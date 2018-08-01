LeGrand SA ADR (LGRDY) CEO Benoît Coquart on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LeGrand SA ADR (OTCPK:LGRDY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 2:30 AM ET

Benoît Coquart

Thank you. Hello, everybody, Benoît Coquart speaking. I am with Antoine Burel and François Poisson. And we are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2018 first half results conference call.

Let me first remind you that we have published today our press release, our financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are, as usual, available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website.

So let me first start with a few opening remarks, following which Antoine and I will comment into more detail on 2018 first half results and achievements. I will start on Page 4 of the deck with the three main takeaways of today's release.

So the first takeaway is that we are reporting a very good overall performance in H1. A good illustration of this showing is that we have recorded double digit growth in all key indicators in the first half of 2018. Sales were indeed up close to 12%. Adjusted operating profit was up over 14%. Net income attributable to group up over 23% and normalized free cash flow was up more than 25%. This good performance was, in particular, supported by very robust organic growth as well as solid level of adjusted operating margin.

Second takeaway, Legrand actively pursued its innovation and growth initiatives by continuing to launch new products to leverage on the geographical deployment of international programs including Eliot, and to develop businesses recently acquired abroad.

Acquisition-driven growth was also active with four bolt-on transactions announced since the beginning of the year. Finally, the third main takeaway of this release is that Legrand fully confirms its target for 2018. And we'll of course come back on this in more detail later in this presentation.

Let me then turn to Page 6 and a few comments on sales. As said, we recorded a total rise in sales of 11.8%. Legrand first growth driver is contributing well with organic growth reaching a solid plus 5.2% in H1, driven by healthy rises like-for-like in both new economies, where sales were up plus 8.1%, and in mature countries that were up 4.1%.

These good showings were also supported by outstanding performance in Italy and in the rest of Europe, partly driven by one-off effects. External growth, which as you know is the group's second growth driver, contributed plus 13.6% to sales rise in H1 2018. Based on acquisitions announced and their likely consolidation dates, acquisition-driven growth should contribute to around plus 7.5% for the full year.

ForEx impact was unfavorable at minus 6.5% in H1. Now, if we apply to the last 6 months of the year, the average ForEx observed in June 2018 then annual ForEx for the full year of 2018 would be around minus 3.5%. This is as usual a theoretical calculation and time will tell what will be the actual price impact on sales for the full year.

Let me now to go into more detail regarding the like-for-like evolution of sales by reporting segments. And for that, I will go on Page 7 and 8 of the slide show.

So starting with France, in France organic growth stood at plus 2% in H1, driven by good showings in energy distribution, user interfaces and home systems. New products benefited from a good response, notably the Céliane with Netatmo range of connected user interface as well as the dooxie brand.

Moving to Italy, in Italy like-for-like sales growth was plus 6.3% in H1. This strong increase in sales was underpinned by the sale of connected products. In addition, first half performance benefited from one-off effects, including in the second quarter alone, the inventory buildup by distributors in relation to the launch of the Living Now new user interface range.

In the Rest of Europe, sales were up 11.3% like-for-like, compared to the first half of 2017. Thanks to successful commercial initiatives and favorable one-offs in the first half, sales growth was very sustained in many new economies, namely Russia, Romania, Hungary and Turkey. Sales in Spain, Germany, The Netherlands and Greece, grows also strongly. And in the UK, sales grew very slightly.

Moving to Page 8, in North and Central America sales rose by plus 3.8% on an organic basis. This good performance was driven by solid achievements in the U.S. in many product lines, wire-mesh cable management, lighting controls, intelligent PDUs and Audio-Video infrastructures and power systems. In this field, it is interesting to know that Milestone recorded healthy growth in sales in the first half of the year.

Finally, due to the high basis for comparison, sales in Mexico were down in the first half of 2018.

Let me now talk about the Rest of the World, where sales rose plus 5% on a like-for-like basis. We reported very good showings in our two main countries in the Rest of the World i.e., India and China. Performance was also very good in South Korea, Australia, Peru, Algeria and Egypt. Business continued to decline in Brazil and in Colombia.

So overall, our like-for-like growth in sales was very healthy in the first half and very consistent amongst each main geographical area, since Europe including France and Italy was up 6.6%; North & Central America was up 3.8%; and Rest of the World was up 5%.

Let me now pass the mike to Antoine for an overview of our financial performance.

Antoine Burel

Thank you, Benoît, and good morning to all of you. And Benoît just told you that H1 was strong in terms of sales growth, actually it was also very good in terms of profitability and value creation.

And let's start with profitability on Page 9, where we compare H1 2018 adjusted operating margin to H1 2017 adjusted operating margin. As you can see, this adjusted operating margin before acquisitions came to 21.1%, showing a rise of 70 bps on H1 2017. And this 70 bps rise resulted from a good global operating performance and the adjustments of group selling price fees to inflation in raw materials and components.

In more detail, Legrand selling prices were up about 1.3% in H1 2018, and raw material and component prices were up about 2.7%. And this demonstrates a good coverage in value of raw materials and component inflation. And as already announced, this good coverage embeds a kind of bonus in Q1 due to immediate selling price increase, and in parallel, progressive rise in raw material and component prices.

On Page 10 now talking about value. You see that adjusted operating profit was up 14.4%, reflecting, we believe Legrand's capacity to generate profitable growth.

Moving now to Page 11 with another key indicator, we see the net profit attributable to the group. It was up 23.3% after €390 million in H1 2018, demonstrating also our ability to create value for our shareholders. This strong increase in net profit is the result of a lot of positives i.e., strong growth in sales, increased operating profitability, lower financial expenses, favorable change in the ForEx result, and last but not least, we already announced 3 point decrease in group income tax rate coming from lower corporate taxation in the U.S.

Moving to the last indicator of the financial performance on Page 12. You can see on the right hand side of the slide that normalized free cash flow reached €468 million and was up more than 25% compared with H1 2017. This rise was driven by a strong growth in cash flow from operations. As far as working capital requirement is concerned, we recorded usual mechanical rise in the first half.

One additional word to tell you that in the free cash flow - normalized free cash flow, it grew only 1.4% in H1, and it doesn't relate to an underperformance in H1 2018. You may remember that H1 2017 free cash flow was helped by an exceptionally low level of working capital requirement at the end of June 2017, which stood at 7.9% of sales versus an historical average level at the end of June of 10.1%. As far as the end of June 2018 working capital requirement is concerned, it was well in hand at 10.3% of sales, i.e., in line with the historical average.

That's all on my side for the good set of financial metrics in H1, and I give now the mic back to Benoît. Thank you.

Benoît Coquart

Thank you, Antoine. Let's move now to the second part of the presentation, i.e., our numerous innovation and growth initiatives. I will quickly cover four main topics: innovation with new products; international deployment of our program in recently acquired businesses; external growth; and CSR.

Starting with innovation. You can see on Page 16 and 17 that we remain very active in terms of new product launches in H1. I'll not, of course, comment all the products that are ranging from traditional products, if I may say. Like the Niloe Step user interface, [the base cube] [ph] RCB breakers, the TiLED and Impact Series of Milestone to a number of connected products, notably user interfaces with the launch of Céliane with Netatmo, dooxie, Living Now in Italy as well as smart UPS with Keor SP. But, of course, I'll be happy to answer to any question you may have on all those products.

Turning to our programs and the overseas expansions of recent acquisitions on Page 19. Starting with Eliot on the left hand side. Eliot is doing very well. 11 new connected product ventures have been announced so far this year, and the program is progressively deployed in all our geographies.

We are also successfully pursuing the geographical deployment of our international programs launched recently, including, for example, the high-performance structured cabling LCS3 system and UPS system. Finally, on the right hand side of the slide, the international development of companies we recently acquired continues to do well, especially on the Raritan Smart video business.

Moving now to acquisition driven growth on Page 21. We have been quite active in H1 with four bolt-on operations, two in digital infrastructures; one in the UPS business; and one in electrical equipment for DIY activities.

I would highlight here the acquisition of Shenzhen Clever Electronic. You may remember that we recently bought two U.S. players in the PDU business, Raritan and Server Tech, creating U.S. leadership in intelligent PDU in the U.S. With Shenzhen Clever Electronic, we have now to our existing position and in the leadership in China in a high added-value segment. More generally, this move strengthens our positions in digital infrastructures, in particular, those dedicated to data centers.

A quick word now on CSR on Page 23. To say that Legrand remains totally committed to creating sustainable value for all of its stakeholders. In that respect, we are proud that our target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 has been approved by Science Based Targets' initiative. We are the sixth company of the CAC 40 to get the approval. We are also very happy to be included for the fourth year in a row within the Corporate Knights' Global 100 and to rank amongst leading companies in the CAC 40 positivity index.

Coming now to the last topic of this earnings release on Page 25, our targets for the full year. Taking into account both its very good performance in the first half, partly benefiting from one-off items, but also an uncertain environment, Legrand fully confirms its targets for 2018. Organic growth and sales of between plus 1% and plus 4%; And adjusted operating margin before acquisitions, i.e., at 2017 scope of consolidation of between 20% and 20.5% of sales.

Now, Antoine, François and myself, are ready to open and answer your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ladies and gentlemen, we will start the question-and-answer session now. [Operator Instructions] We have a first question from Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse. Sir, please go ahead.

Andre Kukhnin

Good morning. Yes, thanks so much for taking my questions. Could I start with the obvious one on France? And if you could walk us through the reasons for the sequential slowdown in growth there and given the easier comp and the days effect?

Benoît Coquart

Yeah, hello, Andre. It's Benoît speaking. It is indeed a fact that France has been quite soft in H1. It's always difficult to comment from one quarter to another. So the longer the period, the better - or the easier it is to comment. But we consider that in H1, the French market has been quite soft, but not specifically for Legrand. When you look at GDP numbers, the GDP numbers were soft. When you're looking at what other marketer operators are reporting, it has been soft also.

And if we're in adjacent field of activity, other companies reported the quite mild and softer numbers. So the market hasn't been very supportive in France. So, it's always the same topic, that in France 60% of our sales are coming from renovation. And this piece has been quite calm. So, whether it's coming from the overall economy and development activity, from number of days, from hikes from the month of May, from the so-called neighbor shortage, that the professional bodies have been reported for more than a year now.

It's difficult for us to give you only one reason. But the fact is that the market hasn't been very supportive in France for two quarters. In this context, we do consider that our performance, plus two, is a good performance, and that we are recording interesting growth in the number of profitability [ph].

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. Thank you. And I appreciate that we can overdo, sort of laboring the trends of the quarter. But it's really that Q2 slowdown within H1, off the Q1 base, that I think most concerning. So just to double-check, was there a slowdown in end market in Q2 sequentially that you saw? Or was that the ebb and flow of all the factors that you mentioned in terms of bank holidays, timing and strikes, et cetera?

Benoît Coquart

Well, I mean, the so-called slowdowns in Q1 and Q2, it's - we are already talking of this, because Q2 is plus 1.4% and first semester is plus 2%. So I wouldn't call that a slowdown. And we are not seeing a slowdown. Be careful, not over-reading the quarterly number. When we released a very strong Q4 in France in 2017, a few of you got very excited about the potential rebound in the French market.

And we told analysts, be careful, it's not because you have a very strong quarter. That it means anything in terms of trend. So same comments would apply for the differences between Q1 and Q2. I wouldn't over-read if I may say the change in trend between Q1 and Q2. We prefer to comment the full of the first semester. And as I said, it is true indeed, that the full of the semester was quite soft in France. But, once again, not only for Legrand, but for the market, and even for the whole economy.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it, got it. Thank you. And can I ask just a couple of quick ones? Firstly, on Milestone performance, you mentioned it's been doing well in terms of growth. How has it done in terms of profitability? Has it been able to pass through all the steel price increases that we've seen in the U.S.?

Benoît Coquart

I confirm that the Milestone performance was good in terms of sales with actually a mid-single-digit growth in H1 and was also good in profitability, with profitability which was broadly in line with H1 2017. So overall, we are very happy with Milestone, both in terms of top-line and in terms of bottom-line.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. Thank you. And last one is on your data center performance. Could just give us a bit more color on, firstly, what is the overall size of your exposure now to that segment within Legrand? And how that's performed across the kind of data-center-specific products versus the traditional voltage products that go into data centers, if you can go into that sort of level of granularity?

Benoît Coquart

Well, it's very difficult for us, because the same products are getting sometimes into data centers and sometimes, into commercial buildings, hospitals, universities, and so on. When it comes to circuit breakers for example, or busbars or UPSs, a number of - the same products are going into one vertical or the other. So we are not reporting specifically numbers by end market, just because it's not possible. It's possible for a few products, I mean, if, for example, intelligent PDUs are going only to data centers. And we have recorded very good growth in intelligent PDUs.

But for the bulk of the products, most of the other product families, they are sometimes going into a data center, but also into others type of verticals. So, unfortunately, I'm not able to answer specifically what the growth we are recording in such a set vertical.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. Thank you. I appreciate that.

Thank you, so next question from Lucie Carrier from Morgan Stanley. Madam, please go ahead.

Lucie Carrier

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my question. I will have three questions. I will go one at a time. The first question I had was around the recent trade tension tariffs, and I was curious to know whether first of all you could indicate us any potential impact you see on your business from the current tariff measure that have been announced, whether this is in terms of your own sales or whether this is in terms of your supply chain?

And maybe a bit more kind of specific on that, we've heard of some companies mentioning shortages in terms of electronics components. And I was curious to know whether you could be potentially affected by that or whether you've seen any pressure in your supply chain? So that's question number one.

Benoît Coquart

Thank you, Lucie. So as far as tariff, U.S. tariff are concerned, today, two tariffs has been enacted. What we call Section 232 and Section 301 List 1. And, of course, there are other lists that are in the discussions, and so on and so forth. And on the basis of the tariff that were already enacted, the impact for 2018 should be around $10 million on our cost of goods sold. This is the order of magnitude. And, of course, we are reacting as you expect us to react.

So we are doing potential pricing actions. We are adding more productivity. We are negotiating with suppliers, and so on and so forth. This is on the tariff piece. As far as the shortages are concerned, it is true indeed that we are experiencing some pressure on a number of electronic components as a number of other market players. So here again, we have a number of action-plans going on. But sometimes, of course, we have to pay a little bit more for some of the components.

We are also building, whenever necessary, some extra inventory of some components. We are diversifying our supplier base. We are going increasingly to bunkers [ph] whenever it's needed. So, yes, unfortunately I can confirm that there are some - sometimes shortages, but I would rather call that pressure on the supply of the number of electronic component.

Lucie Carrier

And just maybe if I can have two small follow-up on this, the impact you're mentioning for 2018, is that an annualized impact? Or this is just the impact for the second half of the year that you're expecting? And are you able maybe to pinpoint at some specific components where you are seeing specific pressure?

Benoît Coquart

Well, the $10 million is really the impact we should have on the second half of 2018. So it's not an annualized impact. And once again, it is based on what has been so far enacted. Of course, this impact we should have in the second half of 2018, provided the tariff increase last until the end of the year, and this is part of the uncertainty with the tariff. It is what tariff will be enacted, with which rate, which will - which origin of countries and how long will it last. All that leaves a number of uncertainties, but based on what was enacted so far and assuming that that they will happen until the end of the year, the impact should be $10 million in the second half of 2018.

And as far as the shortage is concerned, we, for example, have a number of difficulty to get the products on a number of, what we call, capacitors, for example, either ceramic capacitors or traditional capacitors, but I suspect that you might hear the same from a number of players. So it's not something specific to Legrand here again, it's something that a number of players are experiencing.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you. Thank you for the color. My second question was around Italy. I think you've mentioned some restock from your distributors in Italy. I'm not sure whether there was already in the first quarter or whether this is specific to the second quarter? And I was just curious how much do you think it has been adding to your sales growth and potentially, also lifting up your margin a little bit higher?

Benoît Coquart

Well, sales inventory build-up was really on Q2, and this was - this is something we expected actually. This is coming from the fact that we have launched this new Living Now range, which is a very important range for Italy, because it aims at - for those who know our catalog, it aims at replacing Living Light in absolute. So really important branches for Legrand and it has a number of features in it.

And whenever we launch such a range, traditionally, the distributors are building up some inventory in order to serve the market. So it was in Q2 with a possible reverse impact on H2. When you have some inventory build-up, at some point, you also have the sellout the inventory before you build back additional inventory. So this was for Q2.

As far as Q1 is concerned, we highlighted, when we released our Q1 numbers, that the sales in Italy were somehow boosted by favorable basis for comparison in 2017. You remember that the Q1 2017 was up in Italy by 1.9%, I think. So to make a long story short, Q1 Italian performance was supported or boosted by basis for comparison. Q2, very good performance in Italy was supported or boosted by inventory build-up and this phenomenon could have some adverse one-off impact on H2. How much does it add, it's always difficult to say. It adds a few million euros of sales, obviously, now.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you. And then my last question, actually, still on Italy. Of course, with some of the political uncertainty and so on, we are hearing about some changes in terms of a little bit of slowdown in the economy, some changes in terms of approval in the entity that approves construction projects and so on. I was just wondering, what you have seen and how you think about this market for the second half of the year, considering the recent political change and the uncertainty.

Benoît Coquart

Well, Lucie, you know Legrand almost as much as I do. So you know that it is extremely difficult for us to forecast what will happen in the months to come, because we have an order book and very little visibility. It is true that the Italian situation is somehow uncertain, especially the political situation. People in Italy are, so far, not negative on the Italian market for the quarters to come, so they - didn't experience between, for example, at the end of 2017 and the first half of 2018 any sort of slowdown.

Our point in Italy is not a warning. It's just to highlight the fact that we believe the sort of sustainable growth rate in Italy in H1 was more close to 4%, let's say, if I have to choose a number, than 6%. So we really wanted to highlight the fact that there were some elements that boosted a bit of performance, but it remains the fact that we did a very good first half in Italy and that all themes [ph] are not pessimistic for the rest of the year. Having in mind the fact that in our trade, it's very difficult to have a clear visibility on what will happen in the months to come.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Next question from Mr. Gaël De Bray from Deutsche Bank. Sir, please go ahead.

Gaël De Bray

Thanks very much, and good morning, everybody. I have two questions, please. The first one is about the margin bridge in Q2. Could you give us a little bit more details on the bridge really, because the underlying margin before other operating expenses is actually down year-on-year in nearly all geographies? And I think it is a little bit surprising given the acceleration in growth. So what's really driving the slightly lower margin performance?

And the second question is about the pricing environment. I mean, a few electrical equipment suppliers have talked about increased price realization this quarter. Some others have mentioned higher price, rises to come probably in the second half. And I know your prices typically follow general inflation trends, but I don't think we've seen any sort of improvement between Q1 and Q2 for you, at least not yet. But given the inflationary pressures that we see right now on wages, on tariffs, on the supply chain challenges and so on and so forth. I mean, could you perhaps elaborate a bit on your pricing strategy for H2? Thanks.

Antoine Burel

Hello, Gaël. Antoine speaking. Actually, I will take the two questions, because maybe there is a link between the two.

Gaël De Bray

Yes.

Antoine Burel

Starting with the adjusted operating margin of Q2, you are right in saying that there is a - before operating items a difference, year-on-year, a bridge difference between Q1 and Q2, that's the first point. If we start with figure now on to Q2, the adjusted operating margin stood at 21.7%. It was 21.2% in Q2 2017. That is 50 bps more than last year. And excluding acquisition, it is even plus 60 bps in Q2, that is all-in and your question was before other operating items, but you also know, Gaël, that this is not the way we manage countries and the management is done at the very bottom line.

Now to complete my answer, because your point was certainly focusing on gross margin. And in Q2, gross margin - reported gross margin is down 60 bps before acquisition, it's actually 20 bps. And 60 bps is what you see in our reporting, and before acquisitions, it's only, if I can say so, minus 20 bps decline in gross margin in Italy last year. 20 bps is a few million. You also have in mind, and here I come to the link between the two questions that in Q1, because in Q1, it was up, in Q2, it was down.

You'll remember that in Q1, we benefited from the bonus of a few million due to - as I was saying in my preceding comment a few minutes ago, due to the fact that we had benefited in Q1 from immediate selling prices increase, and in parallel, a progressive rise in raw material and component prices.

To sum up, gross margin first before acquisition is, I would say, only down 20 bps in Q2 vis-à-vis a rise in Q1 and this shift is partly due to this slight bonus we had in Q1. Now you would say we remain with a drop of 20 bps in Q2. Then maybe something on that. First, you know that, again, we manage currently the bottom line. Second, that the price increase we had in H1 or in Q1 or in Q2 is covering in value, the raw material and components inflation at the margin. And third, the fact that we are in many countries, many channels, and let's take the example of Rest of the World.

We have gross margin up in Q1. We have gross margin down in Q2. But you know that we are in 40 countries in Rest of the World. And at the end of the day, adjusted operating margin is good on both quarters and bottom-line. If you take the example of China, in the U.S. you have maybe the same pattern with a good rise in gross margin in Q1 and decline in Q2. But both - in both quarters, we have a good operating profitability. Why? Because depending on channel, you can have a low gross margin, low SG&A. This is the case, for example, in the retail activity. And if we take the lighting control activity, you have high gross margin, high SG&A, but again both are good in operating profitability.

Then we have to be a bit cautious looking at the P&L on a line-by-line basis, because first as far as management of performance is concerned, this is not the way we manage the countries. We are managing them at the bottom line. Then this is a choice of the U.S. team to promote, for example, retail business. If there is no opportunity there, then it could impact the gross margin, but at the end of the day, operating profitability will be protected, because also SG&A will be lower.

Or if we have good project in lighting business and it will see a rise in gross margin and the rise in SG&A. Then, you'll see that my answer is finally saying something very simple. We do not see any issue between Q1 and Q2. We have this form of one-off effect in Q1. And this is a fact that we already announced when releasing Q1 earnings. And now, for the rest of the analysis, you have this kind of a mix of countries, mix of channel, the fact that again countries are managed at the bottom-line and that it will influence the line of the P&L.

But again, what consists at the bottom-line. And here, we have plus 70 bps, sorry, [ph] before acquisition in adjusted operating margin vis-à-vis last year for H1, and plus 60 bps in Q2. Then it's not a huge difference. Q2 - I made the link between just question one and question two. Then the point is that, yes, selling price increase was a bit lower in Q1 - Q2, sorry, than Q1 for simple reasons. It's that you remember when we released our Q1 earnings, we said two things. We said, we increased prices at the end of - at the beginning of Q1, sorry, when material inflation finally is a bit progressive.

And second, last year, due to this inflation that came progressively in the P&L, you may remember that quarter after quarter we said that selling prices were progressive. Then between Q1 and Q2, you have this basis for comparison due to the fact that this year, we increased prices at the beginning of the year. And last year, it was progressive. It's not - I know a slowdown of - well, reduction in selling price [forward or pricing forward] [ph]. It's just a question of basis for comparison. Is it clear?

Gaël De Bray

Yes, it is. But I guess, now, in terms of your pricing approach for the second half, I mean, do you intend to accelerate a bit more on the pricing side to cover what seems to be a generally inflationary environment?

Antoine Burel

Some countries have planned to increase again their selling prices in H2. It's done really on a country-by-country basis. And we provide them with all the information needed in terms of inflation received. We discussed that. And then, this is our responsibility to see how to mitigate that, it would be through selling price increase, productivity, price adaptation, whatever you want.

But to answer your question, it will be the case in some countries and we will continue to monitor this raw material and component inflation. If it were to accelerate, certainly, we will initiate additional initiatives. And again, you know the story we have with - potentially some lag effect, because when - if we see additional inflation coming through Q3, it will take one or two or three quarters - or it's one or two quarters before being able to pass it to the market, because we do not increase our prices every week.

Gaël De Bray

Okay. Thanks very much, Antoine.

Antoine Burel

Thank you, Gaël.

Okay. Thank you. Next question from William Mackie from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

William Mackie

Very good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking the question. Can I just start at a very high level? Perhaps it's simple, but I'm sure with a good explanation. Your guidance of 1% to 4% growth for the year, after achieving 5.2% growth in the first half, appears very conservative, in the sense that, even in the second half of the year at the top of your guidance, it would imply a sub-3% growth.

Then when I think about your achievements with selling prices and the general momentum in your main end markets, it seems out of sync with what we should be thinking. So perhaps, could you explain a little more why you chose to stick with the guidance at this point in the year against the backdrop of such a strong underlying growth in the first quarter?

The second is more perhaps on your product introduction pipeline. Can you just update us with where you are in the implementation of Eliot throughout the product pipeline, and how much further the innovation rollout has to go in terms of bringing the connected product to market?

And then lastly, four deals in the first quarter is encouraging to show the momentum and the continued execution of that part of your growth in the business model. But perhaps you could highlight a bit more about how you see the pipeline from - for M&A, and where your priorities lie with regard to the allocation of capital for inorganic growth? Thank you.

Benoît Coquart

Hello, William. So I'll take the three questions, starting with the numbers, so plus 5.2% reported organic growth, as you rightly said for the first half. And our guidance, which is between plus 1% and plus 4%. A few comments, number one, obviously, we don't believe that the most likely scenario is to be at plus 1% at the end of the year. This is not the scenario in which we believe.

This being said, we have fully confirmed the guidance despite we are above the upper end of the range, which is 5.2% for two reasons. Number one, as we said, we believe that this 5.2% is somehow boosted by one-offs in the first half. It's always difficult to put a number, but if you consider that Italy should be running more at the 4% growth rate and that the rest of Europe should be running more at 5% or 6% growth rate, you end up with this 5.2% without the one-off being probably closer to 4%, number one.

Number two, you have a number of uncertainties that remain, and since Legrand has no order-book and very little visibility, we of course have to take into account some uncertainties, and why? I don't want to write down a list of the [night made a museum] [ph], as we may call that. But you have tariff in the U.S., you have the Brexit uncertainty even though we have recorded a slight increase in sales in H1.

You have political and stable situation in a few countries, such as Italy and Spain. You have Brazil that suffered from this strike in May, June and which will be uncertain until at least the next elections. You have this pressure on electronic components. So all that push us, I mean, should, of course, when you're managing a company such as Legrand, be integrated into your plan, so all that explains why, even though we are recording higher than 4% growth in H1 and we confirm a plus 1% to plus 4% guidance.

As far as Eliot is concerned, we usually give a lot more information on Eliot on a yearly basis, and that's where we report on our plan. We're not doing this on a half year results. So what we said at the end of last year was that, in terms of number of products families, we already have more than 30 product families that we're incorporating at Eliot capabilities.

So we were halfway between the initial number in 2015 of 20 and the target number in 2020 of 40. And that we were recording good growth on Eliot products. Obviously, this plan is continuing in H1, will continue in H2, and amongst the launches that incorporate some Eliot capabilities, we've already mentioned Céliane with Netatmo in France, and we should also mention, there's Living Now fans in Italy, which is also an Eliot-compatible, plus we have a number of other Eliot-compatible products such as UPS, for example.

So in other words, we are very happy with the progress of our Eliot plan. We are on plan, on target, growing, but we'll give more information when we report yearly numbers in [Technical Difficulty]. As far as the M&A is concerned, we have announced four deals from, let's say, small size to mid-size. So those are the traditional bolt-on acquisitions made by Legrand. And I can confirm that we have a pipeline which remain full of those mid-sized acquisitions.

So we have a lot of them in our files. We have a lot of contacts going on. We have a lot of discussions going on. Now it's always the same story. When will those discussions come to a conclusion, it's always difficult to say, but you should keep seeing number of those bolt-on acquisitions in the quarters to come. I can confirm that.

William Mackie

That's great. Thank you very much. Two short follow-ups. Firstly, on Eliot. As you increase your experience in the relevant countries in introducing the product portfolio towards your target of 40, could you comment a little bit on how the gross margin structures of your Eliot-connected products typically compares to the more traditional final low-voltage offer that was always within the catalog?

And then secondly, perhaps a question for Antoine, as a follow-up. The working capital development and the increase in working capital that we saw in the first half, partly, I'm sure, supported to - or driven by the need to support service levels for your customer base. But should we think that, that level is now stable in the second half? Were there particular countries where you saw the change in working capital occur? And what are you expecting in terms of a release from working capital in H2? Thank you.

Benoît Coquart

So I'll take the first question and let Antoine answering the second one. A lot of experience of gross margin of Eliot products that will have to tackle the operating margin of Eliot products, because even on, let's say, traditional non-Eliot products, you can have products with very high gross margins and products with lower gross margins. But at the end, what matters is really the operating income, because the level of SG&A could also vary from one product to another.

So if you look at the operating margin level, the golden rule at Legrand applies whether a product is Eliot or is not Eliot. In other words, the level of margin you are getting from a product will really depend on the market share more than on the products having itself, or more than on the fact that it is connected or not connected.

In other words, if you have a good market share on a given product family, you will have a good profitability on the non-connected and connected part of the family. If you don't have a good market share, then you won't have a good margin. So in other words, if your question is, is the gross margin evolution in Q2 coming from the fact that we are selling a lot more Eliot products? The answer is no. The answer - and the rationale behind the gross margin evolution in Q2 was given by Antoine. It's not connected at all to the Eliot piece of the business. Antoine, for the second question may be?

Antoine Burel

Yes. We have - maybe to come back on the explanation about the working capital requirement valuation in H1. It should be clear that we ended the semester with a ratio of working capital requirement to sales of 10.3%. And if you look at the average of 2012 to 2016 for the end of the semester of all those years, the five years, it was 10.1%. And you see end of June, we are very much in line with this historical average despite a number of acquisitions since this period, and that the acquisitions we made, they don't have this level of 10%, it's higher than that.

And we are at the end of June of 2018 in line with historical levels. It happened that last year due to some phenomenon that impacted the fact that the end of the quarter was a bit lower in terms of activity that the working capital requirement at the end of June 2017 was low at 7.9%. And that's - we do not see any issue coming from H1 of 2018 or the end of H1 of 2018. It's more a question of ready for comparison. And your question, if I'm correct, William, was about - from support that we would give to our customers then the DSO if not deviated in 2018, and if I take the same sequence of figures or countries to the volume, end of June of 2018, we were at 13.6%.

The average for 2012, 2016 was 13.8% then it was even a bit below at the end of 2018 - June 2018, vis-à-vis this historical average of 13.8%. And here also, you see that we are very much in line, but also in June 2017, the level was 12.3%, then we have this question of basis for comparison, no deviation in DSO management at the end of June 2018. It's clear that the acceleration of sales created a valuation in value, which is not abnormal, but no deviation impact.

And the last point, on inventory, we have more or less the same pattern. We have a bit of, may be safety stock due to potential shortage in electronic components in France, but it is not meaningful. And this is not what is changing the picture at the end of June. Is it clear or like that or...

William Mackie

It's very clear. Thank you very much. Excellent explanation. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a new question from Alasdair Leslie from Société Générale. Please go ahead.

Alasdair Leslie

Yeah, good morning. Just a couple of follow-up questions. Firstly, just on component shortages. I was wondering whether you could clarify were they - you saw that already impact Q2 growth. And also confirm, is this already a global phenomenon for you or perhaps you have more flexibility in some areas and may be geographically, there's some regions that are going to be more impacted than others for you, on a kind of go forward basis?

And then the second follow-up is just on data centers. Wondering if you could give any detail on how you are positioned now in terms of addressing the different areas of the data center market, so hyper-scale, Kolos kind of enterprise? My understanding was Raritan was quite fixed on enterprise, Server Technology, a little bit more on large - very large data centers. Some other businesses you have acquired, a bit more mixed.

And then maybe also how about your positions just in terms of capturing the upcoming growth potential in edge data centers as well, and maybe you can provide any commentary on whether you are particularly focused on, say, cell towers, telcos for the upcoming rollout of 5G, your positioning in retail channels, et cetera. Thank you.

Benoît Coquart

Okay. I will take the first, Alasdair. Good morning. Saying that there is importance there, then we consider that slight shortage we experienced some components, the supply did not affect our growth in Q2 and neither in H1. It is not enough meaningful for affecting our growth today or even tomorrow. I don't know for tomorrow, we'll see.

But the second point about is it global or local? Do we have any flexibility? I think it's a global phenomenon that does not apply to Legrand. Obviously, more general, in terms of, again, higher but also more general in terms of geography then we talked about some sourcing from China or some stuff like that.

And then to sum up, we monitor that very carefully, because it's important for us, it's part of the good management or bad management of a business now that we'd be able to anticipate to change suppliers to have a bit of safety stuff. But well targeted, not to affect too much of free cash flow, then this is clearly what we do on a day-to-day basis. Now coming back to the impact of these shortages, we can have in some components, no meaningful impact on Legrand and no impact on sales potential.

Antoine Burel

Well, as far as the second question is concerned, it would require a couple of hours explanation. So to make a very long story short, in terms of type of data centers, we are present on all types of data centers. So collocation, enterprise, smaller proximity data centers and so on. And we are present either in the white - what we call the white rooms, so the data server room, let's say, or in the technical room.

In the white room, we are active components such as Raritan cabinets, for example, where we make a number of acquisitions through small PDUs, through structured cabling, through wire-mesh and a number of other products. In the technical rooms, we updated through the traditional Legrand settings, if I may say so, power protection offer, busbar, transformers and so on.

In terms of geographical reach, we are probably somehow overexposed to data centers in the U.S., because we've made a number of acquisitions there. As a reminder, we acquired two PDU companies. We also acquired, a few years back, Electrorack cabinet company. We were very present and active into connectivity piece of the business through the Optronics range. So we're probably a bit overexposed in the U.S. to data centers compared to other geographies.

Now we have rollout plan, which is worldwide, and which is as usual at Legrand made of easier organic growth. So for example, we are currently rolling out Raritan smart PDUs all over the world and it's going very fast. And this rollout program is also made of specific web-targeted acquisitions whenever we feel that we are missing the market access or we are missing the products, so the reason why we acquired Shenzhen Clever.

We were having a very small position in PDU in China through Raritan, and we thought that in order to give a boost to data center approach in China, it was the right move to acquire a leader in smart PDU there. So it's a very specific answer, but going into data center strategy would take us, unfortunately, a few hours.

Alasdair Leslie

Okay. Well, thanks very much. Just on that comment then may be a follow-up. You say, you're over indexed U.S. Is it therefore also fair to say you're kind of under indexed Europe at the moment? I just wonder whether this is kind of the opportunities to perhaps address that inorganically.

Benoît Coquart

Which one? I'm sorry.

Alasdair Leslie

Your comment about being over indexed U.S. I just wonder, kind of conversely, does that mean therefore that you're kind of under indexed Europe and whether you can address that maybe for acquisitions?

Benoît Coquart

Not sure I understand the question, actually. My comment was the fact that we are - as a percent, probably, because, once again, we are not tracking the percentage of our sales by verticals. As a percentage of our sales, we're probably doing more sales in data centers in the U.S. than elsewhere, because we made a number of acquisitions there. To make a long story short, we are number one in increase in PDU in the U.S., for example, which is product specifically dedicated for white space in the data centers.

Now if your question is, will we continue to look at potential acquisitions in the data center field? The answer is obviously yes, and there are many geographies, where we have ongoing contact with potential companies. That would be a nice add-on to our data center benefaction.

Alasdair Leslie

Great. Thank you. Thanks, Benoît.

Thank you. Next question from Graham Phillips from Jefferies. Sir, please go ahead.

Graham Phillips

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Couple of questions. Just on France, I know you commented why the economic indicators, if that were some of the reasons why you were underperforming there, but I'm sure your ambition is to outgrow the market. Can you talk specifically is whether there has been increased competition? Obviously, we can follow the performance of your distributors there and you do continue to underperform. So perhaps you're not selling the right products. Is the ambition to outgrow the market? Do you need to make an acquisition there? That's my first question.

Benoît Coquart

Well, I don't agree at all with your view that we are underperforming. No, let's - you're talking about the distributor. Let's take to see the numbers. In France - because Rexel released the numbers this morning. In France, Rexel is increasing its sales by plus 2.9% in the first half. I'm taking the comparable measure to Legrand. So at current number of days, we are not reporting the sales at constant number of days, so it should take the sale metrics at Legrand at current number of days.

Legrand is reporting plus 2% and Rexel is reporting plus 2.9%. Now out of those 2.9%, Rexel in their press release indicates that they have a copper effect of plus 0.8%. So excluding copper, if my reading of the press release is correct, excluding copper, Rexel growth in France is plus 2.1% and we are doing plus 2%. And on top of that, Rexel is publicly stating their release, are they gaining market share.

So looking at the numbers, I really don't see where we can - you can come to the conclusion that we are underperforming the French market, plus 2.1% gaining market share against plus 2%. It's about the same number. Now obviously, we would love to do a lot more than that and our ambition is to do more than that. And that's the reason why we are putting in place a number of initiatives in France. We are launching Céliane with Netatmo. We are launching dooxie, which is an interesting new range of access user interfaces. We are opening show rooms. We are investing in digital and so on.

So we are putting in place all the pieces of the Legrand model, and so that we can do better than 2%, but at the end, our performance also depends on the French market, underlying market. And the fact that the French underlying market has not been very supportive in the past months. Look again at the GDP numbers. The GDP numbers are not very supportive either. So is the competition tough in France? Yes, of course it is. It has always been. And it will remain tough, as it is tough in all of our geographies. I don't know any geography where I can tell that we don't - are not facing a tough competition. That's the nature of our business. Are we losing market share in France? The answer is no.

Graham Phillips

Okay. Thank you for the explanation. But do you think your pricing also benefited from copper then in the first or second quarter?

Benoît Coquart

We are not buying any - or may have, marginally, some copper cable. So that's why the comparison with our distributor, excluding copper is important, because copper cable, it can boost - one way or the other, actually. Sometimes it's boosting, sometimes it's only capping the performance of our distributors by 0.5 point, 1 point, 1.5 points. That's the reason why they are usually reporting their performance, including and excluding cables.

But we not - we are selling almost no cable. So that's the reason why we are trying to compare apples to apples, so our performance versus our distributors performance between cable. Now if your question is, do we have a pricing issue in France? The answer is no. We don't have any pricing issue in France.

Graham Phillips

Okay. Thank you. And second question really just a general outlook for building construction activity in Europe. You've sometimes pointed to some of indicators, whether they be sentiment or otherwise and also the iPhone industry came out with a little bit more cautious outlook for building construction activity. Can you give some sort of overall view for Europe in terms of the way you think sentiment and activity is going?

Benoît Coquart

Well, it's always a very difficult exercise probably more difficult for Legrand than for other companies, because as you know, we have no visibility at all. We barely know what we will have to deliver tomorrow, to make long story short. So as you do, we realize or emerge on input from external specialist and for example, it is true that this is part of the reasoning why we have exercised uncertainties. It's true that when reading the IMF report, the last IMF World Economic Outlook dated July 2016, the IMF seems to be a bit more cautious on the months or quarters to come than it was a few months back. With work that chassis [ph] expansion is becoming less even, risk to the outlook amounting.

So the IMF itself is a bit more cautious, emphasizing the fact that you have a number of uncertainties ahead. Now, frankly speaking, it's extremely difficult to - even though we remain positive for the second half and for the full of the year, it's extremely difficult first of give you precise input about the construction market. We can do that on a yearly basis and a half year basis, it will be difficult, and as you do, we rely on external sources.

Graham Phillips

Okay, thank you. And just finally on CapEx, again, just the numbers for where would the full year might end up, because the long term, I think, numbers are 3% to 3.5% CapEx and capitalized R&D of sales. And you have had sort of 1.4% and 2.4% in the first and second quarters. Are we still in an upward trajectory on that? Are we - do you think you will come in well below the 3% to 3.5% level?

Antoine Burel

Antoine speaking. I will take this one. Maybe starting with figure, the - your point is correct that H1 2018 is low at 2.2% of sales versus last year, 2.6%. Now, two things are very important. The first one is that you have a usual seasonality between H1 and H2. And then you have in mind that being at 2.6% end of June 2017, we ended the year at 3.2%. This was not specific to 2017. This is, again, the usual [indiscernible]. Then CapEx always accelerates in the second half of the year.

The second comment I will have is that depending on year you can have, what we could call, project phasing treatment [ph] in 2018. We consider that in the second half, we should see a number of initiatives in terms of new products, investments of productivity and [indiscernible] that could come. Then, it's very difficult to give a clear point of steak on CapEx, because it's not a day-to-day story. You can have a big topic in November or December or in January or February the year after.

We seem to say first line generation no - of course, no match is need as far as CapEx is concerned, again, because we intend to be very active on new products and productivity. Then there is no reason for being on a long term basis above or below the range of 3% to 3.5% you were quoting. And it's not an easy answer, and I'm not sure you will be fully satisfied with this answer. But I cannot tell you it will be 3.4%, 3.5%, 3.6% or 3.2% for this year.

At this stage, it's difficult to say. What I can tell you is that it should accelerate in H2. It will accelerate in H2 and we continue to have a very strong program in terms of new products, what have been explained by Benoît. And, of course, it will be affected in our overall CapEx in the quarters to come. Will it be Q3, Q4 next year, time will tell.

Graham Phillips

Okay. Thanks very much for the explanation.

Antoine Burel

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a new question from Ji Cheong from Citi. Sir, please go ahead.

Ji Cheong

Hi, Ji Cheong at Citi. Thanks for taking my question. I just have a quick follow-up on the favorable one-off effects you mentioned for the rest of Europe. I think you mentioned Eastern Europe and Turkey. Can you elaborate what the details are for this and is this impact just within the second quarter or throughout the first half?

And also, you mentioned that ex one offs, the rest of Europe should be running more at 5% to 6% growth. Is this for the first half comparison or for the second quarter comparison? Thank you.

Benoît Coquart

Well, it's - so as far as your first question is concerned, it's a mix of a lot of different effects. You have some exceptional projects. You have some businesses here and there, some inventory buildup, you have some commercial actions that prompted sales, so it's mix - you don't have one single element. It's a mix of elements.

And some of them could have an adverse impact on H2, even though it's difficult to quantify. But as explained for Italy, when you have some inventory buildup in a given country, sometimes - but at the time to say that would be implemented or is done, you may have some adverse impacts on your sales on a given quarter. So, yes, we think that part of that could have an adverse impact on H2, even though it's difficult to quantify and even though the total performance for rest of Europe will remain very good in 2018.

Now, second, the comment on the 5% to 6%, which is an estimate. It's not a hard number, of course, it's for H1. The feeling we have when talking to our teams locally is that - and size their way is difficult to do. When you get rid of those one offs, the pace of growth we're having is probably 5%, 6%. It's probably, let's say, half what we have shown in the first half.

But I wouldn't like this methods on the one off to, let's say, hide the fact that the performance in the rest of Europe is structurally very good. It's mainly coming from a number of initiatives having put in place, new products, commercial excellence, efficient [ph] for the commercial organization locally, I'm speaking of Turkey, for example, leverage on the acquisition that were made. So growth is really sound, solid and coming from fundamental reasons, but it was a bit [excess distributed] [ph], that's my point now.

So to make a long story short, this 5% to 6% comment was, let's say, for the first half of the year, not specifically for Q2. And we already made actually the same comment when we released the Q1 number.

Ji Cheong

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. We don't have any more questions for the moment. [Operator Instructions] We have a new question from Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse. Sir, please go ahead.

Andre Kukhnin

Yes, hello again. Thanks very much for taking the follow up. I just want to double check on the pricing comment you made at the beginning when walking through the bridge. I was sort on and off unfortunately. Can I just confirm, you said the pricing was up 1.3% in H1? Is that right? And then secondly, was that offsetting the raw material impact fully or not?

Antoine Burel

It's very important to come back on that if it was not clear. Then…

Andre Kukhnin

I think it was clear, I was just us off on the line, but if you could clarify, that would be great. Thank you.

Antoine Burel

No problem. Then, yes, selling price increase was 1.3% for the first semester. And in front of that, there's increase in the raw material and components was 2.7%. And what we say is that in absolute terms, in euro terms, if I can say so, it demonstrates a good coverage. It means that in absolute value, the euro generated by the selling price increase is more than the impact we have in euro on our cost of goods sold due to raw material and component inflation, that good provides in absolute value.

But when you have 1.3% on the top line and 2.7% on the COGS, you don't cover in relative terms or in margin. And this is not new, this is something we have explained for last year, also in 2010, 2011, is that when the inflation is accelerating to 2, 3, 4, maybe more than that, we manage this inflation through, I would call it, a coverage in absolute euro or in value. And when the inflation is low or even done, in that case we have, of course, the coverage and value, but also in terms of margin.

Andre Kukhnin

That's very clear. Thank you very much.

Antoine Burel

Thank you.

Thank you. We don't have any more questions for the moment. [Operator Instructions] We don't have any question. Back to you for the conclusions.

Benoît Coquart

Well, thank you very much for having attended this conference call. I understand that for most of you, it's a busy day. So we won't take more of your time. If you have any follow-up questions, of course, please feel free to call François Poisson. Antoine Burel and myself will be happy to get you into more details. So, thank you very much. Happy holidays for those of you who will go on holidays in a few days. And see you in the months to come. Thank you.

Antoine Burel

Bye.

