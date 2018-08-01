Cray Inc. (CRAY) CEO Peter Ungaro on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Paul Hiemstra - Investor Relations

Peter Ungaro - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Henry - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Paul Hiemstra

Today's press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cray.com. This call is being broadcast live on the Internet and recorded for replay purposes. The telephonic replay will be available shortly after the call. You can access it by dialing 1-855-859-2056. International callers can dial 1-404-537-3406. You must enter the access code 9872838. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Cray website for 180 days.

I would like to remind each of you that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements about our financial guidance and expected future operating results, our product development, sales and delivery plans and future growth of markets for our products, our ability to expand and penetrate our addressable market and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions and actual results may materially vary from those projected.

Please refer to Cray’s earnings press release dated today and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018 as well as Cray’s documents filed with the SEC from time-to-time concerning factors that could affect the company and these forward-looking statements. Our presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures in an effort to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP measures, other than non-GAAP outlook, have been reconciled to their related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. Our non-GAAP measures adjust for certain non-cash, unusual and infrequent items included in our GAAP results. Typical adjusting items include stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased and other intangibles and purchase accounting adjustments. When applicable, we also adjust our book tax provisions for certain items, including the impact of non-cash items such as benefits principally related to our net operating loss. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and a discussion of our non-GAAP outlook in our earnings press release, which is posted on our website and which is included with a related 8-K furnished to the SEC.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Peter Ungaro.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Paul and thank you all for joining the call today. I will start with some comments on our second quarter performance, then turn it over to Brian who will go through our financial results and outlook. I will wrap up by discussing our focused areas for the rest of the year and then open the call for Q&A.

While I am always disappointed, when we lose money overall we had a solid quarter, highlighted by the completion of several large supercomputer and storage systems around the world as well as a continued push towards our goal to drive growth. Our revenue for the quarter came in somewhat higher than the target we previously laid out driven by a couple of acceptances we are able to pull into the second quarter. Though not at the same level as last quarter, we are awarded a number of new contracts during the second quarter and are maintaining a healthy pace ahead of our expectations this year.

I would like to take you through our progress we made during the quarter in each of our product groups. In supercomputing, we completed the installation of several large XC and CS systems, the largest of which was at the Japanese meteorological agency and is one of the largest systems we have ever deployed in Japan. This is the second larger phase of their new XC50 system, the first phase was accepted in Q1 this year. Also in Japan, we completed a large installation at the National Institutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology, also known as QST. This XC50 will serve as the Institute’s new flagship system, more than doubling the performance of their previous system. We also had a strong quarter with our CS line of Cluster supercomputers, installing one of the largest CS systems at a U.S. government customer as well as other systems at various universities and across multiple commercial customers.

In storage, we announced a new Flash-based storage solution, which will dramatically reduce the runtime of applications. The L300F integrates with our other ClusterStor models to provide a comprehensive industry leading hybrid storage architecture. In AI and big data analytics, we completed the acceptance process on two Urika-GX systems for a government customer through use to expand its research capabilities. We launched a new way for customers to jumpstart their efforts with new AI and analytics workflow software suite for the line of CS clusters, called Urika-CS. We have also introduced Accel AI reference system configurations to help both IT and AI teams did a faster time to value for their efforts. By supporting the most popular AI and analytics tools and frameworks, these options make it easier for customers to get started on their AI journey, with proof-of-concept projects and pilot to production use.

From awards perspective in analytics, we are selected to deliver Urika-GX to a government customer and an existing university customer in Europe selected our Urika-XC software for their AI workload. We had a number of additional wins on the AI side securing orders for 5 new CS-Storm systems over the last few months, including orders from two large commercial companies, government customers and a weather center in New York.

With that, I will turn it over to Brian to take you through the numbers.

Brian Henry

Thank you, Pete. Before I get to our outlook, let me first take you through our second quarter financial results. For the quarter, revenue was $120 million and as anticipated, we reported a net loss. Product revenue was $83 million and service revenue was $37 million. Please note that the majority of my remaining comments will be focused on our non-GAAP measurements, which we feel that it is the best way to look at our progress. We also encourage investors to focus on our results over several quarters as the variability in any given quarter is typically very large given the nature of our business.

Total non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was about 32%, with product margin coming in at 22% and service margin at 54%. Product margin was lower than we typically target in part to the final phase of a loss contract in which we recognized revenue during the second quarter at zero gross margin. You may recall that we discussed this contract on last quarter’s call.

GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $50 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $47 million. Both results are about $10 million higher than in the prior year’s second quarter. This was driven primarily by lower R&D cost reimbursements in the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2017. R&D reimbursements are generally milestone driven producing significant variability from quarter-to-quarter as the timing of expenses and reimbursements often do not match.

General and administrative costs benefit in the second quarter from lower legal expenses related to our patent litigation, which has progressed positively. Our GAAP net loss was $11 million for the quarter compared to $7 million in the prior year period, but the difference driven in part by a significant income tax benefit in last year’s second quarter. As we have discussed previously, we are not currently recording the potential future tax benefit from our loss. On a non-GAAP basis, our net loss for the quarter was $8 million or $0.20 per share, which was the same as the second quarter of 2017. Our second quarter GAAP operating results included $3.7 million for depreciation, $3.2 million for stock-based compensation and $300,000 for amortization.

Shifting to the balance sheet, cash, investments, restricted cash at the end of the second quarter totaled $144 million. As you likely know, our cash balances tend to be volatile due to multiple factors and we encourage investors to focus on working capital, which is less volatile. Working capital decreased by $7 million to $325 million at the end of the quarter compared to the end of the first quarter of 2018. Inventory decreased by $33 million in the quarter to $148 million, with 45% or $66 million out at customer sites and in the acceptance process.

I would now like to take a moment to discuss our outlook. For 2018, while a wide range of results remains possible, we expect 2018 revenue to be in the range of $450 million, which is at the high end of our previous outlook. Revenue for the third quarter is expected to be about $90 million. Overall, non-GAAP gross margin for 2018 is expected to be in the low 30% range. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses for the year to be in the range of $190 million. Adjusting items for GAAP to derive non-GAAP results and predominantly driven by stock compensation and are expected to total about $14 million for 2018 with about $2 million of that going to cost of sales and $12 million to operating expenses.

Based on this outlook, even though we are anticipating a loss, we are anticipating nominal tax expense for the year on a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. For EPS purposes, shares should be about 41 million, though it is dependent on a number of factors. For 2019, while a wide range of results remains possible and it is still early in the planning process, we currently expect revenue to grow modestly compared to our 2018 outlook. In conclusion, we are making progress towards our goals for the year and I remain confident in our ability to drive long-term revenue growth and shareholder value.

With that, I will turn it over to Pete.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Brian. We have two key focus areas for the rest the year. The first is to win new business for 2018 and beyond and then second is to continue to expand into our key growth areas of commercial customers and big data solutions. We are off to a great start on the first one. While we have work left to do to continue to win new awards, we are trending nicely against this goal for the year. This sets us up solidly for the rest of 2018 and begins to build a good base as we head into next year. It can be difficult to predict the exact timing of customer acceptances and we will definitely have several, which will come in late in the year. However, we now have over 90% of the contracts we need in order to achieve our outlook for 2018. So we will be focused on closing the remaining contracts we need as well as executing against each of them before year end.

Though it is still early in the recovery cycle, our target market at the high-end of supercomputing is continuing to show signs of a rebound. Customer plans for new systems are firming up, creating new opportunities in the market. This is increasing the velocity of opportunities through our sales pipeline and as you may recall that was a key factor in the slowdown in our market over the last couple of years. So, it’s good to see deal flow picking, beginning to pickup pace. I am also pleased to see improvements across our various market segments as well as across our four regions around the world. As a result, our bidding activity has been high this year.

In fact, we are still on track to bid on more than 3x the potential revenue we bid on in 2017. Some of these bids are for revenue opportunities into next year or two, but some of the largest opportunities are slated for 2020 and beyond. So, while bidding activity is strong, because much of it is for future years ago, we believe that the market rebound will be slower over the next year or two as we have been discussing in previous calls. That being said, based on what we are seeing today as Brian mentioned, we expect to grow modestly in 2019 as we indicated in our outlook. From a technology perspective, 2019 and 2020 are shaping up to be great years for new products both from our technology partners as well as our own development programs. I expect it to be a very exciting time.

Our second focus area for the year is to continue to expand into commercial customers and big data markets. The commercial market is continuing to improve driven in large part by a rebound in the energy segment. Energy has been a significant driver in our commercial business over the past few years. As the price of oil has improved recently, our customers are more confident in their capital plans, which include supercomputer and storage solutions. In fact, we expect revenue from commercial customers to grow strongly in 2018 compared to last year, potentially representing more than 15% of our total revenues for the year. Growing in the commercial markets has been a key goal of ours, so it’s great to see this kind of expected year-over-year improvement.

In big data, we are focused on three specific areas: analytics, high-performance storage, and artificial intelligence and deep learning. Each of these segments are growing fast and are expected to represent a larger percentage of our customers’ technology budgets over time. In storage, we are focused on expanding our leadership position delivering the most powerful robust and cost effective storage solutions on the market. Cray ClusterStor continues to lead the market at the high-end with a 30% share of the top 100 most powerful supercomputers in the world delivered both by Cray and by our partners and reseller channel. On the analytics and AI front, our new Urika-CS and new Urika-XC software allows us to take another big step in our vision around the convergence of supercomputing and big data by allowing all of our customers to run their analytics and AI workloads right on their Cray XC and CS supercomputers versus having to purchase the separate system. As our customers are working to integrate new techniques to improve their results on traditional modeling and simulation as well as to gain new insights from their data through analytics and AI, these tools will become more and more important and help us drive market expansion by playing in a larger part of our customers’ workloads.

Before I wrap up, I understand that many investors are focused on the Department of Energy’s CORAL-2 program. This program is for Exascale supercomputers in the 2021 to 2023 timeframe covering 2 systems with an option for potential third at an expected budget of over $1 billion. As you likely know, responses were due in late May and we submitted proposals for this procurement. At this point, we are not able to comment any further regarding this program.

In conclusion, I am pleased with where we are at the halfway point in the year. Our competitiveness remains strong and we are well-positioned to deliver on our outlook with an exciting roadmap to drive long-term growth.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to the operator and begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Chad Bennett from Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Chad Bennett

Great, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Nice job on the quarter and it’s good to see you levitating up to the high-end of the range for the year.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Chad.

Chad Bennett

Yes. So, I guess I am sure I won’t be the only one to ask about the 2019 language now that it’s out there, but I will take a shot at it. In terms of modest growth, I guess how would you define that relative to the growth you are seeing this year, Pete?

Peter Ungaro

Chad, it’s really early in the timeframe and we wanted to give everybody a view that we do expect this rebound to continue and that we will continue to make progress, along with the market. As the market rebounds, we believe that our business is going to rebound, but as I mentioned a lot of the bids that we are doing right now, especially the larger ones are for 2020 and beyond. And so we do expect both this year and next year to be slower in the rebound phase and so I am not going to define it exactly, but obviously we are not expecting high growth. It is modest number that we expect next year and hopefully as the market rebounds further, we will be able to grow faster and faster with the market.

Chad Bennett

Okay, I appreciate it. And then maybe this ties in a little bit just Intel said on their call last week, they gave I guess some incremental color around 10-nanometer, their 10-nanometer chip and timing and it sounds like the datacenter 10-nanometer chip is possibly not going to be a 2019 event and might be more of a 2020. I guess how does that impact you if at all I guess impact your ‘19 outlook and then how does that impact the timing of Shasta and so forth?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, great question, Chad. We are obviously a huge partner with Intel and they are very important component provider and partner for us in going after the market. As we came up with our guidance for this year and next year and as we think about it for the next few years, we obviously strongly consider their roadmap as part of that. And as I mentioned I think over the next couple of years, we are going to get some interesting product, not just from Cray, for our future solutions and you mentioned Shasta, which is our next-generation platform that we are working hard to develop, but also from our technology providers such as Intel. So, it was considered in the numbers that I think is part of the slower rebound that we are seeing over the next couple of years. So I would just say that was considered as we gave our guidance.

Chad Bennett

Okay, fair enough. And then maybe last one for me for Pete or anybody for that matter, how should we think about, I mean, you talk about bid activity coming back significantly this year and I think you have seen some pretty good activity so far. But when it comes to bookings activity, if you were to kind of think about the second half of the year bookings activity versus the first half, how should we think about the magnitude of the second half versus the first half? And based on what you see today not that you will – everything will get done the way you think it will?

Brian Henry

Pete pointed to me. I think, yes, look there is a wide range of opportunities in the second half and it has been that. We are active and we will see how it evolves. But as Pete said, we think the market in general is improving, some of the bid activity that we expect in the second half that will be for periods beyond 2019.

Chad Bennett

Right.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, I think the way to think about it and then kind of characterize what we are just seeing broadly, Chad, is that if you remember for the past couple of years in the dip of the market, we were feeling like we had a lot of opportunities in our overall pipe, they just weren’t moving through the pipe. So, the deal flow was really slow. Now, we are seeing that deal flow happen, we are seeing it happen across kind of all of our GOs and across almost all of our segments, vertical segments. And so that’s very positive. And so we are expecting that we are going to continue to see improvements in increasing deal flow over the next, not just the second half, but into next year and beyond. And so you we are feeling good that we are going to have a good solid continued deal flow as well as wins that go along with that. So, as Brian said, I think it’s very early, but we are feeling pretty good about things right now.

Chad Bennett

Good to hear. Thanks, guys. Nice job.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, thank you, Chad.

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Kurtz with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Alex Kurtz

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking a couple of questions here. So, Pete, could you talk to us about CORAL-1, the original CORAL that is being re-spun, is there an update and any detail would be helpful on that?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, Alex, great question. For those that don’t know, CORAL-1 was a contract that we won with Intel. Intel was the prime and we were a partner of Intel on that contract for a large system at Argonne National Laboratory that system was canceled and the Department of Energy has come out and said that they are expecting to move that system into being the first Exascale system that will be delivered to the marketplace. And that hasn’t been – there is not a contract yet and there is work to be done there, but we are still hopeful that, that’s going to happen and come out later, but as of now right now, we can’t really comment more than what Department of Energy has said publicly.

Alex Kurtz

Okay. So, CORAL-1, CORAL-2, I mean, are we still thinking these are opportunities to be brought or at least expose to the market by the DoE in 2018 even if it’s late 2018?

Peter Ungaro

That’s a great question and that’s very dependent on the government timelines and stuff. So I can’t really comment on the government’s timelines and what they are ultimately going to do there.

Alex Kurtz

When we think about – well, let me ask you this, the growth question this way, your loaded take to get back to a $700 million run-rate business, I know that’s where we were back in ‘15. And I know you guys think you can do it without Exascale, so like would have to come together for that to put those kinds of numbers back into the revenue?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, that’s a great question, Alex. From our perspective, we are seeing the market rebound and we feel very confident that the market rebound is going to continue and get back not just to where the market was, but even beyond where the market was and that’s not including Exascale. I’d like to think about Exascale as kind of icing on the cake versus the cake. And with the market, the general market being the cake and so, we really just need to see that market continue to grow and get back to the size than it was and we feel like the technology and the roadmap that we have, especially now with both a stronger storage lineup with our acquisition of ClusterStor team that brings that in-house with our storage team. And what we are seeing in these early AI wins and such, I think we have a really good chance of not just getting back to that, but hopefully beyond that and that will be our goal, but it’s really I think the market has got to get back to where it was and it came down pretty substantially at the very high-end. You might remember a couple of quarters ago, we estimated that it was – it had got come down by 60% or little over 60%. So, it was a significant down from where it was at its peak. So it’s just got to get back there and it’s going to take a few years to do that, but we are pretty confident it’s going in that direction.

Alex Kurtz

And as you just think about the ‘19 guide, I think you were mentioning this in response to the prior question, but this is your initial take and as you go through September and December, it sounds like as you better understand, there could be a different view of it is that the right interpretation?

Peter Ungaro

Yes. I think we will continue to try to refine that as we get more information. I can’t project how much more information we will have 3 next quarter versus this quarter, but as we get more information, we will definitely give you guys an updated view of that, we always try and give a perspective this year. We are able to give an earlier perspective than normal, because we are seeing the momentum in the market and we are feeling pretty good about how that’s going to play out.

Alex Kurtz

The last question in your prepared remarks, Pete, I missed it, did you say what percentage of the years already kind of booked their backlog today, I thought maybe you mentioned that or maybe I misheard it?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, I did over 90%.

Alex Kurtz

Okay. So, the rest of it is turns and rev/rec. Okay. Alright, thank you.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks Alex.

Your next question comes from the line of Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers

Yes, thanks. Couple of questions. Hi, guys. Couple of questions if I can maybe. Can you hear me okay?

Peter Ungaro

Yes.

Aaron Rakers

Okay, perfect. So, a couple of questions. Maybe just on the backlog comment, they are real quick given that there is a quantified metric in the 10-Q when we look at the $465 million of backlog, Brian, can you just remind us again of how we think about that relative to the progression into the model as far as revenue is concerned?

Brian Henry

We disclosed – actually we disclosed how much over the next 18 months is likely to be revenue of that $465 million and it’s about 80% and that’s up from 70% in the last quarter. So, it’s kind of a similar view, but one quarter later in terms of that kind of revenue that we have in backlog now. And as Pete said the timing of bookings sometimes is quite volatile that comes from the bids that we do, but we are pleased with the progress we have made year-to-date and we have a lot of opportunities out there to continue to improve that as we go forward and build the stronger position as we go forward into future years.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And then as a quick follow-up you are starting and it sounds like get increasing confidence in the commercial growth, if I just did some quick math and I look at your U.S. revenue, excluding the revenue you disclosed as far as contributions from the U.S. government, it looks like you grew about 80% year-over-year in the first half of the calendar year. I know that you are talking about a 15% contribution looking out exiting this year. I guess two questions on that. One, how do I think about the diversity within that commercial customer base? I know you mentioned that the energy vertical seems to be kicking in, but I think you are also might be seeing some diversification there? And then if we do see the recovery that you think can materialize over the next couple of years, how do we think about that commercial contribution looking out 3 years from now or even 2 years from now for that matter?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, great question, Aaron. And yes, look we are super excited about to see the commercial growth, we think that’s a huge part of our growth story overall over the next few years, because that really expands our market as we go forward. It was in – as the market was going down and the price of oil was very low, that went down to very small number over the last couple of years. So it bounced back nicely and you asked about diversity. I would still tell you, while it’s not of course all in the energy vertical and energy is still by far our strongest vertical, but we have diversified by customer within that vertical, so we have quite a few number of customers now in that vertical and both with not just compute solutions, but with storage solutions and even AI solutions. So, I feel like we are really getting nice diversity by customer and workloads where if you went back, even if you went back when energy was strong for us a couple of years ago before the market dip, it was very consolidated in just couple of customers. And so that diversification is super important for us. I would also tell you there is some diversification across geographies within that vertical. So, that’s another positive there. I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we expect it to get back over 15% this year and that’s a great number for us. I believe it can be higher than that. I mean, we have a goal over time that we get that to be maybe even up to a third of our business over time, but we definitely want to see that number grow. I don’t think it will grow just consistently year-over-year is going to go up and down kind of the lumpiness of our business that’s just kind of natural for us, but we want to see that trend line heading in the right direction and I think it can go well above the 15% that we are seeing today. So, I am pretty excited about the progress that we are making there. I also think our progress in AI and analytics is really important for the commercial customers and we are also doing a number of things in our future compute and storage product and I think it’s going to be very important for commercial customers. So, I feel pretty good that we understand what we need to do to be successful in that market and we are starting to get some more diversification and breadth in that marketplace.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Final real quick question for me, as you have now, it seems to be worked through the 0% gross margin contract can you just remind us of how we should think about your product gross margin going forward? Do we see a product gross margin that can get back into that 30% plus range?

Brian Henry

Yes, it may not happen immediately and part of that is as we have had over recent times pretty heavy mix of Cluster systems that tend to carry on average lower margins, but with the things we are doing in our development and the technology we have coming forward and I think our relative competitive position as that technology evolves, we should be able to more consistently get into the 30% plus range and of course our goal is mid 30s or better on the products in total. Some of that will depend on mix but both storage and our high-end machines plus what we do in analytics would carry pretty strong comparative margins as we go forward. Services, was strong. It was 54% this last quarter. That probably will average in the ballpark of 50% over time and it was a strong quarter here, but it varies a little bit for a variety of things and by quarter the way we account for things. But I think that combination means that the overall gross margins can be back up into the mid 30s versus the low 30s right now.

Aaron Rakers

Okay, thank you very much.

Peter Ungaro

Yes. Thanks, Aaron.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Alex Kurtz

Hi. Pete, just want to clarify in the commercial side, you are talking about being at or above 15% for the year and I guess how are you at that level in Q2 and then how we think we should think about it from a linear perspective through the rest of the year?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, that’s a great question, Alex. I don’t know the percentage that we are at for the first half of the year. I don’t have that on the top of my head, but I would say we are probably a little bit below that number for the first half of the year based on what we have – our expectations for the second half. So we are probably a little bit below that number for the first half, but we should get there for the full year and that’s how I think about it. And then did you ask about next year?

Alex Kurtz

No. Well, I think you said to Aaron’s question you expect to be a higher percentage of mix next year right?

Peter Ungaro

Well, I expect it to be, look, I expect it to go up and down based on the deals and exactly how they hit in the years. So, I don’t expect it to always be up, but I do expect it to trend up across a 24-month or something like that kind of process. So I do expect that we are going to continue to grow in commercial and grow past the 15% number into the 20s and maybe even into the 30s as we kick on.

Alex Kurtz

And commercial is being driven primarily by energy?

Peter Ungaro

Yes. Today, I would say this continues to be our strongest segment and they have a very challenging problem in energy that they need to do it upstream. And I think as we start to see a lot of energy customers starting to think about how do they blend kind of artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies into their mix, I think that gets a really challenging workflow and that’s always a good thing for us, the good challenging problem is a good place for us to go to work.

Alex Kurtz

Well, just I think from an investment perspective and from my perspective, given how much you are talking about commercial, Pete, can we just as we go through future calls, have that number, so we can disclose that on the call, so we can really start to track that as you guys would consider that at least?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, we will think about it, Alex. We appreciate that comment. I appreciate that.

Alex Kurtz

And then last question is competition you are seeing in the artificial intelligence markets and who are you seeing there the most and what are you seeing more at the low-end with your Cluster business?

Peter Ungaro

Yes. I think in the AI space, I would say it’s not really a consistent competitor that we are running into. I think a lot of people started off with the NVIDIA DGX product, which are kind of underneath where our offering starts. So they are kind of more of the single node, few nodes that they do. And I think that that’s the one that we see the most, but we don’t really compete in that space. In fact, we encourage customers to start along that path, because we are in a nice evolution from that path as they start to scale up more and more. We have seen some success with our Accel AI solutions, which are pre-packaged solutions for customers that look and feel more like the prepackagedness of a DTX kind of solution, although in a rack instead of in a single node, but that’s what we mostly see out there. And then I would just say out of individual customer, it’s sometimes we are seeing just a mix of all competitors. I wouldn’t say we are seeing somebody consistently across the board and then in our Cluster business, I would say probably that the company we see the most is either HP or Dell are the two companies that we see them most of in that business.

Alex Kurtz

Alright, guys. Thanks. Good luck this season with the Seahawks.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Alex.

Brian Henry

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers

Hey, guys. I can’t let Alex at the only follow-up questions if I had to get on. So I just wanted to clarify one thing and make sure I heard it correctly and then ask one related questions. In response to Alex’s question or I think even Alex said it is that as you look at the market in the recovery after being down 60%, you believe you can get back to levels of revenue that we saw back in ‘15 or even ‘16 hopefully ‘15 without the Exascale products kicking in, in the 2021, 2022 timeframe. Is that the correct commentary?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, in what timeframe did you say?

Aaron Rakers

I guess I am thinking about the Exascale platforms being kind of really hitting the market 2021 2022 timeframe?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, that’s kind of our – that is our view right now. So, we believe that the market is going to take a while to get back up to the level that it was like in 2015 when we were kind of at our peak of revenue. So, we will take a few years to bounce back to that level, but once it does that we think we can be achieving those kind of numbers that we hadn’t and hopefully a little bit higher than that.

Brian Henry

And if you think about it, I think the market will have expanded in that timeframe, our service business is larger than it was in that timeframe is all positioned us to have the opportunity to get back there and beyond and that’s without anything for some of these big Department of Energy opportunities.

Aaron Rakers

And I guess kind of the follow-up to that is that if we start to see the pipeline visibility improve towards progressing the model for that level, I know prior to the downturn there was a point in time where you talked about expanding manufacturing footprint capacity in your Chippewa Falls facility. Is there a scenario that you see where that might have to be back on the table and if so how far in advance would you typically see that type of required manufacturing capacity expansion?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, I will start and I will let Brian jump in, because he likes it this a lot. So, we definitely see, I mean if the growth continues and we see the market rebound just like we were pretty much about to do before the downturn we probably will have to expand our manufacturing capability and Brian, I will let you jump in, but that’s probably a year or 1.5 years in advance that we need to really be planning that pretty aggressively and get that done. Is that a good color to you, Aaron?

Brian Henry

Well, yes, I think we can get it done faster if we choose to do it, because we did put plans in place. Right now, at the current level, we are fine in getting things done as we grow we may need more space one of the things going forward is the processors use more power and therefore more – there is more heat and cooling. So they effectively reduced capacity a little bit in those two areas and so we continually monitor where we are at what the kind of evolution of the systems are and what we need to do, no decisions now, but once we make a decision we can move pretty fast.

Aaron Rakers

Thank you.

Peter Ungaro

Yes. Thanks, Aaron.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Peter Ungaro

Thank you. I will close by reiterating that we remain confident that the recovery is happening and expect that we will look back on 2017 as the bottom of our market. While we still have a lot of work left to do, we are in good position to drive growth for 2018 and beyond. Thank you all for joining the call today and for your continued support at Cray. Have a great evening. Thanks.

Brian Henry

Thank you.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.