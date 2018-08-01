Libbey, Inc. (LBY) CEO Bill Foley on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Joe Huhn - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bill Foley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Burmeister - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Pete Lucas - CJS Securities

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti

Joe Huhn

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Libbey’s press release and supplemental financials were distributed this morning and are available on the company’s website in the Investors Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website. We have also provided a set of slides which will enhance our talking points today and those may be found on our website at libbey.com.

On the call with me today are Bill Foley, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Burmeister, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

Although we believe that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Today's conference call will contain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; adjusted selling, general and administrative margin; trade working capital; debt net of cash to adjusted EBITDA ratio and constant currency. Reconciliations to the nearest US GAAP measures or definitions are available in our press release and supplemental financials.

The call will contain forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and other Federal Securities Laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which the company operates, in addition to management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and our actual operating results may be affected by a wide variety of factors. For a list of these factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice included within our SEC filings.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Foley, for his opening remarks. Bill?

Bill Foley

Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I would like to thank everyone who joined us at our Investor Day in New York last month. We’re very grateful for the interest and continued support from the attendees and everyone who listen the webcast. We’re proud of our leadership, the part of the leadership team we’ve assembled, and felt that was important for you to get a chance to meet them so they could articulate the long-term strategies are implementing to drive our business.

Our second quarter results continued the strong momentum we were building on in the first quarter, and I’m pleased to report the results in both the quarter and the first half of 2018 exceeded our first half guidance. Adjusted for currency, they were in line with guidance.

Net sales improved in all major geographic category regions and sales channels during the second quarter. Overall, net sales increased 8.1% compared to the second quarter of last year or 7% on a constant currency basis. And we continue to benefit from the strong contributions of our new product introductions as well as our new e-commerce platform. Adjusted EBITDA performance of $26.8 million was 32.7% improvement over the prior year.

New products, which we define as products introduced within the previous 36 months, drove approximately $13.3 million or 6.2% of net sales during the second quarter. Additionally, U.S. and Canada e-commerce sales represent approximately 12.6% of USC's retail sales. Both of these metrics represent strong improvement compared to the first quarter and give us confidence in our ability to meet our long-term performance targets.

Our U.S. and Canada food service business continue to outperforming market during the first half of 2018, despite of the decline in restaurant traffic of 2.4%, as reported by Black Box. Net sales in the channel grew just over 1% during the quarter, and we believe we’re continuing to gain market share with improving placement of dinnerware and flatware, complementing our leadership position in glass.

We’re also pleased to see that profitability in our Latin America and EMEA regions improved for fourth consecutive quarter and continues to benefit from the manufacturing and commercial actions we took last year to improve margins via pricing and product mix.

From a competitive standpoint, the environment has improved compared to what we were experiencing in the marketplace a year ago, and we’ve been able to outperform the broader market driven by our new product launches and the success of our e-commerce platform. As a result of our expanded focus on service, we’ve been seeing an increasing number of requests from food service distributors who are interested in switching to Libbey. These distributors have continued to experience security of supply concerns and we work diligently to improve our service, to support our market share objectives. This is helping offset declines in restaurant traffic, and we believe our ongoing efforts to expand our presence in adjacent food service markets like travel and tourism and healthcare would help us continue to outperform the market longer term. We’re excited to begin launching our healthcare product initiative in the second half of this year and look forward to sharing more details on the progress of this launch in our upcoming earnings calls.

Next I’d like to spend a few minutes discussing a series of new product introductions in our food service channel that we’re very excited about. Those of you who attended our Investor Day last month got to see many of our recent new product introductions in person, but what you see on these next few slides are all brand new to the marketplace. On Slide 5, we start by sharing some highlights from the recent National Restaurant Association show that took place in May.

We introduced more than 250 products across a wide range of categories, but most of the products showcased in today's presentation represent extensions of premium offerings that we believe will help us capture greater share in several attractive target markets. These introductions include new dinnerware patterns and collections, several new lines of premium beverageware that should help us capitalize on the growing cocktail culture and the introduction of the finest flatware Libbey has ever sold.

Our now Master’s Gauge flatware collection sets a standard of style and substance combining modern beauty and durability with impressive collection of finishes, textures and unique profiles.

Last, we’re pleased to offer new product lines made from melamine, premium plastic and aluminum that bring an elevated dining experience to the patio, rooftop or any setting. As I mentioned earlier, new products contribute $13.3 million of sales during the second quarter, and we expect contributions from new products like the ones I’ve highlighted a day to continue to help us outcompete in the marketplace and achieve our goal of profitable growth.

Before I call turn the call over to Jim, I’d like to provide a brief progress update on the performance of our e-commerce platform. During the second quarter, we lost over 60 new products and we expect to launch an additional 68 products during the second half of the year. We also expanded the capabilities of our 3PL during the quarter with the addition of our third distribution facility in Millington, Tennessee. All three of our distribution facilities are Amazon Prime-badged and we’re providing 99.5% order fill rate for our products delivered to customers within 48 hours. We believe this superior service is helping us strengthen our market position, achieve higher branded price points and brand recognition and getting stronger placement of products with brick and mortar locations. It’s giving us more flexibility in terms how we package, price and market certain product assortments, and we’re continuing to see indications that margin enhancement is still a major upside components for this initiative.

E-commerce sales in the second quarter were approximately 12.6% of our U.S. and Canada retail sales. This represents sequential growth from 11% of sales during the fourth quarter. We’re pleased to see our business progressing toward the long-term target of 20% of retail sales.

Now I’ll hand the call to Jim for a detailed review of our second quarter financials. Jim?

Jim Burmeister

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 10, we will begin with review of our second quarter financial results in our consolidated statement of operations. Net sales came in at $213.5 million compared to $197.5 million in the second quarter of last year, an increase of 8.1% year-over-year. Excluding $2.3 million of currency impacts, net sales were up 7%. Gross profit during the quarter improved year-over-year with Q2 coming in at $46.5 million compared to $41.4 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 21.8% in the second quarter compared to 21% last year. The primary drivers of the year-over-year difference in gross profit were favorable price and product mix as well as higher sales volume, partially offset by manufacturing activity. Net downtime from planned furnace rebuilds impacted gross margins were approximately $4.6 million in the second quarter.

Second quarter’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $33.5 million, down $500,000 or approximately 1.6% compared to the $34.1 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by non-recurrence of a $2 million reorganization charge picking in the second quarter of last year as well as lower expenses related to the development of our e-commerce platform. This was partially offset by higher expenses related to incentive compensation as well as increased legal and professional fees, which included spend for ERP deployment.

Interest expense in the quarter was $5.5 million compared to $5.1 million last year. The company recorded income tax expense of $6.1 million in second quarter compared to $2.2 million in 2017. The company’s effective tax rate was 60.4% for the second quarter compared to 160% in the prior year. The decrease in the effective tax rate was driven by differing levels of pre-tax income and timing and mix of pre-tax income earned in tax jurisdictions with varying tax rates, differing from the forecast was forecasted for the full year.

The impact of the U.S. tax reform did not materially affect. The effective tax rate for 2018, due to the relatively low portion of U.S. income prepared with our global income. For the quarter, we recorded net income of $4 million compared to a net loss of approximately $800,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in table one of today’s press release, was $26.8 million compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 12.5% compared to 10.2% in the second quarter last year, an increase of 230 basis points.

Trade working capital, which we defined as inventories and accounts receivable, less accounts payable, was $221 million at the end of the quarter. This represents an increase of $18.7 million from an abnormally low level and same point last year. The increase was primarily a result of higher inventories and higher accounts receivable partially offset by higher accounts payable. $1.7 million of increasing trade working capital was attributable to the effective currency. While above our [Indiscernible] working capital is in line with historical Q2 figures, we continue to manage this aspect of our business and we are prioritizing service, and our increase sales a reflection of this focus.

During the quarter, we had $10.1 million in capital expenditures compared to $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. Depreciation, amortization amounted to $11.2 million in the quarter by compared to the second quarter. We had availability -- available capacity of $68 million under our ABL credit facility and $22.5 million in loans outstanding as of June 30, 2018. Our liquidity remained strong and we had cash on hand of $19.8 million at the end of the quarter.

Slide 11 and 12 provide more detailed review of second quarter and first half of 2018 sales within each of our operating segments, which are U.S. and Canada, Latin America, EMEA and other. I will walk through only the second quarter information at this time. In the U.S. and Canada segment, second quarter net sales were $128.5 million compared to $121.9 million in second quarter of 2017, an increase of 5.4%. Unit volumes in the segment increased over prior year, and sales were further driven by favorable price and mix of products sold in all three channels, partially offsetting the increase with unfavorable channel mix.

Second quarter net sales in Latin America were $40.3 million compared to $36.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 10.4%. Excluding currency fluctuation, this was an increase of 13.1%. Growth was driven by higher volume and pricing. We’re partially offset by unfavorable product mix in the B2B and retail channels and unfavorable currency impact.

In our Europe, Middle East and Africa segment, net sales were $38.2 million in the quarter compared to $31.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 22.9%. Net sales were favorably impacted by currency of $2.8 million as well as stronger price and product mix and higher volume. And other, which primarily represents our operations in the US specific, net sales were down $1.5 million in the quarter or 18.4% compared to the prior year as a result of lower sales volume in China, partially offset by favorable price, product mix and currency impacts.

Turning back to the consolidated company results. Slide 13 walks through adjusted EBITDA performance impacts in the second quarter as well as year-to-date. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million compared to $20.2 million in the same quarter last year. Results in the quarter were up primarily due to the impact of increased sales driven by favorable price and product mix and higher volumes as well as favorable currency. This was partially offset by negative manufacturing agreements related to planned furnace downtime and increased logistic costs along with higher employee benefits costs.

Now I would turn it back over the Bill to discuss our outlook and provide some concluding remarks. Bill?

Bill Foley

Thanks, Jim. In summary, fiscal 2018 is off to a strong start, and we remain confident that the strategies we’re pursuing to improve long-term performance are the right decisions for the company. Key performance indicators across the business were continuing to show improvements and we’re maintaining our previously provided outlook for the full year net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin. Anticipating there may be challenges in retail channels as well as foreign trade policy uncertainty, we’re tightly managing items within our control. Having said that, we’re revising our expectations for full year SG&A as a percentage of net sales down, from approximately 17% to a range of 16% to 16.5%. Tighter cost controls has given us greater confidence in our visibility on SG&A spending for the remainder of the year and our ERP implementation is trending under budget.

As a reminder, the full year outlook call for net sales to grow in the low single digits compared to 2017 and adjusted EBIT margins to be in a 10 to 11 percentage range. Additional capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

With that, I’ll now open the call for questions. Operator?

Your first question comes from Lee Jagoda with CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Pete Lucas

Hi. Good morning. It's Pete Lucas for Lee. You called out potential challenges in retail and foreign trade policy as one of the reasons you're pulling back your SG&A expense for the balance of the year. Are these headwinds that you're experiencing now and do you believe can you remind us does this relate to competition or retail traffic trends?

Bill Foley

First of all, we’re really not -- our SG&A numbers are really lower because we’re managing SG&A carefully. We’re being careful about our retail channels. We’re watching the situation carefully. But as of today we don’t see anything on the horizon because nothing has been firmly decided as far as tariffs are concerned. So we’re just being prudent in our management. We’ve got tight controls in place, and we’re watching all the details very closely in anticipation of issues. Thus far, we’ve seen nothing.

Pete Lucas

And you had other income of $2.6 million in the quarter, which was additive to EBITDA. Just what was that and what’s the outlook for that line item going forward?

Jim Burmeister

Pete, this is Jim. This primarily currency, so we kind of look at that steady going forward.

Pete Lucas

And in Latin America, you showed an increase in profitability this quarter and you went over how the margins have improved. Was there anything in that that’s one-time in nature a big profitable order or should these results? Do you expect them to be a sustainable level going forward?

Bill Foley

No. This is really a function of a lot of hard work, really street-level work with all of our customers throughout Latin America. It began last fall. I would tell you, it’s across every channel of the business, retail, distributor, B2B, et cetera. So this is really a step change we believe in the profitability of Latin America, and we should see -- we should expect to continue.

Pete Lucas

And last one from me. You mentioned some of the customers switching over due to supply concerns that they have. Can you -- with other vendors? Can you elaborate a little bit on what they’re seeing or what you’re seeing out there in the market?

Bill Foley

Yes. Obviously, they must have choices and several of our competitors have been disappointing their customers with delivery for an extended period of time and several of those customers have come to us and said, we need to improve our security supply, we would like for you to supply us. And so that obviously is music to our ears. It’s been a part of our strategy to try to improve our performance on the service side very significantly. And so we’re getting customers coming to us and saying we’d like to give you this volume and we’re happy to take it.

Next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Dougherty & Company. Your line is open.

Jeremy Hamblin

I wanted to start with the ERP system update. You mentioned, Bill, that it was coming in a little under budget. In terms of the timing on it, is it still progressing in the same timeframe that you expected at the beginning of the year? That’s part one. And then secondly, if you’re seeing a little bit lower cost this year, and I think you’ve indicated it’s going to be about $8 million to $10 million over the next two to three years, Is there any change in that longer-term or intermediate-term forecast of the annualized cost?

Bill Foley

I’m going to let Jim tackle that one.

Jim Burmeister

From an ERP standpoint, as we talked about quite a bit during the Investor Day, we’re cautious because we are going from very old systems to integrate brand new system. So it’s not a minor upgrade for our team. So that’s why we had a longer deployment is not muted as we approach it. That said, the team is doing, executing very well. I would say that we are on the same timeline we had planned to be and are getting it done more efficiently thus far. I’m not in a position where we would go and change our forward outlook yet, but the team is doing very well in their performance and as we’ve said taking into it.

Jeremy Hamblin

My next question really pertains to U.S. profitability. So you saw very meaningful improvements in Latin America and EMEA, and I know that some of that I think as a result of changes operationally, some of it may be changes in the competitive environment. But despite the increase that you saw on sales in the U.S. and Canada segment EBIT was down. Can you just talk a little to that? And is that being driven really just by the retail channel of business or there are other factors involved in that?

Jim Burmeister

I think the biggest single factor, Jeremy, is we rebuilt 2 furnaces in the first half of the year and the cost of that was significant in terms of downtime. So it impacted our profitability.

Bill Foley

And just a perspective, Jeremy. Last year, we rebuilt 2 furnaces in the first half as well. So they were both over outside of the U.S. This year both of those furnaces were in the U.S. and little bit higher downtime in the prior year. So that’s pushing down earnings in the U.S. for the first half of this year.

Jeremy Hamblin

So let me then kind of interpret that for the second half of the year because I think you’re lowering your SG&A forecast, which - but you’re keeping your adjusted EBITDA margins of 10% to 11%. I kind of felt like there is an implicit slightly lower guidance on your gross margin outlook for the back half of the year. Help me to reconcile that kind of that outlook, as we get into the back half of the year where frankly you’re not lapping the strongest results from last year or so. So how do I reconcile those two things is this more, you’re being cautious because of particular segment of the U.S. business or how can I think about that?

Joe Huhn

I’ll start with a couple variables and then maybe Bill can polish off when I put out. But within the last U.S., obviously we’re looking more -- with a lot of scrutiny at the same way you look at overseas. We talked in the past around how in Europe, we consolidated capacity and actually take down some of the capacity and are focused on a specific part of the market we want to serve. Here in the U.S. and Canada, we’ve been doing some of the same efforts, but it’s a much bigger animal to look at. There’s more furnaces, more machines. As we dial in exactly where we want to be, for example. I believe we talked about during Investor Day, we’re taking out one type of manufacturing process out of the U.S., supplying some of that with our other assets around the globe and repurposing some of that space for other production processes. Net-net right now that means we have 2 lines that are not producing today, that we’re producing last year. One of those lines will come back up here at the end of the year with a different product process targeted more at the home decor and floor industries where we think we have a competitive advantage because of logistics and size. So some of this is intentional as we leaning into it, I think your point around us being conservative is probably a little bit appropriate as well but well preserved. Bill?

Bill Foley

Yes. I think, we’re had a really good first quarter. We’re taking -- we’re not taking a conservative point of view. I think we’re taking a cautious point of view. Are we trying to do better than that? Of course, we are. But we’re also trying to rebuild our credibility with the Street, and so we think that earnings performance and consistency is something that you guys and we and our investors all like to see. So that sort of in the mindset, and this is the first time we’ve had a beat in a while. So we’d like to continue to keep that trend line going.

Jeremy Hamblin

I was going to say, absolutely, we all do that. I wanted to ask a follow-up question here on your e-commerce results, which I think you had said Jim that 12.6% of retail sales in the quarter versus 11% in Q4.

Bill Foley

Q1.

Jeremy Hamblin

Oh, Q1?

Bill Foley

Yes, yes.

Jeremy Hamblin

Q1. What was it Q4? Do you happen to know that, because I would expect that that would be a much higher percent. I’m sorry?

Bill Foley

Yes, it was 9% in Q1. So it’s up -- I am sorry Q4.

Jeremy Hamblin

And so as we’re looking for it, is that something where the kind of the typical slows that we’re seeing in the retail -- traditional retail businesses where the percentages in Q4 is significantly higher. Is that something that could jump up to 15%, 16% of sales? Is that kind of what you're planning for?

Bill Foley

Well, we’re planning for a significant increase in the back half. From our perspective, we are just anniversary-ing the beginning of this work with a year and two weeks. So we don't frankly have a lot of recurrent history although the back half of our plan or our plan is back-half loaded on the e-commerce side, and most of its been in the fourth quarter.

Jeremy Hamblin

And just -- sorry for jumping around, but backing up to that segment EBIT question. Having the two furnaces down in the U.S. and Canada, what Jim do you attribute that in terms of total profitability impact? Can you give me your kind of range on that, couple of million dollars or something more?

Bill Foley

End first half that could be around 9 million. So when you think about modeling next year, if we don’t have any furnace activity in the U.S. that’s a nice way to look forward to it.

Your next question comes from Chris McGinnis with Sidoti. Your line is open.

Chris McGinnis

Maybe if you don’t mind, just with the back half of the year for the e-commerce and the new offerings that are going on I think you said 68, if I am correct can you just maybe talk a little bit is that from the expansion of the relationships? I now it’s very early stage, but can you just dive in that a little bit more of what products are going there in -- thoughts around that?

Bill Foley

It’s a sort of a broad section of products at a very different design and frankly different price points. We’re selling things that you might not have expected Libbey to see to sell. And in terms of accounts this time last year we were starting out on brick-and-mortar, we were starting up on pure play, and today we have established relationships with a much-much broader group of both brick-and-mortar and pure play retailers. The assortment is broader, the way we’re managing those relationships is more enhanced and more developed and more mature, and so we’re seeing growth both brick and mortar and pure play kind of across the board. But it’s frankly, what we would expect at this point in time as we mature the business that we have. I expect to continue to see us can get similar kinds of growth as we go on in the next couple of years. I mean, I think we’ve got a lot to do and we have a team focused against making sure that happens. So this is what we expect from our work, but we think there’s still more to get.

Chris McGinnis

And I guess to follow up on that. Is any of that going to Europe? I believe you’re going to start to put it EMEA again in the year. Is that right?

Bill Foley

Yes, good question. No, this has nothing to do with EMEA and/or Latin America, but we expect to be able to start up EMEA by the end of the year. We might have Latin America ready to go by the end of the year, but that’s not a certainty. It might be a first quarter of 2019 before operational there.

Chris McGinnis

And one last question just on maybe capacity within or utilization within the facilities. Maybe just talk about where you’re at in the philosophy of how that changes with maybe more of an outsourcing opportunity? Thank you.

Bill Foley

We’re constantly balancing lowest total costs. So last year, we began to reconfigure our operational network in U.S. We had already done a lot of work in EMEA. And that’s, as Jim mentioned, because of the size of the platform it serves North America, it’s a lot more complex to move. We are still working on it. We still have teams of people working on it. We’ll be making moves again I’m certain before this year is over with. And we’re looking at how we can continue to source and balance sourcing with inventory and service and production cost. So we have all those things at play. It’s a fairly complex model, sort of a Rubik’s Cube, but we’re focused on cost. But we’re equally focused on service. I mean, we made very consistent commitments to improving our service. Our order flow rates are up dramatically. Our order on-time and infill performance has improved significantly. And that’s also getting us more business because our customers are telling us they like what they see, they appreciate the order fill rates, and that consistency of supply is helping us get more business. So I think we’re working on the right things. There some of them are complex, some of them are not. Some of them are just basic good business practices. But they’ve all got to be managed effectively.

Bill Foley

Okay. So I think that’s the end of the call. So I want to thank for each of you for listening and participating and for the quality of your questions, and we’ll look forward to talking to you soon. Take care and have a great day.

