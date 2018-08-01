Pandora Media Inc's (P) CEO Roger Lynch on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including projected financial results or operating metrics, business strategies, anticipated future products or services, anticipated market demand or opportunities, the benefit of Pandora from the acquisition of AdsWizz and other forward-looking topics. For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from today's discussion, please refer to the documents we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures of our performance, GAAP financial reconciliations, and supplemental financial information are provided in the press release filed today with the SEC, and detailed financials are available on our Investor Relations site. Finally we have excluded Ticketfly Australia and New Zealand from year-over-year comparisons for revenue, operating expenses, actives, and hours as we no longer operate those businesses. You can find year-over-year comparisons that include these businesses in the press release we issued earlier today.

On the call today joining me are Roger Lynch, Pandora's President and CEO and Naveen Chopra, Pandora's Chief Financial Officer. With that, let me turn over the call to Roger.

Roger J. Lynch

Thanks Derrick and thanks everyone for joining. Let's get right to it. We continue to make progress in our efforts to reinvigorate Pandora and our results this quarter reflect it. Revenue came in better than we expected. Year-over-year ad hours trends improved for the third straight quarter. Subscription revenue grew 67%. We signed multiple new partnerships. We closed the AdsWizz acquisition and with the cost control measures we took in Q1 we meaningfully improved OPEX as a percentage of revenue. Our listener and engagement growth initiatives remain priority number one. Ad hour trends are moving in the right direction, subscriber additions more than doubled versus the first quarter, and MAU trends are roughly in line with the improvements we saw last quarter. We're bullish about the potential for these metrics to continue improving through a combination of expanded partnerships, marketing optimization, and key product enhancements.

From day one I've stressed the importance of partnerships. I'm a big believer in the ability of partnerships to create audience growth. In my experience you get your best customers through partnerships at the lowest cost of acquisition. In this quarter we made a lot of progress. We announced the deal with AT&T through which Pandora Premium is included as a bundling option for AT&T's unlimited data plan. Eligible AT&T customers receive Pandora Premium at no incremental cost. In addition to being a great value for consumers and expanding distribution for Pandora, we expect the deal with AT&T to yield subscribers with a higher lifetime value because the bundles have both lower churn and lower acquisition cost. We also announced a co-marketing deal with Cheddar and partnered with T-Mobile to provide special offers to T-Mobile customers. This is another way to drive subscription trials at attractive costs.

Finally and importantly we announced the partnership with Snap that allows their users to share music with anyone they want. I want to point out that this kind of seamless sharing simply would not be possible without Pandora's ad supported offering especially our Premium access feature. This is a great fit for us in terms of audience. We think the integration with Snap will increase engagement with younger users and drive growth for our subscription business. And it is also a perfect example of the kind of unique partnerships and consumer functionality enabled by our hybrid business model.

We'll continue to establish partnerships with great companies taking advantage of our industry leading scale and the flexibility of our three tiered offering. This will expose the Pandora brand to a larger and larger universe of consumers and of course we're pairing these partnership efforts with a focus on optimizing our own direct marketing. As we talked about last quarter we think there is significant opportunity to grow the size and engagement of our audience with increased spend in performance marketing and enhanced CRM capabilities. Last quarter I talked about recapturing lapsed users, on boarding new ones, and reducing churn. We're making initial progress in these efforts. Our focus is on better utilizing data, more effectively personalizing CRM, improving our marketing technology capabilities, optimizing our marketing channels, and increasing conversions. Our goal is to continuously improve the efficiency of our marketing efforts and in doing so to fundamentally shift the marginal cost curve of adding new users lower, driving the curve down into the right. As our marketing organization delivers on these fronts and we realize tangible ROI improvements you can expect us to be opportunistic in spending more on marketing to accelerate audience growth.

On the product front we continued to deliver improvements and bring new features to each tier of our offering. This quarter our subscription business showed strong results. As of today we have over 6 million paying subscribers. We also launched family plans for our subscription service in June adding a key feature that will steer a greater share of new subscribers to direct high margin billing plans. We still have a lot planned for our subscription products including a student plan, easier signed up flows, and expanded device compatibility. But we're excited about the growth we're seeing now.

Premium access continues to show traction, it's our fastest growing feature and a critical component of our marketing and partnership efforts. We're seeing a higher propensity for premium access users to upgrade to our subscription product and it is leading to increased ad hours. Premium Access is also improving engagement with younger users with more than double the usage by listeners under age 25 compared to usage from eligible listeners on Pandora overall. We will be expanding the feature to the desktop later this year.

I'm particularly excited about two other items on our product roadmap; voice control and podcasts. As the market shifts to voice commands in multiple environments, in homes and cars are in app voice controls will make Pandora much easier to use. Our Podcast Genome is also tracking toward launch later this year and will be a significant step forward in discovery and monetization for non-music content. We believe the combination of these two features will make Pandora even more compelling within the car. Voice controls will be a significant step forward making Pandora as easy to use as radio and our Podcast Genome will help us address the 28% of non-music listening on radio.

This has also been an important quarter for ad monetization. We've now closed the AdsWizz transaction and we're encouraged by the enthusiasm we've seen from other publishers who see the benefits of combining their digital audio inventory with Pandora to leverage our massive scale in the U.S. digital audio market and AdsWizz's Programmatic audio ad platform. Additionally just this morning we announced the general availability launch of Audio Programmatic with several major brands involved. This is our first product integration with AdsWizz which helps us access new demand, optimize pricing, and increase efficiency of our ad operations. Our approach here like all our strategic initiatives will be deliberate with a gradual increase in the amount of Pandora inventory sold through Audio programmatic. Over time we expect this to fundamentally increase demand for digital audio benefiting both Pandora and the publishers that work with us.

We're also rolling out three new audio ad capabilities; Dynamic Audio, Sequential Audio, and Shorter Length Audio so that advertisers can deliver hyper-personalized campaigns with automated variation in their creative, at scale. Between partnerships, marketing, product, and monetization our tactical efforts are proving to be significant and influential and are showing results. More importantly these initiatives all operate in support of our broader strategic goals and market opportunity.

Since I first joined Pandora I've talked about the large and strategic opportunity in digital audio. We're still in the early innings and the market is growing rapidly. There's a significant opportunity for this market to grow even faster by taking share from the approximately $15 billion dollars U.S. terrestrial radio market. I believe that Pandora has all the elements necessary to compete and win in digital audio. Our flexibility in having both subscription and ad supported offerings means we have the most and best options when it comes to engaging listeners, working with partners, and as a provider of all audio content not just music.

Now with AdsWizz our platform approach to advertising gives us global reach into the digital audio ecosystem anywhere in the world and we have the best monetization capabilities and tools to leverage that reach. We have all of this along with the single largest listener base of any streaming service in the U.S., a base that we intend to grow. We've got a lot of hard work at Pandora with more to do but everything we're doing is in service of our ultimate goal, cementing Pandora as a leading player in digital audio. And with that I'll turn things over to Naveen.

Naveen Chopra

Thanks Roger. As you heard in Roger's comments we has a strong Q2. We exceeded our revenue expectations, announced several key partnerships, improved ad hour trends, accelerated subscriber additions, and closed the AdsWizz acquisition. Before commenting on the specific results let me remind you that we're excluding Ticketfly, Australia and New Zealand from year-over-year comparisons for revenue, operating expenses, actives and hours as we no longer operate those businesses. You can find year-over-year comparisons that include these businesses in the press release issued earlier today.

Q2 total revenue was 384 million growing approximately 12% year-over-year. This exceeded the top end of our revenue guidance by almost 10 million due to better than expected advertising and subscription revenue. The upside in Q2 advertising revenue was a result of three factors; first, like Q1 we saw a higher level of in-quarter bookings and an uptick in revenue from non-guaranteed channels like sponsored listening and cost per view video advertisements. These are the advertising formats used with features like Premium Access. Second, ad hours came in stronger than we anticipated. In fact ad hours declined 7% year-over-year in Q2 which is much improved relative to the 11% year-over-year decline last quarter and the 16% decline in Q3 of 2017.

Lastly a small amount of the upside around 2 million came from a portion of AdsWizz revenue being recognized on a gross basis versus the previously expected net basis. RPM's increased by 4% year-over-year in Q2 despite lower ad lows compared to the year ago period. Going forward RPM's will benefit from continued improvements in targeting, sell through, and programmatic for better ad hour trends and CE usage could moderate growth rates. Subscription revenue growth accelerated to 67% year-over-year reflecting growth in our Premium subscriber base and the associated higher ARPUs. We added approximately 351,000 net subscribers, more than double last quarter bringing cumulative paid subscribers to approximately 6 million. The stronger net adds stemmed from a combination of heavier performance marketing, better utilization of CRM and other conversion tools and a stabilization in plus users.

ARPU increased to $6.52 due to strong growth in Premium subscribers which had a higher monthly ARPU. Two housekeeping items to be aware of related to our subscription business. First, our Family Plan was launched late in the quarter and did not have much of an impact on Q2 results. We do expect Family Plans to be an important growth contributor and we will be reporting Family Plan subscribers in a similar fashion as our competitors, counting each listener account in a Family Plan as a distinct subscriber. This treatment could impact our rate of ARPU growth. Second, in Q3 we will be changing our policy for handling grace periods which slightly benefits ARPU but will be a headwind to net subscriber additions in the quarter. As a reminder we do not count trials in our subscriber or MAU numbers.

Moving to the audience part of the equation, total monthly active users were 71.4 million in Q2 showing a year-over-year decline at approximately the same rate as the first quarter. Although we are still evolving our marketing efforts, in Q2 we were successful in accelerating subscriber growth and increasing engagement with our ad supported product as evidenced by the improvement in ad hour trends we just referenced. We see these metrics as leading indicators that our marketing investments are having an impact and we expect MAU improvement to follow as the combination of our marketing efforts, partnership agreements, and product improvements gain traction.

Total content cost represented approximately 59% of revenue in the second quarter. As expected this was a marked improvement relative to Q1 as content costs as a percentage of revenue is typically highest in Q1 due to the seasonality of our advertising business. Q2 ad LPM was slightly higher than Q1 at $36.87 but was in line with our expectations. As a reminder we assume ad LPMs will continue to fluctuate during the year due to the impact of minimum guarantee accounting and ongoing changes to our arrangements with content owners.

Q2 licensing cost per subscriber was $4.78 up from $3.11 last year. These increases are largely driven by the mix shift from Pandora Plus to Premium. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33% compared to 37% in the year ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease in margin was caused by minimum guarantees for content rights. Like last quarter absent the impact of MG's, gross margins would have been higher by several hundred basis points. We expect gross margins to increase in the future with improvements in audience engagement, ad monetization, and right sizing of minimum guarantees.

Second quarter non-GAAP operating expenses excluding subscription commissions were up about 9.9 million sequentially. This was driven by expected increases in product development and marketing spend, some of which was related to the addition of AdsWizz. Subscription commissions were up about 9 million year-over-year due to growth from our premium product. Our focus on operating efficiency continues to bear fruit as evidenced by the fact that operating expenses excluding subscription commissions and external marketing were approximately 33% of revenue in Q2 of 2018 versus 37% of revenue in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter was 34.6 million near the high end of our guidance range despite a 7.5 million increase in sequential marketing spend.

Second quarter 2018 GAAP net loss per share was $0.38. There were two unforecasted items specific to the quarter worth highlighting. We took a non-cash charge of 14.6 million related to our convertible debt exchange and a benefit of 7.2 million in tax expense for the release of evaluation allowance associated with the AdsWizz acquisition. The combination of these unforecasted items along with restructuring and AdsWizz transaction cost reduced overall EPS by $0.04. Our weighted average common shares outstanding was approximately 260 million shares and the sequential increase was driven primarily by the 9.6 million shares we issued in relation to our AdsWizz acquisition. Cash and investments end of the second quarter at 421 million. As expected this was down from last quarter due to the closing of the AdsWizz transaction and label prepayments. Our operating cash flow can fluctuate on a quarterly basis due to the timing of label payments and other working capital. We expect cash to decrease in Q3 due to label prepayments.

Now let's move to guidance. As we've highlighted on past calls our strategic growth initiatives will build over the course of 2018 and beyond. Although we've continued to make notable progress we're still in the early stages of what we view as a long game. Now in terms of specific numbers for Q3 we expect Q3 total revenue to be between 390 million to 405 million. The midpoint of which implies 10% growth versus the year ago period. Our revenue guidance reflects the fact that we project continued momentum in our subscription business albeit at a moderated growth rate as we are no longer growing off a small revenue base. Additionally we expect an improvement in the year-over-year trends for advertising revenue aided in part by the inclusion of AdsWizz related revenue.

We expect Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of a loss of 10 million to a loss of 25 million. Our adjusted EBITDA guidance includes a significant increase in marketing investment. In fact we currently plan to spend at least 10 million more on marketing compared to the year ago quarter. Additionally, the way in which we spend will be very different with almost all of our media budget allocated to highly targeted performance based digital advertising.

We will continue to be opportunistic with marketing spend especially if we can drive results similar to this past quarter where we saw strong subscriber additions and improvement in ad hour trends. Please note that adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss and that it excludes forecasted stock based compensation expense of approximately 29 million, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately 17 million, other expense of approximately 5 million, and provision for income taxes of approximately 400,000 and assumes minimal cash taxes given our net loss position. Basic shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2018 are expected to be approximately 269 million.

I'll wrap up by saying that we're encouraged by the progress we've made this quarter. Roger said this and I'll say it too, there's still a lot of work to do but we're on the right path with solid revenue growth, improving audience metrics, and improving adjusted EBITDA. With that I'll turn the call to the operator who will open the line for your questions. Operator.

Justin Patterson

Alright, thanks for taking the question and kicking it off with Wu-Tang Clan radio. I think that's a first from covered companies. So on Premium Access it sounds like you're getting some good engagement there and driving some conversions towards subscripts. Could you just update again how many of your -- how much your listener base has used the product, I think it was around 13 million last quarter? And then talk a little bit about just the underlying engagement trends, how big of a factor was that for the ad hour improvement this quarter and then in turn talk about conversion towards subscription there? And then I've got a quick follow-up.

Roger J. Lynch

Sure, hi Justin it's Roger. As of the Q1 we announced we had 13 million now at the end of July we've had about 22 million who have used Premium Access. And the results are impressive. It really -- we see those who use it have increased daily engagement compared to their engagement before they used it. We see a much higher propensity for them to upgrade to our subscription product and in particular a skew towards younger, so under 25 users that use it about 2.5 times as often as our other users use it. So it really is something that we're seeing good momentum with and we'll also be launching it on desktop in the fall. So right now it's just available on mobile. It is key part of our marketing effort.

Justin Patterson

Got it, thanks Roger and then a quick follow-up on programmatic, congratulations on the GA and the new ad product announcements today. Just kind of thinking conceptually should we be doing programmatic as a tool to grow budget at existing advertisers or are you seeing signs that you can bring in new advertisers to Pandora with these products? And then from a pricing standpoint, common question we got from investors is whether this shift to programmatic should be a net neutral to pricing, deflationary or inflationary, so any color you have on that would be helpful? Thank you.

Naveen Chopra

Sure, if you think about a year ago or just shortly after I joined one of the headwinds we faced at Pandora was we saw some of our big advertisers and holding companies moving parts of their budgets to programmatic. And so the part that we were able to play in was shrinking somewhat because we were with those advertisers because we didn't have a programmatic offering. So first and foremost it enables us to transact with our advertising customers in the way that they want to transact and increasingly we see advertisers who want to transact programmatically. So I would say it enables us to in the case of some advertisers recapture portions of the budget that we have lost access to by not having programmatic and I'm sure there may be other advertisers who only want to transact programmatically that we will be able to track now that we have it launched.

In terms of pricing I know that some of the other internet companies with programmatic have seen deflationary impacts of that. We're not expecting that in audio for a number of reasons. First of all largely we are the digital audio advertising market and we have significant market share in that and so we'll be judicious in how much inventory we make available to make sure it doesn't have a deflationary impact. And in fact we think that it will help us in certain areas like maybe even some of the seasonality, involve a little seasonality and ultimately if we can help it -- if we can use it to replace where we might otherwise sell in the rental market then we will be replacing stronger CPM adds versus the remnant ads we might have sold. So our expectations really are probably neutral to maybe even positive but certainly not deflationary.

Justin Patterson

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mark Kelley from Nomura.

Mark Kelley

Great, thanks guys for taking the question. Can we just talk about AdsWizz a little bit more. I know you called that the 2 million in gross revenue in the quarter, can you just help us walk through where that is coming from, is that 2 million in ad spend on some of your competitors and also what are the economics that you capture and what you view as a kickback for the publisher? And then second, should we expect any publishers to leave the platform for competitive reasons or otherwise? Thank you.

Naveen Chopra

Hey Mark, it is Naveen. Let me take the first part of the question with respect to how the revenue flows from AdsWizz. If you will remember big picture, two big benefits from AdsWizz. By far the largest one is the benefit that we think it creates for the core ONO ads business. And so that's not going to show up as AdsWizz revenue per say. It is really about helping us drive sales of more of our own inventory and third party inventory by aggregated demand. The other part of the business is the operation of the programmatic ecosystem that includes supply side platforms, demand side platforms, ad serving, and also a marketplace. That stuff is all considered AdsWizz revenue and it's really just the last component of that where the revenue treatment which we had previously expected would be on a net business, it is done on a gross basis and as I said it's a relatively modest impact of about $2 million in the quarter.

Roger J. Lynch

Okay, it's Roger. Let me answer Mark the second part of your question about publishers. When we acquired AdsWizz our assumption was we wanted to be conservative in our estimates for their business and the growth of their business. So our assumption was that they would lose some publishers especially ones that might view us as competitive. And in fact the results so far have been much more positive than our expectations. We don't expect to keep every publisher and in fact there has been at least one that is left but we've kept really the vast, vast majority. And we think that that will likely continue because really especially with our supply coming into AdsWizz programmatic we now represent through AdsWizz a vast majority of all audio inventory that's available programmatically not just in the U.S. but globally. And so it does create somewhat of a network effect where buyers want to be where the suppliers of the material are and we have the most supply by far through AdsWizz and vice versa and suppliers want to be where the buyers are. So, we feel quite positive about the result so far in terms of other publishers and I think the other publishers are realizing the significant benefits that can accrue to their business by having Pandora making inventory available and just creating more awareness and demand for programmatic audio.

Mark Kelley

Thank you guys, really helpful. Congrats again that rolled out so quickly.

Roger J. Lynch

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ben Swinburne from Morgan Stanley.

Ben Swinburne

Thanks, good afternoon guys. Roger can you talk a little bit more about the digital audio ecosystem from an advertising perspective and what I'm curious about is when you think about what Google is doing with double click in audio, the Spotify obviously has a lot of inventory, how important is it for all these platforms to sort of come together in some sort of organized way to get the advertiser community excited about putting more money to work and so how far away are we from that point and do you think that this is something that is going to resonate with radio advertisers, with traditional display advertisers, how do you see the sort of TAM developing as this is dealt out? And then unrelated, I'd love to hear your thoughts on, you mentioned the Podcast Genome on track for later this year. What's a reasonable expectation for us to be thinking about the impact of that on the business either in terms of engagement or margins as we look into 2019, I'm just curious sort of how excited we should be or shouldn't be about the podcast opportunity for you guys over the next kind of 18 months?

Roger J. Lynch

Sure, Ben. We're quite bullish about the digital audio advertising ecosystem that is developing and there's a bunch of reasons for it. One is just the growth and consumption of audio. I mean user consumption is growing very, very rapidly. Digital audio is growing rapidly. Things like podcast are helping with that. Obviously streaming is helping with that. Google recently announced that they would make on the demand side their platforms available for audio and one thing I'd like to make clear about that, this is a positive for us. From an AdsWizz perspective AdsWizz does have a demand side platform but it's far more important for us for more demand to be generated that will benefit both AdsWizz because AdsWizz has the full stack from ad serving to the supply side. And obviously for our owner operated Pandora business it is creating more demand for digital audio is a benefit to us and AdsWizz already integrates with DSPs like Mediamatics and Trade Desk and they're working to integrate with Google also. And so we view that as a positive for our business directly and for the AdsWizz business.

Similarly for Spotify as they continue to develop their digital audio capabilities around advertising it creates more awareness for what is still a relatively small market. I think last year digital audio was about 1.5 billion in revenue but it's growing much faster than other forms of digital advertising. So more awareness with more advertisers should benefit the largest digital audio advertising business globally which is Pandora and the largest digital audio programmatic business globally which is AdsWizz. So we're quite positive about it. Advertisers are excited about it because they're used to transacting programmatically certainly with display and increasingly with video. And now they have a large publisher that they can transact with programmatically for audio.

On podcasts as I mentioned we expect to launch this towards the end of this year and our focus on this is not to launch a Me Too product with podcast. It is really to do for podcasts what we did for music which is to enable discovery at a hyper-personalized level and to enable monetization through advertising at a very high rate. And those are two core strengths of Pandora, discovery and monetization. They actually happen to be the two core weaknesses of podcast today. Most discovery is done by looking at a list maybe through IOS and there's nothing personalized about that. And monetization is still in the relatively early innings. So we think there's a lot we can bring especially with our scale and the capabilities I just talked about to podcast. We also think it will be very instrumental in us going after the terrestrial radio market and again that's a $15 billion market in the U.S. and about 28% of listening on radio is non-music. So podcast enable us to start to go into that non-music segment but using all the personalization capabilities that we have as well as the fact that we think that the margins on non-music content will be better for us than on music. So, obviously we don't expect any impact this year since it won't launch till the end of the year and next year will be a wrap up year for us. So we would expect throughout next year to start to see some results from that. But obviously it is too early to tell how quickly that listening will ramp.

Ben Swinburne

Thanks Roger.

Roger J. Lynch

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Douglas Anmuth from J.P. Morgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. This is Ashwin on behalf of Doug. I have one question on RPM. I think you mentioned that increased TU usage could be a headwind to RPM and I'm just wondering if you could give us more color on how to think about it in fact and how much of a headwind can it be?

Naveen Chopra

Hi Ashwin, it is Naveen. The issue on RPMs for CE and auto devices is that those devices are frankly just less mature from an advertising perspective than mobile or web. In fact they look a lot like what mobile and web did five or six years ago where there is limited tracking, limited measurement, limited interactivity. And therefore there is a disparity between the amount of revenue we can generate on those platforms given the amount of listening versus mobile. The good news is, we see a lot of upside there going forward both because we are already starting to see increased advertiser interest in those platforms and so those are for instance one of the platforms where we saw some strong improvements in revenue in Q2. And we also believe that over time just like mobile evolved to become a very compelling ad platform we think CE will over time as well. So we actually like the fact that there's a lot of hours and engagement growth on those devices. It will take a little time to catch up on the monetization side.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, just one follow up on users. I think Roger on last call you mentioned that lab users were positive for the first time in 18 months, can you give us more color directionally on how the three different vectors of users progressed, I'm talking about labs to new users and churn?

Roger J. Lynch

Sure, as I mentioned last quarter we continue to see year-over-year improvements in really all three of the categories. Churn has been continuing to decline this quarter as we've mentioned we saw last quarter also. We see continued year-over-year improvement in recapture of listeners and we have increasingly more focus on new listeners which we're seeing also improvements in that. So, across all three of those we're certainly seeing year-over-year improvements. And really our strategy is to continue our focus on all three of those segments and as we continue to improve each one of them then we'll see continued improvements in our overall results.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mahaney

Great, thanks. Two questions, one on the label negotiations. I think you've been pretty consistent for a while that MGs are probably crimping margins by couple hundred bps, what's the length of time it will take you to capture that margin upside and is it clear to you that you'll be able to move beyond MGs with this next round of negotiations? And then if I could also ask you to just talk about the adoption of the Family Plan, I know it's very early days for that but when you think about what impact you would like to see from the adoption of Family Plan what are you expecting, better customer acquisition, lower churn, a combination of both of those things, like what should we be expecting if the family plan adoption is successful, how should it show up? Thanks a lot.

Roger J. Lynch

Mark I will take the first piece on the MGs and label negotiations. We do continue to believe that our margins would be better by several hundred basis points absent MGs and our opportunity to capture that is really as the deals come up for renewal we don't talk about specific timelines but I think it's safe to say that over the course of the next year or so we will start to have that opportunity. And we're going to be very focused on making sure that to the extent there are any MGs that they are the ones that we believe are achievable.

Naveen Chopra

Okay Mark I'll take the question on Family Plan. What we see from streaming music services in general is that increasing percentage of new additions are coming from discounted plans like Family Plans to Student Plans and Family Plan is being a much, much bigger contributor than Student Plan. So this is something that for Pandora we didn't have family plans until we launched in May so really an inhibitor in us going after the market is as fully as we could. So what we would expect to see is to improve our activations. Now we've only made Family Plan available directly through our website. So, it's not available through app stores and as I said that one of our objectives is to increase the share of activations that we do directly as compared through app stores. So this will be one of the ways we do that and those are higher value customers for us that we sign up directly. And then we would expect as others have seen to have lower churn for Family Plan subscribers too.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, thank you Roger, thank you Naveen.

Roger J. Lynch

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer.

Jason Helfstein

Thanks. So first question on self-service, how close are you to launching volume tools and when you do how do you think about adoption nationally versus locally? And second question were there any one time expenses you want to call out in G&A? And then lastly can you talk about what international publishers that you have used to fill the inventory on AdsWizz and Spotify left of platform? Thanks.

Roger J. Lynch

Okay, self-service is one of the things that we see as an opportunity to grow our business because there's about 4 billion of ad revenue, audio ad revenue that comes from small advertisers that are largely out of our reach today because of the lack of self-service and how costly it is with our existing IO process. So, we think that the acquisition of AdsWizz, their capabilities they have in that area and it's one of the areas of focus for us to be able to use some of the tools they have in that. We don't have an announced or launch date for that yet but it is certainly an area of focus. I think it's going to primarily help us with smaller advertisers although the tools that we'll be using to create this we think can also help us in our direct business by automating some of the things that our ad operations people do today. So really the goal there is automate some of the workflows which then frees them up to do more high value things like ROI reporting for advertisers. So, really that tool will be leveraged not just with smaller advertisers but also internally.

Let me take the last part of your questions and I will let Naveen talk about the onetime expenses. So we haven't talk about any specific customers of AdsWizz but they have hundreds of customers operating in 39 countries. And so, overall we've been quite pleased with the retention of customers that they've had since the acquisition and it's exceeded certainly what we modeled in our own internal models for the acquisition. So we're quite pleased with the state where we are right now with them. Naveen would you like to take the onetime expense.

Naveen Chopra

Yes, since it is a -- on the most of the onetime stuff this quarter related to the transactions or the exchange we did on the convert, etc are all adjusted out for our adjusted EBITDA purposes. So you can just look at the reconciliations on those and not as some of the detail.

Jason Helfstein

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Amy Yong from Macquarie.

Amy Yong

Thanks, maybe two questions, first Roger you set some time in your prepared remarks talking about partnerships and I guess it has been almost a year since Sirius XM made into -- Pandora, any cost runs that you could share and maybe talk through how that relationship probably evolves? And my second question is actually on the cost side, I guess marketing aside are there any other costs that you're looking to control and maybe if you could talk through some of the costs related to ad rates?

Roger J. Lynch

Sure, on Sirius we have found them to be a very supportive shareholder and as you may note between Sirius and Liberty they have three of nine Board Members. And so I've been quite pleased with the alignment we've had broadly across the board but also with their Directors on the overall strategy that we're pursuing. And we have looked at different opportunities and things we can do together. We've done a little bit of advertising across the platforms to do some tests. But it's still a little bit early because as you know when I joined we had to focus on a number of areas that were our highest priorities one of which was our ad tech investments and the other which was really rebuilding marketing in a data driven way and the marketing technology tools and the whole team that we've had to put in place. So I'd say those are still opportunities for us to pursue, nothing that we can announce right now but certainly across things like content and potentially audience sharing and marketing there could be opportunities in the future with them.

Naveen Chopra

And on the cost side of the question Amy, as you know we did some restructuring early in the year that allowed us to take about 40 million of expense out which we then reinvested in various growth initiatives. And we have continued as we worked through the year to find other efficiency opportunities such that as we get into next year I think we got a pretty good line of sight at that how we are at kind of a higher run rate of savings so to speak than the 40 million that we were at the beginning of last year. And there is a lot of different components that go into that. We talked in the past about opportunities for automation or in some cases outsourcing and in particular continuing to build staff in Atlanta which is an area that has actually been very successful for us and we've already hired almost 80 people there. And I think the most exciting part about that is the quality of the talent that we found there and the fact that we've been able to hire them much more quickly than we are able to in the Bay Area which obviously helps everything which I do from a growth and innovation perspective.

Amy Yong

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Peter Stabler from Wells Fargo Securities.

Peter Stabler

Thanks very much, two from me. Going back to AdsWizz, could you tell us whether there are any plans to incorporate the video advertising into the avails and whether local audio advertising will become available? And then secondly on the ad supported listener hours we are seeing the improvement there quarter-to-quarter wondering if investors could expect at some point that's term positive and whether you could frame that for us at all, thanks very much.

Roger J. Lynch

Sure, AdsWizz is an audio programmatic platform. So we are -- we do have video programmatic available now but there aren’t plans to make that available to AdsWizz. AdsWizz I think is going to stay focused on their core strength which is in audio and Peter your question is about local availability for programmatic, is that correct?

Peter Stabler

Yeah, yeah exactly so, let's say tier two auto dealers across the U.S. are out there buying 45 radio markets through a central audit ad agency in New York, would they be able to go out and place local buys through AdsWizz?

Roger J. Lynch

Yeah, so we have an initiative that I just talked about little bit earlier which is self serve capabilities that we're building that are really designed to enable smaller advertisers to transact with us in a much more efficient way and frankly a way that we can afford because right now the cost structure of our more manual processes don’t really enable us to work with smaller advertisers so combination of self serve tools which will be enabled through tools that that AdsWizz already has built will enable us to go after local.

Naveen Chopra

And on the ad hours without putting any specific timelines out there our goal and the trajectory we see is one that involve ad hours turning positive in the future. So that's definitely something that we are aiming for.

Peter Stabler

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Rich Greenfield from BTIG.

Richard Greenfield

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Kind of two interrelated questions. First, you have hired a new CMO over the last six months and I'm curious as how many starts to launch this new marketing campaign that you highlighted earlier in the call, what's the goal, like you have talked about a lot of things on the call from ad supported to Premium Access to podcast to subscription, how are you going to -- what's the story you plan on telling, what's the message you want consumers thinking about as you start to launch those ad campaigns? And then the related question that is tied into it is looking at your numbers it is something we're doing our math right it looks like subscription users of Pandora stream about three times as much per day as ad supported. So if you end up driving more and more people towards subscription it seems like you get more and more of your kind of best advertising driven users moving to the ad free product and so just trying to understand how you balance that shift away from ads towards subscription given that dynamic?

Roger J. Lynch

Hi Rich, good question. So we -- as you mentioned Aimée Lapic, our CMO who joined a little over six months ago was really objective of rebuilding our marketing department with a whole new set of capabilities especially around using the data. One of Pandora's biggest traits is the wealth of data and frankly data science capabilities we have and it just really struck me as how little Pandora used it in its own marketing. We used it really well in other areas like our product and for our advertisers on our platform but not nearly as well in our own marketing. And so really that initiative then was about building the team and then building the marketing technology tools that we needed to. The message -- the objective really is for today music listeners to meet them on the terms they want to be on. So what I mean by that is we're obviously seeing strong growth in our subscription business and we expect that that will continue and there's strong growth overall in subscription music. But we also know that bigger revenue pie today is actually advertising. There's more ad supported listening, hundreds and millions of listeners in the U.S. There's more ad revenue in audio than there is subscription revenue. And we think that that is right for us to go after. So, it really is about meeting consumers. In fact I talked about transacting with advertisers though the way they want to transact it's the same for consumers. We want to transact with consumers in the way they want to transact. So, it maybe a consumer has a propensity to pay for a subscription service, that's great. We've got two tiers of subscription but we think it will be a very large segment of the market for whom subscription is not the right answer and we will be the leader in the ad supported side of that.

Richard Greenfield

So we should expect the ad campaign to very much center on you expanding your reach on the ad supported side?

Roger J. Lynch

Yeah, we don’t -- it is not so much a matter of how much we're going to spend on -- we don't think about it as how much we are going to spend on subscription versus ad supported. When we are doing the marketing correctly we are churning those dials on a daily basis based on ROI. So we have -- we are building pretty sophisticated models on lifetime value by channels so it's not just are you an ad supported customer or not but actually what are your demographics, how do we acquire you, and we can predict lifetime value pretty effectively with that. And then look at our spend and where we're getting the most return on investment on the spend we will spend more there. And so that, that will move back and forth between subscription and ad supported based on return on investment rather than some prescribed percent that we would start with. Because when you approach it that way you're bound to get it wrong. It's much more effective to listen to your customers and what they're telling you and the way they tell you is by how they respond through the various types of advertising that you do.

Naveen Chopra

And Rich it is Naveen. I will just be careful I mean when we talk about investing more in marketing don't think about this as one specific campaign. It's a variety of different initiatives using a lot of the tactics that Roger described some of which are going to be focused on people that have a propensity to take our subscription service and some that we think can be attractive in our ad supported tiers. So, it is much more broad based.

[Multiple Speakers]

Roger J. Lynch

Well it is happening now. I mean it's just a matter of scale and how much we spend and our goal is to expand -- profit maximize our spend each month. And we're getting better at that and as I mentioned in the prepared remarks the way we can do that more effectively is to push that marginal cost curve down into the right and what that means is, as we do that we can spend more in aggregate each month on marketing and still get a return on that investment. So that's an ongoing, it is not a, oh, yeah it is done and it launches in October. That's a month over month and we're seeing those improvements month over month exercise.

On the second part of your question about the subscriber streaming three times as much as ad users yes, that's one of the great things about having a subscription business as you can capture really engaged listeners. But they tend to come from your ad business and so despite that we have improving engagement trends within our ad business. So our marketing efforts are really designed to go after three areas drive subscription, drive monthly active users, but also drive engagement with our ad supported users because ultimately we monetize ad hours rather than the number of listeners we have and we're seeing good trends in our engagements with ad supported listeners despite the fact that as you pointed out some of the best ones do end up moving into subscription.

Naveen Chopra

And keep in mind that the transition from ad supported to subscription and the difference in functionality is a catalyst for incremental hour consumption. It is not just that we're taking people and they're listening to the same amount and you see it even with premium access. You can take the same ad supported listener, you give them Premium Access functionality and they will listen more than they did without that functionality.

Richard Greenfield

Very helpful, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs.

Adam Hotchkiss

Hey you guys, thanks for taking the question. This is Adam Hotchkiss on for Heath. Just two quick ones from me, with the recovery in ad hours and subscription hours, when we think about the fact that the listener hours per active user on an aggregate basis was the best you've seen over the last six or seven quarters here is there's something to call out there whether it's seasonality or Premium Access that you would point to and then in terms of connected device listening you guys had previously given a year-over-year growth number in connected device listening, is there any updates to that? Thanks so much.

Roger J. Lynch

Yes, so on the hours proactive the answer is actually related to the prior question and I think what you're seeing in that blended number there is the fact of people moving to subscription and then consuming more when they're in a full premium product than they did in the ad supported product. So that benefits overall hours for active. And then as far as connected devices I don't have a specific number to give you but I think the trend remains pretty constant in the sense that those platforms continue to be one of the fastest growing sources of hours.

Adam Hotchkiss

Great, thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from Maria Ripps from Canaccord.

Maria Ripps

Thanks for taking my questions. Roger now that the AdsWizz deal is closed, could you talk about your plans around the sales force expansion next year and you touched on this a little bit, to what extent can AdsWizz ad efficiency put the sales process?

Roger J. Lynch

Yeah Maria I mean I think you hit it right with the second part of your question which is we do think that AdsWizz can add efficiencies really in three areas. As I mentioned earlier helping us go after smaller advertisers, second is what you just asked about which is from the sales force as we move more of the just interaction and transaction through to programmatic it does free up resources so we would expect to get more efficiency out of our sales force. And then finally in our ad operations which are frankly overly manual today, we think there's material upside in using AdsWizz technology to improve those flows and to automate a lot of those flows.

Naveen Chopra

And Maria one thing I would just add to that is, I mean we are already seeing through a variety of initiatives not just AdsWizz material improvements and the efficiency of our sales force. And one metric that I look at for instance is just the amount of quota being delivered by each salesperson and that's been up in a kind of on a percentage basis double-digits year-over-year. So that's all moving in the right direction.

Maria Ripps

Great, thank you both.

Operator

Our last question at this time is from Dan Salmon from BMO Capital Markets.

Daniel Salmon

Roger could we just return to the self serve platform or your plans for it. I recognize you have not given us any incremental details just yet as you work out your roadmap for it. But what I'm mostly curious about is with some of the tools on the buy side tools that AdsWizz has brought you and having had it under the hood now for a little period of time you may not be willing to share your roadmap with us just yet but are you more confident in that roadmap that you have internally at least a little bit tighter of a timeline for that and exactly the type of R&D work you want to do, I just love to hear a little bit more about that?

Daniel Salmon

Yeah Dan we have been very pleased with this acquisition and we have had our teams doing joint roadmap planning and our engineers come back from Romania with huge smiles on their face because they're seeing all the capabilities that exist there and the positive attitude of the workforce. And so we're quite optimistic I'd say it's frankly exceeding our expectations on what we're going to be able to do on our road map. And I think first evidence of that is that we launched Audio Programmatic pretty quickly after the closing on the acquisition.

Okay, [indiscernible] so let me just wrap up here. We obviously with the number of companies that are reported in the last week you've seen a mixed bag especially for advertising supported internet businesses. We didn't see that we had a very good quarter. Very strong revenue up 12% that exceeded the high end of our guidance, that's the third quarter in a row that we've exceeded expectations and we've seen encouraging audience metrics. We're starting to see dispersed shoots of our strategy around partnerships with a number of announcements that we made and obviously we just launched Audio Programmatic. So the strategy that I outlined when I joined the company is starting to come to fruition and I think we're starting to see the results and we're pleased with the quarter. So, thank you all for the questions.

