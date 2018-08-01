Gilead: Is The Drama Over?

Gilead (GILD) delivered a revenue and earnings beat for Q2. As importantly, the drama from declining HCV sales could be over. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Is The HCV Drama Over?

Gilead has almost become synonymous with HCV over the years. Sales of the product began to crack in 2015 and the question was whether Gilead could replace that revenue with new products or via acquisition. There was a dramatic decline in Q1 as revenue fell by over 30% sequentially. The rise of AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret came at the experience of Gilead's HCV products. Who saw that coming?

HCV revenue only fell 4% this quarter - a big improvement compared to last quarter. At about $1 billion in quarterly sales it could be difficult for HCV to fall from the floor. Management expects further stabilization of the HCV market going forward, and more predictable patient starts. In other words, there should be no more major surprises to the downside.

My biggest issue with Gilead has been its dependence on declining HCV sales. The drama is likely over for now as HCV is now less than 20% of total product sales, down from about 40% in the year earlier period. Of note is that HCV at its zenith had robust margins. Gilead's operating income margin was 40% this quarter, down from 60% in the year earlier period. The days of operating income margins of 60% or higher are likely over.

HIV Will Define The Narrative Going Forward

Sales of HIV drugs Truvada and Genvoya were up 17% and 7%, respectively. Truvada's sales were down by double-digits last quarter, and had previously been cannibalized by Genvoya and Descovey. The company's Truvada for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a prescription medication to help reduce the risk of getting HIV through sex, grew to an estimated 180,000 individual in the U.S. The indication was recently extended to include at-risk adolescents. Truvada for PrEP could continue to be catalyst for Truvada in the near-term.

Revenue from Genvoya was up by high single-digits. At nearly $1.2 billion in quarterly revenue the drug is now one of Gilead's largest. Of note is that Biktarvy generated $185 million in sales during the quarter, up from $35 million in Q1. Over 85% of Biktarvy's prescriptions came from switches - a quarter came from Genvoya and another quarter from regimens related to dolutegravir; this likely hurt sales of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Tivicay. Biktarvy is a once-daily single-table regimen that is expected to beat back threats from a two-drug combo by GSJ and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Gilead's total HIV sales were up 16% Q/Q, and Biktarvy could help the HIV franchise remain a key catalyst.

Yescarta Developing Nicely

Yescarta delivered $68 million in revenue, up from $40 million last quarter. I previously thought it needed to replace revenue lost from HCV, but that may no longer be the case. I don't see any pressure to ramp up Yescarta sales beyond their natural trajectory. Gilead has completed the authorization of more than 60 cancer centers which cover about 80% of Yescarta eligible patients in the U.S. I originally assumed getting the cancer centers up and running would be a major bottleneck for the drug. Kudos to management for its operational capability. Market chatter suggested Gilead could have potentially treated 1,000 patients in 2018, which could have equated to about $350 million in revenue. The drug currently has annual run-rate of $270 million in revenue. At this pace $300 million or more in revenue could be achievable next year.

Conclusion

It appears the HCV drama could be over for Gilead. The stock is up 5% Y/Y and likely bottomed. At about 15x run-rate earnings GILD appears fairly valued. I rate GILD a hold from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.