ENEL Societa per Azioni ADR's (ENLAY) CEO Francesco Starace on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ENEL Societa per Azioni ADR (OTCPK:ENLAY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Monica Girardi - Head, Group IR

Francesco Starace - CEO and GM

Alberto De Paoli - CFO

Analysts

Harry Wyburd - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Stefano Bezzato - Credit Suisse

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Enrico Bartoli - MainFirst

Anna Maria Scaglia - Morgan Stanley

Meike Becker - Sanford Bernstein

Roberto Letizia - Equita SIM

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Sam Arie - UBS

Javier Garrido - JPMorgan

Monica Girardi

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Monica Girardi, the Head of Group Investor Relations. A warm welcome to our First Half 2018 Results Presentation, which will be hosted by our CEO, Francesco Starace; and CFO, Alberto De Paoli.

Francesco will explain the progress achieved on our key strategic pillars. And after that, Alberto will walk you through the operational and financial operational of the period. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session open to those connected both on the call and on the web. Before we start, let me remind you that media is listening to both the presentation and the Q&A session.

Thank you, again, and now let me hand over to Francesco.

Francesco Starace

Thank you, Monica and good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Let me start with the highlights of the period. The six months ordinary EBITDA came out €7.73 billion. This is a 3% higher versus last year. Group net income and flow from operations increased respectively by 5% and 8%. Later in the presentation, we will go of course into details of these results.

In line with the first quarter of the year, growth EBITDA continues to be the driving force of our group. It's contributing with around €315 million. The high percentage of CapEx addressed for the next year gives us also high visibility on growth EBITDA on the following year 2019. There, we see 70% of the growth EBITDA already secured.

On operational efficiencies, cash costs are temporarily up. They will be aligned with targets at year-end. As with the active portfolio management, we have successfully completed two acquisitions in Latin America; Eletropaulo and Ufinet.

On our sustainable development goal targets, it is worth to highlight that we saw important progress towards our goals, and they will be detailed later. If we move to our operational results on chart number two, we see that our total installed capacity has reached 89.1 gigawatts, up by 4.56% year-on-year. This is driven by four gigawatt additions in renewable capacity over the last 12 months, a double-digit increase.

The weight of our emission-free production increased by -- versus last year by seven percentage points, going well ahead of 50% for the first time ever. This remarkable growth was driven by the before-mentioned deployment of renewables and the normalization of hydro availability.

In networks, we increased the number of end users by around 7.5 million, mainly thanks to our acquisition of Eletropaulo, but also, thanks to the organic growth on the main South American cities that is fueled by the ongoing urbanization trends. We are already above our 2020 targets for end users.

We added around 1.6 million smart meters. This is -- this enables us to reach 43.9 million in total. Net of perimeter changes, this means that around 67% of our end users are now fully digitized. In retail, our customer base grew 1.7 million power and gas customers in the free market. This is driven basically by Italy and Romania.

Let's deep-dive now on growth CapEx on slide number three. Total CapEx is down 2% year-on-year. Maintenance CapEx increased year-on-year, mainly on the back of the change of accounting principles, which has impacted retail in Italy, Spain, and Romania. So, the euro area. On growth CapEx, down overall by 9%.

Networks increased by 47%, in line with our strategy to digitize grids. Investments focused on the deployments of smart meters in Italy and quality programs in South America. Renewable CapEx decreased due to the different profile of spending, which saw an acceleration of investments at the end of 2017.

Around 83% of growth CapEx for 2018, 2020 period is already addressed. Out of the total €12.1 billion CapEx addressed, €7.9 billion are related to renewables and they will be spent for the completion of around 5.8 gigawatts.

In networks, committed CapEx amount to €3.9 billion. It is related to the second generation smart meter rollout and to the ongoing quality program implementation in South America.

Let's focus a little bit on renewable growth, so we go to slide number four. We have secured more than 90%, 90, 9-0, of the total 7.8 gigawatt target of additional capacity for years 2018-2020. This level of deployment, coupled with tenders awarded with COD beyond 2020, gives us certainty that we will go beyond the target additions.

In the first half of 2018, we have commissioned 1.5 gigawatts, doubling the capacity of previous year, confirming our capability to deploy an average of three gigawatts per year as run rate.

The progression over the past years has been impressive. The role of renewables as the engine for our growth going forward is proven also by the fact that in the last 12 months, new capacity brought around four additional terawatt-hours of production.

Moving to operational efficiency, this is slide number five, you see that cash costs are up 3% in nominal terms year-on-year. This is due to two effects. On maintenance CapEx, the increase of €176 million is driven largely by the change in accounting criteria for IFRS 15 and by a different phasing of maintenance intervention in the remaining portion.

OpEx are in line with previous year, despite the impact of perimeter changes and a positive contribution of IFRS 15 worth €84 million. No efficiency in real terms have been reported in the period. Reduction of OpEx will materialize in the second part of the year, supporting our year end targets.

As far as active portfolio management, we go to slide six. With the acquisition of Eletropaulo, Enel América has become the first distributor in Brazil by a number of customers and has secured access to the metropolitan areas of the most industrialized state in the country.

Our deep due diligence proved that the high-quality of the assets, that enhanced by our know-how, will lead more than a twofold increase in EBITDA by 2021, cross-fertilizing also other businesses we have. Enel Américas currently owns 93.3 of Eletropaulo, bringing the total cash out associated with the acquisition to €1.55 billion.

Following the successful completion of the reorganization of our businesses in Chile earlier this year, Eletropaulo further strengthens our position as a leading infrastructure operator in the region.

To this extent, we are also pleased to have acquired 21% of Ufinet for €150 million. This is a venture through which we expect to speed up growth in Latin America in the ultra-broadband sector in synergy with distribution grids that we operate in the largest metropolitan centers, replicating there the open fiber business model.

Before moving to the consolidated financial target, let me illustrate the progress on our sustainable development goals target. This is slide number seven. We are taking strategic actions to advance broader shared value creation through initiatives with the communities impacted by our doing business as well as supporting our digitalization process through cybersecurity.

During the first half of 2018, we have already beaten targets on projects supporting our commitment to quality education, affordable and clean energy, as well as decent work and economic growth are progressing well. Respectively, around 70% and 60% of our 2020 goals are already achieved.

2020 targets, with respect to Internet web application protected through advanced cybersecurity solutions are on track, with specific criteria to prioritize applications to be covered first.

In order to prevent and deal with cybersecurity incident in a timely and coordinated manner, we set up Enel's Cyber Emergency Readiness Team, that was acknowledged in seven countries.

Moreover, the affiliation with international organization, Trusted Introducer, was completed. During the last semester, we have six events to share knowledge about cybersecurity and planned initiative to meet the annual targets of 15 events, with the aim to create culture, awareness and skills, in order to minimize the risks of attacks.

Alberto will now walk you through the consolidated financial results. Please Alberto?

Alberto De Paoli

Thank you, Francesco. Good evening to everyone. Let's now move to the financial summary for the first semester. We are now on slide number nine. Ordinary EBITDA is up by 3% to €7.73 billion. As we will see shortly, currency has been the major headwind in the semester. Net of FX, ordinary EBITDA would have increased by 6%.

Net ordinary income stands at €1,892 million, up by 5% versus last year, driven by EBITDA increase and reduction of financial expenses had backed it. FFO stands at around €4.36 billion, with a remarkable 8% increase versus last year, driven by higher EBITDA. Group net debt stands at €41.59 billion, up by 11% versus 2017, an increase largely explained by extraordinary operations completed in the period for around €3.2 billion.

Moving now to the detailed analysis of the semester. Let me summarize the main drivers on slide number 10. Here, you can see the compounded effect at EBITDA level of our businesses' performance against the macro negative effect.

Despite the persisting negative scenario on currencies, our growth, coupled with an improved availability of resources, secured a positive contribution to EBITDA of €875 million and this is splitted that way.

Growth, driven mostly by renewables and networks, contributed to our EBITDA for around €315 million, 60% above previous year. Improved availability of resources with normalization of hydro levels in Italy and Spain yield €285 million overall.

Retail margin improvement accounted for €145 million, mainly in Iberia and Romania. And finally, the positive effect of regulatory reviews in South America was €130 million, mainly recorded in Argentina. This is sum in roughly €900 million of EBITDA increased for these items.

Looking at the negative effects, with the devaluation of currencies in South America is still the main headwind in the period accounting for roughly €280 million. Thermal generation was impacted by thermal gap reduction, accounting for roughly €115 million and pressure on margins for another €145 million. The overall is roughly €250 million, €260 million impact. Lastly, CPI on our cost base is a negative impact of roughly €110 million.

Now, let's have a look at the group EBITDA, and I am on slide number 11. As said, ordinary EBITDA came at €7,729 million, so 3% versus last year, 6% net of FX effect. Growth EBITDA increased €317 million, 70% from renewables.

And as already commented, no efficiency was recorded in real terms over the period, while the currency devaluation impacted EBITDA for roughly minus €282 million, and perimeter is worth €22 million.

As far as last three, scenario and energy management are concerned, we reported an overall positive contribution of €74 million, because the positive effect of renewable contribution and increase in retail margins have been partially offset by the negative results of our thermal generation and CPI on OpEx.

On page 12, now let's have a look at the group EBITDA by global business line. I'm -- will analyze the adjusted EBITDA net of one-off items. EBITDA from Global Infrastructure & Networks is €3,607 million. That is substantially flat versus last year, once adjusted for the FX impact.

The evolution is associated with positive growth for around €90 million due to smart meter rollout and quality improvement and some negative impacts on connection, quality of services -- so fine for quality of services and reduction in white certificates in Italy for the same amount of roughly €80 million.

EBITDA in Global Thermal Generation & Trading is equal to €468 million, including a negative FX effect of €55 million. The overall decline, as said, is attributable to lower thermal margin for around €180 million mainly in Italy, and lower costs of better efficiencies for €20 million, mainly due to lower operation and maintenance cost, fully offset by CPI increase.

Lower Renewable Energies EBITDA is €2,152 million. I will comment more -- in more detail in the following slides. And the Retail business is €1,510 million, supported by the improved performance, mainly in Iberia.

Now, moving to page 13, we go into the analysis of the EBITDA of renewables. We reported an ordinary EBITDA of €2,152 million, higher versus previous year, up an outstanding 19%. And net of negative FX effect, EBITDA would have increased by 24%. New capacity generated additional EBITDA of €229 million, of which €99 million in South America, €126 million in North and Central America, and €4 million in South Africa. Efficiency was in line with 2017.

And finally, we've recorded a positive effect from scenario and resources of about €206 million, mainly due to higher margin in Italy, Iberia, and South America and lower margin in Romania, due to the reduction in regulatory incentives from green certificates.

Moving now on page 14, to the Italian business. Italia recorded an ordinary EBITDA of €3,573 million or minus 3% year-on-year. EBITDA in networks was €1,727 million, slightly decreasing versus last year on lower tariffs and higher cost related to weather condition in winter.

In Thermal Generation, we reported an ordinary EBITDA of minus €32 million, with a decrease year-on-year of €182 million, due to the reduction of thermal gap and the contraction of generation spreads, only partially offset by lower OpEx.

Renewables EBITDA increased by €107 million on higher availability of resources and higher prices. Finally, the Retail business stood at €1,136 million, slightly increasing year-on-year.

Now, on page 15, I'm -- I will explain the main drivers on retail -- of the Italian retail. EBITDA increased 2% versus previous year. In the first half, we continued to see a strong increase in volumes sold, up by 20%. Our competitive position strengthened further in both B2C and B2B segments.

Within B2B sales, we're up by 14%, a solid growth rate, but moderating year-on-year. B2C segment increased by 8%. Our free customer base increased by around 700,000 customers, while the churn rate associated with the free market declined year-on-year and sits well below our expectations.

As for the first quarter of the year, the B2C segment did not show any competitive pressure on prices and the relatively increasing weight of large client into our volume needs is driving the decline in power unitary margin. Overall, divisional EBITDA is well progressing towards its full year target.

Let's now have a deeper look on the main drivers of our group net ordinary income on slide 16. You can see from the chart, D&A increased by about €150 million due to higher amortization in Italy and Iberia for the implementation of the new accounting principle, commissioning of renewables plants in South America and U.S., and a delta perimeter associated with the acquisition of Enel Goiás and Eletropaulo in the U.S.

Financial expenses and other at €1,161 million marked an overall 12% decrease year-on-year, mainly on other financial expenses. Group tax rate decreased by around 2%, reaching 27.6% level of tax rate, thanks to the positive impact deriving from the recognition of deferred tax assets in Italy already booked in the first quarter.

Minorities increased by 21%, mainly due to higher results in South America. The group net ordinary income increased by €83 million, reaching €1,892 million or plus 5% versus last year.

Moving now on chart 17 on cash flow. Free cash flow after dividends improves year-on-year by around €600 million due to better FFO recorded and lower level of CapEx, notwithstanding the 7% increase in dividend paid. FFO stands at €4.036 billion -- €4.360 billion, sorry, over €300 million higher than last year, supported by ordinary EBITDA growth.

Cash conversion stands at 56% versus 54% last year, mainly due to higher EBITDA after provision of €320 million. Lower taxes paid, mainly due to tax payment dynamics and higher financial expenses paid for around €200 million, mainly associated with derivatives settlements.

We record a significant improvement in net working capital, partially producing the negative impact saw in the first quarter due to the seasonal profile of CapEx dynamics. We are confident to stabilize the network within the year.

Net free cash flow stands at €3,700 million -- minus €3,740 million, mainly due to the acquisition of Eletropaulo and the restructuring in Chile as well as the interim dividend payment executed in January.

Moving now to net debt and I am on page 18. Our gross debt increased by about €4.2 billion versus December 2017, mainly due to €1.2 billion related to the Chilean restructuring settled in April, around €2 billion related to Eletropaulo acquisition, and negative impact on FX.

Net financial expenses on debt declined by -- versus last year by €26 million or 2%, with an average cost of 4.7%, down 40 basis points versus first half 2017, in line with the full year 2017.

The total net debt is equal to €41.6 billion and the change in net debt is mainly due to free cash flow after dividend of around minus €500 million, cash out of around €3.2 billion, mainly related to an acquisition we made, and the negative impact from FX of about €550 million.

Now, let me hand over to Francesco for some closing remarks.

Francesco Starace

Alberto. To summarize, we can say that in this first half of 2018, we have continued to progress on each pillar of our strategy. Our achievements are clearly supporting and accelerating the energy transition. Our growth continued to be fueled by renewables, where, with 3.4 gigawatts of organic additions, we achieved the all-time high level of capacity build over 12 months.

We continue to pay an extraordinary attention to the evolution of our cash costs, monitoring progress towards our business plan target. And we see the increase in costs during the first semester as temporary and to be reabsorbed by year end.

Our operating growth supported a solid free cash flow generation. Following completed acquisition, we will now focus our efforts on the integration of these businesses and the maximization and extraction of their value.

Further, despite the adverse ForEx scenario, we confirm our full year targets, thanks to growth in renewables, the evolution of efficiencies, the consolidation of Eletropaulo, and the disposals that we have yet to complete.

Thank you for your -- our -- for your attention and let's now open the floor to the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Monica Girardi

Okay. We can open to Q&A session. The first question comes from the line of Harry Wyburd from Merrill Lynch Bank of America. Harry, please go ahead.

Harry Wyburd

H, good evening everybody. Three questions for me please. The first one is on use of balance sheet. I think in the past, you've mentioned you had an order of preference. I think, firstly, it was minority buyouts. And there was extra renewables growth. The third was bolt-on M&A and distribution, and then, lastly, a share buyback of a dividend policy.

I think, the first three, you seem to have executed on in the last 12 months. You bought back minorities. You've done bolt-on M&A. And you said today that you're certainly going beyond your target additions in renewables.

So, the question is, does that mean we now cascade essentially to the fourth item on the order of preference when we look forward to the strategic update in November? And could we expect a revisit of the buyback or the dividend policy?

Second question's on the BSO program. The operating assets that you sell are obviously somewhat sensitive to the rate cycle, given the rates look like they're on the way up now. Treasury is back at 3% in the last week. Do you see this as a sort of finite resource? Is there a risk if you wait for a long time, the valuation of these assets could go down? And therefore, could there be a benefit from accelerating that process whilst the weather, so to speak, is good for getting good valuations from those assets?

And then, finally, on Italian politics. I think in late June, the press quoted [Indiscernible] as saying that energy bills were, "totally out of control". I'd be interested to know what your view on that comment is. Do you think that's just a throwaway comment? Or do you think that presages a slightly bigger focus from the new government on energy tariffs? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

Let me answer in the right order -- in the order in which you asked the questions. I think, yes, you're right, we touched upon the number one, two, and three preferred order of capital employment. We have not, as you know, bought back any shares. So, that's still -- that potential still remains. But we're also -- at that time of the year in which we start doing the strategy for the next three years.

So, are we going to change the order of our CapEx allocation preference in the last -- in the next months? Not -- I don't think so. I think you will see, perhaps, a different set of numbers or perhaps a different mix of those numbers. We always said we would only resort to buyback when we see enough cash coming at us and not enough value creation opportunities around us. And therefore, would resort to buyback. That is not the case today and I think you will see our outlook for the next three years -- in November. I cannot anticipate that at this moment.

On operating assets and rates, yes, you're right. And we always said BSO was a function, and still is a function, of relatively lowest interest rates, when value creation is potentially possible when there is a spread between what we expect of the assets and what other funds or infrastructure operator or pension funds can live happily with and that spread is where money is made through BSO.

We also said that window of opportunity will probably close as the interest rates will go up. We think there is still some time. This time will not be forever. That doesn't mean we are rushing things. I mean if we see value creation, we will continue to do these things.

You know that this has always been more an opportunistic value creation tool for us and a way of living. And a way of managing the CapEx curve through the years in which we have to push the digital meters into the networks. So, that is roughly happening. I think we still have a good 12 months to go before this is starting to become an issue in our view.

On energy business comments on the -- of the Minister, I think you cannot expect energy ministers to be happy about any energy bill in general. I mean it would be very surprising that a Minister says, I want to have more expensive power for my electorate. So, that said, I think it's more a throwaway comment than, I would say, than a statement. We have no indication of any huge, or even small, change in the regulatory frameworks.

In fact, we have been encouraged by the nominees of the independent authority that were announced recently. They seem pretty strong and good people. So, we were encouraged that Italy will remain stable and logic framework in terms of regulated assets as it has been so far.

Harry Wyburd

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. The next question comes from the line of Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs. Alberto, your line is open, please go ahead.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you, Monica and good evening. I also have three, please, if I may. The first one is focusing a little bit on retail. I can see that your EBITDA is up, but your margins are coming down at about 9% in power. So, I guess there's a multiple of sub-questions here. The first one is, could you maybe tell us what is function of higher procurement cost, which you have not been able to pass through yet? And what is function of higher competition? And maybe, could you give us the same figure in terms of margins for gas? Because looking at some of your competitors, it looks like the pressure on gas is even stronger.

And also, just to be clear, you are now no longer including customer acquisition costs in the EBITDA. Did you also strip it out of 2017? Or if you haven't, could you maybe give us the numbers? Like, is it, I don't know, €50 million, €80 million? Because then, actually, like-for-like EBITDA would have been down despite rising volumes, which would have made the margins even worse, if you see what I mean. So, apologies about convoluted -- long first question.

The second one, easier. In light of the market economic situation in Argentina, I was reading today that the tariff increase has been granted. I mean there's no indications, but the expectation is about 25%, 30%.

Can you, maybe, broadly talk about how do you see the macroeconomic situation in Argentina impacting the way you think about the business there? And maybe you can put that into relationship with the targets you gave at the CMD last year.

And the last very quick one is on reaffirming your 2018 guidance, you're talking about ordinary or reported EBITDA? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

I'm sorry. Alberto will handle number one and three, and I will just answer now in the Argentina issue. We think that, this time, Argentina did it right, calling the IMF early enough. We think that the measures that the IMF has usually put down to readdress the situation there makes sense. They are timely, they are right.

We also saw that the government has been quick in the first phases of the implementation. I should say and I should add, they also fall very well with our timing in the restructuring of the distribution organization we have there.

So, all in all, the timing for this, given the circumstances, was the best possible. I think Argentina has a real chance of restructuring properly at this point. We have also seen a relatively mild reaction to this measures from generally the public. So, it looks like, this time also, the government can pull this out.

As we are concerned, we have indications that the regulatory framework changes will stand. So, there is no major change in our policy there. However, as we have decided during this year, we will pull the brake on further investments until we have clear indication that the restructuring of the organization in the distribution business will be carried out entirely. So, that's the only change that this whole thing, at this moment, has introduced in our behavior in Argentina. Retail, yes?

Alberto De Paoli

Okay. On Retail, so first of all, when it comes to margin compression, I said the vast majority of margin compression is related to the different composition of segments that we are adding on our customer base. So, we are growing -- still growing a lot in the large and top segment. That is a segment that adds at the lower margins. So, on a compound effect, you see the margins going down, splitting in the different segments.

And looking and comparing it with 2017, what we see is that we have no margin compressions on B2C segment. That means that because the cost of sourcing is increasing, we are passing through customers 100% of increase in cost of sourcing. And this means that the competitive pressure is, on average, the same over the last year.

On the B2B segment, we have, say, an increase in the margin of large and top. An increase that is remarkable. But the overall unitary margin are very low, so you don't see a big impact on EBITDA.

While we have some competitive pressure on the small and medium segment, in which we are not able to pass on to customers 100% of increase in cost of sourcing. So, in this specific segment, we see some competition. This is more or less the overall picture of our business.

On the other side, when it comes to the gas market, the [Indiscernible] roughly €450 million that is unchanged versus last year. So, we have more or less the same level of margin. We are decreasing a little bit the unitary margin. This is because the increase in the cost of sourcing.

But on the other side, we are increasing the number of customers. We have increased roughly 150,000 customers in one year of operation. When it comes to the guidance, we are giving for the full year is in the ordinary EBITDA.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from Stefano Bezzato from Credit Suisse. Stefano, you can go ahead.

Stefano Bezzato

Yes. Hi. Two questions for me. The first one on power distribution in Italy. Can you remind us what is your assumption on the allowed return from 2019? And do you see any upside risk, given the evolution of the spread recently and the ongoing interim review?

And the second question, on your 2018 guidance, does the reiteration include also net debt? If I remember correctly, the target at the business plan was €39.8 billion. Has it changed following M&A?

Francesco Starace

The second question, you want to know if in the net debt guidance in 2018?

Stefano Bezzato

If it's confirmed, the €39.8 billion, which if I remember correctly, was the target at the time of the business plan presentation.

Alberto De Paoli

For the first question, what we have today because the value of the WACC is going to be composed within October and we have to look at the level of spreads that are now in the last six months.

Looking at all the parameters that will -- are going to be changed, we are in the region of 5.8% to 6% as the new level of WACC. Now, it depends on what happens in the last three months, but the trend is pointing at this range.

And the -- okay, so for the debt level, notwithstanding we have -- we have had these €3.2 billion of acquisitions, today, we are in the same range of the target that we gave in London last year.

Stefano Bezzato

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from Javier Suarez from Mediobanca. Javier, you can ahead.

Javier Suarez

Many thanks Monica and good afternoon. Three questions on my side too. The first one is on slide number 14, looking at the Italian -- the performance of Italian business and on the generation business that is on red number. You can help us to understand the dynamic on the domestic generation business, the contribution from the ancillary service market. So, in the first half 2018, what you are expecting for the full year 2018? And maybe your expectations on the implications from a new capacity market in Italy.

Second question is on the -- again, on the supply business. It seems that, there may be a delay on the full liberalization of the electricity supply market from 1st July, 2018. And if you can give us your view on the potential implication that this may have on the execution of your business plan.

The third question is moving into the Spanish market and a new administration in Spain. If you could give us an update on your latest conversation with the administration and the -- what do you believe that may be subject of discussion -- subject to discussion with the new government? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

Okay. I will take question two and three, and Alberto will answer to the first one. On the supply business delay, moving this date back forward another from June 2019, I remember this was already moved from June 2018 to June 2019 by previous government.

I'll repeat what I just said. I think it is highly likely that there is another year of thinking time, let's put it this way, for this new government. So, I expect this to materialize quite soon. I mean, if there is a decision, it would probably come between now and Christmas time. That would probably mean very little for us. In fact, it will just prolong another year what we have just seen so far. So, we will keep in, let's say, largely growing the number of customers by another 700,000 and 800,000 during this additional year.

Margins will continue to stay more or less in their dynamics with the way they are there. Probably some competitors would be discouraged because this moving target probably gets a little bit too far out in time. But I see no change actually in our strategy. Perhaps a slight upside because that would give us more time to prepare our digital transformation, and be very, very clear on that, be extremely competitive by the time this final tariff will ever disappear.

On the Spanish market, let me just say that the change has been pretty drastic in the energy policy from one government to the other. We have, I would say, a very clear defined view from the Minister nowadays on what outlook is there for coal. And I think we totally agree with her that this is something that needs to end, and that there is -- has to be an orderly exit, but there is going to be an exit.

I think there is a very clear view from this Minister of what reboot the renewable energy space has to do on Spain going forward in order to meet the 2030 targets that I remember were higher than people thought.

And I think that finds us also totally in agreement and well-prepared. Because as you remember, we won various tenders last years, and now we are restarting construction. I think it is a very good start of negotiation the numbers that were thrown in the WACC for the distribution for the, let's say, regulated assets returns that were materially different from the other figures we have thrown at us by the previous administration.

So, all in all, we think this government has clear ideas on how to modernize the Spanish system and we fully support their structure and their frame of thought. On number one question, I think, Alberto you might want to take it up on the generation in Italy.

Alberto De Paoli

Yes. So, Italy, the reduction of €180 million versus last year, is splitted in -- we have roughly €220 million of reduction in gross margin and a temporary increase and a reduction in OpEx of €40 million.

The €220 million of reduction in gross margin is mainly related to, on one side, we have roughly €60 million that are related to three main factors. One is that the volumes have been decreased because the reduction of the thermal gap, and because the price that we have, the cost that we have today, to produce with coal, is so near to the cost of gas. So, we have to switch coal to gas. That is reducing volumes. And on the other side, the cost of coal and CO2 and gas are reducing a lot the spreads of this -- of this production.

On the other side, we have an overall decrease in the service market. That is roughly €70 million. This is not -- this is a rebalancing of what happened last year, in which we had a peak in the service market for some specific conditions of the 2017 market.

And then, we have an impact in the gas price, just on the gas margin, because of the cost of sourcing, because we have already some contracts that are linked to oil, so the price of oil is driving up our cost of sourcing.

On the other side as said, we have reduced €40 million OpEx to contain this difficulties. What we think, looking at the second half of the year, is that we have some normalization in the difference in the service market, because the peak last year was in the first half and not in the second half. And we don't see any increase in impact of gas, because it's the maximum impact we could have, while we will keep continuing to have this impact on volumes and prices.

Remember that on the other side, on the integrated margin, we are producing more in hydro. And we are getting, for the past not covered yet, prices that are in the range of 10%, 15% higher than the target that we have -- we currently have.

Monica Girardi

Next question comes from the line of Enrico Bartoli. Enrico, your line is open, please go ahead.

Enrico Bartoli

Yes, hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three of them. First of all, I would like to go back on the target. Just a clarification, if in the EBITDA target concern for this year, you include also the consolidation of Eletropaulo. And in the indication that you provided on the net debt in line with the previous guidance, I understand that obviously you're consolidating impact from the acquisition, but if you're assuming some disposals in the second part of the year.

Then I have a question regarding renewables. You showed a significant increase in capacity and the contribution from renewables. If you can give us some details on how you expect further capacity additions in the second part of the year and some hint on the breakdown by area.

And third, a general question on acquisition of -- in Brazil. You showed in the slide regarding the acquisition in Eletropaulo, the premium that the market is recognizing in terms of premium to RAB, to the asset there. Could you guide us about the value drivers that justify these kind of premiums? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

I'll give you an answer on number three. In the valuation of Eletropaulo, we had three major value creation tools. And you have to list them in the right order. That is also the order in which they present themselves in time.

So, they're not all together working at the same time, the day two or three of the acquisition. So the first and -- the first and quicker value creation is the one that we have, for example, experienced so far in the acquisition of CELG. This comes from plugging in a company like Eletropaulo in a very large organization that has huge volumes to deal with.

So, we're talking about, basically, synergies that come from procurement on a large scale, cheaper prices that come from stuff that typically distributors buy and that we typically tend to buy on volumes that no one has and on prices that are difficult to match. That is a very quick first round of a synergic value creation.

The second one comes from implementing into the target in Eletropaulo, but before -- and now we are doing that in CELG. Best practices that we have collected around the world, which doesn't mean that we don't find best practices in Eletropaulo. There might be some, but typically, we have a combination of best practices that are also very difficult to match. That takes more time because you have to go through a restructuring of the company. You have to implement new procedures and new working methodologies, and it typically takes a year or two to manifest itself.

The third one is the one that, typically, so far, no one has ever experienced on, in the universe of utility companies like us is the advantages and the efficiencies that come from the digitized network. That is a big jump in the value creation, but it only materializes when the asset is being digitized.

So, you have to go through a period of two, three years, it depends on how big the asset is, in order to fully digitize it. And then, you start to accrue this third level of synergies. They are materially very important.

So, number one, synergies, they materialize typically in the first month after the acquisition, because they simply result in volumes of purchases that come with lower unitary prices.

The second one comes in year or year and a half, depends on how fast we are in restructuring and implementation of best practices. The third one, I would say, if the question is for Eletropaulo, it would probably come at year three or four because it would take about three years or two and a half to fully digitize this unit that has 7 million 0.3 meters. So, that's the time it takes. I think we've got a couple of years.

So, that's a little bit the value creation that we saw in Eletropaulo. And I'm not surprised that many people, and that includes industrial experts and some competitors, cannot see the third one. It's not their fault. It's just that no one has experience of digitizing and running digitized networks that we have. So, to targets, yes--

Alberto De Paoli

Okay. So for targets, so we have already included in the first half results, €20 million coming from Eletropaulo consolidation and in the final targets, we are assuming, in the second half, to have €200 million of further EBITDA coming from Eletropaulo. This EBITDA is already included in our targets because if you remember, in London, we already said that the final results of 2018 would have included roughly €200 million coming from M&A. That's why we have no major impacts on net debt level, because exactly we have already included the effort to acquire a distribution asset in the debt level.

Looking at debt, if we have some disposal in the second part of the year, the answer is yes. Remember that we are waiting the final conclusion of the BSO in Mexico. This is not impacting debt on the level of -- because we have already -- they asked it in held-for-sale, so we are not counting this level of debt. But the asset is expected to generate roughly €200 million of capital gain and this is something that will be cashed in and will reduce debt.

And on the other side, we have other BSO that we are doing in Brazil. And we are also in the final phase to sell other assets -- other coal assets and biomass assets. And the overall disposal expected is between €1.2 billion and €1.5 billion.

So, on the capacity increase in 2018, we are adding another 800 million -- 800 megawatts in the second half and we have already added 1.5 million -- gigawatts in the first half.

Monica Girardi

Next question comes from the line of Anna Maria Scaglia from Morgan Stanley. Anna Maria, you can go ahead.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Hi, good evening everyone. My first question is regarding Spain. Going back to the question before, you didn't touch the topic of nuclear. And seems from which -- it seems that the position of Endesa relative to others in Spain in nuclear is very different. What's your situation there? Do you think that the negotiation is possible with the partners in the nuclear front?

The second question is regarding the Mexican BSO. Why such a delay? Why isn't it being closed yet? And do you -- are you still very comfortable that the closure will happen before the year end?

The third question is regarding M&A in Brazil. You're being quoted by the press of your interest in other assets in Brazil. I was wondering if some those standards happen quite soon, or the sale happen quite soon? Would you still go ahead there, even if the full consolidation Eletropaulo has not happened, or you haven't delivered there?

And the last question was regarding your hedge position for 2019. I know this time of the year, you usually don't comment on future years' guidance, but I was wondering, looking at where the hydro is at the moment you've done in Spain, what's the pricing you are achieving your hedging position? At the same time, the pressure from the generation margin, are you still confident? Or can you give us any comments about the numbers that you're pointing out for the future years? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

Okay. Let me take question one, question two and question three. Alberto will go to hydro. So, Spain, yes we're totally confident that there will be a solution of this apparent, apparent disconnect between some that want to go ahead with nuclear, and some would like to shut them down as they get to 40 years of age. And I think this is something that will take some time. That is not a debate that needs to be finished tomorrow. But the day after tomorrow, I mean, it's something that for the first plant we're not -- were talking about 2021 with a notification to be given by probably a year from now.

So, if you remember how long it took to -- for the previous government to decide a shutdown of La Garoña. After notification, we had 2 years of waiting period just for one plant that was clearly to be shut down.

So frankly, not particularly anxious, considering the value at stake, considering the fact that as reality will sink, the decarbonization path of Spain will become clearly the goal that we will all try to achieve, and in a sense, nuclear capacity that has 10 years of additional life makes a lot of sense. Obviously the negotiations between parties is always tricky, a lot of patience and good faith. Then it requires a lot of equilibrium. So, I think we'll try to apply these virtues. Nonetheless, you will see probably lots of agitation and a little bit of drama around it, but I'm quite confident this can be achieved in a rational fashion.

On the BSO, there is -- yes, there is for sure it will be closed, this still within the end of the year. To be honest with you, we have pretty busy in many other things. So, we don't see a major trouble in closing this at this point.

You cannot see this, but Alberto De Paoli has a problem with his computer. Okay, sorry about that. And then on Brazil, other assets. I think we will be pretty busy in working at the stage two of improvement in -- the operational improvement in CELG in stage one and two on the operational improvements in Eletropaulo. So, I think Brazil sees us pretty happy at this point and I don't see it appetite for additional Brazilian ventures at the stage.

Monica Girardi

Anna Maria, can you please repeat the last question? Because the line was disturbed and we couldn't get it.

Anna Maria Scaglia

No, I am -- I do understand that usually at this point of the year, you don't comment on future years' guidance, so 2019 and 2020 relative to your plan. But I was looking at the price achieved that you have on slide 23 in terms of future sales.

At the same time, we will see the pressure that there are in spark and dark spreads, both in Italy and Spain. I was wondering if you can now give us a kind of way of thinking relative to that numbers that you put out in November for future years, and if you're willing to make any comments there?

Alberto De Paoli

I would certainly say we are [Indiscernible] bidding our plans today. I can recall that when we talk about the fact that the CO2 level would impact positively or negatively our numbers, I remember that we said that this will positively impact our overall numbers. Say if the year ends we are closing our -- we are hedging our production for 2019 at lower CDS, so lower spreads on thermal generation and higher numbers on Renewables and hydro.

So, looking at the numbers that we have in terms of share of production in the 2 kinds in which we have, you can understand that we are getting a neutral to positive impact in first level of hydro that we are doing.

Remember on the other side that we manage an integrated margin. That means that a part of our price stake in production is directly covered by the Retail side of business that we have on the other side, and that usually, we go to cover our position on the spreads, on the thermal generation on the market. So, what you see in the Retail side is usually the same that you will have as hedged prices in the price stake in production, namely Renewable and hydro.

Monica Girardi

Okay. The next question comes from the line of Meike Becker from Bernstein. Please Meike, you can go ahead.

Meike Becker

I have got two. One is more -- it continues on the topic of carbon price and coal and it's more from a strategic point of view with where we are heading and maybe the uncertainties and delays we have in the capacity market in Italy. And the new government in Spain. How comfortable are you with investments in coal at this point? Wouldn't it be -- are you thinking about closing it down faster, considering what things have changed in the last six months? And the second question is simply if there are any updates, can you remind us what your plans are for your Russian business?

Francesco Starace

And quickly summarize as follows. What we do, first of all, there is no new coal capacity that we plan to add in that since we took over. So it's now 4 to 5 years. Since 2014 we said, forget it. So when you say investment in coal, you mean upgrades to existing plants, not set any new plants.

Meike Becker

Yes.

Francesco Starace

Not set any new plants. In that sense, what we do every year, we take those [electric] systems in which we do have thermal generating plants. And we assess the capacity strategy with categorizing the plants in three groups. the one group is plants that, in the light of foreseeable future, have 10 years of possible competitive life. On these plants, we invest what needs to be there in order for them to be run safely and with the best available technology in terms of emission.

Plants that have no future in the next two, three, four years simply are put in a place where there is no money given at them, and they planned to retired immediately, since this typically takes one, two or three years to get an approval from any government around the world.

Then plants where we don't know. Those plants get no money and get rolled into next year. And if they fall in one or other category where that we know that they get some money or just be shut down. So, through this process, we have been deciding to close 23 power plants in Italy, about 13,000 megawatts. And we are so happy we did it because we saved a lot of money.

Through the same process, we now have a plan to shut down two coal plants in Spain and not all of them. Because for some of them, we haven't clarity, but we are not putting money on them. And for two of them, we have clarity and we have put a little bit of money just to prolong their permitting life.

Overall, I would say that if you and I make a bet in two or three years, this will be so strict about process that we will probably decide in the next three years to stop putting any money on any coal plant going forward and just let them get to the end of their life, which is probably going to accelerate more than what people think.

Our plan in Italy, for example, is that by 2025, most of the plants, with exception maybe of one, the one in [Indiscernible] would be out of business. And in Spain, something similar is likely to happen.

Again, this is something that you can't decide on a piece of paper in a table front of a discussion, and then you need to have an agreement of the regulator and typically the BSO that needs to make sure that you shut down units, but you don't jeopardize the capacity that needs to serve the country.

In Russia, we do exactly what I told you. So, the exercise has been the one that decided the fate of Reftinskaya, and this coal plant now in a Russian, say process, because we don't see value of this asset in our hands. And before deciding shutdown, maybe there is a value for somebody else. That's the process we're following.

Other plants, the gas plants, they survived the test very well. And by the way, if you know the Russian system, it's basically a capacity mechanism, insofar there is a capacity these plant can run.

However, you -- we expect by the end of this year, change that the government has been working at since now several months, that will -- let's say, we incentivize the selective investment in those plants that have better technologies and the selective phase-out of those that do not. So, they will go in a direction I've just told you. And as a function of that, we expect our gas plants to remain key operational for the foreseeable future.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from the line of Roberto Letizia with Equita SIM. Roberto, you can go ahead.

Roberto Letizia

Yes, thanks. Good evening. I would like to continue on Maria's questions on the effects of your future numbers, but mainly maybe talking about a more general picture for Enel. So, you have a lot of driving forces that are showing different paths versus the assumption of your structure plan. I mean you have higher power prices with positive effect on the hydro, but you have lower spreads. You have a higher growth in Renewables, but you have worse currency trends. You have delayed in liberalization, but you have good contribution of Enel X. So, you have very -- a lot of driving forces that are moving differently.

Can you sum up please the main ones that are significantly different from the plan assumption, and tells us if at the end, the sum of all these driving forces is playing a positive or a negative impact versus the next year structure plan assumptions?

Then a comment on the Italian Retail. So, we're all still talking about the liberalization of the protected customer. But looking at the numbers, not only your numbers, but the numbers all of the municipalities, the main groups are growing in terms of client additions. You are showing a good increase in the clients addition.

So, you are actually growing despite the liberalization of the market. I was wondering if the growth in clients comes from the switch -- from protected to liberalized customer? Or the clients you're adding are net additions? And in case you are talking about net additions, who is actually losing clients in the market?

And the last question on the gross margin on the Retail, you mentioned one of the negative elements is the higher cost for the sourcing of cash. But I was wondering if you believe that this is going to revert in the coming months with contract renegotiations with clients. Thanks.

Francesco Starace

I'll get these customer questions and then Alberto will try to sum up the tricky one that you -- the first one. Frankly, on Retail, I think you saw it correctly. We are growing our customer base on the free market, and of course, there is a move from -- there is a move between the different markets. There is a move from the players on the free market, and we're happy to see the churn rate go down. And actually today on the power churn rate, we have in the first six months was 10.5, which is 2.2 point percentage lower than the churn rate that we have in the previous semester of last year. So, this is a very good performance on churn rate on the free market on power.

The number is even lower on gas. We had 8.6% churn rate on gas. We have the lowest churn rate in the market today in Italy in both markets. That means that, basically, other players have more churn. But because they are more than one or more than two or more than three, the calculation of who wins, who loses is very complex.

We are winning net-net because we are adding 700,000, 800,000 customers year-on-year to our free market base. And the regulated -- let's say, the regulated market is losing around 1.5 million net-net the same year, which means that the other guys are getting all together the rest of the customers. This is a very bad approximation because the flows are indeed more complex than that.

What I can say is that if this gets delayed one more year, so the end of the regulated tariffs gets delayed one more year, this dynamic would continue to manifest itself. And we are not unhappy about it. It provides us a steady growth. It provides us work on processes and reduce further the churn. And it provides us an opportunity to be building a very competitive machine for the big battle that everybody expects somehow, sometime in the future.

On gas, I think Alberto will answer that question too, yes?

Alberto De Paoli

So, for your last question, what I said is this, on gas we have the overall margin is almost -- is stable versus last year. We are not passing onto customers the increasing cost of sourcing. In fact, we are -- we have a decrease in margins and an increase in volumes. The overall effect is the overall margin in gas is stable.

What I said is on power side, where on power side we have been able to pass onto customers the increasing cost of sourcing, 100% on the B2C segment and 100% on the large and top segment, because this is indexed so it is pass-through. While we've been able to pass, say, 60% of increase in the cost of sourcing in the small and medium segment in which we see the highest level of competition.

And for your first question, I would say looking forward that we see negatives on our business, mainly based on the thermal generation. Because looking forward, we have spread compression, volume progression. So, thermal generation is a clear negative moving forward.

And the second clear negative is the FX effect that is coming from Latin America. You know that we make the -- our scenarios based on the consensus. The consensus today for the next three years will be different from the previous one. But still, we have no idea on what the final numbers will be, because they are changing very rapidly. But these are the two things, the two main negatives that are looking forward.

On the positive side, prices of energy in this different way to develop Renewables that is increasing margins. And given the space for big utilities, it is a space that is less crowded and less competitive versus the tender way that we follow there until now, that grow to margin compression and higher competition. This, combined with a big pipeline in our capability now to develop more than 3,000 megawatts each year with Enel Green Power will drive a positive contribution.

Roberto Letizia

Would you be able to say--

Monica Girardi

And the next question is from the line of Maurice Choy from Royal Bank of Canada. Maurice, you can go ahead.

Maurice Choy

Thank you. And just two questions for me. The first question is just a little bit of a follow-up from the previous one because -- and then it's about Italy Retail. It almost sounds as though that you're comfortable, if not happy, if the liberalization is delayed. So, maybe if I can ask things a little bit differently. For the Italian Retail EBITDA targets that you previously set under liberalization scenario, could you actually hit them even if today we have no liberalization? That's the first question.

And the second question just I wanted to know whether you actually had a chance to run a few scenarios about carbon price floor? Obviously the French, Spanish, and Portuguese government spoke a little bit about that in support of that. I wonder whether you could comment a little bit about the impact of that on your Iberian business as well as if there are any knock-on impact on your Italian business. Thank you.

Francesco Starace

Question the one you made because, obviously, you remember that we -- we had in our scenario this 2019 deadline. And by then, we projected basically two major facts to occur. The number one fact was somehow rate distribution of customers that would happen almost instantaneously, as if some kind of magical wand. And that would result in us having 50% of the customers that would be no more into the tariff system, and therefore about 25, 26 terawatt hours of volume.

Coupled with a drastic drop in Retail margins, that would bring down the [unitary] margin by 40%, 4-0. The net result of these two big events were -- was basically lower-margin, higher-volume mechanism coupled with efficiencies, that would equalize the EBITDA generation over the years.

So, the target was, and still is, at that -- when we presented it -- the plan with having this deadline, €2 billion across the Board, year-on-year. Built in a completely different fashion after 2018 -- 2019 because of this big change.

Now, the funny thing is these three things gets rolled another year forward, in November, we'll have to either show you the same thing, just one year moving forward. That means that in 2019, yes, we would still have €2 billion. Only, exactly as we have today, a slower decrease in the margins because, obviously, competition is what it is. Lower volumes because 800,000 customers are not 20 million, they're not 10 million, they're not 8 million, but the same result.

Possibly, and this is something we are working at, at the end of the period, which we'll be at this stage, no more 2020 but 2021, we would probably have a better result. Because we will have more time to build the efficiency into the cost curve and less of an impact on margins. So, net-net, we think this is, as I said always, mildly positive for us because of these reasons.

On the carbon price floor. I don't know if you -- on the carbon price floor, frankly, let me just say, first of all, I think it is highly unlikely that the carbon price floor ever gets to the floor. I think the carbon price floor would not be implemented before the carbon system has a chance to prove its validity. We don't know if we need a carbon price floor at all.

In fact, I think the first signs that ATS works pretty fine and -- so we are completely against installing carbon floors, not because we are against carbon pricing, but we think it is a reason -- it could be construed as a way to postpone and fudge the ATS system.

So, we are very careful not to have this pretext into the picture and change the carbon price trajectory. Then the sensitivity that we have on carbon prices is different. Maybe Alberto can give you some figures.

Alberto De Paoli

So, as said, we have -- the sensitivity we have said are with an increase on the CO2 prices are positive, both in Italy and Spain. Take in account that in Italy, the positive is mainly related to the fact that we have already hedged roughly 40% of our CO2 emission until 2020. So, this will give the positive impact because in Italy, without this effect, until we will have the coal plants in activity, the overall impact is almost neutral. But taking numbers on -- also on the hedge, we can say that we have slightly positive.

Different situation is in Spain, in which if the level of prices will be -- the level of CO2 will turn in higher prices, we have on the thermal side, on the generation side, a huge impact -- positive impact because of the nuclear production and the hydro renewable production we have in Spain.

It's clear that you understand the overall impact of the positive, we have to understand if with the competitive compression situation on the Retail side. We will be able to pass onto customers the 100% of increase in cost of sourcing that will happen that way in Spain. And so the overall results is perhaps positive. It's not easy to define 100% what impact there would be.

Maurice Choy

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from the line of Sam Arie from UBS. Sam, you can go ahead.

Sam Arie

Thank you. Good evening. Two questions for me, and I apologize because the first one is on Italian Retail again. And I apologize because I know there have been several questions and we all sort of have a slightly different angle on the topic.

But we often get the question about what the risk is of a really fundamental change to the liberalization process. And I don't mean just this sort of delay to the current timetable, but for example, a reregulation of Retail or interventions such as we're seeing in U.K. this year. And I just wondered if you could comment this is as a wider policy risk, and if indeed you can give us some reasons to rule it out as the scenario.

And then my second business is on Renewables business where you talked about capacity additions and the future growth engine of the company. And that's really interesting to us, can I just ask if you can share your latest perspective on the level of returns that you think would be achievable on future projects, and maybe sort of level spread above WACC that you think we should expect? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

First of all, guys, let's clear this matter from the table. The reregulation, if you want to use this word, the tinkering with the tariffs that the U.K. government has done has nothing to do with the situation we have elsewhere in Europe.

They are completely different things. The only thing that they have in common is the word tariff, basically, okay. And that's a little bit confusing, and I understand that sometimes even frustrating, but let me explain why you -- why this is. The way the U.K. system is built, the tariff is -- the way it's built in a formula that is fed by data and given by the various players in the market, which ends up building a tariff that has been historically the highest price a customer would have on the market. And the free market has been built to beat this tariff.

Over the years, the way in which this tariff algorithm has been understood and managed has resulted in a tariff being pretty expensive, and therefore, the competitive -- the competition with the tariff extremely easy and pretty lucrative.

So, with the government of the U.K. is doing is saying, guys, stop this. Let's talk about the tariff from scratch and change the way the tariff is built. That has nothing to do with the system in Italy.

The system in Italy is exactly your opposite. The tariff is built from the scratch cost up. So, it's the sum of the energy costs as they manifest themselves in the pool, the cost-to-serve customers and no margin of attached to it. So, it is indeed a very difficult competitor to beat on the market because they will -- you would -- in order to beat this guy, you would need to assume at best zero margin or some losses in order to capture customers.

And the way the system is built is the problem that Italy faces. Because it is such a great competitor, it's tough to get people out of the tariff. People are not stupid. And it's tough -- in order to get them out of the tariff, you have to give them something that is perhaps less money and more other things or more intangibles. So, it's a tricky competition with the tariff.

Indeed, the worst thing that you can think of, if you want to really say -- they you want to reregulate, it's already regulated to the max. What they can say is we don't want to end it. So, take away the end of the tariff. It's no more going to be June or whatever. This tariff is going to stay. And it's always been -- it's going to always be the sum of the costs and that's it, no margin, which will mean the indefinite, let's say, prolongation of the present situation.

Italy has been on notice from Europe, because this is a huge distortion to the free market, and it's at the border of an infringement. So, I don't think this extreme case might be likely. I definitely think, and I said in many times, another year of thinking of how to get out from this kind of logical trap in which the system is -- might be there.

But if you want to know what is the worst thing that a government can do is just keep the system as it is and then pays a fine from Europe somewhere. That's the worst thing they can do.

On Renewables business, I think the question is are we making money in a competitive environment as we have in front of us? Is it more or less the right way that I can synthesize your question? I guess, yes.

Sam Arie

Yes.

Francesco Starace

Yes, we have a lowering of competitive prices as a result of Renewables becoming more and more competitive within themselves and with thermal generation. Yes, we observed this trend because of technology and because of volume combined across the world. This has become a very large business. And a lot of technology improvement provides cheaper ways of generating energy from the same resource over the years.

So, is this trend going to end? We think not. This trend is going to continue for at least another five to 10 years in the present technologies. So, what we're doing today is just preserving the margin in the light of this cost reduction that the companies, they increase competitiveness of the system. And we've seen no structural change, not even minor changes to the returns that we have across the Board on these technologies, because we are very careful not to win all the times.

So, basically if I can throw some figures at you, during 2017 -- the year 2017, not the semester, the full year, we have won 5,000 megawatts of competitive processes, solicitations, standards, you name them, across the world with Renewable energies, which is a lot.

I mean it's more than many competitors have assembled in their own lifetime, we won in a year. And most interesting of the portion of the question is how many megawatts did we lose in order to win 5,000? And we lost 9,500 megawatts of process -- of projects in the process, which means we have a machine that last year was capable of bidding 14,500 megawatts in competitive tenders worldwide.

No one has this dimension and no one has the optionality to lose when the price is not right. And that's the ultimate protection for value creation. And unfortunately, in this kind of situation, there are little examples like us and a lot of people try to win by all costs. And sometimes they win and we're happy for them, we don't blame them. We think it's fine, but we turn to the other opportunity and try that one.

Sam Arie

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from the line of Javier Garrido from JPMorgan. Javier, you can go ahead.

Javier Garrido

Hi, good evening. Just a couple of quick questions. First one, if you could elaborate a little bit why the increase in cash costs is temporary? And why has it happened in the second quarter?

The second question is on the ordinary EBITDA guidance. Last year, if I remember well, you included €300 million of one-offs in the ordinary EBITDA. Is that target for this year including one-offs? What would be the size of those one-offs, if I may ask?

Last question is out of curiosity, you didn't mention EF Solare. You had a stake, you had mentioned with F2i, who was one of the candidates for disposal. But it's been reported in the press that, that might be the case. Can you confirm whether the stake is on sale or not? And if yes, why it doesn't fit with the portfolio? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

Yes, let me just take the last -- this last question, and thanks for asking them. And also, thanks for not asking about the Italian Retail. So, on the F2i, the question is -- the answer is very simple. With F2i, we were looking at the assets from [Indiscernible] we put on sale the IPR and the tender had just took place.

When we saw the level of aggressiveness that our partners were showing in these tenders and the value that this tender would create if rolled into a joint venture, we decided that was a little bit too aggressive. So, this is a case -- exactly a case as I showed before, if the tender -- if the results are not those that we want to have, we don't win, we lose.

So, we decided to tell the panel that we will not be as aggressive as they expected in this tender because we didn't see value for us in it. They decided to go along. But at that point, they themselves asked the questions, since you want to monetize and because you're doing it BSO around the world, why didn't you just look at it this way around? So, if we were to buy the other part of F2i, of FC at those level of pricing, would you look at that? And we said, why not. So, it's a purely value creation opportunity and not a strategic decision.

And I think this is a case where the same assets in the hands of a fund that has lower return appetite that makes sense for both. And I think it could probably -- it's something that can happen.

Honestly, this is not a huge part of our portfolio. It's a minor positioning in the solar business. We are much more interested going forward in the new wave of solar plants that will come online in which development creates value. Rather than these are basically cash flows projected over time, it's a question of what is interest that which you discount them. There's nothing more in terms of risk to be managed, and I think they would probably create value this way.

On the increase of cash costs, why this is temporary, I think Alberto has something.

Alberto De Paoli

Yes, so the vast majority of the increase in cash costs is related to maintenance CapEx. Always maintenance CapEx could have different dynamics within the first and the second half.

Specifically this year, we have anticipated some maintenance activity, mainly on thermal generation because with the lower level of volumes and prices, it's useful to anticipate programs of maintenance where the funds are not fully utilized.

And on the other side, we had outages in Spain that had extra costs of roughly €50 million. That is roughly in outages that will not be represented in the second half. Then we have some intervention on OpEx that are going down, because the first half of the year, we spent a lot for bad weather, mainly in Italy and Spain, and because we have in place a lot of efficiency plan that will bring fruits in the second half.

Coming to the EBITDA guidance, if you strip the impact of the BSO of Mexico, it means an ordinary item perhaps because of our BSO business, we have no other one-off to drive the guidance at 16.2, that is our target.

Javier Garrido

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Conscious of the time that is running by fast, I'm picking up one question from the web that has not been answered yet. The question comes from the line of -- from Antonella Bianchessi from Citigroup. And she's asking to explain the negative dynamic of the EBIT in the Italian Retail division? And why provisions are increasing?

Alberto De Paoli

Well, the dynamic in the -- in EBITDA is related mainly on extraordinary effects. The first is the impact of the new accounting principles on depreciation for the acquisition costs.

And the second is a one-off depreciation of our credit because of some selling of credits done in the first half of the year, to solve and close credits that have more than three, four years of age. It is a one-off and it would not be represented in the next month.

Monica Girardi

Okay. This actually closes our call tonight. As always, the IR Department is at your disposal if you need any further details. We wish you a really nice summer. Thank you.