McDermott International (MDR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott Lamb

David Dickson

Stuart A. Spence

Tahira Afzal

Martin W. Malloy

Jamie L. Cook

Steven Michael Fisher

Andrew Kaplowitz

Chad Dillard

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the McDermott International's Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

I'll now turn the call over to Scott Lamb, McDermott's Vice President of Investor Relations.

Scott Lamb - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you, Holly, and good afternoon everyone. Joining us on the call today are McDermott's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Dickson; and Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Spence.

I'd like to remind you that we are recording this call and the replay will be available on our website where you can also find our second quarter 2018 results press release and the Form 10-Q we filed today. We've also posted a presentation of supplemental financial information on our website.

Additionally, our comments today include forward-looking statements and estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties and reflects management's view as of today, July 31, 2018.

Please refer to our SEC filings which are available on our website, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as our current report on Form 8-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These documents provide a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations. Please note that except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

And on that note, I'll turn it over to David.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thanks, Scott and good afternoon everyone. As you know, this is our first quarterly report for the combined organization and as I think most of you would expect, we have a lot to talk about. We are a couple of months post close and I believe McDermott's operating and financial performance this quarter represents the first step in meeting the company's extraordinary potential. As we sit here today, I am confident that McDermott is on track to be a market leader in key Upstream and Downstream markets.

We have made enormous progress in integrating the two organizations and our current focus is on optimizing our combined strengths to create long-term value for our investors, customers and employees. Our project portfolio as a whole is executing well. This is certainly true of the legacy offshore business and for nearly all of the acquired CB&I backlog. We are implementing our One McDermott Way throughout the organization and the markets we serve are moving in the right direction as evidenced by a $78.5 billion revenue pipeline. And as we look ahead to the second half of the year, we have introduced guidance that underpins the strategic rationale for the combination.

Now I'd like to take a few minutes to update you on where we stand in the three key areas of integration, commercial discipline, and market differentiation. On integration front, we have accomplished a great deal in a relatively short period, certainly more than I had expected we'd achieve at this point in the process. First of all, we moved quickly to reach fundamental decisions about the new organizational structure and senior leadership team well in advance of completing the transaction.

Secondly, we have acted quickly towards standardizing our work practices under the One McDermott Way principle. We have begun to take action toward the identified $350 million of previously announced CPI. We are working on a comprehensive global analysis to provide a blueprint for our IT system's alignment and we have enacted a cultural integration program.

The cultural integration program is particularly important to us. It involves employees from around the globe coming together to lead efforts toward a common and collaborative culture. Participants in the cultural integration program are helping to refine the vision for McDermott's desired culture, identifying our values and desired behaviors and make recommendations about the practices that will ultimately make our desired culture a reality.

The efforts on cultural integration will help set the guidelines for everything we do; how we work as a team, how we execute projects the One McDermott Way and how we manage business. In terms of managing the business, I am pleased that we recently brought on Samik Mukherjee as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a position that we identified many months ago as a necessary addition to our leadership team.

I have known Samik for many years and he has tremendous experience and knowledge of our industry, both onshore and offshore and has a strong track record of driving operational excellence on a global scale. I am pleased to say that Samik completes our well-rounded, strong and engaged leadership team.

Now I'll take a few minutes to discuss our commercial discipline. We have begun implementing what I call the McDermott playbook throughout the combined company. We take a defined, disciplined and holistic approach to identifying, evaluating, pursuing, negotiating and executing projects.

The practical result of this approach is that there are three things McDermott will not do. We will not chase backlog growth for growth's sake. We will not accept terms and conditions that exceed our risk appetite and we will not book any contract whose profit and cash profile do not meet our expectations.

In addition to governing our screening of potential new awards, the McDermott playbook also has defined an extremely robust process for the governance and review of ongoing projects which enables us to anticipate and respond to issues quickly and efficiently. This proven playbook will guide how we manage all projects going forward, including CB&I's project portfolio of which we now have full operational control. The need for our disciplined playbook is most pressing on the so-called selected projects.

Given our extensive due diligence and integration planning, we did not anticipate and we are clearly disappointed with the increased cost estimate for these projects. Now that this management team has taken full control of the projects, we have made an immediate and proactive shift from monitoring to managing. We have made changes in personnel, reporting structures and execution plans on Cameron in particular that have already started to yield results. And we have actively engaged in open and constructive dialogue with customers and stakeholders.

While the increased cost estimates are within the bounds of the scenarios we contemplated during our due diligence, we realized the importance of completing these projects as quickly as possible to minimize their financial impact on the business while aggressively applying our McDermott approach to the entire combined portfolio to ensure that project risks are effectively evaluated and mitigated from bidding to execution.

Next, I would like to discuss our market differentiation where the combination with CB&I is already producing benefits. First, we have reported a record-level revenue pipeline of $78.5 billion and that reflects our uniquely competitive position across a full spectrum of onshore and offshore product offerings. Specifically, McDermott today is a global leader in Technology Licensing, fabrication, engineering, construction, and marine operations.

In addition, with our network of fabrication yards, we are exceptionally well positioned to deliver modular construction solutions which reduces risk and increase certainty in schedule and cost. We have already seen a favorable reaction from customers to this business model as demonstrated by two recent contract awards. The first was an award for a world-scale monoethylene glycol facility in the U.S. that we won in part because of our proposal to use modular construction, supported by our international fabrication facilities. The second is our recent award in collaboration with Baker Hughes, GE for integrated SURF and SPS work on the Posco Daewoo Shwe Myanmar gas field development project.

We believe our integrated end-to-end offering enables us to deliver a more robust value proposition to our customers and in turn generates the opportunities for revenue synergies across all global density markets and incremental pull-through revenue from Lummus Technology.

While I'm on the subject of our market differentiation and position, let me take a few minutes to provide an update on the opportunities we are seeing relating to our key product offerings. In the LNG market we believe McDermott is extremely well positioned for the anticipated growth in LNG demand. We have been involved in successful LNG projects around the world and currently have multiple prospects that could go to FID within the next 12 months, representing billions of dollars of potential new awards in the market.

In the offshore market, we have seen a definite inflection in demand for shallow water in particular. In fact at $27 billion of bids outstanding and target projects in our pipeline, the offshore subsea market represents the largest component of our prospects with the most notable areas of activity being the Middle East and NCSA where national and international companies continue to invest in the development of their resources.

Because of our confidence in this market, we are very pleased to be able to make the separate announcement today that we are proceeding with the upgrade of the Amazon vessel. This is a significant step for us as we believe it will make McDermott one of the strongest vertically integrated EPCI firms operating in the high tension capacity space. Moving forward with the upgrade represents the fulfillment of a strategic vision we outlined when we acquired the vessel in 2017.

Turning to the downstream market, demand growth continues to be strong in petrochemicals, a market in which we believe we have unmatched expertise, both in terms of Technology Licensing and in designing and building such facilities in the U.S. In this market, our bids outstanding and targets amounted to almost $22 billion.

In our Technology business, we have a leading position among the world's licensors of petrochemical and refining technology. In fact, around 40% of the world's ethylene capacity is produced under licenses that were sold by our Technology business. The market for petrochemical and refining Licensing continues to be strong.

In the power market, where electricity usage in the U.S. is expected to grow modestly but consistently in the coming years, we have had great success in serving this market as an EPC contractor and on specific instances where we have close longstanding relationships with clients. For example, we are currently building a combined cycle gas-fired power plant for Duke Energy in North Carolina and two separate power plants for Entergy in Louisiana. In all three instances, the jobs are being executed as bid unprofitably. We are fully committed to the Power business, although we will continue to be highly selective about the opportunities we pursue.

Since the combination closed on May 10, I've traveled around the world to visit with customers, partners and employees. I have been overwhelmed by the positive reaction of all groups and by the encouragement they have offered to us to maximize the potential of the new McDermott. It's clear our customers and constituents fully understand the value and capabilities of the new company.

Now, I'll provide an operational update on some of the noteworthy EPC and EPCI projects by geographic reporting segment. In North, Central and South America or NCSA, the Cameron LNG project is about 88% complete as of the end of the second quarter on a cumulative basis. All process and utility powerhouses at Cameron were energized during Q2 and pipe testing is substantially complete for Phase 1. Substantial completion of Phase 1 pre-commissioning related activities is expected during the third quarter. We should position the facility to bring in fuel gas and commence startup activities in the fourth quarter. What all of this means is that we have a clear line of sight to the completion of Train 1. Prior to the combination, the decision was made to increase the workforce on the project. This resulted in decline in productivity, inefficiencies and cost overrun. Therefore, we have since reduced the project workforce by around 2,000 in the recent weeks in an effort to improve productivity while maintaining schedule. I visited the site multiple times for deep-dive engagement with members of our management team.

In addition, since the closing of the combination, we have significantly increased the level of oversight on the project and have changed and added to the project management team. We are currently targeting completion dates of Q1 2019 for Phase 1, Q3 2019 for Train 2 and very early Q1 2020 for Train 3 in accordance with the customer requirements.

Considering that a successful execution of each train is a three-step process involving mechanical completion, commissioning and commencement of operations, McDermott believes that all three trains will be producing gas by the end of 2019. Additionally, as part of the company's One McDermott Way, we are working to strengthen our stakeholder relationships on this and all of all the acquired projects.

One final comment on Cameron. This truly is a first-class project and I'd like to recognize and acknowledge the excellent work executed by our team on-site. Unfortunately, we believe this project was financially challenged from the day of the award.

The Freeport LNG project remains profitable and is progressing well, reaching 83% completion as of the end of the second quarter on a cumulative basis. Significant progress has been made on the project operationally. All critical process and utility powerhouses have been energized and pipe testing is progressing rapidly in Train 1 with strong progress achieved on construction activities. Pre-commissioning related activities are anticipated to begin during the third quarter with plans to begin full commissioning activities in the fourth quarter of 2018.

McDermott expects completion of Train 1 in Q3 2019, Train 2 in Q1 2020 and Train 3 in Q2 2020. A claim to recover associated cost due to Hurricane Harvey has been filed with the customer and substantially all costs related to Hurricane Harvey are expected to be recovered under the contractual provisions, including force majeure.

On the Calpine project which reached 89% completion on a cumulative basis as of end of the quarter, construction work progressed during the second quarter and commissioning activities commenced. First fire is anticipated later in 2018. As of the end of the second quarter of 2018 McDermott had targeted substantial completion by the end of the year.

Our offshore projects, Abkatun in the Gulf of Mexico and Angelin in Trinidad and Tobago progressed well with completion of the first offshore campaign in Abkatun with mechanical completion and offshore commissioning commenced on BP Angelin. Elsewhere in Americas, our portfolio is progressing well.

Our next segment is Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian or EARC, where the offshore Maersk Tyra project in the North Sea continues to progress on schedule with preparations underway for the commencement of fabrication. In addition, we continue to work closely with our customer and partners on the Anadarko LNG project, which we believe will go to FID during the first half of 2019.

Turning now to the Middle East and North Africa or MENA where we achieved great progress on the offshore projects Safaniya Phase 5 and Safaniya Phase 6; and on the Bul Hanine offshore, the redevelopment project for Qatar Petroleum procurement is progressing well. We are just at the start of beginning a building of a field onshore business in MENA and the identification of a prospect list and capability buildup has just commenced.

The fourth of our geographic segments is Asia Pacific or APAC where the subsea project Greater Western Flank 2 continued to progress well during the quarter, utilizing the DLV 2000 and the LV 108 vessels. The DLV 2000 in particular performed exceptionally well with the installation of corrosion-resistant alloy pipeline using double joints fabricated at McDermott's Batam facility, an effort that optimized lay speed and minimized critical path repair rates. Elsewhere in APAC, the subsea project, Reliance KG-D6 remains on track with offshore campaign scheduled to commence later this year. I'm excited about our prospects in the APAC region and believe we are really just at the front end of what could be a significant uptick in bidding activity.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Stuart to walk you through our financials.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Thanks, David, and good afternoon, everyone. Before I dive into the numbers, let me take a minute to comment on the presentation of the results. I want to remind you that our results for the second quarter include legacy McDermott for the full period and CB&I for the period of May 11 to June 30, 2018. I would also like to remind you that when you look at the tables accompanying our earnings release, information that is presented for the year-ago period does not include the acquired business of CB&I.

With this in mind, comparisons to the year-ago period do not provide much insight. So, I'll focus my comments on the drivers of performance within the quarter. Before I get to the operating performance, let me turn to the increase in cost estimates on three projects. In our accounting for the combination with CB&I on May 10, 2018, we made a determination as to the fair value of the acquired balance sheet. As most of you know, the fair valuation of the acquired company is standard operating procedure in a business combination and typically includes an adjustment to the fair value of items such as acquired technologies, goodwill, lease contracts and cost estimates on the acquired backlog.

We believe that the vast majority of the acquired portfolio is fundamentally sound, is being executed well and as such did not require a material change in cost estimates. However, as a result of our fair valuation exercise and our operational ownership of the business, we were disappointed. We were not anticipating to reach the conclusion that an increase in cost estimates was required on three projects; $165 million on the Cameron LNG project, $23 million on the Calpine gas power project, and $33 million on the now completed IPL power project.

I want to emphasize that under the rules of purchase accounting, this kind of fair value adjustment does not equate to a direct dollar for dollar impact on the income statement in the current period. Instead, the adjustments impact the opening balance sheet and partially flow into the income statement as part of the backlog intangibles amortization.

For the sake of transparency, we have included two line items on the income statement for intangibles amortization including one that is specifically related to contracts and backlog. On a go forward basis, we will ensure that the acquired projects are executing using the One McDermott Way, which has been a proven contributor to our success in recent years.

Now let's turn to the numbers. McDermott reported revenue of $1.7 billion, a net income of $47 million or $0.33 per diluted share on a weighted average share count of about 144 million for the second quarter of 2018. Results reflect solid execution and an IP transfer-related tax benefit of $117 million, offset by $130 million after-tax costs of transaction expenses, costs to achieve CPI, intangibles amortization and debt extinguishment costs. Excluding these items, the company's adjusted net income for the second quarter was $59 million.

Now for our adjusted earnings per share number, the guideline is that we cannot exclude intangible amortization and so the adjusted figure is $0.29 per diluted share. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $92 million or $208 million on an adjusted basis, excluding transaction costs, costs to achieve CPI and debt extinguishment costs.

Operating income for the quarter was $49 million or $172 million, excluding the $123 million of transaction costs, CPI costs, and intangibles amortization. The adjusted operating income margin was just under 10%, driven largely by solid execution across our portfolio and the strong margin performance in our APAC, MENA and Technology segments.

Net interest expense was $72 million, driven by our new capital structure. We incurred costs to achieve, the Combination Profitability Initiative or CPI of approximately $63 million in the second quarter. CPI, previously referred to as synergies, is progressing very well. We previously announced the identified CPI savings of $350 million. Our June operating results incorporated approximately $16 million of these savings and we believe we have actioned an annualized run rate of $163 million during the quarter. We still estimate that we will need to spend about $210 million in total to implement the program. Additionally, we have identified about $74 million of potential one-time cash savings related to the sale of real estate and the deferral of CapEx spend.

Now just a brief summary of the results for our operating segments, where I will talk about adjusted metrics excluding intangibles amortization. I'll start with NCSA, which reported revenue of $995 million. The key contributors to revenue were the Cameron and Freeport LNG projects along with significant contribution from downstream projects such as the Total Ethane Cracker and Shintech, as well as the offshore project Abkatun and the Entergy power projects. Revenue contributions from Cameron and Calpine were recognized at zero margin.

Adjusted operating income for the segment was $56 million with a margin of 5.6%. In EARC, revenue of $58 million was driven primarily by the offshore Maersk Tyra project, as well as two downstream projects in Russia. The segment reported an adjusted operating loss of $6 million, due primarily to bid costs and its fixed cost structure. MENA's reported revenue of $469 million, which is driven by the Saudi Aramco offshore project, Safaniya Phase 5, Header 9, 13 Jackets, and the Total pipeline replacement project, operating income was $97 million and a margin of 20.7%. In APAC, revenue of $108 million was driven by the offshore project, Woodside Greater Western Flank 2. Operating income of $43 million was primarily attributable to project closeouts on INPEX Ichthys and Woodside Greater Western Flank 2.

Our Technology segment reported revenue of $105 million and adjusted operating income of $38 million and a margin of 36.4%, driven by balanced activity across the portfolio of refining and petrochemical licensing and heat transfer equipment and aided by several large catalyst (00:29:48) shipments.

In addition to the five operating segments, McDermott also reports result for Corporate which includes certain corporate and other non-operating activities, including the expense of certain unallocated operating costs. Adjusted corporate expense in the second quarter of 2018 was $56 million consisting of selling, general and administration expenses of $36 million and unallocated direct operating expenses of $20 million, driven by lower-than-standard utilization rates for certain marine assets.

In terms of our cash and liquidity, the company generated $398 million of cash from operating activities during the second quarter as we implemented our proven processes around cash management. Total cash availability was $1.8 billion at the end of the period composed of $814 million of unrestricted cash and $879 million available under the revolver. Consistent with our expectations, we did not have any cash borrowings under the revolver.

Additionally, the company had about $676 million of availability under its letter of credit facility and uncommitted bilateral lines. As a reminder, we can also use the revolver for the issuance of letters of credit. The company is not subject to financial covenant compliance tests until the third quarter of 2018.

Capital expenditures were $24 million during the second quarter, and in relation to CapEx, I want to be sure to highlight the fact that the Amazon upgrade announced today will only require around $58 million of direct capital investment by McDermott of which approximately $19 million has already been spent with the balance to be spend over the next 24 months.

And finally, some commentary on new awards and backlog. New awards for the company totaled $842 million, driven primarily by two projects, the Posco Daewoo project in collaboration with Baker Hughes GE and the world-scale MEG facility. The order intake in the second quarter was not as strong as we would like to see, driven by the usual variability and the timing of customer FIDs. We continue to have strong confidence in the $78.5 billion revenue pipeline.

As for backlog which came in at $10.2 billion, I want to offer first a definition and second, a word of explanation. As many of you know, new accounting guidelines went into effect in Q1 of this year that define backlog as being the sum total of contracts that contained Remaining Performance Obligations or RPOs. For McDermott, this means our backlog number only includes those projects that meet this new definition. We exclude from backlog any of the unconsolidated equity ventures such as the EARC (00:32:59) project, a Chevron Lummus Global joint venture which had approximately $1.1 billion of previously reported backlog.

And now for a word of explanation about the $10.2 billion of backlog we reported for the second quarter of 2018. This figure is less than the combined backlogs of McDermott and CBI as of March 31, 2018 and is less than you might calculate by doing a roll forward. In the second quarter of 2018, as part of the integration process, McDermott reviewed the backlog acquired through the CB&I combination to ensure consistency in the application of the company's policies.

As a result, we effected two changes. First, we removed the backlog attributable to our unconsolidated joint ventures which I have just mentioned. We then also removed about $860 million from the acquired backlog after determining based upon our valuation that corresponding future revenues were dependent on future customer decisions, for example, final FIDs. This decrease in backlog was not a result of any contract cancellations. Such contracts remain in force and the company expects it will ultimately realize a substantial portion of the previously recorded backlog.

Additionally, as a reminder, last quarter we announced two engineering projects, Cassia C and Tortue, both of which have a mechanism to allow conversion of the engineering phase to a lump sum EPCI contract once the customer makes a formal decision to proceed at which point we expect to record the EPCI contracts in our backlog. All of this said in another way, if management had defined backlog to include unconsolidated ventures or orders subject to future customer decisions, we would have reported in excess of $2 billion of additional backlog.

Moving now to our guidance for the second half of 2018. Our projections for the second half are largely consistent with earlier pro forma projections that have been made for the CB&I and McDermott in the Form S-4 document. And we think this offers further affirmation of the strength of the combined company. We expect to see revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $5.1 billion. We expect adjusted operating income of between $405 million and $435 million, excluding costs to achieve CPI of $85 million and intangible amortization of $85 million. On the same basis, we would expect net income to be in the range of $200 million to $210 million and EBITDA to be in the range of $435 million to $475 million.

Our income tax expense is expected to be approximately $20 million in the second half of the year and our interest expense is expected to be approximately $170 million made up of $150 million cash and $20 million noncash.

As for diluted earnings per share, a reminder that we present the adjusted number as excluding costs to achieve CPI, but including the intangibles amortizations. On that basis, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.74 to $0.80 per share for the second half of the year using a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 180 million shares.

Our CapEx spend in the second half is expected to be about $80 million, including $12 million for the Amazon. We expect negative free cash flow of $430 million to $450 million in the second half as we unwind some of the earlier advances on certain projects, mainly Cameron and Freeport as expected.

Total cash by year-end is expected to be between $550 million and $600 million including approximately $320 million of restricted cash. We expect gross debt to be approximately $3.6 billion at the end of 2018. We expect our net working capital position to be around negative $900 million as expected. As a reminder, the supplemental slide deck available on our website provides additional financial information.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to David.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thanks, Stuart. So I want to say that although we are disappointed by the increase in cost estimate on the three projects, we still believe in industrial logic of combining McDermott and CB&I. I'm very pleased with the integration efforts to-date and in particular developing our new integrated culture. As part of that culture, our new executive team is extremely motivated and already ensuring senior leadership are very much connected to our daily operations, whether in bidding or executing projects.

In the near term, we will continue to be focused on applying the McDermott playbook to achieve the One McDermott Way. We have already made significant progress on ensuring increased bidding discipline, mobilizing of our stronger and most experienced personnel on the critical projects, and creating a stronger and more robust reporting environment that has proven to be successful for McDermott over the past four years.

I firmly believe McDermott is on track to be a market leader in key upstream and downstream markets and we will continue working to optimize our combined strengths as a premier global, fully vertically integrated onshore, offshore EPCI provider and focus on creating a long-term value for our investors, customers and employees.

With that, we will open the line for questions.

Our first question will come from the line of Tahira Afzal, KeyBanc.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hi, folks.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Hi, Tahira.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey. So, David, can you give us a little more color on – when you took over Cameron as of 10th May, how much of this charge and the productivity issues were pre-10th May and really what's the progress been since then?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

So, Tahira, the situation with Cameron, as I said in the opening remarks, the strategy to increase the head count to try and increase productivity started in late April. And as you recall, we completed the combination May the 10th. At that time, obviously, we couldn't influence our direct CB&I in any way and it was a strategy that they wanted to move forward. So soon after the combination, obviously we took control of it. The unfortunate situation is when you mobilize so many people is that; one is, you have to, one, determine if the strategy is successful or not and we had some questions around that; secondly, we could see that the strategy wasn't working. So we had to go through this process of changing our (00:40:43) leadership, applying a different strategy; and as I said in my prepared remarks we started the demobilization of the – some of the work force to get the productivity back to where it should be.

And coupled with that, we've also got more of a leadership team around the project. We have taken a valuation ourselves looking at productivity factors for each aspect of the project and as a result is what you see with the charges that were (00:41:19) taken today.

And as I said in my prepared remarks, we are disappointed. We didn't anticipate these charges we had. We felt we had done extensively due diligence and obviously we were – we use the term, shadowing the project, during the time from announcement to close. But what happened post-close is disappointing.

But we own it today and we're working very hard to make sure that this project is delivered in a successful way as I said again in the prepared remarks. Cameron LNG project is a first-class project. Our teams at site are doing an excellent job, but I really believe that overall it has been lacking leadership – senior leadership, both at the site but more importantly in the leadership team of the company.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. Okay, David that's helpful. And then I guess the second question is around really the awards cadence. As you said it's been a little light – and I know there were a couple of upstream projects that you may have been disappointed didn't go your way. As you look over the last three months to four months on the upstream side, is there – have the winds not gone your way driven by maybe more pricing pressure than you thought or is this kind of in line with just how projects move; you win some, you lose some.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

I think it's a combination of probably three things, Tahira; firstly the two points that you raised, that is an element of win some, lose some. But I'll come back as well to a comment I made in my prepared remarks about increased bidding discipline. And in some areas where we have seen some terms and conditions which for us are just not acceptable. And one particular project where we hoped that we would have been the leader for that where the terms and conditions became so tough that we decided not to submit (00:43:35) a compliant bid.

Saying all that, now one of the things to look at is in our supplemental deck is that you'll see that today, as a new combined company, we have $9 billion of bids and change orders outstanding. So, is a combination of win some, lose some and some terms and conditions; it is what I would call a buildup of a backlog of prospects which are out there that we hope that the customer will move to some sort of award over the next couple of quarters.

And then lastly, what I would add is, as Stuart discussed, the backlog situation. We have two on the – two projects on the upstream Cassia which we've now moved into the detailed engineering phase and actually started some procurement. And on (00:44:29), where we're executing the FEED and today you'll have seen BP make an announcement that they would like to move to FID in Q4. So these are two projects where our class is (00:44:40) directional awards that we would expect to move on to our backlog over the second half of this year.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. Thank you, David and I'll hop back in the queue.

Our next question will come from the line of Martin Malloy, Johnson Rice.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good afternoon.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Hey, Marty.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Question for Stuart probably on the guidance for second half 2018 and in particular the cash from operating activities.

Could you talk about the working capital assumptions that are built into that? And as you look forward to 2019, do you think that the working capital entering 2019 that that position will be at a more stabilized level and sustainable?

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Yes, Marty, we always expected that the combined business would operate on somewhere between $800 million to $900 million of negative working capital. We always expected some volatility quarter-to-quarter and you see that really with Q2. We did get a negative spike, which is good for cash flow, but as expected that is going to unwind in the second half. And that's mainly driven by the outsized advances that we have received earlier on both Cameron and Freeport. So that $900 million negative level by year-end, we see that as a somewhat stable level going into 2019.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. And then in terms of the bids outstanding and change orders, the $19 billion number, could you maybe talk about what is in that in terms of geographies or types of projects? And also, if you've seen in discussions with customers how they've reacted to the combination of the companies and if some of the customer relationships on one side are paying off to bring in work for the other side.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah, Marty, it's Stuart. I'll maybe comment on the distribution of it. So, really the distribution of our bids and change orders outstanding is weighted towards NCSA at about $9 billion. And as you can imagine, there are some LNG projects within that. Our EARC business over in Europe, it's got about $4.8 billion; it is targeting some really promising projects in Africa and in Russia.

In MENA, we're about $1.6 billion; that's a little bit lower than normal, but really that's just about phasing of the projects that we see over there. You'll notice in MENA, we have $14.8 billion of targets; that's opportunities we see coming in the next five quarters. MENA is still a significant growth market for us, mainly driven by the offshore side and we're currently defining the onshore opportunity set.

And then over in APAC, we have about $3 billion outstanding. That market is still recovering from the down cycle. And in Technology, we have about $0.5 billion (00:48:03) recovering.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah. And Marty, on the customer side, as we've travelled and visited with the customers, also seeing a very much positive reaction, I think what has been interesting for us is when you see the size of the revenue pipeline starting to build up. So we've said this now for a couple of quarters is that in all our end markets with the new combined company, we see growth in all of those products and growth in all geographical areas that we're working on. However, we still have the volatility that comes with that on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Certainly, as we look at the outlook, the outlook is promising.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Our next question will come from the line of Jamie Cook, Credit Suisse.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Good afternoon. I guess a couple of questions. One, David, you guys spend a lot of time on the three focus projects from the investment community and what your updated thoughts are on those projects. But how much time have you been able to spend on the rest of Chicago Bridge & Iron's backlog just so we can get comfortable that there's nothing else in there that we should be concerned about. That's sort of where are we on that process?

I guess my second question is, you're still committed to getting I think what – under 2 times by the end of 2020. Can you just talk to me about how you're sort of thinking about new awards hitting the potential for cash advancements associated with that and how that – if that could potentially allow you to reduce your leverage quicker than what the expectation is?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah. So, Jamie, you're correct. I mean, obviously, in our prepared remarks, we did focus on the focus projects because that's been most of the discussion with the investment community over the last six, seven or eight months. We haven't ignored the rest of the portfolio. And as I said, we've been able to travel across all of the group to – visit a lot of those projects and carry out a lot of project reviews.

We also introduced them to the CB&I portfolio, the – what we call the One McDermott Way with regards to governance. That is the larger projects that are performing well. Also, we get a weekly update and we get an opportunity to check in, in those projects. So we really have moved quickly.

And also, with the new organization that we have in place with the matrix is that that creates the checks and balances that allows us to check these projects in a number of ways, whether it's through our area or through our function. So, we are very happy with what's happening in (00:51:05) our portfolio. There are a number of puts and takes, but none of these puts and takes are material, but generally overall, happy with the balance of the CB&I portfolio. Stuart.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

And, Jaime, it's Stuart. Just on our liquidity targets, they remain unchanged. So, we're still targeting as you mentioned to get below 2 times leverage in 2020. That in part is driven by our CPI program. You see we are accelerating our cost savings. It's about execution in the current portfolio and as you know, it's about booking new orders. We have a significant revenue pipeline that could bring along with it significant advances at the beginning of new projects. With that said, I think we've taken a cautious stance in our current guidance for our cash flow and our cash balance at the end of the year. So depending on how orders fall (00:52:02), that could see an improvement as we move forward.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And then, sorry, one follow-up question, David. You mentioned you're going to be disciplined in terms of fixed-price projects going forward and implement the One McDermott Way. Are there any projects that big LNG or petrochemical projects that we are tracking that you've decided to walk away from just because you didn't like the terms, I mean outside of LNG Canada which was a different situation but in the stuff that we're tracking? And then, can you talk about projects that are now on your radar screen on the onshore side as a result of your relationships with some of the customers?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah. So particularly on the LNG side, from closing, we have spent a lot of time and rigorous reviews across each of the opportunities and we haven't walked away from any of those projects, although we have had the opportunity to get involved in the pricing aspects. So, the prospects that are out there today are the ones we've been speaking around (00:53:09) with regards to Mozambique, both the Anadarko, but also, the bid is ongoing now for the Exxon, Eni side.

We have the bid ongoing for Golden Pass which is Exxon and QP on the U.S. Gulf Coast. We are looking at the prospect of Train 4 for Freeport and we are still working with a customer with regards to next decade in terms of developing an EPC price. So, we haven't walked away from any of them. What I would say though is that we have brought in, what I would say the more rigorous process with regards to building up our cost estimate for these projects.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Okay.

Our next question will come from the line of Steven Fisher, UBS.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Hi, Steve.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Hi. David, you mentioned that you won't take on projects if they don't meet your cash flow profile standards. Can you just maybe give us a sense of what that standard is? I know you've had some very successful projects that have had slow paying (00:54:25) customers, so maybe it's not exclusively about the actual time of payment but maybe just kind of walk through what that cash flow standard is.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yes. So, Steve and I comment there was two parts; so one was both profit and cash flow, so – and both obviously tie in (00:54:42). And I think what I was really pointing out more was around that we have seen in some areas where we see some low pricing. We have seen some of our competitors in some other geographic – in some geographical areas maybe go lower pricing as they chase backlog and that's something that we have said as an organization is that we will not chase backlog for the sake of chasing backlog. So there's more attributed to that. We are happy with what we're doing in Mexico. We've had a lot of success on Abkatun and you've seen today, we also announced another pipeline project with Pemex.

So we're very happy in terms of working with that particular customer. Although the payment terms are not the best, one of the things about Pemex is that they do pay on time even though the payment is not the best. So, the comment is more attributed to more the fact that we have seen some competitors lower some of their pricing and that has just been a concern for us over the last couple of months.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. That is very helpful. And then, just on Cameron, Calpine, Freeport, like how much room do you have on these estimates at the moment for things to still shift around? In other words, how big were the – a further delay or degree of productivity loss have to be in an estimate adjustment that – to be called out as, hey we've got something else to do here that further charges?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah. Well, I think also that's a very, I would say general question. I think you've got to look at the three projects in isolation. I think if you look at Calpine and also we're taking a further charge, Calpine has got over the – got a closer line of sight, and obviously we're looking forward to getting our project completed by the year-end and getting that behind us. And obviously, it's a lot smaller scale than the two LNG.

On the Freeport, we haven't taken any further charges. Freeport, as I said in my prepared remarks, from a construction basis is progressing extremely well. Our construction partner, Zachry has done an excellent job. And Freeport really is going to be driven by getting resolution on obviously our claims with regards to what happened in Hurricane Harvey.

With regard to Cameron, also we talked about it earlier. As I said, we're getting our arms around it. We have moved extremely quick to mobilize what I would say are the right people on there. We have the right oversight. But I think on Cameron as well, the important thing is we – and I said in my prepared remarks, is that we also see a line of sight in the completion of Train 1 and all the pipe work is essentially complete. We're getting close to completing our electrical installation and very soon, we'll move into mechanical completion and then move really into the commissioning phase to bring gas into Train 1 before the end of the year. So, it starts to give you more confidence in terms of the work (00:57:58) to complete.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

I mean, let's say if you fall behind by a week or two, I mean is that big enough to have something that would have to be called out or would have to be more significant than that?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

It would need to be more significant than that, Steve.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Andrew Kaplowitz with Citi.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Hey, Andy.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Stuart, I think this one is for you. Can we get a little more color on how to think about the combined McDermott going forward in the sense that you guided to approximately $5 billion in sales for the second half of the year, adjusted EBITDA margin in the low 8% range. What are the puts and takes moving forward into 2019 off of those benchmarks in the sense that – we know you have the ramp up of cost synergies as a tailwind, but should we assume that McDermott legacy business could grow off the second half levels if do you get some of these larger FEEDs convert to EPC or you do get the Middle East to ramp up? And then how do we think about what you need to win at the former CBI business to get that business to grow? Do you need a big LNG project for instance to grow that side of the business?

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah, Andy, I think there's a couple of factors in there. Generally, as we look at the second half, it is growing through the half which gives us a growing platform going into 2019. Our efforts on CPI are driving that but we also expect our new awards will also drive that. Our offshore business is doing very well. It has a very strong pipeline of opportunity. Pricing is still tight, but we see the factors coming in the second half of the year to improve pricing.

On the onshore side, we do need to see some awards in the LNG space to replace the backlog that we're rolling off on both Cameron and Freeport. And likewise, on the downstream side, we need some new awards to replace the revenue that we are recognizing on the current portfolio. But again, all of those factors we think are covered in our revenue opportunity pipeline, which has some significant prospects within it. So, market recovery is helping, internal execution is helping and our CPI program is helping on a margin perspective.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Just a quick a follow-up on that; to be clear, assuming you've got a couple of either one of these bigger LNG projects by the end of the year, early next year, do you think you can grow the pro forma business here from second half levels?

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

It's a bit early to call 2019, but we would see the setup based on order intake in the second half to have a growing business going into 2019.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And then, David, when you came in to run McDermott, I think one the things you did really well was you basically repaired some of the big customer relationships that the legacy company had. And you mentioned that again today that that was sort of one the key goals. So maybe talk about or assess the relationships that CBI had with its customer base?

You also mentioned culture in the prepared remarks. How different is the cultural – what is the cultural difference between the sort of One McDermott Way and now what you've inherited and how much heavy lifting is there to sort of repair relationships and improve culture here as we move forward?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Okay. I think there was a couple of questions in there. So, I think the first one around the customer side, I want to comment to McDermott, there was a lot of customer issues. What I'd say with the CB&I side is that we don't have the same issues. However, there is still an opportunity to further strengthen relationships with the customer and in that I would include both the Freeport and Cameron projects. So, one of the things that have moved quickly in the last couple is months is really strengthening those relationships.

Now, what has helped here is the fact that both the Freeport – or the head, or the owner of Freeport and the Cameron CEO are both people that I've known for a number of years. So we really are strengthening that relationship. And I think I used the term during the prepared remarks about developing more transparent and honest-type relationships with these people.

So we've worked really hard on that, so that it's clear on the work that's got to be done for the remaining of these projects and obviously having to (01:02:51) work closely with the customer to improve any other challenges that may come up.

So, I think we've done a lot of that. I think that on the cultural side, I think the big driver that we've put in is really – is really changing a big part of governance around how we monitor, how we evaluate bids, prospects, and also the oversight with regards to execution of projects and even into where Stuart has brought a lot of discipline around data with regards to our financial data and how we evaluate that data that allows us to make decisions or changes.

So, a lot of that is new for the CB&I folks. What I would say, however, is I would say that 99% of them – CB&I employees really welcome the new culture that does exist and really are supporting it. So, again, as I said earlier, the cultural integration has probably gone better and quicker than I anticipated before we closed the – before we closed the combination.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks, guys.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Okay.

And we do have time for one final question. Our final question will come from the line of Chad Dillard with Deutsche Bank.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in. So, from...

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Hi, Chad.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Hello.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

A quick question for you on just the cash flow cadence over the next 12 months. Quickly some numbers (01:04:22). It sounds like you guys will be able to hit breakeven starting early 2019. And then also, how should we think about the normalized net income to cash flow conversion on a go-forward basis business – go-forward basis for the business?

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah, Chad, based on the guidance we gave out for the second half of 2018, we think that sets the platform for going into 2019 that will give us the opportunity to generate cash in 2019. In terms of the EBITDA to free cash flow conversion, I think that's still a little bit early for us to commit to at this stage. We are stabilizing the business; we're focusing on our CPI, getting the maximum savings. And then we're chasing a very healthy pipeline. I think we just need another quarter or two to settle the business down and get into our cadence and then I think we can commit to your free cash flow conversion metrics.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. And then just switching over to Cameron, just want to understand just your approach to the cost estimation for that project. How are you thinking about the part of the differential between Phase 1 would generate now versus Phase 2 and Phase 3. Just trying to get a sense for your (01:05:43) level of conservatism here.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yes. So Chad, it's David here. Obviously a lot of the lessons learned will come through as we develop Phase 1 and as we look at the balance of the project, Phase 2 and Phase 3 is we would expect the productivity to improve.

And as we've looked at the forecast moving forward is that we've taken a position on a much improvement that we would expect to see in some elements of the construction of the facility. There are some areas where productivity would remain the same, but obviously there's clearly some opportunities where we could see productivity improvements and move or build some of that into our forecast moving forward.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

That's all for me. Thank you very much.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah.

Thank you. I'll now turn the call back over to Scott for closing comments.

Scott Lamb - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you, everyone for taking the time today to listen to our call on second quarter earnings. As a reminder, a recording of this earnings call will be available for replay for seven days on our website at mcdermott.com.

That concludes our call.

