghana and less recently in Senegal and South Africa. They have provided a total of 50,000 households, which means close to 0.5 million people with access to electricity.

If I move to the next slide. I'd like to talk about our innovation and transformation strategy, which is making strong progress in France. We launched a dialogue initiative called Parlons Énergies. It has been extremely successful. 20,000 employees attended 60 sessions where they were all able to discuss challenge and enhance our strategic vision.

In order to improve our transformation in the digital field, we just signed a 20-year partnership agreement with Dassault Systèmes and Capgemini in order to standardize and modernize our working methods in nuclear engineering. We will build an extended platform for nuclear engineering and it will benefit projects such as Hinkley Point C, future EPRs and also the French nuclear engineering support functions. This initiative is essential for the performance and competitive strength of tomorrow's nuclear industry.

Last, I would like to mention that we have acquired a 22% equity interest in a hydrogen technology company called McPhy. Sustainable development in line with our positioning as the champion in low carbon growth, we have pursued and strengthened our commitments to reduce the group's carbon footprint.

Since 2013, we have already reduced EDF's direct emissions by more than one third, by 35% as a matter of fact. We have announced at our last Annual General Meeting that we will reduce direct carbon dioxide emissions by 40% from 2015 to 2030.

And let me now hand over to Xavier Girre, who will give you a detailed presentation of our results.

Xavier Girre

Good morning. I'm happy to share the highlights of our 2018 half-year results with you. A quick look at the key figures for this first half of 2018, again. Sales amounted to EUR35.2 billion, EBITDA came to EUR8.2 billion, up 18.9% in organic terms. Net income was up by 27% to EUR1.7 billion.

Net income group share stood at EUR1.7 billion as well, 13.9% below H1 2017, which had benefited from the capital gain on the 49.9% RTE state disposal. Net financial debt was down EUR1.7 billion, compared to the end of 2017 to EUR31.3 billion.

Net debt came to 2.1 times EBITDA. These results confirmed the rebound we had anticipated for 2018 supported by stronger nuclear and hydro output in France and continued reductions in OpEx.

Before detailing these results, a few words on our cost-cutting plan. As you know we have reached our first milestone of EUR700 million reductions last year. Our target is now to cut OpEx by at least EUR1.1 billion in 2019 versus 2015 with a milestone of EUR800 million in 2018.

Compared to H1 2017, OpEx were down EUR150 million over the last six months. The group therefore continues to deliver on its savings plan and is well on track to meeting its 2018 and 2019 targets. Goods have been delivered mainly by French generation and supply with contributions from all activities. They reflect our efforts on external costs and on staff costs.

Let me now come to the review of the group H1 2018 results. Group EBITDA grew to EUR8.2 billion versus EUR7 billion in H1 2017. In organic terms, this represents an 18.9% growth mostly due to three segments.

EBITDA in French generation and supply was up EUR1.125 billion i.e, plus 45.9% in organic terms. French regulated activities were up EUR263 million and 11% growth. EBITDA in other activities was up EUR169 million, i.e., 18.9%, mainly supported by EDF Trading.

EBITDA in French generation and supply grew to EUR3.6 billion, supported by three main positive drivers: first, generation, with an overall positive impact from higher nuclear and hydro outputs, estimated at over EUR540 million, compared to H1 2017. Nuclear output was up 5.4-terawatt hours to 202.6-terawatt hours. This upgrade is mostly due to the non-recurrence of events that penalize output in H1 2017, in particular outages in the first quarter of 2017 linked to the additional controls on steam generators to address this carbon segregation issue and extended outages linked to Le Creusot manufacturing quality issues, for instance at Fessenheim 2 and Gravelines 5.

Hydro output grew 37.6% to 29.3-terawatt hours before deduction of pumped volumes. The French hydro fleet displayed one of its strongest first half performances supported by the very good hydro conditions met over the period, contrasting with the poor conditions of H1 2017.

Second factor driving the EBITDA trend in the segment, wholesale market activities. H1 2017 had been strongly penalized by the high sourcing costs of the wholesale market to cover RN volumes and the strong customer demand during the January 2017 cold spell. H1 2018 was marked by the absence of such adverse events as well as by market says, driven by more favorable price conditions. The estimated combined effect represents a positive of nearly EUR470 million, compared to H1 2017.

The third factor is the rollout of our performance plan in French generation and supply activities, which delivered a further EUR159 million in OpEx savings.

To conclude the review of EBITDA evolution in this segment, let me highlight a couple of additional points: first, the evolution in tariffs carried a EUR79 million negative impact, because the tariff change was mainly driven by the TURPE component, which is accounted for in the regulated activities segment as we will see later. Second, the impact of the capacity mechanism was roughly equivalent year-on-year.

I just commented nuclear output in the first half and this performance supports the group’s assumption of a French nuclear output over 395-terawatt hours for 2018. The slide shows hydro generation trends with the best H1 hydro output of the past 15 years.

Moving now on to Slide 15, EBITDA in French regulated activities was up 11% to EUR2.7 billion. First, weather was more favorable compared to the same period last year with an estimated positive impact of close to EUR40 million. Second, tariff changes on August 1, 2017 and February 1, 2018, carried an estimated positive impact EUR64 million. And it is also benefited over the first half from an increased volume in grid connections. This represents a EUR47 million positive, although we do not anticipate that this element would necessarily repeat over the second half of the year.

In addition, OpEx decreased by EUR37 million, compared to the first half of 2017. Lastly, extreme weather events had lower intensity over the first six months of 2018 than in H1 2017. This reduced operating costs and power cut compensations at Enedis, representing a large portion of the positive effects shown in the other box on the chart.

Moving to EDF Énergies Nouvelles, who's EBITDA was down 22% organically to EUR360 million. This reflects on the one hand the good operating performance of EDF EN's generation fleet. Output to that 7.9-terawatt hours at 14.8% in organic terms, which excludes the contribution from the Futuren portfolio. Growth in output was supported by the capacity commissioned in 2017. As a consequence, EBITDA from generation activities grew 10.7%.

Overall, EDF EN's development activity remained high with 0.7-gigawatt commissioned over the first half and 1.7-gigawatt under construction at the end of June. Solar capacity under construction exceeds wind capacity for the first time, reflecting the growing importance of PV in EDF EN's mix. This development activity translates into higher development costs. On the other hand, the increasing variability of EDF EN’s DSSA activity is such that it's contribution over this first half was lower. Together with higher development cost, this is the main driver of the overall year-on-year decrease in EDF EN's EBITDA and the main explanation of overall EBITDA being lower than generation EBITDA.

Regarding DSSA, this is also worth mentioning that the sale of a 49% minority stake in EDF EN's 24 wind farms in the UK carried no impact on DSSA EBITDA since EDF EN kept the control of these assets. As announced, at our Q1 sales communication, we are now disclosing group-wide numbers for the entire group's renewables business, including hydro. In this first half, group renewables EBITDA came to EUR1.1 billion, up 20.6% versus H1 2017. This was first driven by the significant increase in French hydro output, partially offset by lower average spot price, compared to H1 2017, as hydro output is valued here based on spot prices. In addition, EBITDA benefits from the wind and solar capacity commissioned in 2017 across the group.

Lastly, compared to H1 2017, group net investments in renewables doubled to over EUR0.4 billion. Bear in mind that net investments can experience a high seasonality effect as well. The transaction I mentioned earlier in the UK also contributes to lower the net investments number.

Considering now energy services on Slide 17, Dalkia's EBITDA was up 2.6% organically to EUR159 million. Enhanced efficiency from the performance plan was the main driver of EBITDA growth, partially offset by the impact of several maintenance outages and different installations. Dalkia continued to record renewables – renewal, sorry, and newly one contract. One typical example is the creation of a district heating network in Perpignan.

Overall, EBITDA from energy services activities across the group was up 2.9%. This reflects in particular the integration of Imtech in the UK, and Ireland since July 2017 as well as targeted acquisitions in Belgium and Italy. Framatome's EBITDA reached EUR194 million over the first half. Its contribution to group EBITDA stood at EUR86 million. Indeed, a significant portion of Framatome business is realized with EDF in line with integration of the French nuclear value chain.

The implementation of the performance plan to reduce operational costs and overheads as well as the level of activity in the fuel BU supported the EBITDA over the first half. Whereas the activity in services to the installed base slowed down, especially in the U.S. Overall, this trend is in line with the expected EBITDA trajectory of 2018, bearing in mind that the PPA gave a EUR42 million additional value to the inventories that will have a negative impact on 2018 EBITDA.

Let me just highlight a couple of developments of – at Framatome over the last few months. In instrumentation and control activities, Framatome was awarded a contract for full I&C system for the Tianwan 3 reactor. In addition, Framatome successfully completed the acquisition of Schneider Electric’s instrumentation and control activities in North America. On operations, Framatome is progressively resuming manufacturing activities at Le Creusot.

Looking now at the UK segment on Slide 19. In organic terms, EBITDA was down 16.9%, down to EUR485 million. This trend was first driven by a two-terawatt hour drop in nuclear output linked to the outage at Hunterston B and the extended outage at Sizewell B, which was started in January 2018.

Lower nuclear realized prices, compared to H1 2017, also penalized EBITDA. Higher tariffs provided support to the EBITDA contribution from supply activities. But the number of customer accounts was down 2% versus end-December 2017, as competition continues to be intense. In Italy, EBITDA in this first half came to EUR407 million, down 4.5% in organic terms. The contribution from electricity activities was up EUR51 million under the positive impacts of weather-driven increased hydro output and of ancillary services.

Hydrocarbon activities were penalized by higher gas sourcing costs from long-term contracts linked to increasing Brent prices in 2016. This was partially compensated by positive price and volume effects in E&P. In this context, Edison upgraded its outlook and it now expects 2018 EBITDA to range between EUR700 million and EUR740 million.

Moving to the Other International segment on Slide 21. EBITDA in this segment was down organically by 4.4% to EUR117 million. Let me remind you that H1 2017 data included a EUR133 million contribution from EDF Polska's activity, which was subsequently disposed of on the 13th of November 2017. In Belgium, EBITDA grew 13%, thanks to a 26% increase in wind capacity versus end-June 2017 and to better wind conditions.

This was offset by EUR19 million negative impact from extended outages at nuclear reactors operated by Engie. Lower nuclear realized prices and intensifying competition also penalized EBITDA. In Brazil, EBITDA fell 36% due to plant maintenance outages that triggered buybacks on the market in the context of rising wholesale market prices.

Lastly, the Other Activities segment on Slide 22. EBITDA in this segment was up 80.9% organically to EUR376 million. This was mainly driven by EDF Trading whose EBITDA grew 86.1% to EUR346 million. EDF Trading's activity was boosted by higher commodity market volatility, good performance in the U.S. and favorable weather conditions. LNG activities also carried a positive impact. As a reminder, EDFT and JERA signed early July a binding agreement to create a common LNG optimization and trading platform, which should start operations in January 2019.

Let's now move to Slide 23 to review the rest of the P&L. Starting with EBIT, which is down 6% at EUR3.650 billion. Change in EBIT is penalized by the 2017 impact of the capital gain on the 49.9% RTE state disposal, which had no equivalent in H1 2018. In addition, G&A grew EUR223 million. This was nearly completely offset by the increase in EBITDA and by the positive evolution of commodity derivatives volatility effects following the renegotiation of long-term gas contracts in Italy. Group net income, group share came to EUR1.7 billion. Net income was penalized by the financial result, representing a larger financial charge of EUR649 million compared to H1 2017.

Two main drivers behind that trend: first, the EUR424 million increase in discounting costs linked to the 10 bp decrease over H1 2018 in U.K. of provision discount rate in France, whereas the rate had been stable over H1 2017. Second driver, fair value adjustment of financial assets under IFRS 9 carried a small positive impact over the first half 2018 in the context of muted market conditions. But the group had recorded much more significant disposal gains on dedicated assets in H1 2017 under IAS 39.

The difference represents an additional EUR277 million negative. Income tax stood at EUR625 million, down 12.2%. Income from associates stood at EUR365 million, improving by EUR458 million year-on-year. This was mainly driven by EUR341 million impairments that had been recorded in H1 2017 on CNG assets with no equivalent in H1 2018. When excluding nonrecurring items, recurring net income comes slightly to EUR1.7 billion. A quick word on the post-tax effects of nonrecurring items, which stood overall at a slight negative of EUR13 million. In H1 2017, they stood at a positive EUR635 million. This reflected essentially the EUR1.3 billion positive impact of the disposal gain on the RTE transaction, which was partly offset by the impairment on CNG assets as well as volatility effects on commodity derivatives. These items had no equivalent – no significant equivalent in H1 2018.

Looking now at the first part of the cash flow. Operating cash flow stood at EUR7 billion, up from EUR4.2 billion in H1 2017. Two main drivers here: first, the significant EBITDA growth, which also includes less noncash items than in 2017 linked to changes in the fair value of EDF Trading’s portfolio and to the slowdown of the DSSA activity. Second, tax disbursements were much lower. We actually recorded net reimbursements of installments paid in 2017 in the context of a reduction of the taxable income over the last three years. Considering now cash flow after net investments and change in working capital requirement that came to EUR2.1 billion versus EUR3.2 million in H1 2017. Three points to note here: first, the change in working capital requirement came to positive EUR1.4 billion.

This significant improvement is mainly linked to cash-ins from the state in connection with CSPE receivable as well as seasonal effects related to the payment of the income taxes. Second, total net investments and acquisitions, excluding the group disposal plan reached EUR6.3 billion, up EUR0.5 billion. This is mainly driven by increased investments in renewables, including the acquisition of the NnG offshore project development rights in Scotland, by the acquisition of Gas Natural’s customer portfolio in Italy and by the rollout of Linky and by Hinkley Point C. Third, no transaction was formally closed over H1 2018 under our group disposal program, whereas we had recorded over EUR4.3 billion of disposal in H1 2017, driven by the RTE transaction. That being said, as you know, two important transactions have been signed in July on the disposal of Dunkirk LNG and real estate portfolio to be signed today, which should together help achieve our EUR10 billion target in the course of the year.

The second slide on cash flow shows the EUR1.1 billion disbursements that we had to make last year to the dedicated asset in the first half of 2017 in order to respect the regulatory requirements in terms of coverage ratio. For H1 2018, the regulatory requirement related to the 2017 increase in provisions came to EUR386 million. As already mentioned, at our Q1 financial communication, we intend to complete that through a transfer of noncontrolled assets, mostly renewables, to the dedicated assets fund.

After deduction of the interest payments and hybrids and of the share of the dividend paid in cash, group cash flow stood at EUR1.6 billion. Finally, the change in net financial debt, which was reduced by EUR 1.7 billion for the first half of 2018. It stood at EUR31.3 billion at the end of June, exactly the same amount as one year ago. Operating cash flow and the change in working capital requirements exceeded net investments on the current scope by EUR3.6 billion. With no cash-in from the disposal plan, the improvement in net financial debt was essentially driven by operating cash flow as well as to a lower extent, the improvement in working capital requirements and the less scrip dividends. The financial debt level reached – at midyear, enables us to upgrade the outlook for the net financial debt ratio at the end of the year from 2.7 times to 2.5 times.

Let me hand back to Jean-Bernard, who will present you our upgraded 2018 guidance.

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Thank you, Xavier. Just to conclude in a few words. 2018 is a year of rebound. You have seen the positive results achieved in our operational performance, both in nuclear and hydro generation and also with the reduction of our operating expenses in line with the revised target of reducing expenditure by EUR1.1 billion over the period of 2015 to 2019, which is EUR100 million more than initially projected. So this obviously shows into the EBITDA as well as into our net financial debt, which, as Xavier said, gives us a stronger balance sheet. We are expecting to complete our EUR10 billion asset disposal program by the end of the year, thanks to the two transactions that Xavier just described.

If we look at our objective target for 2018, indeed, we will now raise our EBITDA target range. It used to be EUR14.6 billion to EUR15.3 billion for the full year, and we will now have the target range stand at between EUR14.8 billion and EUR15.3 billion. We also upgrade, as this was said, the 2018 outlook for the financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which will be less than or equal to EUR2.5 billion when it was previously 2.7 times.

As already announced in February, we are guiding that operating cost in 2018 will be EUR800 million lower than in 2015, and we confirm a slightly positive or close to zero cash flow target on the scope of our guidance, which dates back a few years. And within the same scope, we expect our net investment to amount to approximately EUR11 billion. Now if we include our new developments and also the Linky meter, and if we exclude the effect of the asset disposal plan or any future acquisition, our total net investment for the full year of 2018 will be less than or equal to EUR15 billion.

And I would like to point out that we do not currently have any major acquisition plans. Of course, we will respond if any specific opportunities were to arise as was the case with transactions concluded in 2017 such as what we did in France with Futuren or in the United Kingdom with Imtech, these acquisitions, you know them well. To confirm and conclude, let me tell you that payout of net income including nonrecurring items into dividend will reach 50%. So this concludes our initial presentation. And I thank you for attention – your attention. Xavier and I, we will now take your questions please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Vincent Ayral of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Vincent Ayral

Hey, good morning. A couple of question there. Regarding the net income from the GNS associate, we see the end of impairments and cancellation after years. Could you give us a bit of color on what is exactly the situation there and what you plan to do with these assets? After moving back to the France-Generation, I mean, we’ve seen very strong hydro, much less RN arbitrage, which is clearly helping you here, where the regulations still lends a hand to fully you have to get arbitrage again. Could you confirm that you were discussing with the government in looking at reducing the arbitrage opportunities within the ARENH mechanism? And if I were to go one step further, that’s my third question, would you be talking to the government regarding potential more robust regulation providing a floor and/or an investment framework for life extensions? Thank you very much.

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Yes, thank you for these questions. As regards CENG, power prices slightly are up in the U.S. And there’s also the ZEC mechanism which is in place and which had supported the results during the first half of this year. So this is why there is no position of CENG in our accounts during this first half of the year.

And so regarding your next questions, sir, let me tell you that indeed, we have been holding discussions with the government regarding ARENH. ARENH is costing a lot of money to EDF, and this goes directly to our competitors. Maybe this was something that was needed in order for our competitors to emerge. But now they are doing well, and we believe that this is an asymmetric anti-competition measure, anti-investment measure because, obviously, instead of building new capacity, our competitors in the downstream area just have to look for ARENH capacity instead of being truly industrial companies.

So we are discussing with the government that ARENH maybe has lived the – through its time, but no decision has been made yet. Obviously, everybody over here is waiting for the famous PPE, the 10-year programming scheme for electricity and energy activities to be released by the government, which obviously will not be in July as we are the last day of the month, and so we have to expect that it will be what we call in the autumn. And regarding regulation on life extensions, this is not something that we have been claiming to do. We understand that our existing fleet is a nonregulated business, and we are not – currently, we have never said we would be claiming for the life extension program to be financed through a new regulation.

As we have said many times, current prices and even when they were lower do finance our ability to pay for the life extensions. They also finance ability to take care of decommissioning and waste management activities at the end of the life of the current fleet. So I think we should really separate what is the regulation of the nuclear fleet, the regulation of the potential new nuclear units that hopefully we will build in France after Flamanville. And the fact that ARENH, which is a totally different system, which is really a subsidy from EDF and EDF clients to – and EDF shareholders to our competitors, ARENH is a totally different story, and we believe it has done its time. Maybe we take our next question.

We’ll now take our next question from Olivier Van Doosselaere of Exane. Please go ahead.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Yes, good morning. Thank you very much for taking my questions. And congratulations on the good H1 results, which rides me then to my first question. You delivered a 19% growth in EBITDA organically in H1. It looks like the midpoint of your guidance today suggests a 1% growth only, if I’m not mistaken, of EBITDA growth in H2 whilst actually, surely some of the policy’s elements that you had in the first half will still be there. Your nuclear output’s target for France actually suggests that we should see a better year-on-year performance in H2 than in H1. I was wondering if you could help us to breach maybe what seems to be a cautious implicit guidance for H2 relative to what you delivered in H1?

Second one – question is, we have seen capacity guarantee prices go up on the auction. They’ve almost doubled year-on-year. I was wondering if – what your understanding was of what was driving those higher prices and how sustainable you thought they were. And third question, coming back to be associates, we’ve seen improvement year-on-year. I was wondering if you thought that the performance delivered in H1 is extrapolable. So if you expect to maybe achieve around EUR700 million of associates on the full year. And then the fourth question probably comes up pretty much every time, but we’ve had end of June, again, some press speculation about your idea of a potential split of EDF. I was wondering if you could just give us your sense on why you said that at that point?

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Thank you, Olivier, I will take your first and, I think, fourth questions and Xavier will respond to – answer to your other points. Regarding our H2 EBITDA assumptions, we are happy with our updated – upgraded EBITDA targets. You may indeed do a calculation, as you have done, regarding the balance of the year and what would H2 look like when compared to H2 last year and things like this. And I will not go any further than your own comments calling it conservative and cautious, but I think we have seen in recent years that we had not always been able to overcome unexpected events. And considering our recent history of unexpected events and especially here in France, we do reckon that many people like you may consider as indeed conservative what we are targeting to do, but we would rather like to be conservative considering the – our historic record in this matter.

And regarding your first question, as I have said, we do understand it is the privilege of the majority shareholder of EDF, the French state, to look at whether the current structure of EDF assets are indeed optimized in order to meet the expectations that the state may have in – with regard to what EDF’s missions are regarding good service to the French public, good independence in supply, good security of supply and good contribution to climate objectives. And when the state looks at these objectives maybe among others, including, of course, value creation, maybe the state will have at one point in time some thoughts regarding a potential restructuring.

But at this stage, we are not aware that the state has asked us to look at any specific scenarios. So there is – and there has been now for quite some time speculation on whether the state will indeed look at that or step back and consider potential changes. But I am responding to this question with exactly the same comments as what I did during the first half of 2018, which is that EDF will, of course, work with the state at the time, if it happens eventually, where the state would decide to look at the alternatives regarding EDF’s structure, but such is not the case today. Xavier, for the other questions?

Xavier Girre

Yes, thank you. So as regards the associates for the full year, I mean, you know that the key contributors to our associates’ results are Alpeak, CENG and RTE. As regards Alpeak, the results are published at the end of August, so we’ll see. CENG, we already spoke of. I mean – and as regards RTE, the first half was the very strong, but it could also be a strong year as a whole. So nothing specific to report as regards the associates. Second question, as regards the capacity price, as you know, there are seven tenders, which will define the price for 2019. For time being, four of them have already occurred and have given quite a high price in the range of EUR18 per kilowatt for the last three of them. We’ve published an appendix on our website in order to help you understand better how it works. Two key elements, on the one hand, an impact on the EBITDA of 2018, which is the impact of the sale of the certificates on the market and on the second hand, of course, an impact on the EBITDA on 2019, in particular, as regards the impact on the – this capacity mechanism pass through to the clients. But for the time being, it’s too early to have a global view on the final price of this capacity mechanism for 2019.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Thank you very much for your answer.

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Okay, we get to the next questions.

We'll take our next question from Peter Bisztyga from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Peter Bisztyga

Yes, good morning, two questions, please. Firstly, I was wondering, if you could comment how the warm weather in July so far has been impacting your nuclear output. And do you see any risk to your 395 terawatt-hours guidance assumption on that basis? And the second question is, do you – or rather, when can we expect to see some visibility on whether the closure of Fessenheim will be delayed as a result of the delayed start for Flamanville?

Jean-Bernard Lévy

So I will give the floor to Dominique Minière, who's the Executive Vice President in charge of our nuclear and thermal production. Dominique?

Dominique Minière

Yes. On your first question, so we have always, like each year, some provisions to face the constraint – environment constraints that we have on our facilities and our plants. On the first semesters, we have consumed very few of this provision, and so we are able to face the coming July and then the August period without impacting our global target of generation. On your second question, we are – concerning Fessenheim, so we are still studying as a way we will operate our plants considering the new date for Flamanville 3. And in the – probably the – today or in the following days, we will make public what our perspective and what we will do on Fessenheim.

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Thank you, Dominique.

Dominique Minière

We’ll go to the next question please if there is one.

We'll take our next question from Ahmed Farman [Jefferies]. The line is open. Please go ahead.

Ahmed Farman

I wanted to come back to the French capacity market and prices again and where, as some of the questions – it was highlighted in the previous questions that capacity prices have almost doubled. And on my calculations, that appears to be quite a significant benefit for EDF, almost EUR500 million, the additional EUR10 per kilowatt we have seen and – we have seen you declaring. But can you just tell us again, will that impact FY 2018 EBITDA? Or will you be booking that in FY2019? And my second question is, could you perhaps give us an update on your outlook for the UK. nuclear business for the full year?

Xavier Girre

Thank you for your questions. First, as regards capacity market, so the impact on 2018 is quite limited because it's only based on the sale of the certificates on the markets. So it's certainly hundred – certainly not hundreds of millions. Maybe some tens of millions but not more than that. And as regards 2019, of course we will see what's the final price of the capacity mechanism. And it's important also to have in mind that due to the current prices, we expect so – the full ARENH volume to be required. And as you know also, when we have to sell volumes through the ARENH, the ARENH includes the capacity certificate. And in this case, we do not receive any additional revenue.

So it's important to have these two elements in mind not to overestimate the positive impact of the capacity mechanism. But nevertheless, you're right, EUR18 per kilowatt is a strong increase in comparison with this year, which is in the range of EUR9.3, or last year which was in the range of EUR10 – I mean, sorry, EUR9.3 per kilowatt. Your second question, about the UK. nuclear generation, we expect for the full year three to four terawatt-hours lower than last year. So let's say in the range of 60 terawatt-hours in UK. for the full year of 2018 because in particular.

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Okay. Move to next question.

We'll now take our next question from Aymeric Parodi of UBS. Please go ahead.

Aymeric Parodi

Hi, good morning everyone. One question from me regarding Hinkley Point, which is potentially a very valuable project just as we see it. Could you please give us a quick update on this project and tell us how things are progressing here?

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Hinkley Point is totally in line with the updated project objectives that we determined about one year ago after we reviewed the situation after the FID, the final investment decision, which you will recall was after the summer in 2016. So we are now two years into the project after the FID, and we are in line with what we had achieved. We look at specific milestones as a significant points of – metrics on how we look at the way progress is being made, and we are happy whether it is regarding the earthworks and the beginning of the civil works, whether it is regarding the engineering situation when the number of open engineering points has sharply decreased over the recent period or whether it is with the equipment manufacturing projections, which, of course, are not on the critical path today, but will become, at a certain point, absolutely essential.

And when we look at all this, we are happy that we are within the updated budget that we determined a year ago and we are within the schedule with that same risk of maybe not meeting the schedule, but we still believe that the original schedule is achievable. And so we have no further comments to make, but some significant optimism over the achievements of the last 12 months.

We’ll now move to our next question from Carolina Dores of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Carolina Dores

Hi, good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two, if I may. One, coming back to your guidance. I realize that if – that you’re being conservative on EBITDA, but net debt also seems quite conservative because you will imply that you would go from around EUR 31 billion of net debt closer to EUR37 billion. I understand it’s – this is again – you’re just being conservative of the – a big version on working capital or CapEx need that you’re counting from in the second half.

My second question is on the French networks business. Growth has been quite strong this year, even larger than the guidance of low single-digit growth. I wanted to understand if this should be recurring or there should be some form of normalization to the low single-digit growth either in the second half or from 2019 onwards.

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Well, maybe Xavier will answer to your 2 questions. Xavier?

Xavier Girre

Yes, thank you for your questions. As regard the guidance, as we already answered concerning the EBITDA, first, we want to wait till the end of December when the regular maintenance outages will come back. And secondly, as regards specifically the net financial debt, there may be some swing on the working capital requirements, and that’s why we have decided to define this 2.5 net financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio as our guidance. We’ll see, I mean, during the second part of the year, in particular as regards the nuclear generation, where we are exactly.

Secondly, as regards the volumes distributed by Enedis, then it’s a very slight increase during this first half of the year. And it’s always – I mean, it’s very close to two zeroes. So it’s always not a very clear tendency. So slight positive during this first half of the year.

We’ll now take our next question from Sam Arie of UBS. Please go ahead.

Sam Arie

Hi, thank you. Good morning everybody. Two questions from me, please. One on the French generation business and one on renewables. So for the French generation. I just really wanted to confirm my understanding that the strong first half you’ve had is really driven by volumes. I mean, you have to say, obviously, we’ve seen this year a very strong coal and carbon prices, but my understanding is the benefit of those is still to come through given your hedging in 2019 and beyond. So it’d be great just to confirm that.

And then secondly, on the renewables side, you’ve obviously got some – on the renewables side, my second question, you’ve obviously got some great projects in the pipeline there. I just wondered if – what’s your latest perspective on the potential returns you might be able to achieve from those new renewable projects, particularly the offshore wind?

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Thank you very much. On your first question regarding nuclear production and nuclear numbers, you may remember that we had availability issues related to how we were checking whether our fleet was okay to continue to work due to problems we discovered that dated back a long time ago and that were due to manufacturing anomalies, let’s say, and that this created a lot of hassle for us one year ago, two years ago and so on. And it has taken some time for us together with the Nuclear Safety Authority to be able to recover from this situation. So you may consider that everything being equal, our performance during the first half of 2018 is more in line with what you have to expect in general terms.

Now that being said, do not forget that if you look forward, we will have a larger number of planned outages. We have flagged that already a little while ahead, especially when we have the start of what we call the VD4, the 40-year visits, which are longer outages and which, of course, need specific Nuclear Safety Authority supervision. So I would say the general availability of the fleet outside the planned outages had been – has been very good recently, and we consider that we are more in line with what one should expect from the fleet. And we even had the Paluel 2, for instance, reactor back in operations a few days ago after more than two years of outages. And so everything – all in all, we are happy. We believe H2 should be also in 2018 a good year. But looking forward, don't forget we will have more outages for 10-year visits. Especially the fourth 10-year visit is a long outage, and we have not yet done it at Tricastin 1. This will start like June next year, and so let's be cautious about that in the future.

Regarding renewables and returns, I know there is a rumor in the industry saying that we don't find good returns anymore. I have to say this is not the case. We do have – us being a large and global player, we have a variety of opportunities all over the world on all continents for us to build new wind energy, whether it's onshore or offshore, and also new solar projects. And when we review these projects in the Investment Committee, we do have good stories about creating value and having the projected returns significantly above the weighted average cost of capital. And then when we do like a postmortem analysis of this a couple of years later or when we sell these assets through our policy of selling the assets when they have been built for some of them, of course, we do see that we have met these returns.

So you should not, at this stage, be overly, how should I say, cautious or concerned that we do not find any good projects with good returns. Maybe your question also hinted at the renegotiation that we held with the French government in the month of May and June regarding the French offshore projects. Indeed, time had elapsed since we were awarded these projects in 2012. The government wanted to renegotiate, and we found a good deal, which is, for us, still very significant in terms of value creation.

Now, we have not finished with the permitting of even the fast of these projects. We hope to have done with all these permitting issues maybe by the end of this year, maybe early in 2019. So you will not have the benefits of these projects into our EBITDA numbers and profits for quite some time because then you need to build and start operating. So in terms of renewables and returns, we still find this is an industry that favors our model and that creates value for our shareholders. Do we still have an open question?

Sam Arie

No. Thank you very much. that's very helpful answers.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from José López of Millennium.

José López

Hello, good morning and thanks for taking my question. I had a – my question was generally on an observation on a question. I mean, in France, you have one of the lowest carbon contents in your electricity grid. There seems to be a big obsession about shutting down nuclear and et cetera. However, when you look at France's greenhouse gas emissions, the latest data, it shows that the failure in France has to do with the heating and transport sector. So a lot of focus on electricity, and meanwhile emissions in the heating and transport sector are rising. Do you see any opportunities in any change of focus? And any move to try to decarbonize the heating sector on an initial basis? Those are first question. A second question was if you had any comments or color on the – apparently on Friday, and I'm reading in Platts, there was a meeting between President Macron and Prime Ministers Sanchez and Costa, and they made a declaration about working together to implement the minimum carbon price. Do you have any color on that or any views?

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Thank you very much for your two – your first comment, I will not be able to say anything better than you stating things yourself. If I use myself – I know this is a public statement, but if I said that some people have an obsession at shutting nuclear units, I'm sure I would be blamed. So I will not repeat it a second time. And if I claim that carbon content in France from the electricity sector is already very low and that people are not looking at what is the real problem, which is the heating and transport sector, well, I would be allowed to say that, and so I will tell you I'm very happy with your comments, and we do believe that indeed, a substitution of low-carbon electricity to activities in heating and transport, which are using fossil fuels, whether that is oil or gas and even still a little coal from time to time, this would be, of course, extremely useful. The government is more and more aware of this, and we hope that the regulations that will be implemented through the PPE and also the French what we call national strategy for low carbon, which is a way to put together various activities, various government decisions regarding climate change, this will help in turning, heating and transportation from oil and gas to low-carbon electricity.

On your second question, I think the visit of President Macron to Spain and to Portugal at the end of last week in terms of the energy sector was more linked to creating new interconnections with these two countries. We welcome these interconnections. We believe there is a benefit to the consumers and to our companies in expanding interconnections with the rest of Europe. There are currently being built new interconnections with the U.K., with Italy, and there will be more built towards Spain and Portugal. And I'm talking of electricity here, not of gas. But we believe this is good, and we believe this will help drive low-carbon, – sorry, drive high-carbon units out of the market as people will realize that there is more low-carbon power available through these interconnections.

Simultaneously, President Macron and his government, they have been claiming that inside Europe, we will – we should have a minimum carbon price policy, but this has not yet been enabled through various discussions in Brussels. As you may know, there is an informal group of ministers meeting in Brussels who are in favor of such a carbon price floor, and we hope that maybe in a few months, these few countries, it's around 10 of them, will be able to finalize joint statements, and a joint policy on how to reduce carbon emissions in Europe.

As you know, quite amazingly, carbon emissions in 2017 went up in Europe and it's down in the U.S. So I'm sure this is a wake-up call for many people.

There are no further questions over the audio at this time.

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Yes, we have a question, I think, coming from the web, so maybe we can hear the questions from a mic.

Unidentified Company Representative

Question – I will read the questions about Enedis and the new top five decisions. The CRE announced a decrease in the tariffs starting August 1, whereas the group was expecting a small positive effect. What do you expect the impact on 2018 full year results?

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Well, Xavier, you want to answer this? This is baked into our projections.

Xavier Girre

Okay. Yes. Yes, you're right. Yes, you're right. And you're right that when the Conseil d'État consulted Turpe, we said that it's mainly to a small positive effect on Enedis, and now we see a slight decrease in the tariff, minus 0.21%, starting August 1. And it's explained by two elements. The small positive effect is neutralized by the correction of the corporate income tax rate, which has been reduced by the Parliament since the adoption of the initial top five. And in addition, the inflation component is more than compensated by the effect of the catch-up mechanism, what we call in French [Foreign Language], which is positive position at end June 2018 translates automatically into a negative evolution of the tariff for the year to come.

But in fact, what matters most here is that the regulator has adjusted upwards the regulated equity of Enedis by EUR1.6 billion, which will translate into additional revenues in the future. And the CRE indicated that the net present value of this revenue stream amounts to EUR750 million. So all in all, there is – therefore, almost no impact from this new Turpe on 2018 P&L, but there is a clear and strong positive element from a value standpoint.

Unidentified Company Representative

There is no further question on the web, and I don't think we have other questions on the...

Jean-Bernard Lévy

Okay. So maybe we can now close this session. Thank you all of your for attending, and I'm sure we will meet again in the next few weeks or months with further news from EDF. So thank you again and a good day to all of you. Thank you.

