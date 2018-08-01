Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/30/18

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/30/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're nearing the end of the summer doldrums for insider trading filings, and about to enter another very fertile period of using insider data in your investment process. The volume of Form 4s will start increasing any session now, ramp up further in August, and stay strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • At & T (T);
  • Energen (EGN), and;
  • Beasley Broadcast (BBGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Independent Bank (IBTX);
  • Westinghouse Air (WAB);
  • Planet Fitness (PLNT);
  • Noodles (NDLS);
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT);
  • Garmin (GRMN), and;
  • Facebook (FB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • W Alliance Banc (WAL);
  • Pdvwireless (PDVW), and;
  • Mohawk Ind (MHK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Icahn Carl C

O

Energen

EGN

B

$14,103,376

2

Balcaen Filip

DIR

Mohawk Ind

MHK

B

$9,151,068

3

Hutchins Glenn H

DIR

At & T

T

B

$1,996,768

4

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$1,240,605

5

Yang Geoffrey Y

DIR

At & T

T

B

$986,012

6

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Pdvwireless

PDVW

B

$962,359

7

Seawell A Brooke

DIR

Tenable

TENB

JB*

$690,000

8

Smith G Stacy

DIR

Independent Bank

IBTX

B

$685,624

9

Vecchione Kenneth

CEO,DIR

W Alliance Banc

WAL

B

$592,264

10

Hammonds Kimberly

DIR

Tenable

TENB

JB*

$499,997

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$73,916,600

2

Catterton Noodles

BO

Noodles

NDLS

JS*

$24,778,420

3

Mill Road Capital II

BO

Noodles

NDLS

JS*

$17,321,854

4

Bordes Cristina

BO

Beasley Broadcast

BBGI

JS*

$13,780,973

5

Lee Bordes 2015 Grat 7

O

Beasley Broadcast

BBGI

JS*

$10,827,651

6

Cristina Bordes 2009 Gift Trust

O

Beasley Broadcast

BBGI

JS*

$10,003,590

7

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$9,483,500

8

Hewson Marillyn A

CB,CEO,DIR

Lockheed Martin

LMT

S

$8,091,875

9

Kassling William

DIR

Westinghouse Air

WAB

S

$6,007,116

10

Rondeau Christopher

CEO,DIR

Planet Fitness

PLNT

AS

$3,073,530

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, EGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.