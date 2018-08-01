MINDBODY's (MB) CEO Rick Stollmeyer on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Welcome to MINDBODY's second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY's Chief Executive Officer and Brett White, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

MINDBODY’s Press Release was released after the market closed today and was furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can access the press release and related investor materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations on the MINDBODY Investor Relations website.

Our presentation of non-GAAP results excludes the impact of stock base compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, including transaction and integration expenses, partial releases of valuation allowance due to acquisitions, and the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost from our convertible notes.

Today’s call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available at investors.mindbodyonline.com. In addition, MINDBODY posted supplemental material to this website and we encourage investors to check there.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including among others, statements related to our expectation for recent acquisitions, our go-to-market strategy, investments in our combined business, product developments and releases and projected financial results for Q3 2018 and full year 2018.

These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to today’s press release and the risk factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thanks Nicole, and welcome everyone to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. Q2 marks our first quarter post-Booker acquisition, and we are pleased to report solid progress on integration, strong early adoption of Frederick and FitMetrix, continued success in target market subscriber growth and rapid expansion of our consumer brand. Our target market growth strategy focuses on committed business owners with a high probability of success in the fitness beauty and wellness verticals.

By focusing subscriber growth on these types of businesses in the English 8 countries, we have increased MINDBODY software ARPS 28%, boosted average customer GMV 20% and grow an average customer payment volume, 25% year-over-year. This strategy has also concentrated our growth of available classes and employments in the major metros of the English 8 enhancing neighborhood network effects and fueling consumer adoption of our platform.

There are more than 300,000 target market businesses in the English 8 country alone, and with our proven success over the past year, we are well positioned for continued expansion into that market for many years to come, and our Booker and FitMetrix acquisitions further enhance all of that. In Q2 MINDBODY and Booker customers generated 184 million class and appointment bookings on our platform worth $4 billion, boosting our platform GMV 48% year-over-year.

45 million classes and appointments were booked directly by consumers via our mobile apps, representing a 42% increase in MINDBODY's consumer brand year-over-year and this is before the before the Booker inventories has been integrated into those apps. And sales of promoted introductory offers, dynamically priced classes and platform partner bookings nearly tripled year-over-year. This indicates our emergence as a meaningful, demand generation platform for our customers.

Our vision of MINDBODY is a marketplace helping hundreds and millions of people around the world connect to billions of impactful, fitness, beauty and wellness experiences and our acquisitions of Booker and FitMetrix is accelerating us to have vision.

Rapid integration of Booker and FitMetrix is an important priority this year and the MINDBODY team made substantial progress in their firsts 100 days. Most notable, we formed two robust product and go-to-market teams on July 1. One focused on fitness and the other focused on GDM wellness.

While fitness videos sharing a common customer with salons and spas and wellness centers their business models are distinctly different. So by enabling our product and our go-to-market teams to focus vertically, we are enhancing our capabilities to grow profitably into this target market for many years to come.

With integration still in progress, we will scale these two teams gradually for the balance of 2018. When integration is complete and the new payment platforms is released, we will ramp ourselves in marketing efforts much more substantially to feel strong growth in the target market customer base in 2019. In this way we will leverage our unmatched scale and product capabilities as well our team to open a new chapter in our growth story.

Now this speaks to our outlook for the balance of the year. The integration of Booker, Frederick and FitMetrix is a massive project that touches every aspect of our business and we are front loading the effort. Not surprisingly, as we drive an accelerated pace of integration, we are experiencing some minor near term friction. As an example, for the next several months our beauty and wellness sales team will need to operate on two instances of sales force.

Now that gives us the benefit of directing more salons and spas up onto the Booker platform, which is a better product fit, but it also introduces some near-term inefficiency and total systems can be merged.

To account for a slight reduction, a slight net reduction in sales productivity during this integration period, we have lowered the midpoint of our full year revenue guide by $1 million or 40 basis points of our expected revenue for the year.

Now turning the Subscriber Reporting: after our May earnings call, it became clear that we had not effectively communicated the positive results that we see in our target market customer growth strategy. To improve understanding, we released a new analysis of MINDBODY software subscribers in mid-May. This delineated our higher-priced tiers from the legacy tiers that we are phasing out and it showed how this important group grew 17% year-over-year in Q1.

Now we’ve updated this analysis for Q2; it’s on page eight of our Investor Presentation. We are pleased to report that MINDBODY subscribers and the higher priced tiers grew 16% year-over-year. This is despite bundling more new salon and spa customers to Booker in the second quarter.

These pricing tiers are where nearly all of our target market customers reside and in Q1 these businesses – excuse me, in Q2 these business comprise 94% of our revenue and 96% of our GMV. These are the businesses that are driving MINDBODY forward.

All long term sustainable growth model is based on growing our customer base in the mid-teens year-over-year. That combined with steady ARPS growth produced the revenue and the margin expansion we’ve seen in the past and will continue to do so for years to come.

Moving forward, we will report MINDBODY and Booker subscribers consolidated. To increase understanding, we like to highlight three important truths about the Booker subscriber base we acquired.

First, several 100 Booker subscribers were in verticals not suitable to our consumer platform and we expect most of those will leave by end of the year. Second, while Bookers prior tired pricing looks similar to MINDBODY’s, their features and functionality were not as differentiate. Most Booker customer at acquisition were onboarded at the lowest price point and few have been moved up after that.

Third, Booker was in the habit of discounting its subscription fees to win deals. While this can boost near-term subscriber growth, it degrades unit economics over time, it inflates cash burn, and it curtails the ability for the company to invest in the future. So our focus now is to increase the value we deliver to Booker Software customers as we have done with our MINDBODY software customers’ to-date, helping to drive their business success while improving our unit economies and fueling future growth.

On page 29 of the investor presentation you'll find a consolidated analysis of MINDBODY and Booker subscribers. In this view, we have grouped approximately 30% of Booker customers who are paying $125 per month or more into our higher priced tier subscriber group, which increases the growth of that tier to 24% year-on-year. And we have placed the Booker subscribers paying less than $125 per month into a group labeled ‘up-sell opportunity.’

Now we’ve looked at these closely. The vast majority of these Booker subscribers are well established salons and spas. Their average GMV is greater than $15,000 per month, which is really quite strong. We are confident that the vast majority of them will respond favorably to a more robust value proposition.

That confidence has been validated in recent weeks since we realigned Booker pricing, to align with MINDBODY on July 1, average monthly subscription fees of new customers had increased more than 50% over prior averages, despite the ready availability of cheaper software.

Now to understand why salons and spas are willing to pay more for better software solutions, picture better salon owners, they have business for many years. She probably has a basic point sale system and a manual kind of book. She pays her staff thousands of dollars per month and manually manage appointments and process transactions.

Her business information can't be accessed remotely. She can't juggle appointments for example from home when a stylist calls in sick and she has no CRM or automated marketing to drive growth. Her monthly operating expenses or lost income opportunity vastly exceeds the cost of even our highest price software.

She probably hasn’t heard of this yet and she has been shopping for software right now. Within the next few years as online booking and automated marketing increasingly become table stakes for small business owners and as the majority of business ownerships shifts to the millennial year generation. Having better salon owner and tens of thousands like her will feel the call to action and enter the market searching for a robust cloud salon software solution and when they do, MINDBODY will be the most capable, acceptable and compelling platform in the world to serve them.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to our Chief Operating Office and Chief Financial Officer, Brett White.

Brett White

Thanks Rick. In the second quarter, total revenue was $61.1 million up 40% year-over-year. Revenue from the Booker products was approximately $6.9 million. During the quarter sales and marketing resources that were previously selling the MINDBODY Salon Spa software were redirected to sell Booker, causing sales of MINDBODY software to be lower than they would have had we not acquired Booker.

Subscription and services revenue was $38.5 million, up 48% year-over-year. Payments revenue was $22.3 million up 26% year-over-year. Our new blended payments take rate was approximately 82 basis points reflecting the combination of MINDBODY take rate which was consistent with prior periods and the addition of Bookers payments business.

Bookers current take rate is less than half of MINDBODY. It’s due to the majority of their volume being card present transaction which yield a lower take rate and they are smaller scale. We expect the Booker take rate to improve over time, but not meaningfully in the second half of 2018.

Subscription and services revenue represent 63% of total revenue and payments revenue was 36%. For the remainder of the year, we expect the proportion of subscription and services revenue to increase slightly relative to payments revenue. Product and other revenue was $800,000 up 62% year-over-year.

For the second quarter of 2018, 82% of revenue was from the U.S. and 18% was international. Booker has a higher percentage of its revenue derived from the U.S. than MINDBODY stand alone.

For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I'll discuss non-GAAP results, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP results can be found on our website at investors.mindbodyonline.com.

In the second quarter we delivered gross margin of 70.8%, which is in line with our expectations given the previously announced investments in our production environment, the integration of Bookers technology and Bookers lower gross margins. Additionally we began amortizing some of our capitalized software development costs in Q2, which has a 40 basis point impact on gross margins. We expect gross margin to remain flat for the remainder of the year as we complete the integration.

Sales and marketing expense was $20.3 million or 33% of revenue compared to $16.7 million or 38% of revenue in the second quarter 2017. We will be holding BOLD, our annual customer conference in Q3, which will result in significant incremental sales and marketing expense over Q2.

R&D expense was $15.5 million or 25% of revenue compared to $7.8 million or 18% of revenue in the second quarter of last year. The sequential increase was driven by the addition of the Booker development team and the increase in product and technology investments previously announced.

Additionally, the completion of software development projects that have been capitalized increased R&D P&L expense by approximately $1 million. We expect R&D as a percentage of revenue to be consistent with Q2 ‘18 levels for the remainder of the year.

G&A expense was $10.6 million or 17% of revenue, compared to $7.9 million or 18% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017. In the second quarter non-GAAP net loss was approximately $2.9 million or 5% of revenue compared to a loss of $455,000 or 1% of revenue in the second quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $523,000 or 1% of revenue compared to a positive $1.7 million or 4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

Non GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.06 per share compared to a lot of $0.01 per share in the second quarter of last year. Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter was approximately $47.6 million shares.

In the second quarter we used approximately $5.2 million in cash from operations, which was driven negative by the acquisition of Booker. Additionally we used $2.3 million for capital expenditures and internally developed software. We ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $326 million. This includes net proceeds of approximately $265 million from the convertible senior note offering that we closed this quarter. This puts us in a strong financial position to invest in growth, with flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A.

Turning to our second quarter key metrics: We ended the quarter with 68,142 total subscribers up 15% year-over-year. ARPS grew 20% year-over-year to approximately 293, reflecting continuing strong growth in ARPS of MINDBODY customers offset by the lower ARPS of Bookers customers. We expect ARPS to continue growing at a similar year-over-year rate for the balance of the year.

Payments volume was up 39% year-over-year to approximately $2.7 billion. Q3 is a seasonally softer payment quarter for both MINDBODY and Booker, so we expect sequentially flat payments volume in Q3 with Q4 being seasonally stronger for both customer basis. Our average combined dollar base net expansion rate for the quarter was 103%, reflecting Bookers historically lower rate and a 1% impact from our April 5 outage.

Turning to guide, for the third quarter we expect revenue to be in the range of $63 million to $65 million or 35% to 39% growth over the third quarter of last year. For the full year of 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $246 million to $250 million or approximately 35% to 37% growth over 2017.

For the third quarter we expect non-GAAP net loss in the range of $4 million to $2.5 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter of approximately 47.9 million shares. For the full quarter – for the full year of 2018 we expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $7.5 million to $4.5 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the full year of approximately 47.7 million share.

As a result of our convertible financing, we expect net interest income of $600,000 per quarter for the rest of the year. This income is included in our non-GAAP net loss guidance. We remain on target to return to non-GAAP profitability in 2019.

With that, I'll open the call to questions.

Thank you. (Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Alyssa Johnson

Hi, this is Alyssa on for Brent. I was hoping we could talk a little bit about kind of your new product and go-to-market strategies kind of on the beauty side of the equation, maybe kind of walking through you know what some of the early efforts are, and then kind of balancing that with you know kind of your pricing realignment on Booker. How much of that is you already starting to add a new functionality versus just kind of a stretch price realignment and you know kind of how you see that phasing throughout the next few quarters?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure, hi Alyssa. So first of all, we take in the beauty and wellness team and combine them and so wellness in this context means integrated health centers; this is acupuncture, Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, naturopath and it is quite a really important vertical for us. So all in, the beauty and wellness target market is actually even larger than the boutique fitness target market, and so we’ve taken the best of the salon spa at integrated team from MINDBODY and the Booker team and combined them and we’re going to be growing that team into parity with our fitness team in the quarters ahead.

So their focus, they can sell either Booker or MINDBODY and the vast majority of cases are going to be selling Booker. There's only a few edge cases where MINDBODY is a better solution. There’s some international use cases for example. There's a couple of gaps we need to close such as in the compliance for Booker for example, and also MINDBODY can actually do appointment base plus class based. So some of these businesses, in fact like my wife’s wellness center, she has both opponent base and class bases, that’s an example of an edge case.

So anyway, this team can sell both products, and what we're doing right now with Booker is we’re greatly strengthening the product. We're adding some powerful automated marketing features out of the Frederick system that'll are bundled into the accelerate version of Booker and most importantly, we are developing a branded mobile app that will form the ultimate tier of the Booker software. Now that brand and mobile app isn’t going to be delivered until end of summer, but even before deliver of that Booker that we’re seeing nice strong response just in the first few weeks from our beauty industry, the leads and prospects meeting in Wellness.

Plans as we go ahead: This is a global strategy, so we will have the largest go-to-market team and the salon spa and wellness industry in the world, and is a devoted product team that’s very closely connected to them as well. And what this does on the other side, is it frees up the MINDBODY team to focus, both the product team and the go-to-market team focus on fitness and actually we saw an inflection in fitness studio growth in Q2 as a result.

Alyssa Johnson

Great, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Darren Aftahi

Hey guys. Rick could you just like expand on Alyssa’s last question. Just when you made a comment about aligning pricing on 71 and then you said to add a subscription and I believe for Booker it was up 50%. Just – I know you touched on kind of the products updates, but just kind of what have you seen as we expand on those comments about the 50% growth and how much of Booker is basically gone and kind of sold into and what’s the timeframe for kind of trying to upgrade Bookers installed base with kind of the new code if you want. Thanks.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. So the 50% increase in average monthly subscription revenue to start is for the new customers coming in the door since July 1, and what we're seeing is what we expected, and that is that salon and spa owners are at least as sophisticated as boutique fitness studio. They want our intermediate marketing, they want a powerful branded app. They want to increase adoption by their customers of things that reduce their overhead and operating expenses and fill their chairs and their tables. So it’s what we expected, in fact it’s a little bit better than we thought.

Now, for the existing customer base, that announcement is on page 29 of the investor presentation. It really lays its out. So those that are already in the higher pricing tiers, we’re going to leave them alone for a while. We don't have any price increase or existing Booker subscribers planned for this year, but those in green where we’ve labeled with Upsell Opportunity, those are the ones that are currently paying something less than 125, some of them as low as $85 a month, but mostly these are really robust business.

We think they are going to respond favorably to the accelerated ultimate tiers of Booker and so we plan to approach them with that in the months ahead. But any price changes for existing customers, that would be the 2019 opportunity.

Darren Aftahi

Great, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brent Thill with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Brent Thill

Rick, I think just to give more color on the guide down, I realize it's a pretty small amount, but I think the first wave of the integration, investors were a little concerned on the cut that you took and now we're taking another cut. So there's some questions around; is there any impact to the core boutique business where saturation or anything else is playing in and or is this just from your perspective just the simple integration paying. You go through these deals and you feel good about what you see in the back half of the year.

Rick Stollmeyer

I think first and foremost, somewhere in the street it might have misinterpreted how much revenue that we were gaining by adding Booker, and perhaps not understanding that Booker wasn't growing, something with the point of acquisition. So that was like the first part of the sense of having to dial back expectations perhaps.

But actually, the strongest growth in Q2 is in boutique business, in North America our most penetrated vertical. I mean, we’re in the sweet spot of adoption and fitness. There's no end inside the fitness growth. The market is still growing and there's plenty of room to grow in North America where we’re most densely penetrated and they have of course overseas, not nearly as penetrated as yet and that’s starting to ramp up as well.

So no, it's just the simple human factoring in business systems of getting two companies; their people, their systems, their go-to-market strategies align, so that we can ramp up beauty. In the meantime we didn't want to board more salons and spas on Booker when we know – excuse me, on MINDBODY when we know that Booker isn’t a better product for that market. It’s easier to onboard for salons and spas, easier to support and we saw that in Bookers unit costs when we analyzed them before the acquisition.

So, a little bit of near term friction and yeah, you know we just dialed back. I actually took the high end of the guide and $10 million, right. So the midpoint is down $1 million. We’re still very bullish on where this is going to take us in 2019. We just wanted to be cautious for the balance of the year.

Brent Thill

Okay Rick, thanks for clarifying and Brett a real quick follow-up just on new sells capacity coming in for the back half of the year. Can you just give us a sense of, are you ready to add new capacity or are you going to take the existing team and trying to make them more productive at this point.

Brett White

So, we are adding sales reps. We started I'd say in earnest in Q2, started the recruitment process and we've added not only the Booker sales reps, but also new sales reps. We had a large class joined in July, so Q3 will be up and then Q4 will be up again. And so we're definitely onboarding. We wanted to onboard everybody to the new platform, which is why we pulled the trigger in July and we are expecting increased efficiency once we get through this period of kind of dual sales forces, the salon and spa business running on two systems. So we're being cautious about that through the rest of the year, but we're definitely onboarding sales people you know and rate in the second half that exceeds the rate in the first half for sure.

Brent Thill

Great, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jennifer Lowe with UBS. Your line is now open.

Jennifer Lowe

Great, thank you. I guess the first question, its a little bit of a housekeeping question, but I just wanted to clarify. I think there’s a comment earlier about the net retention rate and there was a 1% impact from the outage and I knew about the outage, but I just want to clarify, when you talk about 1% impact, is that simply the credit that were being offered or did you actually see an increase in churn as a result of the outage?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sorry Jen, no change, no increase in churn. Our churn of target market customers who ramped up to meaningful payments volumes is very, very low. It’s about 0.5% a months and that didn’t budge. What this is all about is that we gave – we even powered our frontline teams to give one month of subscription credit to customers who were upset in the days and weeks of merely forming the outage, and Brett, here it came in really lower than we thought.

Brett White

Yeah, I think we said publicly we were estimating it would be about $0.5 million and it came in just below that and its purely revenue credit, it’s not churn.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay, great. And then just a question about the go-to-market, going live July 1 and I just wanted to make sure I was thinking about that correctly. So when you talk about going live July 1, does that mean everybody's trained up on the ground ready to go or is that through the kick off for the training process? You know where are we at this point in terms of that realignment?

Rick Stollmeyer

Going live meant that we have the team delineated; we have the first round of training completed. We have these parallel sales for systems set up, and the leadership of that team is Aaron Stead who is the former Chief Revenue Officer at Booker. He’s done a great job, but I think it's fair to say at this point to suggest that everyone is trained up probably on both products.

You know and I get the case, it takes time to get people fully ramped up. As Brent indicated, that’s one of the reasons why we didn't want to add a lot of sales team up until this point, because you wanted to have these to go-to-market teams fully formed and the new platform stood up. So there's still work to be done, but we're pleased with the early results and our objective is to enter 2019, a fully integrated company with the most capable go-to-market and most powerful suite of products of anyone in the industry in fitness, beauty or wellness.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Sterling Auty

Yeah thanks, hi guys. So I want to just revisit. I know the guide is a small tweak and I know it's frustrating, but you know how the market reacts to it and I can kind of understand and I want to take it from this perspective.

You made positive comments in terms of the consistency of churn. Well, you did mention kind of it's going to be hard to look at the mind body demand given that some of the software didn't sell because of having Booker on the platform. How can we -- you know is there anymore color detail or granular metrics that you can give to get investors comfortable with you know the rate and pace of the organic MINDBODY business, that's question number one.

And then question number two, what gives you the confidence that you’ve booked in enough kind of confidence around the disruptions that you think you'll experience over Q3, Q4 that you can deliver on the combined numbers.

Rick Stollmeyer

Hi Sterling. I’ll take the first part of that and maybe Brett can take the second part. Well look, we understand people's concerns and you know looking at MINDBODY and Booker results separately, honestly for us it became meaningless on April 2, because as we said, we’re already directing the salon and spa leads and opportunities to Booker. It's causing salon and spa sales from MINDBODY of course to decline rapidly, but that was our intention, because Booker is a better product there for most salons and spas and that’s why we bought that.

So we're going to be reporting subscriber results consolidated and delineated and what’s much more importantly is the higher priced tiers and the legacy tiers, because that's really how we’re running the business. But to give you some – craft some color on what's happening right now, total MINDBODY high value subscribers, even giving all the impacts we said slightly decline from Q1 to Q2, and that was due to the combination of the rapid attrition of legacy software tiers, so these are a whole lot of solos and starters coming off the platform, as well as a little legacy price points. These have a much lower ARPS of sub $100 ARPS and actually are often times more expensive to maintain, and the redirection of salon and spa leaves to Booker.

So even with that happening, it's important to know that MINDBODY software alone gains 1200 higher priced software tier customers in the second quarter. So we are seeing strong organic adoption of MINDBODY software and in an imaginary world where we had not acquired Booker and gone through all that effort to do so, we'd be growing MINDBODY quite stronger right now. But this is a better outcome between MINDBODY and Booker united together because this is going to fuel much greater growth in the periods ahead.

Brett, you want to take the second part?

Brett White

Yeah and as our confidence for the second half of the year, you know we've done a lot of heavy lifting on the integration and the teams – the management teams and the sales teams are clear on the go-to-market going forward. We have most of the go-to-market pieces in place, we've got the sales and new sales headcount ramping. We've got of course July to reference for our sales velocity. So we are confident in the guidance that we’ve given and the business is doing well.

Rick Stollmeyer

It’s important to remember that the guidance we formulated before the last call was just a few weeks after we close on the deal. And we’ve leant a lot in the last couple of months about Booker, about the team about the product, about the different cohorts of customers and we are feeling very confident where we sit right now in the path ahead.

Sterling Auty

Alright, great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rishi Jaluria with D.A. Davidson. Your line is now open.

Rishi Jaluria

Hey guys, thanks for talking my questions. I guess first I mean, I appreciate first on the commentary around M&A with the capital rates. Can you give us sense for what sort of targets kind of makes sense and would be looking more at some of the current MINDBODY API partners or something similar to Booker that was outside of that ecosystem? Can kind of help us frame how you're thinking about future M&A opportunities once obviously the integration with Booker is done and then I’ve got a follow-up.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. Well, there really are two categories of M&A opportunities for us. The first would be, technology partners, platform partners as you mentioned. Mostly those are API integrated with us and as you know from our history we’ve acquired five of those since early 2015 and its really been quite a success for us. We are extremely pleased how even FitMetrix is doing just in the first few months, strong quarter-on-quarter growth from Q1 to Q2 and of course fantastic growth year-over-year for FitMetrix .

Now Frederick was an additional acquisition, they were part of Booker, Booker acquired them a couple of years prior and it’s been a technology partner as well for a while and they are also ramping up beautifully. So we see multiple opportunities on our platforms, as you know we have an opening if you have platform with over 800 people developing on it, maybe a tenth of those are growing concerns, and then a fraction of those are some interesting acquisition opportunities, generally talking.

Now the other category is competitors, and there are some interesting competitors around the world. In most cases we are probably going to just beat those competitors head-to-head, but where a competitor has a strong entrenched position and a desirable niche of the markets we are going after, we would be interested in acquisition.

Of course in those cases we are looking for first and foremost a good cultural fit between the teams, because mergers and acquisitions are made or broken on the cultural fit of the teams, and of course that they've got to sell products. It’s pretty rare when you want to acquire a competitor with a strategy of migrating hundreds of thousands of customers over to our system, you know we rather just take those customers organically.

But we think there is multiple opportunities both in the U.S. and overseas and it's great right now to have the resources, the cash-on-hand because no one tell an entrepreneur or a private equity investor when it's time to sell, and when they are ready to sell, we want to ready.

Rishi Jaluria

Okay, got it. That's helpful, thanks. And I’d like the slide on slide 29 on the Investor Day talking about the opportunity to convert some of those lower price Booker tiers to higher price. Can you give us a little bit more detail on may be what that sales motion and conversion sort of looks like, what’s your strategy there, what sort of investment may be required? Thanks.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure, so over the last year we have been balancing our sales team between land and expand. So land is nomenclature is the out-boarding of new subscribers. Expand is saying that as approaching existing customers and offering them additional products and services on top of that. And so we’ve been growing the size of our expand team and now with the working them into two vertical focused teams fitness, and beauty and wellness they both have a significant expand capability and we’ll be growing that capability in the quarters ahead.

And the way this works is, we use predictive metrics to find businesses that we think would likely be receptive. We may provide some call to action inside the software that given them opportunity to check out some new capabilities, we can give them case studies of existing customers who have implemented things. For example like Frederick, businesses that implement Frederick increased their revenue 50% in the first year, which is really quite striking.

And so it’s a kind of a soft sell approach. We are certainly not trying to push this stuff hard on people. We want them to understand the benefit and get an opportunity to perhaps even see the benefit and then say yes, and be on board. And so we’ve had great success on the MINDBODY side with selling both in the higher tiers of our software and selling out on products and we are quite confident we are going to do the same thing on the Booker side.

Rishi Jaluria

Okay. Thanks guys.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Brian Essex

Hi, good afternoon, and thank you for talking the question. Rick I was wondering if could start you know maybe by hitting on some of the partner initiatives that you have. I know Instagram coming soon. You know any others that you anticipate as meaningful partners on the platform and how do you anticipate those partners will drive incremental volume over the platform.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure yeah, the Instagram, we announced that earlier in Q2 and its actually out in beta right now, and there's a handful of businesses that are running it, getting some early adoption. What we found with these partners is we get to see a partnership that's just like instantly had a huge explosion of volume, like including Google, but they are growing steadily and it is a component of that tripling and promoting inventory offering that’s happened year-on-year. And we’ve got other partnerships in the cooker but of course we're not going to announce until we are ready.

But the magnitude of available classes and appointments on our system, well north of $5 million a day at this point. It’s quite attractive to a number of different consumer brands and we expect meaningful partnerships to be an important part of our future.

Brian Essex

Is this like you know specifically referring Instagram, I mean is that driving I guess bookable functionality for Instagram or does it just connect them through to MINDBODY?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure, you know what we’ll do, we’ll send you some links and so Instagram, business are starting on Instagram pages and so that’s what they and their customers well upload pictures and as part of like getting the whole social experiment of what’s going on inside the gym or the salon or spa and providing bookable capability right from Instagram. It is a high priority of Facebook to grow that kind of transaction and implement on that platform.

Brian Essex

Got it, and maybe if I can sneak one more in. As you kind of go-to-market, both with legacy bookers as while as MINDBODY, I guess new Booker and MINEBODY customers, how much is data analytics part of the platform in terms of measuring the health of the business as opposed to filling new mats in a studio.

Rick Stollmeyer

Data analytics for our customers' consumption or what we're doing internally?

Brian Essex

Yeah so basically you know typically studio operators aren't the best business people. What do you do on your platform and is it a compelling value proposition for them to better measure the health of their business in a way that you can provide data and analytics to help them understand how they're doing as opposed to you know the proposition of just you know filling the mats in the studio and driving revenue.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure, we've been really strengthening our own data science capabilities over the last couple of years, and will continue to ramp that. It has been used for internal consumption at this point. It helps us driver our product roadmap, it helps us serve our customers better, it helps us understand the cohorts and all the kinds of analysis that we’ve been sharing with investors, have come out of that, and it’s in our roadmap to be able to surface much of that to our customers, and to other third partners where it's beneficial to the industry.

Our North Star is going to be – it needs to be helping those small business owners succeed, number one, and number two helping to connect more consumers to them. And so if we can meet that, those two criteria, then heck yeah we want to we want to share that a normalized aggregated data in an appropriate way to help grow the industry.

Brian Essex

Makes sense. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Pat Walravens with JMP. Your line is now open.

Pat Walravens

Well great, thank you. I have two; Rick, my first one is just sort of wrapping up on that guidance thing. So when we talked and hosted that call with you at the end of May, you still felt like the guidance was likely to end up being conservative. So one of the things you’ve learnt apparently in June and July was about the impact of the double CRM systems. What else came up?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well first of all I don't think I've ever comment about a guidance that's out there. So I'll take a bit of an issue with that color and its quite a fact we actually beat this quarter. But as far as in my view, I don't think I understood personally what it would take to combine choices of sales force; we’ve just never done it before. And the hard reality is it's a pretty gnarly experience to do it.

I think that we knew it would take time to ramp up and what we didn’t know was all the details around the Booker customer base, I mean naturally in the process of acquisition, the seller in this case is potentially selling their company to a competitor. So there is still a veil, if you will between buyer and seller where we understand aggregate information about the customers, but we don't have details. And so as we dig into the details it changes some of our view points and I touched on a bit of that in my comments.

For example the several hundred that just aren’t in our target markets and so that puts – that alone puts more than $1 million of haircut on our revenue this year. So there is a lot of puts and takes and there is a lot of positives happening. We are really pleased with suggesting the last but four weeks, the uptake of higher pricing tiers by inbound Booker subscribers. I mean that’s exceeding our expectations. So that’s good; that actually helps us give more confident than we would have had two months ago.

But we got to understand what's going to happen to the customers that we have. We feel very good about GMV of those 30% that we call the upsell opportunity. That’s surprisingly high, an averaging of 15,000 per location. Actually compares favorably – I mean its greater than 15 by the way to my body, and so we're pleasantly surprised about that and it's just difficult to predict the pace at which they'll adopt a higher price points, and is difficult to predict the pace in which we can wrap up this new consolidated beauty and wellness team. But meanwhile the fitness team is firing in all cylinders. We are feeling real good about that.

Pat Walravens

Alright, great. That’s helpful overview. And my other question is one of things that I’m excited on this is the ability to cross market between fitness and beauty. How hard is that going to be and how much of that is going to be like a permission privacy sort of issue?

Rick Stollmeyer

While I think, first and foremost the business owners have to agree to cross promote and when a consumer agrees to have their information stored in a small business database there's an ‘I agree’ moment where they say it’s okay for you or your affiliates to market me.

So a consumer has to say yes to that, so when they say yes to that, and when – like my wife, you know her each wellbeing spa in San Luis Obispo and the Blueberry Hair Salon and the Smiling Dog Yoga Studio and the Yoga Center have agreed to be your referral partners and so right now she's doing it manually. She has the business flyers and cars of those businesses on her front desk and the people ask you first.

We are going to be able to give her and her and her friendlies if you will in the local neighborhood to do complimentary things, the ability to market these directly through web and mobile apps.

Pat Walravens

Okay, great, thank you.

Operator

George Kelly

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question; just a couple for you. So first on dynamic pricing and I may have missed this in your prepared remarks, but did you give any of the metric about a number of studios that have opted in or any kind of – aside from the three times up versus last year, did you provide any other kind of metrics? And if not, how would you characterize progress in getting people to sign up and then consumer adoption?

Rick Stollmeyer

So, I would characterize it as follows. First of all, we did not, we did not get those metrics on adoption. We did talk about a triple in the year-on-year overall promoted offers and that's being driven by strong internal offers and strong dynamic pricing, even more so than by partnerships.

The long pole of the tent is business opt in, and so we have improved interfaces going into the software that will drive more business opt in. I think it's fair to characterize that we have several thousand opt-ins now into dynamic pricing and once people see performers from that, they rarely opt out if ever. But the consumers love it and so the new MINDBODY app was specifically designed to encourage more discovery and more engagement and we like what we see and we are seeing sequential gains certainly quarter-on-quarter, almost every week.

Now we are going to a bit of the dark days of boutique fitness. The summer is the slow season. So we're excited about positioning the system with some additional iterations on the app, with some additional opt-ins on the business side for the boom that happens after Labor Day.

George Kelly

Okay, and then are you I believe it was last call you mentioned you are doing some consumer marketing in select cities and testing that. Is that right and what have you learned from those tests?

Rick Stollmeyer

That's right, yeah, we've done some significant consumer marketing in select cities. What we’ve learnt is really fascinating. So the first one is, of course it causes more download of the apps and more registrations, but equally importantly it causes people who already have the app, it reminds them to open up again. If you think about how many apps we all have on our phone now, we can sometimes loose track and then we are falling off the wagon of regular exercise and so it helps bring people back in the door and reengage and also it helps increase inbound.

So for example, we did some significant marketing in San Francisco and San Francisco you would probably imagine is a pretty penetrated market for fitness. Actually we saw a significant boost in inbound leads and opportunities of fitness studios in the San Francesco Bay area because of our consumer advertising. And that’s what’s really powerful, because we can now have a consolidated, 360 degree approach as we look at the different major metros, you know the 70 major metros in the English 8 countries and we're going to be expanding that in the quarters ahead.

George Kelly

Okay, and last question from me. I thought there was going to be a mashed up schedule online, just desktop you know website presence sometime in the second quarter. Is that coming sometime soon?

Rick Stollmeyer

No, we said by in the summer. So there is a – I think what you are talking about is a web version of the MINDBODY app and yes, that’s coming, MINDBODY coming soon.

George Kelly

Okay, got you.

Brett White

That will be in the summer.

George Kelly

And there will be – all the kind of marketing initiatives will be listed on that web version as well?

Rick Stollmeyer

Yeah, the intention is the web version is a place to grab the attention of new users who haven't yet created an account. So allow them to peruse inventory without having to register, and so the inventory that doesn't need to know who you is dynamic pricing.

Intro offers need to know who you are, because we're not going to offer George an intro offer to the studio he is already going to, and so the idea is a bit of a breadcrumb approach where you start perusing the inventory like you would with (inaudible) or other market places like that. You find something you want and then your enter information as you are registering and paying for it. And then at that point you’re prompted to download the full MINDBODY.

So we see that initially as a funnel that’s going to drive more people to the MINDBODY app, also as a system that can more quickly provide access to inventory, either on our own URL, which is mindbody.io or on the URLs of our partners.

George Kelly

Okay, got you. Thank you.

Thank you. (Operator Instructions). Our next question comes from Adam Kelsey with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Adam Kelsey

Hi, this is on Adam on for George. Could you be more specific on how the dual sale force platforms impact the productivity?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. So right now the sales reps who sell have to use two different instances of the software. Brett, you want a little more about that?

Brett White

Yeah, so basically we’ve got leads coming in both from MINDBODY and Booker being channeled to either fitness side or the Booker side, so that has been our two instances. We also have two billing systems. So basically you have to double manage the opportunities into tow instance sales force and it just – it reduces the number of deals that you can attend to on a daily basis. It’s just a productivity hit.

A - Rick Stollmeyer



As a sales specialist.

Brett White

As a sales rep, yeah. And so that’s the channel. So when we look at how many deals we need to close a day per rep, both work for ramp and ramping, the math stated getting hard with the amount of extra work that they had to do, and so that’s what we are being cautious about.

Adam Kelsey

Okay great, and then out one more question. Coming off the Q1 call or conference you mentioned that flow adoption of the point terminals was an issue. Is there any update on that for the second quarter?

Rick Stollmeyer

Yeah, we closed a number of the feature gaps and have never point to discuss a lot of hard room mistakes that they can make. That has improved point sales somewhat. We're waiting to kind of see and make sure that the point of bias is the latest versions that are out there on the field are being well adopted and getting credit views from our customers and we’re seeing that now so we're seeing that now. So we’re seeing good retention of points of biases, good ramp of payments volume, significant improvements Q2 over Q1 and now we can start ramping the sales of those again, but we've dialed back our expectations of the balance of the as a result, yeah.

Adam Kelsey

Great, thank you.

Thank you. I show no further questions in queue, so I’d like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, I just want to say that I think the most operative and important thing to say about MINDBODY is this is opening a new chapter in our history, and it both introduces complexity that our team has to deal with and they've done something remarkable there and I’m extremely proud of them and just the enormous opportunity.

There's no one in the world that has our go-to-market capabilities now in any of our target markets and nobody has the strength of our products, not just MINDBODY and Booker, but Frederick, FitMetrix and our brand of mobile apps. So we're very excited about our long term growth prospects, we’re excited to return to profitability in 2019 because we love being profitable and we’re excited about the continued ramp of our consumer platform. Thanks everybody.

