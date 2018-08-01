ZAGG Inc's (ZAGG) CEO Chris Ahern on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Brendon Frey - Managing Director, ICR, Investor Relations

Chris Ahern - Chief Executive Officer

Brad Holiday - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Dave King - ROTH Capital

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley FBR

Jonathan Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ZAGG second quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

Chris Ahern

Thank you, Brendon. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. It's been a very good start to 2018 as we achieved strong gains year-to-date for each of our key financial metrics, notably for the six months.

Sales increased 11% to $231 million. Gross margins improved by 170 basis points. Net income improved nearly $13 million. And adjusted EBITDA increased 66% to $24 million.

Our second quarter performance was also solid and in line with our expectations, keep us on track to achieve the full-year outlook we established and communicated back in May.

Q2 results were driven by strong sales of our InvisibleShield screen protection line available for all major OEM devices, including the new core products we introduced this spring for Samsung Galaxy S9.

In addition, we've continued to expand our innovative InvisibleShield On Demand program throughout Europe and North America. As a reminder, ISOD is a great solution for retailers as it allows them to maximize their limited shelf space to efficiently supply and instantly produce screen protection for more than 4,000 mobile devices available in the market.

During the quarter, we also experienced increased demand for our mophie portable battery packs and growing ecosystem of the wireless charging products, which now includes wireless battery cases and universal high-speech charge pads and a new compact wireless charging travel kit that we launched back in May.

Importantly, these strong results have allowed us to maintain our market-leading share position in all our major categories of screen protection, battery cases, and portable battery packs, while also strengthening our number two position in the water charge by category.

In an effort to make our premium screen protection products and world-class support more convenient than ever, we recently entered into an exciting new partnership with Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing repair franchise in North America.

The partnership will align more than 430 CPR franchise locations with 100 ZAGG franchise locations across the US and Canada as premier destinations for same-day cell phone repair and refurbishing services, invisible screen protection sales, InvisibleShield warranty replacement and InvisibleShield On Demand services.

With this partnership, our goal is to ensure consumer devices are protected and supported at the two most critical times for screen protection attachment – when they first buy the device and when they break the device.

As you'll remember from our Q1 call in May, we outlined potential uses of our cash, now that we have paid down all the debt associated with our mophie acquisition. They were, one, buying stock back; and two, M&A activity.

To that end, I am pleased to announce that we repurchased approximately $3 million of our common stock during the quarter, leaving $14.6 million still available under the current board authorization.

Then, today, after market closed, we announced the acquisition of BRAVEN, the category creators and innovators of the premium rugged Bluetooth audio category.

There were several factors that made this deal attractive. The size of the business fits perfectly as a tuck-in acquisition of $5 million that we can highly leverage.

BRAVEN has a strong brand with an award-winning product and intellectual property portfolio and immediately extends our presence into new segments of the large and growing audio category.

While there's been a strong brand portfolio, they have limited distribution, which provides us with a large upside opportunity as we leverage our extensive retail relationships to rapidly scale the company.

Finally, and most importantly, we are acquiring a world-class team, especially on the product engineering side of the business, to drive further product innovation, adding to the already-strong teams we have in place at ZAGG.

The plan is to leverage our four core objectives and expertise in product, brand, distribution and operational excellence to accelerate BRAVEN sales growth and drive improved profitability going forward.

Looking ahead, we continue to be excited about our prospects for growth over the remainder of 2018. With Q2 achieving expectations combined with our projections for the second half, we're reiterating our outlook for the full year.

We still expect net sales to be in the range of $550 million to $570 million driven by continued growth in our core and international business. Expansion of our online direct-to-consumer channel and continued growth in the screen protection category, as we continue to capitalize on new InvisibleShield products and expand the distribution opportunities.

Additionally, we expect strong sales growth in wireless charging as we expand our product offering during the second half of 2018 in this high-growth market segment.

Brad will provide more details on our business outlook in his comments.

In closing, I want to reiterate that my focus remains on reinforcing the solid foundation that was in place when I assumed the role of CO early this year and continue to drive ZAGG towards generating sustained profitable growth and increased shareholder value.

I will now turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Holiday

Thanks, Chris. Since many details of our quarterly and year-to-date financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on our financial performance.

Q2 results were in line with our expectations, so I will focus my remarks on year-to-date financial performance.

Sales increased 11% to a record $231 million due to the sales of products in our wireless charging ecosystem, increased screen protection sales and continued strong growth in our international market.

Gross margins, as a percent of sales, improved by 170 basis points due to a higher mix of screen protection sales, additional improvements in mophie margins and cost improvement initiatives across all of our products.

Operating expenses decreased 5% compared to last year due to a $2 million patent impairment charge in 2017 that did not recur this year and mophie synergies related to the integration, partially offset by headcount increases to support our growing business.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 66% to $24.5 million as a result of the increase in sales, improved margins and improved leverage on operating expenses.

Earnings per share increased to $0.36 on 28.7 million shares outstanding compared to a loss per share last year of $0.10 on 28 million shares outstanding.

Importantly, our balance sheet has continued to strengthen. Compared to a year ago, accounts receivable increased 15% to $84 million due primarily to the increase in sales and DSOs increased to 65 days compared to 58 days last year. The overall quality of our receivables remains very good.

Inventory increased 7% to $70 million compared to the same period last year due to higher sales and incremental inventory of the new wireless-related products, which is partially offset by continued improvement in overall inventory management across all of our brands.

Consolidated inventory turns improved to a full turn to 7.8 times compared to 6.8 times last year and two full turns compared to 5.8 in June 2016 due to improved forecasting, channel inventory management and supply chain processes.

Net debt, which is consolidated debt less cash, decreased to $2 million compared to $33 million last year. We have sufficient liquidity to meet the demands of our business.

With regards to our strong cash flow, our priorities have consistently been – in no particular order – to service our outstanding debt, repurchase stock and to fund tuck-in acquisitions.

With virtually no outstanding debt, this allows us greater opportunity to focus on acquisitions and share repurchase.

As Chris already mentioned, we just completed the acquisition of the audio brand BRAVEN in addition to repurchasing approximately $3 million worth of our shares during the second quarter, and we have 14.6 million remaining in authorization granted by our Board of Directors.

We believe this is a balanced use of our cash as we continue to focus on driving shareholder value.

With regards to the BRAVEN acquisition, as with past acquisitions, we evaluated the opportunity against our four key objectives of product, brand, distribution and operational excellence.

They have excellent outdoor rugged Bluetooth speakers, a strong product development team and IP portfolio and a brand that is targeted at the mid to premium price point segment. We believe with our retail distribution both domestically and internationally that we can significantly grow future sales.

Additionally, by leveraging our back office, we can quickly add value with our supply chain and S&OP process that we successfully implemented at mophie after the acquisition.

We are currently developing both short-term and longer-term plans for the brand in addition to bringing their suppliers back up to where they need to be to support increased sales.

Over the long term, we would expect BRAVEN to be accretive to our EBITDA margins as we will leverage their operating expenses against our already-existing back office and supply chain resources.

For the balance of the year, we would not expect much in terms of sales, but will have to absorb a couple of million dollars of operating expenses.

So, as an update to our annual guidance, there are no changes from our last update with the exception of our estimated tax rate, which we are lowering.

Sales remain at $550 million to $570 million or a growth of 6% to 10% compared to last year. Once again, we don't expect much upside from BRAVEN for the balance of this year, but we'll provide an update later this fall after we've had a chance to get better visibility to the timing on sales growth plans.

Gross margins remain unchanged in the low to mid 30% range.

We are lowering our estimated tax rate from 27% to 25% as we continue to gain better visibility on the impact of the new tax law changes.

We are maintaining our EPS guidance at $1.30 to $1.50 based on 28.7 million average shares outstanding and we are maintaining EBITDA or EBITDA estimate of $77 million to $80 million despite the incremental BRAVEN operating expense through the end of the year.

With that, we will now open the call for questions.

Mike Malouf

Great. Thanks, guys, for taking my questions. Can we first just focus a little bit on gross margins. Maybe for Brad. As you look at screen protection, screen protection was actually up quite nicely year-over-year. And I know you've gotten some improvement on the mophie side sort of every quarter as we go through. So, I would have expected the gross margins to be just a little bit higher. I'm kind of wondering if there was any offsets on the gross profit side, on the gross margin side? Thanks.

Brad Holiday

Yeah, Mike. The biggest impact was really curved glass. We talked about it in the past. That's just a more expensive product for us to manufacture. And with the launch of the S9, that was a majority of the screen protection we got out during the quarter. So, they typically tend to be a little bit lower in margins.

Mike Malouf

Got it. Okay. And then, with regards to the mophie side of the business, it looks like power cases continue to be quite weak sort of relative to what I was looking for. I think that has to do with just not having the product for the Apple phones. Just wondering if you could get us a little bit up to date on what's going on with the iPhone 10?

Chris Ahern

Yeah, Mike. It's Chris here. So, we continue to work on the certification for the iPhone 10. Received certification for the 8 and 8 Plus. I will tell you it's in progress slower than we would have liked, but we would anticipate this quarter that we would achieve the certification.

Mike Malouf

And would we expect similar type timing for next generation releases? This is quite unusual to see a release that you're almost on nine months now since – or eight months since the release. And so, I'm wondering if we look into the release that's coming up later this year, is it likely that it will take another 6 to 9 months to get the product up?

Chris Ahern

No. I would say it's unlikely, Mike. I think we've learned a lot from this release in terms of with the new testing requirements, what was needed with the new iPhone X. So, I would anticipate that we'll be a lot quicker to market than we were this time.

Mike Malouf

And then, one final question. Can you talk a little bit about mophie's new products, specifically around the wireless side. I know you have a lot in store. Can you just give us a little preview on what to expect, at least based on timing anyway

Chris Ahern

In terms of what's coming up or what we just released?

Mike Malouf

Anything that's coming up, say for back-to-school or end of the holidays.

Chris Ahern

No. We typically don't count on that. What I will say, we have some nice new products for the back end of the year trend.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great. All right. Thanks for taking my questions.

Chris Ahern

Thanks, Mike.

Dave King

Thanks. Good afternoon, guys.

Chris Ahern

Hey, Dave.

Dave King

Maybe a follow-up to that last question there. In terms of the second half, the new product launches, it sounds like you guys still expect a fairly material benefit from wireless charging products. Is that from the Lightning connector power station products that you announced or do you have other products still that have yet to be announced? Could we get another announcement at this year's Apple event, similar to what we had last year? How should we think about…?

Chris Ahern

What I would say, Dave, is we couldn't comment on an Apple event, et cetera. What I can tell you is we look at wireless in ecosystems. So, outside of the power stations, with the Lightening connector that we just announced, we will have, I would say, products around the whole wireless ecosystem that we are developing. So, we really like the wireless ecosystem and feel that we can continue to bring new products to market, particularly in the second half.

Dave King

Okay, okay. That helps. And then, for that product, and particularly the Lightning connector one, how many Apple Stores do you expect it to be in? Is it exclusive? And then, how should we think about the revenue contribution from that as we look forward?

Chris Ahern

Yes, so it's exclusive in all Apple Stores globally. In terms of the revenue contribution, I would say, it's within line in terms of what we guided.

Dave King

Okay. And then, that exclusivity, is that just for a period of time or does it become nonexclusive at some point?

Chris Ahern

No. It's exclusive for Apple. But I can tell you is we continue to look at what our the rest of the channel requirements and we can develop specifically for rest of channel.

Dave King

Okay. That's good color. Thank you. Switching gears a bit, in terms of the gross margins, thanks for the explanation on that, Brad. Where are the margins on mophie now? It sounds like you had a good amount of improvement there.

Brad Holiday

Yes, we don't give the details within brand, but we continue to make quite a bit of improvement year-over-year and we still see upside with mophie. I think we had already kind of said when we bought, at their peak, they were in their upper 20s. And would tell you that we still don't believe that we're going to be able to get them back into the upper 20s. So, we're comfortable with that, but they continue to improve, Dave.

Dave King

Okay, that helps. And then, lastly from me, on BRAVEN, how should we think about you funding it? Is it from the existing cash balance you've got? Do you expect to draw down a little bit more on the debt facility? And then, do you have any color on potential synergies there? Are there more on the revenue side or on the cost side? Thanks.

Brad Holiday

So, yeah. We paid cash for it, Dave. That happened after the quarters. So, that will show up. We just drew down on the line, but, as you saw, our net debt at the end of the quarter was almost 0. So, we have plenty of liquidity on our new credit facility.

With regards to what we acquired, we acquired, for the $5 million, basically their assets. Their net working capital, their intellectual property and then they have a small team less than 20 people of what I call – yeah, locally here in Utah, just maybe 20, 30 minutes down the road from us, of what I would call very high quality designers and engineers. So, there's really no back office. That was really part of their parent company. So, what we will do is just quickly integrate them into our back office, if you will. And then, really, the upside for us is they had very limited distribution and we'll be able to expand that distribution pretty quickly.

But this is exactly the kind of acquisition that we would love to get our hands on more of because not maybe dissimilar to what we did in keyboards that we've talked about in the past. This was a under distributed, really high-quality product line and brand that we think we can very quickly bring resources to and grow it rapidly.

So, we're still – it's only been about a week. So, we have a lot of work to do, but we're on it and we're very excited about the potential long-term opportunity. But these are exactly the kinds of acquisitions that we really feel fit well into our wheelhouse.

Dave King

Okay. Great to hear. And thanks for taking the questions and good luck with the rest of the year.

Brad Holiday

Thanks, Dave.

Chris Ahern

Thanks, Dave.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Hi, everyone. Great to see the international screen protection increased. Just wondering, could you give us any more metrics on the growth there, how much of that was sell-in for international or channel fill versus how much was sell-through?

And then, if you could speak more about your domestic screen protection metrics in Q2. And then, how we should think about that segment of business for second half around the new iPhones? Any color there would be helpful.

Chris Ahern

Yeah, Jeff. So, I would say, internationally, it was both sell-in and sell-through, primarily driven by InvisibleShield On Demand. So, that service and system that we speak about nearly in every earnings report. It continues to grow very strongly for us. We've recently just branched into one of the larger retailers across Europe. And, essentially, it's called on demand right there in-store. So, it's both sell-in and sell-through. We feel really strongly, it's not just selling a product, it's selling a service. And we're actually starting to see some traction here in North America as well with that system.

Brad Holiday

So, on that, Chris, that part, CPR, is they will have ISOD machines in those units also. So, it's really a good chance to launch it in the US market.

Chris Ahern

Yeah, for sure. And then, in terms of our domestic market, the GS9 was, I would say, a good launch for us and we were in all our major retailers and carriers and very, very happy with how the launch went. And I would tell you that the back end of the year, we are anticipating a strong screen protection business for us in the second page.

Brad Holiday

Jeff, one other thing I would just add, we always track weeks on hand in channel. And I would tell you that, as I look at it, I still think there's upside to how many weeks we have in channel. We monitor it and it is, I would say, mid to – just above mid-single digit weeks out there and we'd really like to be more in the 8 to 10 range. So, I think that the retail channel is very healthy and we continue to see good sell-throughs. So, we're encouraged by that. We think there's continued upside in the screen protection business.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, good to hear. And then, on the charging product that's exclusive to the Apple Stores, is that a materially higher margin product for you in mophie or is that pretty much in line with the margins for the rest of the product line?

Chris Ahern

I would say, Jeff, it's pretty much in line with the rest of the products that we have on the mophie line.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Okay, that's helpful. And then, just a follow-up on BRAVEN, just wondering – don't know too much about them. It sounds like the revenue – there weren't a lot of revenues, but they have some good IP and some pretty interesting product. I guess, just wondering – not asking you guys to give guidance on this, but just wondering what you think that business can be, any sense of what you can do maybe in first or couple of years' revenues there and maybe what kind of margins would be attached to that business? Are their gross margins higher, lower than mophie or how should we think about that?

Chris Ahern

Yeah. I would say, with the remainder of the year, Jeff, it will be minimal. We will probably come back in Q3 with an update once we assess our sales channel, go-to-market plan. But I would expect it to be material in 2019.

Regarding margins, I would say it's in line or above where we would be with mophie, for instance. So, I think it can be accretive to our margins.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, great to hear. That's all I have. We take the rest offline. Thanks.

Chris Ahern

Thanks, Jeff.

Brad Holiday

Thanks, Jeff.

Jonathan Hickman

Hey, thank you for taking my call – or my question. Brad, could you walk through the cash flow for the quarter? I know you paid about $3 million worth of stock. How debt did you pay down and did you actually generate cash this quarter?

Brad Holiday

I don't – Taylor is sitting right here. I don't have that right in front of me. Yeah, we generated $10 million.

Jonathan Hickman

For the quarter, okay. Okay. All my other questions were asked and answered. So, I'll just talk to you later, okay?

Brad Holiday

Okay. Sounds good, Jon. Thanks.

Chris Ahern

Thanks, Jon.

Chris Ahern

Okay. Thank you all for joining us for our Q2 call. I look forward to updating you on the progress during our Q3 earnings call. Thank you.

