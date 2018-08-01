Endava IPO: Double-Digit Revenue Growth, CFO Growth, But Expensive At 4.2x Forward Sales

The total amount of assets comprise of 49% of intangible and goodwill, which may not be appreciated by investors.

The share price could increase once the company reveals the new financial situation without debt. However, the upside potential is not large.

The recent revenue growth was 38% in 2017. The CFO was also positive in 2016 and 2017 and grew at 35% y/y. FCF is also positive.

With dramatic revenue growth in 2017, Endava Plc (NYSE:DAVA) should become a "must-follow" stock after the IPO. In addition, the fact that both FCF and CFO are positive is somewhat unusual among IPOs and is very beneficial. Investors will appreciate it. With that, DAVA does not seem undervalued trading at 4.2x 2018 forward sales. Other competitors are trading at 3.8x-4.1x sales.

DAVA hired the best men in the Wall Street for the IPO. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank, among others, worked with the company:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Business Growth

Registered under the laws of England and Wales in 2006 and headquartered in London, Endava Plc is a technology services provider. It casts its activities in the prospectus in the following words:

“We are a leading next-generation technology services provider and help accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. We aid our clients in finding new ways to interact with their customers and users, enabling them to become more engaging, responsive and efficient. Using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, we collaborate with our clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalyzing ideation and delivering robust solutions.”



Source: Company prospectus

With offices in more than 13 countries, 4,700 employees and 38% revenue CAGR, the company seems a must-follow entity. The image below shows some of the figures that seduced investors in the recent IPO:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Competing with other IT service providers like Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), consulting companies like Ideo, McKinsey & Company, Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), Sapient Corporation, and WPP Plc (NYSE:WPP), among others, Endava is specialized in the services mentioned below:

Digital Evolution

Agile Transformation and Automation

Cloud delivery

Machine Learning

Virtual Reality

Blockchain

249 clients, including 42 clients with more than $1.3 million in revenues, pay for its services. With that, the company's growth has been impressive. The number of large clients increased by 133% from 2015 to 2018. Additionally, in the last three years, the number of employees of Endava grew by 132%, reaching an average of 3,829 employees on March 31, 2018.

(Source: Company prospectus)

The revenues are said to be coming from the clients all over the world, and the employees are also obviously all over the world. 61% of the total employees are working in Central Europe in EU countries, and 28% employees are working in non-EU countries. Endava has also employees in Latin America, North America, and Western Europe. Check the image below for further information:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Regarding the facilities, it seems worrying that Endava notes only 1,000 square meters in the London office. It notes many other offices all over the world, but the square meter area is not given. With that, it is relevant to say that employees usually work in the client’s office, thus the square meter area does not seem quite important for this name.

(Source: Company prospectus)

Assets: A Lot of Goodwill and Intangible Assets

The total assets comprise 49% of intangible and goodwill, which may not be appreciated by investors. These are the assets acquired after the acquisition of several companies, which could be impaired in the future. If accountants believe that the assets acquired are not worth so much, the stock price could decline.

(Source: Company prospectus)

The following lines include information about the companies acquired. The company used cash and shares to acquire Power Symbol, Nickel Fish, and ISDC in 2015 and 2016. Using the valuation of the shares made by Endava in 2015, the share price was equal to approximately $1.97-2.10.

(Source: Company prospectus)

In addition, Endava acquired Velocity Partners in 2017, for which it paid approximately $60 million. It seems that the company received a large amount of debt to finance this acquisition:

(Source: Company prospectus)

The goodwill accounted for in the acquisition of Velocity Partners seemed to be very significant. Take a look at the image below:

The liability side does not seem worrying. The only issue perceived is the financial debt, which comprises approximately 50% of the total amount of liabilities:

(Source: Company prospectus)

The fact that the company will use the proceeds from the IPO to pay off this debt seems useful. The balance sheet for the next quarters will look much better. Read the following for further details in this regard:

(Source: Company prospectus)

38% Revenue Growth y/y and 35% CFO Growth y/y

Overall, the most interesting factor is Endava's revenue growth. Investors should have been seduced by the recent revenue growth of 38% in 2017. With that, it is also very interesting that the net income was positive in 2016 and 2017, equal to approximately $21.97 million and $22.10 million respectively.

(Source: Company prospectus)

Additionally, the CFO was also positive in 2016 and 2017 and grew at 35% y/y. The images below provide information about the company's CFO and FCF:

(Source: Company prospectus)

(Source: Company prospectus)

Capitalization: Almost No Debt, But Different Share Classes

The image below shows Endava's capitalization after the IPO. Please note that the debt is expected to be reduced and the cash in hand will increase. With this in mind, the financials in the next quarterly reports are expected to be better.

(Source: Company prospectus)

Shareholders should be aware that the company has different share classes. Class B ordinary shares are entitled to 10 votes per share, Class C ordinary shares are entitled to one vote per share, and Class A ordinary shares have one vote per share. Each ADS sold in the IPO represents one Class A ordinary share.

Valuation - What To Look At In The Next Quarters

With 53 million shares, at $23.25 per share, the total market capitalization equals $1,232 million. With $22 million in cash, the enterprise value equals $1.210 billion. Taking into account 38% revenue growth in 2018, the 2018 forward revenue equals $287 million and the EV/forward revenues multiple is 4.2x, which does not seem cheap. Other competitors are trading at similar valuations:

EPAM trades at 3.8x sales with 25,000 employees, very small debt, and 27% revenue growth.

GLOB trades at 4.19x sales with 6,000 employees, a small amount of debt, and 31.38% revenue growth.

Revenue growth is what investors will study very closely in the next quarters. If the company continues growing revenues at more than 30%, the shares could continue trading at 4.2x sales. With that, it does not seem likely that the revenue growth could continue for a long time. Bear in mind that DAVA was founded in the year 2000 and is acquiring other businesses to grow inorganically.

Conclusion

With outstanding revenue growth, a good number of large clients and its financial situation, Endava seems a stock to follow closely. With the share price at $23.25, or 4.2x sales, it does not seem undervalued. Other competitors with very similar capital structure trade at 3.8x-4.19x sales. The share price could increase once the company reveals the new financial situation without debt. However, upside potential does not seem large right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.