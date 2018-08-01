Buy This 4.2% Yielding Dividend Stock

Financially, the business is growing and the recent acquisition of Bank Chile will act as a further catalyst.

Ahead of its earnings later in August it is trading at a rock solid 11 times earnings and is a cornerstone in many dividend portfolios.

While the earnings season for the big American banks has come to an end with results generally beating expectations, Canadian banks are yet to follow. Canada's Big Five banks - the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia aka Scotiabank (BNS) - are all due to report earnings in late August.

Source: Financial Post, all image courtesy remains

Bank of Nova Scotia currently appears very attractive, trading above a 4% yield following its announcement to buy MD Financial Management for C$2.59B, of which more than half will be equity-financed diluting existing shareholders.

What's going on at Bank of Nova Scotia?

The Bank of Nova Scotia, as part of Canada's illustrious Big Five, has a history of uninterrupted dividend payments dating back to the year 1833.

It currently trades at a P/E of 11.0 and a yield of 4.2%. It is trading almost 12% below its 52-week high and has performed worst in 2018 YTD among the big Canadian banks.

BNS data by YCharts

This valuation is also attractive to its peers of which, apart from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, all are distinctly priced at a higher valuation.

BNS P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Fundamentally, the bank beat expectations with both earnings releases in 2018 and its second quarter was its best for some time with revenue up by 7.3% and EPS beating consensus by $0.03. The bank is very well-capitalized with a CET1 ratio of 12% up a full 80bps compared to Q1 as the bank moved to Basel II floor valuation.

Net income for the quarter rose to C$2,177M with growth being broad-based across its four business segments. Around 47% of net income comes from its largest segment "Canadian Bank" where net income grew slowest with 5% Y/Y driven by strong asset growth, margin expansion and lower provision for credit losses. Generally, in the mature Canadian banking market investors should not expect a lot of growth with growth mostly moving in tandem with economic fundamentals, most importantly home prices.

Source: FY2018/Q2 Scotiabank Earnings Presentation

International Banking posted 14% growth in net income which was driven by strong loan and deposit growth in Latin America, a lower effective tax rate in the U.S. and slightly offset by lower net interest margin. In order to align the reporting period from its recent majority stake purchase in BBVA Chile, the 14% growth figure includes a one-off 4pp impact from one month of additional earnings reported for Chile. This acquisition actually closed on July 6, 2018, and is a key transaction for Scotiabank to extend its presence in the Pacific Alliance region by creating the 4th largest bank in Chile with a 14% loan market share. The acquisition is expected to create a leading Chilean bank in a stable market with solid and favorable economic fundamentals. Synergies are estimated at around C$150-180M once BBVA is fully phased in. This will further help grow the bank's customer base and profitability metrics. Other notable moves to strengthen its Pacific Alliance region foothold include the acquisition of Citibank's consumer and SME operations in Columbia and the 51% stake in Banco Cencosud turning Scotiabank into the second-largest issuer of credit cards in Peru.

With home prices in Canada retreating from their stratospheric highs or at least flattening off, particularly in hot spots Toronto and Vancouver, key focus should be placed on the quality of the mortgage portfolio, how it performs, and if any declines in housing prices change these indicators going forward. The bank's Chief Risk Officer, Daniel Moore, commented on that:

Our residential mortgage portfolio is of high quality and lower risk. 47% is insured, and the uninsured portfolio has an average loan to value of 54%, providing a substantial home equity buffer

Source: FY2018/Q2 Earnings Call

That shows the strength of the bank's portfolio and provides some safety assurance despite Canadian consumer indebtedness continuing to grow. This is also helped by the fact that with Canada's economy being robust, although not as strong as the U.S. as Canada did not have the luxury of a sizable corporate tax reform, consumer debt is actually fueling GDP, given that delinquencies and bankruptcies are trending down in Canada.

Exactly one year ago, i.e. at the end of Q2/2017, the LTV ratio (mortgage amount over value of property) has been slightly lower at 51%. Back then internal stress tests highlighted that even in case of a 50% drop in housing prices in key markets of Toronto and Vancouver, the bank's "housing-related losses are negligible. And, while unsecured does experience higher losses, this is still very manageable for the bank."

Unfortunately, the bank did not mention that figure ever again so it may have changed but given that LTV is only 3pp higher compared to a year ago, potential housing-related losses should remain negligible.

I regularly listen to earnings calls from the stocks I own, but with banks those really do not add much as apart from a general quarterly review analysts are picking up individual PCL ratios, individual mortgage growth rates or the development of personal deposits. While those metrics are important, I do not see much value in trying to dissect them on a quarterly basis and figuring out what a few pp here or there could mean for the bank.

What's in store for dividend investors?

What's more important is to focus on the long-term picture and in that regard placing your money in a bank that has one of the longest dividend payment streaks ever is a solid decision. Over the last 45 years, strong earnings growth has led to dividend increases in 43 years. Its 10-year EPS growth stands at 9% while dividends increased at a 7% clip in the same time. The current dividend translates to an EPS payout ratio of 45%. The bank is targeting to grow EPS at 7%+ pace over the mid-term which should also translate into similar dividend growth going forward.

The Canadian banks are a solid and sizable component of my dividend portfolio as their rather boring business is producing steadily rising and reliable dividend income. Over the long term, I intend to further add to my existing holdings as when it comes to long-term dividend growth, Canada's banks have one of the most impeccable track records.

And you should not fall victim to the bias that Canada's banks are only about Canada. It is true that for Scotiabank the majority of earnings is still generated in Canada, but its international segment is growing fast with several acquisitions and investments. All this should help build a better bank, for customers drive continued growth for the bank and its shareholders.

Investor takeaway

Investing in the Bank of Nova Scotia is currently deemed attractive as the valuation compared to its peers is really while its fundamental business is performing well. The dividend remains safe just as it has been for more than a century. Trading roughly 12% away from its 52-week high gives investors some safety cushion.

When the bank reports earnings in late August another C$0.03 increase in its quarterly dividend (equals roughly 3.8%) is expected, which based on Tuesday's closing price gives investors an almost 4.4% yield. The bank is known for its very long streak of consecutive dividend payments and its reliability to increase those.

When such a stock is trading at an attractive valuation it makes a great purchase for any long-term oriented dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, CM, RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision. I am long all stocks mentioned in the portfolio composition table.